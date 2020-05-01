Mature myelin maintenance requires Qki to coactivate PPARβ-RXRα–mediated lipid metabolism

Qki regulates myelin homeostasis independently of oligodendrocyte death. To determine whether Qki is required for mature oligodendrocyte survival and myelin maintenance, we deleted Qk in mature myelinating oligodendrocytes by injecting Plp-CreERT2 Qkfl/fl mice (hereafter called Qk-iCKO mice) with tamoxifen at age 8 weeks — the time by which the myelin structure is fully established (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI131800DS1) (1). Approximately 2 weeks after tamoxifen injection, Qk-iCKO mice progressively developed tremors, splayed gait, ataxia, and hind limb paresis that culminated in paralysis with hunched posture, hyperpnea, significant weight loss, and early lethality (Supplemental Figure 1, C–F, and Supplemental Video 1). In contrast, both Plp-CreERT2 Qkfl/+ mice and wild-type (WT) mice displayed no neurological signs; therefore, both cohorts were used as controls.

Electron microscopy–based ultrastructural analyses of the optic nerves revealed that demyelination occurred as early as 1 week after Qk deletion. We found that 18.2%, 43.1%, and 68.4% of the axons in Qk-iCKO mice were completely devoid of myelin sheaths 1, 2, and 5 weeks after tamoxifen injection, respectively, whereas about 95% of the axons in controls were wrapped by compact myelin (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1G). Moreover, the myelin sheaths surrounding spared axons in Qk-iCKO mice became gradually thinner than did those in controls (ratio of the inner axonal diameter to the total outer diameter [g-ratio]: 0.76 versus 0.72, 0.86 versus 0.73, and 0.94 versus 0.74 at 1, 2, and 5 weeks after tamoxifen injection, respectively; Figure 1A). Similarly, the percentages of myelinated axons and the thicknesses of myelin sheaths in the corpus callosum and spinal cords of Qk-iCKO mice were also significantly reduced compared with those in the respective CNS regions of control mice (Supplemental Figure 1, H and I), revealing that Qki has a global impact on the mature myelin maintenance across multiple CNS regions. In addition, irregular nodes of Ranvier were frequently observed in the optic nerves of Qk-iCKO mice (Supplemental Figure 1, J and K), and the optic nerves of Qk-iCKO mice had an approximately 54.5% decrease in their conduction velocities compared with the control mice (Supplemental Figure 1, L–N). As the morphological characteristics, diameter, and density of axons remained unaffected in the optic nerves of Qk-iCKO mice (Supplemental Figure 1, O and P), these data suggest that demyelination itself is the cause of the progressive neurological deficits and increased mortality of Qk-iCKO animals. Besides, we also observed demyelination-induced gliosis and inflammation, including upregulation of GFAP+ activated astrocytes and IBA1+ microglia and infiltration of CD3+ T cells, in the corpus callosum of Qk-iCKO mice (Supplemental Figure 1, Q–S).

Figure 1 Qki regulates myelin homeostasis independently of oligodendrocyte death. (A) Representative electron micrographs and quantification of the optic nerves of Qk-iCKO mice and controls (Ctrl) 1, 2, and 5 weeks post tamoxifen injection (wpi). n = 4 mice/group. Scale bars: 500 nm. (B and C) Quantification of dead cells by TUNEL assay and immunofluorescent staining of cleaved caspase 3 (Clv–casp-3) in the corpus callosum of the experimental mice in A (n = 4 mice/group). (D and E) Representative images and quantification of immunofluorescent staining of GSTpi-Qki (D) and ASPA-Qki (E) in the corpus callosum of the experimental mice in A (n = 4 mice/group). Scale bars: 50 μm. Data are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak multiple-comparisons test. NS, not significant.

We next determined whether demyelination induced by Qki depletion occurs in an oligodendrocyte death–independent manner. Neither a TUNEL assay nor cleaved caspase 3 staining revealed a significant difference in the number of apoptotic cells in Qk-iCKO mice and controls across multiple CNS regions (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B), and the numbers of oligodendrocytes in the corpus callosum, optic nerves, and spinal cords of Qk-iCKO mice were similar to those in the respective CNS regions of controls (Figure 1, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 2, C–G). More importantly, more than 97% of the oligodendrocytes still lacked Qki expression 5 weeks after tamoxifen injection (Figure 1, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 2, C–G), indicating that most cells were the resident oligodendrocytes with Qk deletion but not the newly differentiated oligodendrocytes from oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs), which were positive for Qki expression (Supplemental Figure 2H). Therefore, although the number of proliferating OPCs was higher in Qk-iCKO mice 5 weeks after tamoxifen injection than that in controls (Supplemental Figure 2I), it appears that these OPCs had not differentiated into mature oligodendrocytes. In summary, the observation of severe demyelination without overt oligodendrocyte death in Qk-iCKO animals indicates that mature myelin itself is not static, providing what we believe is a unique mouse model to study oligodendrocyte death–independent myelin homeostasis.

Qki governs mature myelin lipid homeostasis. To determine how myelin homeostasis is disturbed in Qk-iCKO mice, we measured the effect of Qki depletion on major myelin structural proteins, including myelin proteolipid protein (PLP), myelin basic protein (MBP), and myelin-associated glycoprotein (MAG). Unexpectedly, immunofluorescent staining revealed only slightly lower levels of these proteins in the corpus callosum of Qk-iCKO mice than in controls (Figure 2, A–C) and unchanged levels in the optic nerves and spinal cords (Figure 2, D and E). Similar results were confirmed by immunoblotting in Qk-iCKO mice and controls 2 and 5 weeks after tamoxifen injection (Figure 2F). However, the degenerative myelin, indicated by staining with the QD-9 antibody, was dramatically increased in the corpus callosum (85.7-fold), optic nerves (39.2-fold), and spinal cords (9.3-fold) of Qk-iCKO mice relative to those in the respective CNS regions of control mice (Supplemental Figure 3). The QD-9 antibody is specific for the exposed epitope of MBP, QDENPVV, which is usually hidden due to the electrostatic interactions of MBP with lipids (30, 31). Therefore, we hypothesized that the drastic epitope unmasking of MBP in Qk-iCKO mice might be due to the dissociation of MBP and myelin lipids. Because 70% of the dry mass of myelin is composed of lipids (1), we next measured total myelin lipid levels using FluoroMyelin, a lipophilic dye with a high selectivity for myelin (32); we observed dramatically lower lipid levels in the corpus callosum (32.7%), optic nerves (19.5%), and spinal cords (50.8%) of Qk-iCKO mice 5 weeks after tamoxifen injection than in controls (Figure 2, D, E, and G). More importantly, the reduction in myelin lipids in Qk-iCKO mice was observed as early as 1 week after tamoxifen injection (Figure 2G), which was much earlier than gliosis, T cell infiltration, and the slight reduction in major myelin structural proteins (Figure 2, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 1, Q–S), suggesting that autonomous myelin lipid reduction is the primary event after Qki depletion and that Qki may control myelin integrity through regulating lipid metabolism.

Figure 2 Loss of Qki interrupts mature myelin lipid homeostasis. (A–C) Representative images and quantification of PLP (A), MBP (B), and MAG (C) in the corpus callosum of Qk-iCKO mice and controls 1, 2, and 5 weeks post injection (wpi) (n = 4 mice/group). Scale bars: 50 μm. (D and E) Quantification of staining of PLP, MBP, MAG, and FluoroMyelin in the optic nerves (D) and spinal cords (E) of Qk-iCKO mice and controls 5 wpi (n = 4 mice/group). Fl, FluoroMyelin. (F) Immunoblots and quantification showing the expression of PLP, MBP, and myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG) of Qk-iCKO mice and controls 2 and 5 wpi (n = 3 mice/group). (G) Representative images and quantification of staining of FluoroMyelin in the corpus callosum of Qk-iCKO mice and controls 1, 2, and 5 wpi (n = 4 mice/group). Scale bars: 50 μm. (H) Schema depicting the workflow for lipidomic analyses. (I) Quantification of the concentration (μmol/g tissue) of the total lipids measured by mass spectrometry in the spinal cords of Qk-iCKO mice and controls 5 wpi (n = 5 mice/group). (J) Volcano plot (top) illustrating the alterations in the concentrations of each lipid molecule in the samples in I (n = 5 mice/group). The dotted line represents P = 0.05. Pie graph (bottom) illustrating the numbers and percentages of significantly decreased, increased, and unchanged molecules in Qk-iCKO mice relative to controls. (K) Quantification of the concentrations of lipid subclasses in the samples in I (n = 5 mice/group). PC, phosphatidylcholine; PE, phosphatidylethanolamine; PI, phosphatidylinositol; LPC, lysophosphatidylcholine; LPE, lysophosphatidylethanolamine; SM, sphingomyelin; CER, ceramide; HCER, hexosylceramide; LCER, lactosylceramide; DCER, dihydroceramide. Data are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak multiple-comparisons test (A–C and G) or Student’s t test (D–F, I, and K). NS, not significant.

To identify the lipid species affected by Qki depletion, we quantified lipid concentrations in the spinal cords of Qk-iCKO mice and controls using mass spectrometry–based lipidomic analyses (Figure 2H and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). Consistent with the results obtained using FluoroMyelin staining, the overall lipid level in the spinal cords of Qk-iCKO mice 5 weeks after tamoxifen treatment was only 72.5% of that detected in controls (Figure 2I). The concentrations of 428 (45.1%) of the 949 lipid molecules detected by mass spectrometry were significantly altered after Qki depletion, and the levels of 383 (40.4%) were significantly reduced after Qki depletion (Figure 2J). Within the entire lipid composition, the total concentration of neutral lipids did not change significantly after Qki depletion (4.14 μmol/g tissue in controls versus 4.48 μmol/g tissue in Qk-iCKO mice; P = 0.68). In contrast, the concentrations of phospholipids and sphingolipids, the 2 major lipid types in myelin, in Qk-iCKO mice were 74.6% and 55.9%, respectively, of the levels in controls (Figure 2K). Taken together, these findings indicate that Qki may control mature myelin maintenance by regulating myelin lipid metabolism.

Qki regulates myelin fatty acid metabolism. To understand how Qki regulates myelin lipid metabolism, we performed transcriptomic analyses by comparing the differentially expressed genes in freshly isolated oligodendrocytes from Qk-iCKO mice and controls, in the corpus callosum from Qk-iCKO mice and controls, in WT and Qki-depleted oligodendrocytes that differentiated from NSCs, and in WT and Qki-depleted NSCs (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). Strikingly, our comparative pathway analyses revealed that the biological processes that were most affected after Qki depletion were involved in fatty acid metabolism, particularly the biosynthesis of unsaturated fatty acids and fatty acid elongation (Figure 3, A–E, and Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). The transcriptional downregulation of these fatty acid metabolism genes after Qki depletion was verified using real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 4D), indicating that the fatty acid metabolism genes are bona fide downstream targets of Qki.

Figure 3 Qki regulates the transcription of genes involved in fatty acid metabolism. (A) Schema depicting the workflow for the fresh isolation of oligodendrocytes from Qk-iCKO mice and controls for RNA-seq (left). n = 3 mice/group. After being validated by RT-qPCR (middle), the O4+ oligodendrocytes (OLs) were used for RNA-seq. Bar graph (right) shows the top 20 enriched pathways. Tam, tamoxifen. (B) Venn diagram depicting the overlap among the top 50 enriched pathways identified from the RNA-seq of freshly isolated mouse OLs, differentiated OLs, NSCs, and adult corpus callosum. The numbers of common genes overlapped in more than 3 cell/tissue types are shown next to individual pathways. (C) GSEA shows the fatty acid metabolism signature in freshly isolated mouse oligodendrocytes. NES, normalized enrichment score; FDR, false discovery rate. (D) Heatmap representing the differentially expressed genes involved in fatty acid metabolism in freshly isolated OLs. (E) Schema depicting desaturating and elongating reactions of fatty acids with the corresponding enzymes. The reduction in fatty acid desaturases is shown in light blue, and the reduction in enzymes of the fatty acid elongation cycle is shown in dark blue. (F) RT-qPCR validation of the differentially expressed genes involved in fatty acid metabolism in WT and Qki-depleted (Qk–/–) differentiated oligodendrocytes. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments (F). Data are mean ± SD. ****P < 0.0001 by Student’s t test.

Fatty acid moieties are the major contributors to lipid molecule complexity. Indeed, consistent with the transcriptional regulation of fatty acid metabolism pathways by Qki, further analysis of the lipidomic data revealed that the overall fatty acid level in the spinal cords of Qk-iCKO mice was only 72.2% of that in controls (Figure 4A). Fatty acids can be classified by saturation status and by carbon chain length. We identified the fatty acids whose concentrations were the most substantially reduced by Qki depletion using each of these 2 classifications.

Figure 4 Qki controls fatty acid desaturation and elongation and HFD alleviates Qki deficiency–induced demyelination. (A and B) Quantification of the concentration of total and each species of fatty acids (FAs) in the spinal cords of Qk-iCKO mice and controls 5 weeks post injection (wpi) (n = 5 mice/group). (C) Heatmap plotting the compositions of each fatty acid species in the samples in A (n = 5 mice/group). The green boxes highlight the saturated and monounsaturated LCFAs and VLCFAs. (D) Quantification of the MUFA/SFA ratios in the samples in A (n = 5 mice/group). (E) Schema showing the desaturating and elongating reactions of fatty acids with the reduction in specific fatty acid molecules (from lipidomic data) and the downregulated corresponding enzymes (from RNA-seq data) in Qk-iCKO mice relative to controls. (F) Quantification of the product/substrate ratios of representative fatty acid desaturating and elongating reactions in the samples in A (n = 5 mice/group). (G and H) The clinical scores (G) and Kaplan-Meier overall survival curves (log-rank test; H) of Qk-iCKO mice and controls fed a normal diet (ND) or HFD. The experimental mouse number is indicated in G. (I) Latency to fall (in seconds) off the rotarod (5 rpm) for Qk-iCKO mice and controls fed an ND or HFD for 5 wpi. (J) Representative electron micrographs and quantification of the percentage of myelinated axons and g-ratio of the optic nerves of Qk-iCKO mice and controls fed an ND or HFD for 5 wpi. Scale bars: 500 nm. (K) Representative images and quantification of FluoroMyelin level in the corpus callosum of Qk-iCKO mice and controls fed an ND or HFD for 5 wpi. Scale bars: 50 μm. Data are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by Student’s t test (A, B, D, and F) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test (G and I–K). NS, not significant.

First, the fatty acids were sorted based on their saturation status into 3 groups: saturated fatty acids (SFAs), monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs), and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs); MUFA levels decreased the most after Qki depletion (to 54.2% of levels in controls; Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 5, A–D). Because fatty acid composition is crucial for the fluidity and rigidity of the membrane structure of myelin (33), we then determined whether the fatty acid composition was altered in the spinal cords of Qk-iCKO mice (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 5E). The composition analysis revealed that the percentage of MUFAs among all fatty acids in Qk-iCKO mice was lower than that in controls (41.0% in controls versus 30.8% in Qk-iCKO mice; P = 1.16 × 10–5), and the percentage of SFAs among all fatty acids in Qk-iCKO mice was higher than that in controls (43.8% in controls versus 49.5% in Qk-iCKO mice; P = 1.21 × 10–5). Accordingly, the ratio of MUFAs to SFAs in Qk-iCKO mice was significantly lower than that in controls (0.94 in controls versus 0.62 in Qk-iCKO mice; P = 1.26 × 10–5), indicating that the desaturating reactions in converting SFAs to MUFAs are impaired in Qk-iCKO mice (Figure 4, D and E). For example, the ratio of oleic acid (18:1) to stearic acid (18:0) in Qk-iCKO mice was significantly lower than that in controls (1.84 in controls versus 1.32 in Qk-iCKO mice; P = 0.00003; Figure 4F), indicating that this critical desaturating reaction is compromised in Qk-iCKO mice. This finding is consistent with the aforementioned transcriptional downregulation of stearoyl-CoA desaturases 1, 2, 3, and 4 (Scd1, -2, -3, and -4), genes that encode the enzymes that catalyze the desaturation of stearic acid, after Qki depletion (Figure 3D and Figure 4E).

Second, an analysis of the fatty acids based on their carbon chain lengths revealed that the levels of LCFAs and very-long-chain fatty acids (VLCFAs), but not medium-chain fatty acids (MCFAs), were significantly diminished after Qki depletion (Supplemental Figure 5, F–H). The composition analysis further indicated that the percentage of VLCFAs among the total fatty acids was the most diminished after Qki depletion (8.6% in controls versus 5.3% in Qk-iCKO mice; P = 0.0049). Accordingly, the fatty acid ratios of 20:0/18:0, 20:1/18:1, 24:1/22:1, 22:5/20:5, and 22:4/20:4 were all significantly reduced after Qki depletion (Figure 4, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 5, I and J), suggesting that these elongating reactions are impaired. These results are consistent with the aforementioned transcriptional downregulation of hydroxysteroid 17-β dehydrogenase 12 (Hsd17b12) and 3-hydroxyacyl-CoA dehydratase 2, 3, and 4 (Hacd2, -3, and -4), genes that encode the enzymes responsible for the elongation of these fatty acids, after Qki depletion (Figure 3D, Figure 4E, and Supplemental Figure 5I).

In summary, complex lipidomic analyses revealed that the most markedly reduced fatty acids after Qki depletion were the SFAs, MUFAs, LCFAs, and VLCFAs (Supplemental Figure 5, B, C, G, and H). Our finding that Qki is a transcriptional regulator of fatty acid metabolism raised the strong possibility that impaired lipid metabolism is a cause of the Qki depletion–induced demyelinating phenotype. To test this hypothesis, we determined whether dietary supplementation of fatty acids alleviated the severe demyelinating symptoms of Qk-iCKO animals. Indeed, compared with the Qk-iCKO mice that were fed a normal diet, the mice that received a high-fat diet (HFD) enriched with various fatty acids had a markedly longer time to the onset of neurological signs, lower mean clinical scores, better coordinate movement on rotarod tests, and longer median overall survival durations (56 days versus 36 days; Figure 4, G–I, Supplemental Figure 5K, and Supplemental Video 2). Ultrastructural analyses confirmed that Qk-iCKO mice fed the HFD had a significantly higher percentage of myelinated axons (31.7% in the normal diet group versus 61.5% in the HFD group; P < 0.0001) and thicker myelin sheaths (g-ratio: 0.94 in the normal diet group versus 0.84 in the HFD group; P = 0.0001) than did mice fed a normal diet (Figure 4J). Moreover, Qk-iCKO mice fed the HFD had 85.8% higher myelin lipid levels than did mice fed a normal diet (Figure 4K and Supplemental Figure 5L). Together, these results demonstrate that a Qki-mediated continuous fatty acid supply is required for mature myelin maintenance and that an HFD can partially rescue Qki loss–induced demyelination.

Qki regulates fatty acid metabolism via PPARβ-RXRα. The PPAR signaling pathway is a major regulator of lipid metabolism, adipogenesis, and energy homeostasis (34). Interestingly, pathway analyses with transcriptomic data revealed that the PPAR signaling pathway was one of the cascades that was most profoundly affected by Qki depletion (Figure 3B and Figure 5A), suggesting that Qki may regulate lipid metabolism through this pathway. Based on the observations that the expression of all homologs of PPAR in the corpus callosum was comparable in Qk-iCKO mice and controls and that most Qki-5 was localized on chromatin (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B), we hypothesized that Qki-5 interacts with the PPAR-RXR complex to modulate the transcription of fatty acid metabolism genes. Indeed, coimmunoprecipitation (co-IP) experiments revealed that PPARβ and RXRα, but not other PPAR and RXR homologs, specifically interacted with Qki-5 (Figure 5, B–D).

Figure 5 Qki-5 interacts with PPARβ-RXRα to regulate the transcription of genes involved in fatty acid metabolism. (A) GSEA shows the PPAR signaling pathway signature in freshly isolated mouse oligodendrocytes. (B) Co-IP using an anti–Qki-5 antibody in differentiated oligodendrocytes, followed by the detection of homologs of PPAR and RXR via immunoblotting. (C) Co-IP using an anti–Qki-5 antibody in differentiated oligodendrocytes, followed by detection of PPARβ via immunoblotting. Qk-knockout (Qk-KO) cells served as a negative control to exclude nonspecific immunoprecipitation from the anti–Qki-5 antibody. (D) Reciprocal co-IP using an anti-PPARβ antibody, blotted with an anti–Qki-5 antibody. An IgG antibody served as a negative control. (E) Co-IP of Qki-5 and PPARβ in differentiated oligodendrocytes that were treated with RNase A while alive. (F) Co-IP of HA–Qki-5 (WT or V157E mutant) and PPARβ in differentiated oligodendrocytes. (G) Overlap of ChIP-seq peak sets of Qki-5, PPARβ, and HA in differentiated oligodendrocytes with ectopic expression of HA-PPARβ. (H) Genomic global distribution of the ChIP-seq peaks of Qki-5, PPARβ, and HA. (I) ChIP-seq density heatmaps of Qki-5, PPARβ, HA, and Pol II within ± 1 kb of the transcription start site (TSS). All peaks are rank ordered from high to low Qki-5 occupancy. (J) Average genome-wide occupancies of Qki-5, PPARβ, HA, and Pol II within ± 2.5 kb of the TSS. (K) Representative ChIP-seq binding peaks of Qki-5, PPARβ, HA, and Pol II on gene loci associated with fatty acid metabolism. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments (B–F).

Although Qki-5 is an RNA-binding protein (23), the interaction between Qki-5 and PPARβ was not affected by either RNase A treatment or mutation of Qki-5 (V157E), which disrupts the RNA-binding ability (27), indicating that RNA was not essential for the formation of the Qki-5–PPARβ–RXRα complex (Figure 5, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 6C). In fact, approximately 96.5% of the differentially expressed genes after Qki depletion do not contain a Qki response element (QRE) (Supplemental Figure 6D). In support of this, the transcription of fatty acid metabolism genes was similarly upregulated by ectopically expressed Qki-5WT and Qki-5V157E (Supplemental Figure 6E), suggesting that Qki regulates gene expression independently of its RNA-binding ability.

To uncover the molecular mechanism by which the Qki-PPARβ-RXRα complex regulates the transcription of genes involved in lipid metabolism, differentiated oligodendrocytes with ectopic expression of hemagglutinin-tagged PPARβ (HA-PPARβ) were analyzed by chromatin immunoprecipitation and sequencing (ChIP-seq) using anti–Qki-5, anti-PPARβ, and anti-HA antibodies, and 30,179 Qki-5–binding peaks, 26,406 PPARβ-binding peaks, and 30,042 HA-binding peaks were identified (Figure 5G). Consensus PPAR response element (PPRE) motifs were significantly enriched in both PPARβ- and HA-binding events (Supplemental Figure 6F), confirming the specificity of the ChIP. Strikingly, we found that 74.4% (19,654 of 26,406) of PPARβ sites and 66.9% (20,113 of 30,042) of HA sites were cobound by Qki-5 (Figure 5G). Moreover, genomic distribution analyses of Qki-5– and PPARβ-binding events showed similarly high enrichment at promoter/transcription start site regions (30.2%, 31.1%, and 28.6% of Qki-5–, PPARβ-, and HA-binding events, respectively, whereas only 1.1% of regions are considered promoter regions across the whole genome; Figure 5, H–J). Reinforcing the notion that Qki-5 and PPARβ coregulate the transcription of fatty acid metabolism genes, Qki-5, PPARβ, HA, and Pol II occupancies were codetected at the promoter regions of 45 genes involved in fatty acid metabolism, such as Scd2, Scd4, fatty acid desaturase 1 (Fads1), Fads2, ELOVL fatty acid elongase 5 (Elovl5), and Hacd2 (Figure 5K and Supplemental Figure 6G), and the mRNA levels of majority of these genes (73.3%; 33 of 45) were significantly downregulated in Qk–/– oligodendrocytes relative to WT oligodendrocytes (Figure 3, D–F). Consistently, Qki-5– and PPARβ-binding events showed similarly high enrichment at promoter/transcription start site regions in freshly isolated mouse oligodendrocytes (Supplemental Figure 6, H–L). Importantly, we found that the promoter occupancies of PPARβ at Scd2 and carnitine palmitoyltransferase 1c (Cpt1c) were greatly diminished by Qki depletion (Supplemental Figure 6M), suggesting that Qki either recruits or stabilizes PPARβ at the promoters. In addition, we found that the PPARβ-specific agonist GW501516 stimulated the transcription of fatty acid metabolism genes with comparable potency in WT and Qk–/– oligodendrocytes (Supplemental Figure 6N), indicating that Qki-5 might serve as a transcriptional coactivator instead of an essential component of the PPARβ-RXRα complex. In support of this, ectopically expressed Qki-5 promoted the transcription of a PPAR-responsive luciferase reporter (Supplemental Figure 6O). Together, these findings strongly suggest that Qki-5 functions as a coactivator of PPARβ-RXRα to regulate the expression of fatty acid metabolism genes that are essential for maintaining mature myelin homeostasis.

PPARβ and RXR agonists alleviate Qki deficiency–induced demyelination. A previous study showed that PPARβ-null mice had altered myelin in the corpus callosum, yet it was unclear whether the effect was cell autonomous and whether PPARβ regulates myelin lipid homeostasis (35). To address these questions, we deleted Ppard (gene that encodes PPARβ) in mature myelinating oligodendrocytes by injecting Plp-CreERT2 Ppardfl/fl mice (hereafter called Ppard-iCKO mice) with tamoxifen at age 8 weeks (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Compared with control mice, at 5 weeks after tamoxifen injection Ppard-iCKO mice displayed significantly reduced motor coordinative movement (Supplemental Figure 7C), completely devoid of myelin sheaths in 36.7% of the axons, and significant reduction in the thickness of myelin sheaths surrounding the remaining axons (g-ratio: 0.83 versus 0.72; P = 0.0066; Supplemental Figure 7, D–G), yet a similar number of oligodendrocytes in the corpus callosum (Supplemental Figure 7, H and I). These results indicate that, similarly to Qki, PPARβ is critical for the maintenance of oligodendrocyte death–independent myelin homeostasis. Consistently, depletion of PPARβ in mature oligodendrocytes resulted in a significant reduction in myelin lipids but not major myelin structural proteins in the corpus callosum (Supplemental Figure 7, J and K). Together with the data indicating that Qki interacts with PPARβ to transcriptionally control myelin lipid metabolism (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 6), the similar demyelinating phenotypes of Ppard-iCKO mice and Qk-iCKO mice support the model that Qki and PPARβ work together in regulating myelin lipid metabolism and controlling myelin homeostasis.

Because loss of Qki diminished but not totally abolished PPARβ-RXRα transcriptional activity (Supplemental Figure 6N), we next determined whether the CNS-permeant PPARβ agonist KD3010 (36) and RXR agonist bexarotene (37) could alleviate Qki depletion–induced demyelinating symptoms. Oral administration of KD3010 or bexarotene in Qk-iCKO mice significantly delayed the onset of neurological deficits, lowered clinical scores, and prolonged median survival times (2.34- or 1.41-fold, respectively) compared with treatment with vehicle (Figure 6, A–D, Supplemental Figure 8, A and B, and Supplemental Videos 3 and 4). Strikingly, 23.1% (3 of 13) of Qk-iCKO mice treated with KD3010 or bexarotene lived for more than 100 days, with the maximum survival duration increased by 3.72- or 4.03-fold compared with that of Qk-iCKO mice treated with vehicle, respectively (Figure 6, B and D). Consistent with their clinical improvement, Qk-iCKO mice treated with KD3010 or bexarotene had 115.3% or 73.7% more myelinated axons, with thicker myelin sheaths, than did Qk-iCKO mice treated with vehicle (Figure 6, E and F). In support of this, Qk-iCKO mice treated with KD3010 or bexarotene had 119.4% or 89.5% higher myelin lipid levels than did Qk-iCKO mice treated with vehicle (Figure 6, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 8, C and D). Additionally, the reduction in expression of Scd1, Scd2, Scd4, and Elovl5 in Qk-iCKO mice was significantly alleviated by treatment with KD3010 (Supplemental Figure 8E). These significant alleviations of Qki depletion–induced demyelinating symptoms and enhancement of myelin lipid biosynthesis by PPARβ and RXR agonists confirm that PPARβ-RXRα–dependent fatty acid metabolism is a key downstream target of Qki in maintaining mature myelin homeostasis and provide justification for the use of PPARβ/RXRα agonists in future clinical trials for patients with demyelinating diseases.

Figure 6 PPARβ and RXR agonists alleviate Qki deficiency–induced demyelination. (A–D) The clinical scores and Kaplan-Meier overall survival curves (log-rank test) of Qk-iCKO mice and controls receiving daily oral administration of KD3010, bexarotene (Bex), or vehicle (Veh). The experimental mouse number is indicated in A and C. (E and F) Representative electron micrographs and quantification of the percentage of myelinated axons and g-ratio of the optic nerves of the experimental mice after 5 weeks of treatment. Scale bars: 500 nm. (G and H) Representative images and quantification of FluoroMyelin level in the corpus callosum of the experimental mice after 5 weeks of treatment. Scale bars: 50 μm. Data are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

Myelin lipids are preferentially reduced in MS. Experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis manifests as an acute ascending paralysis that either remits or plateaus, and is widely used as an animal model of relapsing-remitting MS (38). In contrast, the clinical course of our Qk-iCKO mice is characterized by a chronic accumulation of neurological disability that is more reminiscent of the primary progressive subset of MS. To investigate the potential role of myelin lipid dysregulation in the pathogenesis of human demyelinating diseases, we obtained 30 individual lesions that were characterized following the Lassmann/Brück method (39) from the brains of 6 patients with primary progressive MS (PPMS) (Supplemental Figure 9A). Frontal lobe white matter tissues from 5 donors without neurological disease were analyzed in parallel as controls. The average level of myelin lipids in these MS lesions, as measured by FluoroMyelin staining, was 24.8% of that in the control tissues (Figure 7A). In contrast, despite marked variations among individual lesions, the average levels of the major myelin structural proteins (PLP, MBP, and MAG) were not significantly different in the MS lesions compared with the controls (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 9, B and C). By grouping these MS lesions on the basis of their myelin lipid and protein levels, we found that 50% (15 of 30) of the lesions exhibited low lipid levels but normal protein levels (FlloPLPhi), 10% exhibited normal lipid levels but low protein levels (FlhiPLPlo), and the remaining 40% exhibited low levels of both lipids and proteins (FlloPLPlo) (Figure 7, C–F). These data suggest that myelin lipids are preferentially reduced in a subset of PPMS lesions.

Figure 7 Lipids are more vulnerable than proteins in PPMS lesions. (A and B) Quantification of staining of FluoroMyelin (A) and PLP (B) in the frontal lobes from 5 human brains without neurological disease (control) and 30 lesions from 6 patients with PPMS. (C) Scatter plot of FluoroMyelin intensity versus PLP intensity in the samples in A. The solid lines among red dots represent the average levels of FluoroMyelin and PLP in controls. (D–H) Representative images (D) and quantification of FluoroMyelin level (E), PLP level (F), OLIG2+ cell number (G), and QKI-5 level (H) in controls and 3 subtypes of PPMS lesions, which were divided according to the level of FluoroMyelin and PLP in C. n = 5 in the control group; n = 3 in the FlhiPLPlo group; n = 15 in the FlloPLPhi group; n = 12 in the FlloPLPlo group. Scale bars: 50 μm. (I and J) Comparison of GSEA of fatty acid metabolism pathways (I) and the NES (J) between MS lesions and the controls. Box plots indicate medians, interquartile values, ranges, and individual pathways. BUFA, biosynthesis of unsaturated fatty acids; FAB, fatty acid biosynthesis; FAD, fatty acid degradation; FAE, fatty acid elongation; FAM, fatty acid metabolism; GM, glycerophospholipid metabolism; SM, sphingolipid metabolism. Data are mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by Student’s t test (A and B), 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test (E–H), or Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test (J). NS, not significant.

Oligodendrocyte death is often considered a primary pathogenic event in MS (2–4). To determine whether the observed lower levels of myelin lipids in MS lesions were correlated with a lower density of oligodendrocytes, we counted the number of OLIG2+ oligodendrocytes in each MS lesion (Supplemental Figure 9D). We found that FlloPLPlo lesions had significantly lower numbers of oligodendrocytes than did control tissues (P < 0.01), suggesting that oligodendrocyte death was the major cause of the demyelination and decreased levels of myelin lipids and proteins that were observed in this subgroup of lesions (Figure 7, D and G). In contrast, 80% (12 of 15) of the FlloPLPhi lesions (indicated by the red-dashed box in Figure 7G) had normal oligodendrocyte densities, suggesting that diminished myelin lipid levels, rather than oligodendrocyte death, might be responsible for demyelination in this subgroup of lesions (Figure 7, D and G). The remaining 20% (3 of 15) of the FlloPLPhi lesions had relatively low oligodendrocyte density but normal myelin protein staining. One explanation for this discrepancy is the long half-life of these myelin structural proteins (14, 15). Interestingly, although the number of samples was limited, the FlhiPLPlo lesions did not exhibit significantly lower oligodendrocyte numbers or lipid levels than did control tissues, suggesting the existence of additional demyelinating mechanisms that were independent of oligodendrocyte death or lipid reduction (Figure 7, D and G).

In support of the important role of the Qki-PPARβ-RXRα complex in the pathogenesis of PPMS, we found that QKI-5 was reduced specifically in the FlloPLPhi group for which myelin lipid reduction is the major pathogenic alteration (Figure 7, D and H). We next determined the expression levels of the genes (normalized with the PLP expression level) of 8 Qki-PPARβ-RXRα–associated lipid metabolism pathways, including fatty acid metabolism, fatty acid biosynthesis, biosynthesis of unsaturated fatty acids, fatty acid elongation, fatty acid degradation, PPAR signaling, glycerophospholipid metabolism, and sphingolipid metabolism, from published microarray data (40); a gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) revealed that the activities of these pathways were significantly downregulated in the MS lesions relative to controls (Figure 7, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 9E). Notably, the levels of SCD, SCD5, HACD1, ELOVL1, and ELOVL5, the known Qki-PPARβ-RXRα target genes that encode key enzymes for fatty acid desaturation and elongation, were all significantly lower in the MS lesions than controls (Figure 7I and Supplemental Figure 9E). Together, our data indicate that disruption of the Qki-PPARβ-RXRα complex–regulated lipid metabolism may play an important role in pathological demyelination of subsets of patients with MS.