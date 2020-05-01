The neonatal microenvironment programs innate γδ T cells through the transcription factor STAT5

STAT5 regulates the neonatal expansion of γδT17 cells. In order to test the importance of STAT5 in RORγt-expressing γδ T cells, we crossed Rorc-Cre (RORγtCRE) mice (38) with mice floxed for both Stat5a and Stat5b (RORγtCRE-STAT5F/F) (39) and analyzed the numbers of lymph node (LN) and skin γδT17 cells. We found that compared with littermate controls (Cre−), RORγtCRE-STAT5F/F mice (Cre+) contained severely reduced numbers of γδT17 cells defined phenotypically as CD27−CD44+ in the LN and CCR6+CD3+ in the skin (Figure 1, A and B). This was confirmed by the near-complete lack of IL-17–expressing γδ T cells in the LN (Figure 1B). Deficiency in STAT5 equally affected both Vγ4+ and Vγ4− subsets of γδT17 cells (not shown) (Vγ nomenclature according to Heilig and Tonegawa) (40). Interestingly, RORγtCRE-STAT5F/F mice had a concomitant increase in IFN-γ–expressing and CD27+ γδ T cells (Figure 1C). In RORγtCRE-STAT5F/F mice, deletion of STAT5 in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells was not complete (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI131241DS1). Insufficient deletion in the αβ T cell compartment using RORγtCRE deleter mice is explained by the low activity of the Cre recombinase in these subsets (41). Consequently, we did not observe differences in the numbers of TCRβ+CD4+CCR6+ cells, which are enriched for Th17 cells (Supplemental Figure 1B), or in the frequency of IFN-γ–producing CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 1B). Surprisingly, and also in agreement with previous observations (42), the percentage of IL-17A–producing CD4+ T cells was higher even when STAT5 was only partially deleted (Supplemental Figure 1B). To test whether lack of STAT5 affected other RORγt-expressing innate T cell populations, we enumerated IL-17A+TCRγδ− cells in the LNs of RORγtCRE-STAT5F/F mice and found a significant reduction in their numbers compared with those in controls (Supplemental Figure 1C), indicating that STAT5 may be important for more than one innate T cell subset.

Figure 1 STAT5 is necessary for the neonatal expansion of γδT17 cells. Flow cytometric analysis of γδ T cells in RORγtCRE-STAT5F/F (Cre+) and littermate control mice (Cre−). In graphs, each symbol represents a mouse, and lines represent the median. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 using Mann-Whitney test. (A) Expression of CD27 and CD44 in order to identify CD27−CD44+ γδT17 cells in the LN. Numbers indicate percentage of CD27−CD44+ within the γδ T cell compartment. (B) Numbers of γδT17 cells in the LN (staining as in A) and skin and frequency of IL-17A–producing cells within the LN γδ T cell compartment. In the skin, γδT17 cells were identified as CD45+CD3loVγ5−TCRβ−TCRγδ+CCR6+. (C) Numbers of CD27+ γδ T cells in the LN and frequency of IFN-γ–producing cells within the LN γδ T cell compartment. (D) Numbers of CD27−CD44+ γδT17 cells in 2- and 7-day-old thymi. (E) Numbers of CD27−CD44+ γδT17 cells in 7- and 14-day-old LN. (F) Frequency of Ki67+RORγt+ or Ki67+CCR6+ cells within the CD44+TCRγδ+ compartment in 7- and 14-day-old LN. (A–C) n = 14–16 mice, 5 experiments; (D) n = 11 (d2) and 9 (d7) Cre− mice and 23 (d2) and 12 (d7) Cre+ mice, 3 experiments; (E) n = 9 (d7) and 4 (d14) Cre− mice and 10 (d7) and 10 (d14) Cre+ mice, 3 experiments; (F) n = 7 (d7) and 6 (d14) Cre− mice and 13 (d7) and 10 (d14) Cre+ mice, 3 experiments.

In order to determine whether the defect we observed in RORγtCRE-STAT5F/F mice was intrinsic to the γδT17 population, we generated mixed bone marrow chimeras using CD45.1+ WT and Cre+ CD45.2+ donors and analyzed LNs and skin 12 weeks later. We found that by comparison with WT, RORγtCRE-STAT5F/F bone marrow failed to generate γδT17 cells, suggesting that the STAT5-associated defect is cell-intrinsic (Supplemental Figure 2A). It is noteworthy that in the skin we could not detect any γδT17 cells originating from RORγtCRE-STAT5F/F bone marrow (Supplemental Figure 2A). Because γδT17 cells are embryonic and neonatal in nature, we reasoned that an adult stem cell niche in the bone marrow might misrepresent the requirements of thymically exported cells after birth. We therefore isolated γδ T cells from neonatal thymi of RORγtCRE-STAT5F/F and littermate control mice, mixed them 1:1, and transferred them to recombinase-activating gene-1–deficient (Rag1–/–) hosts. We found that STAT5-sufficient cells outcompeted their STAT5-deficient counterparts, suggesting that STAT5 is required cell-intrinsically for maintaining γδT17 cells (Supplemental Figure 2B).

We next investigated whether reduced γδT17 cell numbers in the absence of STAT5 were due to a developmental defect. We examined newborn thymi from RORγtCRE-STAT5F/F and littermate control mice and found no differences in γδT17 cellularity (Figure 1D) or IL-17A expression (Supplemental Figure 3A). Expression of both Stat5a and Stat5b was significantly lower in RORγtCRE-STAT5F/F γδT17 cells sorted from newborn thymi compared with Cre− controls or CD27+ γδ T cells (Supplemental Figure 3B). Separating the newborn γδT17 population into Vγ4+ and Vγ4− cells did not show any subset-specific differences (Supplemental Figure 3C). Since the Vγ4− population is heterogeneous and may be composed of cells expressing Vγ6, Vγ1, and Vγ2, we stained for these TCRγ chains and found no significant differences in the numbers of γδT17 cells between STAT5-deficient and STAT5-sufficient cells in the newborn thymus (Supplemental Figure 3D). We additionally analyzed Vγ4+ and Vγ6+ cells in embryonic day 16 thymi of RORγtCRE-STAT5F/F and littermate control mice. At that developmental stage Vγ4- and Vγ6-expressing cells were either CD27+ or CD27−; however, lack of STAT5 did not impact on their numbers (Supplemental Figure 3E). This suggested that the major impact of STAT5 occurs extrathymically. We thus analyzed neonatal mice and found a significant decrease in LN γδT17 cell numbers in 7- and 14-day-old mice (Figure 1E). Assessment of proliferation by Ki67 staining showed that γδT17 cells in RORγtCRE-STAT5F/F neonatal mice displayed reduced turnover compared with controls (Figure 1F). Furthermore, expression of the antiapoptotic STAT5 target gene product BCL2 (23, 43) was reduced in neonatal STAT5-deficient γδT17 cells (Supplemental Figure 3F), suggesting impaired survival. Collectively, we demonstrate that STAT5 is important for the turnover and survival of γδT17 cells during neonatal and adult life.

Differential regulation of γδT17 and CD27+ γδ T cells by STAT5A and STAT5B. Since deficiency in STAT5 resulted in near-complete loss of γδT17 cells, we next examined the influence of hyperactive STAT5 expression. We used 2 established models of STAT5 hyperactivity whereby the Vav1 promoter drives the expression of (a) high or low copies of the hyperactive S710F STAT5A mutant (44, 45), or (b) human WT or the hyperactive N642H STAT5B mutant (30). Constitutively high levels of hyperactive STAT5A resulted in very high numbers of γδT17 cells in LNs, but hyperactivation of STAT5A had a considerably smaller impact on CD27+ γδ T cells (Figure 2, A and B). In contrast, constitutive expression of hyperactive STAT5B increased the numbers of CD27+ γδ T but had a smaller effect on γδT17 cells (Figure 2, A and B). When we analyzed cytokine expression, we found that IFN-γ was only induced by hyperactive STAT5B (Supplemental Figure 4A), whereas IL-17A could be induced at high levels by both hyperactive STAT5A and WT STAT5B expression (Figure 2C). However, hyperactive STAT5B did not induce IL-17A expression (Figure 2C). In order to test whether the differences we detected were due to varying activity levels between the 2 hyperactive transgenes, we purified CD27+ and γδT17 cells from the LNs of STAT5AS710Fhigh and STAT5BN642H mice and analyzed expression of some of the common STAT5A/B target genes (44) as a surrogate for transgene activity. We found that none of the STAT5A/B target genes were differentially regulated within the 2 populations (Supplemental Figure 4B), suggesting that there is no difference in the activity level of the transgenes.

Figure 2 Differential impact of STAT5A and STAT5B on γδT17 and CD27+ γδ T cells. Flow cytometric analysis of γδ T cells in mice that either are wild type or constitutively express under the Vav1 promoter one of the following forms of STAT5: low (STAT5AS710Flow) or high (STAT5AS710Fhigh) copy number of the hyperactive STAT5A S710F mutant, or human wild-type STAT5B or the hyperactive N642H STAT5B mutant (STAT5BN642H). In graphs, each symbol represents a mouse, and lines represent the median. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 using ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. (A) Expression of CD27 and CD44 in order to identify CD27−CD44+ γδT17 cells in the LN. Numbers indicate percentage of CD27−CD44+ or CD27+ within the γδ T cell compartment. (B) Numbers of γδT17 (staining as in A) and CD27+ cells in the LN. (C) Expression of IL-17A within the LN γδ T cell compartment (single asterisk in STAT5BN642H denotes difference by comparison with STAT5AS710Flow). (D) Expression of CCR6 and Vγ4 in skin γδT17 cells (staining as in Figure 1B). Numbers indicate percentage of CCR6+ or CCR6− cells within the γδ T cell compartment. (E) Numbers of CCR6+ and CCR6− cells identified in D. (F) Ratio of CCR6+ over CCR6− cells in WT compared with STAT5AS710Fhigh (5A) and STAT5BN642H (5B) mice. (A–E) n = 8 WT, 8 STAT5AS710Flow, 8 STAT5AS710Fhigh, 7 STAT5B, and 5 STAT5BN642H mice, 2 experiments.

Skin γδT17 cell numbers, like those in the LN, were greatly enhanced by hyperactive STAT5A, whereas STAT5B had a milder impact (Figure 2, D and E). With the exception of Vγ5+ dendritic epidermal T cells, CCR6+ γδT17 cells are the only γδ population in the skin. However, mice expressing hyperactive STAT5B, and to a lesser extent mice expressing hyperactive STAT5A, contained CCR6− γδ T cells that were either Vγ4+ or Vγ4− (Figure 2, D–F). Collectively, our data point toward a dominant role of STAT5A in supporting γδT17 cells in LN and skin, with STAT5B supporting mainly IFN-γ–producing and CCR6− γδ T cells.

RORγtCRE-STAT5F/F mice are resistant to EAE. γδT17 cells have been implicated in the pathogenesis of EAE (3, 46), and we therefore investigated how well RORγtCRE-STAT5F/F mice responded to myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein–induced (MOG-induced) EAE. We found that compared with littermate controls, RORγtCRE-STAT5F/F mice were resistant to EAE symptoms (Figure 3A). This correlated with significantly reduced γδT17 cells in the LN and brain at days 11 and 21 after immunization (Figure 3, B–D). As expected, γδ T cell–associated IL-17A production was significantly reduced at all time points in mice lacking STAT5 (Figure 3E). Although it has been recently suggested that inflammatory conditions during EAE can regenerate γδT17 cells de novo (47), our data suggest that in the absence of STAT5, γδT17 cell regeneration cannot occur.

Figure 3 RORγtCRE-STAT5F/F mice are resistant to EAE. Disease progression and flow cytometric analysis of γδ and CD4+ T cells in RORγtCRE-STAT5F/F (Cre+) and littermate control mice (Cre−) that had been previously immunized with 50 μg MOG peptide in CFA and 200 ng pertussis toxin. In graphs, each symbol represents a mouse, and lines represent the median (except in A). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 using Mann-Whitney test. (A) Clinical symptoms of EAE until day 21 after immunization. Data are pool of 20 mice per genotype and shown as mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test. ANOVA P < 0.0001; Bonferroni’s test returned significance for days 11–21 with day 11 P = 0.003 and days 12–21 P < 0.0001. (B and C) Numbers of γδT17 cells in the LN (staining as in Figure 1A) of unimmunized controls (EAE−) and at 11 (B) and 21 (C) days after immunization. (D) Numbers of γδT17 cells in the brain (identified as CD45+CD3+TCRβ−TCRγδ+CD44+CD27−) at days 11 and 21 after immunization. (E) Expression of IL-17A within the LN γδ T cell compartment of unimmunized controls (EAE−) and at 11 and 21 days after immunization. (F) Numbers of CD4+CD44+CD3+TCRβ+ cells in the brain at days 11 and 21 after immunization. (B, C, and E) n = 11–12 mice (d11/21) and 2–8 mice (EAE−), 3 experiments; (D and F) n = 4–6 mice (EAE−), 8 mice (d11), and 11 mice (d21), 3 experiments.

It has been shown that in addition to their direct contribution to EAE pathogenesis, γδT17 cells are required for optimal Th17 responses (3). We therefore interrogated the CD4+ T cell response in the LN and brain of RORγtCRE-STAT5F/F and littermate control mice during EAE. We found that the numbers and cytokine production of CD4+ T cells were not affected in the LN (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E), which may reflect the levels of STAT5 still detectable in these cells (Supplemental Figure 1A). As expected from the clinical score and the lack of proinflammatory γδT17 cells, there was a profound reduction in CD4+ T cell numbers within the brain of RORγtCRE-STAT5F/F mice (Figure 3F). Collectively, our data show that loss of γδT17 cells due to STAT5 deficiency is associated with dramatically reduced inflammatory responses in the EAE model.

Intestinal lamina propria γδT17 cells express T-bet and require STAT3 and retinoic acid for cytokine production. Besides the skin and peripheral lymphoid tissues, γδ T cells with type 3 functionality have been described in the mucosa, such as the lung and gut (48, 49). We therefore wanted to test whether STAT5 regulated γδT17 cells specifically in the intestinal lamina propria. In order to avoid potential differences in γδT17 surface markers in the gut, we stained small intestinal and colonic lamina propria (sLP and cLP, respectively) for RORγt and T-bet and compared this with peripheral LNs. Surprisingly, we found that many RORγt+ γδ T cells in the gut coexpressed T-bet (Figure 4A). We additionally confirmed the presence of RORγt+T-bet+ γδ T cells by generating double-transgenic mice reporting GFP and AmCyan under control of the promoters for Rorc and Tbx21, respectively (Supplemental Figure 5A). Of the RORγt+T-bet+ γδ T cells, approximately 70%–80% in the sLP and 90% in the cLP were Vγ6+, the remaining cells being mostly Vγ4+ (Figure 4B). By transcription factor staining analysis, we found that the RORγt+T-bet+ γδ T cell population was more prevalent in the ileum and proximal colon (Figure 4C), which contrasted with the distribution of RORγt−T-bet+ γδ T cells in the same locations (Supplemental Figure 5B). In order to investigate which factors regulate the expression of T-bet, we analyzed mice deficient in Toll-like receptor and IL-12 signaling as well as mice depleted of their intestinal microbial flora. We found that expression of T-bet was independent of the microbiota (Supplemental Figure 5C), MyD88, TRIF, and IL-12 signaling (Supplemental Figure 5D).

Figure 4 Intestinal γδT17 cells express T-bet and require STAT3 for IL-17A and IL-22. Flow cytometric analysis of LN and intestinal γδ T cells in WT (C57BL/6), RORγtGFPT-betAmCyan, or in RORγtCRE-STAT3F/F (Cre+) and littermate control mice (Cre−). In graphs, each symbol represents a mouse, and lines represent the median. Cytokine detection was performed following IL-23 restimulation. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 using Mann-Whitney test. (A) Expression of RORγt and T-bet within the γδ T cell compartment of the LN, sLP, and cLP. Numbers indicate percentage of RORγt and T-bet expression. (B) Expression of Vγ6 and Vγ4 and frequency of Vγ1-, Vγ2-, Vγ-4, Vγ5-, and Vγ6-expressing RORγt+T-bet+ γδ T cells in the cLP and sLP (using RORγtGFPT-betAmCyan double-reporter mice). (C) Frequency of RORγt+T-bet+ cells within the γδ T cell compartment in the indicated small intestinal (s.i.) and colonic segments. (D) Expression of RORγt and IL-17A, RORγt and IL-22, or IL-17A and IFN-γ in the γδ T cell compartment of cLP from 7-day-old mice (representative of 2 experiments). (E) Expression of IL-17A and IL-22 (top) or IL-17A and IFN-γ (bottom) in the cLP of RORγtCRE-STAT3F/F (Cre+) and littermate control mice (Cre−). Numbers indicate percentage of positive expression. (F) Frequency of IL-17A+, IL-22+, and IFN-γ+ γδ T cells in the cLP of RORγtCRE-STAT3F/F (Cre+) and littermate control mice (Cre−). (A) n = 10–14 mice, 6 experiments; (B) n = 6 mice, 2 experiments; (C) n = 8 mice, 4 experiments; (D) n = 8 mice, 2 experiments; (E and F) n = 6 mice, 2 experiments.

In agreement with their innate nature, intestinal γδT17 cells produced IL-17A, IL-22, and IFN-γ as early as 7 days after birth (Figure 4D), indicating a functional γδT17 population that has acquired the ability to produce IFN-γ at steady state. Using RORγtCRE-STAT3F/F mice, we recently showed that STAT3 is critical for the production of IL-17A/F and IL-22 by activated γδT17 cells (41). Similarly, we found that in intestinal γδT17 cells production of both IL-17A and IL-22 was STAT3-dependent (Figure 4, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). One of the key factors regulating IFN-γ–expressing cells is retinoic acid (RA) (50). We therefore examined mice possessing an RA receptor–dominant-negative (RARdn) transgene, which prevents active RARα signaling (51) in RORγt-expressing cells (RORγtCRE-RARdnF/F mice). We found that loss of RA signaling was associated with reduced overall expression of IFN-γ (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 6C) as well as reduced frequency of IL-17A+IFN-γ+ and IL-22+IFN-γ+ cells (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 6D). In contrast, deficiency in RA signaling resulted in significantly increased frequency of IL-17A+IFN-γ− and IL-22+IFN-γ− T-bet+ γδT17 cells in the colon and small intestine (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 6D). Collectively, these data indicate that lamina propria T-bet+ γδT17 cells are innate cells that can coproduce IL-17, IL-22, and IFN-γ, and that their cytokine expression profile is regulated by STAT3 and RA.

Figure 5 Retinoic acid receptor signaling regulates IFN-γ production in intestinal T-bet+ γδT17 cells. Flow cytometric analysis of cytokine expression in colonic γδ T cells in RORγtCRE-RARdnF/F (Cre+) and littermate control mice (Cre−) following IL-23 stimulation. In graphs, each symbol represents a mouse, and lines represent the median. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 using Mann-Whitney test. (A) Expression of CD44 and IFN-γ (dot plots) and frequency of IFN-γ+ γδ T cells (graph) in RORγtCRE-RARdnF/F (Cre+) and littermate control mice (Cre−). (B) Expression of IL-17A and IFN-γ (top dot plots) or IL-22 and IFN-γ (bottom dot plots) with graphical representation of the frequency of IL-17A+IFN-γ+ and IL-17A+IFN-γ− or IL-22+IFN-γ+ and IL-22+IFN-γ− γδ T cells in RORγtCRE-RARdnF/F (Cre+) and littermate control mice (Cre−). (A and B) n = 11 mice, 5 experiments.

STAT5 regulates T-bet expression and determines the progression of intestinal γδT17 cells through neonatal development. Following the identification of a distinct gut-specific γδT17 population, we aimed to understand its dependence on STAT5. Like those from LNs, RORγt-expressing γδ T cells, irrespective of T-bet, were drastically and significantly reduced from the sLP and cLP of RORγtCRE-STAT5F/F mice (Figure 6, A and B). Analysis of GOF STAT5A and STAT5B mice revealed that hyperactive STAT5A downregulated T-bet in RORγt+ cLP γδ T cells, whereas hyperactive STAT5B enhanced it (Figure 6C), suggesting a yin/yang regulation in RORγt+ cLP γδ T cells by STAT5A versus STAT5B. Hyperactive STAT5A preferentially expanded RORγt+ cells in the gut, whereas hyperactive STAT5B favored T-bet–expressing γδ T cells irrespective of whether they expressed RORγt (Figure 6, D–F).

Figure 6 STAT5 is a critical determinant of T-bet–expressing intestinal γδT17 cells. Flow cytometric analysis of intestinal γδ T cells in RORγtCRE-STAT5F/F (Cre+) and littermate control mice (Cre−) or in hyperactive STAT5A and STAT5B mutant mice as described in Figure 2. In graphs, each symbol represents a mouse, and lines represent the median. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 using Mann-Whitney test (A–C) or ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test (D–F). (A) Expression of RORγt and T-bet within the γδ T cell compartment of the LN, sLP, and cLP. Numbers indicate percentage of RORγt and T-bet expression. (B) Frequency of RORγt+T-bet+ and RORγt+T-bet− cells within the γδ T cell compartment in LN, sLP, and cLP. (C) Expression of T-bet (histogram) and T-bet mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) (graph) in RORγt+ cLP γδ T cells from WT, STAT5AS710Fhigh (5A), or STAT5BN642H (5B) mice as described in Figure 2. In the graph, colors indicate 2 different experiments. (D–F) Numbers of RORγt+T-bet− (D), RORγt+T-bet+ (E), and RORγt−T-bet+ (F) γδ T cells in the cLP of the indicated hyperactive STAT5A and STAT5B mutant mice or WT control mice. (A and B) n = 10–14 mice, 6 experiments; (C–F) n = 8 WT, 8 STAT5AS710Flow, 8 STAT5AS710Fhigh, 7 STAT5B, and 5 STAT5BN642H mice, 2 experiments.

Next, we sought to determine whether STAT5 also regulated RORγt+T-bet+ γδ T cells neonatally. We therefore analyzed neonatal gut at different time points and found that 1–2 days after birth γδ T cells in the colon and small intestine expressed either RORγt or T-bet but not both (Figure 7, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). T-bet was induced in RORγt-expressing cells at day 4 and stabilized to adult levels within the first week of life (Figure 7, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Expression of T-bet at neonatal day 4 coincided with a rapid increase in cell proliferation, which was blunted in the absence of STAT5 (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 7D). RORγtCRE-STAT5F/F mice did not upregulate T-bet and failed to sustain a RORγt+ γδ T cell population after birth (Figure 7, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). However, despite their functional presence in the neonatal gut, RORγt-expressing γδ T cells were not necessary for protection against early-life infection with the attaching and effacing bacterium Citrobacter rodentium (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C).

Figure 7 STAT5 regulates the neonatal fate of intestinal T-bet+ γδT17 cells. Flow cytometric analysis of colonic γδ T cells in RORγtCRE-STAT5F/F (Cre+) and littermate control mice (Cre−) during neonatal ontogeny. Day of birth is counted as day 1 (d1). In graphs, each symbol represents a mouse, and lines represent the median. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 using Mann-Whitney test. (A) Expression of RORγt and T-bet within the γδ T cell compartment of cLP at the indicated days after birth. Numbers indicate percentage of RORγt and T-bet expression. (B) Frequency of cLP RORγt+T-bet+ γδ T cells at the indicated days after birth. (C) Frequency of cLP RORγt+ γδ T cells (including T-bet+) at the indicated days after birth. (D) Frequency of cLP Ki67+RORγt+ γδ T cells at the indicated days after birth. (A–D) n = 2–16 mice from at least 5 different litters.

Collectively, our data demonstrate that during neonatal life STAT5 acts as a molecular checkpoint to promote proliferation of intestinal γδT17 cells. Moreover, our data reveal an interesting balance between STAT5A and STAT5B, which appear to have opposing roles in the regulation of T-bet expression, thereby differentially coordinating tissue specificity of γδT17 cells.