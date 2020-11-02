Inhibition of the ATM/Chk2 axis promotes cGAS/STING signaling in ARID1A-deficient tumors

Chk2 expression is increased in ARID1A-deficient cancer cells. To identify molecules that might be targeted to increase the efficacy of ICB in ARID1A-deficient tumors, we systematically investigated molecular alterations coexisting with ARID1A mutations in tumors. We analyzed the reverse-phase protein array (RPPA) data on endometrioid carcinoma in TCGA databases because of the high frequency of ARID1A mutation in this cancer type. As shown in Figure 1A, we identified a subset of proteins, involved in diverse molecular pathways, whose expression levels differed significantly between ARID1A-WT and ARID1A-mutant tumors. Interestingly, one of these proteins was the DNA damage checkpoint kinase Chk2. The expression level of total Chk2 was significantly higher in ARID1A-mutant tumors than in ARID1A-WT tumors (Figure 1B). Chk2 is phosphorylated and activated in response to DNA damage stimuli and plays a functional role in mediating and regulating DNA damage signaling. To test whether increased expression level of total Chk2 in ARID1A-mutant tumors is associated with a functional increase in Chk2 activation, we conducted RPPA proteomic analysis of WT and ARID1A-depleted xenograft tumors treated with poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor, a targeted therapeutic drug that induces strong DNA damage signaling (Figure 1C). As expected, the level of phosphorylated Chk2 (Thr68), a marker of Chk2 activation, was remarkably higher in ARID1A-depleted tumors than in the WT control (Figure 1D). This result confirmed that ARID1A-deficient tumors have increased activation of Chk2-mediated signaling in response to DNA damage. Next, to confirm the results from RPPA analysis of TCGA tumors, we performed immunohistochemistry (IHC) staining of specimens from a cohort of patients with clear cell ovarian cancer. Tumor tissues from 8 patients were subdivided into 2 groups on the basis of IHC staining intensity: high ARID1A expression (case 1, at least 50% of cells ARID1A positive) and low ARID1A expression (case 2, less than 50% of cells ARID1A positive). As shown in Figure 1E, tumor samples with low expression of ARID1A exhibited significantly increased expression level of total and phosphorylated Chk2. These data further confirmed the clinical relevance of an enhanced Chk2 signaling pathway in ARID1A-deficient tumors. In addition, we observed increased Chk2 expression in ovarian cancer cell lines with ARID1A mutations that abolished ARID1A expression (Figure 2A). When we restored ARID1A expression in one of these cell lines, Chk2 expression was markedly suppressed, demonstrating that ARID1A regulates Chk2 expression (Figure 2B). Moreover, when we treated ovarian cancer cell lines with ionizing radiation to induce DNA damage, we observed strongly enhanced activation of Chk2 in ARID1A-deficient cancer cells (Figure 2C). Together, these results demonstrated enhanced Chk2 expression and activation in ARID1A-deficient cells.

Figure 1 Chk2 signaling is enhanced in tumors with mutant ARID1A or low expression of ARID1A. (A) Heatmap representing expression profiles of the 31 proteins most differentially expressed between ARID1A-WT and ARID1A-mutant (ARID1A-Mut) endometrioid carcinomas from patients. P < 0.05 (n = 187). (B) Chk2 protein levels in ARID1A-WT and ARID1A-Mut endometrioid carcinomas from patients. P < 0.01 (n = 187). (C) Heatmap representing RPPA expression profiles of the 45 proteins most differentially expressed between HCT116-WT (n = 6) and HCT116–ARID1A-KO (HCT116-KO) (n = 5) xenograft tumors treated with PARP inhibitor BMN 673. P < 0.05. (D) p-Chk2 (Thr68) protein levels in HCT116-WT (n = 6) and HC116–ARID1A-Mut (n = 5) xenograft tumors treated with BMN 673. P < 0.05. (E) Top, representative images of IHC staining of ARID1A, Chk2, and p-Chk2 in ovarian clear cell carcinoma patient specimens (n = 8). Scale bar: 200 μm. Bottom, quantitative results represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001. Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (A–E).

Figure 2 ARID1A regulates E3-ligase RNF8-mediated Chk2 ubiquitination. (A) Left, Western blots of ARID1A and Chk2 in ARID1A-WT (HOC8 and FUOV1) and -mutant (OAW42 and EF027) ovarian cancer cells. Right, quantitative results represent the mean ± SD from 3 independent experiments. (B) Left, Western blots of ARID1A induction by doxycycline (Dox, 2 μg/mL, 3 days) in ARID1A-null OAW42 cells. Right, quantitative results represent the mean ± SD from 3 independent experiments. (C) Left, Western blots of p-Chk2 (T68) induction by ionizing radiation (IR) (10 Gy) in ARID1A-WT (HOC8 and FUOV1) and -mutant (OAW42 and EF027) ovarian cancer cells. Right, quantitative results represent the mean ± SD from 3 independent experiments. (D) Immunoblot (IB) of U2OS cells transfected with indicated plasmid and siRNA, SFB-tagged (S-tag, Flag epitope tag, and streptavidin-binding peptide tag) Chk2 (SFB-Chk2), si-Nontarget, or siRNA targeting ARID1A along with His-ubiquitin (His-Ub) constructs; Ni–nitrilotriacetic acid (Ni-NTA), nickel bead precipitate. IB, FLAG (immunoblotting by anti-FLAG antibody). (E) Immunoblot of U2OS cells transfected with indicated plasmid and siRNA, SFB-RNF8, si-Nontarget, or siRNA targeting ARID1A along with His-Ub constructs. IB, FLAG. (F) Immunoblot of U2OS cells transfected with indicated plasmid and siRNA, SFB-RNF8, SFB-RNF8 RING domain depletion (ΔRING), si-Nontarget, or siRNA targeting ARID1A along with His-Ub constructs. IB, FLAG. (G) Immunoprecipitation (IP) of SFB-RNF8 with Myc-Chk2 in U2OS cells with si-Nontarget or siRNA targeting ARID1A. (H) Left, coimmunoprecipitation (Co-IP) of endogenous RNF8 and Chk2 in HCT116-WT and ARID1A-KO (HCT116-KO) cells. Right, quantitative analysis from normalization of Chk2 bound by RNF8 represent the mean ± SD from 3 independent experiments. One-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák’s multiple comparisons test (A and C); 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (B and H). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

ARID1A regulates RNF8-mediated Chk2 ubiquitination. We next sought to determine the mechanisms by which ARID1A regulates Chk2. First, we stably knocked down ARID1A in U2OS osteosarcoma cells, a cell model commonly used in DNA damage response and repair studies. Consistent with our observations in ovarian cancer cells, the expression level of total Chk2 was significantly higher in ARID1A-depleted cells (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130445DS1). Moreover, the induction of p-Chk2 after exposure to ionizing radiation was remarkably higher in ARID1A-depleted cells than in control cells (Supplemental Figure 1A). We then employed quantitative real-time PCR and RNASeq to detect CHK2 mRNA expression in ARID1A-deficient cells. Depletion of ARID1A had no obvious effect on mRNA levels of CHK2, excluding the possibility that CHK2 was regulated at the transcriptional level (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Next, we tested whether ARID1A affects the ubiquitination of Chk2, which may contribute to regulation of Chk2 at the protein level. Loss of ARID1A expression reduced the global level of Chk2 ubiquitination (Figure 2D).

To explore how ARID1A regulates Chk2 ubiquitination, we first determined whether ARID1A depletion affects expression of E3-ligase RNF8, which has been reported to specifically induce Chk2 degradation but not Chk1 degradation (24). Neither transient nor stable knockdown of ARID1A changed RNF8 expression (Supplemental Figure 1D). It has been shown that most E3 ligases have the ability to catalyze autoubiquitination, and RNF8 was previously found to autoubiquitinate and degrade itself via its RING domain both in vivo and in vitro (24). Surprisingly, we found that ARID1A knockdown dramatically increased ubiquitination of RNF8 (Figure 2E). Furthermore, loss of the RING domain of RFN8 abolished its increased ubiquitination in ARID1A-depleted cells (Figure 2F), indicating that the increased ubiquitination of RNF8 in ARID1A-depleted cells was mainly dependent on autoubiquitination activity of RNF8 mediated by its RING domain. Depletion of ARID1A did not affect RNF8 protein level (Supplemental Figure 1D), suggesting that ubiquitination of RNF8 did not target itself for degradation. Previous studies demonstrated that linkage of polyubiquitin chain through Lys48 (UbK48) is mainly involved in targeting proteins for degradation. In contrast, linkage through Lys63 (UbK63) plays a role in nonproteolytic signaling, especially in DNA damage response (25, 26). Our data further showed that only K63 ubiquitination of RNF8, not K48 ubiquitination, was increased in ARID1A-deficient cells (Supplemental Figure 1E), confirming the observation that ARID1A deficiency did not affect RNF8 protein level (Supplemental Figure 1D). To further demonstrate the increased Chk2 protein degradation in ARID1A-WT cells, we treated 2 ovarian cancer cell lines (HOC8 and FUOV1, ARID1A-WT cells) with MG132. These 2 cell lines contain proficient ARID1A expression and low Chk2 expression. As expected, the total level of Chk2 was significantly increased by MG132 treatment (Supplemental Figure 2A). We then treated ovarian cancer cell lines HOC8 (ARID1A-WT) and OAW42 (lack of ARID1A expression due to mutation) with cycloheximide (CHX) to assess the half-life of Chk2 protein. As shown in Supplemental Figure 2B, the basal level of Chk2 was higher in ARID1A-deficient OAW42 cells compared with HOC8 cells. In the presence of CHX, ARID1A-deficient OAW42 cells exhibited delayed Chk2 degradation compared with HOC8 cells, indicating a prolonged Chk2 half-life. Collectively, these data showed that ARID1A mutation status has a clear impact on the degradation of Chk2.

Next, we determined how ARID1A might regulate RNF8-mediated Chk2 ubiquitination. We first used 2 full-length constructs, Myc-Chk2 and FLAG-RNF8, to test whether the interaction between RNF8 and Chk2 was affected by loss of ARID1A. As shown in Figure 2G, E3 ligase RNF8 can bind to its substrate Chk2 directly. Interestingly, the interaction between RNF8 and Chk2 was compromised in ARID1A-depleted cells. To further confirm this finding, we used isogenic HCT116 cell lines with ARID1A-WT and ARID1A depletion to test the endogenous interaction between RNF8 and Chk2. Likewise, the capacity of RNF8 to bind Chk2 was partially reduced in ARID1A knockout (KO) cells (Figure 2H). Collectively, these data suggested that the increased K63 ubiquitination of RNF8 in ARID1A-deficient cells may partially block the interaction between RNF8 and Chk2, thereby impairing ubiquitination of Chk2 and preventing Chk2 degradation.

To gain molecular insights into Chk2 ubiquitination, we used a bioinformatic approach to predict the possible protein ubiquitination sites on Chk2 by using Ubpred (27). Three sites (K492, K494, and K520) were identified with medium confidence and one site (K534) was identified with high confidence. Based on the prediction, we conducted site-directed mutagenesis and generated mutant Chk2 construct with these 4 potential sites by replacing K (lysine) with R (arginine) (Supplemental Figure 3A). As shown in Supplemental Figure 3B, the mutant Chk2 construct exhibited significantly impaired polyubiquitination compared with the WT Chk2 construct. This result indicated the requirement of these 4 lysine sites (K492, K494, K520, and K534) for Chk2 polyubiquitination.

Inhibition of the ATM/Chk2 axis augments replication stress and triggers cancer cell–intrinsic innate immune response in ARID1A-deficient cells. In response to DNA damage, WT cells have 2 coordinated and compensatory pathways, one mediated by the ATM and Chk2 kinases and the other by the ATR and Chk1 kinases, to properly control DNA damage response and DNA repair, which are required for cell survival (refs. 28, 29 and Figure 3A). We previously reported that in ARID1A-deficient cancer cells, activation of ATR in response to DNA damage is impaired, which leads to a weak ATR/Chk1 signaling axis (30). Consistent with this observation, we observed that phosphorylation of Chk1, a downstream kinase activated by ATR, was markedly reduced in ARID1A-deficient ovarian cancer cells (Supplemental Figure 4A). It has also been reported that ARID1A-deficient cancer cells were sensitive to further chemical ablation of ATR kinase activity (31). On the basis of these observations and our observation of enhanced Chk2 signaling in ARID1A-deficient tumors (Figure 1, A–E, and Figure 2, A–C), we reasoned that an enhanced ATM/Chk2 axis may play a crucial role in allowing ARID1A-deficient cells to cope with DNA damage. Findings supporting this hypothesis would suggest that the ATM/Chk2 axis could be a potential target to reduce DNA damage tolerance in ARID1A-deficient tumors.

Figure 3 Inhibition of the ATM/Chk2 axis selectively inhibits ARDI1A-deficient cancer cell growth. (A) Schematic diagram of DNA damage response signaling in ARID1A-WT and ARID1A-deficient cells. (B–D) ARID1A-WT and ARID1A-KO HCT116 cells treated with the Chk2 inhibitors II hydrate (B) and PV1019 (C) and the ATM inhibitor KU-60019 (D) at indicated concentrations. Clonogenic assays were performed. Left, representative images of 3D culture. Scale bar: 100 μm. Middle, representative images of colony formation. Right, quantitative results represent the mean ± SD from 3 independent experiments from colony formation. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (E) Expression of the basal level of CDC25A in ARID1A-WT (HOC8 and FUOV1) and -mutant (OAW42 and EF027) ovarian cancer cells. Left, cells were treated with ATM inhibitor KU-60019 for 48 hours and the whole-cell lysis was subjected to Western blot analysis. Right, quantitative results represent the mean ± SD from 3 independent experiments. ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák’s multiple comparisons test.

To test our hypothesis, we treated isogenic parental and ARID1A-KO HCT116 cell lines with 2 different Chk2 inhibitors, II hydrate and PV1019. In 3D culture, ARID1A-deficient cancer cells and ARID1A-WT cells exhibited very similar colony formation capacities in the absence of Chk2 inhibitors (Figure 3, B and C). Interestingly, ARID1A-deficient cancer cells exhibited increased sensitivity to Chk2 inhibition (Figure 3, B and C). In contrast, at the same concentrations, neither Chk2 inhibitor had an obvious inhibitory effect on parental cells. Similarly, both Chk2 inhibitors selectively targeted ARID1A-KO cells by 2D colony formation assay (Figure 3, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 4B). As expected, consistent with the findings with Chk2 inhibitors, ATM inhibitor KU-60019 selectively repressed survival of ARID1A-depleted cells in both 3D and 2D culture (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 4C). To further confirm a compensatory requirement for ATM/Chk2 in ARID1A-deficient cells due to the perturbation of ATR/Chk1 signaling, we examined the level of CDC25A protein, a downstream molecule regulated by both ATM/Chk2 and ATR/Chk1 signaling. As shown in Figure 3E, the basal expression level of CDC25A was increased in cells with ARID1A deficiency (OAW42 and EF027 cell lines). This observation is consistent with previous reports that Chk1 regulates CDC25A degradation and the impaired ATR/Chk1 signaling in ARID1A-deficient cells results in changes in CDC25A levels (30, 32). In the absence of exogenous DNA damage stimuli, ATM inhibitor (KU-60019) significantly increased the basal CDC25A protein level in ARID1A-deficient cells, suggesting an increased dependency of ATM/Chk2 signaling in regulating CDC25A protein levels in ARID1A-deficient cells potentially due to the ATR/Chk1 signaling pathway being compromised. Collectively, these data suggested that inhibition of the ATM/Chk2 axis may impair the capacity of ARID1A-deficient cells to control endogenous DNA damage and thereby reduce cell survival.

DNA replication is a major generator of endogenous DNA damage. Thus, we visualized DNA fibers to monitor DNA replication perturbation at single-molecule resolution. Both Chk2 inhibitor PV1019 and ATM inhibitor KU-60019 selectively reduced the number of ongoing replication forks and new origins in ARID1A-depleted cells (Figure 4, A and B). Moreover, in the presence of Chk2 or ATM inhibitor the number of stalled replication forks was significantly increased in ARID1A-knockdown cells compared with the control cells (Figure 4, A and B). These data indicated that inhibition of the ATM/Chk2 axis can selectively enhance DNA replication stress in ARID1A-deficient cells. Stalled/collapsed replication forks resulting from replication stress generate endogenous DNA damage, predominantly in the form of replication-associated double-strand DNA breaks. Homologous recombination (HR) is an essential mechanism used by cells to repair and resolve this type of DNA damage. ATM is required for processing double-strand DNA break ends and promoting efficient HR repair, while Chk2 mainly functions in cell-cycle checkpoint. In line with previous findings, we found that ATM inhibitor significantly suppressed HR repair capacity, whereas Chk2 inhibitor modestly reduced HR repair capacity (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 4D). These results raised the possibility that inhibition of the ATM/Chk2 axis may lead to accumulation of endogenous DNA damage in ARID1A-deficient cancer cells due to enhanced replication stress and reduced DNA repair capacity. Furthermore, the differential effects of ATM inhibitor and Chk2 inhibitor on HR repair suggested that the 2 types of inhibitor may lead to different levels of accumulation of unresolved endogenous DNA damage in ARID1A-deficient cells.

Figure 4 Inhibition of the ATM/Chk2 axis selectively enhances replication stress in ARID1A-deficient cancer cells. (A and B) Left, representative images of DNA fiber assay in control (sh-Luc) and ARID1A-depleted (sh-ARID1A#1 and #2) HOC8 cells treated with PV1019 (A) and KU-60019 (B) at indicated concentrations. Middle, quantitative results represent the mean ± SD from 3 independent experiments. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test. Right, Western blots indicate effective ARID1A knockdown. (C) Analysis of homologous recombination (HR) efficiency with the DR-green fluorescent protein (GFP) assay. Left, representative flow cytometry profiles. Right, values are normalized to the percentage of GFP-positive cells in I-SceI–transfected cells without treatment and represent the mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. ****P < 0.0001 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák’s multiple comparisons test.

When we examined accumulation of unrepaired/unresolved endogenous DNA damage, we were surprised to find higher cytosolic DNA accumulation in ARID1A-knockdown and -KO cells than in control cells (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 5A). Consistent with the differential effects of ATM inhibitor and Chk2 inhibitor on HR repair, ATM inhibitor caused a higher level of cytosolic DNA accumulation compared with Chk2 inhibitor in ARID1A-deficient cancer cells (Figure 5, A and B).

Figure 5 Inhibition of the ATM/Chk2 axis stimulates cytosolic DNA accumulation and promotes immune responsiveness in ARID1A-deficient tumors. (A and B) Left, representative images of PicoGreen staining in control (sh-Luc) and Arid1a-depleted (sh-Arid1a#1 and #2) ID8 cells treated with DMSO, PV1019 (2 μM) (A), or KU-60019 (2 μM) (B) for 48 hours. DAPI (blue) was used to visualize the nuclei. Scale bar: 10 μm. Right, quantitative results represent the mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. (C and D) Left, Western blots of phosphorylated TBK1 (p-TBK1) and total TBK1 (TBK1) in ID8 cells treated with PV1019 (C) or KU-60019 (D) for 48 hours. Right, quantitative data represent the mean ± SD from 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (E) qPCR analysis of Ccl5 mRNA expression in ARID1A knockdown ID8 cells under DMSO, KU-60019, or PV1019 treatment. Data represent mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. ****P < 0.0001. (F) ELISA quantification of mouse CCL5 level in ARID1A knockdown ID8 cells treated with DMSO or KU-60019. Data represent mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. ****P < 0.0001. (G) Association of TILs with mutation and expression of ARID1A, ATM, and CHK2 in UCEC patient samples as analyzed by TIL signatures. The box plot represents median and quantiles of the data. UCEC mutation data set: n = 242, ARID1A/ATM WT/WT vs. Mut/Mut, P = 0.0271; UCEC expression data set: n = 567, ARID1A/ATM high/high vs. low/low, P = 0.000642; ARID1A/CHK2 high/high vs. low/low, P = 0.023. (H) Survival analysis for UCEC patients with ARID1A, ATM, and CHK2 mutation (Mut). Left, comutation of ARID1A and ATM. Right, comutation of ARID1A and CHK2. UCEC (n = 239): ARID1A/ATM Mut (n = 19) vs. ARID1A Mut (n = 63), P < 0.0001; ARID1A/CHK2 Mut (n = 9) vs. ARID1A Mut (n = 74), P = 0.5441. One-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test (A–D); 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák’s multiple comparisons test (E and F); 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (G and H).

Previous studies have shown that cytosolic DNA can be recognized by the STING DNA-sensing pathway, which induces phosphorylation and nuclear translocation of interferon transcriptional regulatory factor TANK-binding kinase 1 (TBK1) and leads to production of proinflammatory cytokines, including CCL5 and CXCL10 (20, 33). As expected, we found that ATM inhibitor triggered TBK1 phosphorylation more efficiently than Chk2 inhibitor did (Figure 5, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 5B). Furthermore, KU-60019 treatment significantly increased CCL5 expression, but PV1019 only modestly increased CCL5 expression (Figure 5, E and F).

To further explore the nature of accumulated cytosolic DNA, first we examined whether the nature of cytosolic DNA induced by ATM inhibitor in ARID1A-deficient cells is dsDNA or ssDNA by using specific antibodies for immunostaining. As shown in Supplemental Figure 5, C and D, ATM inhibitor induced the accumulation of both dsDNA and ssDNA in ARID1A-deficient cells. Second, we tested whether the accumulation of cytosolic DNA is dependent on the DNA replication process, as we observed that ATM inhibitor caused elevated replication stress and reduced repair of replication-associated DNA damage. To this end, we used hydroxyurea (HU) as the tool drug, which is known to deplete dNTPs and lead extensively stalled or collapsed replication forks (34). As shown in Supplemental Figure 5, E and F, HU treatment promoted cytosolic DNA and the production of proinflammatory cytokines, including CCL5 and CXCL10, similarly to ATM inhibitor. Furthermore, ATM inhibitor synergized HU to promote higher levels of CCL5 and CXCL10 compared with either single treatment. This result suggested the contribution of replication stress underlying the accumulation of cytosolic DNA induced by ATM inhibitor. Third, we confirmed that the cytosolic DNA arises from stalled or collapsed replication forks by using BrdU-pulsed labeling. BrdU is incorporated into the newly synthesized DNA in S-phase cells. We then costained BrdU and cytosolic DNA in ARID1A-knockdown cells following ATM inhibitor treatment. As we expected, we observed that BrdU-labeled DNA partially overlapped with cytosolic DNA staining (Supplemental Figure 5G). These results indicated that S-phase replication stress is a potential resource of cytosolic DNA in ARID1A-deficient cells treated with ATM inhibitor.

Collectively, these data demonstrated that inhibition of the ATM/Chk2 axis in ARID1A-deficient cells enhances replication stress, which leads to accumulation of cytosolic DNA and in turn activates the STING DNA-sensing pathway, a component of the innate immune response.

Impaired ATM/Chk2 axis increases TILs and predicts better prognosis in ARID1A-deficient tumors. To determine the clinical relevance of the ATM/Chk2 axis in regulating immune responsiveness in ARID1A-mutated tumors, we analyzed TIL signatures in a TCGA data set. As shown in Supplemental Figure 6A, ovarian tumors with ARID1A mutations or with ATM mutations exhibited enhanced T cell cytotoxic and STING signatures. Interestingly, comutation of ATM with ARID1A significantly promoted TILs in a cohort of 242 uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma (UCEC) tumors (Figure 5G, left). Furthermore, analysis from the TCGA data set containing 567 UCEC tumors showed that tumors with low mRNA expression of both ARID1A and ATM exhibited a significantly increased number of TILs (Figure 5G, middle). As expected given that Chk2 is a substrate of ATM, tumors with low mRNA expression of both ARID1A and CHK2 also exhibited a significantly increased number of TILs (Figure 5G, right). These data from TCGA analysis were in accordance with our observation that inhibition of the ATM/Chk2 axis in ARID1A-deficient cancer cells induces endogenous DNA damage, stimulates the STING DNA-sensing pathway, and thus promotes immune responsiveness. Notably, in cohorts of patients with UCEC and esophagus-stomach cancers, a better prognosis was observed for patients whose tumors had comutations of ARID1A and ATM or comutations of ARID1A and CHK2 than for patients whose tumors had only ARID1A mutation (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 6B). On the basis of these results, we next determined whether ATM inhibitor may potentiate the therapeutic efficacy of ICB in ARID1A-deficient tumors.

ATM inhibition enhances the therapeutic efficacy of ICB in ARID1A-deficient tumors. To determine whether ATM inhibitor potentiates the therapeutic efficacy of ICB in ARID1A-deficient tumors, we used luciferase-tagged ID8 ovarian cancer syngeneic mouse models. Beginning 5 days after tumor cell injection, mice were treated with anti–PD-L1 antibody every 3 days and ATM inhibitor daily (Figure 6A). The treatment was given for 28 days. Parental tumors did not respond to either monotherapy or combination therapy (Figure 6, B and C). In contrast, ARID1A-deficient tumors showed increased sensitivity to anti–PD-L1 treatment, as we previously reported (Figure 6, B and C, and ref. 8). As we expected, ATM inhibitor in combination with anti–PD-L1 treatment remarkably reduced tumor burden. More importantly, ATM inhibitor in combination with anti–PD-L1 treatment significantly prolonged the survival of mice bearing ARID1A-deficient tumors but not mice bearing control tumors (Figure 6, B–D). Furthermore, IHC analysis revealed that the combination therapy significantly increased the number of cells positive for CD8, a key cytotoxic T lymphocyte marker, and PD-L1, a key molecule in the immune checkpoint pathway, in ARID1A-depleted tumors compared with either monotherapy (Figure 6E). Collectively, these data indicated that the ATM/Chk2 DNA damage checkpoint axis could be a promising target to activate immune responsiveness and thus potentiate the efficacy of ICB in patients with ARID1A-deficient tumors.