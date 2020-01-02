Quadrivalent VesiculoVax vaccine protects nonhuman primates from viral-induced hemorrhagic fever and death

Study design. The objectives of this work were to develop a new quadrivalent VesiculoVax formulation to protect against multiple species of filoviruses and heterologous lineages of LASV, and to assess the immunogenicity and protective efficacy of this new quadrivalent vaccine in cynomolgus monkeys. Studies were powered (n = 5 per vaccine group and n = 3 per control group) to detect large differences in protective efficacy. Animals were randomized into vaccine or control groups by Excel. The animal study was blinded to the research staff. All animal studies were approved by the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee and adhere to the NIH Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals.

Challenge viruses. Zaire ebolavirus (EBOV) isolate 199510621 (strain Kikwit) originated from a 65-year-old female patient who died on May 5, 1995. The study challenge material was from the second Vero E6 passage of EBOV isolate 199510621. Brieﬂy, the first passage at UTMB consisted of inoculating CDC 807223 (passage 1 of EBOV isolate 199510621) at an MOI of 0.001 onto Vero E6 cells (ATCC CRL-1586). The cell culture fluids were subsequently harvested at day 10 after infection and stored at –80°C as approximately 1-mL aliquots. Deep sequencing indicated the EBOV was greater than 98% 7U (consecutive stretch of 7 uridines). No detectable mycoplasma or endotoxin levels were measured (<0.5 endotoxin units (EU)/mL). Sudan ebolavirus (SUDV) isolate 200011676 (strain Gulu) originated from a 35-year-old male patient who died on October 16, 2000. The study challenge material was from the second Vero E6 cell passage of SUDV isolate 200011676. Brieﬂy, the first passage at UTMB consisted of inoculating CDC 808892 (CDC passage 1 of SUDV isolate 200011676) at an MOI of 0.001 onto Vero E6 cells (ATCC CRL-1586). The cell supernatants were subsequently harvested at day 7 after infection and stored at –80°C as approximately 1-mL aliquots. No detectable mycoplasma or endotoxin levels were measured (<0.5 EU/mL). Marburg marburgvirus (MARV) Angola isolate 200501379 originated from human serum from an 8-month-old female patient in Uige, Angola. The serum was collected day 17 after onset, 1 day before death. The study challenge material was from the second Vero E6 cell passage of MARV Angola isolate 200501379. Brieﬂy, the first passage at UTMB consisted of inoculating CDC 810820 at an MOI of 0.001 onto Vero E6 cells (ATCC CRL-1586). The cell supernatants were subsequently harvested at day 6 after infection and stored at –80°C as approximately 1-mL aliquots. No detectable mycoplasma or endotoxin levels were measured (<0.5 EU/mL). A lineage II LASV isolate number 0043/LV/14 originated from human serum collected from a 30-year-old male patient in Edo State, Nigeria who died in January of 2014. The study challenge material was from the first Vero 76 cell passage of this serum. Briefly, the serum was inoculated at 1:100 dilution on Vero 76 cells (ATCC CRL-1587) at UTMB. The cell supernatants were harvested at day 7 after infection and stored at –80°C as approximately 1-mL aliquots. No detectable mycoplasma or endotoxin levels were measured (<0.5 EU/mL).

Nonhuman primate vaccination and challenge. Thirty-two healthy, filovirus- and LASV-naive, adult (~3 to 9.5 kg) cynomolgus macaques (Macaca fascicularis; PreLabs) were randomized into 4 groups of 5 experimental animals and 3 control animals each. The experimental animals were vaccinated by intramuscular (i.m.) injection of 4 × 107 PFU of the quadrivalent VesiculoVax vaccine, and the control animals were vaccinated by i.m. injection of 4 × 107 PFU of an irrelevant rVSV N4CT1-HIVgag vaccine. A boost vaccine was given 56 days after the prime vaccine. All of the macaques were challenged 4 weeks after the boost vaccination by i.m. injection with a target dose of 1000 PFU of EBOV strain Kikwit for group 1, 1000 PFU of SUDV strain Gulu for group 2, 1000 PFU of MARV strain Angola for group 3, and 1000 PFU of LASV lineage II strain Nigeria for group 4. All animals were given physical examinations, and blood was collected before prime vaccination, at day 10 after prime vaccination, at the time of boost vaccination, at day 10 after boost vaccination, at the time of virus challenge, and on days 3, 6, 10, 14, 21, and 28 after virus challenge. The macaques were monitored daily and scored for disease progression with an internal filovirus or LASV humane endpoint scoring sheet approved by the UTMB IACUC. UTMB facilities used in this work are accredited by the Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International and adhere to principles specified in the eighth edition of the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals, National Research Council. The scoring changes measured from baseline included posture and activity level, attitude and behavior, food intake, respiration, and disease manifestations, such as visible rash, hemorrhage, ecchymosis, or flushed skin. In addition, central nervous system abnormalities were scored in NHPs challenged with LASV. A score of 9 or more for filoviruses and 10 or higher for LASV indicated that an animal met the criteria for euthanasia.

NHP filovirus and LASV anti-GP IgG ELISA. Immulon 2HB flat-bottom ELISA plates (Thermo Labsystem) were coated for 18 hours at 4°C with 30 ng/well recombinant filovirus glycoprotein (minus the transmembrane region: EBOV rGPdTM, catalog 0501-015; SUDV rGPdTM, catalog 0502-015; and MARV rGpTM, catalog 0506-015; Integrated Biotherapeutics) or 100 ng/well of gamma-irradiated Lassa virus (Josiah Strain NR-31822, BEI Resources) diluted in 0.1 mL DPBS. The plates were washed 3 times with 300 μL of 1× PBS containing 0.1% Tween 20. Monkey serum samples, diluted with 1× PBS containing 5% nonfat dry milk and 0.1% Tween-20 were added to the ELISA plates at a starting dilution of 1:100, and further diluted 3-fold across the plates. Plates were kept at 4°C overnight and washed afterwards 3 times with 300 μL of 1× PBS containing 0.1% Tween 20, followed by 1 hour at 37°C with 100 μL/well of streptavidin–horseradish peroxidase–conjugated goat anti-NHP IgG antibody (Fitzgerald, catalog 43R-IG020HRP) diluted 1:10,000 with 1× PBS supplemented with 0.1% Tween 20 and 5% nonfat dry milk. The plates were then washed 5 times with 300 μL of 1× PBS containing 0.1% Tween 20 and developed by the addition of 100 μL/well of TMB (3,3′, 5,5′-tetramethyl benzidine, MilliporeSigma). The reaction was stopped after 10 minutes by adding 100 μL/well of 1N sulfuric acid (VWR International LLC).

The OD values for each plate were captured using SoftMax Pro version 5.4 (Molecular Devices), the software that accompanies the VERSAmax plate reader. The SoftMax Pro software calculated the test sample ELISA endpoint titer, defined as the reciprocal of the highest serum sample dilution resulting in a background absorbance subtracted OD greater than 0.1 using a 4-parameter logistic equation. The background OD was calculated using the average OD values of blank wells.

Serum antibody neutralization assay. Duplicate 3-fold serial dilutions of heat-inactivated NHP serum samples (days 0, 10, 28, 56, and 66) were incubated in 96-well tissue-culture plates with a fixed quantity of the rVSV N4ΔG-(filovirus or LASV GP)5-(eGFP)1 chimeric virus (500 fluorescence PFU per well) in DMEM 10 medium for 16–24 hours at 4°C with 5% human complement (lot no. PBS-154-1, Profectus). Following the incubation, the serum/virus mixture was transferred onto a monolayer of 2 × 104 Vero E6 cells (ATCC, CRL-1586) per well in a 96-well tissue culture plate and incubated at 37°C for 18–20 hours. Cell monolayers were then fixed with 50 μL of ice-cold 4% formaldehyde buffered for 20 minutes at room temperature. The plates were scanned and eGFP-expressing cells were counted using an S6 Universal Analyzer (Cellular Technology Ltd.). The 50% fluorescence cell reduction neutralization titer (FRNT50) is reported as the concentration of serum to reduce the number of GFP-expressing cells by 50% compared with the mean value relative to virus control wells in the absence of the serum.

Macaque IFNG ELISPOT assay. Vaccine-elicited IFNG ELISPOT responses were determined using a T cell human IFNG ELISPOT kit (CTL HIFNG-10; Cellular Technology Ltd.). Brieﬂy, 96-well flat-bottomed ELISPOT plates (Millipore) were coated overnight with anti-human IFNG capture antibody according the kit manual. Heparinized whole blood was collected on study days 0, 10, 56, and 66, and PBMCs were isolated from the whole blood by Ficoll-Hypaque density gradient centrifugation and cryopreserved. Cryopreserved macaque PBMCs were thawed and cultured overnight with complete R10 culture medium (RPMI 1640 medium supplemented with 10% FBS, 2 mM l-glutamine, 100U/mL penicillin, 100 μg/mL streptomycin sulfate, 1 mM sodium pyruvate, 1 mM HEPES, 100 mM nonessential amino acids) before the assay. The cells were then collected and counted. Samples with over 70% viability (19 of 20 animals at days 10 and 56 and 18 of 20 animals at day 66) were resuspended in complete R05 culture medium (same as R10 culture medium but supplemented with 5% FBS) containing either 5 μL/mL phytohemagglutinin mucoprotein (MilliporeSigma) or peptide pools (15 mers overlapping by 11 amino acids; final peptide concentration, 1 μM) spanning the EBOV GP (Mayinga strain), SUDV GP (Gulu strain), MARV GP (Angola strain), LASV GPC (Josiah strain), or medium alone. The input cell number was 3 × 105 PBMCs per well (3 × 106 PBMCs/mL), and the cells were assayed in duplicate wells. The cells were incubated for 18 to 24 hours at 37°C. Following development and drying, the plates were scanned and cells were counted with a CTL ImmunoSpot analyzer using the SmartCount data analysis module. Peptide-specific IFNG ELISPOT responses were considered positive if the responses (minus the medium background) were 3-fold above the medium response and greater than or equal to 25 SFC/106 PBMCs.

Viral titration by plaque assay. Titration of the rVSV N4CT1 and N4ΔG vaccine vectors, confirmation of the challenge dose, and titration of EBOV, SUDV, MARV, or LASV in plasma after challenge were performed by conventional plaque assay on Vero E6 cell monolayers as previously described (18, 25). Brieﬂy, serial 10-fold dilutions of the samples were adsorbed to Vero E6 monolayers (ATCC CRL-1586) in duplicate wells of 6-well plates (200 μL/well). Following adsorption, the inoculum was removed by aspiration, and the monolayers were overlaid with 3 mL of 0.8% SeaPlaque agarose in DMEM. The agarose was permitted to set at room temperature for 15 minutes, and the plates were then incubated at 32°C under 5% CO 2 for 3–4 days (for rVSV N4CT1 vectors), 7–10 days for filoviruses, or 5 days for LASV to allow plaque development. The limit of detection was 25 PFU/mL.

Detection of viremia by RT-qPCR. RNA was isolated from whole blood utilizing the Viral RNA mini-kit (Qiagen) using 100 μL of blood added to 600 μL of the viral lysis buffer. Primers and probe targeting the NP gene of LASV, the VP30 gene of EBOV, the L gene of SUDV, and the NP gene of MARV were used for RT-qPCR with the following probes: LASV, 6-carboxyﬂuorescein (FAM)-5′TGCAGCTTGACCCAAGTGCCAA 3′-6 carboxytetramethylrhodamine (TAMRA); EBOV, FAM-5′CCGTCAATCAAGGAGCGCCTC 3′-TAMRA; SUDV, FAM-5′CATCCAATCAAAGACATTGCGA 3′-TAMRA; and MARV, FAM-5′CCCATAAGGTCACCCTCTTC 3′-TAMRA (Life Technologies). Viral RNA was detected using the CFX96 detection system (Bio-Rad Laboratories) in 1-step probe RT-qPCR kits (Qiagen) with the following cycle conditions: LASV, 50°C for 10 minutes, 95°C for 10 seconds, and 40 cycles of 95°C for 10 seconds and 53°C for 30 seconds; EBOV, 50°C for 10 minutes, 95°C for 10 seconds, and 40 cycles of 95°C for 10 seconds and 57°C for 30 seconds; SUDV and MARV, 50°C for 10 minutes, 95°C for 10 seconds, and 40 cycles of 95°C for 10 seconds and 59°C for 30 seconds. Threshold cycle (CT) values representing viral genomes were analyzed with CFX Manager software, and the data are shown as genome equivalents (GEq) per milliliter. To create the GEq standard, RNA from viral stocks was extracted, and the number of strain-specific genomes was calculated using Avogadro’s number and the molecular weight of each viral genome.

Hematology and serum biochemistry. Total white blood cell counts, white blood cell differentials, red blood cell counts, platelet counts, hematocrit values, total hemoglobin concentrations, mean cell volumes, mean corpuscular volumes, and mean corpuscular hemoglobin concentrations were analyzed from blood collected in tubes containing EDTA using a laser-based hematologic analyzer (Beckman Coulter). Serum samples were tested for concentrations of alanine aminotransferase (ALT), albumin, alkaline phosphatase (ALP), amylase, aspartate aminotransferase (AST), C-reactive protein (CRP), calcium, creatinine, gammaglutamyltransferase (GGT), glucose, total protein, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), and uric acid, and by using a Piccolo point-of-care analyzer and Biochemistry Panel Plus analyzer discs (Abaxis).

Histopathology and immunohistochemistry. A partial necropsy was performed on all subjects. Tissue samples of major organs were collected for histopathologic and immunohistochemical examination, immersion-fixed in 10% neutral buffered formalin, and processed for histopathology as previously described (24–27). For immunohistochemistry, specific anti-LASV immunoreactivity was detected using anti-LASV NP protein rabbit primary antibody (Zalgen Labs, catalog CLD4) at a 1:1000 dilution. Anti-EBOV immunoreactivity was detected using an anti-EBOV VP40 protein rabbit primary antibody (Integrated Biotherapeutics, catalog 0301-010) at a 1:4000 dilution; anti-SUDV immunoreactivity was detected using an anti-SUDV VP40 protein rabbit primary antibody (Integrated Biotherapeutics, catalog 0302-001) at a 1:4000 dilution; and anti-MARV immunoreactivity was detected using an anti-MARV NP protein mouse primary antibody (provided by USAMRIID, catalog BB06-BB01 [ref. 32]) at a 1:4000 dilution. Tissue sections were processed for immunohistochemistry using the Dako Autostainer. The secondary antibody used was biotinylated goat anti-rabbit IgG (Vector Laboratories) or biotinylated goat anti-mouse IgG (Vector Laboratories) at 1:200 followed by Dako LSAB2 streptavidin-HRP (Dako). Slides were developed with Dako DAB chromagen (Dako) and counterstained with hematoxylin. Nonimmune rabbit IgG was used as a negative control.

Statistical analysis. Comparisons of log-transformed serum IgG and neutralizing antibody titers in the different vaccine groups at each time point were performed with an unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test using GraphPad Prism version 5.02. P values less than 0.05 indicated that the tests were statistically significant.

Study approval. The animal studies were performed at the Galveston National Laboratory, University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston and were approved by the University of Texas Medical Branch Animal Care and Use Committee.