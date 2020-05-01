BCL-2 antagonism sensitizes cytotoxic T cell–resistant HIV reservoirs to elimination ex vivo

Transcriptional profiling of target CD4+ T cells that survive CTL coculture reveals candidate mechanisms of resistance. To identify candidate mechanisms that may confer CTL resistance to HIV reservoir–harboring cells, we first studied differential intrinsic sensitivities to CTL killing in primary CD4+ T cells. Given that different maturational phenotypes of CD4+ T cells are associated with differential susceptibilities to CTL (24), we sought to minimize this variable by synchronizing target cells in a TCM cell phenotype, as these cells preferentially harbor the latent reservoir (41). This was achieved following the protocol used to generate cells for the cultured TCM model of HIV latency (see Supplemental Methods; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI132374DS1) (42, 43). TCM cells were divided into either a “real” condition, in which half of the cells were labeled with CFSE and pulsed with the HIV-Env peptide RLRDLLLIVTR (RR11), while the other half received no peptide and were labeled with cell-track far-red (CTFR), or a “mock” condition, in which cells were similarly labeled but received no peptide. Both conditions were then cocultured with the corresponding CTL clone (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Transcriptional profiling of target CD4+ T cells that survive CTL coculture reveals candidate mechanisms of resistance. (A) Schematic of peptide-pulse killing assay and flow sorting for transcriptional profiling. (B) PCA showing clustering of cell populations, as indicated. (C) IPA results showing the pathways that were significantly enriched between real bystanders and real survivors. Orange bars, positive Z scores; blue bars, negative Z scores; gray bars, no activity pattern. (D) Top 6 genes by numbers of instances in significant pathways from C. (E) IPA network analysis (subcellular display) showing a significantly enriched network. Interactions with significant pathways from C and with CTL–mediated apoptosis of target cells are also shown. Red shading indicates overexpression in real survivors, and green indicates underexpression, both in comparison with real bystanders. (F) BCL-2 as well as upstream (CASP2) and downstream (PARP) gene expression levels in all 4 conditions. Shown are fragments per kilobase of exon model per million mapped reads (FPKM) from RNA-Seq. FDR-adjusted P values from DESeq analysis are shown.

This design allowed the isolation of transcriptional profiles associated with preferential survival from profiles that resulted from exposure to an environment containing activated CTL, i.e., (a) the “mock bystanders” and “mock survivors” should not differ from each other, (b) the difference between either mock bystanders or mock survivors and “real bystanders” should reflect exposure of the latter to peptide-stimulated CTL (e.g., cytokine signaling), (c) the difference between real bystanders and “real survivors” should reflect selection for factors that confer CTL resistance, and (d) the difference between real survivors and either of the mock conditions should reflect a combination of b and c (Figure 1A). Following an overnight coculture, CD4+ T cells under both conditions were sorted into bystander (CTFR) and survivor (CFSE) populations by flow cytometry and subjected to transcriptional profiling by RNA-Seq.

Principal component analysis (PCA) of the resulting RNA-Seq data revealed a pattern that was consistent with the above expectations, with the mock bystanders and mock survivors clustering together, while the real survivors and real bystanders formed distinct clusters (Figure 1B). As expected, the differences between the real bystanders and the mock bystander conditions were predominately attributable to the former having been cocultured with peptide-stimulated CTL, e.g., cytokine signaling, IFN signaling, and T cell activation (Supplemental Figure 1). Of greater importance to the current study, the comparison between the real survivors and real bystanders identified 1061 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) (FDR < 0.05: 743 upregulated and 318 downregulated). Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) was performed, and the significantly enriched pathways are shown in Figure 1C (Benjamini-Hochberg multiple testing correction, P < 0.05). A number of individual genes appeared multiple times in these pathways, as indicated in Figure 1D. To further identify key genes and establish connections between these, we generated gene network diagrams based on the Ingenuity Pathway Knowledge Base. Among these networks, we highlight one that contains components of the following canonical pathways relevant to our hypothesis: CTL–mediated apoptosis of target cells, death receptor signaling, IFN signaling, and mitochondrial dysfunction (Figure 1E). This “network 6” and all other networks are listed in Supplemental Table 1, along with scores. Following from this result, we assessed the expression levels of the genes implicated in the CTL–mediated apoptosis of target cells pathway (caspase-2 and BCL-2), as well as poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP), a mediator of apoptosis that is downstream of caspase activation. We observed expression profiles that were consistent with specific selection of overexpression of BCL-2 and underexpression of caspase-2 and PARP in the real survivor cells that resisted elimination by CTL (Figure 1F). These results confirm that heterogeneity exists in the intrinsic sensitivity of CD4+ T cells to elimination by CTL and is associated with a transcriptional signature implicating multiple gene pathways. We prioritized BCL-2 for validation and further study based on its central position within the network shown in Figure 1E, its central role in cell survival, and its potential to directly antagonize killing by CTL (30–34).

HIV-specific CTLs preferentially kill BCL-2lo primary CD4+ T cells, thus selecting for BCL-2hi survivors in vitro. We next determined whether the overexpression of BCL-2 transcripts observed in RNA-Seq data was reflected at the protein level, with the hypothesis that BCL-2hiCD4+ T cells would preferentially survive CTL-mediated killing. We tested this by coculturing HIV-specific CTLs with autologous CD4+ T cells that had been pulsed with various concentrations of its cognate peptide and measuring BCL-2 expression levels in surviving CD4+ T cells (Figure 2, A and B). We observed significant losses in viable CD4+ T cells with increasing peptide concentrations (10 μg/mL peptide vs. no treatment, 3.2-fold decrease, P < 0.0001; 2.1-fold decrease vs. 0.01 μg/mL peptide, P < 0.0001; Figure 2C) and a corresponding increase in BCL-2 expression in the remaining CD4+ T cells (10 μg/mL vs. no treatment, P = 0.008; vs. 1 μg/mL, P = 0.03; Figure 2, C and D). This effect was confirmed by assessing the impact of CTL killing on total numbers of target cells as divided into BCL-2hi and BCL-2lo populations (Figure 2E). We observed a progressive decrease in the numbers of BCL-2lo cells with increasing peptide concentrations (mean count 83,000 at 0.01 μg/mL peptide vs. 45,000 at 10 μg/mL peptide, P = 0.009; Figure 2E), alongside a lack of significant change in the numbers of BCL-2hi cells, even at 10 μg/mL of RR11 peptide (Figure 2E). Thus, these data support that the natural heterogeneity of BCL-2 expression within ex vivo CD4+ T cells is sufficient to influence susceptibility to CTL killing, with BCL-2hi cells exhibiting preferential survival. This association could either reflect differences across maturational phenotypes — where, for example, naive CD4+ T cells may both express lower levels of BCL-2 and be more susceptible to CTL killing — or may also reflect heterogeneity of these parameters within a given phenotype. To distinguish between these, we performed a killing assay similar to that shown in Figure 2E, with the addition of phenotypic marker staining to discriminate naive (CD45RA+CCR7+), TCM (CD45RA–CCR7+), and TEM (CD45RA–CCR7–) populations. Parallel experiments were performed where cells were either activated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 before peptide pulsing and coculture or were peptide pulsed without prior activation. We observed the preferential survival of BCL-2hi cells within each of these populations, whether or not cells had been activated (Figure 2F). The most pronounced skewing in BCL-2 expression was observed within the TEM cells (Figure 2F), which corresponded with a greater degree of killing of this population (percentage killed at 5 μg/mL peptide by phenotype: TCM cells, 21.7%; TEM cells, 63.9%; naive cells, 36.8%). Thus, even within a given maturational population, the relative expression of BCL-2 is associated with susceptibility to elimination by CTL.

Figure 2 CD8+ CTL preferentially eliminate CD4+ T cells with low BCL-2 expression levels. (A) Schematic of peptide-pulse and killing assay. (B) Representative gating strategy of flow cytometry plots to identify surviving CD4+ T cells and CD4/CD8 ratios in either no-treatment or + peptide + CTL conditions. (C) Graph of total BCL-2 MFI (left axis, black line) and CD4+ T cell viability normalized to the no-treatment condition (right axis, brown line), following a peptide-pulse killing assay. Total BCL-2 MFI was calculated based on viable CD4+ T cells. The dashed line indicates the BCL-2 MFI of an untreated control. (D) Flow cytometry plots depicting BCL-2 gating strategy for BCL-2hi and BCL-2lo populations. (E) Graph depicting CD4+ T cell counts in BCL-2hi (right axis, blue) and BCL-2lo (left axis, black) populations after CTL killing with different concentration peptide-pulsing treatments. Samples were run in triplicate, and shown are median ± range. (F) The data shown are analogous to those in C, but with 2 additions: (a) killing assays were performed in parallel on CD4+ cells that had either been activated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 or were used directly ex vivo (nonactivated); and (b) the markers CD45RA and CCR7 were included in the flow panel to discriminate naive cells (CD45RA+CCR7+), TCM cells (CD45RA-CCR7+), and TEM cells (CD45RA–CCR7–). Statistical significance was determined by t test. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

The reactivatable HIV reservoir is preferentially harbored in BCL-2hi cells in individuals on long-term ART. Given the above observations that BCL-2hi cells preferentially resist killing by CTL, we next probed a potential role for this mechanism in the persistence of the HIV reservoir. We first assessed BCL-2 expression levels in ex vivo CD4+ T cells from ART-suppressed donors, following latency reversal with PMA/ionomycin (PMA/I) (Figure 3A). This was accomplished using a recently developed flow cytometry technique that allows for the identification and phenotypic characterization of this extremely rare population (44). We established a gating strategy using cells from an ART-naive, chronically HIV+ individual (OM5374) and an HIV– donor (OM6960) (Figure 3A). As expected, we observed a lack of Gag+ cells in the HIV– sample, contrasted by a detectable population in the HIV+ sample, which was enhanced by PMA/I stimulation.

Figure 3 HIV reservoirs are preferentially harbored in BCL-2hi –expressing CD4+ T cells following ex vivo reactivation. (A) Flow cytometry plots depicting strategy for identifying HIV-expressing cells by gating on populations that were double-positive for the 2 HIV Gag antibodies. Each plot represents 4–8 × 106 events. (B) Flow cytometry plots showing HIV-expressing cells from 6 HIV-infected ART-suppressed donors: unstimulated (top row) and stimulated with PMA/I (bottom row). The numbers adjacent to the Gag+ gates indicate the numbers of events detected per million cells. (C) Flow cytometry plot depicting BCL-2 versus Gag expression in ex vivo CD4+ T cells from an ART-suppressed donor. (D and E) BCL-2 MFI of Gag+ and Gag- populations in ex vivo CD4+ T cells from (D) ART-suppressed donors (the same donors as in B) or (E) 4 ARV-naive donors, after PMA/I stimulation (Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test). (F) Significantly greater differences in BCL-2 expression, between Gag+ and Gag- CD4+ T cells, were observed in ART-suppressed donors compared with ART-naive individuals (unpaired t test).

We extended this assay to measure differences of BCL-2 expression levels between HIV-infected and uninfected cells among ex vivo CD4+ T cells from 6 additional durably ART-suppressed study participants (Table 1). We observed extremely rare HIV-infected populations from each participant following PMA/I stimulation, while no Gag+ events were observed in unstimulated cells (Figure 3B). For each individual, HIV-Gag+ populations were found to express higher levels of BCL-2 (MFI 2874, range: 1460–5820) than corresponding Gag– populations (MFI 1215, range: 1100–1320) (P = 0.01, Figure 3, C and D). In contrast to these ART-suppressed individuals, we observed similar BCL-2 expression levels between the Gag+ (MFI mean: 1001, range: 965–1450) and Gag– cell populations (MFI mean: 1007, range: 1093–1350) from 4 ART-naive participants (Table 2) following PMA/I stimulation (Figure 3, E and F). Although we acknowledge inherent limitations of analyzing such very rare events, we draw confidence in our conclusion from the observation that this difference was statistically robust across a cohort of 6 individuals (P = 0.016; Figure 3D). Thus, we observed that, following reactivation, the HIV reservoir in ART-suppressed individuals capable of producing Gag is preferentially present in BCL-2hi cells. This suggests that the levels of BCL-2 overexpression from ARV-treated individuals are not simply the result of HIV expression, but rather may be a feature that is enriched in cells making up long-lived HIV reservoirs.

Table 1 ART-suppressed participant clinical data

Table 2 ART-naive participant clinical data

As an additional method for assessing the BCL-2 expression profile of reservoir-harboring cells, we sorted ex vivo CD4+ T cells from long-term ART-suppressed individuals into BCL-2hi and BCL-2lo populations by flow cytometry and quantified HIV DNA in each population. HIV DNA was measured using a recently developed droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) method that allows for the discrimination of relatively intact proviruses that contain binding sites for both gag and env primer/probe pairs (45). We observed significantly higher frequencies of HIV proviruses in BCL-2hiCD4+ T cells compared with a BCL-2lo population (P = 0.02 for intact and total gag) (Figure 4A). We next determined whether this enrichment of infected cells in the BCL-2hi subset was reflective of differences across maturational populations or whether BCL-2hi cells would be enriched for infected cells even within a given memory population. We included the maturational markers CCR7 and CD45RA in our flow cytometry panel and sorted cells from 2 donors into BCL-2hi and BCL-2lo subsets for each of naive (CD45RA+CCR7+), TCM (CD45RA–CCR7+), and TEM (CD45RA–CCR7–) populations (Figure 4B). For both individuals, we observed pronounced enrichments of intact HIV DNA in the BCL-2hi versus BCL-2lo populations. These patterns were also reflected at the level of total HIV DNA in each memory subset (Figure 4C). These data provide an additional line of evidence supporting the idea that the HIV reservoir is preferentially harbored in BCL-2hi cells in individuals on long-term ART and indicate that this is not merely reflective of differences across maturational phenotypes.

Figure 4 Intact HIV proviruses are preferentially harbored in BCL-2hi–expressing CD4+ T cells ex vivo. (A) Shown are ddPCR results quantifying HIV DNA in resting ex vivo CD4+ T cells from ARV-treated donors that had been flow cytometry sorted based on BCL-2 expression. Intact quantification based on droplets that were double-positive for gag and env signals (represent full-length proviruses); gag, quantification based on any droplet amplified with gag primer/probes; env, quantification based on any droplet that amplified with env primer/probes (Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed-rank test, n = 7). (B) Flow cytometry plots depicting sorting based on both memory phenotype and BCL-2 expression, using CD45RA and CCR7 to separate TCM and TEM populations. (C) Intact and gag (see A) ddPCR results on samples from 2 ARV-treated donors, WWH-B008 (corresponds to flow plots in B), and WWH-B011. Note that the difference in presentation and analysis of these ddPCR data versus other ddPCR data in the manuscript is due to the low DNA yield after BCL-2 intracellular staining and flow sorting. Whereas in other experiments, each of 8 ddPCR replicates were treated as individual data points, here the ddPCR software (Quantasoft) generated maximum likelihood estimates of 95% CI (shown) based on the frequency of positive droplets for all 4 to 6 replicates taken together. This analysis method is recommended by the instrument manufacturer for the analysis of rare events.

BCL-2 antagonist ABT-199 fails to reduce either total HIV DNA or infectious reservoirs from ex vivo CD4+ T cells from ARV-treated donors, but can drive reductions in a primary cell latency model. A previous study reported that the combination of ABT-199 with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 antibodies was sufficient to drive reductions in the frequencies of HIV-infected cells taken ex vivo from ART-suppressed participants (46). However, this was not associated with reductions in the amounts of HIV RNA released into culture supernatants, and the effect on the inducible infectious reservoir as measured by QVOA was not tested. As a prelude to assessing the abilities of ABT-199 to sensitize HIV reservoir–harboring cells to elimination by CTL, we therefore determined whether this agent had activity against latently HIV-infected cells when used either alone or in combination with an LRA.

In our experiments, the effects of BCL-2 antagonist ABT-199 were assessed using an HIV eradication (HIVE) assay (Figure 5A), where changes in infected cells are measured by both ddPCR to measure total frequencies of infected cells (total HIV DNA) and QVOA to measure replication-competent reservoirs (infectious units). This distinction is important as, in ex vivo CD4+ T cells from ARV-treated individuals, the large majority of HIV DNA represents defective proviruses with no potential for viral replication (47). In our HIVE assays, we focused on the protein kinase C agonist bryostatin-1 as the LRA, as we had observed that it mitigated the appreciable levels of nonspecific CD4+ T cell toxicity induced by ABT-199 (Supplemental Figure 2). Potent activation of CD4+ T cells by bryostatin-1 was confirmed by CD69 staining (Supplemental Figure 3). We were careful to account for cell death in our QVOAs by counting only viable CD4+ T cells by flow cytometry following a 24-hour drug washout period to calculate infectious units per million (IUPM) CD4+ T cells. We further confirmed that prior treatment with ABT-199 did not continue to negatively affect viability after the 24-hour washout, which may have otherwise introduced inaccuracy into our QVOA measurements (Supplemental Figure 4). DNAse I was also included in the HIVE coculture medium to degrade the genomes of killed target cells such that these would not be measured by ddPCR.

Figure 5 BCL-2 antagonist ABT-199 failed to drive reductions in ex vivo, latently infected CD4+ T cells in HIVE assays. (A) Schematic of a HIVE assay using ex vivo CD4+ T cells from ART-suppressed individual showing endpoints. (B) A representative HIVE assay showing total HIV DNA (left, mean ± SD of 8 replicates) and IUPM (right, ± 95% CI). Statistical significance determined by 1-way ANOVA for ddPCR and a pairwise χ2 test for QVOA. Summary data for ABT-199 tested at (C) 1 μM and (D) 100 nM in following HIVE assays. Levels of HIV DNA (left) and IUPM (right) are shown, comparing ABT-199 alone versus no treatment and bryostatin-1 + ABT-199 versus bryostatin-1 (n = 8 for C, n = 6 for D). Dashed lines indicate paired bryostain-1 versus no-treatment conditions. DMSO was added to no-treatment conditions at a matched concentration with +treatment conditions. Statistical significance was determined by Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed-rank test.

We first tested to determine whether ABT-199 would drive reductions when targeting “natural” HIV reservoirs in ex vivo CD4+ T cells from ART-suppressed donors. A representative example of a HIVE assay is shown in Figure 5B. We did not observe reductions in either HIV DNA or IUPM following treatment with ABT-199 (1 μM or 100 nM), either alone or in combination with bryostatin-1 (Figure 5B). In this initial experiment, the overall loss in viability meant that we had insufficient cells to assess conditions treated solely with ABT-199 (1 μM) by QVOA. The only significant differences that we observed were increases in IUPM following treatment with bryostatin-1 alone (P < 0.001, Figure 5B). We extended this HIVE assay to a total of 8 ARV-treated donors and consistently observed a lack of significant differences in either HIV DNA or IUPM between untreated conditions and ABT-199 (both 1 μM and 100 nM), tested either alone or in combination with bryostatin-1 (Figure 5, C and D). In contrast, the increases in IUPM observed with bryostatin-1 treatment were found to be consistent across this population (P < 0.01 at 1 μM and P = 0.03 at 100 nM; Figure 5, C and D). Thus, the BCL-2 antagonist ABT-199 was not sufficient to drive reductions in ex vivo viral reservoirs — including when combined with the potent LRA bryostatin-1. Although peripheral to the main hypothesis of the current study, we were curious to see whether this combination would be sufficient to drive the elimination of infected cells in a well-characterized primary cell model of HIV latency (48, 49). This model typically harbors approximately 1% latently infected cells that can be reactivated to produce HIV by anti-CD3/anti-CD28. This frequency is much too high to be measured by a typical QVOA, which is designed to detect infected cell frequencies of approximately 0.00001% to 0.001%. Thus, to enable direct comparison with our results from “natural” HIV reservoirs, we generated target populations with reduced infected-cell frequencies by spiking latency model cells into autologous CD4+ T cells at ratios of 1 model cell:100–1,000 ex vivo CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 5A). In contrast to natural HIV reservoirs, we observed that ABT-199 (1 μM and 100 nM), alone or in combination with bryostatin-1, drove reductions in latency model cells as measured either by ddPCR or QVOA (Supplemental Figure 5). Most strikingly, we observed a 130-fold reduction in IUPM in the bryostatin-1 + 1 μM ABT-199 condition (P < 0.0001) and a 21-fold reduction in IUPM in the bryostatin-1 + 100 nM ABT-199 condition (P < 0.0001, Supplemental Figure 5B). Our results are consistent with a previous study that also reported infected-cell reductions in a latency model following treatment with ABT-199 and anti-CD3/anti-CD28 (as an LRA) (46). These spiked latency model HIVEs also offer validation for our treatment conditions and confirm our ability to measure changes in the reservoir in HIVE assays. Thus, our results firmly establish that, while effective against a latency model, ABT-199 in combination with the LRA bryostatin-1 was insufficient to reduce HIV reservoirs ex vivo.

Combinations of a potent LRA, HIV-specific CTL, and a BCL-2 antagonist drive reductions in HIV reservoirs from ex vivo CD4+ T cells. In our hands, both combinations of LRA + ABT-199 and of LRA + CTL were individually effective against primary cell latency models, but not against ex vivo reservoirs. We therefore next tested the central hypothesis of the current study, that a combination of these treatments would deplete ex vivo reservoirs as a result of ABT-199 counteracting resistance to CTL-mediated elimination (Figure 6A). In an initial experiment, using cells from an ARV-treated donor OM5011 (see Table 1), we continued to use bryostatin-1 as an LRA and measured the elimination of latently infected cells with ddPCR, quantifying HIV DNA at both gag and env amplicons. Using 2 different autologous HIV-Gag-specific CTL clones (targeting the ACQGVGGPGHK AK11 and the HPVHAGPIA HA9 epitopes), we observed significant depletions in HIV DNA as measured at the env target sequence uniquely in the triple-combination condition of bryostatin-1 + Gag-specific CTL + ABT-199 (both P < 0.01, respectively; Figure 6B). We included an autologous CMV-pp65–specific CTL clone as an additional control and observed a lack of depletion in HIV DNA, as expected (Figure 6B). Using samples from the same experiment, we observed nonsignificant trends toward depletion in HIV DNA as measured at the gag target sequence for both CTL conditions (AK11, P = 0.20; HA9, P = 0.15; Figure 6C). In a second experiment, we used an autologous polyclonal HIV-specific T cell product that has been developed for T cell therapy (termed HSTs) (50, 51). The HSTs used in this study (Figure 6, D and E, and Figures 7 and 8) exhibited high frequencies of HIV-specific T cells (IFN-γ responses to HIV-Gag/Nef/Pol peptide pools, range: 6970–28,130 SFC/106 cells); they were confirmed to respond to multiple epitopes by ELISPOT and intracellular cytokine staining (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C) and exhibited strong cytotoxicity against peptide-pulsed cells (Supplemental Figure 6D). In this experiment, we observed that the triple combination of bryostatin-1 + HSTs + ABT-199 uniquely drove a significant reduction in HIV DNA, as measured by primers and probes targeting gag (Figure 6D); however, a trend toward a reduction in ddPCR targeting env did not reach statistical significance (P = 0.06; Figure 6E). Although these initial results did provide some support for our hypothesis, we also considered them to be somewhat marginal due to the lack of consistent statistical significance. Given how resource intensive these HIVE assays are (e.g., using ~1 × 109 PBMCs per donor per experiment), we opted to transition to the use of the maximally activating LRA anti-CD3/anti-CD28 for HIVE assays, positing that this would enhance our ability to detect an ability of ABT-199 to sensitive reservoir-harboring cells to elimination by kick-and-kill.

Figure 6 ABT-199 enables modest reductions in HIV-infected cells by HIV-specific T cell effectors, following reactivation with bryostatin-1. (A) Schematic of the HIVE assay with ddPCR as the endpoint. (B–E) ddPCR data measuring HIV-env (B and E) or HIV-gag (C and D) in DNA from HIVE assay samples, as indicated. Shown are mean ± SD values of 8 replicates per sample (following exclusion of outliers based on a prespecified criterion; see Methods). P values were calculated by ordinary 1-way ANOVA, with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test if ANOVA test was significant.

Figure 7 ABT-199 enables CTL-mediated reductions in ex vivo HIV reservoirs following reactivation with anti-CD3/anti-CD28. (A) Schematic of the HIVE assay showing representative endpoints. (B and C) Representative ddPCR data (mean ± SD of 8–12 replicates) from 2 HIVE assays using autologous HSTs (B) and an autologous HIV-specific CTL clone (C). P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA. (D and E) Representative QVOA data showing maximum likelihood estimates of IUPM ± 95% CI (the same HIVE assays in B and C). P values were determined by pairwise χ2 test. The representative QVOA plates shown on the right correspond to the no-treatment and the anti-CD3/anti-CD28 + HIV-specific effector + ABT-199 conditions.

Figure 8 Summary data showing that tricombinations reduce ex vivo HIV reservoirs. (A) Summary ddPCR data for HIV DNA levels following HIVE assays, comparing each of the indicated treatment conditions (n = 10, except for anti-CD3/anti-CD28 + HIV-specific effector + ABT-199, where n = 6 due to insufficient cell numbers). (B) Summary QVOA data quantifying IUPM following HIVE assays, comparing each of the indicated treatment conditions (n = 10). (C) Summary ddPCR for HIV DNA and (D) QVOA data quantifying IUPM comparing anti-CD3/anti-CD28 + ABT-199 versus anti-CD3/anti-CD28 + HIV-specific effector + ABT-199, emphasizing the reduction of IUPM is only seen in combination of all 3 compounds (n = 6 for C and n = 10 for D). Lines in red indicate where autologous HIV-specific CTL clones were used; black lines were HSTs. Statistical significance was determined by Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed-rank test.

We assessed the combination of anti-CD3/anti-CD28, ABT-199, and autologous HSTs in an initial HIVE assay targeting ex vivo CD4+ T cells from ART-suppressed donor OM5148. The elimination of reservoir-harboring cells was measured in parallel by ddPCR and QVOAs (Figure 7A). We observed significant reductions in total HIV DNA (Figure 7, B and C) following treatment with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 and HSTs, as well as with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 and ABT-199, and further significant reductions with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 + HSTs + ABT-199 (Figure 7B, 3.4-fold vs. no treatment, P < 0.0001; 2.1-fold vs. anti-CD3/anti-CD28 + HSTs, P = 0.009; 1.9-fold vs. anti-CD3/anti-CD28 + ABT-199, P = 0.03). Consistent with our previous work, the decrease in HIV DNA with a maximal LRA + T cells was not mirrored by a decrease in levels of replication-competent provirus as measured by QVOAs. Only by combining ABT-199 with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 + HSTs were we able to observe a significant reduction in this infectious reservoir, with no p24+ wells observed in the QVOA (IUPM 0 vs. no treatment: 0.66, P = 0.02; Figure 7D). We next performed an analogous HIVE using an autologous HIV-specific CTL clone targeting a nonescaped HIV epitope, which had previously failed to eliminate natural HIV reservoirs in the absence of ABT-199 (21). As before, treatment with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 + CTL led to significant 2.1-fold reductions in HIV DNA, while further significant 5.7-fold reductions were observed with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 + CTL clone + ABT-199 (Figure 7C). However, significant decreases in IUPM were uniquely observed with the triple combination of anti-CD3/anti-CD28, CTL clones, and ABT-199 (0.32 vs. 2.63 no treatment, P < 0.001; Figure 7E). Thus, in 2 initial HIVE assays using either HSTs or a CTL clone, we observed that ABT-199 facilitated reductions in IUPM that were not observed with effectors + LRA without ABT-199.

We next tested these treatment conditions in 8 additional HIVE assays, using ex vivo CD4+ T cells from 7 participants. For 3 HST-based HIVE assays, we also ran separate matched HIVE assays using autologous HIV-specific CTL clones confirmed to target nonescaped epitopes (Figure 8); CTL clones, along with HSTs, are collectively referred to hereafter as HIV-specific effectors. As in the above experiments, we observed appreciable nonspecific cell toxicity in the ABT-199–treated conditions. This was accounted for in all HIVE assays by applying only viable CD4+ T cell counts when plating QVOAs and calculating IUPM (Supplemental Figure 7). In HIVE assays in which we were unable to recover more than 3 million viable cells, all cells were plated in QVOAs to maximize the accuracy of our IUPM calculations without a matched measurement for HIV DNA. Summary data for HIV DNA showed no significant decreases following treatment with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 alone or with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 + ABT-199 (P = 0.16 and P = 0.23, respectively; Figure 8A). Treatment with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 + HIV-specific effectors led to overall significant decreases in HIV DNA (P = 0.02), which were also observed with the addition of ABT-199 (P = 0.03, Figure 8A). In terms of intact-inducible reservoirs, QVOA results showed no significant decreases in IUPM when comparing the no-treatment condition to either anti-CD3/anti-CD28, anti-CD3/anti-CD28 + ABT-199, or anti-CD3/anti-CD28 + HIV-specific effectors (Figure 8B). However, when cells were treated with the triple combination of anti-CD3/anti-CD28, HIV-specific effectors, and ABT-199, we observed significant decreases in IUPM compared with the no-treatment condition (P = 0.03; Figure 8B). When considered individually, as in Figure 7, D and E, decreases in QVOA were also significant for 9/10 HIVE assays following treatment with the triple combination. Differences in IUPM were also significant when directly comparing anti-CD3/anti-CD28 + ABT-199 to the triple combination of anti-CD3/anti-CD28 + HIV-specific effectors + ABT-199 (P = 0.02, Figure 8D). In conclusion, while cells harboring intact-inducible HIV reservoirs — as measured by QVOA — were not reduced following treatment with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 and either ABT-199 or HIV-specific T cell effectors, the combination of all 3 treatments unlocked consistent reductions in viral reservoirs in ex vivo CD4+ T cells from ART-suppressed individuals.