T follicular helper cells in human efferent lymph retain lymphoid characteristics

TDL carries Tfh-enriched lymphocytes to the peripheral blood. To better understand human Tfh trafficking, we first compared Tfh (CXCR5+PD-1+ CD4+ T cells) from multiple lymphoid tissues (gating strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 1A and Figure 1A). Approximately 40% of nonnaive CD4+ T cells in tonsils coexpressed the Tfh markers CXCR5 and PD-1 (Figure 1, A and B). The median frequency of Tfh in LN samples was approximately half the frequency of Tfh in tonsils, and blood had approximately 5-fold fewer Tfh than LNs (Figure 1, A and B). Given that the thoracic duct is a one-way conduit that empties lymph directly into the subclavian vein (28), we anticipated that CD4+ T cells in the blood would be similar to those found in TDL. Instead, we found that TDL CD4+ T cells were enriched for Tfh compared with those in peripheral blood (Figure 1, A–C), even when paired TDL and peripheral blood samples were directly compared (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 The thoracic duct carries Tfh-enriched lymphocytes to the blood, including a population of CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh. (A) Nonnaive CD4+ T cells are gated as CXCR5+PD-1+ Tfh (blue boxes) and CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh (red boxes) with frequency (percentage) in matching color. Human figures created with BioRender. (B) Tfh frequencies in blood (n = 17), TDL (n = 15), LNs (n = 10), and tonsil (n = 4). (C) Tfh frequencies in TDL and blood from donors with paired samples (n = 10). (D) Frequency of CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh in the indicated tissues. (E) Paired analysis of CXCR5BrPD-1Br frequencies in TDL and blood. (F) RM Tfh frequency in the indicated tissues and (G) in paired PBMCs and TDL samples (n = 4, 2 LNs included from each animal, an iliac node and a mesenteric node). (H) CXCR5BrPD-1Br frequencies in the indicated tissues from RM (n = 4) with (I) paired frequencies. Error is reported as SD. Paired 2-tailed t tests were performed for data shown in C, E, G, and I. ANOVA with Holm-Šídák post-test was performed on log-transformed data shown in B, D, F, and H. In D, 0 values were replaced with 0.00001 for log transformation. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

A notable feature of Tfh in TDL was the frequency of high CXCR5-expressing cells and, in particular, in the consistent presence of CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh (Figure 1, D and E). Tonsils are commonly used to study GC Tfh biology in humans, in part because they are readily accessible. However, tonsils had a 10-fold higher frequency of GC Tfh than LNs (Figure 1, A and D). Peripheral blood samples rarely contain CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh (Figure 1, A and D) in patients undergoing lymphatic procedures as well as in healthy control subjects (Supplemental Figure 1B), and the frequency did not change when blood was sampled before or after the peripheral capillary beds (i.e., arterial versus venous blood; Supplemental Figure 1C). In contrast, the TDL contained a population of CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh, although the frequency of this population in the TDL was lower than in SLOs. Although this population was consistently present in TDL samples (Figure 1, A, D, and E), only half (4/9) of the PBMC samples contained any CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh (Figure 1, D and E).

To determine whether the presence of CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh was a generalizable observation in primates and to control for any possible perturbations due to the clinical indication for thoracic duct cannulation, we also collected tonsils, LNs, spleen, TDL, and blood from rhesus macaques (RM) (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). As in humans, the frequency of Tfh in RM TDL was also higher than in PBMCs (Figure 1, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 1, D and E), although RM PBMCs contained a minor population of CXCR5BrPD-1Br cTfh that was more consistently identified than that in humans (Figure 1, H and I). Nevertheless, the frequencies of CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh in the TDL were considerably higher than in peripheral blood (Figure 1, H and I), in agreement with the findings in humans above. Together, these data demonstrate that efferent lymph contains higher frequencies of Tfh than peripheral blood and that, unlike that in blood, the TDL Tfh population includes a small but consistently detectable population of CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh.

Efferent lymphatic flow is required to sustain cTfh in blood. To determine whether or not Tfh from lymphatic flow were important to populate and sustain cTfh, we tested how blocking cellular egress into lymph would affect cTfh frequency. Thus, we longitudinally sampled patients receiving daily fingolimod (FTY720) for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (Figure 2A). FTY720 prevents cellular egress from lymphoid tissues by downregulating sphingosine-1-phosphate receptors (S1PRs), and treatment with FTY720 has been shown to decrease cTfh in mice (29). As expected, FTY720 treatment dramatically reduced the absolute number of circulating CD4+ T cells (Figure 2B) and affected CD4+ T cell numbers more than CD8+ T cells (Figure 2C). In mice, populations of memory T cells have been identified that are proposed to preferentially exist as mainly blood recirculating populations (30), with some evidence that similar populations might exist in humans (31). Such populations would be predicted to be affected less by FTY720, whereas populations dependent on lymphatic egress would be predicted to decrease in relative frequency. Thus, we next asked whether the remaining CD4+ T cells were changed in composition. Indeed, the proportion of CD4+ T cells that were CXCR5+ decreased over time, whereas there was an enrichment for CXCR5–CD4+ T cells and other PD-1+CD4+ T cells (Figure 2, D–F). In particular, cTfh decreased in absolute count as well as frequency (Figure 2, D, G, and H), and the cTfh remaining had decreased expression of CXCR5 per cell (Figure 2I), suggesting an enrichment for cells that were less efficient at migrating to chemokine cues in lymphoid tissues. In addition to preferential loss of cTfh, the frequency of CCR7+ and naive CD4+ T cells decreased in blood after FTY720 administration, as previously shown (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C, and ref. 32). Overall, these data support the idea that maintenance of human cTfh in peripheral blood is dependent on continuous efferent flow from the lymphatics.

Figure 2 Lymphatic egress is required to maintain cTfh populations in blood. (A) Time line of blood draws in patients receiving FTY720. (B) Absolute numbers of human CD4+ T cells in the peripheral blood before and 2 and 6 months after FTY720 initiation in patients with multiple sclerosis (n = 6). (C) Fold change in absolute cell numbers at 6 months of therapy compared with pretherapy in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. (D) Flow cytometric analysis of nonnaive CD4+ T cells over time, with CXCR5+ cells in green boxes, PD-1+ cells in orange boxes, and CXCR5+ PD-1+ cTfh in blue boxes. Frequency for each population noted in matching color. (E and F) Changes in the frequency of CXCR5+ and PD-1+ nonnaive CD4+ T cells over time. (G–I) Changes in the absolute count, frequency, and CXCR5 MFI of cTfh over time. Error is reported as SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Friedman’s test was used for data shown in B and E–G. A 2-tailed Student’s t test was performed for data shown in C, and paired t tests were performed for data shown in H and I.

Estimating residency time of various lymphocyte subsets in the blood. We hypothesized that the absence of CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh cells in circulation might, in part, reflect short residence time in the blood. Thus, we developed a simple mathematical model of cell migration from the lymph to the blood (see Methods). Because we did not have measurements of the blood volume and lymph flow in the donors from Figure 1, we used typical estimates found for humans of 3 to 9 liters per day for lymph flow with a median of 5 liters per day (33) and 4.5 liters to 5.5 liters total blood volume for adults (34). In addition, we used estimates of T cell frequencies in TDL and blood, as listed in the Supplemental Methods. We therefore estimated that approximately 0.28 × 1010 to 1.7× 1010 CD4+ T cells enter the circulation daily from 2 lymphatic ducts, which is roughly consistent with previous estimates (35). Based on the frequencies listed in Supplemental Methods, approximately 1.25 × 105 to 1.55 × 105 Tfh and 0.64 × 105 to 1.55 × 105 CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh cells enter the circulation daily from the lymph. At steady state in blood, we estimate there are 3.6 × 109 to 8.8 × 109 CD4+ T cells, 0.64 × 108 to 1.55× 108 cTfh cells, and 0.64 × 105 to 1.55× 105 CXCR5BrPD-1Br cTfh cells at any given time. The discrepancy between relative frequencies of cells entering from lymph and those in circulation suggest differences in residency time. As described in the Supplemental Methods, we estimated the following residency time (T) of these cells in the blood: CD4+ T cells, T = 12.6 to 30.9 hours; cTfh, T = 5.0 to 12.2 hours; and CXCR5BrPD-1Br cTfh, T = 1.7 to 4.1 hours. Although the estimated residency times are dependent on the assumed rate of lymph flow and blood volume, the relative estimates between subsets suggest that CXCR5BrPD-1Br cTfh cells spend one-tenth of time that other CD4+ T cells spend in circulation. However, these estimates assume that the phenotype of CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh remains constant upon blood entry.

TDL Tfh are phenotypically distinct from LN and blood Tfh. Tfh are heterogeneous in phenotype and function, but it is unclear whether components of the Tfh phenotype are fixed differentiation states or are, instead, dynamic and flexible responses to environmental stimuli. In lymphoid tissues, Tfh have been classified not only by the amount of CXCR5 and PD-1 expression (i.e., GC Tfh versus non-GC Tfh), but also by expression of CD200 (11) and CD57 (36, 37). In both lymphoid tissue and blood, Tfh have been divided into functional subsets based on surface markers, including ICOS, CXCR3, and CCR6 (38). Tfh that express higher ICOS have been shown to correlate with vaccine responses in blood (16–21, 39), and combinations of CXCR3 and CCR6 expression have been used to distinguish Tfh subsets that mirror CD4+ T cell effector subsets, termed Tfh1 (CXCR3+CCR6–), Tfh2 (CXCR3–CCR6–), and Tfh17 (CCR6+; refs. 38, 40). To interrogate the phenotypic diversity of Tfh from tonsils, TDL, and blood, we performed t-stochastic neighbor embedding (tSNE) of high-dimensional flow cytometric data. Clustering was performed using a set of surface markers defining Tfh subsets (Figure 3A). Overall, TDL Tfh had a phenotypic “landscape” that represented an intermediate profile between lymphoid tissue and blood cTfh, including intermediate expression of key proteins such as CCR7, ICOS, and CD38 (Figure 3, B–D). The increased pattern of activation for TDL Tfh, as illustrated by higher ICOS and CD38 expression, was also found in the B cell compartment, where TDL was more likely to contain activated CD27+CD38+ plasmablasts than paired blood (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Together, these data are consistent with the TDL containing transitional cell states between lymphoid tissue and blood.

Figure 3 TDL Tfh have an intermediate activation phenotype between LNs and blood, with increased expression of chemokine receptors. (A) tSNE analysis of Tfh (all CXCR5+PD-1+) from tonsils (n = 4), TDL (n = 5), and blood (n = 5) using the indicated 8 surface markers. (B) Plots of individual marker expression within the tSNE space. (C) Frequency of CCR7+ Tfh in blood (n = 16), TDL (n = 15), LNs (n = 10), and tonsil (n = 4). (D) Frequency of ICOS+CD38+ Tfh in blood (n = 13), TDL (n = 14), and LNs (n = 10) (E and F) CXCR5 and PD-1 MFI of Tfh in blood (n = 3), TDL (n = 5), and LNs (n = 7). (G) Frequency of CXCR3 in blood (n = 15), TDL (n = 15), LNs (n = 10), and tonsil (n = 4). (H) CCR6 expression in paired blood and TDL (n = 7). (I) Expression of CXCR3 versus CCR6 by compartment in paired samples (n = 7), with (J) frequencies of Tfh expressing neither or both chemokine receptors. Error is reported as SD. Comparisons shown in C, D, G, and H were performed using ANOVA with the Holm-Šídák post-test. Comparisons shown in E and F were performed using Kruskal-Wallace with Dunn’s post-test. Paired 2-tailed t tests were performed for J. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Some aspects of the TDL Tfh phenotype were unexpected, however, and did not fit the pattern of a transitional or intermediate compartment. For example, TDL Tfh had significantly higher MFI of CXCR5 than either lymphoid or blood Tfh (Figure 3E). PD-1, on the other hand, was highest on LN Tfh (Figure 3F). Among the CXCR5+PD-1+ Tfh, CXCR3+ Tfh were more common in TDL Tfh than in blood or lymphoid Tfh (Figure 3G); however, when all CXCR5+ cells were analyzed without gating on PD-1, the lymphoid tissue and TDL contained similar CXCR3+ frequencies (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). In addition to CXCR3, CCR6 expression in TDL Tfh was also higher than in blood (Figure 3H). When analyzed together, the increases in CXCR3 and CCR6 frequencies in TDL compared with blood reflected increases in TDL Tfh that expressed both chemokine receptors and decreases in CXCR3–CCR6– Tfh (Figure 3, I and J). Whether CXCR3+ cells in the TDL represent a transitory intermediate or a stable cell type (i.e., Tfh1) remains to be determined, but stimulation-induced IFN-γ expression was higher in blood than tonsil, consistent with higher CXCR3 in the blood cTfh (Supplemental Figure 3E). Our data indicate an increase in these chemokine receptors in lymph and might therefore suggest a role in exiting the LNs and/or populating the peripheral pool, consistent with the recently described role of PD-1 interactions in the GC suppressing CXCR3 expression to prevent GC Tfh egress (41). Indeed, another surface protein involved in both activation and residency programs, CD69, was downregulated in efferent lymphatic Tfh compared with those in lymphoid tissue (Supplemental Figure 3, F and G), suggesting that CD69 downregulation was important in Tfh egress from lymphoid tissues (42). Just as TDL Tfh were more likely to be CXCR3+ and CD69–, CXCR3 and CD69 defined 4 distinct populations in LN Tfh (Supplemental Figure 3G), with CXCR3+ Tfh more likely to lack CD69 (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H). Finally, we examined other markers of trafficking. As observed for CXCR5, CXCR3, and CCR6, TDL Tfh also had higher expression of CCR4 as well as the mucosal trafficking integrin α 4 β 7 (Supplemental Figure 3I and ref. 43). Taken together, these data suggest that TDL Tfh represent a migrating population with shared and distinct phenotypic features compared with LNs and cTfh.

TDL CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh have a protein expression profile similar to that of GC Tfh. In lymphoid tissues, CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh are enriched for expression of several key molecules when compared with all CXCR5+ PD-1+ Tfh. We therefore next asked whether the CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh versus total Tfh in TDL also display the same phenotypic relationships as those observed in SLO. Indeed, higher expression of ICOS, CD200, and CD57 and lower expression of CXCR3 were observed for the CXCR5BrPD-1Br subset from LNs and TDL compared with all Tfh from the same locations (Figure 4, A and B). These observations suggest a relationship between these Tfh subpopulations in the TDL similar to what occurs in the SLO, though it should be noted that when CXCR5BrPD-1Br from each location were directly compared with each other, TDL CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh had lower expression of many of these proteins than GC Tfh. The one exception was the expression of CCR7, which was not different between CXCR5BrPD-1Br and all Tfh in TDL, perhaps because these cells are in the efferent lymphatics where there would not be expected to be any selective bias based on CCR7-mediated migration. Finally, Bcl6, the canonical transcription factor of GC Tfh, was higher both in frequency and MFI in TDL CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh compared with total Tfh in the lymph (Figure 4C). Together these data suggest that CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh in TDL maintain enrichment for proteins typical of GC Tfh.

Figure 4 TDL CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh have increased expression of proteins expressed by GC Tfh. (A) Comparison of protein expression among all Tfh (including CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh) and GC Tfh from LNs and/or tonsils with representative plots of MFI comparisons for individual samples. Lymphoid ICOS+CD38+, CXCR3+, and CCR7+ analyses, n = 13; LN CD200+ analysis, n = 7; LN CD57+ analysis, n = 4. (B) Comparison of protein expression among all Tfh and CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh in TDL. TDL ICOS+CD38+, CXCR3+, and CCR7+ analyses, n = 10; CD200+ analysis, n = 8; CD57+ analysis, n = 9. (C) Bcl-6 frequency (n = 8) and MFI in TDL Tfh and TDL CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh. Colors reflect gates shown in Figure 1 (CXCR5+PD-1+ in blue = all Tfh). NS, P > 0.05; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, paired, 2-tailed t tests.

TDL CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh are transcriptionally similar to GC Tfh. GC Tfh have a distinct transcriptional program compared with other CD4+ T cell subsets (12). We therefore investigated whether CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh shared transcriptional similarities with GC Tfh. Prior transcriptional analyses of human GC Tfh have used GC Tfh from tonsils (12, 44). However, given that the thoracic duct collects lymph from the left upper quadrant and lower body (28), we instead compared TDL Tfh to mesenteric LN-derived Tfh. We isolated naive CD4+ T cells, CXCR5-negative nonnaive non-Tfh, and Tfh subsets from mesenteric LNs, TDL, and blood (Figure 5A) and performed RNA-Seq. To begin to understand the similarity in transcriptional programs among these Tfh populations, principle component analysis (PCA) was performed (Figure 5B). TDL CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh and LN GC Tfh clustered closely together, indicating a higher degree of transcriptional similarity compared with cTfh, CXCR5dimPD-1dim Tfh from TDL or LNs, or CXCR5– CD4+ T cells from all tissues (Figure 5B). We next examined specific transcriptional changes that were common to CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh and LN GC Tfh compared with the CXCR5dimPD-1dim Tfh from each compartment (Figure 5C). Among the genes coordinately upregulated by the CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh and LN GC Tfh were key GC Tfh transcripts including IL21-AS1 and CXCL13 (Figure 5C). To further interrogate the transcriptional programs of these Tfh populations, we used Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA) to compare these data sets to known GC Tfh signatures derived from tonsillar Tfh (NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database [GEO] GSE50391). GSEA confirmed that both LN GC Tfh and TDL CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh were strongly enriched for the tonsillar GC Tfh signature (ref. 12 and Figure 5, D and E). Many genes in the leading edges driving the enrichment were common for GC Tfh and CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh and included GC-Tfh–associated transcripts such as IL21, CXCL13, SH2D1A, and CD200 (Figure 5F). These analyses also demonstrated negative enrichment for Runx3, a transcription factor that can antagonize the follicular program in CD8+ T cells (45).

Figure 5 TDL CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh are transcriptionally similar to GC Tfh. (A) Gating strategy for sort purification with an overlay of flow cytometry plots for blood (n = 3), TDL (n = 3), and mesenteric LNs (n = 3): naive (orange gate) and nonnaive (black gate). Nonnaive cells were sorted based on the gates shown for each tissue source: CXCR5BrPD-1Br (red), CXCR5DimPD-1Dim (teal), CXCR5– non-Tfh (green) and cTfh (blue). Plots for TDL and blood are shown in Figure 1A. mLN, mesenteric lymph node. (B) Principal component analysis of RNA-Seq data; colors represent populations from the matching gate color in A. (C) Correlation plot of the fold change from CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh to CXCR5DimPD-1Dim Tfh in TDL (TDLBr and TDLDim, respectively) and LNs (GC Tfh and non-GC Tfh, respectively). (D) GSEA of transcriptional signatures from tonsil GC Tfh versus tonsil non-GC Tfh (GSE50391) compared with differentially expressed genes in GC versus non-GC Tfh from LNs and (E) TDLBr Tfh versus TDLDim Tfh. Normalized enrichment scores (NES) and FDR marked on each GSEA. (F) Heatmap of leading edge genes from the LNs and TDL GSEAs in D and E were compared for overlap in both positively and negatively enriching genes. (G) Volcano plot of differentially expressed transcripts (adjusted P < 0.05 in orange) for LN Tfh (dim and bright) versus all TDL Tfh (dim and bright). (H) Volcano plot for differentially expressed transcripts (adjusted P < 0.05 in orange) for all TDL Tfh (dim and bright) versus blood cTfh.

Although CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh and GC Tfh appeared to share a core transcriptional program, we also tested to determine whether anatomical location was associated with distinct transcriptional signatures. Comparing all TDL Tfh to all LN Tfh revealed compartment-related differences (Figure 5G). For example, Tfh in TDL had higher expression of genes linked to lymphatic egress, including S1PR1 and S1PR4 and Kruppel-like factor-2 (KLF2) (Figure 5G), consistent with reduced CD69 expression in CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh (Supplemental Figure 3, F and G) and a difference in migratory biology. Upon entry into blood, cTfh display increased expression of the interferon stimulated genes (ISGs) MX1, MX2, and XIAF as compared with TDL Tfh (Figure 5H), similar to the increased ISGs previously observed in circulating mucosal-associated invariant T cells as compared with those in lymph (46). Together, these data suggested a common transcriptional program of Tfh biology between GC Tfh and CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh with a set of differences between these Tfh populations that included evidence of altered trafficking and tissue residency programs. Overall, these data identified a core GC Tfh transcriptional program that could be identified in TDL.

Epigenetic accessibility defines stable GC Tfh program imprinting that can be traced into TDL. The protein and mRNA expression described above suggested a relationship between LN GC Tfh and CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh. Whereas protein-based and transcriptional differences may be subject to transient changes based on environmental cues, epigenetic signatures may be more stable, allowing prior imprints of differentiation to be tracked, even when transcription and/or translation has changed (47). We therefore conducted assay of transposase accessible chromatin sequencing (ATAC-Seq) to interrogate the epigenetic relationship between GC Tfh and CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh compared with non-GC Tfh and CXCR5DimPD-1Dim TDL Tfh (Supplemental Figure 4A). Shared chromatin accessibility regions were identified between GC Tfh and CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh, including regions within or near CXCL13, IL21, and TOX (Figure 6A). In contrast, accessibility to genes encoding several core regulators of the Tfh lineage, including BCL6 and MAF, were similar across Tfh subsets and tissues (Figure 6B). By combining these data with the RNA-Seq data set used for Figure 5, we defined key genes in CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh displaying both epigenetic and transcriptional differences, where increased locus accessibility largely correlated with increased transcription and vice versa (Figure 6C). This combined RNA-Seq and ATAC-Seq analysis identified prominent transcriptional and epigenetic changes in CXCL13, TOX, IL21, PCAT29, and GNG4 in CXCR5BrPD-1Br GC Tfh that could also be observed in CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh (Figure 6D), suggesting epigenetically regulated common transcriptional events between these anatomically separated Tfh. As would be predicted from these transcriptional and epigenetic data, CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh readily expressed IL-21 protein upon in vitro stimulation (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 4B).

Figure 6 Epigenetic signature of GC Tfh can be traced into CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh and is associated with transcriptional events in activated cTfh in blood. (A) Heatmap of OCRs differentially accessible in CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh LNs and TDL compared with CXCR5DimPD-1Dim Tfh. (B) ATAC-Seq tracks of the BCL6 and MAF loci in CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh (red, merged from 3 samples for each population) and CXCR5DimPD-1Dim Tfh (teal, merged from 2 samples from each population). (C) Correlation plot of log fold changes in ATAC-Seq and RNA-Seq data sets. (D) ATAC-Seq tracks of loci defined in C, with cTfh in blue. Shaded bars are loci differentially accessible in CXCR5BrPD-1Br versus CXCR5DimPD-1Dim Tfh. (E) Percentage of CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh producing IL-21 before and after stimulation with PMA/ionomycin. (F) Gating strategy for TCR sequencing sort (n = 4 paired samples). (G) TCR overlap between the Tfh populations as indicated in F. (H) Frequency of CDR3 sequences of overlapping clones between Tfh populations (TDL and blood) and gates (bright and dim) in a representative patient. (I) GSEA of transcriptional signatures from tonsil GC Tfh versus tonsil non-GC Tfh (GSE50391) compared with differentially expressed genes in ICOS+CD38+ versus ICOS–CD38– cTfh. Normalized enrichment scores, FDR, and selected leading edge genes noted on plot. (J) Unique peaks in GC Tfh versus non-GC Tfh. (K) Genomic distribution of GC Tfh unique peaks. (L) GREAT analysis to identify GO biologic processes within GC Tfh unique peaks. (M) Homer Motif prediction to identify known transcription factor–binding sites enriched in GC Tfh unique peaks. (N) Radar plot of GSEA enrichment for ICOS+CD38+ versus ICOS–CD38– cTfh signature using gene sets derived from unique peaks in GC Tfh, non-GC Tfh, CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh, and CXCR5DimPD-1Dim Tfh as well as the overlap between the cell types as indicated. NES noted for each ring. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, paired 2-tailed t tests (E and G).

The data above support an ontological relationship between GC Tfh and CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh, suggesting that at least some GC-experienced Tfh may emigrate from the SLO and enter the lymph. Because the TDL containing CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh drains directly into the venous blood, these data also provoke the hypothesis that cells with a GC Tfh history might be found in circulation. However, given the low frequency of CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh in TDL and near absence of such cells in the blood, we questioned whether CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh epigenetic changes would be detectable in bulk cTfh populations. Indeed, the locus accessibility in key CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh genes in bulk cTfh was more similar to that of CXCR5DimPD-1Dim Tfh and non-GC Tfh (Figure 6D). These data could reflect a lack of GC Tfh progeny in the blood due to decreased residency times estimated above or may simply reflect the limit of detection of the epigenetic assays to discern a minor fraction of GC-derived cTfh in a much larger pool of non-GC–derived cTfh. To ask whether CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh might enter the cTfh compartment using an alternative approach, we employed TCR sequencing to test whether TCR clonotypes found in CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh cells could be found in blood. Thus, we sorted CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh and CXCR5DimPD-1Dim Tfh from TDL as well as cTfh from blood in paired samples from 4 donors (Figure 6F). Blood cTfh had the highest TCR overlap with CXCR5dimPD-1dim TDL Tfh (Figure 6G), identifying most cTfh as a pool of recirculating, resting Tfh cells that are not actively participating in an immune response. These data are consistent with the similarity of cTfh to CXCR5DimPD-1Dim TDL Tfh in the RNA-Seq (Figure 5B) and ATAC-Seq (Figure 6D) data. However, when TCR sequences from CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh were examined, these sequences were more likely to be found in cTfh from paired blood than in the population of TDL CXCR5dimPD-1dim Tfh (Figure 6, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 4C). These data suggest that at least some CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh enter the peripheral blood, even if a CXCR5BrPD-1Br phenotype population cannot be readily identified in circulation.

Our data suggested that most cTfh, like CXCR5dimPD-1dim TDL Tfh, represent a quiescent, recirculating pool. This interpretation is supported by our previous data showing that clonotypes of resting cTfh are highly stable in the blood over time (17). Nevertheless, TCR analysis suggested some CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh-derived cTfh could be found in blood. Thus, to understand which cTfh populations in blood might enrich for CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh descendants, we focused on the activated subset of cTfh defined by increased ICOS and CD38 expression. We and others have shown an increase in the frequency of ICOS+ cTfh following vaccination in multiple settings of human vaccination (16–21, 48, 49). For example, following influenza vaccination, we have shown that the ICOS+CD38+ cTfh subset contained the vaccine-specific cTfh population with TCR clonotypes that were repeatedly recalled into this cTfh subset upon subsequent yearly immunization (17). Because CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh were enriched for expression of ICOS and CD38 (Figure 4B), we hypothesized that, as these cells entered the blood, they might populate the ICOS+CD38+ cTfh population, which represents approximately 5% of cTfh in blood (18). Moreover, we predicted that focusing on this cTfh subset might allow cells with a GC Tfh–like developmental imprint to be detected in circulation.

To begin to test this idea, we first examined the transcriptional signatures of the ICOS+CD38+ compared with the ICOS–CD38– cTfh subset using RNA-Seq. The transcriptional signature of tonsillar GC Tfh (ref. 12 and Figure 5, D and E) was enriched in the ICOS+CD38+ cTfh compared with the ICOS–CD38– cTfh, and genes at the leading edge of this enrichment included the Tfh cytokines IL21 and CXCL13 (Figure 6I). Indeed, when evaluated within the context of the broader Tfh data set, ICOS+CD38+ cTfh clustered more closely to CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh than did total cTfh or ICOS–CD38– cTfh (Supplemental Figure 4D). Further, the ICOS+CD38+ subset was more likely to express the lymphatic egress protein S1PR1 than were ICOS–CD38– cTfh, suggesting more recent lymphatic exit (Supplemental Figure 4E). Limited epigenetic analysis of the ICOS+CD38+ cTfh subset from one subject identified OCRs in both IL21 and CXCL13 (Supplemental Figure 4F). Moreover, consistent with our prior study (17), the ICOS+CD38+ subset was more likely to express IL-21 protein upon stimulation than the ICOS–CD38– cTfh (Supplemental Figure 4G). Finally, like GC Tfh, the ICOS+CD38+ cTfh subset was able to provide B cell help in vitro, although the ICOS–CD38– cTfh also provided help under these in vitro conditions (Supplemental Figure 4, H and I). Together these data reinforce the notion that ICOS+CD38+ cTfh contain a transcriptional and functional relationship to CXCR5BrPD-1Br Tfh.

To determine whether this ICOS+CD38+ cTfh transcriptional relationship to GC Tfh could be traced to a broader epigenetic imprint of the GC Tfh, we defined a unique OCR profile for GC Tfh and non-GC Tfh (Figure 6J). GC Tfh contained approximately 12,000 unique OCRs compared with non-GC Tfh (Figure 6J), and most of these OCRs were in introns or in intragenic regions (Figure 6K), as expected (50, 51). Using Genomic Regions Enrichment Annotation Tool (GREAT), the GC Tfh–specific OCRs were enriched for genomic regions associated with T cell activation, costimulation, and regulation of B cell proliferation (Figure 6L). Moreover, motif analysis (52) revealed that the GC Tfh–specific OCRs contained binding sites for the transcription factors LEF-1 and TCF1 as well as the RUNX family transcription factors (Figure 6M), consistent with Tfh biology in mice (53–55).

Using these data, we next determined the sets of OCR that defined the TDL Tfh subsets (Supplemental Figure 4J) and also sets of OCRs that were common to different pairs of Tfh (e.g., GC Tfh and CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh, or non-GC Tfh and CXCR5dimPD-1dim TDL Tfh; Supplemental Figure 4K). Converting these Tfh subset–specific or shared OCR sets to gene lists, we then performed a multicell–type GSEA to investigate which cell types contained epigenetic changes with overlap in the ICOS+CD38+ cTfh signature (Figure 6N). This approach revealed several features. First, there was relatively little similarity between the transcriptional signature of ICOS+CD38+ cTfh and the epigenetically identified gene profiles of CXCR5dimPD-1dim TDL Tfh or non-GC LN Tfh or the features shared by GC Tfh and the CXCR5dimPD-1dim TDL Tfh (Figure 6N). There was, however, some enrichment with profiles common to non-GC Tfh and CXCR5dimPD-1dim TDL Tfh, although this overlap did not meet statistical significance. Second, the transcriptional signature of ICOS+CD38+ cTfh enriched most strongly for epigenetically identified genes shared between CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh and non-GC Tfh and those shared between CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh and GC Tfh. The genes driving these overlaps included CD38, KI67, POU2AF1, IL21-AS1, TOX2, IFNG, IL21, S1PR4, and SH2D1A. Thus, a subset of cTfh, in particular the ICOS+CD38+ subset, has transcriptional evidence of similarity to both transcriptional and epigenetic signatures found predominantly in GC Tfh and CXCR5BrPD-1Br TDL Tfh. Therefore, our data support the concept that some Tfh imprinted during GC responses in lymphoid tissue traffic through the lymph and are present in blood and that these cTfh with an imprint of GC biology are enriched in the ICOS+CD38+ subset. These data suggest that this subset of cTfh may provide a window into dynamic events that occur during the humoral response in SLO.