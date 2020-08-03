Trp53 and Rb1 regulate autophagy and ligand-dependent Hedgehog signaling

Animal experiments. B6;129-Gt(ROSA)26Sortm1(cre/ERT)Nat/J (EsrCre; ref. 40), B6.129P2-Trp53tm1Brn/J (Trp53lox/lox; ref. 41), B6;129-Rb1tm3Tyj/J (Rb1lox/lox; ref. 42), B6.Cg-Tg(Nes-cre)1Kln/J (NestinCre; ref. 43), 129S/Sv-Krastm4Tyj/J (KrasG12D; ref. 26), B6.129-Kif3atm2Gsnand (Kif3alox/lox; ref. 27), and Gt(ROSA)26Sortm1(Smo/EYFP)Amc/J (SmoM2; ref. 23) alleles have been previously described and were obtained from The Jackson Laboratory. All mice were backcrossed onto and maintained on a C57BL/6J background. Inbred C57BL/6J mice were obtained from the Monash Animal Research Platform. Genotyping was performed using genomic PCR to amplify DNA purified from placental tissue or tail samples according to The Jackson Laboratory protocols for each mouse line. Timed matings were used for the generation of MEFs (E13.5) and neural tube analysis (E10.5). Lung tumor models were administered with 5 × 108 PFU Ad5CMVCre virus (University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, USA) by intranasal inhalation as previously described (6, 44). All mice used in this study were housed under specific pathogen–free conditions with a standard day/night cycle and fed ad libitum. All experiments involving animals were approved in advance by the Animal Ethics Committee at Monash University and were carried out in accordance with the Australian Code of Practice for the Care and Use of Animals for Scientific Purposes.

Analysis of neural tube patterning. After fixation in 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) for 2 hours, embryos were washed 3 times in 1× PBS for 5 minutes each, cryoprotected overnight in 30% sucrose/0.1 M phosphate buffer (pH 7.4), embedded in Tissue-Tek OCT compound (Sakura, 4583) using dry ice, and stored at –80°C. Frozen coronal neural tube sections were prepared at 10 μm on a cryostat at the optimal cutting temperature of –15°C, at the level of the forelimb. Immunofluorescence was used to identify ventral neural tube markers on WT and mutant E10.5 neural tube sections using the devised protocol. Briefly, after cryosectioning, remaining blocks were stored at –80°C, and slides were warmed to room temperature for 30 minutes and were washed in 1× PBS for 5 minutes 3 times. Slides were then washed in 0.2% Triton X-100/1× PBS for 15 minutes to permeabilize tissue. Slides then underwent three 5-minute washes in 1× PBS. Sections were circled with a hydrophobic PAP pen and were blocked for 1 hour at room temperature in 5% goat serum, 1% BSA, and 0.2% Triton X-100 in 1× PBS solution, with trimmed parafilm squares applied over each section. Slides were washed once in 1× PBS for 5 minutes, and primary antibodies were diluted in an antibody dilution buffer of 4% Triton X-100, 1% goat serum, and 1% BSA in 1× PBS and were applied to sections, covered with parafilm squares, and incubated in a sealed humidified box overnight at 4°C. The following day, slides were washed in 1× PBS for 5 minutes 3 times and then incubated in secondary antibodies and DAPI. Slides were washed in 0.2% Triton X-100/1× PBS for 5 minutes 3 times and mounted on coverslips using ProLong Gold Antifade Mountant with DAPI. Sections were imaged on an Eclipse Ti-E Nikon C1 Inverted Research Microscope. For quantitation, the dorsal-ventral lengths of positively stained NKX2.2 and OLIG2 neural stem cell domains were measured on Fiji software. NKX2.2 and OLIG2 lengths per neural tube image were normalized to the length of the whole NKX6.1+ ventral area, to account for domain changes in only the ventral region of the neural tube (45).

Antibody information. See Supplemental Table 2 for a complete list of antibodies.

Cell cycle analysis. Cells were grown in 10-cm dishes in the presence of serum-free medium or 10% serum for 24 hours (DMEM plus penicillin-streptomycin). Cells were trypsinized at 70% confluence, washed in PBS, and counted. 1 × 106 cells were resuspended in 300 μL PBS, and 700 μL 100% ice-cold ethanol was added and mixed gently to fix the cells. The fixed cells were stored at –20°C for cell cycle analysis. For analysis, fixed cells were washed twice with PBS and resuspended in 200 μL FxCycle PI/RNAse solution (Thermo Fisher Scientific, F10797), then run on a BD FACSCanto II analyzer (BD Biosciences). Data were analyzed using FlowJo v10 software.

FACS analysis. Transduced p53Rb-KO MEFs were trypsinized and counted 48 hours after infection. Cells were resuspended in DMEM and run on the BD FACSCanto II analyzer for GFP and mCherry. FlowJo v10 software was used to analyze percentage positive cells.

Hh ligand and inhibitor treatment. Cells were first seeded at 100,000 cells per well on 6-well plates and grown to 80%–90% confluence. Treatments were added in medium containing 0.2% FBS, with 10 μL of PBS per mL of medium, 10 μL of 1 μg/mL recombinant human SHH (rhSHH) (R&D Systems, 1845-SH-100) per mL of medium, and/or 400 nM of LDE225 (Selleckchem, S2151). After 24 hours of culture, cells were harvested for RNA extraction or for Western blot analysis.

Detection of LC3/P62 puncta. Cells were seeded at 20,000 cells per well on a 24-well plate containing 14-mm circular coverslips. At 80% confluence, cells were treated with 50 nM bafilomycin A1 (Baf-A) in the presence or absence of 10% FBS. After 24 hours of treatment, cells were washed twice in 1× PBS and fixed in ice-cold 100% methanol for 15 minutes at –20°C. Cells were then washed 3 times in 1× PBS and incubated in blocking buffer (1× PBS, 5% goat serum, 0.3% Triton X-100) for 1 hour at room temperature. Blocking buffer was then removed and replaced with antibody dilution solution (1× PBS, 1% BSA, 0.3% Triton X-100) containing LC3 and P62 primary antibodies and incubated overnight at 4°C overnight on a rocker. The following day, primary antibody solution was removed, coverslips were washed 3 times in 1× PBS, and DAPI (1:1000; MilliporeSigma, D9542-10MG), Alexa Fluor 594 goat anti-rabbit, and Alexa Fluor 488 anti-mouse were diluted in antibody dilution solution and applied for 60 minutes, protected from light. Coverslips were washed twice in 1× PBS, then mounted using ProLong Gold Antifade Mountant with DAPI (Thermo Fisher Scientific, P36931) on Superfrost slides. High-resolution images were acquired using NIS Elements Confocal Imaging (Nikon) software. The number of LC3- and P62-stained puncta per cell was determined by an automated macro pipeline on FIJI software.

Detection of primary cilia. Cells were washed twice in 1× PBS and fixed in 10% buffered formalin for 10 minutes, then washed twice in PBS. Cells were then permeabilized in 0.1% Triton X-100/1× PBS for 15 minutes. Next, coverslips were washed twice in 1× PBS and incubated in Odyssey blocking buffer (LI-COR Biosciences, 927-4000) for 30 minutes. The rabbit polyclonal antibody ARL13B was diluted in Odyssey blocking buffer and incubated for 60 minutes. Primary antibody was then removed, coverslips were washed twice in PBS, and DAPI (1:1000; MilliporeSigma, D9542-10MG), Alexa Fluor 594 goat anti-rabbit, and acetylated tubulin-488 anti-mouse were diluted in Odyssey blocking buffer and applied for 60 minutes, protected from light. Coverslips were washed twice for a final time in 1× PBS and mounted using ProLong Gold Antifade Mountant with DAPI (Thermo Fisher Scientific, P36931) on Superfrost slides. Coverslips were viewed using an Eclipse Ti-E Nikon C1 Inverted Research Confocal Microscope equipped with a ×60 oil immersion objective with identical gain, offset, and laser power settings. High-resolution images were acquired using NIS Elements Confocal Imaging (Nikon) software. The percentage of ciliated cells was calculated from the total number of cells counted per field of vision. Five fields of vision per cell line or treatment group were manually counted on the Nikon C1 Confocal Microscope. Primary cilia frequency represents the mean percentage of ciliated cells ± SEM.

For analysis of primary cilia in cells following lentiviral reintroduction of Trp53 and Rb1, cells were fixed in 4% PFA for 10 minutes and processed, imaged, and analyzed as described above. Costaining for p53-GFP and Rb-mCherry and primary cilia was performed using chicken polyclonal anti-GFP, mouse monoclonal mCherry, and rabbit polyclonal ARL13B primary antibodies as well as Alexa Fluor 488 goat anti-chicken, Alexa Fluor 594 goat anti-mouse, and Alexa Fluor 647 goat anti-rabbit antibodies diluted in Odyssey blocking buffer. Untransduced cells within the same experiments were determined by absence of GFP and/or mCherry staining.

For analysis of primary cilia in tumor tissue, the sections were deparaffinized and rehydrated. Antigen retrieval was performed in 10 mM sodium citrate buffer (pH 6.0) in a pressure cooker for 20 minutes. The slides were washed 3 times in PBS and sections blocked with 3% BSA, 0.3% Tween-20, and 5% goat serum for 30 minutes. The staining for primary cilia was performed using rabbit polyclonal ARL13B and mouse monoclonal acetylated tubulin primary antibodies at 4°C overnight and Alexa Fluor 594 goat anti-rabbit and Alexa Fluor 488 goat anti-mouse secondary antibodies at room temperature for 1 hour. The sections were dehydrated and mounted with DPX hard-set mounting medium.

Lentiviral transduction. Mouse Lenti ORF clone of Trp53 (mGFP-tagged) was purchased from Origene (MR206086L4). Mouse Rb1 ORF was cloned into pLVX with mCherry tag and ampicillin resistance selection. Both vectors were transfected into Stbl3-competent cells and single clones selected from agar plates and grown in LB broth. Plasmids were purified using the New England Biolabs plasmid purification kit. Insert vector plasmid was mixed with psPAX-2 and VSVG plasmid in a ratio of 5:5:1, respectively, and transfected into HEK293T cells using Lipofectamine LTX with PLUS Reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Fresh medium was added after 6 hours of transfection, and viral particles were collected from the transfected HEK293T cells after a 48-hour incubation. The viral particle medium was centrifuged to remove dead cells from medium, and viral parcel medium was diluted 1:1 with fresh DMEM and 5 μg/mL of Polybrene added. One hundred thousand p53Rb-KO MEF cells were transduced with 2 mL of viral particle medium in a 6-well plate and centrifuged for 30 minutes at 800 g. Cells were used after 48 hours of transduction for further analysis.

MEF cell lines. EsrCre mice were intercrossed with Trp53lox/lox and Rb1lox/lox mice to generate the necessary genotypes. Pregnant dams were sacrificed, embryos removed, and the heads, limbs, tails, and internal organs dissected and washed in sterile PBS (Gibco, 70011044). The remainder of each embryo was then finely minced using a sterile razor blade and placed in a 10-cm round Petri dish in DMEM (Gibco, 11965092) supplemented with 10% FBS (Gibco, 26140079), 100 U/mL penicillin, and 10 mg/mL streptomycin (Gibco, 15140148). Cells were grown until approximately 80% confluence and were then trypsinized, centrifuged, resuspended in supplemented DMEM, counted, and passaged. After genotyping, cells were treated with 500 nM 4OHT for 24 hours to initiate Cre recombination of floxed alleles. 4OHT was removed and fresh supplemented DMEM was added the following day. Authenticated NIH 3T3 cells were obtained from ATCC and maintained in DMEM supplemented with 10% FCS, 100 U/mL penicillin, and 10 mg/mL streptomycin. All MEF lines were cultured in humidified 5% CO 2 /95% air at 37°C.

Mouse genotyping PCR. Briefly, DNA was extracted by addition of 300 μL of 50 nM NaOH and incubation at 95°C until dissolved. Samples were vortexed to complete digestion of tissue. One hundred microliters of 0.5 M Tris-HCl (pH 8.0) was then added to neutralize each sample. DNA extraction from embryonic tissue was completed in half the volumes of NaOH and Tris-HCl. Two microliters of DNA from each tail sample was added to 18-μL aliquots of master mix containing 10 μL of GoTaq DNA Polymerase (Promega, M7123), 0.5 μL of 10 μM forward and reverse primers to detect Cre recombinase or floxed and WT alleles, and 6 μL of nuclease-free water, to a final volume of 20 μL. PCR products were then separated by gel electrophoresis on a 1.5% agarose gel stained with SYBR Safe DNA gel stain (Thermo Fisher Scientific, S33102). A 1-kb Plus DNA Ladder (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used to interpret band sizes. Gels were visualized under a UVP Doc-It 210 imaging system (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Exposure was adjusted for optimal visualization.

Mouse lung tumor analysis. Mouse lung tumor analysis was performed as previously described (6, 44). Briefly, 9-month-old p53Rb-KO AdCre and p53Rb Kif3a-KO AdCre mice and 8-week-old Kras AdCre and Kras Kif3a-KO AdCre mice were euthanized. The lungs were dissected, washed in PBS, and then inflation-fixed in 10% buffered formalin saline overnight. After processing and embedding, blocks were sectioned to the level of the carina, sections were stained with H&E, and then images were acquired using the ImageScope platform (Leica Biosystems). Tumor number and surface area were determined using the ImageScope software package.

Lung cancer cell lines. p53Rb-KO AdCre mSCLC and Kras AdCre mouse lung adenocarcinoma tumors (mLUAD) were microdissected from lungs at the ethical endpoints of 9 months and 8 weeks, respectively, in a class II laminar flow cell culture hood. Tumor tissue was mechanically dissociated using sterile scalpel blades in 1× PBS in a culture dish. Cells were placed in a 15-mL Falcon tube and centrifuged at 200 g for 5 minutes. The supernatant was discarded, and dissociated tumor was resuspended in RPMI 1640 with 1% FBS plus 1% penicillin-streptomycin (Gibco) for mSCLC, or DMEM with 1% FBS plus 1% penicillin-streptomycin (Gibco) for mLUAD, for continued growth and maintenance. Kras p53-KO mouse lung adenocarcinoma tumors (mLUAD) were grown in DMEM with 10% FBS (Gibco). The human lung adenocarcinoma cell line A549 (hLUAD; Kras) was grown in Advanced RPMI with 1% FBS, 1% GlutaMAX, and 1% penicillin-streptomycin (Gibco). Human SCLC cell lines H69 and H146 (p53Rb KO) were grown in Advanced RPMI with 1% FBS, 1% GlutaMAX, and 1% penicillin-streptomycin (Gibco).

Quantitative real-time PCR. RNA was isolated from MEF cell lines using the QIAGEN RNeasy Mini Kit (QIAGEN, catalog 74106) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. One microgram of RNA was reverse-transcribed using the SuperScript III First Strand DNA synthesis kit (Invitrogen, 18080051) with random oligo-dT primers according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Real-time quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR was performed using SYBR Green (Applied Biosystems, 4309155) on a 7900HT Fast Real-Time PCR System (Applied Biosystems) using custom-designed primers. Primers were diluted to a final primer concentration of 300 nM in nuclease-free water before use. Master mix containing SYBR Green, primer (6 μL), and cDNA (4 μL) was loaded and mixed into a 384-well plate manually, and samples were run in triplicate. Transcript levels relative to B2m were calculated using the standard curve method.

Analysis of autophagy genes was performed using the mouse Autophagy RT2 Profiler PCR Array (QIAGEN, PAMM-084Z). RNA was isolated from C57BL/6 WT, p53-KO, Rb-KO, and p53Rb-KO MEFs using QIAGEN RNeasy Mini Kit and reverse-transcribed using the RT2 First Strand Kit (QIAGEN, 330401) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The cDNA was added to the RT2 Profiler PCR Array in combination with RT2 SYBR Green qPCR Mastermix (QIAGEN, 330529) and analyzed on a 7900HT Fast Real-Time PCR System (Applied Biosystems). Ct values were exported into an Excel file and uploaded onto the data analysis web portal at http://www.qiagen.com/geneglobe for normalization to control reference genes, fold change calculation, statistical analysis, and generation of plots.

Primer information. See Supplemental Table 3 for a complete list of primers.

siRNA knockdown. Reverse transfections using ON-TARGETplus SMARTpool siRNAs (Dharmacon) targeted against mouse Atg5 (L-064838-00-0005), Atg9b (L-051438-01-005), Ctsd (L-051673-01-0005), and Pik3cγ (L-040929-01-0005) were performed using Lipofectamine RNAiMax (Invitrogen, catalog 13778030) and OptiMEM (Gibco, catalog 31985070). Transfection medium consisting of 200 μL OptiMEM, 1 μL Lipofectamine RNAiMax, and 1.2 μL of 20 μM siRNA was made, producing a final siRNA concentration of 20 nM. Transfection medium was gently mixed and incubated at room temperature for 20 minutes. MEFs were seeded at 50,000 cells per well on a 6-well plate in 1 mL of DMEM/10% FCS medium or α-MEM/10% FCS (no antibiotic). Two hundred microliters of transfection medium was added dropwise per well, and plates were rocked gently to mix. Transfection master mixes were made up according to the number of corresponding treatment wells. After 24 hours of culture, transfection medium was removed and replaced with DMEM plus 10% FBS medium.

Western blotting. Whole-cell extracts were prepared in ice-cold RIPA lysis buffer with added Halt Protease and Phosphatase Inhibitor cocktail (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 78442). Cells were lysed using a sonicator for 2 cycles at level 5 for 30 seconds on ice and were then clarified by spinning at 18,000 g for 15 minutes at 4°C. The supernatant was then placed in a new 1.5-mL Eppendorf tube and stored at –80°C. Protein concentrations were determined using Bio-Rad DC Protein assay ready-to-use reagents (Bio-Rad, 5000116) per the manufacturer’s instructions. Thirty micrograms of protein from lysates was resuspended in NuPAGE-LDS sample buffer (Invitrogen, NP0007) and NuPAGE reducing agent (Invitrogen, NP0009), incubated at 70°C for 10 minutes, and then subjected to SDS-PAGE. Protein was transferred onto a nitrocellulose membrane (Hybond –C Super, Amersham Biosciences, RPN2020E) using a Mini Trans-Blot Cell wet protein transfer system (Bio-Rad, 1703930), followed by immunoblotting. Protein was then detected using the LI-COR Odyssey Infrared Imaging System version 3.0.1.6. For analysis of autophagy flux, densitometric analysis of the LC3-II and actin bands was performed using Odyssey Infrared Imaging System software. Briefly, LC3-II bands were normalized to actin (LC3-II/actin). Autophagy flux was then determined by division of the normalized value for the Baf-A– or chloroquine-treated lysate by the normalized value for the control-treated lysate of the same sample (14, 18). To determine the autophagic flux ratio, the serum-starved autophagic flux value was divided by the 10% serum autophagic flux value. For AMPK activation studies, cells were seeded in 10-cm dishes and grown to 80%–90% confluence. Cells were treated with 0.5 mM AICAR (Selleckchem, S1802) in medium containing 10% FBS or no FBS with or without Baf-A. One-half millimolar AICAR has been previously described in the literature to activate AICAR in MEF cell lines (46, 47). Cells were harvested after 24 hours of treatment for Western blot analysis.

Statistics. All data were analyzed with GraphPad Prism (version 7) and represented as mean ± SEM. A paired 2-tailed t test was used for 2 samples with a single variable. A 1-way ANOVA followed by a Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test was used for more than 2 samples with 1 variable. Log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test was used for comparison of Kaplan-Meier survival curves. P values less than 0.05 were considered statistically significant and are denoted by *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. The number of samples (n) used for calculating statistics is indicated in the figures or accompanying legends.

Study approval. All experiments involving animals were approved in advance by the Animal Ethics Committee at Monash University (protocols MMCA2012/24, MMCA2015/11, MMCA2015/12, MMCA2015/13, MMCA2015/41) and were carried out in accordance with the Australian Code of Practice for the Care and Use of Animals for Scientific Purposes. All experiments involving genetically modified organisms were approved in advance by the Monash University Institutional Biosafety Committee (protocols 9237, 194748, 17265, 2).