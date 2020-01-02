GPR101 mediates the pro-resolving actions of RvD5n-3 DPA in arthritis and infections

Identification of candidate receptors for RvD5 n-3 DPA . In order to establish whether the biological actions of RvD5 n-3 DPA were mediated by a GPCR, we screened a panel of orphan GPCRs to determine whether RvD5 n-3 DPA showed agonistic activity toward these receptors, using 10 nM RvD5 n-3 DPA and assessing increases in luminescence as a readout for receptor activation. Here, we found that the strongest agonistic signals elicited by this pro-resolving mediator were with GPR101, GPR12, and GPR84 (Figure 1A), with values approximately 15%–20% above the control value. Given that RvD5 n-3 DPA regulates the biological actions of monocyte-derived macrophages and peripheral blood leukocytes (9, 10), we next investigated the expression of these 3 receptors on circulating human neutrophils and monocytes and identified all 3 receptors (Figure 1B). Moreover, human monocyte–derived macrophages also expressed all 3 receptors on their cell surface (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 RvD5 n-3 DPA receptor candidates are expressed on human leukocytes. (A) Activation of orphan receptors by RvD5 n-3 DPA (10 nM). Results represent the percentage increase in luminescence signal over vehicle control. (B and C) Expression of the top 3 candidate receptors on human (B) peripheral blood leukocytes and (C) macrophages. Results are representative of 4 donors. FSC, forward scatter; SSC, side scatter.

RvD5 n-3 DPA stereospecifically activates GPR101. To establish the role of these receptors in mediating the biological actions of RvD5 n-3 DPA , we evaluated the ability of this ligand to activate each of these 3 receptors using a β-arrestin–based ligand receptor interaction screening system, which enabled the construction of full dose-response curves (19). In these settings, RvD5 n-3 DPA increased chemiluminescence in a concentration-dependent manner in cells overexpressing GPR101, with a calculated EC 50 of 4.6 × 10–12 M (Figure 2A). Of note, this increase in chemiluminescence was not observed in cells expressing either GPR12 or GPR84 (Figure 2A). Using the β-arrestin system, we also tested whether RvD5 n-3 DPA activates the pro-resolving receptors GPR32 (also known as DRV1) and GPR18 (also known as DRV2). Here, we found that RvD5 n-3 DPA displayed an affinity for GPR32/DRV1 comparable to that observed with RvD1, with an EC 50 of approximately 1.4 × 10−11 M and approximately 1.5 × 10−12 M, respectively. Of note, RvD5 n-3 DPA did not appear to activate GPR18/DRV2 at biologically relevant concentrations (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI131609DS1).

Figure 2 Activation of GPR101 by RvD5 n-3 DPA . (A) RvD5 n-3 DPA was incubated at the indicated concentrations with CHO cells expressing human GPR101 (circles), GPR84 (squares), or GPR12 (triangles) coupled with the β-arrestin reporter system, and receptor activation was measured as an increase in luminescence signal. Results represent the mean ± SEM. n = 5–7 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 versus the respective vehicle control group; 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc multiple comparisons test. (B) CHO cells overexpressing GPR101 were incubated with either isotype control or anti-GPR101 antibody (30 minutes at room temperature) and then with 1 nM RvD5 n-3 DPA , and impedance was measured over a 20-minute period using the xCELLigence DP system. Results are representative of 3 distinct experiments. (C) CHO cells expressing GPR101 coupled with the β-arrestin reporter system were incubated with the indicated concentrations of RvD5 n-3 DPA , RvD1 n-3 DPA , PD1 n-3 DPA , or vehicle (PBS containing 0.01% ethanol), and receptor activation was measured as an increase in luminescence signal. Results represent the mean ± SEM. n = 5–7 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 versus the vehicle control group; 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc multiple comparisons test. (D) RvD5 n-3 DPA , RvD1 n-3 DPA , and PD1 n-3 DPA (10 nM) were incubated with GPR101-expressing CHO cells, and impedance was measured over a 30-minute period using the xCELLigence DP system. Results are representative of 3 distinct experiments.

Given that GPCR activation leads to changes in both cell shape and size (20), we next used an impedance-based assay to further evaluate the interactions between RvD5 n-3 DPA and GPR101. We found that incubation of RvD5 n-3 DPA with GPR101-expressing CHO cells led to changes in impedance, an observation that was markedly reversed when these cells were preincubated with an anti-GPR101 antibody (Figure 2B).

We next investigated the stereospecificity of the interaction between RvD5 n-3 DPA and GPR101, assessing the capacity of related n-3 DPA–derived SPMs to activate this receptor. Incubation of GPR101-expressing cells with either RvD1 n-3 DPA or PD1 n-3 DPA (10R,17S-dihydroxy-7Z,11E,13E,15Z,19Z-docosapentaenoic acid) did not elicit notable increases in chemiluminescent signals (Figure 2C), indicating a degree of selectivity for RvD5 n-3 DPA . We made similar observations when assessing impedance changes, in which addition of RvD1 n-3 DPA or PD1 n-3 DPA to GPR101-expressing cells only elicited marginal changes in impedance (Figure 2D). To investigate the stereospecific nature of these receptor-ligand interactions, we next tested the ability of isopropyl-(7S,8E,15E,17S,19Z)-7,17-dihydroxydocosa-8,15,19-trien-10,13-diynoate (DA-RvD5 n-3 DPA ), an analog of RvD5 n-3 DPA , to elicit changes in impedance. We found that substituting the double bond in the middle portion of the analog for triple bond, which would increase the rigidity of the molecule, led to a significant decrease in the ability of the molecule to activate the receptor (Figure 3, A and B). We further evaluated the stereospecific nature of the interaction between RvD5 n-3 DPA and GPR101 by assessing whether the DHA-derived RvD5 (7S,17S-dihydroxy-4Z,8E,10Z,13Z,15E,19Z-docosahexaenoic acid), which differs from the n-3 DPA congener by having an extra double bond on carbons 4 and 5, activates GPR101 to a similar degree. Using both impedance assays and the β-arrestin system, we found that RvD5 activated GPR101 to an extent similar to that seen with RvD5 n-3 DPA , with a calculated EC 50 of approximately 6.4 × 10−14 M and approximately 9.7 × 10−13 M, respectively (Figure 3, C and D).

Figure 3 RvD5 n-3 DPA stereospecifically activates GPR101 and increases cAMP in human macrophages. (A) GPR101-expressing CHO cells were incubated with RvD5 n-3 DPA or DA-RvD5 n-3 DPA (10 nM), and impedance was measured for 30 minutes. Results are representative of 3 distinct experiments. (B) GPR101-expressing CHO cells were incubated with the indicated concentrations of the ligands described in A, and changes in impedance from baseline values were determined at t = 10 minutes. Results represent the mean ± SEM. n = 3 from 3 distinct experiments. *P < 0.05; 1-way ANOVA with a Holm-Sidak post hoc multiple comparisons test. (C) GPR101-overexpressing CHO cells were incubated with RvD5 n-3 DPA or DHA-derived RvD5 (1 nM), and cell impedance was measured over a 30-minute period using the xCELLigence DP system. Results are shown as the mean ± SEM (n = 4 in 3 independent experiments). (D) CHO cells expressing GPR101 coupled with the β-arrestin luminescence reporter system were incubated with the indicated concentrations of RvD5 n-3 DPA , DHA-derived RvD5, or vehicle (cell-plating reagent containing 0.01% ethanol), and receptor activation was measured as an increase in luminescence signal. Results are shown as the mean ± SEM (n = 3 in 2 independent experiments). (E) GPR101-expressing CHO cells were incubated with CTX (1 μg/mL, 2 hours), PTX (1 μg/mL, 16 hours), or vehicle and then with RvD5 n-3 DPA (10 nM), and impedance was measured over a 30-minute period. Results are representative of 3 distinct experiments. (F) Human monocyte–derived macrophages were incubated with either an siRNA against GPR101 or a control sequence (CT siRNA; 72 hours at 37°C) and then with RvD5 n-3 DPA (10 nM) or vehicle (Veh) (PBS containing 0.01% ethanol) for 2 minutes, and cAMP concentrations were assessed. Results represent the mean ± SEM (n = 4 donors). *P < 0.05; 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak post hoc multiple comparisons test.

We next tested the role of G proteins in mediating the signals generated by RvD5 n-3 DPA via the activation of GPR101. For this purpose, we incubated cells with either cholera toxin (CTX) (G αs -like protein inhibitor) or pertussis toxin (PTX) (G αi -like protein inhibitor) prior to addition of RvD5 n-3 DPA . Incubation of cells with CTX, but not PTX, markedly inhibited the changes in impedance elicited by RvD5 n-3 DPA (Figure 3E). These results suggest that activation of GPR101 by RvD5 n-3 DPA promotes the recruitment of G αs -like proteins. Given that cAMP is the downstream second messenger of G αs , we next investigated whether RvD5 n-3 DPA upregulates cAMP in human monocyte–derived macrophages using an siRNA approach. Incubation of these cells with RvD5 n-3 DPA led to an increase in cAMP concentrations (168 ± 56 pmol vs. 290 ± 98 pmol per 0.4 × 106 cells), an increase that was absent in cells transfected with an siRNA against GPR101 (Figure 3F).

Binding of 3H-RvD5 n-3 DPA to GPR101. Next, we determined the affinity of the ligand-receptor interaction. For this purpose, we prepared tritium-labeled RvD5 n-3 DPA by catalytic tritiation with a specific activity of approximately 40 Ci/mmol. The purity and integrity of the tritiated product were determined using reversed-phase ultraviolet HPLC (RP-UV-HPLC) to be approximately 95%, as demonstrated by essentially identical retention times between the authentic RvD5 n-3 DPA and [10, 11, 13, 143H]-RvD5 n-3 DPA as well as matching UV chromophores with an UV absorbance maximum in ethanol (λ max ETOH) of 245 nm (Figure 4A). Furthermore, quantification of radioactivity demonstrated that approximately 98% of the activity was associated with [10, 11, 13, 143H]-RvD5 n-3 DPA , given that the peak in activity coincided with the eluting of the molecule (Figure 4B). We next conducted saturation binding studies to establish the K D for binding of RvD5 n-3 DPA to GPR101. These experiments yielded a calculated K D of approximately 6.9 nM (Figure 4C). To determine the specificity of the RvD5 n-3 DPA -GPR101 interaction, we next sought to establish the IC 50 of the interaction. We found that RvD5 n-3 DPA and [10, 11, 13, 143H]-RvD5 n-3 DPA competed for GPR101 binding, with an IC 50 of approximately 9.3 nM (Figure 4D). Together, these results demonstrate that the affinity of RvD5 n-3 DPA for GPR101 was within the bioactive range for this mediator (9, 10).

Figure 4 Specific binding of [3H]-RvD5 n-3 DPA to human GPR101. (A and B) Characterization of [10, 11, 13, 14 3H]-RvD5 n-3 DPA ([3H]-RvD5 n-3 DPA ). (A) RP-UV-HPLC chromatogram for RvD5 n-3 DPA and [3H]-RvD5 n-3 DPA . (B) RP-UV-HPLC chromatogram of [3H]-RvD5 n-3 DPA and online radioactivity monitoring. (C) GPR101-overexpressing CHO cells (0.5 × 106 cells in 100 μL) were incubated with [3H]-RvD5 n-3 DPA at the indicated concentrations in the presence or absence of 10 μM RvD5 n-3 DPA (60 minutes at 4°C). Cell incubations were transferred to a vacuum manifold, unbound radioligand was removed, and activity was measured. Results represent the mean ± SEM (n = 4 from 2 distinct experiments). Inset shows a Scatchard plot. (D) To assess competition binding, GPR101-expressing CHO cells (0.5 × 106 cells in 100 μL) were incubated with 3 nM [3H]-RvD5 n-3 DPA in the presence or absence of increasing concentrations of RvD5 n-3 DPA for 60 minutes at 4°C.

GPR101 mediates the regulatory actions of RvD5 n-3 DPA on macrophages. In order to test the functional role of GPR101 in mediating the pro-resolving actions of RvD5 n-3 DPA in human monocyte–derived macrophages, we next knocked down the expression of this receptor using siRNA. Given the central role of macrophages in promoting the resolution of bacterial infections via the uptake and killing of pathogens in a process termed phagocytosis (4, 7, 18), we next investigated whether RvD5 n-3 DPA regulates phagocytosis of bacterial particles in a GPR101-dependent manner. For this purpose, we used pHrodo Green–conjugated Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) bioparticles that become increasingly fluorescent as pH decreases, thus providing a readout of phagocytic uptake and subsequent phagolysosomal degradation of ingested material. Incubation of scrambled control siRNA–transfected macrophages with RvD5 n-3 DPA led to a dose-dependent increase in phagocytosis. Transfection of macrophages with an siRNA against GPR101, which significantly reduced receptor expression, abrogated the ability of RvD5 n-3 DPA to upregulate phagocytosis (Figure 5, A–C).

Figure 5 GPR101 mediates the protective actions of RvD5 n-3 DPA on human macrophages. (A) Human monocyte–derived macrophages were incubated with either an siRNA against GPR101 or a control sequence (CT siRNA) for 96 hours, and GPR101 expression was assessed using flow cytometry (n = 4 donors). (B) Cells were transfected as in A and then incubated with RvD5 n-3 DPA (0.001–10 nM) or vehicle (RPMI-1640 containing 0.1% ethanol, 15 minutes, 37°C), after which (B and C) efferocytosis of pHrodo Red–conjugated apoptotic HL-60 cells and (D and E) phagocytosis of pHrodo Green–conjugated S. aureus bioparticles were measured using a Zeiss Celldiscoverer 7 high-content imager. B and D show the increase in signal over time for vehicle and 1 nM RvD5 n-3 DPA groups, whereas C and E show the AUC for all tested concentrations. Results represent the mean ± SEM (n = 6 donors from 2 distinct experiments). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001; 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc multiple comparisons test. (F) Human monocyte–derived macrophages were incubated with either an siRNA against GPR101 or a control sequence and then with 10 nM RvD5 n-3 DPA or vehicle (RPMI-1640 containing 0.1% ethanol; 2 hours at 37°C), and the expression of l-kynurenine was measured using LC-MS/MS. Results represent the mean ± SEM (n = 4 donors from 2 distinct experiments). *P < 0.05; Friedman’s test with Dunn’s post hoc multiple comparisons test.

Next, we tested the ability of these macrophages to take up apoptotic cells, a key pro-resolving action termed efferocytosis (4, 6, 12, 16, 21). Treatment of control siRNA–transfected macrophages with RvD5 n-3 DPA led to a dose-dependent increase in efferocytosis of pHrodo Red–labeled apoptotic cells. Meanwhile, transfection of macrophages with an siRNA against GPR101 limited the ability of RvD5 n-3 DPA to upregulate efferocytosis in a similar manner (Figure 5, D and E).

We recently found that RvD5 n-3 DPA upregulates the activity of indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase (IDO) in macrophages (11), which metabolizes tryptophan to l-kynurenine, a mechanism implicated in upregulation of the homeostatic IL-10 receptor (IL-10R) (22). Therefore, we tested the role of GPR101 in mediating the upregulation of l-kynurenine concentrations by monocyte-derived macrophages. In line with published findings, we observed that incubation of control siRNA–transfected macrophages with RvD5 n-3 DPA led to an upregulation of l-kynurenine concentrations, whereas addition of this mediator to cells transfected with an siRNA against GPR101 only marginally regulated the concentrations of this metabolite (Figure 5F). Together, these findings demonstrate a nonredundant role for GPR101 in mediating the biological actions of RvD5 n-3 DPA on human monocyte–derived macrophages.

GPR101 mediates the protective actions of RvD5 n-3 DPA on neutrophils and monocytes. Since RvD5 n-3 DPA regulates the biological actions of neutrophils (9, 10, 23) and GPR101 is expressed on these cells (Figure 1), we complemented the results produced with human monocyte–derived macrophages by determining the neutrophil-directed actions of RvD5 n-3 DPA . Incubation of RvD5 n-3 DPA with human neutrophils led to a significant and dose-dependent reduction in both the rate of neutrophil migration toward leukotriene B 4 (LTB 4 ) and the total number of cells migrated (Figure 6, A–C). In addition, RvD5 n-3 DPA also reduced the number of cells that transmigrated through an activated endothelial cell monolayer under flow conditions (Figure 6D). Incubation of neutrophils to an antibody targeting GPR101 reversed the biological actions of RvD5 n-3 DPA , increasing both neutrophil chemotaxis and transmigration (Figure 6, A–D).

Figure 6 GPR101 mediates the protective actions of RvD5 n-3 DPA on neutrophils and monocytes. (A–C) Human neutrophils were incubated with anti-GPR101 antibody or an isotype control antibody (15 minutes at room temperature) and then with RvD5 n-3 DPA at the indicated concentrations or with vehicle (PBS containing 0.1% ethanol), and chemotaxis toward LTB 4 (10 nM) was assessed using the xCELLigence DP system. (A) representative traces, (B) neutrophil chemotactic rate calculated from the slope of the curve, and (C) neutrophil chemotaxis calculated from the AUC of the traces shown in A. *P < 0.05 versus the indicated control group; Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s post hoc multiple comparisons test. (D) Neutrophils were isolated and incubated as detailed above, and neutrophil–endothelial cell interactions were assessed after perfusing (0.1 Pa) neutrophils over an activated endothelial cell monolayer. Results represent the mean ± SEM (n = 4 donors from 3–4 distinct experiments). *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001 versus the indicated control group; 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s post hoc test. (E and F) Mice were administered 9 μg siRNA against mouse Gpr101 or a scrambled control sequence. After 72 hours, blood was collected and cells incubated with RvD5 n-3 DPA (10 nM) or vehicle (20 minutes at 37°C) and then with 5 × 107 CFU fluorescently labeled bacteria (30 minutes at 37°C), and phagocytosis in (E) neutrophils and (F) monocytes was assessed by flow cytometry. Results represent the mean ± SEM (n = 4 per group from 2 distinct experiments). **P < 0.01 versus the indicated control group; Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s post hoc multiple comparisons test.

Since neutrophils are pivotal for the clearance of bacterial infections (3, 4), we next tested whether RvD5 n-3 DPA , via GPR101, increases the ability of these cells to take up bacteria. Flow cytometric assessment of peripheral blood neutrophils and monocytes demonstrated that these cells expressed the murine ortholog of human GPR101 (Supplemental Figure 2). Incubation of whole blood from mice transfected with a control siRNA sequence with RvD5 n-3 DPA led to a significant increase in bacterial phagocytosis by both neutrophils (643 ± 96 vs. 1886 ± 154 MFI units) and monocytes (1280 ± 97 vs. 3418 ± 208 MFI units). These actions were reversed when the mediator was added to peripheral blood collected from mice transfected with siRNA against Gpr101 that reduced the expression of the receptor on peripheral blood leukocytes (Figure 6, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 3). Together, these findings establish a role for GPR101 in mediating the biological actions of RvD5 n-3 DPA on neutrophils and monocytes.

GPR101 mediates the antiarthritic actions of RvD5 n-3 DPA . RvD5 n-3 DPA displays potent antiarthritic actions that regulate both neutrophil and macrophage responses in inflammatory arthritis (11). Thus, we next investigated the role of GPR101 in mediating these protective actions. For this purpose, we treated mice with either an siRNA targeting mouse Gpr101 to knock down the expression of this receptor in vivo, or a control sequence. We then challenged the mice with arthritogenic serum from K/BxN mice, which initiates a polyarthritic disease driven by both monocytes and neutrophils (24). Assessment of clinical scores revealed that treatment of mice transfected with a control siRNA sequence with RvD5 n-3 DPA led to a significant reduction in clinical scores when compared with vehicle-treated mice (5.5 ± 1.8 in RvD5 n-3 DPA –treated mice vs. 9.0 ± 0.5 in mice given vehicle), whereas in mice transfected with an siRNA against Gpr101, this antiarthritic activity of RvD5 n-3 DPA was lost (9.5 ± 0.3 in RvD5 n-3 DPA –treated mice vs. 10.5 ± 1.7 in mice given vehicle) (Figure 7, A and B). Transfection of mice with an siRNA against Gpr101 diminished the ability of this mediator to protect against weight loss (a marker of disease severity), limit joint edema, and reduce joint concentrations of the inflammation-initiating prostaglandins and LTB 4 (Figure 7, C–F).

Figure 7 Knockdown of GPR101 reverses the antiarthritic actions of RvD5 n-3 DPA . Mice were administered 9 μg siRNA targeting mouse Gpr101 or a scrambled control sequence. After 24 hours and 72 hours, mice were administered arthritogenic serum and then treated with RvD5 n-3 DPA (150 ng/mouse) or vehicle (72 hours and 96 hours after siRNA administration). (A) Clinical scores, (B) AUC for clinical scores, (C) weight loss, and (D) edema were determined throughout the disease process. (E and F) On day 7, hind paws were harvested and eicosanoid concentrations determined using LC-MS/MS–based lipid mediator profiling. (E) Prostaglandin and (F) LTB 4 metabolomic concentrations. Results represent the mean ± SEM (n = 4 mice per group). *P < 0.05 versus the vehicle-treated group; Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s post hoc multiple comparisons test (B, E, and F) and 2-way ANOVA (C and D).

We recently found that inflammatory arthritis disrupts gut barrier function, which promotes joint inflammation (11). RvD5 n-3 DPA administration reduced intestinal inflammation and eicosanoid concentrations and upregulated intestinal pro-resolving mediator levels (11). Therefore, in this study, we assessed whether GPR101 was central to these modulatory properties of RvD5 n-3 DPA . Lipid mediator profiling of intestinal tissues demonstrated that in mice administered a control siRNA sequence, RvD5 n-3 DPA reduced the concentrations of the inflammatory eicosanoids, including PGD 2 (193.4 ± 38.9 in vehicle-treated mice vs. 95.0 ± 15.7 pg/50 mg tissue) and PGE 2 (376.3 ± 58.3 in vehicle-treated mice vs. 177.8 ± 16.9 pg/50 mg tissue), and increased the concentrations of select SPMs, namely RvD4 (0.6 ± 0.24 in vehicle-treated-mice vs. 2.7 ± 0.3 pg/50 mg tissue) and 17R-RvD1 (0.0 ± 0.0 in vehicle-treated mice vs. 0.21 ± 0.05 pg/50 mg tissue). Of note, these protective actions were diminished in mice transfected with the siRNA against Gpr101 prior to RvD5 n-3 DPA administration (Supplemental Figure 4).

RvD5 n-3 DPA accelerates the resolution of bacterial infections via GPR101. Having established that RvD5 n-3 DPA increased the ability of monocytes, macrophages, and neutrophils to take up bacteria, we next questioned whether this mediator was produced during bacterial infections and whether its production was temporally regulated during self-limited infections. For this purpose, we inoculated mice with E. coli and assessed the temporal production of RvD5 n-3 DPA using lipid mediator profiling. This analysis demonstrated that RvD5 n-3 DPA was produced during bacterial infections, with its production reaching a maximum at the 12-hour interval and remaining sustained into the resolution phase of the inflammatory response (Figure 8A). We next tested whether the protective actions of RvD5 n-3 DPA in promoting bacterial clearance as observed in vitro were retained in vivo and examined the role of GPR101 in mediating the observed regulatory actions. In mice given a control siRNA sequence, administration of RvD5 n-3 DPA at a dose as low as 100 ng/mouse accelerated the resolution of E. coli–initiated inflammation, reducing the resolution interval (R i ) (i.e., the time it takes for neutrophil numbers to reduce from peak values to half maximum) from 26 hours to 16 hours (Figure 8B). This reduction in the resolution interval was linked with a significant reduction in the number of neutrophils recruited to the peritoneum (5.6 ± 0.9 × 106 in vehicle-treated mice vs. 2.7 ± 0.7 × 106 cells per mouse in RvD5 n-3 DPA –treated mice) (Figure 8C); a significant upregulation in the ability of exudate neutrophils (1400 ± 118 MFI units in vehicle-treated mice vs. 1873 ± 150 MFI units in RvD5 n-3 DPA –treated mice) and macrophages (3195 ± 94.7 MFI units in vehicle-treated mice vs. 3965 ± 292 MFI units in RvD5 n-3 DPA –treated mice) to take up bacteria (Figure 8, D and E); and macrophage efferocytosis (Figure 8F). In these exudates, we also found a significant reduction in PGD 2 , PGE 2 and the LTB 4 metabolome, which encompasses the neutrophil chemoattractant LTB 4 (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 8 Gpr101 knockdown limits the ability of RvD5 n-3 DPA to activate host responses to promote the resolution of E. coli infections. (A) Mice were inoculated with 105 CFU E. coli via i.p. injection and lavages collected at the indicated time intervals before (0 hours) or after inoculation. RvD5 n-3 DPA concentrations were determined using lipid mediator profiling. Results represent the mean ± SEM (n = 3 mice per group). (B) Mice were administered 9 μg siRNA against mouse Gpr101 or a scrambled control sequence, and after 72 hours, they were administered RvD5 n-3 DPA (100 ng/mouse) or vehicle control (PBS containing 0.1% ethanol) and then inoculated with 105 CFU E. coli via i.p. injection. (C) Fourteen-hour exudate neutrophil counts. Results represent the mean ± SEM (n = 6 mice per group from 2 distinct experiments). (D and E) Bacterial phagocytosis was determined in exudate (D) neutrophils and (E) macrophages at the 14-hour interval using flow cytometry. (F) Efferocytosis was determined at the 14-hour interval in CD64+F4/80+ macrophages using flow cytometry. (G) The expression of MHC class II and IL-10R was assessed in CD64+F4/80+ macrophages using flow cytometry. Results represent the mean ± SEM (n = 6 mice per group from 2 distinct experiments). *P < 0.05 versus the vehicle-treated group; Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s post hoc multiple comparisons test (C–G).