Lysine acetyltransferase 8 is involved in cerebral development and syndromic intellectual disability

Cerebrum-specific deletion of mouse Kat8 causes early lethality and cerebral hypoplasia. To investigate whether KAT8 is important for cerebral development, we took a mouse genetic approach. For this, we first analyzed distribution of H4K16 acetylation (H4K16ac) during mouse cerebral development. As shown in Supplemental Figure 1A (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI131145DS1), the H4K16ac level was high in the neocortex and hippocampus of the adult brain, as well as in these areas at P5 and in the cerebrocortical neuroepithelium at E12.5. This distribution pattern suggests an important role of KAT8, the major enzyme responsible for H4K16ac (6, 7, 9), during cerebral development. Related to this, RNA-Seq revealed that Kat8 and the genes of KAT8-associated subunits are well transcribed in the neonatal cerebrum (Supplemental Figure 1B) and embryonic neurospheres (Supplemental Figure 1C), suggesting the importance of KAT8 during cerebral development.

To evaluate this link directly, we generated cerebrum-specific knockout mice by using the Emx1-Cre strain, which expresses the Cre recombinase specifically in the cerebrum and its embryonic precursor starting at E10.5 (26, 27). This Cre line was mated with Kat8fl/fl mice (21), to produce Kat8fl/fl Emx1-Cre–knockout (or cKO) mice. The knockout pups were born at a normal Mendelian ratio and appeared grossly normal. In week 1, visual inspection revealed no obvious abnormality in the gross appearance of homozygous mutant pups, except some were slightly smaller than wild-type littermates (Supplemental Figure 2A). However, starting from the middle of week 2, they failed to thrive and became much smaller than the wild-type (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 2B). They were hyperactive and easily irritated. In week 3, a majority of them became runty (Figure 1, A and B) and subsequently died (or required euthanizing because of poor health). Thus, the homozygous mutant pups exhibited postnatal growth retardation and preweaning lethality.

Figure 1 Conditional Kat8 deletion causes early lethality and cerebral hypoplasia. (A) Growth curves for control and homozygous knockout (cKO) mice (n = 14 and 4, respectively). (B) Photos of wild-type and cKO mice at P21. (C) Enlarged photos of head parts of the mice shown in B. The “flat-head” phenotype refers to the flat head surface above the cerebrum (indicated with a red arrowhead). (D) Photos of deskinned heads from the mice shown in B. (E) Brain images for the wild-type and cKO mice shown in B. (F) Representative brain images for the wild-type and cKO mice at P5. See Supplemental Figure 2, C–F, for brain images of another pair at P5 and 3 pairs at P1, E18.5, and E16.5. (G) Brain weight at P1, P5, and P22 (n = 5, 3, and 4 for each genotype, respectively). (H and I) Nissl staining of sagittal (H) or coronal (I) brain sections at P22 or P6. (J–L) Nissl staining of coronal (J) or sagittal (K–L) embryo sections at E16.5, E13.5, or E12.5. For panels H–L, mainly the cerebrum or its precursor is shown. Dashed lines demarcate the cerebral cortex. The mutant cortex is largely lost at P6 (I) and P22 (H). Neocortical and hippocampal lamination is not evident in the mutant at E16.5 (J). The small mutant LGE at E12.5 is due to section orientation. For (B–F), images are representative of 5 pairs of wild-type and mutant mice, and for (H–L), each image is representative of 3 experiments. For A and G, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t tests were used; ***P < 0.001. Scale bars: 2 mm (E), 1 mm (F and H–J), and 0.5 mm (K–L). Cb, cerebellum; CP, cortical plate; Cx, cerebral cortex; Hp, hippocampus; Hp-Pri, hippocampal primordium; LGE, lateral ganglionic eminence; MGE, medial ganglionic eminence; Ob, olfactory bulb; Th, thalamus.

Comparison of 3-week-old wild-type and mutant mice led to recognition of a “flat-head” phenotype, i.e., flatter surface above the mutant frontal skull than the wild-type counterpart (Figure 1C). Autopsy revealed a much smaller mutant cerebrum (Figure 1D). After recognizing this phenotype, we visually inspected younger pups and could identify homozygous mutant pups with this feature even at P6 (Supplemental Figure 2A). We next dissected out and compared the wild-type and mutant brains. As shown in Figure 1E, the mutant cerebral cortex was largely missing. The defect was also evident in the mutant at P5 (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 2C) and P1 (Supplemental Figure 2D). Quantification revealed that the mutant brain was significantly smaller than the wild-type, starting at P1 (Figure 1G). Interestingly, the defects could be traced back to the embryonic stage as early as E16.5 (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). Thus, cerebrum-specific deletion of Kat8 causes severe cerebral hypoplasia, starting at embryonic stages.

We next analyzed the impact of Kat8 deletion on H4K16ac. Immunofluorescence microscopy was used to detect this modification in embryonic sections. As shown in Supplemental Figure 1D, H4K16ac disappeared in the cerebrocortical neuroepithelium and hippocampal primordium at E12.5, but not the in the medial or lateral ganglionic eminence, indicating that the Emx1-Cre line induces Kat8 deletion and abolishes H4K16 acetylation in the cerebrocortical neuroepithelium.

Kat8 deletion leads to cerebral defects and premature neurogenesis. To examine the cerebral defects further, we performed histological analysis of wild-type and mutant brain or embryo sections with Nissl staining. As shown in Figure 1, H–K, cerebral morphology was altered in the neocortex and hippocampus (or their developmental precursors) of the mutant brain, starting at E13.5. In contrast, such alteration was not so obvious at E12.5 (Figure 1L). To substantiate these histological observations, we carried out immunostaining to examine defects at the molecular and cellular levels. For this, we used various antibodies specific to cortical lamination markers, such as CUT-like homeobox 1 (CUX1) and chicken ovalbumin upstream promoter transcription factor–interacting protein 2 (CTIP2), to stain different layers of the neocortex as described previously (28). Even at E16.5, CTIP2+ cells were largely missing in the mutant cerebral cortex whereas such cells were found to form a layer at the normally expected position in the wild-type cortex (Supplemental Figure 3). Moreover, CUX1+ cells were also largely missing in the mutant cerebral cortex (Supplemental Figure 3). These results indicate that neocortical lamination was altered in the mutant brain, starting at a prenatal stage, as early as E16.5.

We also tested Tuj1, an antibody recognizing a neuron-specific β-tubulin, to stain embryonic sections at earlier developmental time points. Because the morphological defects in the mutant cerebrocortical epithelium were obvious from Nissl staining at E13.5 (Figure 1K) but not E12.5 (Figure 1L), we analyzed embryonic sections at these 2 stages. As shown in Figure 2A, there were many more neurons in the mutant cerebrocortical neuroepithelium and hippocampal primordium at E13.5. Moreover, Tuj1+ neurons formed a discrete layer at the outer edge of the wild-type cerebrocortical neuroepithelium; the distribution of such neurons was much broader in the mutant, indicative of premature neuronal differentiation and/or aberrant neuronal migration in the mutant. In contrast, such abnormalities were not so obvious at E12.5 (Figure 2B). Because H4K16ac disappeared in the mutant cerebrocortical neuroepithelia at E12.5 (Supplemental Figure 1D), the lack of obvious defects with Tuj1+ neurons at E12.5 was not due to Kat8 deletion efficiency. Thus, cerebrum-specific Kat8 deletion leads to cerebrocortical neuroepithelial defects and promotes aberrant neurogenesis, starting at E13.5.

Figure 2 Kat8 deletion promotes neurogenesis at E13.5. (A) Immunostaining analysis of E13.5 brain sections uncovered many more Tuj1+ neurons in the mutant precortical plate. (B) Immunostaining analysis of E12.5 brain sections with similar distribution of Tuj1+ neurons between the wild-type and mutant precortical plates. The images are representative of 3 experiments. Only the precortical plates are shown here. Scale bars: 500 μm (left), 100 μm (middle and right).

Kat8 deletion arrests development of NSPCs. Nissl staining revealed abnormal cerebrocortical neuroepithelia and hippocampal primordia in mutant embryos at E13.5 (Figure 1K) but not E12.5 (Figure 1L). NSPC precursors, such as radial glia cells, reside in the ventricular/subventricular zones (29). To investigate whether these cells are affected, we carried out immunostaining of embryonic and brain sections using an antibody against sex-determining region Y–related high-mobility-group box 2 (SOX2), an NSPC-specific marker (30). At E13.5, there were dramatically fewer SOX2+ cells in the mutant cerebrocortical neuroepithelium and hippocampal primordium than the control (Figure 3A), whereas the number of these cells was not obviously affected in the mutant at E12.5 (Figure 3B), indicating that Kat8 is essential for SOX2+ cell layer formation at E13.5 but not E12.5. We next analyzed embryonic and brain sections using an antibody specific to the transcription factor T-box brain protein 2 (TBR2), a marker of neuronal progenitor cells important for hippocampus development (31, 32). As shown in Supplemental Figure 4A, the TBR2+ progenitor number was reduced profoundly in mutant cerebrocortical neuroepithelia at E13.5, indicating that Kat8 deletion exhausts the neural progenitor cell population at this stage of development. In stark contrast, the TBR2+ progenitor cell number remained comparable between the wild-type and mutant cerebrocortical neuroepithelia at E12.5 (Supplemental Figure 4B), indicating that Kat8 is not required for formation of the TBR2+ progenitor cell layer at this stage. Thus, Kat8 loss reduces the number of NSPCs available for cerebrocortical development, starting at E13.5.

Figure 3 Cerebrum-specific Kat8 deletion reduces the embryonic NSPC population. (A) Immunostaining analysis of E13.5 control and mutant embryonic sections with an anti-SOX2 antibody. Enlarged images of the squared areas are shown at the middle and right. (B) Same as A except that E12.5 embryonic sections were analyzed. The images are representative of 4 (A) or 3 (B) experiments. Scale bars: 500 μm (left), 100 μm (middle and right).

Kat8 deletion inhibits cell proliferation and triggers massive apoptosis. To understand the cellular mechanisms underlying NSPC loss, we investigated how Kat8 deletion affects different cellular programs. For this, we first analyzed the impact on cell proliferation, by 1-hour BrdU labeling of E13.5 embryos in vivo. As shown in Figure 4, there were significantly fewer BrdU+ or Ki-67+ cells in the mutant cerebrocortical neuroepithelium than the wild-type counterpart, indicating that Kat8 deletion inhibits cell proliferation. In stark contrast, the BrdU+ or Ki-67+ cell number remained comparable between the wild-type and mutant cerebrocortical neuroepithelium at E12.5 (Supplemental Figure 5A), indicating that Kat8 is not essential for cell proliferation at this embryonic stage.

Figure 4 Cerebral Kat8 deletion impairs cell proliferation. (A) Immunostaining analysis of E13.5 control embryonic sections with anti-BrdU and –Ki-67 antibodies. Enlarged images of the boxed areas are shown at the middle and right. For BrdU labeling, timed mating was carried out, and BrdU was injected intraperitoneally into E13.5 pregnant mice. After 1 hour, the mice were euthanized for embryo retrieval, genotyping, section preparation, and subsequent immunostaining with the antibodies. (B) Same as A but mutant embryonic sections were analyzed. Images are representative of 3 experiments. Scale bars: 500 μm (left), 100 μm (middle and right).

Kat8 is critical for DNA damage responses and nuclear architecture (9, 15–17), so we investigated the impact of Kat8 deletion on DNA damage responses by immunostaining with an anti–phospho-Ser139 H2A.X (γH2A.X) antibody. As shown in Supplemental Figure 5B, there was no obvious difference between the wild-type and mutant cerebrocortical neuroepithelia in terms of γH2A.X+ cells, suggesting that Kat8 deletion exerts minimal effects on DNA damage response under the uninduced conditions in vivo. We next analyzed the impact of Kat8 deletion on apoptosis. For this, we carried out TUNEL assays. As shown in Figure 5A, there were many TUNEL+ cells in the mutant cerebrocortical neuroepithelia at E13.5, indicating that Kat8 deletion promotes apoptosis. Consistent with this, immunostaining with the anti–cleaved caspase-3 antibody uncovered caspase-3 activation in the mutant (Figure 5B). Moreover, the TUNEL+ cell number also increased dramatically in the mutant cerebrocortical neuroepithelium and hippocampal primordium even at E12.5 (Supplemental Figure 6A). Similarly, at this stage, many mutant cells were positive for activated caspase-3 (Supplemental Figure 6B), indicating that Kat8 deletion also promotes apoptosis at E12.5. Together, the above assays indicate that Kat8 deletion impairs cell proliferation but stimulates apoptosis, starting at E12.5.

Figure 5 Cerebral Kat8 deletion triggers massive apoptosis. (A) TUNEL staining of E13.5 embryonic sections uncovered massive apoptosis at the mutant cerebrocortical neuroepithelia. (B) Immunostaining analysis of E13.5 embryonic sections with an anti–activated caspase-3 antibody confirmed massive apoptosis at the mutant cerebrocortical neuroepithelia. Images are representative of 2 experiments. Scale bars: 500 μm (left), 100 μm (middle and right).

KAT8 is required for neurosphere formation in vitro. To investigate whether mutant NSPCs are still functional, we adopted neurosphere formation assays, which have been widely used to examine NSPC potential in vitro (33). For these assays, we collected cerebral cortices from wild-type and mutant embryos at E16.5 to prepare single-cell suspensions for subsequent neurosphere formation in vitro in an NSPC culture medium. As shown in Figure 6A, wild-type but not mutant single cells formed round neurospheres during the first 4 days of culturing, indicating that cerebrum-specific Kat8 deletion impairs neurosphere formation in vitro. We next took a pharmacological approach to substantiate this conclusion. No KAT8-specific inhibitors have been developed yet. To circumvent this, we used 2 selective inhibitors, MG149 and NU9056. The former targets both KAT5 and KAT8 (34), whereas NU9056 is specific to KAT5 (35). The difference between these 2 inhibitors would allow us to compare their impact and deduce the effect of KAT8 inhibition on neurospheres. Single-cell suspensions were prepared from wild-type E16.5 embryonic cerebral cortices for neurosphere formation in vitro in the presence or absence of the inhibitors. As shown in Figure 6B, MG149 exerted much more dramatic effects than NU9056, supporting the importance of KAT8 in neurosphere formation in vitro.

Figure 6 Critical roles of KAT8 in neurosphere formation and H4K16 propionylation. (A) Defective neurosphere formation from mutant but not wild-type NSPCs isolated from the cerebral cortex of the cerebrum-specific Kat8-knockout embryo at E16.5. (B) MG149 (targeting KAT5 and KAT8 with IC 50 values of 74 and 47 μM, respectively) affected neurosphere formation more dramatically than NU9056 (targeting KAT5 at an IC 50 value of 2 μM). The inhibitors were added at the indicated concentrations (according to IC 50 values against KAT5) after single cells were seeded for neurosphere formation. The vehicle (DMSO) amount was maintained at the same amount for all conditions. (C and D) Immunostaining of E13.5 wild-type (C) and mutant (D) embryonic sections with the anti-H4K16pr antibody to detect H4K16 propionylation (pr). Results are representative of 3 (A and B) or 2 (C and D) experiments.

KAT8 is critical for histone H4K16 propionylation in vivo. In addition to H4K16 acetylation, KAT8 promotes histone propionylation in vitro (36), but it is unclear which lysine residue is propionylated, nor was the physiological relevance investigated. KAT8 is an H4K16 acetyltransferase (6, 7, 9), so we postulated that it is also required for H4K16 propionylation (H4K16pr). To test this, we carried out immunofluorescence microscopy to detect H4K16pr in wild-type and mutant embryonic sections. As shown in Figure 6C, this novel acylation was detectable in the wild-type cerebrocortical neuroepithelium and hippocampal primordium. Its subnuclear distribution appeared more uniform than H4K16ac (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). In the mutant, H4K16pr virtually disappeared in these 2 areas (Figure 6D). This difference was also obvious between the wild-type and mutant cerebrocortical neuroepithelia at E12.5 (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). In contrast, the modification was not altered in the mutant ganglionic eminence (Figure 6, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 7, C and D), where the Emx1-Cre transgene is not expressed (26, 27). These results indicate that Emx1-Cre–mediated deletion of Kat8 depletes H4K16pr in the cerebrocortical neuroepithelium and hippocampal primordium.

Identification of individuals with intellectual disability harboring KAT8 variants. No direct disease links to KAT8 have been reported, so we sought to identify patients possessing its variants. For this, we leveraged exome-sequencing projects carried out around the world. In addition to use of prior collaborations, we employed Web-based matching tools such as Genematcher (37) and Database of Chromosomal Imbalance and Phenotype in Humans Using Ensembl Resources (DECIPHER) (38) to identify individuals with KAT8 variants. As a result, we identified 9 unrelated cases (Figure 7A and Supplemental Table 1), with 8 (individuals T1–T8) carrying heterozygous de novo variants and 1 (individual T9) harboring biallelic variants. Coincidentally, 3 unrelated probands (T1, T2, and T3, Figure 7A and Supplemental Table 1) shared a recurrent de novo variant. Individual T9 inherited biallelic variants from her asymptomatic parents (Supplemental Table 1). Her sister carried 1 such variant and showed no obvious symptoms (Supplemental Table 1). One explanation for the asymptomatic phenotypes in her and the parents is incomplete genetic penetrance of the 2 variants. Of relevance, incomplete penetrance of heterozygous variants occurs with another epigenetic modifier (5, 39), and 1 LMNA variant causes phenotypes in some but not other carriers (40). An alternative explanation is that the 2 variants from individual T9 and her family act differently from the de novo variants from individuals T1–T8. Related to this, dual-mode inheritance has been reported for some genes. For example, both monoallelic and biallelic EMC1 (and several other genes) variants cause developmental disorders (41).

Figure 7 KAT8 variants, clinical features, and photographs of 9 different individuals. (A) Exon-intron structure of KAT8 and the location of its variants identified in 9 individuals. All except individual T9 carry heterozygous de novo variants. Individuals T1, T2, and T3 are not related but share a recurrent variant. All except c.523A>T are missense variants. c.523A>T is a nonsense variant and converts codon 176 to a termination one. The regions encoding the chromobarrel and acetyltransferase domains of KAT8 are labeled with horizontal bars. (B) Heatmap comparing major clinical features in the 9 individuals. See Supplemental Table 1 for more detailed clinical information. (C) Photographs of 4 individuals. See Supplemental Figures 8 and 9 for photographs of individual T3 and MRI images of individuals T3, T6, T7, and T9.

Global developmental delay, intellectual disability, epilepsy, and other developmental anomalies were frequently observed in the affected individuals (Figure 7B, Supplemental Figure 8, and Supplemental Table 1), along with variable facial dysmorphism (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 8A). As for epilepsy, some exhibited EEG abnormalities (Supplemental Table 1). Variable language delay occurred in all individuals (Figure 7B and Supplemental Table 1): T5 had difficulty with pronunciation and could only form sentences at age 4; T6 did not speak and could only follow simple commands at age 2; T7 pronounced only 1 word at age 2; T8 only formed simple and short sentences at age 5; and T9 spoke no words at age 4. Two individuals also showed autistic features (Figure 7B), and 1 individual displayed characteristics of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (T2, Supplemental Table 1). Gross and fine motor delays were other common anomalies (Figure 7B and Supplemental Table 1). Four individuals had cardiac anomalies (Figure 7B and Supplemental Table 1). Cranial and facial abnormalities were also observed in some individuals. Recurrent dysmorphisms included upper lateral eyelid fullness, low-set ears, downturned corners of the mouth, a depressed nasal bridge, mild malar hypoplasia, and epicanthi (Figure 7B and Supplemental Table 1). Several individuals showed brain MRI anomalies (Figure 7B; Supplemental Figure 8C; Supplemental Figure 9, A and B; and Supplemental Table 1). For the individuals with epilepsy, 2 of them have been treated with valproate and both were responsive (Figure 7B and Supplemental Table 1). Valproate is a known deacetylase inhibitor and promotes histone acetylation (42), so it may ameliorate potential acetylation deficiency resulting from KAT8 impairment (see below). Intellectual disability, epilepsy/seizures (Figure 7B and Supplemental Table 1), and variable brain MRI defects in the clinical cases (Supplemental Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B) suggest abnormal brain development, which is consistent with cerebral hypoplasia in the knockout mice (Figure 1).

Patient-derived variants inactivate KAT8 through different mechanisms. KAT8 is evolutionarily conserved from flies to humans (Supplemental Figure 10A). It is predicted to be moderately intolerant of missense change (misZ [Z score of missense variation intolerance] score of 3.66) and highly intolerant of loss-of-function changes (pLI [probability of loss-of-function intolerance] score of 0.91, Exome Aggregation Consortium database). Among the 8 variants, 7 are missense (Figure 7A and Figure 8A). These missense variants alter key residues within the chromobarrel and enzymatic domains of KAT8 (Figure 8A). The residues are invariant in fly Mof, a KAT8 ortholog (Supplemental Figure 10A), suggesting their importance. According to a 3D structural model, they are all on the same plane (Figure 8B). The recurrent variant in individuals T1, T2, and T3 alter Tyr90, whereas the missense variants in individuals T4 and T5 substitute Arg98 and Arg99, respectively. Tyr90, Arg98, and Arg99 are key residues of the chromobarrel domain (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 10A). The function of this domain of KAT8 remains unclear, but the equivalent domain in fly Mof mediates nucleosome association (43). According to crystal structural analysis, this domain resembles chromodomains that recognize methylated histones (44). Moreover, a recent cryo–electron microscopy structural study has revealed that a similar domain of the yeast Esa1 acetyltransferase (another MYST family member) contributes to nucleosomal recognition and acetylation by its multisubunit complex (45). Tyr90, Arg98, and Arg99 of KAT8 are important for the structure of its chromobarrel domain (44), so their substitutions are likely deleterious. Structural modeling indicates that these residues are located at an interface with the catalytic domain (Figure 8B), so substitution of Tyr90, Arg98, or Arg99 may impede interaction with the catalytic domain and affect its acetyltransferase activity, especially toward nucleosomes. The missense variants in individuals T6–T8 alter Ala165, Lys175, and Lys181 within the catalytic domain (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 10A). These 3 residues are invariant in Drosophila Mof (Supplemental Figure 10A) and located within a region not conserved in the acetyltransferase domains of other MYST proteins, suggesting that this region may possess KAT8/Mof-specific functions. Notably, this region contains at least 5 lysine residues for acetylation (18), with 1 of them being Lys175 (Supplemental Figure 10A). Individual T9 carries 2 mutant alleles. One of them contains a missense variant that alters Arg325 (Figure 7A and Figure 8A). This residue is located within a known acetyl-CoA binding motif (Supplemental Figure 10A) and is structurally close to Arg98 and Arg99 (Figure 8B), so cysteine substitution may inactivate KAT8. The other allele encodes a nonsense variant (Figure 7A, c.523A>T), generating C-terminal truncation and removing the catalytic domain (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 10B, p.Lys175*). This variant should be thus defective. Moreover, this but not the missense variant formed abnormal subnuclear localization (Figure 8C). Therefore, the 8 variants reported here form distinct groups (Figure 8A) and may deregulate KAT8 functions through different mechanisms.

Figure 8 Characterization of 8 KAT8 variants associated with developmental anomalies. (A) Schematic representation of KAT8 and patient-derived variants (see Figure 7A and Supplemental Table 1 for the corresponding DNA sequence changes). KAT8 possesses a chromobarrel domain and an acetyltransferase core, both of which are conserved in fly Mof (Supplemental Figure 10A). The acetyltransferase domain is composed of a KAT8/Mof-specific region (absent in other members of the MYST family) and a MYST domain. The acetyl-CoA binding site is indicated. Among the missense variants, 3 alter the chromobarrel domain, and 4 change the acetyltransferase domain. Among the latter group, 3 affect residues located in the KAT8-specific region, and the fourth alters Arg325 within the acetyl-CoA binding motif. (B) Location of the affected residues on a 3D model generated from crystal structures of the chromobarrel and acetyltransferase domains of KAT8 or orthologs. (C) Subcellular localization of the variants p.Lys175* and p.Arg325Cys. They were expressed as GFP-tagged proteins (shown in green) in HEK293 cells with FLAG-tagged wild-type KAT8 for immunostaining with anti-FLAG M2 antibody (shown in red). The subcellular localization of p.Lys175* but not p.Arg325Cys is different from the wild-type. DAPI stains nuclei (shown in blue). (D) Nucleosomal histone H4 acetylation assays showing that the missense variants are inactive in H4K16 acetylation. Impact on H4K5 acetylation was also affected, to a lesser extent. Extract preparation, complex purification and acetylation assays were carried out as in Supplemental Figure 10C. Results are representative of 2 (C) or 3 (D) experiments. (E) Schematic illustrating how KAT8 regulates cerebral and NSPC development through H4K16 acylation in normal individuals (left) and patients with KAT8 variants (right). In the patients, the regulatory axis is impaired, leading to intellectual disability, epilepsy, and other anomalies. MSL and non-specific lethal (NSL) proteins form stoichiometric complexes with KAT8 (Supplemental Figure 10B) and enhance its acyltransferase activities.

To assess impact of the variants experimentally, we determined acetyltransferase activities of the variants. KAT8 forms 2 stoichiometric multisubunit complexes, 1 of which is tetrameric and contains male-specific lethal 1 (MSL1), MSL2, and MSL3 as noncatalytic subunits (Supplemental Figure 10B). Because MSL proteins directly activate the acetyltransferase activity of KAT8 toward H4K16 (46), we expressed wild-type KAT8 and its variants as FLAG-tagged fusion proteins along with HA-tagged MSL1, MSL2, and MSL3 for affinity purification on anti-FLAG M2 agarose. Purified complexes were then used for acetylation of recombinant nucleosomes and subsequent detection of histone H4 acetylation by immunoblotting. Although p.Lys175* was difficult to express (Figure 8D, top panel, lane 13), the 7 missense variants were expressed to similar levels as wild-type KAT8 (Figure 8D, top panel, lanes 4–12). Like the wild-type, these missense variants promoted expression of MSL proteins in HEK293 cells (Figure 8D, second panel from the top, lanes 4–12). In contrast, p.Lys175* was unable to do so (lane 13). The missense variants also formed complexes with MSL proteins as wild-type KAT8 (panels 3–4 from the top, lanes 4–12). Unlike wild-type KAT8, the variants were defective in acetylating histone H4 at lysine 5 or 16 when recombinant nucleosomes were used as the substrate (bottom 3 panels), although the effects on lysine 5 acetylation were less dramatic for some variants. The severe impact of p.Tyr90Cys, p.Arg98Gln, and p.Arg99Gln on H4K16 acetylation (bottom 2 panels, lanes 5–8) suggests that the chromobarrel domain is essential for KAT8 to acetylate nucleosomal H4K16. To substantiate this, we analyzed an N-terminal truncation mutant lacking an intact chromobarrel domain (Supplemental Figure 10B, mutant 88–458). This mutant formed a similar complex with MSL proteins as wild-type KAT8 but did not acetylate nucleosomal H4K16 as efficiently as wild-type KAT8 did (Supplemental Figure 10C), further supporting importance of the chromobarrel domain in the acetylation activity. This is also consistent with the conclusion that the substitutions p.Tyr90Cys, p.Arg98Gln, and p.Arg99Gln impede the acetyltransferase activity of KAT8 (Figure 8D). Thus, the 7 missense variants (Figure 8A) are considered pathogenic because of defects in nucleosomal histone H4K16 acetylation.