TTK inhibition radiosensitizes basal-like breast cancer through impaired homologous recombination

TTK is the top gene correlated to recurrence after radiation in BC across 4 independent data sets. In an effort to identify genes that play a role in radioresistance and thus increase rates of LR in BC, we correlated gene expression to early (defined as 3 years or earlier) recurrence, including LR, across 4 independent data sets that included women treated with radiation according to the standard of care. We restricted our results to genes with an OR of 2.0 or greater and a multiple-testing–corrected P value of less than 1.0 × 10–6. Within these constraints, we found 10 genes that were significantly correlated with early recurrence across all 4 BC data sets (Figure 1A). These genes were ranked on the basis of their average differential log 2 fold change across all 4 data sets, among patients with early (≤3 years) recurrence and those who did not have evidence of recurrence at 3 years. This nomination identified TTK, also known as monopolar spindle 1 (Mps1), as the top-ranked gene, with an average log 2 fold change of 1.73 across the 4 independent data sets. To further refine our nomination, we focused on genes with a clinical-grade inhibitor currently in development. TTK was 1 of only 3 genes found to currently have a pharmacological agent in clinical trial according to ClinicalTrials.gov (Table 1). To confirm our findings, we performed Kaplan-Meier analyses of 2 independent data sets (Servant and Vande Vijver), as well as with 1 of the original 4 data sets (Wang). These data sets all had more carefully annotated LR-specific information and included women treated with RT. In all 3 data sets, TTK expression above the median was correlated to a decrease in local recurrence–free survival (LRFS) (Servant: hazard ratio = 1.70, P = 0.004; Vande Vijver: hazard ratio = 2.42, P = 0.005; Wang: hazard ratio = 2.23, P < 0.0001) (Figure 1, B–D). Furthermore, when divided into quartile expression, TTK expression was associated with a stepwise decrease in LRFS in these data sets (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130435DS1). Univariate analysis (UVA) showed that TTK expression was significantly correlated with LRFS in all 3 data sets (Tables 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7). In multivariate analysis (MVA), using a stepwise logistic regression model, TTK remained the strongest predictor of LR (hazard ratio, 1.29–11.29), independent of all other clinicopathologic features (Tables 2–7).

Figure 1 TTK expression correlates with BC recurrence and independently predicts LRFS. (A) Four BC data sets (Desmedt, van ‘t Veer, Wang, and Schmidt) were used to identify genes associated with early recurrence (within 3 years) (OR >2.0; P < 1.0 × 10–6). (B–D) Kaplan-Meier LRFS analysis of 3 independent data sets: Servant (B), Vande Vijver (C), and Wang (D) demonstrated that patients with higher-than-the-median expression of TTK had significantly higher rates of LR after radiation compared with patients with lower-than-the-median TTK expression. (E) TTK was overexpressed in basal-like BC compared with expression in other BC subtypes (P < 0.0001) and was overexpressed in BC compared with healthy tissue (P < 0.0001) in the METABRIC data set. (F) TTK was overexpressed in basal-like BC compared with non–basal-like BC, using transcripts per million (TPM) measurement, in the University of Michigan’s institutional data set (Met500) (P < 0.0001). A 2-sided Student’s t test and a 1-way ANOVA were used for statistical analyses. Error bars represent SD.

Table 1 Genes associated with locoregional recurrence after radiation

Table 2 UVA of the Servant data set

Table 3 MVA of the Servant data set

Table 4 UVA of the Vande Vijver data set

Table 5 MVA of the Vande Vijver data set

Table 6 UVA of the Wang data set

Table 7 MVA of the Wang data set

We then evaluated TTK expression in multiple independent data sets to determine whether it is associated with any intrinsic subtype of BC. In each data set evaluated, TTK expression was significantly elevated in patients with ER– tumors compared with patients with ER+ tumors (P < 0.001; Supplemental Figure 1, D–F). Moreover, using the METABRIC (Molecular Taxonomy of Breast Cancer International Consortium) data set (14) (n = 1,986 patients) to evaluate TTK expression by BC-intrinsic subtype, we found that TTK expression was highest in the basal-like subtype and was significantly overexpressed in BC tissue versus healthy tissue (P < 0.0001; Figure 1E). Furthermore, in an institutionally assembled data set of BC metastatic tumors (MET500 patients; ref. 15), we found that TTK was significantly overexpressed in basal-like BC compared with other subtypes (Figure 1F). This association was also seen in The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) BC data set (n = 945 patients) (Supplemental Figure 1G). Using RNA-Seq data for BC cell lines from the Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia (CCLE), we found that TTK was overexpressed in ER– BC cell lines compared with expression in ER+ BC cell lines and was more highly expressed in basal-like cell lines than in HER2+ or luminal cell lines (P < 0.001; Supplemental Figure 1, H and I). We measured TTK protein expression in a panel of BC cell lines, which confirmed higher expression of TTK protein in basal-like BC cell lines, with MDA-MB-231 and BT-549 having the highest TTK protein expression levels (Supplemental Figure 1, J and K). Finally, we compiled the mutational landscapes of the cell lines used for further studies (Supplemental Figure 1L and ref. 16).

TTK inhibition radiosensitizes basal-like BC cell lines. The correlation between TTK and early recurrence suggests that TTK may be involved in the RT response in BC. To further examine this, we performed gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA). Here, TTK expression was correlated with the expression of all other genes in the data set from TCGA and rank ordered by correlation coefficient. This gene list was then input for GSEA to identify pathways and networks associated with TTK expression. We found that cell-cycle genes in the ionizing radiation (IR) response at 6 and 24 hours were significantly enriched concepts at the top of the list (enrichment score >3.5 and P < 0.00001) (Supplemental Figure 2A). Negatively correlated concepts were related to ER+ and luminal BC, further validating our original nomination of TTK as being associated with basal-like BC (Supplemental Figure 2B). Together, these results indicate that TTK may be involved in the radiation response in BC and may function as a mediator of radiosensitivity.

To measure the effect of TTK perturbation on radiosensitivity in vitro, we used previously characterized radioresistant BC cell lines with high TTK expression (MDA-MB-231 and BT-549) (Supplemental Figure 1, J and K, and ref. 17). We performed clonogenic survival assays on stable, basal-like BC cell lines using doxycycline-inducible (Dox-inducible) shRNA to knock down TTK. Dox-induced TTK knockdown increased radiosensitivity in multiple shTTK stable clones in both MDA-MB-231 (radiation enhancement ratio [rER]: shTTK-1, 1.42–1.63; shTTK-2, 1.21–1.25) (Figure 2A) and BT-549 (rER for shTTK-1: 1.21–1.25; rER for shTTK-2: 1.21–1.26) (Figure 2C) cell lines. We also observed a significant decrease in the percentage of surviving cells after 2 Gy radiation (SF-2 Gy) in shTTK Dox+ compared with shTTK Dox– clones. We confirmed the knockdown of TTK protein with varying degrees of cytotoxicity in both cell lines (Figure 2, B and D, and Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Additionally, we found that Dox treatment had no effect on radiosensitivity in shControl stable MDA-MB-231 or BT-549 cell lines (Figure 2, A–D).

Figure 2 Inhibition of TTK confers radiosensitivity in multiple basal-like BC cell lines with high baseline TTK expression. (A and C) shRNA-induced TTK knockdown (shTTK) increased radiosensitivity in MDA-MB-231 (rER: 1.21–1.63) and BT-549 (rER: 1.21–1.26) cell lines. (B and D) The addition of Dox led to TTK knockdown in multiple stable clones in MDA-MB-231 and BT-549 cell lines. (E–G) Pharmacological inhibition of TTK induced radiosensitivity of MDA-MB-231 cells (rER: 25 nM 1.15–1.18, 37.5 nM 1.23–1.29, 50 nM 1.34–1.39), BT-549 cells (rER: 25 nM 1.10–1.17, 37.5 nM 1.11–1.30, 50 nM 1.23–1.39), and SUM-159 cells (rER: 25 nM 1.11–1.26, 37.5 nM 1.35–1.64, 50 nM 1.74–2.27) in a dose-dependent fashion. Data represent the mean of 3 independent experiments, and error bars represent SEM for clonogenic assays and SD for SF-2 Gy. A 2-sided Student’s t test was used for comparison of shRNA clonogenic assays, and a 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test was used for comparison of B909 clonogenic assays. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. shCon, shControl.

To confirm that TTK kinase function, and not just protein structural or scaffolding function, is important in mediating the response to RT in basal-like BC models, we performed clonogenic assays with the ATP-competitive TTK inhibitor Bayer 1161909 empesertib (hereafter referred to as B909), which is currently in clinical development (18). This drug was chosen, as it is currently the only TTK inhibitor in phase I/II clinical trials and because the target specificity, pharmacodynamics, and pharmacokinetics have already been well established (18). The drug doses used for radiosensitization studies were approximately half of the IC 50 of proliferation in order to evaluate radiosensitization, and not single-agent antiproliferative effects (Supplemental Figure 2, E–G). We confirmed TTK inhibition by Western blot analysis of phospho–histone 3 (Ser10), a reported marker of functional TTK (Supplemental Figure 2, H and I, and ref. 19). A dose-dependent decrease in SF-2 Gy was also observed in all cell lines, and B909 caused varying degrees of cytotoxicity in all cell lines (Supplemental Figure 2, K–M). However, combination treatment of B909 and RT did not significantly decrease growth compared with B909 alone (Supplemental Figure 2J).

As a final, independent confirmation of radiosensitization, we performed clonogenic survival assays using an additional TTK inhibitor, NMS-P715 (19). TTK inhibition with NMS-P715 also increased radiosensitivity and significantly decreased the SF-2 Gy, further indicating that TTK kinase function is important for radioresistance (Supplemental Figure 2N). Cytotoxicity and rER with NMS-P715 are summarized in Supplemental Figure 2O.

TTK inhibition leads to persistent DNA damage after radiation. Although radiosensitization can be induced through a number of mechanisms, we hypothesized that TTK-mediated radiosensitization may be due in part to decreased dsDNA damage repair efficiency. To evaluate the effect of TTK inhibition on dsDNA break repair, we measured γH2AX foci (more than 15 foci per cell), a marker for unresolved dsDNA damage, in cells treated with the TTK inhibitor, RT, or combination treatment over time (20). Using the MDA-MB-231 shTTK and BT-549 shTTK models, we measured γH2AX foci at various time points after treatment with DMSO, Dox (2 μg/mL) alone, RT (2 Gy) alone, or a combination of Dox and RT. Thirty minutes after RT, we detected equivalent levels of γH2AX+ cells in the cells treated with RT alone or with combined treatment (~70% in MDA-MB-231 shTTK and ~80% in BT-549 shTTK), whereas the nonirradiated cells had few γH2AX+ cells. Over time, the cells treated with RT alone repaired the RT-induced dsDNA damage more efficiently than did the combination treatment group at 4, 16, and 24 hours for MDA-MB-231 shTTK cells (Figure 3A) and at 4, 12, and 16 hours for BT-549 shTTK cells (Figure 3B), suggesting that TTK knockdown delayed dsDNA break repair efficiency. Representative images are shown of γH2AX, 24 hours after RT of MDA-MB-231 shTTK cells (Supplemental Figure 3A) and 16 hours after RT of BT-549 shTTK cells (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 TTK inhibition in combination with RT leads to persistent dsDNA damage over time. (A and B) Combination treatment of Dox-inducible shRNA and RT led to persistent dsDNA damage over time in 2 basal-like BC cell lines: MDA-MB-231 (A) and BT-549 (B). (C) Representative images of BT-549 γH2AX foci at 16 hours. Original magnification, ×60. (D and E) Pharmacological inhibition of TTK kinase function, using B909, in combination with RT led to persistent dsDNA damage over time in 2 basal-like BC cell lines, MDA-MB-231 (D) and BT-549 (E). (F) Representative images of MDA-MB-231 γH2AX foci at 24 hours. Original magnification, ×60. Data represent the mean of 3 independent experiments repeated in triplicate, with approximately 100 cells counted for each experiment, and error bars represent SD. A 2-sided Student’s t test was used for comparison. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01

To assess the contribution of TTK kinase function in dsDNA break repair, we also measured unresolved dsDNA damage after treatment with B909 (75 nM) of MDA-MB-231 and BT-549 cell lines. Approximately 75% of cells treated with 2 Gy radiation were positive for γH2AX foci 30 minutes after radiation (Figure 3, D and E). As seen in the shTTK cell lines, combination treatment of B909 and RT resulted in persistent γH2AX foci+ cells over time in MDA-MB-231 cells (16 and 24 hours) (Figure 3D) and BT-549 (12 and 16 hours) (Figure 3E). Representative images are shown of γH2AX foci staining 24 hours after RT in MDA-MB-231 cells (Figure 3F) and 16 hours after RT in BT-549 cells (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Finally, we assessed dsDNA break repair using a second inhibitor, NMS-P715, in MDA-MB-231 cells. As previously observed, TTK inhibition in combination with RT, led to persistent γH2AX foci at 16 and 24 hours (Supplemental Figure 3B). Representative images of γH2AX foci at the 24-hour time point are shown in Supplemental Figure 3D. These results indicate that TTK inhibition may lead to radiosensitization of basal-like BC cell lines, at least in part as a result of impaired dsDNA damage repair.

TTK inhibition decreases HR-mediated DNA damage repair. HR and nonhomologous end-joining (NHEJ) are the 2 prominent mechanisms in dsDNA repair. Although either may be involved in dsDNA break repair, previous reports suggested a potential correlation between TTK expression and HR (21). To further investigate these possible mechanisms of radiosensitization, we again performed GSEA by correlating gene expression with TTK expression. Here, we used the Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) to nominate cellular pathways related to TTK expression. In both the METABRIC and TCGA data sets, HR was significantly correlated with TTK gene expression and was listed among the top-8 positively correlated concepts (Figure 4, A and B). However, NHEJ was not significantly correlated with TTK expression in either data set. Thus, we hypothesized that TTK-mediated radiosensitization and persistent unresolved dsDNA breaks are due, at least in part, to decreased HR repair efficiency. Using stable cell lines with a well-characterized and validated HR-specific GFP reporter system, we tested the efficiency of HR after TTK knockdown (22–24). In both MDA-MB-231 and BT-549 cell lines, siRNA-mediated TTK knockdown significantly decreased HR efficiency compared with siNT (Figure 4, C and D). As controls, knockdown of Rad51, a key protein in the HR pathway, significantly decreased HR efficiency using this reporter system, whereas knockdown of XRCC6 (Ku70), a key protein in NHEJ, had no effect on HR efficiency (Figure 4, C and D, and ref. 25). To evaluate the dependence of this TTK-mediated HR repair on TTK kinase function, we used pharmacological TTK inhibition via B909 (50 nM and 75 nM). As with TTK knockdown, we found that treatment with B909 significantly decreased HR efficiency in MDA-MB-231 and BT-549 cells (Figure 4, E and F). Checkpoint kinases 1 and 2 (CHK1 and CHK2), which are critical proteins in the HR response, and DNA-dependent protein kinase (DNAPK), which is required for effective NHEJ repair, served as model system controls. As expected, pharmacologic inhibition of CHK1/-2 by AZD7762 (150 nM), an equipotent CHK1/-2 inhibitor, decreased HR efficiency, whereas the DNAPK inhibitor NU7441 (1.5 μM), which is not known to affect HR, had no effect on HR proficiency (Figure 4, E and F, and refs. 26–28). All experiments were repeated in a second clone to reduce clone-specific effects and confirm that TTK knockdown or inhibition decreases HR efficiency (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D).

Figure 4 TTK inhibition reduces HR efficiency. (A and B) KEGG analysis through GSEA correlated the HR pathway with TTK expression in the METABRIC (A) and TCGA (B) data sets. (C and D) siRNA-induced TTK knockdown reduced HR efficiency in an HR-specific report system in MDA-MB-231 (C) and BT-549 (D) cells. (E and F) Inhibition of TTK kinase function, by B909 at 50 nM and 75 nM, reduced HR efficiency in MDA-MB-231 (E) and BT-549 (F) cells. TTKi, TTK inhibition; CHKi, CHK1/2 inhibition; DNAPKi, DNAPK inhibition. TTKi1, TTK inhibition with 50 nM B909; TTKi2, TTK inhibition with 75 nM B909. (G and I) TTK knockdown via a Dox-inducible shRNA reduced Rad51 foci formation after 4 Gy radiation in MDA-MB-231 (G) and BT-549 (I) cell lines. (H and J) Representative images of MDA-MB-231 (H) and BT-549 (J) Rad51 foci and Western blots showing no change in total Rad51 levels after Dox or RT treatment. Original magnification, ×60 (H and I). Data represent the mean of 3 independent experiments, and error bars represent SD. A 1-sided t test corrected for multiple comparisons was used for comparison of HR efficiency assays, and a 2-sided Student’s t test was used for comparisons of Rad51 foci experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. NES, normalized enrichment score.

To further corroborate our findings that TTK knockdown and inhibition decreased HR proficiency, we performed Rad51 foci formation assays after RT (4 Gy) in MDA-MB-231 shTTK and BT-549 shTTK stable cell lines. Rad51 foci formation is a marker for active HR repair; therefore, inhibition of Rad51 foci formation is indicative of impaired HR proficiency (25). In both cell lines, combination treatment with Dox (TTK knockdown) and RT resulted in a significant decrease in Rad51 foci formation at both early and late time points (MDA-MB-231: 6 and 24 hours, BT-549: 4 and 16 hours) compared with RT alone. We observed few Rad51 foci at either time point in cells treated with DMSO or Dox alone (Figure 4, G and I). Representative images at 24 hours (MDA-MB-231) and 16 hours (BT-549) are shown, and Western blot analyses showed that Rad51 protein expression was equal across all treatment groups, indicating that the decrease in Rad51 foci cannot be attributed to a more general decrease in Rad51 protein after TTK knockdown (Figure 4, H and J). These results indicate that RT induces Rad51 foci formation, whereas TTK knockdown inhibits this formation and likely leads to decreased HR efficiency.

Finally, we treated BT-549 cell lines with B909 alone, RT alone, or a combination of B909 and RT and found a decrease in both phosphorylated breast cancer 1 (p-BRCA1) and p-CHK1 after combined treatment of B909 and RT compared with RT alone (Supplemental Figure 4E). Decreased levels of p-BRCA1 and p-CHK1 are canonical markers of impaired HR efficiency. Additionally, combination treatment with B909 and RT decreased phosphorylated replication protein A (p-RPA) levels, indicating a disruption of the HR pathway and possibly a lack of Rad51 foci formation after TTK knockdown (Supplemental Figure 4F and ref. 29). This further indicates that TTK inhibition via B909 disrupts HR, which probably leads to increased radiosensitivity of basal-like BC cell lines.

TTK inhibition has no effect on NHEJ repair. Although TTK inhibition decreased HR efficiency, we also tested the effect of TTK inhibition on NHEJ efficiency using a well-characterized and validated NHEJ-specific reporter plasmid system (30, 31). Dox-induced TTK knockdown in MDA-MB-231 and BT-549 shTTK cells did not decrease NHEJ efficiency, whereas treatment with the known DNAPK inhibitor NU7441 (1.5 μM) significantly decreased the efficiency of NHEJ in both cell lines (Figure 5, A and B). To evaluate the effect of TTK kinase function on NHEJ efficiency, we also treated MDA-MB-231 and BT-549 cells with B909 (50 nM and 75 nM). Neither B909 nor AZD7762 (CHK1/-2 inhibitor) affected NHEJ efficiency, whereas NU7441 (DNAPK inhibitor) significantly decreased the efficiency of NHEJ (Figure 5, C and D).

Figure 5 TTK knockdown has no effect on NHEJ repair efficiency. (A and B) TTK knockdown via Dox-inducible shRNA had no effect on NHEJ efficiency in MDA-MB-231 (A) or BT-549 (B) cells, whereas DNAPK inhibition significantly reduced NHEJ efficiency. (C and D) Pharmacologic inhibition of TTK kinase, using B909 at 50 nM and 75 nM, had no effect on NHEJ, whereas DNAPK inhibition significantly reduced NHEJ efficiency in MDA-MB-231 (C) and BT-549 (D) cell lines. (E and F) Inhibition of TTK with B909 had no effect on p-Ku80 (Thr714) levels. Data represent the mean of 3 independent experiments, and error bars represent SD. A 2-sided Student’s t test was used for comparison of shTTK NHEJ assays, and a 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test was used for comparison of B909 NHEJ assays. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01.

Additionally, we treated MDA-MB-231 and BT-549 cells with B909 alone, RT alone, or a combination of B909 and RT to determine whether canonical NHEJ phosphorylated proteins were affected. In both MDA-MB-231 and BT-549 cells, we found no difference in p-Ku80 (Thr714) levels following combined treatment of B909 and RT compared with RT alone (Figure 5, E and F). Together, these results confirm that TTK inhibition has no effect on NHEJ repair efficiency.

Kinase-dead TTK does not rescue the radiosensitivity phenotype. To validate that inhibition of TTK kinase function is responsible for the radiosensitization phenotype previously observed, we performed clonogenic survival assays using siRNAs to deplete endogenous TTK expression while reintroducing siRNA-resistant wild-type (WT) or kinase-dead (KD) TTK. As previously demonstrated, knockdown of TTK using siRNAs significantly (P < 0.01) increased radiosensitivity in both MDA-MB-231 and SUM-159 cell lines. Reexpression of WT TTK restored radioresistance in both cell lines; however, reexpression of KD TTK did not restore radioresistance in either cell line (Figure 6, A and B). Western blot analyses showed that the siRNA dramatically reduced endogenous TTK expression. It also confirmed robust expression of WT and KD TTK upon reintroduction using siRNA-resistant constructs (Supplemental Figure 6A). A summary of cytotoxicity and rER is provided in Supplemental Figure 5, B and C. Together, these results confirm that the kinase function of TTK is essential for the radioresistance phenotype observed in basal-like BC models.

Figure 6 After knockdown of TTK, WT TTK rescues the radiosensitization phenotype, but KD TTK does not. (A and B) siRNA-induced TTK knockdown led to radiosensitization of MDA-MB-231 (A) and SUM-159 (B) cell lines. The addition of WT TTK rescued this phenotype, whereas KD TTK did not. (C and D) Knockdown of TTK using a siRNA decreased HR efficiency, whereas the reintroduction of WT TTK rescued HR efficiency. However, reintroduction of KD TTK did not rescue HR efficiency in MDA-MB-231 (C) or BT-549 (D) cell lines. (E) siRNA-induced TTK knockdown decreased Rad51 foci formation, however, reintroduction of WT TTK rescued Rad51 foci formation. Introduction of KD TTK was unable to rescue Rad51 foci formation. (F) Representative images of Rad51 foci at 4 hours. Original magnification, ×60.Data represent the mean of 3–4 independent experiments, and error bars represent SD. A 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test was applied. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001. Lipo, Lipofectamine.

We also wanted to confirm that inhibition of TTK kinase function was responsible for the impaired HR phenotype. Using the stable HR GFP reporter cell lines described above, we measured the impact of TTK knockdown using siRNA as well as the reintroduction of WT and KD TTK. In both MDA-MB-231 and BT-549 cell lines, we found that reexpression of WT TTK rescued HR efficiency, whereas expression of KD TTK was not able to rescue HR competency after siRNA-mediated TTK knockdown of TTK (Figure 6, C and D). To further confirm, the role of TTK kinase function on HR, we conducted Rad51 foci formation experiments. Forty-eight hours before RT (4 Gy), BT-549 cells were pretreated with one of the following: Lipofectamine alone, an siRNA targeting TTK, an siRNA plus WT TTK, or an siRNA plus KD TTK. TTK knockdown resulted in a significant decrease in Rad51 foci formation (Figure 6E). However, reexpression of WT TTK after knockdown rescued Rad51 foci formation, but reexpression of KD TTK was unable to rescue appropriate Rad51 foci formation (Figure 6E). Representative images of Rad51 foci 4 hours after RT are shown in Figure 6F.

TTK knockdown or inhibition reduces tumor growth in vivo. Once we established that TTK knockdown or inhibition leads to radiosensitization of basal-like BC in vitro and that this effect is mediated, at least in part, by decreased dsDNA break repair efficiency through HR, we sought to determine whether inhibition of TTK in vivo similarly leads to radiosensitization. We initially used the MDA-MB-231 shTTK–knockdown model in heterotopic xenograft studies by injecting cells subcutaneously into the flanks of female mice. After the tumors were established and grew to approximately 100 mm3 in size, the mice received either no treatment, TTK knockdown with Dox, RT alone, or a combination of TTK knockdown with Dox and RT. RT was administered in 6 doses of 2 Gy over 6 days, beginning 72 hours after the initial Dox treatment to knock down TTK (Figure 7A). Combination treatment significantly reduced relative tumor growth compared with no treatment, TTK knockdown with Dox, or RT alone (Figure 7B). The time to tumor tripling significantly increased for combination treatment (undefined) compared with no treatment (14 days), TTK knockdown with Dox (19 days), or RT (17.5 days) (Figure 7C). Mouse weights were not significantly different between treatment groups in this study (Supplemental Figure 6A). To confirm that the addition of Dox reduced TTK expression, we performed immunohistochemical analyses of tumor samples and found that Dox-induced TTK knockdown significantly reduced TTK expression in the shTTK Dox+ tumors compared with the shTTK Dox– tumors (Figure 7, D and E). Finally, using the fractional tumor volume (FTV) method to measure synergy between treatments, we found that a combination of TTK knockdown and RT led to at least an additive, if not superadditive, effect (ratio [R] <1) (Supplemental Figure 6B).

Figure 7 Combination treatment of TTK inhibition and RT reduces basal-like BC tumor growth in vivo. (A) Model of treatment schedule for in vivo studies. (B) Dox-inducible MDA-MB-231 shTTK cells had decreased tumor growth following a combination of Dox and RT (n = 16) compared with TTK knockdown (n = 15) or RT (n = 16) alone. (C) Combination treatment (RT plus Dox) leads to increased time to tumor tripling in vivo. (D) Immunohistochemistry from shTTK in vivo model depicts success knockdown of TTK after the addition of Dox. Original magnification, ×1 and ×15 (enlarged insets). (E) Average percentage of TTK+ cells across 4 tumors from the shTTK in vivo model, with and without Dox. (F) TTK inhibition using combination treatment of B909 (1 mg/kg) and RT led to decreased tumor growth and (G) increased time to tumor tripling in MDA-MB-231 BC cells (n = 16 tumors per group). (H) In an orthotopic PDX model, combined treatment of B909 (2.5 mg/kg) and RT decreased tumor growth compared with placebo, B909 only, or RT only. (I) Combination treatment with B909 and RT led to increased time to tumor tripling. A 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test and log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test were used for analyses. Error bars indicate the SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

To establish that Dox has no effect on tumor growth and to determine that the decrease in tumor growth previously seen was not an artifact of a single shTTK clone, we performed a second study with 4 independent, stable MDA-MB-231 shRNA groups (shControl Dox–, shControl Dox+, shTTK-2 Dox+, and shTTK-2 Dox+ plus RT). We observed no difference in tumor growth between shControl with or without Dox, indicating that Dox alone had no effect on tumor growth (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). As seen in our previous xenograft study, a combination of TTK knockdown and RT decreased tumor growth and increased time to tumor tripling (34 days) compared with shControl Dox– (10.5 days), shControl Dox+ (13 days), and shTTK-2 Dox+ (15 days) (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). Again, mouse weights were similar in all groups (Supplemental Figure 6E).

To assess the role of TTK kinase function, and not just protein expression, in radiosensitization in vivo, we performed a xenograft study using the clinical-grade TTK inhibitor B909 to test whether TTK kinase inhibition would also decrease tumor growth and increase time to tumor tripling. Using a similar design scheme, we treated mice with either placebo (critical micellar concentration–Tween-80 [CMC–Tween-80]), RT alone, B909 (1 mg/kg) alone, or a combination of therapies (RT plus B909). Combination treatment significantly decreased relative tumor growth and significantly increased the time to tumor tripling (undefined number of days) compared with placebo (11 days), RT alone (22 days), or B909 alone (15 days) (Figure 7, F and G). Interestingly, 19% of tumors in the combination treatment group remained stable in size and were not growing even at the time of study completion (38 days), suggesting a sustained, durable response even weeks after the completion of therapy. As with TTK knockdown, combination treatment of B909 and RT had little effect on mouse weights (Supplemental Figure 6F). Furthermore, using the FTV method to measure synergy between treatments, we found that inhibition of TTK kinase function had a synergistic effect with RT (R >1) (Supplemental Figure 6G).

To confirm these findings independently, we used an orthotopic PDX model to test the efficacy of B909 plus RT. In this model, we implanted basal-like BC PDX (the PDX mutations are listed in Supplemental Figure 1L) tumors into the mammary fat pads of mice and allowed them to grow to approximately 100 mm3 in size. The mice received either placebo treatment (CMC–Tween-80), RT alone, B909 (2.5 mg/kg) alone, or combination therapy (RT plus B909). In agreement with the previous animal studies, combination treatment led to a significant decrease in tumor growth and increased time to tumor tripling (undefined number of days) compared with placebo (9 days), RT alone (22 days), or B909 alone (13 days) (Figure 7, H and I). Combination treatment of B909 and RT did not cause weight loss in mice, however, mice that received either placebo or B909 alone gained weight throughout the study, a finding that can be attributed to the growth of the PDX tumors (Supplemental Figure 6H). As seen in our previous study, combination treatment of B909 and RT was synergistic (R >1) and led to tumor regression in many mice (Supplemental Figure 6I). These results indicate that TTK inhibition, using B909 in combination with RT, inhibits tumor growth and delays the time to tumor tripling. Together, our findings in multiple nonoverlapping models suggest that the combination treatment of B909 and RT may be a feasible strategy for the treatment of patients with basal-like BC with a high risk of LR.