Myeloid loss of Beclin 1 promotes PD-L1hi precursor B cell lymphoma development

Myeloid-specific ablation of Becn1 induces splenomegaly and lymphadenopathy with neutrophilia. To investigate the role of Becn1 in myeloid lineage development and innate immune response, we crossed Becn1fl mice with mice expressing the lysozyme promoter–driven Cre recombinase gene (Lyz2-Cre), designated as Becn1ΔM mice. Cohoused littermate Becn1WT or Becn1flox;Lyz2-Cre– mice were used as WT controls. Conditional Becn1 deletions in F4/80+CD11b+ peritoneal macrophages (pMAC) and Ly6G+CD11b+ neutrophils were verified by immunoblot analyses compared with CD11c+ conventional DCs (cDCs), CD4+ T cells, and CD19+ B cells (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127721DS1). Notably, Becn1ΔM mice developed splenomegaly and had profound enlargements on inguinal, axillary, and mesenteric LNs (Figure 1, A and B). Spleen (SP) mass and the total number of splenocytes were markedly increased (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1B). Histological analysis of SP sections revealed a marked effacement of the splenic architecture, with loss of marginal zone (MZ) barriers and a concomitant loss of the clear-cut delimitation between the lymphoid and myeloid parenchyma (Figure 1A). Hematologic analysis of peripheral blood in Becn1ΔM mice showed increased circulating neutrophils, white blood cells, and eosinophils, but decreased platelets (Supplemental Table 1). Consistently, expanded Ly6G+ splenic neutrophils with normal shape and segmentation accumulated in the red pulp of SP surrounding MZ B cells (Supplemental Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Characterization and phenotypic analysis of Becn1ΔM mice. (A) SP size comparison between WT and Becn1ΔM mice and SP/ body weight ratio (n = 4). H&E staining of SP sections from WT and Becn1ΔM mice. Scale bars: 500 μm. (B) Lymphadenopathy in Becn1ΔM mice compared with WT control. Inguinal (i), axillary (ii), and mesenteric (iii) LNs were examined. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments with 6- to 8-week-old mice (n = 2) in each group. (C) Total number of splenic CD45+CD11c+ DCs, CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, B220+ B cells, CD11b+F4/80+ macrophages, and CD11b+Ly6G+ neutrophils from WT and Becn1ΔM mice (n = 4). (D and E) Representative flow cytometry plots and statistical analysis of Gr-1+CD11b+ myeloid cells, Ly6G+CD11b+ neutrophils, and F4/80+CD11b+ macrophages in BM (D) and SP (E) of WT and Becn1ΔM mice (n = 5). (F and G) Representative flow cytometry plots and statistical analysis of monocytic (Ly6ChiLy6G–) and granulocytic (Ly6CintLy6G+) cells in BM (F) and SP (G) of 6-to 8-week-old WT and Becn1ΔM mice (n = 5). Data represented in A and C–G were from 6- to 8-week-old mice and are presented as box plots, with lines representing median and error bars showing mean ± SEM. Statistical differences between groups were calculated using Student’s unpaired t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Loss of myeloid-specific Becn1 markedly increased the number of Gr-1+CD11b+ myeloid-lineage cells, which is mainly contributed to by the increase of Ly6G+CD11b+ neutrophils in the BM and SP. However, the percentages of F4/80+CD11b+ macrophages and CD11b+Ly6C+ monocytic cells remained unchanged (Figure 1, C–G). Besides, we found an increase in total SP B220+ B cells in some of the Becn1ΔM mice (Figure 1C), but not B220+CD11c+CD11b– plasmacytoid DCs (pDCs) (Supplemental Figure 1D). There was no significant difference in the percentages of different CD4+ T cell subsets and T cell functions for cytokine release (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). Gr-1+CD11b+ cells and F4/80+CD11b+ cells also showed equal levels of apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 1G). We further transplanted a 1:1 mixture of CD45.1+ WT and Becn1ΔM CD45.2+ BMs into lethally irradiated CD45.1+ WT mice, in which Becn1ΔM CD45.2+ BM cells showed a growth advantage (Supplemental Figure 1H). The neutrophil counts of mice reconstituted with Becn1ΔM CD45.2+ BM cells were approximately 4-fold higher than those that received CD45.2+ WT BM (Supplemental Figure 1I). Together, our results suggest that neutrophilia in Becn1ΔM mice is driven by factors intrinsic to hematopoietic cells, causing accelerated proliferation and/or enhanced survival of neutrophil progenitors or mature neutrophils.

Becn1 negatively regulates p38 activation and inflammation in neutrophils. We next examined TLR-mediated innate immune signaling responses between WT and Becn1-deficient neutrophils and macrophages in the periphery of 6- to 8-week-old mice and found that p38 MAPK activity was increased, while inhibitor of NF-κB (IκB) kinase (IKK) activation was slightly reduced in neutrophils after LPS (a TLR4 ligand) or Pam3CSK4 (a TLR2 ligand) stimulation (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Becn1-deficient neutrophils produced a higher amount of TNF-α and IL-1β, but Becn1-deficient macrophages produced higher amounts of TNF-α and IL-6 (Figure 2C). Consistently, we observed an increase in the expression of pro–IL-1β in Becn1-deficient neutrophils, but not in macrophages (Figure 2D). It has been shown that there was significant accumulation of neutrophils in the model of Listeria-infected SRB1–/– mice compared with WT mice, suggesting a critical role of SR-B1 in the differential regulation of neutrophils and macrophages (11). However, no difference was observed in Scarb1 expression in Becn1-deficient neutrophils and macrophages with or without LPS treatment (Supplemental Figure 2C). Therefore, the differential regulation of Becn1 in the activation of p38 and proinflammatory cytokine production is cell type specific, but independent of SR-B1.

Figure 2 Cell type–specific regulation of Becn1 in proinflammatory signaling pathways and immune responses. (A and B) Neu (A) or pMAC (B) from the periphery of WT and Becn1ΔM mice were treated with LPS for the indicated time points, followed by IB with indicated antibodies. (C) ELISA measurement of TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-1β production by Neu and pMAC of WT and Becn1ΔM mice treated with 100 ng/ml LPS for indicated time points (n = 4). (D) IB of pro–IL-1β expression in Neu or pMAC from WT and Becn1ΔM mice. (E) Survival of WT and Becn1ΔM mice (n = 10; female) treated with high-dose LPS (30 mg/kg, i.p.). (F) Plasma concentrations of TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-1β in WT or Becn1ΔM mice (n = 5) at indicated time points after LPS treatment. (G) Survival of WT and Becn1ΔM mice (n = 4; female) treated with PBS- or clodronate-containing liposomes to deplete macrophages or with anti-Ly6G antibody (1A8) to deplete neutrophils, followed by high-dose LPS treatment. (H) Heatmap representation of differential expressed genes in neutrophils isolated from Becn1ΔM mice compared with WT controls: neutrophil-mediated immunity and IL-17–related cytokines (purple), chemokine receptor and neutrophil-chemotaxis (green), cell metabolism (blue). Data shown in A, B, and D are representative of 3 independent experiments with 6- to 8-week-old mice (n = 3; female) in each group. Statistical differences between groups were calculated using Student’s unpaired t test (mean ± SEM) (C and F) and Mantel-Cox log-rank test (E and G). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Also, Becn1 expression was induced during M2 macrophage polarization by IL-4 or IL-10 (Supplemental Figure 2D). Becn1-deficient BM macrophages were readily differentiated into proinflammatory M1 macrophages by LPS (Supplemental Figure 2E). To further define the physiological function of Becn1, we showed that Becn1ΔM mice died after LPS-induced endotoxin shock (30 mg/kg) within 12 hours compared with WT mice, which survived for up to 40 hours (Figure 2E). Consistent with this observation, Becn1ΔM mice had markedly elevated serum concentrations of proinflammatory cytokines such as TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-1β after LPS treatment (Figure 2F). Since ROS are closely linked to inflammation (12), we treated neutrophils and macrophages with LPS for 180 minutes and then incubated cells with CM-H2DCFDA for 30 minutes. Flow cytometry analysis revealed a modest increase of ROS production in Becn1-deficient neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 2F). In contrast, ROS production was lower in Becn1-deficient macrophages than in WT cells after LPS stimulation (Supplemental Figure 2F). To determine which cell type contributed to the susceptibility of Becn1ΔM mice to LPS treatment, we depleted macrophages using clodronate-containing liposomes (13) and neutrophils using Ly6G antibody (IA8) (ref. 14 and Supplemental Figure 2G). We found that macrophage depletion did not change mouse survival after LPS-induced septic shock. However, there was significantly prolonged survival in neutrophil-depleted mice (Figure 2G), indicating that neutrophils play a dominant role in LPS-induced septic shock. These results suggest that Becn1 deletion in myeloid cells enhances the sensitivity and severity of LPS-induced septic shock, probably through the increased serum concentrations of proinflammatory cytokines.

To determine the role of Becn1 in regulating innate immune signaling and gene expression in neutrophils, we performed RNA-Seq analysis of freshly isolated neutrophils after 4 hours of LPS treatment. Interestingly, we observed marked upregulation of genes involved in pathways related to inflammation, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases (Figure 2H, Supplemental Figure 2H, and Supplemental Table 2). The key candidates included genes encoding IL-17 and related cytokines, chemokine receptor and chemotaxis, cell metabolism, and immunity. Neutrophils are another source of IL-17 besides Th17 cells (5, 15–17). We next isolated Becn1-deficient neutrophils and pMACs, treated them with LPS, and found significantly higher levels of IL-17A and IL-21 in Becn1-deficient neutrophils compared with WT controls or macrophages (Supplemental Figure 2I). Together, our results suggest that Becn1 deletion enhances p38 activation and produces large amounts of IL-1β, TNF-α, IL-17, and IL-21 in neutrophils.

Autophagy-independent degradation of MEKK3 by Becn1 suppresses p38 signaling. Since NF-κB and MAPK pathways trigger the downstream signaling of IKK complex, Erk1/2, p38, and JNK through the activation of MAP3Ks (TAK1, ASK1, MEKK3) (18), we tested to determine whether Becn1 interacted with these key signaling molecules and observed strong interaction of Becn1 with MEKK3 and MKK3, only weak interaction with IKKβ and NEMO, and no interaction with IKKα, ASK1, TAK1, or p38 (Figure 3, A and B). Importantly, we found that MEKK3 protein was markedly reduced with an increasing amount of Becn1 in 293T cells (Figure 3C). Consistently, we found that the endogenous level of MEKK3 was markedly increased in Becn1-deficient neutrophils, but not macrophages (Figure 3, D and E). In addition, Becn1 deficiency increased the activation of MKK3/6, the MEKK3-downstream mediator for p38 activation (Figure 3F). These results suggest that Becn1 regulates MEKK3 stability and MEKK3/p38 signaling activation in neutrophils.

Figure 3 Becn1 ablation suppresses proteasomal degradation of neutrophil MEKK3 upstream of p38. (A and B) Screening of Becn1 binding proteins in NF-κB and MAPK pathways in 293T cells. WCL, whole-cell lysate. (C) 293T cells transfected with 100 ng HA-MEKK3 along with increased amounts (0, 100, 250, and 500 ng) of FLAG-Becn1, followed by IB with indicated antibodies. (D) IB of MEKK3 protein expression in Becn1-deficient Neu and pMAC compared with WT controls. (E and F) WT or Becn1-deficient neutrophils were treated with LPS for the indicated time points, followed by IB with antibodies against MEKK3, TAK1 or p-p38 (E), and MKK3/6 signaling (F). (G) IB of 293T cells transfected with HA-MEKK3 along with empty vector or FLAG-Becn1 left untreated or treated with proteasome inhibitor MG132 (1 μM) or autophagy inhibitors 3-MA (5 mM) or CQ (10 μM). (H) IB of 293T cells transfected with WT or HA-MEKK3 (K69R, K79R, K174R, K273R, K299R, K397R, K435R) along with empty vector or FLAG-Becn1. (I) 293T cells were transfected with FLAG-MEKK3 WT or FLAG-MEKK3 K299R along with GFP-Becn1 and HA-ubiquitin K48 expression vectors, followed by immunoprecipitation with FLAG beads and IB with indicated antibodies. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments in 293T cells (A–C and G–I) and with 6- to 8-week old mice (n = 3; female) (D–F).

To understand how Becn1 regulates MEKK3 for degradation, we showed that proteasome inhibitor MG132, but not autophagy inhibitors 3-methyladenine (3-MA) or chloroquine (CQ), blocked Becn1-mediated MEKK3 degradation (Figure 3G), suggesting that Becn1 degrades MEKK3 through a proteasome-dependent manner. Protein lysine (K) 48-linked ubiquitination has emerged as an important mechanism for targeting a protein for proteasomal degradation (19). To identify key lysine residues in MEKK3 required for K48-linked ubiquitination, we substituted a series of lysine residues with arginine and found that lysine 299 (K299) residue was essential in Becn1-mediated MEKK3 ubiquitination and proteasome degradation (Figure 3, H and I). These results suggest that Becn1 targets MEKK3 for ubiquitination-dependent proteasomal degradation through the K299 residue in MEKK3.

Genetic ablation of p38 or MEKK3 rescues Becn1ΔM mouse phenotypes. To determine whether specific deletion of p38 (encoded by Mapk14) or MEKK3 (encoded by Map3k3) could rescue the phenotypes and survival in response to LPS-induced septic shock of Becn1ΔM mice, we generated Mapk14fl/fl:Becn1fl/fl:Lyz2-Cre double-KO (DKO) (Becn1ΔM:Mapk14ΔM) mice. Gross phenotypic analysis revealed reduced SP size of Becn1ΔM:Mapk14ΔM that was comparable to that of WT SP (Figure 4A). Consistently, the percentages (41.4% in BM, 14.5% in SP) of CD11b+Gr-1+ cells in Becn1ΔM mice were reduced to 22.2% in BM and 7.26% in SP in Becn1ΔM:Mapk14ΔM mice, which were similar to the levels in WT mice (Figure 4B). The serum levels of TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-17 cytokines in Becn1ΔM:Mapk14ΔM mice were also reduced to levels similar to those of WT controls, even though IL-6 production remained at a relatively higher level in both Becn1ΔM:Mapk14ΔM and Becn1ΔM mice (Figure 4C). Importantly, p38 ablation in Becn1ΔM prolonged the survival to a level similar to that of WT mice in response to LPS-induced septic shock, but IL-6 ablation in Becn1ΔM mice failed to do so (Figure 4D), suggesting that TNF-α and IL-1β, but not IL-6, are responsible for sensitivity to LPS-induced septic shock.

Figure 4 p38 or MEKK3 ablation restores Becn1ΔM mouse phenotype so that it is similar to WT. (A) SP size (left) and SP/body weight ratio (right) isolated from WT, Becn1ΔM, and Becn1ΔM:Mapk14ΔM mice (n = 4). (B) Representative flow cytometry plots of Gr-1+CD11b+ neutrophils in WT, Becn1ΔM, and Becn1ΔM:Mapk14ΔM mice. (C) ELISA measurement of TNF-α, IL-6, IL-1β, and IL-17A production in serum from WT, Becn1ΔM, and Becn1ΔM:Mapk14ΔM mice treated with high-dose LPS. (D) Survival of WT, Becn1ΔM, Becn1ΔM:Mapk14ΔM, and Becn1ΔM:Il6–/– mice treated with high-dose LPS. (E) Neutrophils isolated from WT, Becn1ΔM, and Becn1ΔM:Map3k3Cas9 mice treated with LPS for the indicated time points, followed by IB with indicated antibody. (F) Representative flow cytometry plots of CD11b+Ly6G+ neutrophils in WT, Becn1ΔM, and Becn1ΔM:Map3k3Cas9 mice. (G) ELISA analysis of TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-17A production in serum from WT, Becn1ΔM, and Becn1ΔM:Map3k3Cas9 mice treated with high-dose LPS. (H) Survival of WT, Becn1ΔM, and Becn1ΔM:Map3k3Cas9 mice treated with high-dose LPS. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments with 6- to 8-week-old mice (n = 3; female) (B–D) and 10- to 12-week-old mice (n = 3; female) (E–G). Statistical differences between groups were calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test (A, C, and G) and Mantel-Cox log-rank test (D and H). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Because mouse Becn1 and Map3k3 are on the same chromosome (mm11, NC_000077.6), it is difficult to generate Map3k3fl/fl:Becn1fl/fl:Lyz2-Cre DKO mice. For this reason, we used a CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing approach (where CRISPR indicates clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) (20) to generate Becn1ΔM:Map3k3Cas9 BM chimera. BM chimera with WT BM or Becn1ΔM BM transduced with nontargeting control sgRNA were used as WT or Becn1ΔM single-KO controls. The LPS-induced phosphorylation of p38 in neutrophils isolated from Becn1ΔM:Map3k3Cas9 mice was significantly reduced (Figure 4E). In addition, neutrophil number and serum levels of proinflammatory cytokines TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-17 in Becn1ΔM:Map3k3Cas9 mice were restored to WT chimeric control (Figure 4, F and G). Consistently, Becn1ΔM:Map3k3Cas9 mice were more resistant to LPS when compared with the Becn1ΔM group (Figure 4H). These results indicate that p38 or MEKK3 ablation in neutrophils restores inflammatory cytokine (TNF-α, IL-1β, and IL-17) production and reduces hypersensitivity to LPS-induced septic shock observed in Becn1ΔM mice.

Spontaneous development of metastatic pre-B cell lymphoma in Becn1ΔM mice. During this work, we unexpectedly observed the occurrence of highly proliferative lymphoma in the cervical LNs in 40% of Becn1ΔM mice (Figure 5, A and B), with accumulating infiltration of tumor cells in other tissues, such as lungs, heart, and thymus (Supplemental Figure 3A). H&E staining of the infiltrated tumor cells revealed that the medium-size tumor cells contained centrally located and prominent nucleoli (Supplemental Figure 3A), suggesting a pre-B cell lymphoblastic lymphoma phenotype (21). These tumor cells were positive for B220 staining, but negative for monocyte (Mac-3), macrophage (Mac-1), neutrophil (Ly6G), or T cell (CD3) markers (Figure 5C, and Supplemental Figure 3, B–D). The B cell origination of these tumor cells was further confirmed by PAX5 staining in lung infiltrates. Of note, lung-infiltrated tumor cells contained a majority of PAX5+B220lo/– cells, but also PAX5+B220+ populations (Figure 5D), when using low B220 antibody concentration (T1, 1:500 dilution, vs. high concentration [T2], 1:50 dilution), suggesting the heterogeneity of tumor cells. Unlike the B cell lymphoma in Becn1+/– mice that expresses BCL-6 protein (3), we found that the LN or lung-infiltrated B220+ tumor cells in Becn1ΔM mice were negative for BCL-6 (Figure 5E).

Figure 5 Identification of MHC-IhiB220lo TdT+ pre-B cell lymphoma in Becn1ΔM mice. (A) Tumor formation in cervical LN (red arrows) in Becn1ΔM mice. T, tumor; SLG, sublingual gland; SMG, submandibular gland. (B) Kaplan-Meier curves for tumor-free animals were calculated based on the tumor latency of the controls (n = 21; 11 females, 10 males; blue) and Becn1ΔM mice (n = 40; 31 females, 9 males; red). (C) IHC staining of tumor sections from Becn1ΔM tumor-bearing mice with indicated antibodies. Scale bars: 500 μm. (D) IHC staining of lung sections stained with B cell markers. T1, low antibody concentration; T2, high antibody concentration. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) IHC staining of lung sections stained with anti–Bcl-6 (LN follicular B cells as a positive control). Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) FACS analysis of CFSE-labeled (APC-CFSE) B cells treated with LPS and IL-4 at indicated time points. (G) FACS analysis of B cell surface markers. Significant right-shift markers are indicated in red. (H) FACS analysis of cell populations in tumor with indicated antibody. (I) IHC staining of tumor sections with TdT and Ki67 antibodies. Scale bars: 100 μm. (J) FACS and statistical analysis of BM pre–pro B cell (B220+CD43+), pro–B cell (B220+CD43lo), pre-B cell (B220+CD43–), immature B cell (B220+CD43–IgM+IgD–), and mature B cell (B220+CD43–IgM+IgD+) populations. (K) FACS analysis of B220+ B cell population in BM, SP, and LN of WT and Becn1ΔM tumor-bearing mice. (L) Quantitative reverse-transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) of S1p1r and Cxcr4 mRNA in B220+ cells from WT (n = 5) and Becn1ΔM tumor-bearing mice (n = 9). Data are presented as box plots, with error bars showing mean ± SEM (J and L) and are representative of 3 independent experiments (n = 3; female) (A, C–I, and K). Statistical differences between groups were calculated using Mantel-Cox log-rank test (B) and Student’s unpaired t test (J and L). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Using CFSE labeling, we showed that B cells isolated from Becn1ΔM tumor-bearing mice were more proliferative than WT B cells after treatment with LPS and IL-4 (Figure 5F). Malignant B cells from Becn1ΔM tumor-bearing mice also displayed a unique phenotype, with increased expressions of B cell surface markers, including CD16/32 (FcΥRIII/FcΥRIIa), activation markers (CD80, CD86), and MHC class I (Figure 5G). Importantly, the elevated percentages of pre-B cells expressed low/intermediate B220 (16.8% in tumor vs. 0.78% in WT LN) and pre-B cell marker TdT (Figure 5, H and I). These pre-B cells were likely egressed from BM that displayed a loss of pre-B/immature B cells that migrated into secondary lymphoid organs (Figure 5, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 3E). We found a small population of autoreactive CD3+B220+ double-positive cells proliferated in Becn1ΔM mice, as an autoimmunity-prone phenotype observed in Fas-mutant lpr/lpr lupus mice (ref. 22 and Figure 5H). Consistently, Giemsa staining of BM cells showed a significant loss of lymphocytes, with dark nucleus staining and an increased number of granulocytes (Supplemental Figure 3F). Further, the cell-cell junction in bone sections of Becn1ΔM mice was not as tight as in WT mice, as evident from H&E staining (Supplemental Figure 3F). Since sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor (S1P1R) or CXCR4 controls B cell BM egression or retention (23, 24), respectively, we sorted B cells from both WT and Becn1ΔM mice and found a marked reduction of CXCR4 expression, but not S1P1R, in B cells from Becn1ΔM mice (Figure 5L), which might contribute to the pre-B cell BM egression.

Becn1-deficient neutrophils interact with B cells in tumor sites. By using immunohistochemical (IHC) staining and immunofluorescence (IF), we observed the colocalization of B cells with a large number of neutrophils in the tumor sites, lungs, and intestinal Peyer’s patches (with a strip of neutrophils surrounding B cell zone) (Figure 6, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 4A). To determine the gene expression profiling (GEP) of the tumor and a potential role of neutrophils in tumor development, we extracted total RNA from cervical LN tumors for RNA-Seq and found many overexpressed genes in Becn1ΔM mice, including those encoding inflammatory and B cell–stimulating molecules (Nos2, Ptgs2, Il21, Il1b, Il12, Tnfsf13b, Tnfsf18, Nlrp3), chemoattractants (Cxcl9, Cxcr3), neutrophil marker (Ly6g), and critical mediators of apoptotic cell removal (Supplemental Figure 4, B–E, and Supplemental Table 3). Transcriptional factors Ebf1 and Pax5, which have been reported to essentially contribute to the expansion of B cell progenitors and acute lymphoid leukemia transformation (25), were also upregulated (Supplemental Figure 4F). Notably, the downregulated genes included cell junction molecules related to leukocyte transendothelial migration (Cdh1, Cldn, Tjp1) (Supplemental Figure 4, B and G), which might permit the noncanonical interactions between B cells and activated myeloid cells.

Figure 6 Becn1 deficiency induces B cell helper protumorigenic function of neutrophils. (A and B) IHC staining or IF of tumor in cLN and lung stained with indicated antibody showing the interaction of B cells with neutrophils (arrows). DAPI, DNA-intercalating dye (nucleus, blue). Scale bars: 25 μm. (C) IHC staining of intestinal Peyer’s patch sections with indicated antibodies (green circle indicates B cell zone; arrowheads indicate neutrophils). Scale bars: 500 μm. Drawing illustrates a strip of neutrophils surrounding the edge of the B cell zone likely to support B cell proliferation and migration. (D) qRT-PCR of B cell helper neutrophil signature genes. (E) ELISA analysis of BAFF and IL-21 production by neutrophils after in vitro culture for 12 hours. IF shows accumulation of Gr-1+CD11b+ neutrophils in the tumor expressing IL-21. Original magnification, ×20. (F) IB of p38 activation in neutrophils from lymphoma (T) and lungs in Becn1ΔM tumor-bearing mice compared with WT controls. N, normal. (G) Fluorescence and statistical analysis of NET formation in neutrophils using SYTOX dye (green). White arrows indicate NETs. Scale bars: 100 μm. (H) IF of tumor section with Ly6G (red) and CXCR3 (green) antibodies compared with WT LN. Scale bars: 25 μm. (I) IHC staining of tumor sections with anti-CXCL9 antibody compared with WT LN. Scale bars: 200 μm. Data are presented as box plots with error bars showing mean ± SEM (D, E, and G) and are representative of 3 independent experiments (n = 3; female) (A–C, F, H, and I). Statistical differences between groups were calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test (D and E) and Student’s unpaired t test (G). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Neutrophils have been illustrated as acquiring a B cell helper phenotype to promote B cell expansion and malignancy through several different mechanisms, including (a) contact-independent cytokine secretion, such as Tnfsf13b and IL-21, and (b) contact-dependent mechanisms, such as CD40 and NETs (6, 7). Except for MCL-1 and BCL-2, marked upregulation of B cell helper signature genes was observed in Becn1-deficient neutrophils from tumor-bearing mice (Figure 6, D and E).

Furthermore, we found an increased accumulation of Ly6G+ neutrophils in the tumor (LN and lung infiltrates) with autoactivation of p38, which might contribute to IL-21 production (Figure 6F). Since myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) expressed Gr-1 (Ly6C and/or Ly6G) and CD11b molecules are known to dampen immune response by inhibiting CD4+ and CD8+ T lymphocyte function in cancer, we tested to determine whether the accumulation of Ly6G+CD11b+ cells in Becn1ΔM mice has a suppressive function. The T cell proliferation assay (determined by the incorporation of [3H] thymidine) showed that neutrophils (Ly6G+) isolated from Becn1ΔM mice (either with or without B cell lymphoma) had no significant suppressive effect on T cell proliferation (Supplemental Figure 4, H and I).

Staining of Becn1-deficient neutrophils derived from tumor-bearing mice with SYTOX impermeable DNA dye revealed an increased projection of NETs (Figure 6G). Thus, the recruitment of neutrophils by B cells through Cxcl9/Cxcr3 chemotaxis (Figure 2H and Figure 6, H and I) might provide extensive survival signals and an inflammatory environment, leading to the malignant transformation of B cells.

Neutrophil with deficiency of Becn1 induces PD-L1 in pre-B cell lymphomas. To determine how the myeloid-specific loss of Becn1 contributes to the malignancy of B cells, we isolated the total B cells from WT and Becn1ΔM tumor-bearing mice for RNA-Seq and real-time PCR analysis. Marked upregulation of different genes was observed, including (a) STAT target genes, such as Cxcl9, Socs1, Socs3, Irf1, and Cd274 (PD-L1), (b) B (pre-B) cell markers, such as IL2ra and Ly6a (26), (c) B cell activation markers, such as IL10 and Saa3, (d) MHC class I–related molecules, such as Nlrc5 and Psmb9, and (e) innate immunity gene Mb21d1 (cGAS), known to suppress homologous recombination-mediated DNA repair in nucleus and promote tumorigenesis (ref. 27, Figure 7, A and B, and Supplemental Table 4).

Figure 7 Neutrophil Becn1 levels correlate with PD-L1 in pre-B lymphoma. (A and B) Heatmap of upregulated genes in B cells with selected genes confirmed by qRT-PCR (n = 4). (C) IB of B220+ cells with indicated antibodies after stimulation with CD40 agonist. (D) IB of B cells with indicated antibodies comparing B220hi and B220lo cells in tumor. (E) IF of tumor sections with anti–PD-L1 (red) and anti-B220 (green). Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) FACS analysis of PD-L1 expression in B cells from WT, Becn1ΔM (T), and Becn1ΔM: Il21Cas9 DKO mice. (G) Immunoblot analysis of B cells from WT, Becn1ΔM, and Becn1ΔM: Il21Cas9 DKO mice with indicated antibodies. (H) IF and statistical analyses of Becn1 expression in MPO+ cells with or without NET formation in pre-B-cell ALL compared with normal controls. Scale bars: 25 μm (normal, n = 6; pre-B-cell ALL, n = 10). Arrows indicate MPO+ neutrophils. (I) IHC of PD-L1 expression in pre-B cell ALL samples (n = 10) compared with normal controls (n = 6). Scale bars: 100 μm. LN, reactive lymphoid hyperplasia. (J) Correlation of IL-21, PD-L1, and neutrophil marker (LY6G6D) in B-cell ALL data set (TARGET). Data are presented as box plots with error bars showing mean ± SEM (B and H) and are representative of 3 independent experiments (n = 3; female) (C–G). Statistical analysis using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test (B) and Student’s unpaired t test (H). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

We next sought to determine whether the tumor cells had altered oncogenic signaling, as suggested in previous studies (28, 29). The tumor and control cells were sorted by B220-positive selection, followed by immediate lysis or anti-CD40 agonist stimulation. We observed elevated activations of ERK and JNK; downstream signaling of IL-21 (p-STAT1, p-STAT3, p-STAT5, with total STAT3 unchanged); and BAFF (noncanonical NF-κB p52); as well as upregulated STAT5-target (antiapoptotic gene MCL-1) (ref. 30 and Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 5A). A recent study demonstrates that hyperactivation of AKT by PTEN ablation triggers the death of pre-B cells (26). However, we did not observe the changes of AKT and FOXO1 phosphorylation in these B cells (Supplemental Figure 5A). Consistent with the upregulation of MCL-1, we observed reduced apoptosis of B cells isolated from the tumor, but not the non–tumor bearing Becn1ΔM mice (Supplemental Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 5B). Moreover, we compared the signaling activations in B cells from WT, tumor-free Becn1ΔM (NT), and B220hi versus B220lo cells from tumor-bearing Becn1ΔM mice and found that B220lo cells had higher levels of phosphorylated STAT1/3/5 and PD-L1 than B220hi cells (Figure 7, D and E). By coculturing the neutrophils or macrophages from tumor-bearing Becn1ΔM mice with normal WT B cells, we found the induction of PD-L1, as well as CXCR3 ligands Cxcl9/10, in B cells by neutrophil-derived factors (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Further, the upregulation of PD-L1 could be abolished by antibody blockade of either IL-21 or CD40L (Supplemental Figure 5E). To understand the signaling pathways in B cells that control the expression of PD-L1, we applied MAPK inhibitors (p38i, SB 203580; ERKi, U0126; JNKi, sp 600125), NF-κB inhibitor (BAY 11-7082), and STAT3 inhibitor (STAT3i, WP 1066) to sorted B cells after coculture with Becn1-deficient neutrophils. The inhibition of ERK and STAT3 was able to reduce the PD-L1 level, suggesting that both ERK and STAT3 signaling pathways are involved in the regulation of PD-L1 expression (Supplemental Figure 5F). We also detected the upregulation of IRF1 in B cells (Figure 7, A and B). IRF1 is an essential transcription factor that regulates PD-L1 and MHC-I expression (31, 32). In addition, ERK signaling promotes PD-L1 expression through the negative regulation of tristetraprolin (TTP, encoded by Zfp36) expression and activity, which is a zinc-finger RNA-binding protein that suppresses PD-L1 mRNA through binding to the AU-rich element at 3′ UTR (33). By inhibition of STAT3 and ERK signaling, we observed reduced levels of Irf1 (by STAT3i) and increased levels of Zfp36 (by ERKi) (Supplemental Figure 5G), suggesting that the activations of both ERK/TTP and STAT3/IRF1 signaling by neutrophil-derived factors contributed to the upregulation of PD-L1 expression in pre-B cell lymphoma cells. Notably, no change was observed in the expression of Cmtm4/6, which stabilize the PD-L1 protein (34), in B cells after coculture with Becn1-deficient neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 5H).

To further demonstrate the effects of neutrophil factors that promote PD-L1 expression in vivo, we treated Becn1ΔM mice (6 to 8 weeks old without tumors) by i.p. injection of recombinant neutrophil factors (Supplemental Figure 6A) and found that IL-21 significantly promoted the enlargement of cervical LN as well as PD-L1 expression in sorted CD19+ or B220+ B cells (Supplemental Figure 6B). In contrast, irradiated Becn1ΔM mice reconstituted with BM from tumor-bearing Becn1ΔM mice with IL-21 ablation (Becn1ΔM:Il21 KO) showed a reduction of PD-L1 expression and STAT3 activation (Figure 7, F and G). To further examine the physiological role of PD-L1 molecules in cancerous pre-B cells in the regulation of the endogenous antilymphoma CD8+ T cells, we injected Becn1ΔM tumor-bearing mice with antibodies against PD-L1 or IL-21R, compared them with mice injected with IgG control, and found a significantly increased number of total CD8+ cells as well as CD8+IFN-γ+ and CD8+Granzyme B+ T cells in the tumor region (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D).

Since p38 signaling regulated neutrophil inflammation in Becn1ΔM mice in response to TLR ligand stimulation (Figures 2 and 4), which was autoactivated in tumor-derived neutrophils (Figure 6F), we next determined whether ablation of p38 could reduce the expressions of neutrophil-derived B cell activation factors (e.g., IL-12, CD40L, IL-1β, IL-21, and BAFF), immunosuppressive molecule PD-L1, and the risk of B cell lymphoma in Becn1ΔM mice. Indeed, myeloid-specific ablation of p38 in Becn1ΔM mice restored the expression of neutrophil-derived B cell activation factors, reduced STAT3 phosphorylation and PD-L1 expression and B cell BM egression, and in turn, suppressed spontaneous tumor development in Becn1ΔM mice (Supplemental Figure 6, E–H).

To investigate whether Becn1 in human neutrophils plays a role in human B cell lymphoid malignancies, we first analyzed Becn1 expression in a series of human B cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas (B-NHL) and pre-B cell ALL (without mutations or gene rearrangements) by human GEP. Becn1 expression levels varied significantly among the different B cell lymphoid malignancies, with the lowest levels in pre-B cell ALL and the highest in mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) (Supplemental Figure 6I and Supplemental Table 5). Furthermore, we found lower Becn1 expression in neutrophils among human pre-B cell ALL patients compared with normal controls (Figure 7H). Notably, in recurrent pre-B cell ALL patients, neutrophils with low Becn1 expression had a NET-like structure (Figure 7H). Consistent with the upregulation of PD-L1 in B cells from Becn1ΔM mice, we found upregulation of PD-L1 in pre-B cell ALL patient BM and LN samples, especially in recurrent pre-B cell ALL samples (Figure 7I). In a clinical study of B-cell ALL patients (Therapeutically Applicable Research to Generate Effective Treatment [TARGET] ALL projects), significant positive correlations were observed in the expression of IL-21, PD-L1 (CD274), and neutrophil markers (human ortholog LY6G6D and CD177) (refs. 35, 36, Figure 7J, and Supplemental Figure 6J). These data suggest that low Becn1 expression in neutrophils might have a direct link to PD-L1 level expression and recurrence in human pre-B cell ALL. Thus, our results suggest that the low Becn1 expression in neutrophils correlates with PD-L1 levels in pre-B cell ALL patients.