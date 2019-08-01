Searching for the origin of the enigmatic circulating T follicular helper cells

Commentary 10.1172/JCI130311

Address correspondence to: Savita Pahwa, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, 1580 NW 10th Avenue; BCRI 712, Miami, Florida 33136, USA. Phone: 305.243.7732; Email: spahwa@med.miami.edu .

Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Florida, USA.

T follicular helper (Tfh) cells in germinal centers of secondary lymphoid organs are pivotal for B and T cell interactions required for induction of humoral immunity. It has long been debated whether Tfh cells exit from lymph nodes into the blood as circulating Tfh cells. In this issue of the JCI, Vella et al. have taken the bull by the horns and applied considerable technical muscle to answer this question. By analyzing phenotype, transcriptome, epigenetic profile, and T cell receptor clonotype, the authors provide evidence that a subset of cTfh cells do indeed originate in lymph nodes and traffic into the blood via the thoracic duct.

