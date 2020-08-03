Targeting the innate immunoreceptor RIG-I overcomes melanoma-intrinsic resistance to T cell immunotherapy

Nonresponsiveness to anti–CTLA-4 therapy and poor clinical outcome correlate with low HLA-I APM expression in melanoma. The role of genetic defects in HLA-I APM components in resistance to immunotherapy is well accepted, while that of nongenetic abnormalities remains to be defined. Analysis of the TCGA melanoma data set (n = 462) revealed an association of shortened overall survival (OS) with low expression of HLA-I antigen processing (LMP2, LMP7, TAP1, TAP2, TAPBP) and presentation (B2M, HLA-A, HLA-B, HLA-C) components (Figure 1, A and B). Based on this observation, we hypothesized that melanoma cells evade T cell surveillance by coordinated transcriptional suppression of the different HLA-I APM genes, which in turn accelerates disease progression and impairs immunotherapy efficacy. To address the role of HLA-I APM downregulation in resistance to immunotherapy we performed an integrative analysis on published transcriptomic data from melanoma biopsies (n = 42) taken before anti–CTLA-4 treatment and related clinical data (30). The study cohort included 14 responders and 23 nonresponders (30). As shown in Figure 1C, tumors from ICB responders expressed higher levels of HLA-I APM components compared with nonresponders. Significant differences were observed for B2M, TAP1, and LMP2 (PSMB9). None of the individual genes passed multiple hypothesis correction (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI131572DS1), however, all HLA-I APM genes clearly trended toward higher expression in clinical responders compared with nonresponders (2-tailed binomial P value = 0.0039). Moreover, progression-free survival (PFS) and OS were significantly prolonged in the HLA-I APMhi melanoma group (Figure 1D). Overall, these data argue in favor of a functional role for transcriptional HLA-I APM suppression in ICB nonresponders, suggesting patient outcome could be improved by strategies enhancing tumor cell–intrinsic HLA-I APM expression.

Figure 1 Low HLA-I APM expression correlates with nonresponsiveness to anti–CTLA-4 therapy and poor clinical outcome. (A) Schematic representation of HLA-I APM components. (B) Overall survival (OS) in the TCGA SKCM cohort (n = 462) stratified by high and low HLA-I APM (HLA-A, HLA-B, HLA-C, B2M, LMP2, LMP7, TAP1, TAP2, TAPBP) expression relative to the median, log-rank test. (C and D) Clinical relevance of altered HLA-I APM expression in an anti–CTLA-4–treated (αCTLA-4–treated) patient cohort (30). (C) Volcano plot showing overall upregulation of HLA-I APM genes in clinical responders (n = 14) versus nonresponders (n = 23) in the αCTLA-4–treated cohort. The x axis is the negative log 10 value of the Mann-Whitney U P value; the y axis is the difference in mean rank between response groups. Red vertical dashed line, unadjusted P value of 0.05. (D) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of OS and PFS of high (n = 21) and low (n = 21) HLA-I APM expression groups, log-rank test. High and low expression groups were classified relative to the median HLA-I APM expression level in the entire cohort. (E) Clinical history of melanoma patient UKE-Mel-105 (ICB nonresponder). Horizontal line, time axis; above: diagnosis, therapeutic regimens, death; below: metastases development; arrows indicate cell lines established from metastases UKE-Mel-105b and UKE-Mel-105c. (F and G) Melanoma cells were transfected with 3pRNA, control (ctrl) RNA, or treated with IFNα-2a (IFNα) and subjected to further analysis following an incubation of 20 to 24 hours. HLA-I surface expression was measured by flow cytometry. (F) Representative histograms for UKE-Mel-105b and UKE-Mel-105c cells from 3 independent experiments. (G) HLA-I expression on Colo857 and Ma-Mel-54a melanoma cells. Relative MFI given as mean plus SEM, 2 independent experiments.

Seeking such strategies, we took advantage of short-term–cultured melanoma cell lines established from consecutive biopsies of the anti–CTLA-4 nonresponder UKE-Mel-105 (Figure 1E). Tumor cells (UKE-Mel-105b, UKE-Mel-105c) were treated either with clinically applied type I IFN (IFNα-2b) or transfected with a synthetic ligand (3pRNA) of the pattern recognition receptor RIG-I. We assumed that RLH activation, as elicited in the course of a viral infection, could boost HLA-I antigen presentation. As shown in Figure 1F, IFNα-2b modestly increased HLA-I expression on UKE-Mel-105b and UKE-Mel-105c cells whereas RIG-I activation strongly enhanced HLA-I levels. Superiority of RIG-I signaling in HLA-I upregulation compared with IFN-I signaling was confirmed using different melanoma cell lines (Figure 1G).

Tumor cell–intrinsic RIG-I activation enhances HLA-I–dependent CD8+ T cell recognition. To mechanistically address the effect of RIG-I signaling on HLA-I APM component expression and determine its functional significance, we applied the patient model Ma-Mel-86, consisting of Ma-Mel-86c melanoma cells, expressing the tyrosinase antigen, and autologous tyrosinase–specific CD8+ T cells (3). We detected elevated levels of HLA-I and the adhesion molecule ICAM-1 (CD54) on 3pRNA-transfected Ma-Mel-86c cells in comparison to control cells treated with nonstimulatory control RNA (Figure 2, A and B). Similar results were obtained upon RIG-I activation in melanoma cells from distinct patient metastases (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C), suggesting a broader applicability of our findings.

Figure 2 Targeted RIG-I activation enhances HLA-I APM expression and CD8+ T cell recognition of melanoma cells. (A–G, I and J) Melanoma Ma-Mel-86c cells were transfected with 3pRNA or control (ctrl) RNA and subjected to further analyses following an incubation of 20 to 24 hours. (A and B) HLA-I and ICAM-1 surface expression measured by flow cytometry. (A) Representative histograms, (B) relative MFI given as mean plus SEM from 3 independent experiments. (C) HLA-I APM component expression determined by qPCR. Relative expression given as mean plus SEM from 3 independent experiments. (D) Ma-Mel-86c cells were transfected with RIG-I (siRIG-I) or control (siCtrl) siRNA 24 hours before 3pRNA or ctrl RNA transfection and subsequently analyzed for APM component expression by immunoblot. GAPDH, loading control. Representative data from 3 independent experiments. (E and F) 3pRNA- and ctrl RNA–transfected Ma-Mel-86c cells, preincubated with blocking anti–HLA-I mAb W6/32 or control IgG, were cocultured with an autologous tyrosinase–specific CD8+ T cell clone (Tyr-CD8+ Tc). T cell activation by autologous Ma-Mel-86c and allogenic HLA-I–mismatched Ma-Mel-62 cells was determined by IFN ELISpot assay. (E) Representative ELISpot results and (F) mean IFN-γ spots (+ SEM) from 3 independent experiments. Without, T cells without tumor cells. (G) Representative immunocytochemical staining of Ma-Mel-86c cells for HLA-I heavy chains from 3 independent experiments. (H) Ma-Mel-86c tumors grown subcutaneously on NOD/SCID mice were injected once with ctrl RNA (n = 4) or 3pRNA (n = 4). After 24 hours, tumors were excised and analyzed by immunohistochemistry for expression of HLA-I heavy chains and melanoma marker Melan-A. Representative staining, original magnification ×20. (I) OAS3 expression analyzed by immunoblot. GAPDH, loading control. Representative data from 3 independent experiments. (J) IFNβ mRNA expression determined by qPCR. Relative expression given as mean plus SEM from 3 independent experiments. Significantly different experimental groups: **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.005 by 2-tailed paired t test.

Analysis of HLA-I APM component expression in 3pRNA-treated Ma-Mel-86c cells revealed a strong increase in B2M, HLA-A, LMP2, TAP1, TAP2, and TAPBP mRNA (Figure 2C). Upregulation of selected HLA-I APM proteins such as HLA-I heavy chains, TAP1, and LMP2 was confirmed by immunoblot. Knockdown of RIG-I before 3pRNA transfection abrogated this effect (Figure 2D). To demonstrate the functional relevance of HLA-I APM upregulation, we exposed 3pRNA- and control RNA–transfected Ma-Mel-86c cells to autologous tyrosinase–specific CD8+ T cells. Cytokine release by T cells was strongly increased in the presence of 3pRNA-transfected melanoma cells (Figure 2, E and F). Studies in an independent autologous tumor T cell model confirmed this result (Supplemental Figure 2A). Enhanced T cell stimulation was HLA-I– and T cell receptor–dependent, as it was abrogated in the presence of anti–HLA-I blocking antibodies and, accordingly, could not be induced by allogenic HLA-I–mismatched 3pRNA-transfected Ma-Mel-62 melanoma cells (Figure 2, E and F; Supplemental Figure 2B).

By immunocytochemistry we confirmed the pronounced upregulation of HLA-I heavy chains in 3pRNA-transfected Ma-Mel-86c cells (Figure 2G). To determine the impact of RIG-I activation on HLA-I heavy chain expression in vivo, we transplanted Ma-Mel-86c cells subcutaneously onto immunodeficient NOD/SCID mice. On day 9, palpable melanomas were injected with 3pRNA complexed with a polyethylenimine-based carrier system already used in clinical trials for intratumoral 3pRNA administration (NCT03065023, NCT03739138). Melanomas were explanted 24 hours after treatment and analyzed for HLA-I heavy chain expression by immunohistochemistry. As shown in Figure 2H, 3pRNA-treated melanomas strongly expressed HLA-I heavy chains in contrast to tumors subjected to control RNA. Both 3pRNA and control RNA–treated Ma-Mel-86c tumors expressed comparable levels of the melanoma marker Melan-A (Figure 2H), indicating a specific effect of RIG-I activation on HLA-I heavy chains.

Aside from HLA-I APM components, RIG-I stimulation triggered its own expression (Figure 2D) and upregulated OAS3, a member of the interferon-stimulated gene (ISG) family (Figure 2I). Consistent with the observed ISG induction, de novo IFNB expression was detected in 3pRNA-transfected Ma-Mel-86c cells (Figure 2J), raising the question of what extent IFN-β release and subsequent autocrine IFN-I signaling contributed to the upregulation of ICAM-1 and HLA-I APM components. Indeed, treatment of Ma-Mel-86c cells with recombinant IFNα-2b increased HLA-I antigen surface expression but only slightly affected ICAM-1 levels (Supplemental Figure 2C).

RIG-I activation upregulates HLA-I APM, even in IFN-I signaling–defective tumor cells. To determine whether immunogenicity enhancement critically relies on IFN signaling, we examined the effects of RIG-I activation in IFN-I–resistant, JAK-STAT signaling–defective tumor cells, playing a key role also in primary and acquired melanoma resistance to ICB as recently demonstrated by us and others (4, 27–29).

In normal cells, IFN-I binds to the heterodimeric IFNAR1/IFNAR2 receptor complex, leading to the activation of the receptor-associated kinases TYK2 and JAK1 that in turn phosphorylate STAT1 and STAT2 proteins. Phosphorylated STAT1/STAT2 heterodimers associate with IRF9, forming the DNA-binding ISGF3 complex that recruits the transcriptional machinery to initiate expression of numerous ISGs (16). To decipher the role of the JAK-STAT signaling pathway in 3pRNA-induced enhancement of HLA-I antigen presentation, we took advantage of the STAT1-deficient U3A and the IFNAR2-deficient U5A fibrosarcoma cells (31, 32). As expected, U3A (STAT1–/–) cells did not respond to IFN-I (IFNα-2b) or to IFN-II (IFN-γ) treatment in terms of enhanced HLA-I and ICAM-1 expression (Figure 3A), whereas U5A (IFNAR2c–/–) cells responded to IFN-II but not IFN-I (Figure 3B). Upon transfection with 3pRNA, both U3A (Figure 3C) and U5A (Figure 3D) cells upregulated HLA-I and ICAM-1 surface expression. The increase in HLA-I heavy chain and TAP1/2 protein expression was confirmed by immunoblot (Figure 3, E and F). Similarly, protein levels of OAS3 and RIG-I were enhanced by 3pRNA transfection (Figure 3G). Taken together, these data demonstrate that 3pRNA is capable of stimulating the expression of HLA-I APM and ISGs despite defective interferon signaling.

Figure 3 RIG-I upregulates HLA-I APM expression in IFN-I–resistant tumor cells. (A and B) Human fibrosarcoma cells U3A (STAT1–/–) (A) and U5A (IFNAR2c–/–) (B) were treated with IFNα or IFN-γ for 20 to 24 hours. Controls were left untreated. HLA-I and ICAM-1 surface expression was determined by flow cytometry. Relative MFI given as mean plus SEM of 2 (A) and 3 (B) independent experiments. (C–G) U3A and U5A cells were transfected with 3pRNA or control (ctrl) RNA and subjected to further analyses following an incubation of 20 to 24 hours. (C and D) HLA-I and ICAM-1 surface expression of U3A (C) and U5A (D) cells measured by flow cytometry. Left, representative histogram; right, relative MFI given as mean plus SEM from 3 independent experiments. (E and F) HLA-I APM component expression in U3A (E) and U5A (F) cells analyzed by immunoblot. GAPDH, loading control. Representative data from 3 independent experiments. (G) RIG-I and OAS3 expression in U3A and U5A cells determined by immunoblot. GAPDH, loading control. Representative data from 3 independent experiments. Significantly different experimental groups: *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.005 by 2-tailed paired t test.

RIG-I signaling triggers HLA-I APM expression by IRF1 and IRF3. To gain insight into the molecular mechanism(s) underlying HLA-I APM upregulation, we focused our analysis on transcription factors known to be activated in response to RIG-I signaling, including IRF1, IRF3 (22, 33), and the activator of HLA-I genes, NLRC5 (34, 35). RIG-I activation led to an upregulation of IRF1, phospho-IRF3 (pIRF3), and NLRC5 in IFN-sensitive Ma-Mel-86c as well as IFN-resistant STAT1- and IFNAR-defective U3A and U5A cells, respectively, indicating the existence of a STAT1-independent RIG-I–induced signaling pathway (Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 4 IRF1 and IRF3 mediate IFN-independent HLA-I APM upregulation upon RIG-I activation. (A–D) Melanoma cells Ma-Mel-86c and fibrosarcoma cells U3A (STAT1–/–) and U5A (IFNAR2c–/–) were transfected with 3pRNA (+) or control RNA (–) and subjected to further analysis following an incubation of 20 to 24 hours. (A and B) Representative (p)STAT1 (A), IRF1 (A), (p)IRF3 (B), and NLRC5 (A) immunoblots from 3 independent experiments. GAPDH, loading control. (C and D) Ma-Mel-86c and U3A cells were transfected with siRNA targeting IRF3 (siIRF3) (C), IRF1 (siIRF1) (C), NLRC5 (siNLRC5) (D), or control siRNA (siCtrl) (C and D) 24 hours before 3pRNA (+) or control RNA (–) transfection. Protein expression was analyzed by immunoblot. GAPDH, loading control. Representative data from 3 independent experiments.

To define the role of IRF transcription factors in HLA-I APM induction, we transfected Ma-Mel-86c cells with IRF1- or IRF3-specific siRNA before treatment with 3pRNA. IRF1 and IRF3 knockdown abrogated HLA-I APM upregulation as shown by immunoblot (Figure 4C). Furthermore, silencing of IRF1 or IRF3 blocked NLRC5 induction, suggesting a direct involvement of IRF1 and IRF3 upstream of NLRC5 transcription. Interestingly, NLRC5 downregulation by specific siRNA did not significantly affect 3pRNA-mediated HLA-I APM upregulation in IFN-sensitive Ma-Mel-86c and IFN-resistant U3A cells, arguing against NLRC5 as a critical HLA-I APM regulator under these conditions (Figure 4D). Taken together, our data indicate an essential role for IRF1 and IRF3 in the RIG-I signaling cascade, upregulating HLA-I APM components in IFN-sensitive and IFN-resistant tumor cells.

Targeted RIG-I activation induces de novo HLA-I APM expression in IFN-resistant melanoma cells and overcomes T cell resistance. As mentioned, mutations abrogating IFN signaling in melanoma cells mediate primary and acquired resistance to T cell immunotherapy (4, 27–29). To determine the effect of RIG-I activation on HLA-I APM expression in IFN-resistant melanoma cells, we took advantage of patient model Ma-Mel-61 consisting of a set of short-term cultured melanoma cell lines (Ma-Mel-61b, Ma-Mel-61g, Ma-Mel-61h) established from consecutive metastases collected over a period of 2 years, with the latest ones, Ma-Mel-61g and Ma-Mel-61h, being JAK1 deficient (Figure 5A) (29). Accordingly, IFN signaling was intact only in early Ma-Mel-61b but not in immunoedited JAK1-G600W mutant Ma-Mel-61g and Ma-Mel-61h cells (Figure 5B, Supplemental Figure 3A). Aside from defective IFN signaling, Ma-Mel-61h cells lacked HLA-I surface expression (Figure 5A) due to the coordinated silencing of HLA-I APM genes (29). Previous analyses of corresponding tumor tissue by immunohistochemistry found HLA-I–negative melanoma cells to be present in both metastasis Ma-Mel-61h and Ma-Mel-61g (29), and tissue staining for B2M confirmed in vivo silencing of distinct HLA-I APM genes in IFN-resistant melanoma cells from patient Ma-Mel-61 (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Targeted RIG-I activation overcomes HLA-I APM silencing in IFN-I–resistant melanoma cells and restores T cell sensitivity. (A) Clinical history of melanoma patient Ma-Mel-61. Horizontal line, time axis; above: diagnosis, therapeutic regimens, death; below: metastases development; arrows indicate cell lines established from metastases Ma-Mel-61b (JAK1-wildtype, JAK1-WT), Ma-Mel-61g (JAK1-mutant, JAK1-G600W) and Ma-Mel-61h (JAK1-mutant, JAK1-G600W). HLA-I surface expression on cell lines established from corresponding lesions was determined by flow cytometry. Representative histograms from 3 independent experiments. (B) Cell lines treated with IFNα-2b or IFN-γ for 48 hours were analyzed for (p)STAT1 and IRF1 expression by immunoblot. GAPDH, loading control. Representative data from 3 independent experiments. (C) Immunohistochemical staining of serial cryostat tissue sections from metastasis Ma-Mel-61g for melanoma marker GP100, HLA-I, B2M, and CD3. Top, tumor margin indicated by the dotted line; bottom, higher magnification of boxed regions; original magnifications: ×2.5 (top), ×10 (bottom). (D–I) Ma-Mel-61h cells were transfected with 3pRNA or control (ctrl) RNA and subjected to further analysis following an incubation of 20 to 24 hours. (D and E) HLA-I and ICAM-1 surface expression measured by flow cytometry. (D) Representative HLA-I dot plot and (E) relative MFI given as mean plus SEM from 3 independent experiments. (F) mRNA expression of APM components analyzed by qPCR. Relative expression given as mean plus SEM from 3 independent experiments. (G) Expression of indicated proteins analyzed by immunoblot. GAPDH, loading control. Representative data from 3 independent experiments. (H and I) Activation of autologous CD8+ T cells by Ma-Mel-61h cells determined by IFN-γ ELISpot assay. (H) Representative ELISpot, (I) mean IFN-γ spots (+ SEM) from 3 independent experiments. without, incubation of T cells without tumor cells. Significantly different experimental groups: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.005 by 2-tailed paired t test.

We concluded that loss-of-function mutation of JAK1 enabled Ma-Mel-61h cells to preserve their immune-evasive HLA-I–negative phenotype in the presence of interferons (Supplemental Figure 3B) (29). Strikingly, targeted activation of RIG-I restored HLA-I expression in IFN-resistant Ma-Mel-61h cells (Figure 5, D and E). Quantification of HLA-I APM component expression by qPCR revealed de novo transcription of genes including HLA-B, B2M, LMP2, TAP1, TAP2, and TAPBP (Figure 5F). De novo expression of HLA heavy chains and TAP1 was further confirmed at the protein level (Figure 5G). Restoration of HLA-I antigen presentation in response to 3pRNA transfection resensitized Ma-Mel-61h cells toward autologous CD8+ T cells (Figure 5, H and I), indicating tumor cell–intrinsic RIG-I signaling bypassed defective IFN signaling to overcome HLA-I APM silencing and T cell resistance.

RIG-I activation enhances CD8+ T cell recruitment. Previous studies demonstrated that HLA-I–negative melanoma lesions lack T cell infiltrates (36). Accordingly, CD3+ T cells were primarily located within HLA-I–positive regions of metastasis Ma-Mel-61g, while HLA-I–negative areas were largely devoid of T cells (Figure 5C). Since RLH signaling induces expression of T cell-recruiting chemokines (37, 38), we asked to which extent chemokine release was retained in IFN-resistant Ma-Mel-61g cells. Besides enhanced HLA-I APM expression (Figure 6A, Supplemental Figure 4A), 3pRNA-transfected Ma-Mel-61g cells induced de novo transcription of IFNβ (Supplemental Figure 4B) and specific chemokine genes (CCL2, CCL4, CCL5, CXCL10) (Figure 6B). The strongest enhancement was observed for CCL5 and CXCL10, and their release was confirmed by ELISA (Figure 6C). Accordingly, conditioned media (CM) of 3pRNA-transfected Ma-Mel-61g cells, in contrast to CM of control RNA-transfected cells, led to enhanced migration of autologous CD8+ T cells in a Boyden chamber assay (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D), indicating that functionally relevant chemokine release could be induced by 3pRNA even if melanoma cells lost their IFN signaling competence.

Figure 6 IFN-I–independent chemokine release and CD8+ T cell recruitment in response to RIG-I signaling. (A–C) Ma-Mel-61g cells were transfected with 3pRNA or control (ctrl) RNA and subjected to further analyses following an incubation of 20 to 24 hours. (A) Ma-Mel-61g cells were transfected with RIG-I siRNA (siRIG-I) or control siRNA (siCtrl) 24 hours before 3pRNA or ctrl RNA transfection and subsequently analyzed for protein expression by immunoblot. GAPDH, loading control. Representative data from 3 independent experiments. (B) Chemokine mRNA expression determined by qPCR. Relative expression given as mean plus SEM from 2 independent experiments. (C) Cell culture supernatants were analyzed for CCL5 and CXCL10 content by ELISA. Chemokine levels given as mean plus SEM from 3 independent experiments. Significantly different experimental groups: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 2-tailed paired t test. (D) Schematic representation of the chicken CAM model. Ma-Mel-86c cells transplanted onto 2 distant sites of each CAM, autologous tumor–reactive CD8+ T cells injected into accessible vein. (E) Human Ma-Mel-86c tumors grown on chicken CAM were analyzed by immunohistochemistry. The 2 tumors on each CAM were treated with either 3pRNA (n = 4) or ctrl RNA (n = 4) on 2 consecutive days. At 24 hours after RNA application, autologous T cells were injected into the blood vessels of the embryo. Tumors were harvested 20 hours after T cell injection. Representative CD8 and HLA-I heavy chain staining shown for each group; original magnifications: ×10 (top), ×40 (bottom).

To study the recruitment of autologous T cells in an in vivo model, we transplanted Ma-Mel-86c cells onto the chorioallantoic membrane (CAM) of fertilized chicken eggs (Figure 6D). Melanoma cells were applied on 2 distant sites of each CAM. Tumors formed within 4 days were treated with jetPEI-complexed 3pRNA or control RNA. Autologous CD8+ T cells were injected into the blood vessels of the embryo on the following day (Figure 6D). As shown in Figure 6E, 3pRNA-treated Ma-Mel-86c tumors showed marked HLA-I upregulation and enhanced CD8+ T cell infiltration in contrast to tumors treated with control RNA.

Taken together, the significant and biologically relevant upregulation and even de novo induction of HLA-I APM components by 3pRNA in an IFNAR2-, JAK1-, and STAT1-independent but RIG-I–dependent manner indicates the existence of an IFN-independent salvage pathway capable of restoring melanoma immunogenicity and inducing T cell recruitment.

Correlation of RIG-I expression with improved antigen presentation and T cell activation in melanoma tissues. The striking effect of RIG-I activation on antigen presentation, T cell recognition, and T cell recruitment in different IFN-sensitive and IFN-resistant patient-derived melanoma models prompted us to extend our investigations to melanoma tissue samples. Analyzing transcriptomic data of the TCGA SKCM cohort (n = 462), we found HLA-I APM genes (HLA-B, HLA-C, TAP1, TAP2, TAPBP, B2M, PSMB8, PSMB9) to be differentially expressed in RIG-Ihi (DDX85hi) and RIG-Ilo (DDX58lo) tumors (Figure 7A). In addition to HLA-I APM components, RIG-I (DDX58) levels strongly correlated with T cell–recruiting chemokines (CCL5, CXCL10), markers of T cell infiltration (CD8A), and T cell cytotoxicity (GZMA, GZMB, PRF1) (Table 1). Integrative analyses of transcriptomic and annotated clinical data revealed a significant improvement in overall survival for patients with RIG-Ihi (DDX58hi) tumors compared with RIG-Ilo (DDX58lo) tumors (Figure 7B). The impact on survival was even more pronounced when tumors were segregated based on high and low expression of RIG-I (DDX58) pathway genes (DDX58, IRF1, IRF3) (Figure 7B). Overall, these data demonstrate a linkage between HLA-I APM expression and RIG-I (DDX58) expression in melanoma patient tumors, confirming our in vitro findings and favoring RIG-I as a valuable druggable therapeutic target to restore melanoma immunogenicity.

Figure 7 RIG-I (DDX58) expression in melanoma correlates with HLA-I APM expression and patient survival. (A) HLA-I APM expression in high and low RIG-I (DDX58) expression groups relative to the median RIG-I (DDX58) expression level in the TCGA SKCM cohort. Mann-Whitney U P value is shown. (B) Overall survival in the TCGA SKCM cohort (n = 462) stratified by high and low expression of RIG-I (DDX58) (top) and RIG-I (DDX58) pathway genes (bottom) relative to the median. Log-rank P value shown.

Table 1 Differentially expressed HLA-I APM and immune effector genes in high versus low RIG-I (DDX58) expression groups of the TCGA SKCM cohort

Targeted RIG-I activation synergizes with ICB in T cell stimulation. Finally, we addressed the effect of combined ICB and RIG-I–driven HLA-I APM upregulation on T cell reactivity toward autologous melanoma cells. Here, we took advantage of patient model UKE-Mel-154, a nonresponder to anti–PD-1 therapy (Figure 8A). Tumor cells (UKE-Mel-154c) from a lymph node metastasis of this patient, excised before anti–PD-1 treatment, showed a HLA-Ilo phenotype (Figure 8B), suggesting impaired antigen presentation contributed to primary ICB resistance. Consistent with this finding, we observed an association between transcriptional HLA-I APM suppression and therapy resistance in a cohort of melanoma patients receiving anti–PD-1 ICB (n = 121) (39). Analyses of the recently published transcriptomic data from pre–anti-PD-1 melanoma biopsies revealed a trend toward lower HLA-I APM component expression in anti–PD-1 nonresponders (n = 62) compared with responders (n = 57) (2-tailed binomial P value = 0.039) (Figure 8C; Supplemental Table 2), similar to anti–CTLA-4 ICB (Figure 1C). In biopsies of both the anti–PD-1 and anti–CTLA-4 patient cohorts, we detected a strong correlation between expression of RIG-I (DDX58) pathway genes and HLA-I APM genes (rho = 0.81 for anti–CTLA-4, rho = 0.815 for anti–PD-1; Figure 8, D and E), nominating 3pRNA as a drug to overcome HLA-I APM downregulation. In line with this, tumor cells from ICB nonresponder UKE-Mel-154 acquired a HLA-Ihi/ICAM-1hi phenotype upon 3pRNA transfection (Figure 8B; Supplemental Figure 5A). Messenger RNA levels of the distinct HLA-I APM components and IFNβ followed the same response pattern (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). In addition to enhanced HLA-I antigen presentation, we detected a strong upregulation of PD-L1 (Figure 8, F and G). Interestingly, phenotype analyses of corresponding autologous CD8+ tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) revealed positivity not only for PD-1 but also for TIGIT (Figure 8, A and H), another inhibitory checkpoint of tumor antigen–specific T cells currently targeted with blocking antibodies in different clinical trials (40). The TIGIT ligand CD155 (PVR) was highly expressed on UKE-Mel-154c cells and remained stable upon 3pRNA transfection (Figure 8, F and G).

Figure 8 Combination of 3pRNA and ICB improves TIL reactivity toward autologous melanoma cells. (A) Clinical history of melanoma patient UKE-Mel-154. Horizontal line, time axis; above: diagnosis, therapeutic regimens, death; below: UKE-Mel-154c melanoma cell and CD8+ TILs obtained from lymph node (LN) metastasis. (B) HLA-I and ICAM-1 surface expression on 3pRNA- and ctrl RNA–transfected UKE-Mel-154c cells. Representative histograms from 3 independent experiments. (C) Volcano plot showing overall upregulation of HLA-I APM genes in clinical responders (n = 57) versus nonresponders (n = 62) in the αPD-1–treated cohort (39). The x axis is the negative log 10 value of the Mann-Whitney U P value; the y axis is the difference in mean rank between response groups. Red vertical dashed line, unadjusted P value of 0.05. (D and E) Scatterplot of RIG-I (DDX58) pathway expression against HLA-I APM expression across all samples in the αPD-1 (n = 121) and αCTLA-4 (n = 42) cohort. (F and G) PD-L1 and CD155 surface expression on 3pRNA- or ctrl RNA–transfected UKE-Mel-154c cells. (F) Representative histograms, (G) relative MFI given as mean plus SEM from 3 independent experiments. (H) Representative PD-1 and TIGIT surface expression on TILs from 3 independent experiments. (I and J) Combination of targeted RIG-I activation and ICB enhances TIL reactivity toward autologous melanoma cells. (I) Concurrent treatment. TIL activation after 4-hour coincubation with 3pRNA- or ctrl RNA–treated UKE-Mel-154c cells in the presence of PD-1 or αTIGIT antibodies, by intracellular cytokines staining (ICS). (J) Sequential treatment. After 7-day preincubation with irradiated (irr.) UKE-Mel-154c cells in the absence or presence of αPD-1 or αTIGIT antibodies, TILs were harvested and activation was measured after 4-hour coincubation with 3pRNA- or ctrl RNA–treated UKE-Mel-154c cells. (I and J) Mean plus SEM fold change in frequency of IFN-γ+CD8+ T cells stimulated by ctrl RNA–transfected UKE-Mel-154c cells from 3 independent experiments. (G, I, and J) Significantly different experimental groups: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.005 by 2-tailed paired t test.

Based on these data, we examined the influence of combined 3pRNA/anti–PD-1 ICB and 3pRNA/anti-TIGIT ICB on CD8+ TIL reactivity toward UKE-Mel-154c cells. To this end, TILs were coincubated with 3pRNA- and control RNA–treated melanoma cells in the absence or presence of anti–PD-1 and anti-TIGIT blocking antibodies. After 4 hours of incubation, intracellular cytokine staining (ICS) showed a strong increase in CD8+ T cell activation in the presence of 3pRNA-transfected UKE-Mel-154c cells compared with control RNA–treated tumor cells (Figure 8I). TIL responses toward 3pRNA-treated UKE-Mel-154c cells could be significantly enhanced when blocking anti–PD-1 and anti-TIGIT antibodies were added, indicating a synergistic effect of targeted RIG-I activation and ICB (Figure 8I). Improvement of T cell activation by anti–PD-1 ICB was achieved only in the presence of 3pRNA- but not control RNA–transfected tumor cells (Figure 8I), most likely attributable to the strong upregulation of PD-L1 upon RIG-I activation (Figure 8, F and G). In contrast, anti-TIGIT ICB significantly improved CD8+ T cell activation under both conditions (Figure 8I), due to constant high CD155 expression on UKE-Mel-154c cells (Figure 8, F and G).

In addition to concurrent treatment, we tested a sequential protocol of ICB and targeted RIG-I activation (Figure 8J). Initially, TILs were cocultured with irradiated UKE-Mel-154c cells in the absence or presence of anti–PD-1 and anti-TIGIT blocking antibodies. After an incubation period of 7 days, T cells were harvested and analyzed for their reactivity toward 3pRNA- and control RNA–transfected melanoma cells. Again, we observed a strong T cell activation only in the presence of 3pRNA- but not control RNA–transfected UKE-Mel-154c cells. Preincubation with anti–PD-1 and anti-TIGIT blocking antibodies clearly increased the fraction of TILs responding to 3pRNA-treated tumor cells, though significance was achieved only in the 3pRNA/anti-TIGIT setting (Figure 8J).

In summary, studies in the anti–PD-1 nonresponder melanoma model clearly demonstrated synergistic effects of HLA-I APM restoration by targeted RIG-I activation and ICB on antitumor T cell responses, suggesting combination therapy could improve clinical outcomes.