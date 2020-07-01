Sensory nerves regulate mesenchymal stromal cell lineage commitment by tuning sympathetic tones

Mice and in vivo treatment. The Advillin-Cre (Avil-Cre) mouse strain was provided by Xingzhong Dong (Department of Neuroscience, Johns Hopkins University). OCN-Cre mice were obtained from Thomas J. Clemens (Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Johns Hopkins University). TrkAfl/fl mice were obtained from David D. Ginty (Department of Neurobiology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA). COX2fl/fl mice were provided by Harvey Herschman (Department of Biological Chemistry, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA). EP4 fl/fl mice were obtained from Brian L. Kelsall (Laboratory of Molecular Immunology, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA). iDTRfl/fl mice and transgenic LepR-Cre mice, which expressed Cre recombinase under control of the mouse leptin receptor promoter, were purchased from the Jackson Laboratory (iDTRfl/fl stock no. 007900; LepR-Cre stock no. 008320). Heterozygous male Avil-Cre mice (female Avil-Cre mice were not used for breeding because of the risk of leakage of TrkA protein into the eggs) were crossed with a TrkAfl/fl, EP4fl/fl, or iDTRfl/fl mouse. The offspring were intercrossed to generate the following genotypes: WT, Avil-Cre (Cre recombinase expression driven by Advillin promoter), Avil-Cre::EP4fl/fl (conditional deletion of the EP4 receptor in Advillin lineage cells; referred to as EP4 Avil –/– herein), Avil-Cre::TrkAfl/fl (referred to as TrkA Avil –/–), and Avil-Cre::iDTRfl/+ (referred to as iDTR Avil +/–). To generate the inducible sensory denervation mouse model, we injected 8-week-old iDTR Avil +/– mice with 1 μg/kg DTX 3 times a week for 4 consecutive weeks. Heterozygous OCN-Cre mice were crossed with a COX2fl/fl mouse; the offspring were intercrossed to generate the following genotypes: WT, OCN-Cre, and OCN-Cre::COX2 fl/fl (referred to as COX2 OCN –/–). Heterozygous OCN-Cre mice were crossed with an EP4fl/fl mouse, and the offspring were intercrossed to generate the following genotypes: WT (referred to as EP4fl/fl) and OCN-Cre:: EP4fl/fl (conditional deletion of EP4 receptor in OCN lineage cells; referred to as EP4 OCN –/– herein). LepR-Cre;YFP mice were crossed by LepR-Cre with Rosa26-YFP mice. The genotypes of the mice were determined by PCR analyses of genomic DNA, which was extracted from mouse tails with the following primers: Avil-Cre forward CCCTGTTCACTGTGAGTAGG, reverse GCGATCCCTGAACATGTCCATC; WT AGTATCTGGTAGGTGCTTCCAG; OCN-Cre forward CAAATAGCCCTGGCAGATTC, reverse TGATACAAGGGACATCTTCC; EP4 loxP allele forward TCTGTGAAGCGAGTCCTTAGGCT, reverse CGCACTCTCTCTCTCCCAAGGAA; COX2 loxP allele forward AATTACTGCTGAAGCCCACC, reverse GAATCTCCTAGAACTGACTGG; TrkA loxP allele forward AACAGTTTTGAGCATTTTCTATTGTTT, reverse CAAAGAAAACAGAAGAAAAATAATAC; iDTR loxP allele forward GCGAAGAGTTTGTCCTCAACC, reverse AAAGTCGCTCTGAGTTGTTAT. All animals were maintained at the animal facility of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. We used all male mice in our experiments. We obtained whole blood samples by cardiac puncture immediately after euthanasia. Serum was collected by centrifuge at 200 g for 15 minutes and stored at −80°C before analyses. Femurs, tibias, and urine were also collected.

The drugs and compounds used in this study were as follows: DTX (MilliporeSigma, D0564), capsaicin (MilliporeSigma, M2028), propranolol (MilliporeSigma, 1576005), and SW033291 (Selleck, S7900). Dosages and time courses are noted in the corresponding text and figure legends.

μCT analyses. Femurs were harvested from mice, and the soft tissue around the bone was removed, followed by fixation overnight using 4% paraformaldehyde. μCT analyses were performed by using a high-resolution μCT scanner (SkyScan, 1174). The scanning procedure was performed at 65 kV with a 153-μA current. Resolution was set to 8.7 μm/pixel. Reconstruction software (NRecon, v1.6, SkyScan), data analysis software (CTAn, v1.9, SkyScan), and 3D model visualization software (CTVol, v2.0, SkyScan) were used to analyze the diaphyseal cortical and metaphyseal trabecular bone parameters of the femurs. We created cross-sectional images of the femur to perform 2D analyses of cortical bone and 3D analyses of trabecular bone. The region of interest of the trabecular bone was drawn beginning from 5% of the femur length proximal to the distal metaphyseal growth plate and extending proximally for another 5% of the total femur length. Trabecular BV/TV (Tb.BV/TV), Tb.Th, trabecular number (Tb.N), and trabecular separation (Tb.Sp) were collected from the 3D analysis data and used to represent the trabecular bone parameters.

OsO 4 staining and μCT analysis. Femurs were harvested from mice, fixed in 4% phosphate-buffered paraformaldehyde for 48 hours, and decalcified for 2 weeks in 10% EDTA at 4°C. The proximal ends of femurs were cut off and discarded. We incubated the distal part of femurs in 2% aqueous OsO 4 (MilliporeSigma) for 2 hours in the fume hood. The femurs were rinsed in PBS for 48 hours and then scanned using a high-resolution μCT scanner (SkyScan 1172, Bruker MicroCT) at 6-μm resolution using 45 peak kV (kVp) and 177 μA. Quantification of adipocytes (Ad.N) and adipocyte volume/marrow volume (Ad.V/Ma.V) was registered to decalcified bone as previously described (58, 59).

Histology, immunohistochemistry, and immunofluorescence assay. Femurs were collected and fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde overnight and decalcified by using 10% EDTA (pH 7.4) (AMRESCO, 0105) for 21 days. The samples were then dehydrated with 30% sucrose for 24 hours and embedded in paraffin or optimal cutting temperature compound (Sakura Finetek). We prepared 4-μm–thick coronal sections of the femur for SO/FG and Masson’s staining according to the manufacturer’s protocols. Briefly, sections were stained with Weigert’s iron hematoxylin for 5 minutes, then counterstained with FG for 3 minutes, washed with 1% acetic acid, and stained in 0.1% SO. The sections were then dehydrated, clear mounted, and visualized by light microscopy; the cartilage matrix proteoglycans stained red, and bone compartments stained green. For Masson’s staining, the sections were stained with Trichrome Stain (Masson) Kit (MilliporeSigma, HT15); cytoplasm and muscle fibers stained red; and bone tissue displayed blue coloration. Thick sections were cut as described previously (42). Briefly, the femurs were fixed for 4 hours with 4% paraformaldehyde at 4°C, then decalcified at 4°C using 0.5 M EDTA (pH 7.4) for 24 hours with constant shaking. The samples were dehydrated in 20% sucrose and 2% polyvinylpyrrolidone solution for 24 hours and embedded in 8% gelatin (MilliporeSigma, G1890) in the presence of 20% sucrose and 2% polyvinylpyrrolidone. Twenty- and 40-μm-thick coronal sections of the femurs were obtained, 20-μm–thick sections for femur adipocyte and osteoblast staining, and 40-μm–thick sections for femur sensory nerve staining.

Immunostaining was performed using standard protocols. Briefly, the sections were incubated with primary antibodies against OCN (Takara Bio, M173, 1:200), perilipin (MilliporeSigma, P1873; 1:500), CGRP (Abcam, ab81887), GFP (Abcam, ab13970), and TrkA (R&D Systems, AF1065) overnight at 4°C. An HRP-streptavidin detection kit (Dako) was used in immunohistochemical procedures to detect immunoactivity, followed by counterstaining with hematoxylin (Dako, S3309). Fluorescence-conjugated secondary antibodies were used in immunofluorescence procedures to detect fluorescent signals after counterstaining with DAPI (Vector, H-1200). We used a Zeiss LSM 780 confocal microscope or an Olympus BX51 microscope for sample image capturing. A BrdU staining kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 8800-6599-45) was used to perform the BrdU immunostaining procedure. Quantitative histomorphometric analysis was performed by using OsteoMeasure XP Software (OsteoMetric) in a blinded fashion.

Flow cytometry assay. Mouse femurs were dissected, and soft tissue of the femur was removed. We then crushed femurs with sterilized bone scissors, and the bone pieces were further digested within a 10-mL digesting buffer mixture of α-MEM containing 3 mg/mL collagenase I (Worthington), 4 mg/mL dispase (MilliporeSigma), and 1 U/mL DNAse I (Invitrogen) for 20 minutes in a shaking water bath at 37°C. The suspension was passed through a 70-μm cell strainer to remove tissue fragments and centrifuged at 300 g for 5 minutes at 4°C. The pellet was resuspended in ACK lysing buffer (BD Biosciences) to exclude red blood cells and centrifuged at 300 g for 5 minutes at 4°C. The pellet was resuspended in 100 μL staining buffer (BioLegend) and stained with antibodies for 30 minutes at 4°C. The antibodies were as follows: anti-CD31–Brilliant Violet 421 (BioLegend, 102424; 1:200), anti-CD45–Brilliant Violet 421 (BioLegend, 103134; 1:200), anti-Ter119–Brilliant Violet 421 (BioLegend, 116234; 1:200), anti–mouse Sca-1–APC/CY7 (BioLegend, 108126; 1:200), anti-CD24–PE (eBioscience, clone 30-F1, 1920468), and anti–mouse CD140a (eBioscience, 135908). The dead cells were marked by using a fixable dead cell stain kit (Molecular Probes), and living cells were gated for lack of UV fluorescence. Before flow cytometry, cells were resuspended in staining buffer and analyzed on an LSR II flow cytometer (BD Biosciences).

CFU-F, CFU-OB, and CFU-AD in vitro differentiation assays. Bone marrow digestion and CFU-F, CFU-OB and CFU-AD assays of mouse bone marrow cells were based on previously described protocols with customization (38, 39). Briefly, for CFU assays with unfractionated bone marrow cells, freshly isolated single-cell suspensions from femur of 12-week-old male mice were plated at a density of 5 × 104/cm2 in 6-well plates in DMEM (Gibco) with 15% FBS (Gibco), 10 μmol/L Y-27632 (STEMCELL Technologies), and 1% penicillin/streptomycin (MilliporeSigma) and incubated at 37°C. For CFU-F assays with sorted cells, cells were sorted into culture at a density of 10/cm2 in 6-well plates, ensuring that colonies would form at clonal density to allow counting; CFU-F colonies were counted with crystal violet staining after 10 days of expansion, and we included the colonies that contained 50 cells or more. For the in vitro osteoblast differentiation assays (CFU-OB), cells were seeded at a density of 5 × 103/cm2 and stained with alizarin red (MilliporeSigma) after 21 days of culture with StemPro Osteogenesis Differentiation Kits (Gibco). For in vitro adipocyte differentiation assays (CFU-AD), cells were seeded at a density of 1 × 104/cm2 and stained with oil red O (MilliporeSigma) after 14 days of culture with a StemPro Adipogenesis Differentiation Kit (Gibco).

qPCR. Total RNA was purified from cells in culture or tissues using TRIzol (Invitrogen, 15596026), following the manufacturer’s protocol. We performed qPCR using the ﻿SYBR Green Power PCR Master Mix (Invitrogen, A25777) on a CFX Connect instrument (Bio-Rad); Gapdh amplification was used as an internal control. Dissociation curve analysis was performed for every experiment. Sequences of the primers used for each gene were as follows: Pparg forward ACCACTCGCATTCCTTTGAC, reverse TGGGTCAGCTCTTGTGAATG; Cebpa forward AAACAACGCAACGTGGAGA, reverse GCGGTCATTGTCACTGGTC; Fabp4 forward CATCAGCGTAAATGGGGATT, reverse GTCGTCTGCGGTGATTTCAT; Alp forward ATCTTTGGTCTGGCTCCCATG, reverse TGAGCGACACGGACAAGAAGCCCTT; Col1a1 forward GACGCCATCAAGGTCTACTG, reverse ACGGGAATCCATCGGTCA; Runx2 forward TTACCTACACCCCGCCAGTC, reverse TGCTGGTCTGGAAGGGTCC.

In vivo BrdU incorporation assay. The BrdU assay was conducted as previously described (42). Briefly, mice were injected intraperitoneally with a single dose of 100 mg/kg BrdU (MilliporeSigma) diluted in sterilized PBS. The effect of BrdU labeling was maintained by giving BrdU via drinking water at a concentration of 0.5 mg/mL. Drinking water was renewed every other day. For BrdU analysis in flow cytometry, we used an APC-BrdU flow kit (BD Bioscience) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Bone regeneration and fracture models. Mice underwent general anesthesia. The bone regeneration model was established as described previously (5). Briefly, a longitudinal incision was made on each knee to expose the femoral condyle by patella dislocation. Then, a hole was made at the intercondylar notch of the femur using a dental drill. A 0.6-mm–diameter Kirschner wire was placed from the proximal end of the femur to confirm marrow ablation by radiography. The dislocated patella was reposed, and the skin was sutured after removal of the Kirschner wire. Bone samples were harvested 7 days after bone marrow ablation, as described above.

The bone fracture procedure was performed as described previously (51). Briefly, after mice were anesthetized, a stainless steel pin was inserted into the intramedullary canal from the distal femur to stabilize the fracture region. The pin was fixed in place by a wedge that was made by bending the first 2 mm of a 30-gauge needle. Fracture was made by 3-point bending, and the surgery region was then sutured. The treated mice were transferred into cages when they recovered from surgery and were checked twice a day. The fractured femurs were harvested, and the pin was removed 2 weeks postoperatively. μCT, bone sectioning, and staining were further performed on these bone samples.

Statistics. All data analyses were performed using SPSS software, version 15.0 (IBM). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. For comparisons between 2 groups, we used 2-tailed Student’s t tests. For comparisons among multiple groups, we used 1-way ANOVA. A P value less than 0.05 was deemed significant. All representative experiments were repeated at least 3 times. All relevant data are available from the authors. Methods for the Von Frey test, hot plate test, kidney transplantation, metabolic studies, and ELISA assay are described in Supplemental Methods.

Study approval. All animal experiments were performed in accordance with NIH policies on the use of laboratory animals. All experimental protocols were approved by the Animal Care and Use Committee of Johns Hopkins University.