Histone deacetylase 9 promotes endothelial-mesenchymal transition and an unfavorable atherosclerotic plaque phenotype

Cell culture and treatment. HCAECs and HUVECs (Lonza, C-2585 and C2517A, respectively) were cultured at 37°C in 5% CO 2 in endothelial basal medium-2 supplemented with EGM-2MV BulletKit (CC-3202, Lonza) and used at passages 6–7. To induce EndMT, 70,000 cells/well in a 6-well plate or 250,000 cells in a 10 cm dish were plated and designated day 0. Complete EGM-2MV medium was changed every other day (days 1 and 3 after plating). EndMT was induced by incubating cells in 50 ng/mL recombinant human TGF-β2 (100-35B, PeproTech) and 200 mM H 2 O 2 (H1009, MilliporeSigma) added to complete media on days 1 and 3, as described (12). For experiments using MC1568 (16265, Cayman), cells were treated with 1, 3, or 7 μM MC1568, 30 minutes prior to the first EndMT induction and then daily for the duration of EndMT. Cells were harvested after 5 days of treatment. For EndMT induction using TGF-β2+IL-1β, HUVECs were treated with 10 ng/mL TGF-β2 and 1 ng/mL IL-1β daily for 7 days, and as indicated, 7 μM MC1568 was added 30 minutes prior to the addition of cytokines.

MPLECs were obtained from Endo-Hdac9KO mice (Cdh5-CreERT2;Hdac9fl/fl). For each batch of MPLECs, 4 Endo-Hdac9KO mice were anesthetized by intraperitoneal injection and perfused with 10 mL ice-cold HBSS++ buffer (Supplemental Table 1). Lungs were removed and rinsed in RPMI 1640 medium (11875093, Thermo Fisher) with 1% antibiotic/antimycotic (15240-112, Life Technologies) before being minced using a scalpel. Minced lungs were digested in 20 mL HBSS++ buffer containing 0.2% collagenase A (10103586001, MilliporeSigma) for 2 hours at 37°C with constant tilting. Cells were then filtered through a 70 μm nylon filter (352350, Falcon) and washed twice before resuspension in 3 mL 0.1% BSA (A9647, MilliporeSigma) in PBS (used as 1× PBS in all experiments), which was further incubated with 2.7 μg CD31-coated (553370, BD Biosciences) Dynabeads (11035, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 60 minutes at 4°C on a roller. Bead-bound cells were collected using a magnet, resuspended in mouse endothelial cell medium (M1168, Cell Biologics), and cultured for at least 7 days to allow adherence and initial expansion. After further expansion and at passages 2–3, to ablate Hdac9 and induce EndMT in MPLECs, 70,000 cells/well were seeded onto a 6-well plate and designated day 0. On day 1, medium was replaced with 1 mL mouse endothelial cell medium plus 10 μM 4-OH tamoxifen (H7904, MilliporeSigma) or the same volume of excipient. 4-OH tamoxifen was reconstituted in ethanol, then diluted with peanut oil (P2144, MilliporeSigma) per the manufacturer’s instructions. On days 3 and 5, medium was replaced with mouse endothelial cell medium containing (a) 2 μM 4-OH tamoxifen or equivalent volume of vehicle; and/or (b) 50 ng/mL of recombinant mouse TGF-β2 (CK35, Bon Opus Biosciences) plus 200 mM H 2 O 2 . Cells were harvested for further study on day 7 after plating.

Flow cytometry. Flow cytometry was performed on HCAECs after 5-day EndMT induction, with or without treatment with MC1568 as described above. After trypsinization and washing, cells were fixed for 10 minutes in 4% PFA and then washed in PBS. Cells were then stained with anti-FAP–Alexa Fluor 647 (bs-5758R-A647, Bioss) or isotype control in PBS containing 0.5% saponin for 2 hours on ice. Cells were washed with PBS before analysis on a BD LSR II Flow Cytometer.

Animals and treatments. For all in vivo experiments, experimental groups comprised nearly equal numbers of male and female mice, and results are presented in aggregate (males and females combined). Sex-specific data are provided for body weight.

For Hdac9 knockout experiments, C57BL6 Hdac9fl/fl mice (62) were crossed with C57BL6 Cdh5-CreERT2 mice (65) to generate an inducible endothelial-specific Hdac9 knockout model (Cdh5-CreERT2;Hdac9fl/fl). All mice (Cdh5-CreERT2;Hdac9fl/fl and Hdac9fl/fl littermate controls) received 2 mg tamoxifen/d for 5 consecutive days via intraperitoneal injection beginning at 5 weeks of age. To induce atherosclerosis, all mice received a single dose (100 μl volume containing 1.5 × 1011 virus particles/mouse) of gain-of-function (D377Y) murine PCSK9-encoding recombinant adeno-associated viral vector (rAAV-PCSK9) at 7 weeks of age as described (66). All mice were fed a high-fat adjusted calories diet (42% from fat, TD88137, Envigo) from 8 weeks of age for 16 weeks. At week 8 (immediately before initiation of high-fat diet), week 16, and week 24 (before intraperitoneal BrdU injection), blood pressure was measured using a CODA noninvasive mouse blood pressure system (Kent Scientific Corp.) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Three blood pressure measurements were performed, and the mean was taken. Tissues were harvested when mice were 24 weeks of age. BrdU (ab142567, Abcam) was dissolved at 10 mg/mL in sterile PBS and was administered at 10 μl/g of body weight via intraperitoneal injection 24 hours before tissue harvesting. Genotyping of mice was validated by PCR of DNA samples at 3 to 4 weeks of age (Supplemental Table 2).

For in vivo experiments with MC1568, 8-week-old ApoE–/– mice were placed on a high-fat adjusted calories diet for 18 weeks to induce atherosclerosis. After 10 weeks of high-fat diet, mice were randomly assigned to receive MC1568 (n = 9) or vehicle (n = 8) by intraperitoneal injection for 8 weeks. MC1568 was dissolved in sterile 1% caboxymethylcellulose (419273, MilliporeSigma) in PBS and administered twice weekly at 40 mg/kg during the last 8 weeks of high-fat diet. Control mice were administered 1% carboxymethylcellulose in PBS. Tissues were harvested when mice were 26 weeks of age.

All animals were euthanized by cardiac puncture and exsanguination under isoflurane inhalation anesthesia (NDC 10019-360-40, Baxter Healthcare). Blood collected from each mouse was placed into a heparinized tube and analyzed for complete blood count (CBC). Plasma was collected for lipid panel analysis by centrifuging blood at 4°C, 1000 g, for 10 minutes and stored at –80°C. Exsanguinated mice were perfused with 4% paraformaldehyde (15710, Electron Microscopy Sciences) plus 0.1% glutaraldehyde in PBS at 3 mL/min via the left ventricle for 7 minutes using an infusion pump (BS-300, Braintree Scientific). The heart, aorta, and great vessels were carefully dissected from the surrounding tissues. Aortas were photographed with a Zeiss microscope (Zeiss Stemi 2000-C with AxioCam ERc 5s camera) on the anterior and posterior sides for en face analysis. The aortic root and aorta were then placed in 20% sucrose in PBS at 4°C overnight before embedding in OCT (62550-01; Electron Microscopy Sciences) and stored at –80°C. The aortic root and aorta were cryosectioned at 10 μm thickness (CM3050S, Leica) onto precleaned glass slides (12-550-19; Fisher Scientific) and stored at –80°C.

CBC and cholesterol analysis. CBC analysis was performed by the Comparative Pathology Laboratory at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai using an IDEXX ProCyte Dx Hematology Analyzer (IDEXX BioResearch). Cell counts of RBCs, WBCs, platelets, monocytes, lymphocytes, and neutrophils were obtained using standard procedures according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Plasma was sent to IDEXX laboratories for chemical testing. Levels of total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, and triglycerides were measured according to standard procedures using a Catalyst Dx Analyzer (IDEXX BioResearch).

FACS. Endo-Hdac9KO mice (Cdh5-CreERT2;Hdac9fl/fl) and Hdac9fl/fl littermate controls received tamoxifen as described above at 5 weeks of age, and tissues were harvested at 8 weeks of age. Aortas were digested as previously described (12). Each heart was digested with 0.8 Wünsch units/mL of Liberase DL (05401160001, Roche) in 1 mL of serum-free RPMI 1640 medium at 37°C for 45 minutes. Lungs from each mouse were digested with 1 mL HBSS++ buffer containing 0.5% collagenase A at 37°C for 45 minutes. Blood was also obtained and treated with RBC lysis buffer (00-4333-57, eBioscience). In brief, 30 mL ice-cold RBC lysis buffer was added to 2 mL blood. After incubation for 15 minutes, the mixture was centrifuged for 8 minutes at 400 g. After aspirating the supernatant, another 30 mL ice-cold RBC lysis buffer was added and the pellet resuspended. After further incubation for 15 minutes, the mixture was again centrifuged for 8 minutes at 400 g. Each sample was finally resuspended in 900 μl RPMI 1640 buffer. Cells from all samples were stained with CD45-APC (1800-11, Fisher; 1 μg/million cells), CD31-PE (102408, BioLegend; 1 μg/million cells), and DAPI, followed by sorting using a FACS LSRII flow cytometer (BD Biosciences). qRT-PCR was performed on sorted cells to evaluate Hdac9 levels as described below.

Histological and immunofluorescence analysis of atherosclerotic lesions. Studies were performed in accordance with the 2017 American Heart Association recommendations for animal atherosclerosis studies (67). Frozen sections were thawed at room temperature and rinsed in PBS to remove OCT. For all immunofluorescence staining except as described, tissues were first blocked using 20% donkey serum (D9663, MilliporeSigma) with 5% BSA in PBS. For BrdU staining, slides were incubated with prewarmed 1N HCL (1090571000, MilliporeSigma) for 45 minutes at 37°C before blocking. Sections were then incubated overnight at 4°C with primary antibodies in 3% BSA in PBS (for antibodies, see Supplemental Table 6). Isotype control slides were incubated with isotype-specific IgG with the same concentration and species as the primary antibody. Slides were then washed 3 times in PBS and incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with the appropriate secondary antibodies: anti-rat Alexa Fluor 546 at 4.0 μg/mL (catalog A11081, Invitrogen) and/or anti-rabbit Alexa Fluor 488 at 4.0 μg/mL (catalog A21206, Invitrogen). Prior to imaging, slides were washed 3 times with PBS and mounted with VECTASHIELD Antifade Mounting Medium with DAPI (H-1200, Vector Laboratories). For immunohistochemical analysis, aortic sections were stained with oil red O (ab150678, Abcam), Masson’s trichrome (HT15, MilliporeSigma), and Von Kossa stain (ab150687, Abcam) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Presence of necrotic core was defined as a typically appearing necrotic core occupying 15% or greater of the total plaque by Masson’s trichrome staining (67). Immunohistochemical and CD45 or CD68 images were acquired using a Leica DMi8 microscope, while other immunofluorescence staining was imaged by confocal microscopy (LSM780, Zeiss). All quantification was done blinded, and data were averaged from at least 3 separate plaque sections in aortic root and 2 separate plaque sections in the ascending and arch aorta per mouse. ImageJ (NIH, version 1.52a for Windows) or Fiji software (version 2.0.0-rc-68/1.52w for Mac) was used for image analysis and quantification.

HDAC9 staining. For HDAC9 immunofluorescence staining of mouse samples, tissues were fixed with 4% PFA for 10 minutes and permeabilized with 0.3% Triton X-100 with PBS for another 10 minutes. Sections were then blocked with 5% BSA in antibody diluent with background-reducing components (S3022, DAKO) for 1 hour at room temperature, followed by overnight incubation at 4°C in antibody diluent with background-reducing components plus 0.1% Triton X-100 with the following primary antibodies in the indicated combinations: anti-HDAC9, anti-CD31, and/or anti-αSMA (see Supplemental Table 6). Sections were incubated with appropriate secondary antibodies diluted into antibody diluent with background-reducing components and incubated for 1 hour at room temperature. Slides were imaged by confocal microscope (LSM 780, Zeiss).

For HDAC9 immunocytochemistry staining of HUVECs, cells were first cultured under 3 conditions: control, EndMT induction, and EndMT induction plus 7 μM MC1568, as described above. HUVECs were fixed with 4% PFA for 10 minutes, followed by washing with PBS, then permeabilization with 0.3% Triton X-100 with PBS for another 10 minutes. HUVECs were next blocked for 30 minutes with 0.1% Tween-20 in 5% BSA and then incubated overnight at 4°C on a rocker with anti-HDAC9 antibody (catalog ab109446, Abcam). Cells were then washed in PBS at room temperature and incubated with anti-rabbit Alexa Fluor 488 as secondary antibody (catalog A21206, Invitrogen) in 1% BSA in PBS. Finally, cells were washed and incubated with DAPI (D3571, Invitrogen) diluted 1:1000 in PBS for 5 minutes. The DAPI-containing solution was then replaced with PBS, and cells were imaged on an inverted microscope (DMi8, Leica).

qRT-PCR. For cells in culture except HUVECs, shown in Supplemental Figure 3, RNA was extracted using an RNeasy Mini Kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions (74104, QIAGEN) and stored at –80°C until use. RNA quantity and quality were analyzed using a NanoDrop 2000c Spectrophotometer (Thermo Scientific). Reverse transcription was performed using the iScript cDNA Synthesis Kit (170-8891, Bio-Rad) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The reaction conditions were 25°C for 5 minutes, 46°C for 20 minutes, 95°C for 1 minute, and finally maintained at 4°C. For cells obtained from FACS (endothelial cells or leukocytes), RNA was extracted using an RNeasy Micro Kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions (74004, QIAGEN). cDNA was synthesized and amplified using the qRT-PCR–compatible Ovation RNA-Seq System, version 2 (7102, Tecan Genomics). cDNA quantity and quality were analyzed using a NanoDrop 2000c Spectrophotometer. For all cell types except HUVECs, shown in Supplemental Figure 3, qRT-PCR was performed using the PerfeCTa SYBR Green FastMix Reaction Kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions (101414-292, VWR) and was performed at 95°C for 5 minutes, followed by 40 cycles of 95°C for 5 seconds and 60°C for 30 seconds. 18S rRNA was used as a control and gene expression analyzed using the ΔΔCt method. Primers are listed in Supplemental Tables 3 and 4.

For HUVECs shown in Supplemental Figure 3, except for HDAC9, qRT-PCR was performed using TaqMan Gene Expression probes. RNA isolation, reverse transcription, and qRT-PCR were performed as described in Monteiro et al. (68). For detection of HDAC9 in HUVECs, qRT-PCR was performed using the PerfeCTa SYBR Green FastMix Reaction Kit as described above. Human ubiquitin protein C (UBC) was used for qRT-PCR normalization in Supplemental Figure 3.

ChIP-qPCR. Total chromatin extraction was performed as previously described (69) with the following modifications. Briefly, cells were lysed in buffer A (10 mM HEPES pH = 7.9, 10 mM KCl, 1.5 mM MgCl 2 , 0.34M sucrose, 10% glycerol, inhibitor cocktail: 1 mM DTT, 0.1% Triton X-100) and incubated for 8 minutes on ice. Nuclear pellets were obtained by centrifugation at 1,500 g for 5 minutes at 4°C, washed twice with buffer A, and placed into Douncing buffer (10 mM Tris, 4 mM MgCl 2 , 1 mM CaCl 2 , pH 7.5). Pellets of unfixed nuclei were processed for native-ChIP as previously described (70) starting from step 30 with the following modifications. ChIP was performed using 4 μl anti-H3K27ac antibody, 4 μl anti-H3K9ac antibody, or 4 μl anti-IgG antibody. ChIP-qPCR was performed using the Perfecta SYBR Green FastMix Reaction Kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions (101414-292, VWR). ChIP-qPCR was performed at 95°C for 5 minutes followed by 40 cycles of 95°C for 5 seconds and 60°C for 30 seconds using primers corresponding to the promoter region of each gene of interest listed in Supplemental Table 5. qRT-PCR was performed in triplicate, and the percentage of input was calculated. Data are representative of n = 4 independent experiments.

Histone PTM and protein Western blotting. For histone PTM quantification, chromatin was obtained as previously described (69) with the following modifications. Final chromatin pellets were resuspended in Laemmli sample buffer (161-0737, Bio-Rad) plus 5% β-mercaptoethanol and boiled for 5 minutes at 95°C. Histones were separated by SDS-PAGE gel electrophoresis, transferred to polyvinylidene fluoride membrane (PVDF, 88520, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and stained using amido black staining solution (A8181, MilliporeSigma) to confirm equal loading. Membranes were blocked with 5% skim milk powder in TBS-t for 1 hour at room temperature.

For protein extraction, cells were collected into RIPA buffer (89900, Thermo Scientific) with protease and phosphatase inhibitor (78441, Thermo Scientific) on ice and lysed using a BD Lo-Dose insulin syringe (14-826-79, Fisher Scientific). Protein concentration was measured using a Pierce BCA Protein Assay Kit (23255, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions using a SpectraMax M5 microplate reader (Molecular Devices). Ten micrograms of protein was loaded and separated by SDS-PAGE gel electrophoresis, transferred to PVDF membrane, and blocked in 5% BSA for 1 hour at room temperature.

Primary antibodies were incubated overnight at 4°C as indicated in Supplemental Table 6. Membranes were washed in TBS-t and incubated in goat anti-rabbit IgG (H+L) secondary antibody, HRP (diluted 1:15,000, catalog 31460, ThermoFisher Scientific), or goat anti-mouse IgG (H+L) secondary antibody, HRP (diluted 1:15,000, catalog 31430, ThermoFisher Scientific) for 1 hour at room temperature. Membranes were visualized using Immobilon Western chemiluminescence HRP substrate (WBKLS0500; EMD Millipore) and imaged on a ChemiDoc Touch Imaging System (Bio-Rad). The full, uncut gels can be found in the supplemental material. Densitometry analysis was performed using Image Lab 5.2 software from Bio-Rad.

Cell fractionation. Cells (5 × 106) were collected and washed twice with cold PBS. The cell pellet was transferred into a prechilled microcentrifuge tube and gently resuspended and incubated for 15 minutes with 500 μL 1× hypotonic buffer (20 mM Tris-HCl 7.5, 10 mM NaCl, 3 mM MgCl 2 , with protease and phosphatase inhibitor). Then, 25 μl 10% NP40 was added and vortexed for 10 seconds. The homogenate was centrifuged at 4°C for 10 minutes at 1,200 g, and the supernatant (cytoplasmic fraction) was removed and stored at –80°C. The nuclear pellet was washed once with 250 μL 1× hypotonic buffer with protease and phosphatase inhibitor. The nuclear pellet was then resuspended in 50 μL RIPA buffer for 30 minutes on ice with vortexing at 10-minute intervals. The homogenate was centrifuged at 4°C for 30 minutes at 14,000 g. The supernatant (nuclear fraction) was stored at –80°C prior to Western blotting.

Crystal violet and TUNEL assay. HCAECs at a density of 18,000 cells/well or MPLECs at 25,000 cells/well were seeded onto 24-well plates. HCAECs were treated with or without EndMT and with or without MC1568 as described above. MPLECs were treated with 4-OH tamoxifen or vehicle and with or without EndMT, as described above (quantities of reagents and media were scaled to 24-well format). Cells were then fixed with ice-cold 4% PFA for 10 minutes and stained with 0.5% crystal violet (C3886, MilliporeSigma) for another 10 minutes before washing with tap water. Images were taken with an inverted microscope (DMi8, Leica). For TUNEL assay, HCAECs or MPLECs were cultured and fixed as described for the crystal violet assay. An In Situ Cell Death Detection Kit (12156792910, MilliporeSigma) was used according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Cell proliferation assay. For HCAECs, cells were plated onto a 96-well plate at 3000 cells/well in replicates of 5 and EndMT induced as indicated above. After 24 hours, a BrdU Cell Proliferation ELISA Colorimetric Kit (11647229001, Roche) was used according to the manufacturer’s instructions. BrdU was applied for 10 hours, and absorbance was measured at 370 nm using a SpectraMax M5 microplate reader. The average of 5 experimental replicates was used to calculate the average proliferation rate per HCAEC line.

For MPLECs, cells were treated with 4-OH tamoxifen or vehicle for 2 days and then also with or without EndMT induction for another 2 days (4 treatment conditions in total). Cell were then trypsinized and plated onto a 96-well plate at 3000 cells/well in replicates of 3 and were cultured for a further 2 days with or without induction of EndMT (without 4-OH tamoxifen or vehicle). A BrdU Cell Proliferation Assay Kit (K306-200; BioVision) was then used according to the manufacturer’s instructions. In brief, BrdU was incubated for 4 hours. Absorbance was measured at 650 nm using a SpectraMax M5 microplate reader 25 minutes after TMB substrate was added. The average of 3 experimental replicates was used to measure proliferation for each biological replicate.

Tubule-formation assay. For HCAECs, cells underwent EndMT induction for 5 days with or without MC1568. MPLECs were treated with 4-OH tamoxifen or vehicle and with or without EndMT, as described above. Cells were then trypsinized, counted, and plated onto growth factor–free Matrigel (CB-40230A, Fisher Scientific) coated onto a 96-well plate at 6000 cells/well. Cells were replaced into the incubator for 4 hours before imaging. Two images/well were captured at ×10 magnification using phase-contrast microscopy. Tubule-branching points were counted using ImageJ software.

Contraction assay. For HCAECs, cells underwent EndMT induction for 5 days with or without MC1568. MPLECs were treated with 4-OH tamoxifen or vehicle and with or without EndMT, as described above. Thereafter, cells were trypsinized and resuspended in complete medium at 1 × 106 cells/mL. Cell suspensions were mixed 1:4 with a collagen gel working solution according to the manufacturer’s protocol (CBA-201, Cell Biolabs) and plated onto 48-well plates using 250 μL/well and allowed to set for 1 hour. After the collagen was set, 500 μL serum-free medium was loaded into each well for 1 hour to serum starve the cells before replacing 400 μL of serum-free medium with complete medium plus lysophosphatidic acid (LPA) (catalog 3854, R&D Systems; contraction initiator, final concentration at 10 μM), and the gels were then released. Gels were imaged after 24 hours and contraction measured by calculating gel area using ImageJ software.

Exogenous HDAC9 overexpression. HUVECs were seeded into 10 cm dishes. After 24 hours, cells were serum starved for 1 hour prior to transfection with Lipofectamine 3000 transfection reagent according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Thermo Fisher Scientific; L3000008). Cells were transfected with Flag-tagged full-length HDAC9 cDNA construct (71) cloned in a pCMV-3tag6 vector (Agilent Technologies) or empty vector as a control. Cells were harvested at 24 hours, 48 hours, and 72 hours after transfection and tested for exogenous HDAC9 expression. HDAC9 mRNA was detected by qRT-PCR with primers shown in Supplemental Table 3, and HDAC9 protein was detected by Western blotting using an anti-HDAC9 primary antibody and anti-Flag antibody, as listed in Supplemental Table 6. Exogenous HDAC9 localization was detected using anti-Flag primary antibody after cells were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde.

Statistics. No outliers or data points were excluded from this study. For all HCAEC experiments, 3 to 8 different donors were used as biological replicates and all data were acquired through a minimum of 3 independently performed experiments. For all HUVEC and MPLEC experiments, a minimum of 3 independent experiments were performed. For in vitro and ex vivo data, unpaired Student’s t test, 1-way ANOVA, or 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s multiple comparison test was used as stated. For in vivo data, we first tested each data set using the Shapiro-Wilk test to assess for normality of distribution. For normally distributed in vivo data, we applied an unpaired Student’s t test. For in vivo data that were not normally distributed, we applied a Mann-Whitney U test. A single exception for the in vivo data was for considering the presence or nonpresence of necrotic core, where, due to the categorical nature of these data, Fisher’s exact test was used. The specific test applied for each comparison is stated in each figure legend. Statistical analyses were performed using Prism 8 or 9, and a 2-sided P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant. All data are presented as mean ± SD.

Study approval. All mice were housed in the animal facility at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Animal experiments and protocols were approved by Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.