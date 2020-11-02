Inhibition of mitophagy drives macrophage activation and antibacterial defense during sepsis

LPS enhances mitochondrial ROS production through the inhibition of mitophagy in macrophages. Enhanced production of mROS in macrophages has been proposed to result from the activation of TLR 1-2-4 signaling (26). We also noticed an increase in mROS with Pam2CSK4 (TLR2-6 agonist), Poly(I:C) (TLR3 agonist), and R848 (TLR7-8 agonist) (Figure 1A). The quantification of mitochondrial density with MitoTracker Green FM (a mitochondrial dye insensitive to Δψ m ) by flow cytometry revealed that increased mitochondrial density was a specific signature of the exposure to LPS (a component of gram-negative bacteria), relative to mROS production that was similarly induced by different TLR agonists (Figure 1A). An increase in mitochondrial density was also observed with live gram-negative bacteria (E. coli O55:B5), but not with the gram-positive bacterial strain B. subtilis (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130996DS1). This raises the possibility that the activation of TLR4 signaling promoted mROS production through a mechanism distinct from other TLRs. The inhibition of mitophagy is a major source of mROS (14). Similar to LPS-treated raw 264.7 macrophages, raw 264.7 macrophages exposed to pharmacological inhibitors of mitophagy (mdivi-1, 3-methyladenine (3-MA), apigenin, and 4,5,6,7-tetrabromobenzotriazole; see Supplemental Methods) displayed a concomitant increase in mROS production and mitochondrial density (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). This rise in mROS production and mitochondrial density induced by LPS was markedly enhanced by IFN-γ cotreatment, and thus appeared as a feature of classically activated macrophages (Figure 1C). This early rise in mitochondrial density was also observed by flow cytometry and microscopy in activated raw 264.7 macrophages transfected with an expression vector coding for LSSmOrange-cytochrome C oxidase subunit VIII (MitoOrange) (Supplemental Figure 1D).

Figure 1 Macrophage activation is associated with the early inhibition of mitophagy. (A–D) Flow cytometry assessment of mitochondrial ROS (upper) and mitochondrial density (lower) in raw 264.7 macrophages (A) exposed to TLR agonists, (B) mitophagy inhibitor (mdivi-1), or (C and D) to LPS and IFN-γ alone or in combination for 24 hours or a specified duration (n = 3 per condition). (E) Flow cytometry assessment of mitophagy in raw 264.7 macrophages with mt-mkeima (upper) or autophagic vacuole formation with CYTO-ID autophagy detection kit (lower) in raw 264.7 macrophages exposed to LPS/IFN-γ (n = 3 per condition). (F and G) Immunoblots of mitophagy and mitochondrial fission checkpoints on protein lysates from (F) stat1+/+ or stat1–/– BMDMs exposed to LPS/IFN-γ or (G) from raw 264.7 macrophages exposed for 24 hours to LPS/IFN-γ alone or in combination with a mitophagy inducer (2,4-DNP, 1 μM) (densitometry: ratio to β-actin is presented above the immunoblots). Bar graphs represent mean ± SEM with overlaid individual values; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001 determined by ANOVA corrected for multiple comparisons; *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 determined by Student’s t test with Welch’s correction.

The fast time course of LPS- and LPS/IFN-γ–mediated increase in mitochondrial density in macrophages associated with enhanced mROS production (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1A) suggests that this event stems from an inhibition of mitophagy rather than from mitochondrial biogenesis, which occurs more slowly (28). Hence, we measured the spectral shift of mitochondrial-targeted mKeima (mt-mKeima) by flow cytometry, which specifically monitors autophagosomal engulfment of mitochondria (see Supplemental Methods). Exposure of raw 264.7 macrophages to LPS/IFN-γ for 6 hours or 18 hours resulted in an increased signal corresponding to the excitation at neutral pH (no mitophagy), whereas the signal from mt-mKeima at acidic pH (mitophagy) was reduced. Consequently, the pH 4 to pH 7 ratio of mt-mKeima was reduced upon LPS/IFN-γ exposure (Figure 1E, upper), indicating a marked reduction in mitophagy in activated macrophages. By contrast, as previously reported in the literature, quantification of autophagic vacuoles using CYTO-ID (Figure 1E, lower) confirmed that LPS/IFN-γ treatment induced autophagy in a time-dependent manner. LPS-induced autophagy has been shown to play an important role in macrophage activation and phagocytosis (29). Our data suggested that although overall autophagy increased, organelle-targeted autophagy processes, such as mitophagy, did not follow a similar trend. To further confirm our observations, we also assessed the protein levels of several mitophagy (PINK1, Parkin, DJ-1) and mitochondrial fission (DRP-1) markers, which were all reduced in a time-dependent manner in bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) (Figure 1F), as well as in raw 264.7 macrophages (Supplemental Figure 1E). Reduced levels of Parkin, PINK1, and their partner DJ-1 (Park7) have been linked to defective mitophagy and autosomal recessive forms of Parkinson disease (30).

Inhibition of mitophagy is a feature of activated macrophages. Stat1-deficient macrophages failed to commit to classical activation as confirmed in vivo in LPS-injected Stat1-deficient mice (Supplemental Figure 2A) and in vitro in Stat1-deficient BMDMs and raw 264.7 macrophages (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Noticeably, CD64 and CD80 M1 polarization markers were unresponsive to LPS in Stat1-deficient BMDMs and in STAT1 siRNA-transfected raw 264.7 macrophages (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Along with this, LPS-mediated inhibition of mitophagy was absent in Stat1-deficient BMDMs and raw 264.7 macrophages, as indicated by the normalization of the protein levels of mitophagy markers (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1E). These data highlight the inhibition of mitophagy as a feature of activated macrophages.

Mitochondrial uncouplers are classically used to promote mitophagy (18, 28). As expected, exposure of raw 264.7 macrophages to 2,4-dinitrophenol (2,4-DNP) or carbonyl cyanide m-chlorophenyl hydrazone (CCCP) promoted mitophagy and increased PINK1, DJ-1, and DRP1 protein levels (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 1F). 2,4-DNP and CCCP treatment reversed LPS/IFN-γ–mediated inhibition of mitophagy, as indicated by the normalization of PINK1, Parkin, DJ-1, and DRP1 levels (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 1F). The recruitment of Parkin onto mitochondria is also a key determinant of the commitment of mitochondria to mitophagy. In most cell types, at steady state, PINK1 and Parkin are indiscernible in mitochondria. Here, in quiescent mouse peritoneal macrophages, we observed a colocalization of PINK1 and Tom20 (an OMM marker) on round-shaped mitochondria (Figure 2A). Parkin was also detected on isolated mitochondria in raw 264.7 macrophages (Supplemental Figure 3A). This argues in favor of a high basal mitophagy flux in quiescent macrophages. The mitochondrial localization of PINK1 and the recruitment of Parkin onto mitochondria were, however, dampened upon LPS/IFN-γ–mediated macrophage activation (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3A).

Figure 2 LPS/IFN-γ–mediated inhibition of mitophagy is associated with metabolic reprogramming of macrophages. (A and B) Mitochondrial network of (A) mouse peritoneal macrophages or (B) raw 264.7 macrophages exposed to vehicle or LPS/IFN-γ for 6 hours (A) immunostained for Tom20 in combination or not with PINK1 or (B) stained with JC-1 (right panels represent the image binarization of JC-1 stained macrophages). Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) Flow cytometry assessment of mitochondrial density and Δψm in raw 264.7 macrophages exposed to LPS/IFN-γ and stained with JC-1 (n = 3 per time point). (D and E) (D) Oxygen consumption (OCR) and extracellular acidification (ECAR) profile measured with Seahorse XFe96 analyzer on BMDMs exposed to vehicle, LPS/IFN-γ for 6 hours, or mdivi-1 for 24 hours (n = 8 per condition). (F) Flow cytometry assessment of Δψm with TMRM in raw 264.7 macrophages exposed to LPS/IFN-γ for 6 hours (n = 3 per condition). (G) Cell death assessed by low cytometry (annexin V-PI) in raw 264.7 macrophages exposed to vehicle or LPS/IFN-γ and 2,4 DNP alone or in combination for 18 hours. Bar graphs represent mean ± SEM with overlaid individual values; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001 determined by ANOVA corrected for multiple comparisons; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 determined by Student’s t test with Welch’s correction. Veh, vehicle.

LPS/IFN-γ–dependent activation of macrophages is associated with high Δψm and fused mitochondria. Mitophagy fluxes are intimately linked to alteration in mitochondrial dynamics and cell bioenergetics. Whereas the induction of mitophagy is associated with an increase in mitochondrial fission and a drop in Δψm, enhancement of mitochondrial fusion and high Δψm are observed concomitantly with the inhibition of mitophagy (31). In line with this, raw 264.7 macrophages and peritoneal macrophages treated with LPS/IFN-γ for 6 hours displayed a marked reconfiguration of the mitochondrial network, which became fused, denser, and more connected (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3B). JC-1 dye allowed visualization of mitochondria with both low (JC-1 monomers, green) and high Δψm (JC-1 aggregates, red) (Figure 2B). Image binarization of JC-1–stained macrophages confirmed the robust increase in the mitochondrial network in LPS/IFN-γ–treated macrophages as early as 6 hours after treatment (Figure 2B).

Whereas mainly low-Δψm mitochondria were observed in quiescent macrophages, the proportion of high-Δψm mitochondria (JC-1 aggregates) rapidly increased after exposure to LPS/IFN-γ (Figure 2B). The time-dependent increase in Δψm upon macrophage activation was confirmed by flow cytometry in raw 264.7 macrophages (Figure 2C). Interestingly, JC-1 monomers were also markedly increased, further confirming that LPS/IFN-γ increased the mitochondrial density in macrophages; and this occurred with a strong representation of high-Δψm mitochondria, as shown by the concomitant increase in JC-1 aggregates (Figure 2C). The enhancement of Δψm in activated macrophages was confirmed by TMRM staining (Figure 2F).

Inhibition of mitophagy contributes to the survival of activated macrophages. Within the same timeframe, the oxygen consumption rate (OCR) was reduced in BMDMs exposed to LPS/IFN-γ for 6 hours, whereas the extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) was enhanced (Figure 2, D and E). This specificity of LPS-mediated metabolic rewiring in myeloid cells compared with other TLR agonists was also reported by others (32). This metabolic feature that was maintained 24 hours after exposure to LPS/IFN-γ (data not shown) underlies the metabolic rewiring of LPS-activated macrophages toward glycolysis (6, 7). It is noteworthy that the OCR and ECAR profiles of BMDMs exposed to the mitophagy inhibitor mdivi-1 were similar to those of classically activated macrophages (Figure 2, D and E). Despite the strong reduction of OCR and the increase in ECAR, exposure to LPS/IFN-γ did not increase cell death (Figure 2G). The survival of LPS/IFN-γ–exposed macrophages could be explained by mitochondrial fusion (33, 34). By contrast, the stimulation of mitophagy with 2,4-DNP in activated raw 264.7 macrophages enhanced cell death. Therefore, inhibition of mitophagy may also contribute to cell survival in conditions of low respiration.

LPS triggers the inhibition of mitophagy in myeloid cells in vivo. Gram-negative bacteria are the predominant species in the cecal ligation and puncture (CLP) model of polymicrobial infection (35), which we used to explore the translational relevance of our in vitro findings. Female C57BL6/J mice underwent CLP or sham surgery. Mitophagy was assessed extemporaneously on freshly collected blood peritoneal leukocytes through the measurement of mitochondrial density by flow cytometry. Samples were collected after CLP or sham surgery at indicated time points (Figure 3 and Supplemental Figure 4). Blood and peritoneal leukocytes were incubated for 10 minutes with MitoTracker Green FM before immunostaining and then processed for flow cytometry analysis. In the blood, the proportion of monocytes (CD45+ CD115+) and the inflammatory monocyte subpopulation (CD45+ CD115+ CD11bhi Ly6Chi) were not significantly affected by polymicrobial infection, except 24 hours after CLP for inflammatory monocytes (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). By contrast, monocytes and the subpopulation of inflammatory monocytes showed a marked increase in mitochondrial density at 2 hours and 24 hours after infection (Figure 3, A and B). We also observed a robust increase in mitochondrial density in peritoneal macrophages at early time points (2 hours, 6 hours) after CLP surgery compared with sham surgery (Figure 3C). These changes were independent from the proportion of peritoneal macrophages (Supplemental Figure 4E).

Figure 3 Polymicrobial infection triggers the early inhibition of mitophagy in myeloid cells. (A and B) Flow cytometry assessment of the mitochondrial density in (A) total monocytes (CD45+ CD115+ CD11bhi) and in (B) inflammatory monocyte subpopulation (CD45+ CD115+ CD11bhi Ly6Chi) in the blood of C57BL6/J mice after sham or CLP surgery (n = 3–4 sham; n = 5 CLP). (C) Flow cytometry assessment of the mitochondrial density of peritoneal macrophages (CD45+ F4/80hi CD11bhi) in peritoneal fluid of mice treated as in A and B. (D) Flow cytometry assessment of mitochondrial density in CD64hi Mitotrackerhi subpopulation of peritoneal macrophages of mice treated as in A and B. Graphs with plots represent mean plus individual values; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001 determined by ANOVA corrected for multiple comparisons.

The CD64hi Mitotrackerhi macrophage subpopulation is highly increased during sepsis. As expected, peritoneal macrophages from infected mice displayed a significant rise in the levels of the macrophage activation markers CD64 (FcγRI) and CD80 (Supplemental Figure 4, F and G). The CD64 level in myeloid cells has been positively correlated with the severity of sepsis (36). Accordingly, the increase in the CD64 level in the peritoneal macrophages of mice receiving CLP was more pronounced compared with the CD80 level (Supplemental Figure 4G). We identified a subpopulation of CD64hi macrophages with a high mitochondrial density (CD64hi Mitotrackerhi) whose proportion in macrophages increased in a time-dependent manner In mice receiving CLP (Figure 3D). In noninfected animals, although the proportion of peritoneal CD64hi macrophages was extremely low, mitochondrial density was significantly higher than in CD64lo or CD80lo and CD80hi macrophages (Supplemental Figure 4, H and I). To confirm that the phenotype of monocytes and macrophages observed after CLP surgery was due to LPS produced by gram-negative bacteria, we assessed the impact of low (0.5 mg/kg) and high (15 mg/kg) doses of i.p. injected LPS. Both doses led to a similar phenotype with an increase in mitochondrial density in peritoneal macrophages and blood monocytes, as well as a rise in the CD64hi Mitotrackerhi macrophage subpopulation as early as 1 hour after exposure (Supplemental Figure 4, J–L).

LPS mediates the inhibition of mitophagy in a STAT1-dependent manner. Stat1-deficient mice were defective with regards to the activation of macrophages (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). This phenotype was associated with an absence of reduction of the protein levels of mitophagy and mitochondrial fission checkpoints (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1E). We further explored the impact of STAT1 invalidation on mitophagy and showed that Stat1-deficient mice also failed to show a CLP- and LPS-mediated increase in mitochondrial density at 2 hours in CD64hi peritoneal macrophages and blood monocytes (Figure 4, A and B). These observations were confirmed in vitro in BMDMs and raw 264.7 macrophages (Figure 4, C and D). Additionally, changes in mROS production, Δψm, and respiration associated with LPS/IFN-γ–mediated inhibition of mitophagy were reduced or normalized in Stat1-deficient BMDMs (Figure 4, E–G).

Figure 4 Polymicrobial infection and endotoxemia trigger the early inhibition of mitophagy in myeloid cells in a STAT1-dependent manner. (A and B) Flow cytometry assessment of CD64hi Mitotrackerhi peritoneal macrophage subpopulation and mitochondrial density in blood monocytes of stat1+/+ or stat1–/– mice after (A) sham or CLP surgery (n = 6–7 sham; n = 5–7 CLP) or (B) i.p. injection of saline (sal.) or LPS (0.5 mg/kg, 24 hours) (n = 5–7 sal.; n = 5–7 LPS). (C and D) Flow cytometry assessment of mitochondrial density in (C) stat1+/+ or stat1–/– BMDMs or in (D) raw 264.7 macrophages targeted with control (CTL) or stat1 siRNA and then exposed to vehicle or LPS/IFN-γ for 24 hours. (E and F) Flow cytometry assessment of (E) mitochondrial ROS production and (F) Δψm in raw 264.7 macrophages targeted with CTL or stat1 siRNA and then exposed to vehicle or LPS/IFN-γ for 24 hours. (G) Oxygen consumption profile measured with Seahorse XFe96 analyzer on stat1+/+ or stat1–/– BMDMs exposed to vehicle or LPS/IFN-γ for 6 hours (n = 6–8 per condition). Graphs with plots represent mean plus individual values; bar graphs represent mean ± SEM with overlaid individual values; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001 determined by ANOVA corrected for multiple comparisons. Veh, vehicle.

STAT1 inhibits mitophagy through inflammatory caspases 1 and 11. We then explored whether the above phenomenon was related to the inability of Stat1-deficient macrophages to commit to classical activation or to a STAT1-dependent modulation of mitophagy. Caspase-1 was shown to inhibit mitophagy by cleaving and inactivating Parkin subsequent to its translocation to mitochondria (37, 38). Interestingly, IFN-γ was shown to regulate caspase-1 levels and activity (39). We showed here that STAT1-mediated LPS/IFN-γ–dependent regulation of caspase-1 at mRNA and protein levels in BMDMs did not affect NLRP3 levels (Figure 5, A and B). A similar pattern of regulation was observed for caspase-11 in raw 264.7 macrophages (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), another key inflammatory caspase regulated and activated by LPS, which controls IL-1β secretion by potentiating caspase-1 activation (40). STAT1-dependent regulation of caspase-11 was only assessed in raw 264.7 macrophages because Stat1-deficient mice are on a 129SV genetic background and do not express caspase-11 (41). Similar to caspase-1 (37), the exposure of raw 264.7 macrophages to LPS/IFN-γ led to the mitochondrial translocation of caspase-11 (Supplemental Figure 5C). The inhibition of caspases with zVAD-FMK (Figure 5C), as well as RNAi-mediated gene silencing of caspase-1 or caspase-11, resulted in the abrogation of an LPS/IFN-γ–mediated drop in PINK1 protein levels in raw 264.7 macrophages (Supplemental Figure 5D). This translated into a less-pronounced increase in mitochondrial density in activated macrophages exposed to zVAD-FMK or caspase-1 or -11 siRNA (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 5E). Surprisingly, LPS/IFN-γ–mediated Parkin downregulation was more pronounced upon caspase-1 or caspase-11 gene silencing (Supplemental Figure 5D). This observation suggests that PINK1 plays a central role in LPS/IFN-γ–mediated inhibition of mitophagy in macrophages.

Figure 5 LPS/IFN-γ inhibits mitophagy in macrophages through the STAT1-dependent regulation of caspase-1. (A and B) Caspase-1 expression in stat1+/+ or stat1–/– BMDMs exposed to vehicle or LPS/IFN-γ for 18 hours or indicated duration assessed by (A) qPCR or (B) immunoblotting (n = 3 per condition). (C and D) Assessment by (C) immunoblotting or (D) flow cytometry of the impact of zVAD-FMK–dependent inhibition of caspases on LPS/IFN-γ–dependent inhibition of mitophagy in raw 264.7 macrophages exposed to vehicle or LPS/IFN-γ for 18 hours (n = 3 per condition) (densitometry: ratio to β-actin is presented above the immunoblots). (E) Proteolytic activity of recombinant human caspase-1 (hCASP1) against recombinant Tribolium castaneum PINK1 (T. cast. PINK1) in the presence of zVAD-FMK and LPS (100 ng/mL) alone or in combination. Protein levels were assessed with 2,2,2-TCE gels after UV transillumination (the table below C presents densitometry data). Bar graphs represent mean ± SEM with overlaid individual values; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001 determined by ANOVA corrected for multiple comparison.

The inflammatory caspases 1 and 11 degrade PINK1. Caspase-11 was shown to degrade TRPC1 (42); caspase-1 is endowed with similar proteolytic properties. Therefore, we speculated that caspase-1 and -11 could affect mitophagy by degrading PINK1. PINK1 has a pivotal role in mitochondrial quality control and is evolutionarily conserved (43). Using Cascleavage 2.0, Prosper 2.0, and CasDB, several conserved caspase cleavage sequences were identified in human, mouse, and Tribolium castaneum PINK1 (T. cast. PINK1). Recombinant Tribolium castaneum PINK1 that retains its kinase activity compared with human and mouse PINK1 (43–45) was used for further in vitro experiments. This active recombinant PINK1 was incubated with active recombinant human caspase-1 or -4 (the human orthologue of caspase-11) in the presence or absence of zVAD-FMK or LPS. Protein levels were assessed using polyacrylamide gels containing 2,2,2-trichloroethanol (TCE), which allowed fluorescent detection of proteins after UV exposure. Both recombinant caspase-1 and -4/11 led to reduced PINK1 levels (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 5F). In agreement with the LPS-binding capacity of caspase-4/11 (46, 47), the reduction of PINK1 was more pronounced when caspase-4 was incubated with LPS (Supplemental Figure 5F). Unexpectedly, a similar observation was made for caspase-1 (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 5F). Beyond 1-hour incubation with recombinant caspase-4, Tribolium castaneum PINK1 was not detectable anymore (data not shown). In contrast to LPS, zVAD-FMK treatment reduced caspase-mediated PINK1 degradation (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 5F).

LPS/IFN-γ–mediated inhibition of mitophagy triggers classical activation of macrophages through mROS. The inhibition of mitophagy is a critical source of mROS (ref. 14, Figure 1B, and Supplemental Figure 1B). Since we showed that the inhibition of mitophagy was an early feature of macrophage activation, we examined whether mROS could directly trigger the classical activation of macrophages. Mitochondrial CI and CIII, whose activities were reduced in LPS/IFN-γ–exposed raw 264.7 macrophages (Supplemental Figure 6A), are 2 major sources of mROS (14, 48). We thus used rotenone and antimycin A, respective CI and CIII inhibitors, to promote mROS production (Supplemental Figure 6B and ref. 14). However, only CIII inhibition efficiently promoted an increase in macrophage activation markers in raw 264.7 (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 6C). This parallels the increase in mROS, which was more pronounced with antimycin A compared with rotenone (Supplemental Figure 6B). Along with raw 264.7 macrophage activation, antimycin A triggered the release of inflammatory cytokines (Supplemental Figure 6E). The exposure of BMDMs to MitoParaquat, an mROS generator, further strengthened the role of mROS in macrophage activation (Supplemental Figure 6D). Moreover, scavenging of mROS induced by LPS/IFN-γ with mitoTEMPOL, an mROS scavenger, or with N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC), a general ROS scavenger, decreased raw 264.7 macrophage activation (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 6F). Accordingly, ROS scavengers also prevented LPS/IFN-γ–mediated inflammatory cytokine release and phagocytosis of latex beads in raw 264.7 macrophages (Supplemental Figure 6, G and H).

Figure 6 The inhibition of mitophagy triggers classical activation of macrophages through mitochondrial ROS. (A) Flow cytometry assessment of classical macrophage activation in raw 264.7 cells exposed to antimycin A for 6 hours. (B and C) Flow cytometry assessment of classical macrophage activation in raw 264.7 cells exposed to LPS/IFN-γ for 18 hours alone or in combination with (B) the mitochondrial ROS scavenger MitoTEMPOL or with (C) the HIF-1α inhibitor echinomycin (n = 3 per condition). (D–I) Assessment of macrophage activation profile by (D and G) flow cytometry, (E and H) gene expression, and (F and I) bactericidal activity in raw 264.7 cells (D, E, G, and H) incubated (24 hours) or (F and I) preincubated (24 hours) with (D–F) the mitophagy inhibitor mdivi-1 or (G–I) the mitophagy inducer CCCP (n = 3 per condition). Bar graphs represent mean ± SEM with overlaid individual values; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001 determined by ANOVA corrected for multiple comparisons; *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 determined by Student’s t test with Welch’s correction.

Inhibition of mitophagy induces the classical activation of macrophages through HIF-1α. HIF-1α contributes to the functional reprogramming of monocytes during sepsis (49) and to metabolic reprogramming during macrophage activation where it can be activated and stabilized by succinate or mROS (48, 50, 51). Accordingly, HIF-1α protein levels were increased by both LPS/IFN-γ and mdivi-1 exposure in raw 264.7 macrophages (Supplemental Figure 6K). Interestingly, echinomycin, a pharmacological inhibitor of HIF-1α (52), blunted the activation of raw 264.7 macrophages triggered by LPS/IFN-γ, antimycin A, MitoParaquat, and mdivi-1 (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 6, D, I, and J). In agreement with the contribution of mROS to macrophage activation, we showed that mdivi-1 and other mitophagy inhibitors promoted classical activation of raw 264.7 macrophages, as assessed by flow cytometry or by gene expression (Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). The inhibition of mitophagy in raw 264.7 macrophages accompanied elevated inflammatory cytokine release and increased phagocytosis of latex beads (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). In line with their ability to commit raw 264.7 macrophages toward an inflammatory phenotype, pharmacological inhibitors of mitophagy boosted their bactericidal activity (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 7E). In contrast to mdivi-1, exposure of activated raw 264.7 macrophages to the mitochondrial uncouplers CCCP and 2,4-DNP promoted mitophagy and reversed LPS/IFN-γ–mediated inhibition of mitophagy (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 1F). This translated into a reduction of raw 264.7 macrophage activation and bactericidal activity (Figure 6, G–I, and Supplemental Figure 7, F and G).

Inhibition of mitophagy in myeloid cells protects against bacterial infection. We were able to translate our results in vivo in mice because the administration of mitochondrial uncouplers alone or in combination with LPS in mice mirrored our in vitro observations. The induction of mitophagy was associated with reduced mitochondrial density in peritoneal macrophages. More strikingly, LPS-mediated inhibition of mitophagy in peritoneal macrophages was reversed by CCCP and 2,4-DNP administration (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Then, we used a single i.p. injection of 2,4-DNP (10 mg/kg) to promote mitophagy 24 hours before CLP surgery. Whereas 2,4-DNP did not affect the survival of animals receiving the sham operation, it significantly reduced the survival of animals receiving CLP (Figure 7A). As expected, the mitochondrial density of peritoneal macrophages was reduced as a consequence of 2,4-DNP–induced mitophagy (Supplemental Figure 8C). This stimulation of mitophagy translated into a decrease in macrophage activation, as illustrated by the reduction of the proportion of CD80hiCD64hi macrophages and lowered levels of plasma inflammatory cytokines (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 8, D and G). The total number of peritoneal macrophages was not altered by 2,4-DNP (Supplemental Figure 8E). This dampened macrophage activation resulted in a higher bacterial load in the peritoneal cavity of 2,4-DNP–injected animals (Figure 7C), with a similar trend in the liver (Supplemental Figure 8F). No changes in blood bacteremia were observed (data not shown). We ranked peritoneal bacterial load above 1.106 CFU/mL as high bacterial load and noticed that animals with the highest bacterial load presented a significant reduction in the proportion of CD64hi Mitotrackerhi macrophages in the peritoneal cavity (Supplemental Figure 8H).

Figure 7 Inhibition of mitophagy in myeloid cells protects against bacterial infection and improves survival during sepsis. (A) Survival curve of C57BL6/J mice treated with saline (sal.) or 2,4-DNP (10 mg/kg) 24 hours before sham or CLP surgery (sham, n = 5 per group; CLP, n = 13 per group). P value was determined by Gehan-Breslow-Wilcoxon test. (B) Percentage of classically activated macrophages (percentage of CD11bhi F4/80hi macrophages) in C57BL6/J mice treated as in A (n = 7 per condition). (C) Bacterial load in the peritoneal cavity of C57BL6/J mice treated as in A (n = 8 per condition). (D) Correlation of the mitochondrial density in Ly6Chi blood monocytes 2 hours after CLP surgery versus the survival (in hours) after CLP surgery (n = 26). P and r values were determined by Spearman’s rank correlation. (E) Survival curve of C57BL6/J mice treated with vehicle or mdivi-1 for 24 hours before CLP surgery (CLP + vehicle, n = 15; CLP + mdivi-1, n = 15). P value was determined by Gehan-Breslow-Wilcoxon test. (F and G) Percentage of classically activated macrophages (F) (percentage of CD11bhi F4/80hi macrophages) and bacterial load (G) in the peritoneal cavity of C57BL6/J mice treated as in E (n = 6–7 per condition) (H) Survival curve of C57BL6/J mice transplanted with Pink1+/+ (BMT Pink1+/+) or Pink1–/– bone marrow (BMT Pink1–/–) 5 weeks before CLP surgery (BMT Pink1+/+, n = 13; BMT Pink1–/–, n = 15). P value was determined by Gehan-Breslow-Wilcoxon test. (I) Flow cytometry assessment of the percentage of classically activated macrophages (percentage of CD11bhi F4/80hi macrophages) in the peritoneal cavity of mice that underwent transplantation and surgery as in H (n = 11–12 per group). (J) Bacterial load in the cavity of mice that underwent transplantation and surgery as in H (n = 11–12 per group). Graphs with plots represent mean plus individual values; *P < 0.05 determined by Student’s t test with Welch’s correction.

Early inhibition of mitophagy in myeloid cells is a predictive factor of survival upon sepsis. This led us to assume that the inhibition of mitophagy is protective against bacterial invasion during sepsis. In line with this, we found a significant positive correlation between mitochondrial density in Ly6Chi blood monocytes collected 2 hours after CLP surgery and the survival of animals over a period of 10 days (Figure 7D). More expected, the percentage of Ly6Chi blood monocytes at 2 hours was also correlated with mouse survival (Supplemental Figure 8J), but the percentage of Ly6Chi blood monocytes and mitochondrial density in these monocytes were not correlated (Supplemental Figure 8K). Therefore, mitochondrial density in Ly6Chi blood monocytes at an early time point after polymicrobial infection was an independent predictor of survival. Finally, we sorted animals into short-term (< 72 hours survival) and long-term (> 72 hours survival) survivors and showed that relative to short-term survivors, long-term survivors had higher mitochondrial density (mitophagy inhibition) in Ly6Chi blood monocytes (Supplemental Figure 8I).

Inhibition of mitophagy in myeloid cells reduces bacterial load upon sepsis. To further confirm the protective role of mitophagy inhibition in myeloid cells against polymicrobial infection, we i.p. injected C57BL6/J mice with mdivi-1 (50 mg/kg) 24 hours before sham or CLP surgery. The i.p. injection of mdivi-1 in mice mimicked the increase in the proportion of CD64hi Mitotrackerhi peritoneal macrophages observed in mice receiving CLP or LPS (Supplemental Figure 9A). Moreover, in accordance with the inhibition of mitophagy promoted by mdivi-1, mitochondrial density was also increased in Ly6Chi blood monocytes (Supplemental Figure 9B). In contrast to 2,4-DNP–induced mitophagy, the i.p. injection of mdivi-1 24 hours before CLP surgery led to a significant increase in the survival of mdivi-1–treated mice (Figure 7E). The increased proportion of activated macrophages in the peritoneal cavity (Figure 7F) contributed to the reduced bacterial load observed in the peritoneal cavity (Figure 7G), the liver, and the blood of mdivi-1–injected mice (Supplemental Figure 9, C and D) and their improved survival compared with vehicle-treated mice. It is noteworthy that the proportion of CD64hi Mitotrackerhi peritoneal macrophages was also higher in mdivi-1–treated mice that underwent CLP surgery (Supplemental Figure 9E), whereas the percentage of total peritoneal macrophages was not affected by mdivi-1 pretreatment (Supplemental Figure 9F). Because our in vitro data argued in favor of a key role of PINK1-dependent mitophagy in the LPS-dependent activation of myeloid cells, we performed transplantation of Pink1+/+ or Pink1–/– bone marrow in C57BL6/J recipient mice (bone marrow transplant [BMT] Pink1+/+, BMT Pink–1/–). After 5 weeks of recovery, chimeric mice with Pink1-hematopoietic deficiency and their control counterparts that received PINK+/+ bone marrow underwent CLP surgery (Figure 7H). Similar to the pharmacological inhibition of mitophagy, hematopoietic deficiency in Pink1 led to an increase in mitochondrial density in peritoneal macrophages (Supplemental Figure 9G). More spectacularly, survival after CLP was improved in mice transplanted with Pink1–/– bone marrow (Figure 7H). This can be attributed, at least in part, to the increased proportion of activated macrophages (Figure 7I) and of CD64hi/Mitotrackerhi macrophages (Supplemental Figure 9H) in the peritoneal cavity, which contributed to a lower bacterial load in the peritoneal cavity (Figure 7J) and in the liver (Supplemental Figure 9I). It is noteworthy that the percentage of peritoneal macrophages did not differ between Pink1–/– and Pink1+/+ chimeric mice (Supplemental Figure 9J).

Inhibition of mitophagy in blood monocytes is a marker of sepsis in critically ill patients. Finally, we aimed to assess the clinical relevance of our in vitro and in vivo findings in mice. Mitochondrial density was assessed in blood monocytes of 32 critically ill patients within 8 hours after their admission to the ICU. Blood markers of inflammation, metabolism, liver function, renal function, cardiac function, hemodynamics, and tissue perfusion monitored within the same timeframe were collected from the medical records. The causes of admission as well as age and gender distribution of the patients are depicted in Supplemental Table 1 (median age: 59.5 years nonseptic patients vs. 62 years septic patients, NS, P = 0.55). Sixteen patients presented with sepsis according to the definition of the sepsis-3 task force (53). Mitochondrial density in blood monocytes was significantly higher in septic patients compared with nonseptic patients (Figure 8A). A similar observation was made in classical and nonclassical monocyte subpopulations (Supplemental Figure 10B). Of note, the percentage of monocytes was not significantly different between the 2 groups of patients, despite a trend to be lower in septic patients (median: 9.2% nonseptic vs. 4.8% septic) (Supplemental Figure 10C). The percentage of classical monocytes (CD14++CD16–) was significantly reduced in septic patients (median: 83.7% of total monocytes nonseptic vs. 68.9% septic) (Supplemental Figure 10C). Nonclassical (inflammatory) monocytes and intermediate monocytes displayed a nonsignificant trend toward an increase (Supplemental Figure 10C).

Figure 8 Increased mitochondrial density in blood monocytes is a biomarker of sepsis in critically ill patients. (A) Flow cytometry assessment of mitochondrial density in blood monocytes of critically ill patients (ICU patients without [n = 16] or with sepsis [n = 16] according to sepsis-3 task force criteria). (B) Levels of inflammatory and tissue perfusion biomarkers in the blood of critically ill patients as described in A. Data were collected from patient medical records and were not available for all patients (n indicated above graphs). The graphs represent median plus individual values. The median value of each group is presented at the bottom of each graph. The normal range of healthy patients is presented in bold italics enclosed in square brackets. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 determined by Student’s t test with Welch’s correction. (C) Correlation matrix of blood biomarkers in critically ill patients as described in A (n = 15–32). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 were determined by Spearman’s rank correlation.

Inflammatory markers, namely C-reactive protein (CRP) and procalcitonin (PCT), have a pivotal role in the diagnosis of sepsis. Both were above the normal range in all ICU patients and, as expected, were at significantly higher levels in septic patients (Figure 8B). PCT, as a marker of severe infection, was particularly increased in septic patients, who had a 10-fold higher median value compared with nonseptic patients (Figure 8B). Other inflammatory markers such as leukocyte count and neutrophil count were not significantly different between the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 10D). Lactate levels are an indicator of tissue perfusion used as a criterion of septic shock in patients with sepsis (53). Here, blood lactate levels did not allow differentiation between the groups of patients (Figure 8B). The median of blood markers of renal function (Supplemental Figure 10E), metabolism (Supplemental Figure 10F), liver function (Supplemental Figure 10G), coagulation (Supplemental Figure 10H), cardiac function (Supplemental Figure 10I), tissue oxygenation, and hemodynamics (Supplemental Figure 10J) were almost all out of the normal range (normal range of healthy patients is presented in bold italics enclosed in square brackets) for both groups of critically ill patients. With the exception of arterial pH, none of the recorded parameters allowed differentiation between septic and nonseptic patients. Therefore, mitochondrial density in monocytes arose as a potential biomarker of sepsis in critically ill patients, similar to CRP and PCT. Because of high variation among patients, we also analyzed the correlation between all these monitored parameters (Figure 8C). Only a few parameters were significantly correlated. As expected, CRP and PCT were highly correlated (r = 0.82, P = 0.0003) (Figure 8C). Interestingly, similar to PCT, mitochondrial density in total monocytes (r = 0.56, P = 0.01), as well as classical (r = 0.59, P = 0.006) and inflammatory monocytes (r = 0.54, P = 0.01), were positively correlated to CRP (Figure 8C). These data further suggest that mitophagy levels in blood monocytes could be a useful marker for sepsis in critically ill patients. Further studies are required to assess whether this parameter is differentially altered according to sepsis severity or survival.