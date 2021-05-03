Bile acid–activated macrophages promote biliary epithelial cell proliferation through integrin αvβ6 upregulation following liver injury

ihCD59BEC-TG mice: a model of rapid and specific BEC injury and of bile duct repair. In order to decipher the immunological mechanisms implicated in bile duct injury and repair, and because most mouse liver injury models are associated with strong injury to both hepatocytes and BECs, we took advantage of our recently developed model of targeted acute BEC injury in ILY-treated, BEC-specific (ihCD59BEC-TG) mice (16) and characterized bile duct repair after acute injury. As illustrated by H&E staining in Figure 1A, ILY injection into ihCD59BEC-TG mice rapidly induced mononuclear cell accumulation in the portal areas. In addition, TUNEL staining revealed very localized and specific BEC damage, as early as 3 hours after ILY injection. Neither necrotic areas nor TUNEL+ hepatocytes were observed in the parenchyma (Figure 1A), whereas alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and alkaline phosphatase (ALP) serum levels only showed a limited increase that was possibly attributable to a surrounding hepatocyte stress response (Figure 1B). Acute BEC death led to a potent elevation of the total bilirubin (TBIL) serum concentration, which peaked between 6 and 9 hours after ILY injection (Figure 1C). Interestingly, TUNEL staining and TBIL returned to normal levels 24 hours after the initial injury, thus demonstrating that this procedure yields a model of acute intrahepatic BEC injury (Figures 1, A–C). Cholestasis was also evidenced by an increase in bile acid concentrations in liver homogenates (Figure 1C), and a dysregulation of bile acid metabolism–related gene (Fxr, Gpbar1, Cyp7a1, Cyp8b1) expression (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI132305DS1). Moreover, portal hypertension and liver ischemia are hallmarks of chronic liver diseases, cholestatic disorders, and arterial thrombosis leading to liver failure (4). Here, we show that acute BEC injury, per se, induced hypoxia-associated Hif1a and Angpt2 mRNA expression (Supplemental Figure 1B), decreased liver microcirculation, and increased portal vein pressure (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1C). Of note, we did not observe persistent liver microcirculation impairment at later time points (data not shown), which is in line with Hif1a and Angpt2 mRNA expression and the rapid liver microcirculation recovery that occurred after acute BEC injury. Moreover, there was a potent and rapid elevation of the inflammation-related cytokines Il6, Tnfa, Il1b, and Ccl2, which peaked 3 hours after ILY injection, indicating an early and intense inflammatory response to acute BEC injury (Figure 1F). All these parameters remained unchanged in control ihCD59 mice injected with ILY (data not shown).

Figure 1 ILY injection triggers a specific and rapid hCD59+ BEC injury leading to liver blood microcirculation impairment and inflammation in ihCD59BEC-TG mice. ihCD59 (control group) and ihCD59BEC-TG (injured) mice were injected intravenously with ILY (140 μg/kg). Mice were euthanized, and samples were collected at the indicated time points after injection. (A) H&E and TUNEL staining was performed. Black arrows indicate injured bile ducts. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) ALT and ALP serum levels were measured (n = 3–4 per group). (C) TBIL serum levels and liver bile acid concentrations were measured (n = 3–6 per group). (D) Relative expression of cholestasis-associated genes from snap-frozen liver homogenates (statistical analyses are shown in Supplemental Figure 1A). (E) Liver blood microcirculation from circled areas labeled 1 and 2 and portal vein pressure were measured 6 hours after ILY injection (n = 7–14 per group). Scale bar: 5 mm. (F) Relative expression of inflammation-associated genes from liver homogenates (n = 3–7 per group). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.005, compared with control ihCD59 mice, by 1-way ANOVA (B, C, and F) and unpaired Student’s t test (E). ND, nondetectable.

Acute BEC injury alone triggers bile duct repair, i.e., portal fibrogenesis and BEC proliferation. In our model of BEC injury, we demonstrated that acute and targeted BEC injury is sufficient to induce portal fibrogenesis after 48 hours. This was notably shown by the increased Picrosirius red and α-smooth muscle actin (α-SMA) staining (Figure 2, A–C) and the increased expression of fibrogenesis-related genes (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2). Furthermore, we found that hepatic expression of liver regeneration–associated genes including Afp, Pkm2, Cd133, and Tweak (5) was upregulated 48 hours after BEC injury (Figure 2E). Moreover, we examined BEC proliferation by measuring BrdU incorporation into BECs. As illustrated in Figure 2, F and G, BrdU incorporation into pan-cytokeratin+ (panCK+) cells peaked 48 hours after ILY injection. BrdU incorporation into other cells, such as hepatocytes, was very rare (data not shown). To summarize these data, our model of acute BEC death displays the classical histopathology observed in patients with cholangiopathies, including portal inflammation, fibrosis, and BEC proliferation, as well as cholestasis and portal hypertension, and represents what we believe to be a good model to study the early signals that drive bile duct repair.

Figure 2 Acute BEC-specific injury alone triggers portal fibrogenesis and BEC proliferation. ihCD59 and ihCD59BEC-TG mice were injected intravenously with ILY and euthanized at the indicated time points. Forty-eight hours after ILY injection, (A) Picrosirius red (scale bar: 100 μm) and (B) α-SMA (red) staining was performed. White arrows in the left panel indicate bile ducts, white arrows in the right panel indicate bile ducts surrounded by α-SMA. Scale bar: 20 μm. (C) Picrosirius red– and α-SMA–stained areas were quantified (n = 4–15 per group). (D) Expression of fibrogenesis-related genes was assessed in liver homogenates at the indicated time points after ILY administration (n = 3–7 per group). Statistical analysis is shown in Supplemental Figure 2. (E) Hepatic expression of liver regeneration–associated genes was assessed by qRT-PCR (n = 3–7 per group). (F) Mice were injected with BrdU 2 hours prior to euthanization, and panCK (green) and BrdU (red) staining was performed. White arrows indicate proliferating BECs that incorporated BrdU. (G) BrdU+panCK+ cells were quantified (n = 9–18 per group). Scale bar: 20 μm. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, compared with control ihCD59 mice, by 1-way ANOVA (E and G) and an unpaired Student’s t test (C).

Microdissection and RNA-Seq identify integrin αvβ6 as one of the most upregulated genes in proliferating BECs after acute BEC injury, which is also observed in patients with cholangiopathies. To identify potential mechanisms implicated in bile duct repair after acute cholangiocyte damage, we performed next-generation sequencing and untargeted transcriptome RNA-Seq of purified regenerating BECs 48 hours after ILY-induced injury. We adapted an innovative staining protocol that allowed for next-generation sequencing of the purified BEC’s transcriptome captured by expression microdissection (xMD) (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3). Although the differential gene expression and pathway enrichment analysis revealed significant differences and notably potent induction in organ regeneration and cell-cycle genes, we also observed a clear increase in the expression of extracellular matrix component and adhesion molecule genes (Figure 3, B and C, and Supplemental Table 2). The 5 genes that were most upregulated in proliferating BECs after acute injury included Mapk8ip2, Cdkn1a, Itgb6, Rgs4, and Ccl2 (Figure 3D and Table 1). Ccl2 upregulation, which is in line with data obtained using the BV6 model (13), could have contributed to monocyte recruitment in our model. Cdkn1a, which encodes p21, inhibits cell proliferation and is implicated in cellular senescence, a known phenomenon implicated in the pathogenesis of hepatobiliary diseases (17). The effects of Mapk8ip2 and Rgs4 on cell proliferation have not been reported. In contrast, Itgb6 encodes ITGβ6 protein, which has been suggested to be a prognostic marker in cholangiocarcinoma and to promote BEC and liver progenitor cell proliferation in cholestasis and liver regeneration models (8, 18–21). Using quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR), we confirmed that mRNA expression of Itgb6 was highly elevated in liver homogenates of ILY-injured animals (Figure 4A). Furthermore, ITGβ6 immunostaining revealed very localized ITGβ6 protein expression in BECs 48 hours after ILY injection (Figure 4B). mRNA expression of the adhesion molecule fibronectin 1 (Fn1) (18), an ITGβ6 cognate binding partner, was also increased, whereas other integrins did not show a significant change at 48 hours (Figure 4C). Furthermore, immunohistochemical analyses revealed that ITGβ6 protein was strongly induced in ductular cells in patients with a variety of chronic liver diseases (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 4). Finally, we investigated whether macrophage and ductular cell accumulation, hallmarks of chronic liver disease, correlated with ITGβ6 expression in liver sections from patients with cholangiopathies (PBC and PSC). These studies revealed colocalization of macrophages and ITGβ6 staining in CK19+ cells in livers from these patients (Figure 4, D and E).

Figure 3 xMD and RNA-Seq identify ITGβ6 as one of the most upregulated genes in BECs after acute, targeted BEC death. ihCD59 and ihCD59BEC-TG mice were injected intravenously with ILY. (A) Fresh-frozen liver tissue sections collected 48 hours after ILY injection were stained with a CK19 antibody using an RNA-friendly staining protocol, followed by purification of CK19+ biliary cells by xMD and transcriptome RNA-Seq analysis (n = 2 in each group, as detailed in Supplemental Figure 3). Representative CK19 immunostaining on frozen liver sections and leftover versus lifted-off samples are shown. Only purified BECs (lifted off) were used for RNA-Seq and analysis. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) GO term enrichment analysis of differentially expressed genes between the control and injured groups. GO terms comprising integrin αvβ6 (Itgb6) are shown with a red star. (C) Heatmap of differentially expressed genes between the injured and control groups. (D) Volcano plot of expressed genes (RPKM ≥0.05). Differentially expressed genes (FDR ≤0.05) between the injured and control groups are shown in red.

Figure 4 Increased ITGβ6 levels correlate with the ductular reaction in the ILY-ihCD59BEC-TG model and in human chronic liver diseases. (A–C) ihCD59 and ihCD59BEC-TG mice were injected intravenously with ILY. (A) qRT-PCR analysis of relative expression of the Itgb6 gene in liver homogenates (n = 3–7 per group). (B) ITGβ6 immunostaining of BECs from ILY-treated ihCD59BEC-TG mice. Scale bar: 12.5 μm. (C) qRT-PCR analysis of relative gene expression of Fn1, Itgb1, Itgb5, and Itgb8 in liver homogenates (n = 3–7 per group). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 compared with control ihCD59 mice, by 1-way ANOVA. (D) Representative immunostaining images from 17 livers of patients with cholangiopathies (PBC and PSC), showing a correlation between CK19, IBA1, and ITGβ6 staining. Scale bars: 50 μm. (E)ITGβ6 and IBA1 staining was quantified, and a correlation was established using Pearson’s r.

Table 1 Top-five induced and repressed transcripts in microdissected BECs from the ihCD59BEC-TG mouse model, 48 hours after ILY injection

Integrin αvβ6 is critical for BEC proliferation in 2 mouse models of bile duct injury induced by ILY-targeted hCD59 or BDL. Because Itgb6 induction was so strong in our model of acute BEC injury, we aimed to evaluate its functional role in BEC proliferation by deleting the Itgb6 gene in ihCD59BEC-TG mice. Surprisingly, we failed to generate ihCD59BEC-TG Itgb6–KO mice (ihCD59BEC-TG Itgb6KO) for unknown reasons, so, instead, we generated ihCD59LIV-TG Itgb6KO mice, in which ILY injection induced both BEC and hepatocyte death, as revealed by necrotic areas and mononuclear cell infiltrates in the liver parenchyma (Supplemental Figure 5 and ref. 16). Despite a previous study describing the potential of ITGβ6 as a target to prevent chronic liver fibrosis (19), our data showed that α-SMA staining and fibrogenesis-related gene expression remained unchanged in ihCD59LIV-TG Itgb6KO mice compared with ihCD59LIV-TG mice (Figure 5, A and B). Similarly, there was no influence of Itgb6 deficiency on macrophage recruitment in the portal areas (Figure 5C). In contrast, BEC proliferation was markedly suppressed, as evidenced by a striking reduction of BrdU+panCK+ cells in ihCD59LIV-TG Itgb6KO mice compared with ihCD59LIV-TG mice (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 ITGβ6 deficiency impairs BEC proliferation but not early portal fibrosis or inflammation in 2 models of bile duct injury. (A–D) ihCD59LIV-TG and ihCD59LIV-TG Itgb6KO mice were injected intravenously with ILY, and samples were collected at the indicated time points after ILY injection. (A) IBA1 (red) and α-SMA (green) staining and quantitation were performed (n = 3–4 per group). (B) Liver mRNA expression of fibrogenesis-related genes was assessed by qRT-PCR (n = 4 per group). (C) panCK (green) and IBA1 (red) staining was performed, and cell clusters were quantified (n = 3–4 per group). (D) panCK (green) and BrdU (red) staining and quantitation were performed (n = 3–4 per group). White arrows indicate BrdU+ BECs. (E) WT and Itgb6KO mice were euthanized 3 days after BDL. Immunostaining was performed on FFPE liver sections (single-channel images are shown in Supplemental Figure 7), and then monocyte-derived IBA1+CLEC4F– macrophages and proliferating BrdU+panCK+ BECs were quantified (n = 8 per group). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired Student’s t test (A, C, and E) and 1-way ANOVA (B and D). Scale bars: 50 μm.

We further assessed the role of ITGβ6 in another well-established model of cholestatic disorders by performing BDL in WT and Itgb6KO mice with multiplex fluorescence immunostaining. We observed no differences in tissue injury, monocyte recruitment, liver blood microcirculation and portal pressure, or early fibrosis (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figures 6 and 7). However, Itgb6 deficiency led to reduced BEC proliferation in the BDL model (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 7).

Myofibroblast activation is strongly associated with bile duct repair and favors ITGβ6 expression in BECs. The above data revealed that acute BEC injury leads to myofibroblast activation. Interestingly, we also observed colocalization of fibrogenic cells and macrophages in the liver upon BEC injury and proliferation, as demonstrated by immunostaining with desmin (hepatic stellate cell marker) and IBA1 (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 8A). To further examine the colocalization of fibrogenic cells and macrophages, we crossed Coll1GFP mice, in which collagen-producing cells are labeled with GFP protein (17), with ihCD59BEC-TG mice to generate ihCD59BEC-TG Coll1GFP double-mutant mice. As illustrated in Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 8, B and C, we observed colocalization of IBA1+ macrophages and collagen or α-SMA–expressing fibrogenic cells in our acute BEC injury model. Additionally, α-SMA+ and IBA1+ cell clusters were identified and quantified in several models of liver injury and in patients with various liver diseases (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figures 9 and 10), which suggests that these inflammatory and fibrogenic cell clusters were more prominent in models or diseases that specifically target BECs rather than hepatocytes.

Figure 6 Myofibroblast activation is closely related to macrophage accumulation and BEC proliferation and increases Itgb6 expression after acute BEC injury. (A) ihCD59 and ihCD59BEC-TG mice were injected with ILY, and desmin (green) and IBA1 (red) staining was performed on liver sections. White arrows show close localization of IBA1+ and desmin+ cells. Scale bar: 50 μm. BD, bile duct. (B) ihCD59Coll1GFP and ihCD59BEC-TG Coll1GFP mice were injected with ILY, and GFP (green) and IBA1 (red) staining was performed. White arrows indicate stained cell clusters. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) α-SMA (red) and IBA1 (green) or collagen GFP (brown) immunostaining on serial liver sections. Arrows indicate cell clusters. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) α-SMA and IBA1 staining was performed, and stained cell clusters were quantitated in the indicated models of liver injury or in liver sections from patients with chronic liver disease (n = 3–10 per group). ILY-treated ihCD59Hep-TG and ILY-treated ihCD59BEC-TG mice represent hepatocyte and BEC injury models, respectively. Data represent the mean ± SEM. AH, alcoholic hepatitis; HCV/HCC, HCV infection and hepatocellular carcinoma; HAT, hepatic artery thrombosis. (E) Collagen I–producing (GFP+) CD45– MFBs were sorted from CCl 4 -injected Coll1GFP mouse livers, placed in Transwells, and cocultured with SV40-transformed murine BECs. Ki67 staining was performed in BECs after 24 hours (representative images are shown). Scale bar: 40 μm. (F) Ki67 staining was quantified (n = 4–8 per group). (G) Itgb6 mRNA expression analysis was performed on BECs cultured with primary myofibroblasts (n = 4–8 per group). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.005, by unpaired Student’s t test (F and G) and 1-way ANOVA (D).

To decipher the potential role of myofibroblasts in inducing BEC proliferation, we obtained collagen-producing myofibroblasts (MFBs) (CD45–GFP+ cells) from carbon tetrachloride–injected (CCl 4 -injected) Coll1GFP mice and performed cell sorting (Supplemental Figure 11A). We then cocultured BECs with these primary MFBs for 24 hours and found that coculturing with MFBs did not affect BEC proliferation (Ki67 staining) but increased Itgb6 expression in BECs (Figure 6, E–G). Intriguingly, 48 hours after injection of ILY into ihCD59BEC-TG Coll1GFP mice, we also found the presence of GFP+ (collagen+) cells expressing monocyte-derived macrophage (MoMF) markers such as CD45, CD11b, F4/80, and CCR2 (Supplemental Figure 11, B–D). This GFP+ (collagen+) macrophage population needs to be further characterized.

Macrophage depletion abrogates bile duct repair and ITGβ6 expression in BECs. Monocyte/macrophage recruitment is a direct consequence of tissue injury and is known to play crucial roles in cell debris clearance as well as in the initiation of tissue regeneration and fibrosis in a classical immune response (22). To explore the role of macrophages in BEC injury and bile duct repair, we injected ihCD59BEC-TG and control mice with clodronate-loaded liposomes to deplete monocytes and macrophages and evaluated the tissue response to acute BEC death. We studied the effects of macrophage depletion on BEC injury and repair 6 and 48 hours after ILY injection, as we identified these time points to be the peaks of bile duct injury and BEC proliferation, respectively. Macrophage depletion was verified by the absence of F4/80 and IBA1 staining and reduced mRNA expression of the inflammation-related genes Il6, Tnfa, and Il1b (Supplemental Figure 12). Macrophage depletion did not influence liver or BEC injury, as shown by similar TUNEL staining in panCK+ BECs and similar ALT activity in the serum (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). However, and interestingly, serum TBIL levels were lowered after macrophage depletion, as was total bile acid accumulation in the liver of ihCD59BEC-TG mice (Figure 7B). Further, macrophage depletion reversed the downregulation of Fxr, Cyp7a1, and Cyp8b1 and the upregulation of Gpbar1 (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 13C). These data indicate that macrophages did not participate in the initial injury caused by the ILY toxin, but on the other hand may have exacerbated cholestasis. Clodronate-mediated macrophage depletion led to significantly reduced Picrosirius red and α-SMA staining 48 hours after ILY injection (Figure 7D). Accordingly, fibrogenesis-related gene expression was dramatically reduced in the clodronate-treated mice (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 13D). Most important, our results revealed that macrophage depletion dramatically decreased proliferation of the remaining BECs in our specific BEC injury model (Figure 7F). As illustrated in Figure 7, G and H, clodronate-loaded liposome injection drastically reduced ITGβ6 staining and mRNA expression. Interestingly, when macrophage depletion was performed 8 hours after injury, BEC proliferation and fibrogenesis were reduced to a similar extent at 48 hours, showing that the initial inflammation response was not solely responsible for inducing portal regeneration, but that the extended presence of macrophages was required for proper bile duct repair (Supplemental Figure 14). Altogether, these data revealed a role for macrophages in mediating ITGβ6 upregulation in BECs.

Figure 7 Macrophage depletion reduces cholestasis, fibrogenesis, BEC proliferation and ITGβ6 expression after acute BEC injury. Macrophages were depleted in ihCD59BEC-TG mice by clodronate-loaded liposome injection (liposomes were injected as controls) 24 hours prior to ILY injection. (A) Six hours after ILY treatment, TUNEL and panCK staining was performed on paraffin-embedded liver sections, panCK+TUNEL+ cells were quantified (n = 3–4 in each group), and serum ALT activity was measured. Representative images are shown in Supplemental Figure 14B. (B) TBIL and total intrahepatic bile acid concentrations were assessed. (C) Hepatic bile acid metabolism–related gene expression was assessed by qRT-PCR 6 hours after ILY injection (n = 3–4 per group). Statistical analysis is shown in Supplemental Figure 14C. (D) Picrosirius red and α-SMA staining was performed, and stained areas were quantified (n = 3–4 per group). Scale bars: 50 μm. (E) Fibrogenesis-related gene expression was assessed by qRT-PCR. Statistical analysis is shown in Supplemental Figure 14D. (F) panCK and BrdU immunostaining was performed and quantified in livers from clodronate-loaded liposome–injected ihCD59BEC-TG mice and in ihCD59BEC-TG Ccr2KO mice, 48 hours after ILY injection (n = 4 per group). White arrows indicate BrdU+ BECs. Scale bar: 30 μm. (G) Macrophages were depleted in hCD59BEC-TG mice by clodronate-loaded liposomes, followed by ILY injection. ITGβ6 immunostaining (brown) was then performed on mouse liver sections. Scale bar: 50 μm. (H) Liver Itgb6 mRNA expression from clodronate-injected hCD59BEC-TG mice (n = 4 in each group). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by unpaired Student’s t test.

Circulating CCR2+ monocytes and not Kupffer cells are rapidly recruited around damaged bile ducts, promoting BEC proliferation and hepatic Itgb6 expression. Liver macrophages are composed of resident Kupffer cells and MoMFs (23). To further characterize the monocyte/macrophage population recruited around injured bile ducts, we performed immunostaining for CLEC4F, which is used to identify Kupffer cells, and IBA1, a pan-macrophage marker of both Kupffer cells and infiltrating monocytes/macrophages (24–28). Here, we showed that as early as 3 hours after acute injury, IBA1+CLEC4F– circulating monocytes were recruited around damaged bile ducts, whereas IBA1+CLEC4F+ Kupffer cells did not migrate toward the injured area (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 15). IBA1, panCK, and TUNEL costaining further showed that there was a significant increase in direct contact between monocytes and BECs following acute injury (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 16). Moreover, MoMF numbers were increased in the liver, as assessed by flow cytometry, whereas T cell and neutrophil numbers remained constant, and these cells did not accumulate in portal areas, demonstrating a potent role of monocytic cells in the early immune response (Supplemental Figures 17 and 18). These recruited cells accumulating around injured bile ducts also expressed the CX3CR1 and CCR2 chemokine receptors, as demonstrated in ihCD59BEC-TG Cx3cr1GFP and ihCD59BEC-TG Ccr2RFP reporter mice, respectively (Figure 8, C and D), and were F4/80lo (data not shown), further arguing for monocyte recruitment rather than Kupffer cell migration.

Figure 8 Monocyte-derived CCR2+ macrophages accumulate around injured bile ducts after acute BEC injury, promoting BEC proliferation and Itgb6 expression. (A and B) ihCD59 and ihCD59BEC-TG mice were injected intravenously with ILY for 3 hours. Liver tissues were collected for immunofluorescence staining with IBA1 (red) and CLEC4F (green) or with anti-panCK (green) and anti-IBA1 (red) antibodies. Double-stained IBA1+CLEC4F+ Kupffer cells appear in yellow, whereas IBA1+CLEC4F– MoMFs appear in red in the upper panel of A. Double staining of anti-panCK (green) and anti-IBA1 (red) antibodies on liver sections as shown in lower panel A. The white arrow indicates an IBA1+ monocyte in contact with a panCK+ BEC. Single-channel images are provided in Supplemental Figure 15. Scale bars: 20 μm. panCK+ and IBA1+ cell clusters from A were counted (n = 4 per group) as shown in B. (C) CCR2+ and CX3CR1+ recruited monocytes from ILY-treated ihCD59BEC-TG Ccr2RFP or ihCD59BEC-TG Cx3cr1GFP reporter mice were counted as indicated (n = 5–7 per group). (D) Representative images of RFP and GFP staining in liver tissues from ihCD59BEC-TG Ccr2RFP and ihCD59BEC-TG Cx3cr1GFP reporter mice, respectively. Scale bars: 30 μm. (E) Liver MoMFs (CD45+CD11b+CCR2hiGR-1int) were isolated from ihCD59 and ihCD59BEC-TG mice 48 hours after ILY injection, and gene expression was analyzed by qRT-PCR. Statistical analysis is shown in Supplemental Figure 20. (F) Picrosirius red and α-SMA staining was performed on liver tissues from ILY-treated ihCD59BEC-TG and ihCD59BEC-TG Ccr2KO mice, and stained areas were quantified (n = 4–7 per group). Representative images are shown in Supplemental Figure 21A. (G) Fibrogenesis-related gene expression was examined by qRT-PCR. Statistical analysis is shown in Supplemental Figure 21B. (H) panCK and BrdU immunostaining was performed on ihCD59BEC-TG and ihCD59BEC-TG Ccr2KO mouse livers 48 hours after ILY injection (n = 4–6 per group). Scale bar: 30 μm. (I) panCK+BrdU+ BECs were counted. (J) Itgb6 mRNA expression in livers from ILY-treated ihCD59BEC-TG and ihCD59BEC-TG Ccr2KO mice (n = 6–9 in each group). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.005, by unpaired Student’s t test.

We also noticed that CX3CR1GFP+ and CCR2RFP+ cells were still present around regenerating bile ducts 48 hours after ILY injection (Supplemental Figure 19). To elucidate the function of these monocytic cells, we first performed qRT-PCR analyses of primary MoMFs isolated from ihCD59BEC-TG mice 48 hours after ILY injection and found that, compared with macrophages isolated from control livers, the activated MoMFs had a proregenerative phenotype, as characterized by increased expression of the Tweak gene, a known mitogen for BECs (29), and a tendency toward increased expression of Tgfb1, a potent profibrogenic cytokine (Figure 8E and Supplemental Figure 20). Interestingly, those macrophages also overexpressed G protein-coupled bile acid receptor 1 (Gpbar1), showing an increased sensitivity to bile acid–mediated signals (Figure 8E and Supplemental Figure 20). We next aimed to better elucidate the role of MoMFs in bile duct repair after targeted and acute BEC damage. We performed an additional deletion of the Cx3cr1 or Ccr2 gene in ihCD59BEC-TG mice by generating ihCD59BEC-TG Cx3cr1KO or ihCD59BEC-TG Ccr2KO double-mutant mice. Interestingly, the Ccr2-deficient mice had reduced Picrosirius red staining and a tendency toward reduced α-SMA staining (Figure 8F and Supplemental Figure 21A). Moreover, fibrogenesis-related gene expression was reduced in ihCD59BEC-TG Ccr2KO mice (Figure 8G and Supplemental Figure 21B). Strikingly and as shown in Figure 8, H–J, ihCD59BEC-TG Ccr2KO mice displayed reduced BEC proliferation and reduced hepatic Itgb6 expression 48 hours after ILY injection. However, we observed no difference in BEC proliferation between ihCD59BEC-TG and ihCD59BEC-TG Cx3cr1KO mice (data not shown).

In response to bile acids, infiltrating CCR2+ macrophages promote BEC proliferation via the upregulation of ITGβ6 expression. Our data showed that CCR2+ monocytes played an important role in promoting BEC proliferation in vivo and that macrophage depletion abrogated BEC ITGβ6 expression in response to acute BEC injury. To understand the mechanisms involved and whether macrophages directly stimulate BEC proliferation, we isolated primary CCR2+ MoMFs from ILY-treated ihCD59BEC-TG mouse livers and cocultured them with BECs, followed by the measurement of BEC proliferation. The data in Figure 9, A and B, revealed that coculturing with CCR2+ MoMFs markedly enhanced BEC proliferation, as demonstrated by increased Ki67 staining, and thus showed that CCR2+ macrophages from bile duct–injured livers can directly stimulate BEC proliferation. One of the characteristics of bile duct injury is cholestasis, defined as the accumulation of bile acids in the liver due to impaired bile export, which was also demonstrated in our model (shown in Figure 1C). Notably, bile acids have been shown to direct macrophages toward a proregenerative phenotype by targeting the farnesoid X receptor (FXR) and the G protein–coupled bile acid receptor 1 (GPBAR1, also known as TGR5) (30, 31). Thus, we asked whether macrophages respond to bile acids to favor increased expression of Itgb6 in BECs. To answer this question, we treated murine bone marrow monocytes with taurolithocholic acid (TLCA), a potent GPBAR1 agonist. The conditioned culture medium of these cells was then transferred to BEC cultures, followed by evaluation of BEC Itgb6 expression and proliferation. As illustrated in Figure 9, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 22, TLCA alone increased Itgb6 expression but did not induce BEC proliferation, whereas conditioned media from TLCA-treated monocytes increased both BEC Itgb6 expression and proliferation. Similarly, conditioned media from TLCA-treated RAW264.7 macrophages increased BEC proliferation, as measured by an MTS absorbance assay (Figure 9E). Furthermore, incubation with an ITGβ6-blocking antibody prevented the induction of BEC proliferation by conditioned media from TLCA-treated RAW264.7 macrophages (Figure 9F). These data demonstrate that after bile acid stimulation, MoMFs promote BEC proliferation via the induction of ITGβ6 (Figure 9G).