Serine-threonine kinase ROCK2 regulates germinal center B cell positioning and cholesterol biosynthesis

ROCK2 is activated in response to CD40 and IL-21 signals. Although upstream components of the RHOA pathway have recently emerged as important regulators of GC responses (16, 26), the role of key downstream RHOA effectors like the ROCKs in GC B cells is largely unknown. To assess the involvement of the ROCKs in this compartment, we first used in vitro systems to evaluate whether ROCK activity could be regulated by key T cell–derived signals, such as those provided by CD40 engagement and IL-21, which are known to promote GC formation (3–5). Purified CD23+ follicular B cells (FoBs) from C57BL/6 mice were stimulated with different combinations of anti-IgM and anti-CD40 antibodies and IL-21. As reported (31), stimulation of CD23+ B cells with IL-21 in the presence of BCR and CD40 engagement induced Bcl6 and Aicda and repressed Irf4 expression (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI132414DS1). We then performed in vitro kinase (IVK) assays to assess ROCK1- and ROCK2-specific activity in response to these signals (Figure 1, A and B). We found that ROCK1 was highly activated in B cells, irrespective of stimulation with anti-IgM, anti-CD40, or IL-21 (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1B). In contrast,we detected only low levels of ROCK2 activity at baseline or following anti-IgM stimulation alone (Figure 1B). However, ROCK2 activation was strongly induced following CD40 stimulation and remained high in the presence of IL-21 (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1B). Consistent with these in vitro findings, the phosphorylation of ezrin/radixin/moesin (p-ERM) proteins, which are classic ROCK targets, was increased in GC B cells and plasmablasts (PBs)/PCs from immunized mice (Supplemental Figure 1C). RHOA activity matched the ROCK1 activation pattern (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). We found that the activity of the 2 ROCK isoforms was differentially regulated during B cell activation, with upregulation of ROCK2 activity being observed primarily following CD40 engagement.

Figure 1 ROCK2 is activated by CD40 and IL-21 signals. (A and B) CD23+ B cells purified from C57BL/6 mice were collected immediately or cultured for 3 days with anti-IgM (αIgM) (5 μg/mL), anti-CD40 (5 μg/mL), and/or IL-21 (50 ng/mL). ROCK1 and ROCK2 kinase activity was examined by incubating immunoprecipitated ROCK1 (A) or ROCK2 (B) from extracts with purified recombinant MYPT1 as a substrate. Phosphorylated recombinant MYPT1 (p-MYPT1) was detected using an antibody against p-MYPT1. Total ROCK1 and ROCK2 input levels for each sample are shown in the lower panels. Quantifications show the ratio of p-MYPT1 to input ROCK protein expression. n = 4. (C and D) Ramos cells were either left unstimulated or stimulated for 6 hours with anti-CD40 (1 μg/mL) and/or IL-21 (100 ng/mL). ROCK1 (C) and ROCK2 (D) IVK assays were performed on nuclear extracts of Ramos cells as in A and B. Quantifications show the ratio of p-MYPT1 to input ROCK protein expression. n = 3. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test for multiple comparisons. d0, day 0.

Since stimulation of murine B cells with anti-CD40 and IL-21 activated ROCK2, we next asked whether ROCK2 activity is also regulated by these signals in human B cells. To address this, we used a GC-derived Burkitt lymphoma cell line (Ramos) that has been previously used to study the signals driving GC exit (32, 33). ROCK1 activity was high in Ramos cells at baseline and was unaffected by stimulation with anti-CD40 or IL-21 (Figure 1C). ROCK2 activity was again low at baseline but could be robustly induced upon either CD40 engagement or IL-21 stimulation (Figure 1D). Combination of these signals further enhanced ROCK2 activity (Figure 1D). Stimulation of Ramos cells with anti-CD40 and IL-4 also promoted ROCK2 activity, suggesting that various T cell–derived signals known to promote humoral responses may contribute to ROCK2 activation (Supplemental Figure 1, F and G). Thus, whereas ROCK1 was constitutively activated, ROCK2 activation was controlled by key T cell–derived signals known to control GC B cell responses.

ROCK2 deficiency leads to impaired GC responses. The selective activation of ROCK2 in response to T cell–dependent signals raised the possibility that ROCK2 could play a functional role in regulating GC responses. To evaluate this possibility, Rock2fl/fl mice were crossed with mice expressing Cre under the control of the Fcer2a promoter (CD23-Cre). CD23-Cre Rock2fl/fl (termed CD23-Rock2) mice allow for the selective deletion of Rock2 in mature B cell populations (34). Rock2fl/fl (termed WT) mice served as controls. We confirmed Rock2 deletion in B cells purified from CD23-Rock2 mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Rock1 expression was comparable in WT and CD23-Rock2 mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). We then performed IVK assays in CD23-Rock2 B cells following stimulation with anti-IgM, anti-CD40, and IL-21 (Figure 2, A–C). We found no detectable ROCK2 activity in CD23-Rock2 B cells, whereas ROCK1 activity was comparable between CD23-Rock2 B cells and WT B cells (Figure 2, A–C). Therefore, the absence of ROCK2 in B cells did not lead to enhanced ROCK1 activation.

Figure 2 ROCK2 deficiency leads to impaired GC responses. (A–C) ROCK1 and ROCK2 IVK assays (A) were performed on extracts from CD23+ cultures from Rock2fl/fl (WT) or CD23-Cre Rock2fl/fl (CD23-Rock2) mice as in Figure 1, A and B. Kinase activity was quantified for ROCK1 (B) and ROCK2 (C) as the ratio of p-MYPT1 to input ROCK protein. n = 3. Data represent the mean ± SEM. P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test for multiple comparisons. Lanes in A were run on the same gel but were noncontiguous. (D–G) WT and CD23-Rock2 mice were immunized with 100 μg NP-CGG for 7 to 10 days. Representative FACS plots (D) and pooled quantifications of total GC B cells (E) (B220+Fas+GL7+), total NP-specific B cells (F) (B220+IgM–IgD–Gr1–NP+IgG1+), and NP-specific GC B cells (G) (B220+IgM–IgD–Gr1–NP+IgG1+CD38lo) from WT (solid blue circles) and CD23-Rock2 (open blue circles) mice. (H–K) WT and Cγ1-Cre Rock2fl/fl (Cγ1-Rock2) mice were immunized as in D–G. Representative FACS plots (H) and pooled quantifications of total GC B cells (I), total NP-specific B cells (J), and NP-specific GC B cells (K) from WT (solid blue) or Cγ1-Rock2 (open blue) mice. n > 6. Data are from at least 2 independent experiments per time point and represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired 2-tailed t test.

We next examined whether B cell development was altered in the absence of ROCK2. No abnormalities in the development of bone marrow, blood, or splenic B cell populations (35) were observed in CD23-Rock2 mice (Supplemental Figure 2, C–H). Baseline levels of serum Igs were also comparable between WT and CD23-Rock2 mice (Supplemental Figure 2I). The absence of ROCK2, therefore, did not alter mature B cell development.

To directly examine the contribution of ROCK2 to GC responses, we next immunized WT and CD23-Rock2 mice with a TD antigen, 4-hydroxy-3-nitrophenol-acetyl (NP) conjugated to chicken gamma globulin (CGG). Compared with WT mice, the frequencies and numbers of GC B cells (B220+GL7+Fas+) on day 7 and day 10 after immunization were greatly reduced in the spleens of CD23-Rock2 mice (Figure 2, D and E). We also assessed antigen-specific B cell responses by monitoring the binding of fluorescently labeled NP. A significant population of WT B cells bound NP by day 7 (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 3A). The frequency and total numbers of NP-specific B cells (B220+IgM–IgD–Gr1–NP+IgG1+) in the spleens of CD23-Rock2 mice were greatly reduced compared with WT mice, an effect that we also observed on day 10 after immunization (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 3A). Consistent with the decreases in total NP-specific B cells, we also observed a marked reduction in NP-specific GC B cells (CD38lo) in CD23-Rock2 mice compared with WT mice on days 7 and 10 after immunization (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 3A). B cell–specific ROCK2 was thus required for optimal GC B cell responses.

To assess whether ROCK2 also plays a role in the maintenance of GC B cell responses, we crossed Rock2fl/fl mice with mice expressing Cγ1-Cre, which deletes during the early stages of the GC reaction (36, 37). Rock2fl/fl (WT) mice again served as a control for these experiments. Similar to what we observed in CD23-Rock2 mice, Cγ1-Cre Rock2fl/fl (termed Cγ1-Rock2) mice had markedly reduced GC B cells compared with WT mice (Figure 2, H and I). GC B cells from Cγ1-Rock2 mice also exhibited significantly reduced class switching to IgG1 and were less proliferative than were WT GC B cells (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Antigen-specific responses were also greatly decreased in Cγ1-Rock2 mice compared with responses in WT mice (Figure 2, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 3D). Thus, the lack of ROCK2 in B cells resulted in defective formation and/or maintenance of GC B cell responses.

Loss of ROCK2 impairs PC formation and humoral responses. Given the impact of B cell ROCK2 on GC formation and maintenance, we next examined whether expression of ROCK2 in B cells also contributed to PB/PC formation. Compared with WT mice, the frequencies and numbers of splenic PBs/PCs (B220loCD138+) from Cγ1-Rock2 mice on day 7 after immunization were significantly decreased (Figure 3, A and B). We also assessed PB/PC differentiation at later time points by enzyme-linked immunospot (ELISPOT) assay (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 4A). Compared with WT mice, the number of splenic and bone marrow IgG+ antibody-secreting cells (ASCs) in Cγ1-Rock2 mice was decreased on day 14 after immunization, whereas the number of IgM+ ASCs was not affected (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). We also observed a significant reduction in the frequency of total (NP >30 ) and high-affinity (NP <8 -reactive) antigen-specific IgG+ ASCs in the spleens and bone marrow of immunized Cγ1-Rock2 mice compared with WT mice (Figure 3, C and E, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), which was accompanied by a significant reduction in both NP >30 - and NP <8 -reactive IgG1 titers (Figure 3, F and G). NP >30 -reactive IgM titers in Cγ1-Rock2 mice were only transiently decreased (Supplemental Figure 4C). According to these observations, the absence of ROCK2 in B cells affected both low- and high-affinity humoral responses to a similar extent.

Figure 3 Loss of ROCK2 impairs PC formation and humoral responses. Rock2fl/fl (WT) or Cγ1-Rock2 mice were immunized with 100 μg NP-CGG for 7 to 28 days. (A and B) Representative FACS plots (A) and pooled quantifications (B) of PB/PCs (B220loCD138+) from WT (solid blue circles) or Cγ1-Rock2 (open blue circles) mice on day 7 after immunization. n > 12. Data are from 4 independent experiments and represent the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test. (C–E) Representative ELISPOT images (C) and quantifications of total (D) and NP-specific (E) ASCs in spleens from the indicated mice on day 14 and day 28 after immunization. n > 4. Data are from 2 independent experiments per time point and represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and P = 0.15, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test. (F) Pooled ELISA analysis of NP <8 -specific and NP >30 -specific IgG1 from serum of the indicated mice from days 0–28 after immunization. n = 8. Data were pooled from 2 independent experiments and represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Šidák’s test for multiple comparisons. (G) Ratio of NP <8 -specific IgG1 to NP >30 -specific IgG1 titers in serum from the indicated mice on day 28 after immunization. n = 8. Data are from 2 independent experiments and represent the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by unpaired, 2-tailed t test. (H and I) Pie charts (H) and plots (I) showing the mutation frequency of the 470-bp J H 4 region in sorted FoBs (B220+GL7–CD38hiCD23+) and GC B cells (B220+GL7+CD38lo) on day 14 after immunization. n >36 clones from 4 mice per genotype. Data were pooled from 2 independent experiments and represent the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by unpaired, 2-tailed t test.

To further assess whether ROCK2 is necessary for SHM, we sorted GC B cells from immunized WT or Cγ1-Rock2 mice and sequenced a portion of the J H 4 intron of the heavy chain variable region. The mutation frequency in this intronic region provides a surrogate measurement of activation-induced cytidine deaminase (AID) activity and SHM (38). As a control, we also sorted and sequenced the J H 4 region of FoBs from WT and Cγ1-Rock2 mice. As expected, only a few mutations were found in the FoBs from WT and Cγ1-Rock2 mice, whereas several mutations were observed in GC B cells (Figure 3, H and I). We detected no significant difference in the mutation rate between WT and Cγ1-Rock2 GC B cells (Figure 3I). These data suggest that ROCK2 is not required for SHM.

ROCK2 regulates a distinctive transcriptional program in GC B cells. To gain insights into the mechanisms by which ROCK2 promotes the formation and maintenance of GC B cells, we next sorted B cells from immunized mice and used RNA-Seq to compare the transcriptomes of WT and CD23-Rock2 GC B cells, using the corresponding FoBs as controls. We first confirmed the deletion of Rock2 in sorted GC B cells from CD23-Rock2 mice (Figure 4A). RNA-Seq analyses revealed that only 24 genes were differentially expressed in CD23-Rock2 FoBs compared with expression in WT FoBs (P < 0.01) (Figure 4B and Supplemental Table 1). Among these genes, we found that ROCK2 promoted the expression of activation-induced cytidine deaminase (Aicda) and several genes implicated in RHOA-mediated signaling pathways, including sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 2 (S1pr2) and germinal center–associated signaling and motility (Gcsam), the gene encoding HGAL (refs. 16, 39 and Figure 4B).

Figure 4 ROCK2 regulates a distinctive transcriptional program in GC B cells. WT or CD23-Rock2 mice were immunized with 100 μg NP-CGG for 7 days, and FoBs (B220+GL7–CD38hiCD23+) and GC B cells (B220+GL7+CD38lo) were sorted for RNA-Seq analyses. (A) Representative RT-qPCR analysis of Rock2 in sorted FoBs and GC B cells from the indicated mice. n = 4. Data are from technical triplicates and are representative of 4 independent experiments. Data represent the mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test. (B) Plot shows the log-transformed FC (logFC) values for genes differentially expressed (unadjusted P < 0.01) between WT and CD23-Rock2 FoBs. (C) Volcano plot shows the genes differentially expressed (unadjusted P < 0.01) between WT and CD23-Rock2 GC B cells. 46. The unadjusted P values in B and C were determined using edgeR3.24.3 in R. (D) Plot shows the top enriched gene sets by GSEA that were upregulated in CD23-Rock2 GC B cells. Dotted line indicates the significance cutoff at a FDR of Q = 0.05. GO, Gene Ontology. (E) Heatmap of the scaled expression of genes enriching the GPCR_Activity gene set in CD23-Rock2 GC B cells. (F) Representative RT-qPCR analyses of the indicated genes in sorted GC B cells. n = 4. Data show technical triplicates and are representative of 4 independent experiments. Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed t test. Rel, relative. (G) H&E-stained images of splenic sections on day 7 after immunization. Scale bars: 200 μm. (H) Representative immunofluorescence images show the expression of B220 (blue) and PNA (red) on splenic sections from WT and CD23-Rock2 mice and pooled quantifications of the average GC count per ×10 field per mouse and the average GC size per mouse. Scale bars: 100 μm. n = 6 per genotype. Data are from 3 independent experiments and represent the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and P = 0.10, by Mann-Whitney U test. DOWN, downregulated; UP, upregulated.

In contrast to the small number of genes differentially expressed by the FoBs from CD23-Rock2 and WT mice, a total of 284 genes were either upregulated (269 genes) or downregulated (15 genes) in CD23-Rock2 GC B cells compared with WT GC B cell genes (Figure 4C). GC B cells from WT and CD23-Rock2 mice expressed similar transcript levels of GC markers such as Bcl6, Ezh2, Bach2, Fas, and Ung, which, as expected, were higher than the transcript levels detected in FoBs (Supplemental Figure 5A). FACS analysis further confirmed that the expression of key GC markers such as BCL6 and ephrin-B1 was similar in WT and CD23-Rock2 GC B cells (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) indicated that among the top enriched pathways (FDR Q < 0.05) in CD23-Rock2 GC B cells relative to WT GC B cells were gene sets related to GPCR signaling receptor expression and activity (Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 5D). In CD23-Rock2 GC B cells, we used real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) to confirm the upregulation of several target genes including C-C motif chemokine receptor 6 (Ccr6), Ccr7, G protein–coupled receptor 183 (Gpr183, encoding EBI2), integrin subunit α M (Itgam), and IL-9 receptor (Il9r), known to play important roles in the localization of B cells (2, 15, 17, 40) (Figure 4F). Increased expression of a subset of these targets was also corroborated by flow cytometry of GC B cells from Cγ1-Rock2 mice (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). The effect of ROCK2 on chemokine receptor expression was selective, as CXCR5 surface levels were unaffected in Cγ1-Rock2 GC B cells compared with expression in WT GC B cells (Supplemental Figure 5G). Thus, ROCK2 controlled the expression of key receptors, such as Gpr183/EBI2, that are known to regulate the positioning of GC B cells.

To further evaluate the effects of ROCK2 deficiency on GC B cell localization, we performed an immunohistochemical analysis of the spleens of CD23-Rock2 mice. No gross abnormalities in the overall architecture of the spleens of immunized CD23-Rock2 mice were observed (Figure 4G). CD23-Rock2 mice, however, had significantly smaller GCs (B220+PNA+) on day 7 after immunization compared with WT mice (Figure 4H). Since a lack of ARHGEF1, an upstream regulator of ROCK activation, leads to the hematogenous spread of GC B cells (26), we also assessed whether an absence of ROCK2 in B cells resulted in an increased number of GC B cells in the blood. No GC B cells were observed in the blood of young immunized CD23-Rock2 mice (Supplemental Figure 5, H and I). Therefore, the absence of ROCK2 alone was insufficient to cause systemic dissemination of GC B cells, at least in young mice.

B cell ROCK2 regulates AKT activity and GC polarization. Signaling downstream of several receptors important for GC responses, including GPCRs, results in AKT activation (41). Since the ROCKs have been shown to regulate the activity of various components of the AKT signaling pathway, including pyruvate dehydrogenase kinase 1 (PDK1) and phosphatase and tensin homolog (PTEN) (42, 43), we next investigated whether the absence of ROCK2 in GC B cells alters AKT activity. GC B cells from immunized Cγ1-Rock2 mice had significantly higher p-AKT levels than did WT GC B cells (Figure 5A). In line with these findings, CD23-Rock2 B cells had higher levels of p-AKT than did WT B cells upon in vitro stimulation with anti-IgM, anti-CD40, and IL-21 (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 6A). These findings show that ROCK2 restrained AKT activation in GC B cells.

Figure 5 B cell ROCK2 regulates AKT activity and GC polarization. (A) Representative histograms and pooled quantifications of p-AKT (T308) and p-AKT (S473) in GC B cells from WT (black) and Cγ1-Rock2 (red) mice on day 7 after immunization. WT non-GC B cells (gray) are shown as a control. Quantifications were based on 3 independent experiments and were normalized to WT mice for each experiment. n > 6. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test. (B) Representative immunoblots and pooled quantifications of p-AKT (T308) and p-AKT (S473) from extracts of CD23+ B cells from WT and CD23-Rock2 mice cultured for 3 days as in Figure 1, A and B. Quantification was calculated as the densitometric ratio of p-AKT to total AKT. n = 3. Data are from 3 independent experiments and represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test. (C) Upstream regulator analysis of genes upregulated in CD23-Rock2 GC B cells as determined by Enrichr analysis using the ChEA 2016 database. (D) GSEA plot shows enrichment of the FOXO1-repressed gene set in CD23-Rock2 GC B cells. NES, normalized enrichment score. (E) Box plot shows the mean log FC of FOXO1-repressed target genes significantly upregulated in CD23-Rock2 GC B cells. Each point represents the log FC of a different gene, with the whisker plot showing minimum to maximum values and the median. (F) Representative immunoblot of p-FOXO1 (S256) and total FOXO1 in sorted FoBs and GC B cells from the indicated mice on day 7 after immunization. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (G and H) Representative FACS plots (G) and quantifications (H) of DZ (CXCR4hiCD86lo) and LZ (CXCR4hiCD86lo) GC B cells from WT or Cγ1-Rock2 mice on day 7 after immunization. n >8. Data are from 3 independent experiments and represent the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired 2-tailed t test.

One of the key targets of AKT is FOXO1 (41), a transcription factor that is critically important for the partitioning of GC B cells between the dark and light zones (11–13). AKT-dependent phosphorylation of FOXO1 results in its cytoplasmic sequestration and inhibition of its transcriptional activity (41). The increased AKT activity in B cells lacking ROCK2 suggested that the ROCK2-controlled transcriptional program might include FOXO1 target genes. An upstream regulator analysis using the ChIP Enrichment Analysis (ChEA) 2016 database from Enrichr indeed identified FOXO1 as one of the top potential regulators of the ROCK2-repressed gene set in GC B cells (Figure 5C). GSEA, furthermore, revealed that FOXO1-repressed GC targets (11) were upregulated in CD23-Rock2 GC B cells compared with WT GC B cells (Figure 5, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 6B), suggesting that these genes are normally also inhibited by ROCK2. In line with these findings, we observed a marked increase in FOXO1 phosphorylation in sorted GC B cells from CD23-Rock2 mice compared with WT GC B cells (Figure 5F). In addition, we detected lower levels of FOXO1 protein known to accompany its phosphorylation upon gating either total GC B cells or LZ B cells (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D, and ref. 44). Thus, ROCK2 promotes FOXO1 activation and controls a FOXO1-repressed gene set in GC B cells, probably through its ability to regulate AKT activity.

Mice with B cell–specific manipulations of components of the AKT pathway, including AKT, PTEN, and FOXO1, exhibit alterations in GC polarity including loss of the DZ (11–13). To assess whether ROCK2 could also contribute to GC partitioning, we first evaluated the frequencies of GC B cell subpopulations by examining the expression of CXCR4 and CD86 on the surface of GC B cells (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 6E). Consistent with decreases in the number of total GC B cells, immunized Cγ1-Rock2 and CD23-Rock2 mice had reduced numbers of both DZ (CXCR4hiCD86lo) and LZ (CXCR4loCD86hi) GC B cells compared with WT mice (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 6F). The effects on DZ GC B cells were, however, more pronounced than those on LZ GC B cells, and GCs from either Cγ1-Rock2 or CD23-Rock2 mice had an increased frequency of LZ GC B cells and a decreased DZ/LZ GC B cell ratio (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 6F). Immunofluorescence staining also showed abnormalities in the DZ/LZ ratio, in which CD23-Rock2 mice contained a smaller DZ (CD35–IgD–) than did WT mice, with the GC LZ (CD35+IgD–) comprising the majority of the GC structure (Supplemental Figure 6, G and H). These findings show that the absence of ROCK2 in B cells resulted in skewed DZ/LZ GC B cell ratios.

B cell ROCK2 is dispensable for T cell–B cell interactions and Tfh responses. Since reciprocal signals between B cells and T cells are required for productive humoral responses (1, 3), we next assessed the role of B cell ROCK2 in mediating T cell–B cell interactions. Although surface expression levels of MHC class II (MHCII), CD40, CD80, and IL-21R were mostly similar between Cγ1-Rock2 and WT GC B cells, we observed some alterations in the expression of PD1 ligands in Cγ1-Rock2 GC B cells compared with expression levels in WT GC B cells (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 7A). To directly examine whether B cell ROCK2 is involved in mediating the interactions of B cells with T cells, we used conjugate assays to monitor the interaction of OVA-pulsed WT and CD23-Rock2 B cells with activated OT-II T cells expressing an OVA-specific T cell antigen receptor, as previously described (6). We observed no differences in the ability of WT and ROCK2-deficient B cells to form conjugates with T cells (Figure 6B). These data suggest that the presence of ROCK2 in B cells is not required to mediate in vitro conjugate interactions of B cells with T cells.

Figure 6 B cell ROCK2 is dispensable for T cell–B cell interactions and Tfh responses. (A) Representative histograms of the indicated markers on the surface of GC B cells from WT (black) or Cγ1-Rock2 (red) mice on day 7 after immunization. WT non-GC B cells (shaded gray) are shown as a control. Data are representative of at least 4 mice per genotype across 2 independent experiments. (B) Pooled quantification of B cell–T cell (T-B) conjugates from cultures of OT-II T cells with WT or CD23-Rock2 B cells loaded with OVA peptide (amino acids 323–339). n = 3. Data are from 3 independent experiments and represent the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Šidák’s test for multiple comparisons. (C) Quantifications of the frequency and number of Tfh cells (CD4+CXCR5+PD1+) after immunization. n >4. Data are from at least 2 independent experiments per time point and represent the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by unpaired, 2-tailed t test. (D) Quantification of IL-21, IL-4, and IFN-γ production by CD4+ T cells following stimulation of splenocytes from mice on day 10 after immunization with PMA and ionomycin. n >5. Data are from 2 independent experiments and represent the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by unpaired, 2-tailed t test. (E and F) Rock2fl/fl (WT) and CD4-Cre Rock2fl/fl (CD4-Rock2) mice were immunized with 100 μg NP-CGG for 7 to 28 days. (E) Representative FACS plots of Tfh cells on day 7 after immunization. Data are representative of 4 mice per genotype across 2 independent experiments. (F) ELISA analysis of NP-specific IgG1 on days 0 to 28 after immunization. n = 4. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments and indicate the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Šidák’s test for multiple comparisons.

In line with the ability of ROCK2-deficient B cells to form conjugates normally with T cells, the frequencies and numbers of Tfh cells in immunized WT and Cγ1-Rock2 and CD23-Rock2 mice were similar, and these cells displayed comparable levels of BCL6, ICOS, and CXCR5 (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 7, B–F). No differences in the production of IL-21, IL-4, or IFN-γ (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 7, G–I) or in the localization of T cells within the GCs (Supplemental Figure 7J) were detected in mice lacking ROCK2 in B cells. Since the ratio of T follicular regulatory (Tfr) to Tfh cells can correlate with the magnitude of antibody responses (45), we also assessed the frequency of Tfr cells, which was unchanged in Cγ1-Rock2 mice (Supplemental Figure 7K). We found that B cell–specific ROCK2 was dispensable for the proper generation and function of follicular T cell subsets. Given the importance of B cell ROCK2 in mediating optimal GC and humoral responses, we next assessed the requirement for T cell ROCK2 in mediating TD responses by crossing Rock2fl/fl mice with CD4-Cre–expressing mice. CD4-Cre Rock2fl/fl (termed CD4-Rock2) or control Rock2fl/fl (WT) mice were immunized with NP-CGG. We observed no differences in Tfh cell frequencies or numbers in CD4-Rock2 mice compared with WT mice (Figure 6E). Total and antigen-specific GC B cell responses were also unaffected in CD4-Rock2 mice (Supplemental Figure 8, A–D). Furthermore, CD4-Rock2 mice exhibited similar levels of NP-specific antibodies (Figure 6F). Therefore, in contrast to the findings with B cell ROCK2, expression of ROCK2 in T cells was not required for efficient TD humoral responses.

ROCK2 induces expression of the cholesterol biosynthesis pathway in GC B cells by enhancing the activity of SREBP2. In addition to mediating inhibitory effects in GC B cells, genome-wide transcriptional analysis revealed that a smaller set of targets was downregulated in CD23-Rock2 GC B cells (Figure 4C). Remarkably, among the top downregulated pathways were those related to sterol and cholesterol biosynthesis (Figure 7, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 9A). Downregulation of several key enzymes involved in cholesterol biosynthesis, including squalene epoxidase (Sqle), 3-hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl-CoA synthase 1 (Hmgcs1), 3-hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl-CoA reductase (Hmgcr), isopentenyl-diphosphate delta isomerase 1 (Idi1), and lanosterol synthase (Lss), was confirmed by RT-qPCR in GC B cells from CD23-Rock2 mice (Figure 7D). Consistent with these findings, total cholesterol levels were significantly reduced in GC B cells from CD23-Rock2 mice compared with those from WT GC B cells (Figure 7E). We found that the expression of these targets was also decreased in CD23-Rock2 B cells following in vitro stimulation with anti-IgM, anti-CD40, and IL-21 (Supplemental Figure 9B). Expression of the low-density lipoprotein receptor (Ldlr) was also lower in CD23-Rock2 GC B cells than in GC B cells from WT mice (Supplemental Figure 9C). Taken together, these data suggest that ROCK2 promotes cholesterol biosynthesis in GC B cells.

Figure 7 ROCK2 promotes cholesterol biosynthesis pathways in GC B cells by enhancing the activity of SREBP2. (A) Plot shows the top enriched gene sets downregulated in CD23-Rock2 GC B cells compared with WT GC B cells. Dotted line indicates significance cutoff at FDR Q = 0.05. (B) GSEA plot shows the enrichment of the GO_STEROL_BIOSYNTHETIC_PROCESS gene set in WT GC B cells. (C) Schematic shows the enzymes and intermediates involved in the cholesterol biosynthesis pathway. Enzymes highlighted in red are encoded by genes that contribute to the downregulation of the GO_STEROL_BIOSYNTHETIC_PROCESS gene set in CD23-Rock2 GC B cells (A). (D) Representative RT-qPCR analysis of the indicated genes in sorted FoBs or GC B cells from WT or CD23-Rock2 mice 7 days after immunization. n = 3. Data are based on technical triplicates and are representative of 3 independent experiments. Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test. (E) Total cholesterol in sorted FoBs and GC B cells 7 days after immunization. n = 2. Data are from 2 independent experiments and represent the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test. (F) CD23+ B cells from WT (black) or CD23-Rock2 (blue) mice were purified and stimulated for 3 days as in Figure 1, A and B. Plots show representative data for ChIP-qPCR of SREBP2 binding to the indicated loci. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments and indicate the mean ± SD.

SREBP2 is the major transcriptional regulator of sterol synthesis and directly induces the expression of enzymes involved in the mevalonate pathway (46). In response to cholesterol starvation, SREBP2 is activated by a complex process involving its transport from the endoplasmic reticulum to the Golgi, where it is cleaved, followed by the translocation of transcriptionally active fragments to the nucleus (46). Transcript expression of Srebf1 and Srebf2, the genes encoding SREBP1 and SREBP2, respectively, was similar in CD23-Rock2 GC B cells compared with expression in WT GC B cells (Supplemental Figure 9D). Furthermore, we did not detect any significant differences in the proteolytic processing of SREBP2 in CD23-Rock2 B cells compared with WT B cells (Supplemental Figure 9E). To directly assess whether ROCK2 could promote the transcriptional activity of SREBP2, we next performed ChIP assays with an anti-SREBP2 antibody followed by RT-qPCR using primers encompassing regulatory sites previously shown to be bound by SREBP2 (47). These experiments demonstrated that the binding of SREBP2 to the promoters of Sqle, Hmgcr, and Idi1 was decreased in CD23-Rock2 B cells compared with that seen in WT B cells (Figure 7F). Taken together, these data suggest that, in GC B cells, ROCK2 regulates the cholesterol biosynthesis pathway by enhancing SREBP2 transcriptional activity.

ROCK2 phosphorylates IRF8 and promotes its cooperation with SREBP2. To gain further insights into the mechanisms by which ROCK2 controls the expression of key enzymes in the mevalonate pathway in GC B cells, we next performed ATAC-Seq on GC B cells from CD23-Rock2 mice. We selected 2300 peaks that were found in –10 kb:+200 bp regions around the transcription start sites of differentially expressed genes (P < 0.01, fold change [FC] >2) between CD23-Rock2 and WT GC B cells. We then determined the transcription factor–binding motifs overrepresented in these peaks (Figure 8A). The top motif found in ATAC-Seq peaks from the differentially expressed genes corresponded to members of the ETS family of transcription factors, including PU.1 (Figure 8A), which promotes the transcriptional profile of GC B cells through interactions with IRF8 (7, 10). IRF8-binding sites were also significantly overrepresented in the motif analysis (Figure 8A). To evaluate whether promoters bound by SREBP2 could also be targeted by IRF8 and PU.1, we performed ChIP-qPCR assays with antibodies against IRF8 or PU.1 (Figure 8B). In addition to SREBP2, we also observed binding of both IRF8 and PU.1 to the promoters of Sqle and Hmgcr (Figure 8B). Targeting of IRF8 and PU.1 to these sites was decreased in CD23-Rock2 B cells (Figure 8B). These findings show that ROCK2 regulated the ability of IRF8 and PU.1 to bind to the promoters of Sqle and Hmgcr.

Figure 8 ROCK2 phosphorylates IRF8 and promotes its cooperation with SREBP2. (A) Plot shows the top-overrepresented motifs from a de novo motif analysis of peaks at loci of differentially expressed genes between WT and CD23-Rock2 GC B cells. (B) Representative results for ChIP-qPCR of SREBP2, IRF8, and PU.1 binding to the indicated loci. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments and indicate the mean ± SD. (C) Schematic shows the location of the ROCK phosphorylation consensus sequence on the mouse (MmIrf8) and human (HsIRF8) IRF8 protein. (D and E) 293T cells were transfected with constructs expressing PU.1, FLAG-tagged SREBP2, and either FLAG- or HA-tagged WT IRF8 (WT) or a mutant of IRF8 (A) at S164. ONP assays of nuclear extracts from 293T cells assessed with biotinylated oligonucleotides from a Prdm1 intronic region (D) or a Sqle promoter region (E) followed by immunoblot analysis of precipitated proteins or inputs. Quantification shows the ratio of precipitated protein to input protein. n = 3. Data represent the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test (D) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test for multiple comparisons (E). Lanes in D were run on the same gel but were noncontiguous. ND, not detected. (F) ONP assay of nuclear extracts from WT or CD23-Rock2 B cells following stimulation for 3 days as in Figure 1, A and B, using biotinylated oligonucleotides from a Sqle promoter. Quantification shows the ratio of precipitated protein to input protein. n = 3. Data represent the mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test for multiple comparisons.

Since we previously demonstrated that ROCK2 can phosphorylate and regulate the activity of IRF4 during Th17 differentiation (28), we next investigated the possibility that ROCK2 could also phosphorylate and regulate the activity of IRF8. Given that IRF8 is a 50-kDa protein, we performed in vitro kinase assays using a deletion mutant of IRF8 that lacks the amino-terminal DNA-binding domain (IRF8Δ1-150) to avoid overlap of IRF8 protein with the heavy chain of the precipitating antibody. Extracts from 293T cells transfected with the IRF8Δ1-150 mutant were immunoprecipitated with an IRF8 antibody and incubated with purified, constitutively active ROCK2. IRF8 phosphorylation upon incubation with the constitutively active ROCK2 protein was detected using a phospho-serine antibody (Supplemental Figure 10A). An examination of the murine IRF8 protein revealed the presence of a potential ROCK2 consensus site at S164, which is located in the linker domain of IRF8 and is conserved in murine and human IRF8 (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 10B). To assess whether the phosphorylation of IRF8 regulates its activity, we generated an IRF8 mutant in which S164 was mutated to alanine (IRF8A). We next examined the ability of IRF8A to bind DNA by oligonucleotide precipitation (ONP) assay using an oligonucleotide representing the Prdm1 intronic region, a classic target of IRF8 and PU.1 in B cells (7). WT IRF8 strongly bound the Prdm1 oligonucleotide either alone or in combination with PU.1 (Figure 8D). In contrast, the IRF8A mutant exhibited a significantly reduced ability to bind to the Prdm1 oligonucleotide (Figure 8D). Cotransfection of the IRF8A mutant together with PU.1 also interfered with the ability of PU.1 to bind to this site (Figure 8D). Thus, IRF8 phosphorylation facilitated its DNA binding and its interaction with PU.1.

We next performed ONP assays using an oligonucleotide from the Sqle promoter to assess the impact of IRF8 phosphorylation on binding to this target site. In contrast to WT IRF8, binding of IRF8A to the Sqle oligonucleotide was significantly decreased (Figure 8E). Expression of IRF8A also decreased the ability of SREBP2 to bind to this site, suggesting that the phosphorylation of IRF8 is required for optimal targeting of SREBP2 to the Sqle promoter (Figure 8E). Furthermore, when we subjected extracts from either WT or CD23-Rock2 B cells stimulated in vitro to ONP assays with the Sqle oligonucleotide, we found that endogenous IRF8 could bind to this site and that binding of both IRF8 and SREBP2 was decreased in the absence of ROCK2 (Figure 8F). Taken together, these data suggest that ROCK2, by regulating IRF8 phosphorylation, promotes the targeting of SREBP2 and IRF8 transcriptional complexes to the promoters of key enzymes in cholesterol biosynthesis.