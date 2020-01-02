Norepinephrine metabolite DOPEGAL activates AEP and pathological Tau aggregation in locus coeruleus

DOPEGAL triggers Tau aggregation in vitro and in cells. To examine whether DOPEGAL directly modifies Tau, we incubated recombinant WT Tau with DOPEGAL for 24 hours. We found DOPEGAL induced Tau aggregation, indicated by the accumulation of high-molecular-weight bands, in a concentration-dependent manner. As expected, AEP-truncated Tau N368 recombinant proteins were more prone to aggregation than full-length Tau (Figure 1A). To explore the specificity of DOPEGAL, we tested various catecholamines and their oxidative metabolites (500 μM). Compared with vehicle control, DOPEGAL strongly provoked Tau aggregation, while NE, DA, and DOPAL instead caused Tau protein degradation (Figure 1B). Time course and dose-response assays demonstrated that both DA and NE triggered dose- and time-dependent degradation of Tau, whereas DOPAL elicited Tau aggregation at lower doses (2.5–25 μM) but promoted degradation at higher doses (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130513DS1). To investigate whether DOPEGAL elicits Tau fibrillization in vitro, we monitored the fluorescent intensity of recombinant Tau in the presence of Thioflavin T (ThioT) (30 μM). Compared with vehicle control, DOPEGAL strongly augmented Tau fibrillization over time, as revealed by the high-intensity ThioT fluorescence of Tau preformed fibrils (PFFs), while NE and DOPAL inhibited Tau fibrillization (Figure 1C). Transmission electronic microscopy analysis confirmed that Tau PFFs formed tight fibrillar structures following DOPEGAL exposure (Supplemental Figure 1D).

Figure 1 The NE metabolite DOPEGAL triggers Tau aggregation in vitro. (A) Recombinant Tau (rTau) or rTau N368 (1 μg) was incubated with DOPEGAL (0, 5, 50, or 500 μM) for 24 hours, and aggregation was detected by Western blot using Tau5 antibody. (B) rTau (1 μg) was incubated with vehicle, DA, NE, DOPAL, or DOPEGAL (500 μM) for 24 hours, and aggregation was detected by Western blot using Tau5 antibody. (C) rTau (1 μg) was incubated with vehicle or DOPEGAL, and ThioT assay was used to evaluate the kinetics of aggregation of Tau over 120 hours. SH-SY5Y cells were infected with hTau virus, then exposed to DA, NE, DOPAL, or DOPEGAL (60 μM) for 24 hours. (D) Western blot analysis was conducted with cell lysates using antibodies against AEP and different forms of Tau. (E) AEP activity was analyzed by the enzymatic assay. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 3 per group). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA. Cell death was analyzed by LDH assay (F) and propidium iodide staining (G–H). Scale bar: 50 μm. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM (n = 3 per group). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA. Primary cortical neurons were cultured from Tau+/+ and Tau–/– mice and exposed to vehicle or DOPEGAL (60 μM) for 24 hours. (I) Western blot analysis was conducted with cell lysates using antibodies against AEP and different forms of Tau. (J) AEP activity was analyzed by the enzymatic assay. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM (n = 3 per group). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed t test. Cell death was analyzed by LDH assay (K) and propidium iodide staining (L and M). Scale bar: 50 μm. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM (n = 3 per group). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-way ANOVA.

To assess whether DOPEGAL provokes Tau aggregation in intact cells, we transfected noradrenergic-like SH-SY5Y cells with WT human Tau, followed by treatment with different catecholamines or their oxidative metabolites for 24 hours. Immunoblotting revealed that DOPEGAL (but not DA or NE) produced demonstrable Tau aggregation, which was in alignment with its hyperphosphorylation (AT8-positive) status (Figure 1D, top 2 panels). The lack of an effect for NE is consistent with the limited conversion capacity for exogenous NE in SH-SY5Y cells due to the low expression of MAO-A. We next determined whether DOPEGAL, like DOPAL, activates AEP. We found DOPEGAL upregulated total AEP levels and its proteolytic activation, as well as the abundance of the AEP cleavage product Tau N368 (Figure 1D, bottom 2 panels, Figure 1E) and induced SH-SY5Y cell death (Figure 1, F–H). DOPAL was less effective in these measures, while NE and DA failed to activate AEP or cause toxicity. To ascertain whether Tau is required for DOPEGAL-elicited cell death, we prepared primary cortical neurons from neonatal WT and Tau knockout (Tau–/–) mice and treated them with DOPEGAL. As expected, DOPEGAL triggered demonstrable Tau hyperphosphorylation, aggregation, and N368 cleavage in WT, but not Tau–/–, neurons (Figure 1I). Importantly, although AEP was similarly activated by DOPEGAL in both WT and Tau–/– neurons (Figure 1J), its toxicity was significantly attenuated in Tau–/– neurons (Figure 1, K–M), suggesting that Tau is necessary for the full expression of DOPEGAL-induced cell death.

NE oxidation by MAO-A facilitates AEP-cleaved Tau N368 cytotoxicity. Oxidative deamination of NE by mitochondrial MAO-A generates DOPEGAL and H 2 O 2 , leading to oxidative stress (28, 29). To test whether MAO-mediated metabolism of NE results in oxidative stress and AEP activation, we transfected SH-SY5Y cells (30) with MAO-A or MAO-B. We found that MAO overexpression increased DOPEGAL levels, AEP enzymatic activity, and Tau N368 cleavage (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D), which was mimicked by H 2 O 2 and prevented by the MAO-A inhibitor clorgyline, indicating the importance of oxidative stress (Supplemental Figure 2, E–G). Interestingly, H 2 O 2 also increased MAO-A expression, which was blunted by clorgyline. To evaluate the contribution of NE metabolism, we transfected SH-SY5Y cells with siRNA against dopamine β-hydroxylase (DBH), which is required for NE synthesis (31). DBH depletion reduced AEP activity, diminished Tau N368 cleavage, and partially ameliorated the deleterious effects of H 2 O 2 (Supplemental Figure 2, H and I). Combined, these results suggest that oxidative metabolism of NE to DOPEGAL by MAO activates AEP and Tau N368 cleavage in catecholaminergic SH-SY5Y cells.

To explore the neurotoxicity of AEP-cleaved Tau, we infected SH-SY5Y cells with AAV encoding full-length WT Tau, P301S Tau, the N368 Tau fragment, or uncleavable P301S/N255/368A Tau, and determined cell death using TUNEL staining and lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) assay (Supplemental Figure 2, J–M). WT Tau promoted cell death, which was escalated by the AEP-cleaved Tau N368 fragment. Notably, N368 Tau displayed neurotoxicity comparable with Tau P301S, whereas prevention of AEP cleavage blunted Tau P301S toxicity. These results indicate that AEP cleavage contributes to Tau neurotoxicity.

To ascertain whether DOPEGAL regulates Tau neurotoxicity, we overexpressed MAO-A or MAO-B in SH-SY5Y cells in combination with AAV-Tau. TUNEL and LDH analysis revealed that both MAO-A and MAO-B overexpression significantly activated AEP, increased Tau N368 cleavage, and magnified Tau neurotoxicity as measured by TUNEL, LDH, and loss of the catecholaminergic marker tyrosine hydroxylase (TH) (Supplemental Figure 3). By contrast, preventing DOPEGAL production by siRNA knockdown of DBH attenuated AEP activation and Tau-triggered cell death. These findings reveal that a proportion of Tau neurotoxicity is NE-dependent.

Our data support a model whereby MAO-A oxidizes NE into DOPEGAL and elicits oxidative stress, triggering AEP activation and Tau N368 cleavage and cytotoxicity. To further explore this idea, we overexpressed MAO-A and MAO-B into SH-SY5Y cells and interrogated their roles in AEP activation in the presence of specific inhibitors. We confirmed that overexpression of either MAO-A or MAO-B substantially provoked AEP activation, and blockade of these enzymes by small molecular inhibitors attenuated AEP enzymatic activity, Tau hyperphosphorylation, and N368 cleavage (Supplemental Figure 4, A–E). To test whether elevation of NE in SH-SY5Y cells facilitates MAO-A cytotoxicity, we transfected cells with MAO-A, followed by treatment with ascorbic acid, which stimulates NE biosynthesis (32), the DA and NE precursor L-3,4-dihydroxyphenylalanine (L-DOPA), or the synthetic NE precursor L-3,4-dihydroxyphenylserine (L-DOPS). Although these compounds alone barely activated AEP, both L-DOPS and ascorbic acid significantly increased AEP activation, Tau N368 cleavage, and AT8 immunoreactivity in the presence of elevated MAO-A (Supplemental Figure 4, F and G). Interestingly, both L-DOPA and L-DOPS, but not ascorbic acid, exhibited cytotoxicity on their own, which was facilitated by MAO-A overexpression (Supplemental Figure 4H). The limited cytotoxicity of ascorbic acid may be attributed to its antioxidant activity.

DOPEGAL is metabolized in vivo via reduction by aldehyde reductase (AR) and further oxidation by aldehyde dehydrogenase (ALDH). To determine whether accumulation of DOPEGAL via blockade of its metabolism augments its cytotoxicity, we treated SH-SY5Y cells with the AR inhibitor imirestat, the ALDH inhibitor daidzein, or both drugs in the presence or absence of MAO-A overexpression. Although no treatment was effective on its own, imirestat and the mixture of both inhibitors augmented AEP activation, Tau N368 cleavage, and AT8 abundance in combination with MAO-A (Supplemental Figure 4, I and J). LDH assay indicated that the inhibitor cocktail modestly stimulated cell death without MAO-A overexpression, while either imirestat or imirestat plus daidzein escalated MAO-A cytotoxicity (Supplemental Figure 4K). These results suggest that AR is the major enzyme responsible for DOPEGAL metabolism in SH-SY5Y cells and that preventing DOPEGAL metabolism is deleterious.

Tau hyperphosphorylation and N368 cleavage are increased in the LC of human AD subjects and transgenic AD mouse models. Hyperphosphorylated Tau in the LC is among the first detectable AD pathologies in postmortem human brains, appearing before Tau pathology in the EC and often decades prior to cognitive symptoms (5). To explore whether Tau N368 cleavage by AEP correlates with Tau hyperphosphorylation, we conducted immunofluorescence (IF) staining in the LC of postmortem human AD brains and different ages of transgenic AD mouse models. TH was used as a marker for noradrenergic LC neurons. AT8 and Tau N368 immunoreactivity were absent from WT mouse brains but appeared and accumulated together in a time-dependent manner in the LC of both 3xTg mice and Tau P301S mice. Compared with healthy controls, LC sections from AD subjects exhibited robust AT8 and Tau N368 signals (Figure 2, A–D). These results indicate that AEP is temporally activated in the LC, cleaving Tau N368 and triggering its hyperphosphorylation. To investigate whether the hyperphosphorylated Tau was aggregated, we performed IF costaining with AT8 or Tau N368 and Thioflavin S (ThioS). AT8/N368-positive Tau was also ThioS-positive in the LC region of 12-month-old 3xTg mice, 6-month-old Tau P301S mice, and human AD subjects (Figure 3A). We further confirmed Tau fibrilization by Gallyas-Braak staining (Figure 3A, right panels). IF costaining also showed that AEP fluorescence intensity was elevated in the LC of both 3xTg and Tau P301S mice compared with WT controls, similar to human AD brains (Figure 3B). These findings demonstrate that activated AEP is abundant in the diseased LC, where it is associated with Tau N368, hyperphosphorylated Tau, and aggregation.

Figure 2 Tau is cleaved at N368 and hyperphosphorylated in the LC region of transgenic AD mouse models and human postmortem AD brains. WT, 3xTg, and P301S mouse brains from various ages, as well as postmortem human control and AD brains, were examined for Tau pathology in the LC by immunohistochemistry. (A) Representative images of staining for TH (green), AT8 or Tau N368 (red), and DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 100 μm (×60 panel is 20 μm). (B–D) Quantification of AT8 and Tau N368+ cells in 3XTG (B), Tau P301S mice (C), and human brains of controls and patients with AD (D). Data are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 5–6 per group). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-way ANOVA.

Figure 3 AEP and Tau fibrilization are activated in the LC region of transgenic AD mouse models and human postmortem AD brains. WT, 3xTg, and P301S mouse, as well as postmortem human control and AD brains, were examined for Tau fibrilization in the LC by Gallyas-Braak staining. (A) Representative images of staining for AT8 or Tau N368 (red) and ThioS (green), and Gallyas-Braak. Scale bars: 100 μm (top panel) and 20 μm (second panel). (B) Representative images of staining for TH (green), AEP (red), and DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 20 μm. n = 5–6 per group.

NE is required for AEP activation and Tau N368 cleavage in the LC of Tau P301S mice. To investigate whether DOPEGAL is implicated in Tau pathology and LC neuronal degeneration, we crossed Tau P301S transgenic mice with DBH knockout (DBH–/–) mice that lack NE completely (and thus cannot produce DOPEGAL) and found Tau hyperphosphorylation and N368 cleavage at different ages. DBH+/– littermates with normal NE levels were used as controls (33). At 3 months, AT8 and Tau N368 immunoreactivity in the LC was minimal in both Tau P301S/DBH+/– and Tau P301S/DBH–/– mice. Although the abundance of pathological Tau escalated in both genotypes at 6 to 9 months, AT8, Tau N368, and Gallyas-Braak silver staining were significantly reduced in Tau P301S/DBH–/– mice (Figure 4, A–C). Consistent with our finding that suppression of NE production protected against Tau toxicity in vitro (Supplemental Figure 3), TH staining revealed a loss of LC neurons in Tau P301S/DBH+/– mice at 9 months that was partially abrogated by DBH–/– (Figure 5, A and B). To explore whether manipulation of NE synthesis affects cognitive impairment in Tau P301S mice, we tested spatial learning and memory using the Morris water maze (MWM). Comparable age-dependent deficits were observed at 3 and 6 months in NE-deficient and NE-competent Tau P301S mice. However, at 9 months, the performance of Tau P301S/DBH–/– mice was significantly better than Tau P301S/DBH+/– mice on several measures, including distance to platform during training and percentage of time spent in the target quadrant during a probe trial (Figure 5, C–E). Similar results were observed with cued and contextual fear conditioning, which test hippocampal-independent and -dependent associative learning and memory, respectively (Figure 5, F and G). AT8 and ThioS staining in the hippocampus also demonstrated that Tau pathology was increased age-dependently in Tau P301S/DBH+/– mice compared with Tau P301S/DBH–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 5D). Thus, the full expression of Tau pathology and cognitive impairment in Tau P301S mice depends on NE.

Figure 4 LC Tau pathology in P301S mice are dependent on NE. Tau P301S/DBH+/– and Tau P301S/DBH–/– mice at various ages were examined for Tau pathology in the LC by immunohistochemistry. (A) Representative images of staining for TH (green), AT-8 or Tau N368 (red), and DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 20 μm. (B) Representative Gallyas-Braak (upper panels) staining. Scale bar: 100 μm. (C) Quantification of Gallyas-Braak staining. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM (n = 3 per group). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-way ANOVA.

Figure 5 LC neurodegeneration and cognitive impairment in P301S mice are dependent on NE. Tau P301S/DBH+/– and Tau P301S/DBH–/– mice at various ages were examined for neuronal cell death in the LC by immunohistochemistry and cognitive impairment using the MWM and fear conditioning test. (A) Representative images of TH staining. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Quantification of TH staining. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM (n = 3 per group). *P < 0.05, by 2-way ANOVA. (C) Distance traveled to the platform, (D) AUC for total distance traveled, and (E) percentage of time spent in the quadrant previously containing the platform during the probe trial in the MWM, and the percentage of time spent freezing during the (F) cued fear and (G) contextual fear tests following fear conditioning. All data were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA and are shown as the mean ± SEM. n = 8 per group. *P < 0.05, by 2-way ANOVA.

We next examined the impact of NE depletion on Tau pathology in the LC triggered by Tau cleavage. We reasoned that if DOPEGAL promotes the activation of AEP, then DBH–/– mice that cannot produce DOPEGAL would be protected from Tau pathology. We injected AAV encoding human Tau P301S or AEP-resistant Tau P301S N255A/N368A into the LC of DBH+/– and DBH–/– mice and conducted IF costaining with TH/AT8 and TH/Tau N368, as well as Gallyas-Braak silver staining. As expected, Tau P301S AAV elicited much greater Tau pathology than uncleavable Tau P301S N255A/368A virus. Strikingly, we found that the ability of Tau P301S to trigger AT8, N368, and Gallyas-Braak staining was attenuated significantly in DBH–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). These data suggest that NE promotes Tau P301S N368 cleavage by AEP and its subsequent phosphorylation and aggregation.

DOPEGAL is toxic to LC neurons in vivo. MAO-A and DOPEGAL are upregulated in the LC of postmortem AD brains (24) and DOPEGAL (but not NE or its other oxidative or O-methylated metabolites) is toxic to differentiated catecholaminergic PC12 cells (23). To explore whether DOPEGAL is toxic to LC neurons in vivo and the potential involvement of AEP and Tau, we infused DOPEGAL (0.25 μg) into the LC of 2-month-old WT, Tau knockout (Tau–/–), MAPT transgenic mice that overexpress WT human Tau, and MAPT/AEP–/– mice. Four days following DOPEGAL administration, IF costaining with TH and TUNEL revealed diminished TH and greater apoptosis in MAPT mice compared with WT, and these effects were abrogated by Tau or AEP depletion (Figure 6, A–C). These results indicate that DOPEGAL-induced degeneration of LC neurons in vivo is partially mediated by a Tau- and AEP-dependent mechanism.

Figure 6 DOPEGAL injection into the LC induces cell death dependent on Tau and AEP. DOPEGAL (0.25 μg) was injected into the LC regions of WT, MAPT–/–, MAPT, or MAPT/AEP–/– mice. (A) Representative images of TH (red) and TUNEL (green) staining in the LC 4 days following DOPEGAL injection. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Quantification of TUNEL+ cells. (C) Quantification of TH intensity. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. n = 4 per group. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-way ANOVA.

To investigate whether acceleration of endogenous NE metabolism and DOPEGAL production would have similar effects, we injected AAV-MAO-A or control virus into the LC of WT and MAPT mice and assessed pathology 3 months later. MAO-A overexpression failed to trigger neuronal loss in WT mice but significantly enhanced apoptosis and loss of TH-positive cells in MAPT mice (Figure 7, A–C), which was accompanied by AT8 and Tau N368 staining in LC neurons (Figure 7E). We examined the levels of catecholamines and their metabolites in the LC by HPLC and verified that MAO-A overexpression significantly increased DOPEGAL and tended to decrease NE, as expected, without affecting any other analyte (Figure 7D). The staining of AT8 and ThioS in the hippocampus also demonstrated that Tau pathology was increased by MAO-A overexpression in MAPT mice compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 5E). MWM and fear conditioning tests demonstrated that MAO-A triggered significant cognitive dysfunction in MAPT mice compared with control virus, whereas it had no effect on WT mice (Figure 7, F–J). These data suggest that Tau exacerbates DOPEGAL-mediated LC neuron toxicity and cognitive impairment.

Figure 7 Increasing DOPEGAL in the LC by MAO-A overexpression induces Tau pathology, cell death, and cognitive impairment in MAPT transgenic mice. AAV-MAO-A was injected into LC regions of WT or MAPT mice. (A) Representative images of TH (red) and TUNEL (green) staining in the LC 3 months following AAV-MAO-A injection. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Quantification of TUNEL. (C) Quantification of TH intensity. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. n = 6 per group. *P < 0.05, by 2-way ANOVA. (D) Measurement of DOPEGAL in the LC of AAV-MAO-A–injected WT mice via HPLC analysis. Data were analyzed using 2-way ANOVA and are shown as the mean ± SEM (n = 3 per group). **P < 0.01, by 2-way ANOVA. (E) Representative images of staining for TH (green), AT-8 or Tau N368 (red), and DAPI (blue). Right panels are representative images of Gallyas-Braak staining. Scale bars: 20 μm and 100 μm, respectively. (F–J) Distance traveled to the platform (F), AUC for total distance traveled (G), and percentage of time spent in the quadrant (H) previously containing the platform during the probe trial in the MWM, and percentage of time spent freezing during the cued fear (I) and contextual fear (J) tests following fear conditioning. All data were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA and are shown as the mean ± SEM. n = 8 per group. *P < 0.055, by 1-way ANOVA.

LC-derived human Tau can spread to interconnected brain regions in MAPT and 3xTg mice. Because the LC is the first brain structure to develop Tau lesions and has widespread connections to other areas of the brain, and Tau is capable of trans-synaptic propagation, LC neurons have been proposed to be the critical initiators of the stereotypical spread of Tau pathology in AD (4, 5). To explore this idea, we injected 3-month-old MAPT mice with either AAV-mCherry alone or AAV-mCherry + AAV-Tau under control of the noradrenergic-specific PRSx8 promoter into the LC (34), and then monitored Tau pathology throughout the brain 3 months later (Figure 8A). mCherry (red) and TH (blue) IF costaining confirmed viral targeting to noradrenergic LC neurons, and AT8 (green) and N368 (green) Tau immunoreactivity were evident in the mice that received AAV-mCherry/AAV-Tau, but not mCherry alone (Figure 8B). AT8 IHC revealed that aberrant Tau had spread from the LC to the cerebellum, midbrain, hippocampus, entorhinal Cx, and Cx (Figure 8A). Moreover, IF and Gallyas-Braak staining indicated that hyperphosphorylated Tau, AEP-cleaved Tau, and aggregated Tau were present in the entorhinal Cx (EC), hippocampus (HC), and Cx of AAV-Tau injected mice (Figure 8C and Figure 9A). By contrast, neither aberrant Tau nor mCherry were detected in the forebrain of mice injected with AAV-mCherry alone (Figure 8C), indicating that Tau pathology, rather than the virus itself, spread from the LC to these distal regions. Similar results were obtained when we performed the identical experiment in 3xTg mice (Supplemental Figure 6A–C).

Figure 8 Viral-mediated Tau expression in the LC drives propagation of pathology to the forebrain in MAPT transgenic mice. LC-specific AAV-PRSx8-Tau + AAV-PRSx8-mCherry, or AAV-PRSx8-mCherry alone were injected into the LC of MAPT mice, and mice were assessed for Tau pathology throughout the brain by immunohistochemistry 3 months later. (A) Representative images of AT8 immunostaining throughout the brain of MAPT mice. (B) Representative images of immunofluorescent staining for TH (blue), AT8 or Tau N368 (green), and mCherry (red) in the LC of MAPT mice. Scale bar: 100 μm (top panels) and 20 μm (bottom panels). (C) Representative images of immunofluorescent staining for AT8 (green) or Tau N368 (red), and DAPI (blue) in the EC, HC, and frontal Cx of MAPT mice. Scale bar: 20 μm.

Figure 9 Viral-mediated Tau expression in the LC induces Tau fibrilization and cognitive impairment in MAPT and 3XTG mice. AAV-Tau or AAV-mcherry–injected mice were assessed for Tau fibrilization by Gallyas-Braak staining and cognitive impairment using MWM and fear conditioning test. (A) Representative Gallyas-Braak staining in the LC, EC, HC, and Cx of MAPT mice. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Distance traveled to the platform, (C) AUC for total distance traveled, and (D) percentage of time spent in the quadrant previously containing the platform during the probe trial in the MWM, and percentage of time spent freezing during the (E) cued fear and (F) contextual fear tests following fear conditioning in MAPT and 3xTg mice. All data were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA and are shown as the mean ± SEM. n = 8 per group. *P < 0.05 compared with the control group.

To test whether pathogenic Tau originating in the LC can induce cognitive deficits, we conducted MWM and fear conditioning 3 months after intra-LC Tau virus administration in MAPT and 3xTg mice. Tau-injected mice spent significantly less time in the target quadrant during the MWM probe trial (Figure 9, B–D) and were impaired in both cued and contextual freezing following fear conditioning (Figure 9, E and F). Together, these behavioral tests indicate that LC-derived Tau pathology can spread to the forebrain and produce cognitive impairment.

AEP cleavage of Tau increases its aggregation and neurotoxicity, and depletion of AEP diminishes Tau pathology in Tau P301S mice (18). Tau cleavage by AEP is necessary and sufficient for its neurotoxicity in LC neurons (Supplemental Figure 2), and the appearance of AEP-cleaved Tau N368 is tightly associated with AT8 immunoreactivity, suggesting that AEP cleavage of Tau may facilitate its spread. We prepared primary LC neurons from neonatal WT and AEP–/– mice and infected them with AAV-PRSx8-Tau or control virus. IF costaining with TH and Tau5 or the human-specific Tau HT7 antibody showed that human Tau was specifically overexpressed in the LC neurons (Supplemental Figure 7A, upper panels). TH and N368 or AT8 costaining demonstrated that human Tau was truncated at N368 and hyperphosphorylated in WT LC neurons, whereas both N368 and AT8 immunoreactivity were attenuated in AEP–/– LC neurons (Supplemental Figure 7A, lower panels). To determine whether AEP is necessary for Tau aggregation and spread in vivo, we injected 3-month-old WT and AEP–/– mice with AAV-PRSx8-Tau + AAV-PRSx8-mCherry in the LC and monitored Tau pathology in the LC and forebrain 3 months later. AT8, N368 Tau, and Gallyas-Braak staining indicated that hyperphosphorylated and AEP-cleaved Tau accumulation in the LC and subsequent spread to the HC, Cx, and EC were largely retarded in AEP–/– mice (Figure 10, A and B, and Figure 11A). A schematic map of Tau pathology spread from the LC in MAPT, 3xTg, WT, and AEP–/– mice as viewed by AT8 staining is shown in Supplemental Figure 7B. Moreover, deletion of AEP prevented cognitive impairment induced by Tau overexpression in the LC (Figure 11, B–F). These data indicate that AEP contributes to the spread of LC-derived Tau pathology to the forebrain and associated cognitive deficits.

Figure 10 Viral vector–mediated Tau pathology in the LC and its propagation to the forebrain are blunted in AEP–/– mice. LC-specific AAV-PRSx8-Tau + AAV-PRSx8-mCherry were injected into the LC of AEP+/+ or AEP–/– mice, and pathology were assessed 3 months later. (A) Representative images of immunofluorescence staining of TH (blue), AT8 or N368 (green), and mCherry (red) in the LC. Scale bar: 20 μm. (B) Representative images of immunofluorescent staining of AT8 (green), N368 (red), and DAPI (blue) in the EC, HC, and Cx. Scale bar: 20 μm.