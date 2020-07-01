OX40+ plasmacytoid dendritic cells in the tumor microenvironment promote antitumor immunity

OX40 expression on pDCs in the TME of HNSCC. Over a 3-year period, we performed a large prospective analysis of pDCs extracted from the tissue of patients with HNSCC (n = 102) (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI131992DS1). Among different myeloid and T cell immune subsets, cDCs and pDCs were major sources of OX40 expression in the TME (primary tumor and/or tumor-involved draining cervical lymph nodes [dLNs+]) (Figure 1A), as measured by flow cytometry (Figure 1B) and imaged for pDCs by confocal microscopy (Figure 1C). In the TME, pDC OX40 expression was highest in the dLNs+, especially in patients with HPV+ HNSCC (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1A). As ICOSL has been demonstrated to be expressed on pDCs from patients with different tumors (3, 17), we examined ICOSL expression on TME pDCs and found virtually no coexpression of OX40 and ICOSL on intratumoral pDCs (Figure 1E). Our findings of increased OX40 expression on pDCs from the TME that lacked concomitant ICOSL expression led us to ask whether OX40+ pDCs were distinctly immunostimulatory in the TME.

Figure 1 OX40 expression on pDCs in the TME of HNSCC. (A) OX40 expression in the TME (measured by flow cytometry) of HNSCC patients on different immune cell subsets — pDCs (n = 89), cDCs (n = 53), CD8+ T cells (n = 16), CD4+ T cells (n = 17), CD4+ Th1 T cells (n = 12), and CD4+ Treg cells (n = 14). T cell subsets were gated from live CD45+CD3+ cells. Th1 cells were defined as CD4+Tbet+ T cells and Treg cells were defined as CD4+Foxp3+ cells. (B) Gating strategy for FACS analysis and sorting of OX40+ and OX40lo/– pDCs from patient specimens. After selecting for singlets and live cells, pDCs were gated from HLA-DRhiLineage– cells, followed by CD11c–CD123+ cells. pDCs were further confirmed by expression of CD303 (BDCA-2). OX40 expression on pDCs was determined using internal negative controls. (C) Immunofluorescence of pDCs in the TME demonstrating OX40 and CD123 coexpression. n = 4, with 4 patient repeats. Original magnification, ×63. Scale bar: 5 μm. Red, OX40; green, CD123; blue, DAPI. (D) OX40 expression on pDCs from different anatomic sites: PBMC (n = 17), dLN– (n = 50) or dLN+ (n = 59), and primary tumor (n = 53). (E) Correlation (Pearson, with a line of best fit) between OX40 and ICOSL expression on matched patient TME pDCs (n = 28). One-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (A and D). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Bar graph data are mean ± SEM; middle line of box-and-whisker plot indicates the median, box limits indicate the first and third quartiles, and whiskers indicate “extreme” for all data points. Representative flow plots are shown (A, D, and E).

OX40+ pDCs have a distinct immunostimulatory phenotype. We performed ex vivo characterization of FACS-isolated OX40+ pDCs from the dLNs+ and tumor-negative draining cervical lymph nodes (dLNs–) of HNSCC patients. We found that OX40+ pDCs represented a more mature and activated population based on increased expression of CD40, CD80, CD86, OX40L, Siglec6, and Axl (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1B). OX40+ pDCs also had elevated expression of surface markers more commonly found on mature lymphocytes, including CD25/IL-2RA and the TNFR molecule 4-1BB.

Figure 2 OX40+ pDCs have a distinct immunostimulatory phenotype. (A) After overnight incubation, pDCs from the dLNs– of HNSCC patients (n = 7) were harvested and measured by flow cytometry for expression of different surface markers. Single gradient mean values are shown. (B) Representative histograms of OX40+ and OX40lo/– pDC surface marker expression. (C) Expression of IL-12p70+CD86+ populations on sorted cDCs and pDCs, either unstimulated (controls; bottom) or in the presence of Resiquimod (top). n = 2; 2 experimental patient repeats. (D) Percentages (by flow cytometry) of dLN– pDCs positive for TRAIL (n = 5) and GzB (n = 4) after overnight stimulation with CpG or Resiquimod. (E) The concentration (pg/mL) of IFN-α (n = 10) and TRAIL (n = 6) in the supernatant from sorted OX40+ and OX40lo/– pDCs from the TME and non-TME stimulated with either CpG or Resiquimod. Data normalized to 2 × 103 pDCs per sample. (F) May-Grunwald staining of OX40+ and OX40lo/– pDC subsets stimulated with Resiquimod. Scale bar: 5 μm. n = 4, 4 experimental patient repeats. Two-way ANOVA with Sidak’s test for multiple comparisons (A). Two-tailed paired t test (D and E). *P < 0.05. Bar graph data are mean ± SEM; middle line of box-and-whisker plot indicates the median, box limits indicate the first and third quartiles, and whiskers indicate “extreme” for all data points.

Given the high levels of CD25 on OX40+ pDCs, we sought to determine whether treating pDCs with IL-2 increased their OX40 expression. We found that compared with TLR9 agonist CpG oligodeoxynucleotides (CpG ODN) and TLR 7/8 agonist Resiquimod, overnight treatment of pDCs from the dLNs– of HNSCC patients with IL-2 resulted in greater mean pDC OX40 expression (Supplemental Figure 1C). Stimulation of OX40+ pDCs with Resiquimod yielded greater percentages of IL-12p70 and CD86 coexpression compared with autologous OX40lo/– pDCs and cDCs (Figure 2C). Similarly, compared with OX40lo/– pDCs, stimulation of OX40+ pDCs with either Resiquimod or CpG resulted in elevated levels of TNF-related apoptosis-inducing ligand (TRAIL), granzyme B (GzB), and IFN-α (Figure 2, D and E) that corresponded morphologically with increased cytoplasmic secretory granularity (Figure 2F).

Collectively, our data demonstrate that OX40+ pDCs have a distinct expression profile of both myeloid and lymphocytic activation and maturation markers as well as selective enhanced sensitivity to TLR agonists.

OX40+ pDCs promote antigen-specific CD8+ T cell responses. Identifying OX40+ pDC as a mature and immunostimulatory pDC population, we hypothesized that they positively contributed to the generation of antigen-specific CD8+ T cell responses. As it has been shown that pDCs are capable of enhancing cDC cross-priming of CD8+ T cells to drive antitumor responses (14, 18), we postulated that OX40+ pDCs preferentially synergize with cDCs to enhance their presentation of TAA to autologous CD8+ T cells. We cocultured HNSCC patient pDC subsets sorted from tumors or dLNs with autologous CD8+ T cells and TAA-loaded autologous HLA-A2+ monocyte-derived DCs (mDCs) (Methods, Figure 3A, and Supplemental Figure 1D). We found that OX40+ pDCs, especially those from the TME, were superior to both OX40lo/– pDCs and peptide-loaded mDC-only controls in boosting mDC priming of TAA-specific CD8+ T cells based on increased CD8+ T cell proliferation, expression of Tbet, and production of IFN-γ and GzB (Figure 3, B–E, and Supplemental Figure 1, E–G).

Figure 3 OX40+ pDCs promote antigen-specific CD8+ T cell responses. (A) Illustration of the antigen-specific in vitro coculture model, in which autologous OX40+/OX40lo/– pDCs from the TME/non-TME of HNSCC patients (n = 9) were cocultured with autologous TAA peptide-loaded mDCs and CD8+ T cells for 5 to 6 days, at which point antigen-specific CD8+ T cell responses were measured, (B) including for proliferation (eFluor 450–low) and IFN-γ production as demonstrated in flow plots of a patient’s CD8+ T cells cocultured with OX40+ or OX40lo/– pDCs sorted from their tumors. CD8+ T cell positivity was also measured for (C) Tbet and (D) eFluor 450–low in these coculture experiments. (E) CD8+ T cell positivity for CD69 after coculture with TAA peptide–loaded mDCs without pDCs (control) or with OX40+ or OX40lo/– pDCs from the TME versus non-TME (dLN–) (n = 5). (F) Illustration depicting the Transwell coculture assay in which OX40+ or OX40lo/– pDCs in the top chamber were separated from autologous CD8+ T cells and peptide-loaded mDCs in the bottom chamber. (G) Percentage of proliferating (eFluor 450–low) and GzB+ CD8+ T cells in Transwell versus contact coculture (n = 3). Representative flow plots show GzB production by CD8+ T cells cocultured with E7-loaded mDCs and OX40+ or OX40lo/– pDCs in coculture contact or separated by Transwell. (H) Flow plots comparing antigen presentation capacities of autologous OX40+ and OX40lo/– pDCs with mDCs, based on cytolytic CD8+ T cell responses (no peptide controls for these plots are shown in Supplemental Figure 2B). Shown is GzB production by CD8+ T cells in the presence or absence of OX40+/OX40lo/– pDCs (top) and IL-12p70 production by mDC/pDC subsets (bottom). n = 2; 2 experimental repeats. One-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (C–E and G). Bar graph data are mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05. NS, not significant. Middle line of box-and-whisker plot indicates the median, box limits indicate the first and third quartiles, and whiskers indicate “extreme” for all data points. Representative flow plots are shown (C–E and G).

We next sought to determine whether this synergy between OX40+ pDCs with mDCs and CD8+ T cells was contact dependent or the result of secreted immunostimulatory cytokines. Using a Transwell coculture assay (Figure 3F), we found that separation of OX40+ but not OX40lo/– pDCs from autologous peptide-loaded mDCs and CD8+ T cells significantly reduced CD8+ T cell proliferation and cytolytic function (Figure 3G). Separation of either OX40+ or OX40lo/– pDCs from mDCs and CD8+ T cells resulted in reduced CD8+ T cell activation (Supplemental Figure 2A).

These findings suggest that OX40+ pDCs interact with both cDCs and CD8+ T cells in a distinct contact-based fashion to enhance the generation of antigen-specific effector CD8+ T cells. To determine whether this contact was in part based on the direct presentation of antigen by pDCs to CD8+ T cells, we compared the TAA-presentation capacities of OX40+ and OX40lo/– pDCs to mDCs from HLA-A2+ HNSCC patients. We found when loaded with E7, OX40+ pDCs yielded higher percentages of antigen-specific IFN-γ– and GzB-producing CD8+ T cells compared with autologous OX40lo/– pDCs and mDCs (Figure 3H and Supplemental Figure 2B). Interestingly, in these coculture experiments, E7-loaded OX40+ pDCs were also the highest producers of IL-12p70.

Together, these findings demonstrate that OX40+ pDCs coordinate with antigen-loaded mDCs to generate potent tumor-specific CD8+ T cells in a contact-based fashion and that they can also directly present antigen to CD8+ T cells.

The OX40-OX40L axis is utilized by pDCs in the TME. In established tumor models in mice, OX40-expressing DCs have been shown to preferentially bind OX40L in the TME, resulting in their activation (19). We explored the role of OX40L ligation in pDC-mediated antigen-specific CD8+ T cell responses by pretreating OX40+ pDCs with recombinant OX40L (rOX40L), which dramatically enhanced pDC coordination with mDCs in priming E7-specific CD8+ T cells compared with controls lacking OX40L pretreatment of pDCs (Supplemental Figure 2C). Additionally, treatment of pDCs with combination CpG/Resiquimod and OX40L increased their production of IFN-α compared with treatment with either TLR agonist alone (Supplemental Figure 2D). Correspondingly, combination TLR agonist and OX40L treatment resulted in increased OX40+ pDC cytoplasmic secretory granules (Supplemental Figure 2D).

To further explore OX40-OX40L pDC interactions, we determined whether OX40L expression was increased on OX40+ pDCs, which would suggest autocrine receptor-ligand interactions. This was confirmed by ex vivo flow cytometric measurement of OX40L expression on sorted pDCs from HNSCC, and using multiplex IHC, we found that intratumoral pDC OX40 and OX40L expression intensities positively correlated to one another (Figure 4A). Next, we examined matched patient dLN+ and dLN– tissue sections for pDC OX40 expression by confocal immunofluorescence microscopy and multiplex IHC (Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). Through algorithm-assisted production of image files identifying pDCs “touching” other OX40L-expressing cells (VectraPolaris, Figure 4D), we found that in the TME and compared with OX40lo/– pDCs, OX40+ pDCs were significantly more likely to be touching other OX40L+ pDCs, as well as OX40L+ macrophages (Figure 4, E and F). We also quantified the number of CD8+ T cells located within a 30 μm radius of pDC subsets and found that CD8+ T cells preferentially clustered around OX40+ pDCs only in the TME (Figure 4G). Compared with OX40lo/– pDCs, OX40+ pDCs were also more likely to be closer to the tumor based on a shorter intercellular distance to mapped tumor margins (Figure 4H).

Figure 4 The OX40-OX40L axis is utilized by pDCs in the TME. (A) OX40L expression measured by flow cytometry on OX40+ and OX40lo/– pDCs (n = 7). Correlation (Pearson, with line of best fit) of OX40 and OX40L expression intensities (per-cell normalized counts, total weighting) on pDCs measured on an HNSCC TME tissue section. n = 4; 4 patient repeats. (B) Immunofluorescence images from the TME showing a cell’s coexpression of OX40 (red) with CD123 (green), sitting adjacent to CD8-expressing (magenta) cells. Gallery view of Z-stacks (collected at 0.29-μm intervals). Original magnification, ×63. Scale bar: 5 μm. n = 4; 4 patient repeats. (C) Processed multispectral image (steps outlined in Supplemental Figure 2E for same example image) of the TME. Original magnification, ×40. Inset: a cluster CD123+ (green) cells, including one with OX40 expression (orange), next to a CD8+ (magenta) cell. (D) Representative image file written using Phenoptr to calculate touching pairs of phenotyped OX40L+CD68+ macrophages with phenotyped OX40+ pDCs. (E and F) Percentage of phenotyped OX40+/OX40lo/– pDCs touching other OX40L+ cells, including pDCs, macrophages (Mφ), and “other cells” (Methods), in the TME and non-TME of patients (n = 3). (G) Ratios of CD8+ T cell counts within 30 μm of pDC subsets to total counts of CD123+ pDC subsets (OX40+/OX40lo/–) in the TME and non-TME of patients (n = 5). (H) Intercellular distances of phenotyped pDC subsets to the closest tumor margin (μm). Original magnification, ×40. n = 3; 3 patient repeats. One-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (F) and unpaired (E), and paired (A, G, and H) t tests. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; NS, not significant. Bar graph data are mean ± SEM; middle line of box-and-whisker plot indicates the median, box limits indicate the first and third quartiles, and whiskers indicate “extreme” for all data points.

These findings indicate that exogenous ligation of OX40 with rOX40L on OX40+ pDCs enhances their generation of tumor-specific CD8+ T cells and that in the TME, OX40+ pDCs are engaged in increased interactions with OX40L expressed on other pDCs as well as macrophages and other cell types.

OX40+ pDCs harbor a unique transcriptome. We next sought to characterize the transcriptomes of OX40-expressing pDCs from HNSCC patients for discovery of gene signatures in this pDC subset. Bulk RNA sequencing was performed on FACS-isolated pDC samples (n = 19) from the TME and non-TME of HNSCC patients, including sorted OX40+ pDC (n = 8) and OX40lo/– pDC (n = 5) samples (Supplemental Table 2). The quality of RNA-Seq data for all samples was high, and 86.65% of reads were successfully mapped to the human genome.

After filtering and normalizing the raw RNA-Seq data, we ran principal component analysis based on transcriptional profiles per samples. Intriguingly, the divergent distribution patterns revealed in TME pDCs versus non-TME pDCs and in only HPV+ TME versus non-TME were consistent, indicating that HPV positivity plays a key role in the genomic differences of these pDC populations (Figure 5A). TNF receptor signaling, including through OX40, was upregulated in TME pDCs across all patients, irrespective of HPV status, as was the expression of TNFRSF4 (encodes OX40L) (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 OX40+ pDCs harbor a unique transcriptome. (A–F and I) Bulk RNA sequencing was performed on cell-sorted pDCs from HNSCC patients (n = 7) (Supplemental Table 2). DEGs were determined using the criterion of fold changes (FC) greater than or equal to 1.5 (see Methods). (A) Principal component analysis showing the clustering of transcriptional profiles of TME and non-TME pDCs (top), including pDCs from HPV+ patients (bottom). (B) Top: log 2 expression of TNF-receptor genes upregulated in the TME of pDC samples. Bottom: expression of TNFSF4 in the TME versus non-TME pDCs. (C) Volcano plot of gene expression in OX40+ pDCs relative to their expression in OX40lo/– pDCs (up- and downregulated in OX40+ pDCs colored as magenta and orange, respectively) against the FDR. (D) Top pathways (–log[P value] > 2.0) generated from IPA enriched in OX40+ and OX40lo/– pDCs, respectively. Corresponding ratios for each enriched pathway are measured on the second y axis. Full pathway title: Nitrous Oxide and Reactive Oxygen Species Production in Macrophages. (E) Expression of genes involved in MHC I antigen presentation enriched in HPV+ HNSCC OX40+ pDCs. (F) Heat map reporting relative expression of 183 DEGs in OX40+/OX40lo/– pDCs. Gene pathway clusters are demarcated by boxes. (G) Functional correlative data for cluster II (OXPHOS) in OX40+ pDCs. Left: Mitochondrial mass measurements in pDC subsets from the TME were calculated using Imaris (see Methods). Original magnification, ×100. Scale bar: 5 μm. n = 3; 3 experimental repeats. Right: Real-time analysis of OXPHOS (oxygen consumption ratios measured by Seahorse assay) in sorted pDCs from the TME. n = 2; 2 experimental repeats. (H) Functional correlative data for cluster III (detoxification of ROS): total ROS volumes and ROS colocalized to mitochondria volumes in pDCs from the TME. n = 2; 2 patient experimental repeats. (I) Expression of genes involved in cluster VI (type I IFN signaling) upregulated in OX40+ pDCs. Unpaired Student’s t test (B and F–I) and right-tailed Fisher’s exact test (E). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; NS, not significant. Error bars represent mean ± SEM of technical duplicates. Middle line of box-and-whisker plot indicates the median, box limits indicate the first and third quartiles, and whiskers indicate “extreme” for all data points. Z scores and genes for IPA in Source Data 1.

A total of 3,495 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) were identified when comparing the genomes of OX40+ and OX40lo/– pDC groups, amongst which 1,782 were upregulated and 1,713 were downregulated in OX40+ pDCs (Figure 5C). Among the most upregulated DEGs in OX40+ pDCs were genes involved in TLR signaling (TLR10), immune costimulation and activation (ITGAL: encodes CD11a), inflammasome signaling (PYCARD, DNASE1L3), and glucose uptake (SLC2A1: encodes GLUT1). Levels of the master pDC gene regulator TCF4 were significantly higher in OX40+ pDC samples, as were pDC activation genes IRF8 and Siglec6, as well as CD3ε (Supplemental Figure 3A). The most downregulated genes in OX40+ pDCs, and thus upregulated in OX40lo/– pDCs, included those involved in IL-4 production by CD4+ T cells (CLECL1), negative regulation of noncanonical NF-κB signaling (PELI1), immune cell exhaustion (ILDR2), and regulation of antiinflammatory responses (AHR, TSC22).

Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) predicted EIF2 signaling, death receptor signaling (including TNFRSF12A and TNFRSF14), IL-7 signaling, and OXPHOS as the top upregulated canonical pathways in OX40+ pDCs and regulation of eIF4/p706k and TGF-β signaling among top upregulated canonical pathways in OX40lo/– pDCs (Figure 5D). mTOR signaling — involved in the TCR activation–mediated induction of glucose uptake and glycolysis (20) — was also one of the top upregulated pathways in OX40+ pDCs (data not shown). IPA restricted to HPV+ OX40+ versus OX40lo/– comparisons (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C) was enriched for MHC I signaling (Figure 5E).

Using gene pathway analysis (Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes [KEGG]/Reactome), we clustered 183 upregulated DEGs in OX40+ pDCs (Supplemental Table 3 and Figure 5F) according to the following major pathways: (a) TNFSF members mediating noncanonical NF-κB signaling, EIF2 signaling/ribosome; (b) OXPHOS; (c) detoxification of ROS and peroxisome; (d) lysosome; (e) phagosome, FcγR-mediated phagocytosis; (f) type I IFN signaling; (g) TLR signaling pathway; and (h) NK cell–mediated cytotoxicity (Figure 5, G–I, and Supplemental Figure 3D).

A deeper analysis of OXPHOS in OX40+ pDCs from the TME revealed that the mitochondrial volumes of OX40+ pDCs were significantly higher compared with autologous peripheral blood pDCs (Figure 5G). Bioenergetics were also measured in pDCs isolated from the TME, and compared with both autologous intratumoral OX40lo/– pDCs and cDCs, OX40+ pDCs demonstrated the highest levels of OXPHOS based on their oxygen consumption rate (OCR). Correspondingly, the volume of ROS in OX40+ pDCs largely colocalized to their mitochondria, which was significantly greater than that of OX40lo/– pDCs and peripheral blood pDCs (Figure 5H).

A total of 4,197 genes were differentially expressed between pDCs from the HPV+ TME and non-TME (Supplemental Table 4). Notable gene pathways upregulated in HPV+ TME pDCs across different samples included a combination of innate and adaptive immune responses, including extrinsic signaling pathway via death domain receptor as well as antigen presentation (Supplemental Figure 3E). pDCs from the TME across all patients, irrespective of HPV status, also had higher expression of the CD8+ T cell–homing cytokines CXCL8 to CXCL10 (Supplemental Figure 3F). Neither the TME nor OX40 status (data not shown) resulted in consistent pDC genome clustering that would suggest either a common lymphoid progenitor (CLP) or common DC progenitor (CDP) origin (Supplemental Figure 3G).

These results demonstrate that OX40+ and OX40lo/– pDCs are transcriptomically distinct on the basis of pathways pertaining to immune costimulation, OX40, and other death receptor signaling, ribosomal protein synthesis, and OXPHOS/ROS generation. Strikingly, the transcriptomes from TME HPV+ pDCs are divergent from non-TME HPV+ pDCs on the basis of antiviral and CD8+ T cell–homing responses.

OX40+ pDCs correlate to survival in cancer patients and suppress tumor growth. When further examining the role of OX40 expression on pDCs in the TME in our prospective HNSCC cohort, we found that the presence of OX40+ pDCs in the TME was an important predictor of prospective patient survival, as these patients had significantly longer recurrence-free survival (Figure 6A). This also was corroborated by analysis of the overall survival of HNSCC patients in the Genomic Data Commons (GDC) among those with concurrent high pDC gene signatures and levels of TNFRSF4 (encodes OX40) (Figure 6B). Concurrent high IL3RA and TNFRSF4 levels also corresponded to an increased transcriptomic CD8+ effector T cell score in HNSCC patients (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 OX40+ pDCs correlate to survival in cancer patients and suppress tumor growth. (A) Prospective recurrence-free survival (log-rank, Mantel-Cox test) of HNSCC cohort (n = 80), stratified by median (45%) intratumoral pDC OX40 expression, as measured by flow cytometry. (B) Overall survival (log-rank, Mantel-Cox test) of HNSCC patients (n = 500) from the GDC data portal, stratified first by median pDC gene signature Z scores followed by stratification of mean TNFRSF4 (encodes OX40) mRNA levels. (C) Correlation (Pearson, with line of best fit) of TNFRSF4 log 2 mRNA levels (among cases with pDC hi gene signatures) with CD8+ T effector scores in HNSCC (n = 172). (D) OX40 expression on intratumoral pDCs from different murine tumor models. n =4; 4 experimental replicates. (E) gp100-specific Pmel-1 CD8+ T cell IFN-γ production by proliferating (eFluor 450–low) CD8+ T cells, measured in the presence or absence of pDCs from the dLNs of B16-F10– and B16CCR7-bearing mice. n = 2; 2 experimental repeats. (F) gp100-specific proliferating (eFluor 450–low) Pmel-1 CD8+ T cells in the presence or absence of B16CCR7 pDCs prestimulated with Resiquimod and OX86. n = 2; 2 experimental repeats. (G) Effect of pDC depletion (anti-PDCA1) in B16-F10– and B16CCR7-bearing mice compared with controls (anti-polyclonal IgG). Data are pooled from at least 2 independent experiments with 3 to 5 mice per group. (H) Quantification (by flow cytometry) of conventional cDCs (CD11c+CD11b–) and CD8a+ cDCs from B16CCR7-bearing mice treated with anti-PDCA1 or anti-polyclonal IgG. Data are pooled from individual experiments and normalized to 5 × 105 live cells. One-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (D), 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s test for multiple comparisons (H), and unpaired Student’s t test (G). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Tumor burden data and bar graph data are mean ± SEM.

Because abundant evidence has demonstrated that naturally occurring intratumoral pDCs promote immunotolerance in numerous murine tumor models (3–6, 21), we sought to better characterize the OX40 expression status of intratumoral pDCs and its role in disease behavior in different established murine tumors, including colon (MC38), lung (LLC-OVA), and melanoma (B16-F10 and B16CCR7) (Supplemental Figure 4A and Figure 6D). CCR7 overexpression on tumor cells has been reported to increase the tumor metastasis to dLNs, presumably leading to alterations of the host antitumor inflammatory responses (22). We found that intratumoral pDC expression of OX40 was elevated only in mice bearing established B16CCR7 tumors. We used a murine antigen–specific coculture assay consisting of CD8+ T cells from Pmel-1 transgenic mice and gp100-loaded cDCs to study the role of pDCs sorted from the dLNs of B16CCR7 tumors (putative OX40+ pDC model) and B16-F10 tumors (putative OX40lo/– pDC model) in cDC priming of CD8+ T cells. Similar to OX40+ pDCs from HNSCC patients, only pDCs from the B16CCR7 model synergized with gp100-loaded cDCs to drive gp100-specific CD8+ T cell proliferative and cytolytic responses (Figure 6E). The pDCs from the dLNs of B16CCR7-bearing mice also produced higher levels of IL-12p40 when analyzed at the time of coculture harvest, compared with the pDCs from the dLNs of B16-F10–bearing mice (Supplemental Figure 4B). Likewise, B16CCR7 pDCs from dLNs were sensitive to OX40 ligation; direct stimulation of pDCs with Resiquimod and OX86 (a murine OX40 agonist) significantly increased gp100-CD8+ T cell proliferation and production of IFN-γ (Figure 6, E and F) and cDC production of IL-12p40 (Supplemental Figure 4C).

Having established the pDCs from B16CCR7 mice as functional analogues to OX40+ pDCs from HNSCC patients, we hypothesized that this population of pDCs was required for control of tumor growth in vivo and further tested this with pDC depletion studies. Whereas depletion of pDCs from B16-F10–bearing mice resulted in significantly lower tumor burden, suggesting they act as modulators of immunotolerance in the TME, in B16CCR7 mice, pDC depletion actually significantly accelerated tumor growth (Figure 6G). In the absence of pDCs, tumors from B16CCR7 mice had a drastic reduction in intratumoral CD11c+CD11b– cDCs, including the CD8a+ and CD103+ cDC subtypes required for effective TAA cross-presentation (Figure 6H and Supplemental Figure 4D). Corresponding analysis of pDC correlation to cDC quantities in tumors from HNSCC patients revealed similar findings — OX40+ pDC levels had the strongest positive correlation to the number of intratumoral cDCs compared with OX40lo/– pDCs (Supplemental Figure 4E). pDC-depleted B16CCR7 tumors also had significantly elevated levels of granulocytic (Ly6G+) myeloid-derived suppressor cells compared with B16CCR7 control mice, confirmed by immunofluorescence (Supplemental Figure 4, F and G).

Together, these findings demonstrate that the presence of intratumoral OX40+ pDCs is a positive predictor of enhanced survival and lower tumor burden in human and mouse tumor models, respectively, and an OX40+ pDC–rich tumor model suggests that they are required for the presence of intratumoral cDCs.