Myelin-specific CD8+ T cells exacerbate brain inflammation in CNS autoimmunity

8.8 CD8+ T cells exacerbate atypical but not classic CD4-initiated EAE. To determine whether naive 8.8 CD8+ T cells were recruited to the CNS and influenced the disease course of CD4-initiated EAE, we first introduced either 8.8 or WT (control) CD8+ T cells into the periphery of WT mice. EAE was then induced by adoptive transfer of CD4+ T cells specific for an epitope of myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG 97–114 ). We used CD4+ T cells from mice immunized with MOG that were skewed toward a Th17 phenotype in vitro (referred to as donor CD4+ T cells), as we previously showed that Th17-skewed CD4+ T cells promote brain as well as spinal cord inflammation (7). Therefore, this approach allowed us to monitor exacerbating or ameliorating effects of 8.8 CD8+ T cells on both classic and atypical EAE. Mice that received only naive 8.8 CD8+ T cells without donor CD4+ T cells exhibited no clinical signs (Figure 1A). WT mice with CD4-initiated EAE that had received either naive 8.8 CD8+ T cells (referred to as CD4-initiated/CD8 8.8 ) or WT CD8+ T cells (referred to as CD4-initiated/CD8 WT ) developed classic EAE with comparable incidence and severity (Figure 1, A and B). However, both the incidence and severity of atypical EAE were significantly higher in mice with CD4-initiated/CD8 8.8 EAE compared with mice with CD4-initiated/CD8 WT EAE (Figure 1, C and D). These data suggest that recruitment of 8.8 CD8+ T cells specifically enhances inflammation in the brain but not the spinal cord.

Figure 1 8.8 CD8+ T cells exacerbate atypical but not classic CD4-initiated EAE. EAE was induced by transfer of MOG-specific CD4+ T cells into WT mice that received either WT or 8.8 CD8+ T cells 1 day earlier. Control mice that received 8.8 CD8+ T cells and no CD4+ T cells are designated “8.8 only.” (A) Incidence of classic EAE among all mice is shown for each indicated group. (B) Classic EAE scores (mean ± SEM) are shown for mice that developed EAE. (C) Incidence of atypical EAE among all mice is shown for each indicated group. (D) Atypical EAE scores (mean ± SEM) are shown for mice that developed EAE. (E) Histology scores (assigned as described in Methods, mean + SEM) are shown for brain and spinal cord (SC) tissues harvested 7 days after CD4+ T cell transfer. Tissues that contained at least 1 lesion in the corresponding region were included in the analyses. (F) The percentage of mice evaluated in E that exhibited parenchymal blood vessel–associated lesions is shown. Representative brain sections for E and F are shown in Supplemental Figure 1. (A–D) Data are compiled from 8 independent experiments; n = 40 for EAE-induced recipients of WT CD8+ T cells; n = 38 for EAE-induced recipients of 8.8 T cells; n = 5 for mice that received only 8.8 T cells. (E and F) Data are from 2 independent experiments; n = 12 mice per group. Statistical significance was determined using Fisher’s exact test (A, C, and F) or Mann-Whitney U test (B, D, and E). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Tissue injury was assessed histologically in mice with CD4-initiated/CD8 8.8 and CD4-initiated/CD8 WT EAE by determination of the extent of inflammatory cell accumulation and associated cell death seen in brain and spinal cord sections. Consistent with the increased severity of atypical clinical signs in mice with CD4-initiated/CD8 8.8 EAE, tissue injury was more severe in the brains of these mice compared with the brains of mice with CD4-initiated/CD8 WT EAE (Figure 1E). In addition, the lesions within each section were characterized as involving the meninges only, meninges with extension into submeningeal tissue, or parenchymal blood vessels and adjacent tissue. While all mice in both groups exhibited lesions involving the meningeal and submeningeal regions in the brain and spinal cord (data not shown), more lesions centered on parenchymal blood vessels were observed in the brains of mice with CD4-initiated/CD8 8.8 EAE compared with those with CD4-initiated/CD8 WT EAE (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI132531DS1). No differences in histology score or the frequency of parenchymal lesions were observed in the spinal cord (Figure 1, E and F). Together, these data suggest that recruitment of 8.8 CD8+ T cells during CD4-initiated EAE enhances tissue injury in the brain, especially around parenchymal blood vessels.

8.8 CD8+ T cells accumulate and acquire a more activated phenotype in the brain compared with the spinal cord. As the introduction of 8.8 CD8+ T cells had a greater clinical and histological impact on the brain compared with the spinal cord, we hypothesized that the recruitment and/or activation of the 8.8 CD8+ T cells would differ between these 2 regions. We first analyzed the numbers of 8.8 CD8+ T cells infiltrating the brain and spinal cord on days 4 and 5 (preclinical), day 6 (on or just prior to onset), and day 7 (a time point by which 80% of the mice developed either classic or atypical EAE) after CD4+ T cell transfer by flow cytometry (gating strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 2A). Interestingly, although 8.8 CD8+ T cells entered the spinal cord 1 day earlier than the brain (day 4 vs. day 5), the number of 8.8 CD8+ T cells increased over time only in the brain (Figure 2A). This phenomenon was not due to overall inflammation increasing only in the brain, as the numbers of CD45hi inflammatory cells and donor CD4+ T cells accumulated over time in both the brain and spinal cord (Figure 2, B and C). We next compared the expression of activation markers on 8.8 CD8+ T cells in the brain versus spinal cord during CD4-initiated EAE. Because recovery of 8.8 CD8+ T cells from the CNS tissue is low, consistent with the reported low efficiency of isolating activated CD8+ T cells from tissues (36), we induced disease by transferring CD4+ T cells directly into intact TCR-transgenic 8.8 mice in order to increase the number of 8.8 CD8+ T cells available for analyses by flow cytometry. We confirmed that the incidence of atypical (Supplemental Figure 2B) but not classic (data not shown) EAE was also significantly higher in intact 8.8 compared with WT recipients. On day 7 after CD4+ T cell transfer, 8.8 CD8+ T cells exhibited a CD44hiCD62Llo activated phenotype in the brain and spinal cord but not the spleen (Supplemental Figure 2C), suggesting that 8.8 CD8+ T cells are activated within the CNS. Interestingly, the frequency of 8.8 CD8+ T cells exhibiting a CD44hiCD62Llo activated phenotype was higher in the brain compared with the spinal cord, and the frequency of 8.8 CD8+ T cells exhibiting a CD44loCD62Lhi naive phenotype was lower in the brain compared with the spinal cord (Figure 2D). These data suggest that 8.8 CD8+ T cells preferentially accumulate and appear more activated within the brain compared with the spinal cord.

Figure 2 8.8 CD8+ T cells accumulate and acquire a more activated phenotype in the brain compared with spinal cord. (A–C) EAE was induced by transfer of CD45.1.2+ MOG-specific CD4+ T cells into CD45.1.1+ mice that had received CD45.2.2+ 8.8 CD8+ T cells 1 day earlier. The numbers of 8.8 CD8+ T cells (A), CD45hi inflammatory cells (B), and donor CD4+ T cells (C) were determined for the brain and spinal cord (SC) by flow cytometry on the indicated days after CD4+ T cell transfer (n ≥ 8 for each day). (D) EAE was induced by transfer of CD45.1.1+ MOG-specific CD4+ T cells into CD45.2.2+ WT or 8.8 intact mice (n = 12). Mononuclear cells were isolated from the brain and spinal cord 7 days after CD4+ T cell transfer and analyzed by flow cytometry. The percentage of activated (CD44hiCD62Llo) and naive (CD44loCD62Lhi) 8.8 CD8+ T cells is shown. Gating strategies are shown in Supplemental Figure 2. Graphs show mean + SEM (1 symbol per mouse) and are compiled from at least 2 independent experiments. Statistical significance was determined using Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s post-test (A–C) or Mann-Whitney U test (D). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

The preferential accumulation of 8.8 CD8+ T cells in the brain could result from differences in their recruitment from the periphery, proliferation, or survival in the brain versus the spinal cord. We first compared 8.8 CD8+ T cell death and proliferation in the brain and spinal cord 7 days after CD4+ T cell transfer into intact 8.8 mice. In contrast to the minimal 8.8 CD8+ T cell death seen in the spleen, more cell death was observed in the CNS tissues (Supplemental Figure 3A). A significantly higher frequency of dead 8.8 CD8+ T cells was observed in the spinal cord (Supplemental Figure 3A); however, we also observed a higher frequency of dead donor CD4+ T cells in the spinal cord compared with the brain (Supplemental Figure 3B). This overall increased frequency of T cell death suggests that T cell death within the spinal cord may be a general phenomenon and not specific to 8.8 CD8+ T cells. While we cannot exclude the possibility that enhanced cell death accounts for the lack of 8.8 CD8+ T cell accumulation in the spinal cord, the percentage of cell death in the spinal cord exhibited by donor CD4+ T cells was similar to that shown by 8.8 CD8+ T cells, yet these CD4+ T cells still accumulated over time in the spinal cord (Figure 2C). Proliferation of 8.8 CD8+ T cells was not seen in the spleen, and similar frequencies of proliferating 8.8 CD8+ T cells were observed in the brain and spinal cord (Supplemental Figure 3C). To compare recruitment of 8.8 CD8+ T cells from the periphery to the brain and spinal cord, we administered either a spingosine-1-phosphate receptor modulator (FTY720) that retains lymphocytes in peripheral lymphoid tissues or vehicle to mice with CD4-initiated/CD8 8.8 EAE on day 6 and analyzed 8.8 CD8+ T cell numbers in each CNS tissue 1 day later. If there was greater recruitment of 8.8 CD8+ T cells to the brain compared with the spinal cord, a larger fold decrease in 8.8 CD8+ T cell number in the brain compared with the spinal cord should be observed in treated versus untreated mice. However, significantly fewer 8.8 CD8+ T cells were observed in both the brain and spinal cord following FTY720 administration (Supplemental Figure 3D), and the fold decrease in the mean numbers of 8.8 CD8+ T cells was not higher in the brain (5.6-fold decrease) compared with the spinal cord (11.8-fold decrease). These data are not consistent with increased recruitment of 8.8 CD8+ T cells from the periphery to the brain versus the spinal cord. Collectively, these data suggest that the preferential increase of 8.8 CD8+ T cells in the brain is independent of differences in recruitment from the periphery, proliferation, or cell death between the brain and spinal cord.

Recruitment of 8.8 CD8+ T cells to the brain is associated with enhanced expression of inflammatory mediators and increased numbers of monocytes, MdCs, and donor CD4+ T cells. We hypothesized that the exacerbation of atypical but not classic EAE may correlate with increased expression of proinflammatory mediators in the brains but not spinal cords of mice with CD4-initiated/CD8 8.8 compared with CD4-initiated/CD8 WT EAE. To test this hypothesis, we analyzed gene expression of a panel of inflammatory mediators in CNS tissues harvested from mice 6 days after CD4+ T cell transfer and determined their fold induction relative to irradiated healthy control mice that received no T cells. Multiple chemokines involved in myeloid and T cell recruitment exhibited a significantly greater fold induction in the brains of mice with CD4-initiated/CD8 8.8 compared with CD4-initiated/CD8 WT EAE (Figure 3A). There was a trend toward increased expression of genes encoding CCL2, CCL5, CCL6, CCL9, and CCL11 in the spinal cord of mice with CD4-initiated/CD8 8.8 versus CD4-initiated/CD8 WT EAE; however, these data did not reach statistical significance (Figure 3A). Cytokines implicated in EAE pathogenesis were also induced to a greater extent in the brains of CD4-initiated/CD8 8.8 compared with CD4-initiated/CD8 WT EAE mice, including genes encoding IL-17, GM-CSF, TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-1β (Figure 3B). IFN-γ also demonstrated a trend toward increased expression in the brains of mice with CD4-initiated/CD8 8.8 EAE (Figure 3B). No differences in induction of these cytokines were seen in the spinal cord (Figure 3B). Both groups of mice exhibited similar fold changes in expression of genes encoding CCL22, CCL24, IL-10, IL-12p35, IL-23p19, IFN-β, and TGF-β in the brain and spinal cord (data not shown). These data demonstrate that infiltration of 8.8 CD8+ T cells in the brain, and to a lesser extent the spinal cord, is associated with enhanced production of soluble mediators that recruit inflammatory cells and enhance their pathogenic activity.

Figure 3 Recruitment of 8.8 CD8+ T cells enhances chemokine and cytokine gene expression as well as the numbers of donor CD4+ T cells, MdCs, and monocytes in the brain. EAE was induced by transfer of Thy1.1+ MOG-specific CD4+ T cells into Thy1.2+ WT mice that had received Thy1.2+ WT or 8.8 CD8+ T cells. (A and B) Brain and spinal cord (SC) tissues were harvested 6 days after CD4+ T cell transfer (WT, n = 9; 8.8, n = 10). Chemokine (A) and cytokine (B) gene expression were analyzed directly ex vivo by quantitative PCR. All data were normalized to GAPDH. The fold change was calculated relative to gene expression values in irradiated healthy control mice (n = 2). (C) The numbers of CD45hiCD11b+Ly6ChiMHCII– monocytes and CD45hiCD11b+Ly6C+/–MHCII+ MdCs were determined on days 5 (WT, n = 9; 8.8, n = 10) and 7 (WT, n = 12; 8.8, n = 13) after CD4+ T cell transfer for the brain and spinal cord by flow cytometry. (D) The number of Thy1.1+ donor CD4+ T cells was determined on days 5 (n = 8 per group) and 7 (WT, n = 19; 8.8, n = 23) after CD4+ T cell transfer for the brain and spinal cord by flow cytometry. (E) Brain and spinal cord mononuclear cells isolated from WT (n = 10) and 8.8 (n = 9) recipients on day 7 after CD4+ T cell transfer were stimulated with MOG 97–114 before intracellular cytokine staining. Percentages of Thy1.1+ donor CD4+ T cells producing the indicated cytokines are shown. Gating strategies for C–E are shown in Supplemental Figure 4. Graphs show mean + SEM (1 mouse per symbol) and are compiled from at least 2 independent experiments. Statistical significance was determined using a Mann-Whitney U test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

To determine whether the enhanced expression of chemokines and cytokines observed when 8.8 CD8+ T cells infiltrate the brain influenced the inflammatory infiltrate, we compared the numbers of monocytes, MdCs, neutrophils, microglia, and donor CD4+ T cells in mice with CD4-initiated/CD8 8.8 and CD4-initiated/CD8 WT EAE (gating strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 4A). The number of monocytes was significantly higher in the brains of mice with CD4-initiated/CD8 8.8 compared with CD4-initiated/CD8 WT EAE on days 5 and 7 after CD4+ T cell transfer, and the number of MdCs trended higher on day 5 and was significantly higher on day 7 (Figure 3C). The numbers did not differ for either cell type at either time point in the spinal cord (Figure 3C). Microglia and neutrophil numbers were not significantly different in the brain or spinal cord at either time point (Supplemental Figure 4B). Similar numbers of donor CD4+ T cells were observed in the brains of mice in both groups on day 5; however, a significantly higher number of donor CD4+ T cells was found in the brains of mice with CD4-initiated/CD8 8.8 compared with CD4-initiated/CD8 WT EAE on day 7 (Figure 3D). No differences in donor CD4+ T cell numbers were seen between groups at either time point in the spinal cord (Figure 3D) or spleen (data not shown). The cytokine production by donor CD4+ T cells was also analyzed on day 7 after CD4+ T cell transfer (gating strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 4C). A significantly higher percentage of donor CD4+ T cells produced TNF-α and GM-CSF in the brain but not spinal cord of CD4-initiated/CD8 8.8 mice (Figure 3E), with similar trends observed for IL-17 and IFN-γ. Together, these data suggest that 8.8 CD8+ T cells enhance the recruitment and differentiation of monocytes followed by increased recruitment of pathogenic donor CD4+ T cells specifically to the brain and not the spinal cord.

8.8 CD8+ T cell effector phenotype differs in the brain versus the spinal cord. We analyzed production of effector cytokines by CD8+ T cells isolated from intact 8.8 or WT mice directly ex vivo 7 days after CD4+ T cell transfer. As expected, 8.8 CD8+ T cells from the spleen produced no cytokines (Supplemental Figure 5A). In contrast, 8.8 CD8+ T cells isolated from the brain and spinal cord produced IFN-γ and TNF-α but not GM-CSF or IL-17 (Supplemental Figure 5A). Interestingly, the frequency of IFN-γ– and TNF-α–producing CD8+ T cells was significantly higher in the brain compared with the spinal cord in 8.8 mice (Figure 4A). This enrichment of cytokine-producing CD8+ T cells in the brain versus the spinal cord was specific to 8.8 mice, as CD8+ T cells isolated from the CNS of WT mice showed similar frequencies of IFN-γ– and TNF-α–producing CD8+ T cells in the brain and spinal cord (Figure 4A). Importantly, the frequency of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells was significantly higher in the brains of 8.8 compared with WT mice (Figure 4A), indicating that this response was antigen-specific. The frequency of TNF-α–producing CD8+ T cells also trended higher in the brains of 8.8 compared with WT mice (Figure 4A). FasL- and granzyme B–expressing CD8+ T cells were also seen in the brain and spinal cord but not the spleen of 8.8 mice (Supplemental Figure 5B). As observed for cytokine-producing 8.8 CD8+ T cells, the frequency of FasL-expressing 8.8 CD8+ T cells was significantly lower in the spinal cord compared with the brain, and the frequency of granzyme B–expressing 8.8 CD8+ T cells also trended lower in the spinal cord (Figure 4B). FasL- and granzyme B–expressing CD8+ T cells were also observed in the CNS of WT mice; however, the frequencies of these cells did not differ between the brain and spinal cord and were comparable to the frequencies seen in the brains of 8.8 mice (Figure 4B). Together, these data indicate that expression of FasL and granzyme B is likely caused by bystander activation within the inflamed CNS, but the higher frequency of IFN-γ–producing and possibly TNF-α–producing 8.8 compared with WT CD8+ T cells in the brain suggests an antigen-specific response. These analyses also revealed a striking difference between 8.8 and WT CD8+ T cells infiltrating the CNS in that only 8.8 CD8+ T cells exhibited a lower frequency of cells expressing these activation markers in the spinal cord versus the brain.

Figure 4 8.8 CD8+ T cells exhibit functional differences in the brain versus the spinal cord. EAE was induced by transfer of CD45.1.1+ MOG-specific CD4+ T cells into CD45.2.2+ WT or 8.8 intact mice. Mononuclear cells were isolated from brain and spinal cord 7 days after CD4+ T cell transfer and analyzed by flow cytometry. (A) The percentage of cytokine-producing WT and 8.8 CD8+ T cells following culture only with GolgiPlug is shown (n = 10 per group). (B) The percentage of FasL+ and granzyme B+ WT and 8.8 CD8+ T cells is shown (n = 12 per group). Gating strategies for A and B are shown in Supplemental Figure 5. Graphs show mean + SEM (1 symbol per mouse) and are compiled from 2 independent experiments. Statistical significance was determined using 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s post-test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Increased presentation of MBP/Kk in the brain versus spinal cord is associated with enhanced activation of myeloid cells in the brain. As the frequencies of 8.8 CD8+ T cells expressing markers of activation and effector function were all significantly higher in the brain than the spinal cord, we hypothesized that 8.8 CD8+ T cells encounter their ligand more frequently in the brain compared with the spinal cord. To test this hypothesis, we analyzed the frequency of APCs presenting MBP/Kk in the brain and spinal cord in mice with CD4-initiated EAE using an antibody specific for the MBP/Kk ligand (35). MdCs and monocytes were identified as the predominant myeloid cells presenting MBP/Kk in both the brain and spinal cord (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 6A). Although a small population of microglia also presented MBP/Kk (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 6A), we previously showed that this population does not elicit 8.8 CD8+ T cell functional responses (35). Importantly, the frequency of MdCs and monocytes expressing MBP/Kk was significantly higher in the brain compared with the spinal cord (Figure 5A), consistent with the notion that 8.8 CD8+ T cells encounter APCs presenting their cognate antigen more frequently in the brain compared with the spinal cord.

Figure 5 Increased presentation of MBP/Kk in the brain versus spinal cord is associated with enhanced activation of myeloid cells in the brain. (A) EAE was induced by transfer of MOG-specific CD4+ T cells into WT mice (n = 10). Mononuclear cells were isolated from the brains and spinal cords (SC) of mice on day 7 after CD4 T cell transfer. Percentages of 12H4+ cells among MdCs, monocytes, neutrophils, and microglia are shown. Gating strategy is shown in Supplemental Figure 6A. ****P < 0.0001 vs. MdCs isolated from the brain; ####P < 0.0001 vs. monocytes isolated from the brain; §§§§P < 0.0001 vs. both MdCs and monocytes from the brain; ††††P < 0.0001 vs. both MdCs and monocytes from the spinal cord. (B and C) EAE was induced by transfer of MOG-specific CD4+ T cells into WT mice that had received WT (n = 8) or 8.8 (n = 9) CD8+ T cells. Representative flow cytometry plots (B) and normalized MFIs (medians) (C) of ROS production (using CellROX) gated on MdCs and monocytes isolated from brains and spinal cords of mice on day 7 after CD4+ T cell transfer. MFIs are normalized to the MFI for T cell CellROX staining (Ctrl). (A and C) Graphs show mean + SEM (1 symbol per mouse) and are compiled from 2 independent experiments. Statistical significance was determined using a 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s post-test (A) or Mann-Whitney U test (C). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

We next determined whether the activity of the MdCs and monocytes was influenced by the infiltration of 8.8 CD8+ T cells by analyzing their production of ROS, which are implicated in mediating demyelination, oligodendrocyte cell death, and axon degeneration in MS and EAE (37–40). On day 7, MdCs and monocytes in the brain but not spinal cord produced significantly more ROS in mice with CD4-initiated/CD8 8.8 EAE compared with mice with CD4-initiated/CD8 WT EAE (Figure 5, B and C). In contrast, no differences were observed between the 2 groups of mice in ROS production by microglia and neutrophils in either the brain or spinal cord, consistent with a lack of MBP/Kk expression on these cell types (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). The observations that MdCs and monocytes are the predominant myeloid cells in the CNS that present MBP/Kk and are the only cell types whose ROS production was affected by the infiltration of 8.8 CD8+ T cells are consistent with the notion that cognate interactions between these cell types enhance proinflammatory responses. Furthermore, our data suggest that these interactions should occur more frequently in the brain compared with the spinal cord, as the frequency of MBP/Kk+ MdCs and monocytes is significantly lower in the spinal cord and their ROS production is not affected by infiltration of 8.8 CD8+ T cells.

FasL signaling mediated by 8.8 CD8+ T cells is required to exacerbate atypical EAE and enhance myeloid cell ROS production. To define the effector functions required for 8.8 CD8+ T cells to exacerbate brain inflammation in CD4-initiated EAE, we introduced CD8+ T cells isolated from either WT mice, 8.8 mice, or 8.8 mice on an IFN-γ–deficient (IFN-γ–/–), perforin-deficient (Pfp–/–), TNF-α–deficient (TNF-α–/–), or FasL-deficient (FasLgld) background into WT mice before transfer of MOG-specific CD4+ T cells. All groups of mice exhibited similar classic EAE incidence (data not shown). The incidence of atypical EAE seen in the groups of mice that received 8.8, IFN-γ–/– 8.8, Pfp–/– 8.8, or TNF-α–/– 8.8 CD8+ T cells was similar and was significantly higher in comparison with mice that received WT CD8+ T cells (Figure 6, A–C). Strikingly, FasLgld 8.8 CD8+ T cells did not exacerbate atypical EAE, as the incidence of atypical EAE in mice that received FasLgld 8.8 CD8+ T cells was similar to that in mice that received WT CD8+ T cells, and was significantly lower than that seen in 8.8 CD8+ T cell recipients (Figure 6D). These data demonstrate that FasL signaling, and not IFN-γ, perforin, or TNF-α production, is required for 8.8 CD8+ T cells to exacerbate atypical CD4-initiated EAE.

Figure 6 Atypical EAE is exacerbated by 8.8 CD8+ T cells via a FasL-dependent mechanism. (A–D) EAE was induced by transfer of MOG-specific CD4+ T cells into WT mice that had received WT (n = 18), 8.8 (n = 14), or IFN-γ–deficient (IFN-γ–/–) 8.8 (n = 19) CD8+ T cells (A); WT (n = 23), 8.8 (n = 22), or perforin-deficient (Pfp–/–) 8.8 (n = 20) CD8+ T cells (B); WT (n = 19), 8.8 (n = 16), or TNF-α–deficient (TNF-α–/–) 8.8 (n = 12) CD8+ T cells (C); and WT (n = 16), 8.8 (n = 14), or FasL-deficient (FasLgld) 8.8 (n = 16) CD8+ T cells (D). The percentage of mice exhibiting atypical EAE is shown for each group. (E and F) EAE was induced by transfer of MOG-specific CD4+ T cells into WT mice that had received WT (n = 9), 8.8 (n = 8), or FasLgld (n = 9) CD8+ T cells. Representative flow cytometry plot (E) and normalized MFIs (medians) (F) of ROS staining (using CellROX) gated on MdCs and monocytes within mononuclear cells isolated from the brains of mice on day 7 after CD4 transfer. MFIs are normalized to the MFI for T cell CellROX staining. Graphs show mean + SEM (1 symbol per mouse) and are compiled from 2 independent experiments. (A–D) Data in each panel are compiled from at least 3 independent experiments. Statistical significance was determined using Fisher’s exact test (A–D) or Mann-Whitney U test (F). #P < 0.05 vs. mice that received WT CD8+ T cells; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. mice that received 8.8 CD8+ T cells.

We then investigated whether FasL expression by 8.8 CD8+ T cells was required for the enhanced ROS production by MdCs and monocytes, as Fas signaling has been shown to activate these cell types to produce proinflammatory mediators (41–44). Importantly, MdCs in the brains of mice that received FasLgld 8.8 CD8+ T cells failed to upregulate ROS production (Figure 6, E and F). Monocytes in the brains of mice that received FasLgld 8.8 CD8+ T cells also did not upregulate ROS production, although the comparison with mice that received 8.8 CD8+ T cells did not reach statistical significance (Figure 6, E and F). These data indicate that 8.8 CD8+ T cells activate MdCs and likely monocytes via a FasL-mediated mechanism to produce ROS in the brain.