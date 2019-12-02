Salt-inducible kinases dictate parathyroid hormone 1 receptor action in bone development and remodeling

SIK3 is a key mediator of PTHrP action in growth plate chondrocytes. Previous studies have suggested that SIK3, a kinase expressed in growth plate chondrocytes, controls chondrocyte hypertrophy in mice and humans (30, 33). PTHrP, secreted from chondrocytes near the ends of bone, acts on its receptor on proliferating chondrocytes to block their differentiation into post-proliferative hypertrophic chondrocytes, thereby allowing them to continue proliferating (4). PTHrP signaling in chondrocytes reduces class IIa HDAC (HDAC4 and HDAC5) phosphorylation at 14-3-3 binding sites and promotes their nuclear translocation (32, 34). In the nucleus, class IIa HDACs block chondrocyte hypertrophy by inhibiting the actions of the hypertrophy-promoting transcription factors MEF2C and RUNX2 (35, 36). Despite these advances, the precise link between PTHrP signaling in growth plate chondrocytes and class IIa HDAC phosphorylation has remained obscure. To investigate the hypothesis that SIK3 is a target of PTHrP signaling, we treated primary rib chondrocytes with PTH and examined SIK3 phosphorylation. As shown in Figure 1A, in chondrocytes, PTH1R activation led to reduced HDAC4/5 phosphorylation at the first 14-3-3 binding site on these comigrating proteins and concomitant SIK3 phosphorylation at T441, one of SIK3’s 3 PKA phosphorylation sites (37).

Figure 1 Sik3 deletion rescues perinatal lethality of Pthrp-deficient mice. (A) Primary rib chondrocytes isolated from newborn WT mice were treated with vehicle or PTH (1–34, 100 nM) for 30 minutes, followed by immunoblotting as indicated. Phosphorylated HDAC4-Ser245 (p-HDAC4-Ser245), p-HDAC5-Ser250, and p-HDAC7-Ser178 represent the residues in mouse HDAC4 protein. Here, contemporaneous immunoblots were run in parallel. This experiment was performed twice, and representative results are shown. (B, top) H&E staining of proximal tibia at birth (original magnification, ×100) demonstrates that the lethal phenotype of the Pthrp-KO mouse is rescued by Sik3 gene deletion. Each mouse genotype shown is defined as follows: Sik3fl/+, Pthrp-KO (universal Pthrp–/–), Sik3-cHET (Sik3fl/+ Col2a1-Cre), Sik3-cKO Pthrp-KO (Sik3fl/fl Pthrp–/– Col2a1-Cre), and Sik3-cKO (Sik3fl/fl Col2a1-Cre). Numbers represent the average length of the proliferating chondrocyte region (black lines) (mean ± SEM, n = 3, biological triplicates; we measured the average length using 6–9 sections per mouse). *P < 0.01, **P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test for multiple comparisons, when the Pthrp-KO measurement is control. (B, bottom) Col10a1 mRNA in situ hybridization of the anterior rib cage at birth (original magnification, ×40). Abnormal Col10a1 mRNA expression in the Pthrp-KO mice is reduced or absent with combined Sik3 gene deletion (red arrowheads). Normal Col10a1 mRNA expression in the sternum is missing in the Pthrp and Sik3 double-KO mouse and the Sik3-KO mouse (black arrowheads). S indicates the lower end of the sternum. (C) H&E staining of proximal tibia (top) and anterior rib cage (bottom) at P26 (original magnification, ×40) from surviving postnatal mice. Bone formation is severely affected in the Sik3 and Pthrp double-KO mouse and the Sik3-cKO mouse: secondary ossification center (black arrowheads in the top panels) and bone formation in the sternum (black arrowheads in the bottom panels) are missing. Abnormal chondrocyte hypertrophy in the anterior rib is not seen in the Sik3 and Pthrp double-KO mouse (red arrowheads). Scale bars (red lines): 500 μm.

To identify in vivo correlates of the link between PTH1R signaling and SIK3 phosphorylation, we asked whether deletion of the Sik3 gene in chondrocytes, which is known to delay chondrocyte hypertrophy (30), might rescue the phenotype of mice lacking the Pthrp gene. For this, Sik3fl/fl mice were mated with Col2a1-Cre mice (38) to produce chondrocyte-specific Sik3 gene deletion. Mice lacking Pthrp die immediately after birth from respiratory failure caused by a small circumference of the rib cage in association with extensive chondrocyte hypertrophy and mineralization that are not seen in normal rib cartilage (39). Strikingly, the lethal phenotype of the Pthrp-KO mouse is completely rescued by homozygous ablation of Sik3 in chondrocytes. In Pthrp-KO mice, the distance from the top of the tibial growth plate to the beginning of the hypertrophic layer was extremely short as a result of the accelerated chondrocyte hypertrophy (Figure 1B, top panel). As shown in Figure 1B (top), the accelerated chondrocyte hypertrophy in the Pthrp-KO mouse was completely abrogated when Sik3 was deleted simultaneously in chondrocytes. Unlike Pthrp-KO mice, which showed abnormal Col10a1 mRNA expression (a marker of hypertrophic chondrocytes) in the anterior ribs, Pthrp/Sik3 double-KO mice exhibited no Col10a1 mRNA expression in the anterior ribs (Figure 1B, bottom, red arrowheads). Notably, normal Col10a1 expression on sternum (Sik3fl/+ in Figure 1B, bottom) was missing in the Sik3 and Pthrp double-KO mouse as well as in the Sik3-KO mouse (Figure 1B, bottom, black arrowheads). Partial suppression of Col10a1 mRNA expression was noted in the Sik3-cHET (Sik3fl/+ Col2a1-Cre) Pthrp-KO mice (Figure 1B, bottom, red arrowheads), although this was insufficient to rescue perinatal lethality due to Pthrp deletion.

Consistent with rescued rib chondrocyte hypertrophy, we observed rescue of perinatal lethality of Pthrp-KO mice in compound Pthrp/Sik3 mutants. While mice lacking Pthrp uniformly died just after birth, Pthrp and Sik3 double-KO mice survived up to 1 month after birth. The cause of death in compound Pthrp/Sik3 mutants was not abnormal rib chondrocyte hypertrophy and mineralization (Figure 1C, bottom, red arrowheads). Rather, these mice exhibited other phenotypes, such as a complete failure of tooth eruption (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130126DS1), a phenotype identical to what is observed when Pth1r is deleted in dental mesenchymal progenitors (38, 40–42). Taken together, these results establish a key role for SIK3 inhibition downstream of PTHrP action in chondrocytes in the growth plate.

SIK1 and SIK2 support the actions of SIK3 on chondrocyte differentiation. The universal Sik3-KO mice and the chondrocyte-specific Sik3 conditional KO (cKO) mice showed delayed chondrocyte hypertrophy compared with WT controls (ref. 30, Figure 1B, and Figure 2A). However, the phenotype of Sik3-KO mice was not as severe as the delay of chondrocyte hypertrophy in chondrocyte-specific Pthrp transgenic (Tg) mice (Figure 2A). Pthrp-Tg mice (Pthrp-Tg/+) exhibit only round chondrocytes at birth, and therefore subsequent bone formation is severely delayed after birth (31). The more severe phenotype with Pthrp overexpression suggests that other SIK family proteins (SIK1 or SIK2) may control chondrocyte hypertrophy in addition to SIK3. To confirm this hypothesis, we generated the double-KO mice of Sik1 and Sik3 or Sik2 and Sik3. Sik2 and Sik3 are linked by 5 Mb on mouse chromosome 9; therefore, a large number of progeny (>120) were screened in order to ultimately identify mice with both floxed alleles present in cis (Supplemental Figure 2). By additional deletion of the Sik1 or Sik2 gene in the Sik3-cKO mouse, we observed longer growth plate and delayed separation of proximal and distal growth plates at birth (Figure 2B, black lines). These results suggest that SIK1 and SIK2 also regulate chondrocyte differentiation when SIK3 is absent, but that Sik2 gene deletion exhibits more obvious effects. We found a stepwise delay of chondrocyte differentiation when the Sik3-cKO deletion was combined with the Sik2-cHET and then the Sik2-cKO deletion (Figure 2, A and B). In newborn Sik2 and Sik3 double-cKO mice, bone formation started from both perichondria, but the proximal and distal growth plates were not separated by bone invasion, judging by osteopontin (OPN; marker for late hypertrophic chondrocytes and bone) mRNA expression (Figure 2C). The Sik1-cKO, Sik2-cKO, and Sik1/Sik2 double-cKO exhibited normal growth plate phenotypes (Figure 2D), highlighting that SIK3 is the predominant SIK isoform in regulating chondrocyte differentiation.

Figure 2 SIK1 and SIK2 control chondrocyte hypertrophy in addition to SIK3. (A and B) H&E staining of whole tibia at birth (original magnification, ×20) shows that additional homozygous deletion of Sik1 or Sik2 in the Sik3-cKO mouse delays chondrocyte hypertrophy. Each mouse genotype shown is defined as follows: Sik3-cKO (Sik3fl/fl Col2a1-Cre), Sik2-cHET Sik3-cKO (Sik2fl/+ Sik3fl/fl Col2a1-Cre), Sik2-cKO Sik3-cKO (Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Col2a1-Cre), Sik1-cKO Sik3-cKO (Sik1fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Col2a1-Cre). Numbers represent average length of the bone region between proximal and distal growth plates (black lines) (mean ± SEM, n = 3, biological triplicates; we measured the average length using 6–9 sections for each mouse). *P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test, when the Sik3-cKO measurement is control. P values less than 0.05 were considered significant. (C) In situ hybridization for osteopontin (OPN) mRNA on the whole tibia at birth (original magnification, ×20). (D) H&E staining of proximal tibial growth plate at birth (original magnification, ×100). Numbers represent the average length of the proliferating chondrocyte region (black lines) (mean ± SEM, n = 3, biological triplicates; we measured the average length using 6–9 sections for each mouse). By 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test when the corresponding WT (Sik1fl/fl) measurement is control, we found no significant (NS) differences by knocking out Sik1 and/or Sik2. P values less than 0.05 were considered significant. SIK3 is the major mediator. SIK3 alone can exhibit normal phenotype without SIK1 and SIK2. Scale bars (red lines): 500 μm.

Combined SIK2/3 deletion in osteoblasts and osteocytes causes high bone mass with accelerated bone turnover. Having established a key role for SIK3 downstream of PTH1R action in growth plate chondrocytes, we next asked whether SIK deletion in osteoblasts and osteocytes might mimic the skeletal effects of constitutive PTH1R signaling. Jansen’s metaphyseal chondrodysplasia is caused by rare activating Pth1r mutations, most commonly Pth1rH223R (43, 44). When this Pth1r variant is expressed in osteoblasts or osteocytes via transgene, mice show very high trabecular bone mass associated with increased bone remodeling (45, 46). PTH signaling in osteoblasts leads to PKA-mediated inhibition of SIK2, and small-molecule pan-SIK inhibitors mimic skeletal PTH action (29). Therefore, we predicted that deletion of SIKs in osteoblasts and osteocytes might mimic the high turnover phenotype seen with PTH1RH223R expression in these cells. Analysis of existing cortical bone RNA-Seq data sets indicates that all 3 SIKs are expressed at moderate levels in bone (Supplemental Figure 3A). Moreover, recent single-cell RNA-Seq data sets demonstrate coexpression of all 3 SIKs in Pth1r-expressing osteoblasts (47, 48). For these studies, Dmp1-Cre (9.6-kb promoter element; ref. 49) was used to achieve deletion in mature osteoblasts and osteocytes. “Single” mutants lacking Sik1, Sik2, or Sik3 showed no obvious skeletal phenotype as assessed by micro-CT and analysis of serum bone turnover markers procollagen type 1 N-terminal propeptide (P1NP) and C-terminal telopeptide (CTX) (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C, and Supplemental Table 1 for all micro-CT data).

However, using the same strategy, we generated mice lacking Stk11, the upstream kinase required for activation of all 3 SIK isoforms, and observed markedly increased trabecular bone mass (Supplemental Figure 3D). Therefore, given the potential for functional redundancy among SIK isoforms, we generated all possibilities of combined double Sik mutants using Dmp1-Cre. While Sik1/Sik2 and Sik1/Sik3 compound mutant mice showed no dramatic skeletal phenotype when bred to Dmp1-Cre transgenic mice, Sik2/Sik3 compound mutant animals (Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre) showed a dramatic high bone mass phenotype associated with expansion of trabecular bone throughout the marrow cavity (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 4). Histologic analysis of Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre long bones demonstrated increased trabecular bone mass with an expansion of marrow stromal cells (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 5; here we define bone marrow stromal cells as non-hematopoietic cells located away from bone surfaces) and increased tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase–positive (TRAP-positive) osteoclasts lining trabecular surfaces (Figure 3, C and D). Dynamic histomorphometry demonstrated high bone formation throughout trabecular and cortical surfaces in Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre animals (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 6). Consistent with TRAP staining and dynamic histomorphometry results, serum P1NP (a marker of bone formation) and CTX (a marker of bone resorption) analysis from these mice confirmed a state of accelerated bone turnover (Figure 3E) despite normal circulating levels of calcium, phosphate, and PTH (Supplemental Figure 7).

Figure 3 Combined SIK2/3 deletion in osteoblasts and osteocytes causes high bone mass with accelerated bone turnover. (A) Representative femur micro-CT images from littermate control (top) and compound SIK mutant (bottom) 8-week-old male mice of the indicated genotypes. Mean trabecular bone volume fraction (± SD) in the distal metaphysis (BV/TV) is listed below each representative image, with sample size analyzed of each group following in parentheses. Below trabecular BV/TV, the midshaft cortical thickness (Ct.Th) is listed. All WT mice studied bear the indicated loxP-flanked allele but are negative for the Dmp1-Cre transgene (which on its own does not cause a discernible skeletal phenotype). n/d, not determined. Scale bar: 1 mm. (B) H&E-stained proximal tibia histology from 8-week-old WT and SIK2/3 double-mutant mice from A shown at ×100 original magnification (results shown are representative of n = 6 mice per group). (C) TRAP-stained (pink) proximal tibia histology from WT and SIK2/3 double-mutant mice. (D) Top: WT and SIK2/3 double-mutant mice were labeled with calcein at P26, demeclocycline at P27, then sacrificed 1 day later for dynamic histomorphometry on non-decalcified, plastic-embedded sections. Representative images at ×4 original magnification showing fluorescent signals from dual calcein/demeclocycline labeling are shown; scale bars: 500 μm. Bottom: Quantification of osteoclast and trabecular mineralizing surface (normalized to tissue area) is shown; n = 3 mice per genotype were analyzed. (E) Fasting serum from 8-week-old WT (n = 8) and SIK2/3 double-mutant (DKO, n = 16) mice was collected and analyzed for P1NP (bone formation marker) and CTX (bone resorption marker). Student’s t tests were used for comparison between WT and SIK2/3-DKO mice, with P values listed in the figure panels. Scale bars: 100 μm for all histology panels in this figure unless otherwise indicated. See also Supplemental Figures 1–6.

Next, we isolated cortical bone RNA from WT and Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre mice in order to determine molecular correlates associated with this dramatic high bone mass phenotype. As expected, expression of osteoblast markers (Alpl and Col1a1) and osteoclast markers (Acp5 [the gene encoding TRAP] and Calcr) was elevated compared with control (Figure 4, A and B). We previously defined a core group of 142 genes whose expression is acutely regulated by both PTH and small-molecule SIK inhibitors in a transformed osteoblastic/osteocytic cell line (29). As shown in Figure 4C (and below in Figure 5), Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre mice showed differential expression of PTH/SIK target genes (Sost, Tnfsf11, and Wnt4) in the expected direction. Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre mice showed reduced osteocytic sclerostin expression in situ (Figure 4D). Consistent with reduced sclerostin mRNA and protein levels, Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre mice showed increased numbers of osteoblastic cells on bone surfaces staining positive for nonphosphorylated (activated) β-catenin (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 Molecular correlates of high bone mass phenotype in Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre mice. (A–C) Marrow-flushed cortical bone RNA was isolated from WT (n = 12) and SIK2/3 mutant (n = 14) 6-week-old mice, followed by quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR analysis for the indicated osteoblast marker (A), osteoclast marker (B), and PTH/SIK inhibitor–responsive genes (C). Student’s t tests were used for comparison between WT and Sik2/3-DKO mice, with P values listed in the figure panels. (D) Sclerostin immunohistochemistry (brown; original magnification, ×100) from WT and Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre mice. Osteocytes in mutant trabecular and cortical bone stain poorly for sclerostin. (E) Immunohistochemistry for nonphosphorylated (S33/S37/T41) β-catenin in the primary and secondary spongiosa. Immunostaining results show representative data from n = 5 mice per genotype. Scale bars: 100 μm for all panels in this figure.

Figure 5 Global molecular concordance between Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre and C1HR mice. (A) Left: H&E-stained images (original magnification, ×100) in the primary and secondary spongiosa of 6-week-old Col1a1-PTH1RH223R (C1HR) mice showing increased bone mass and increased marrow stromal cells. Middle: TRAP-stained images (original magnification, ×20) revealing increased osteoclasts on trabecular surfaces of C1HR mice. Right: Immunostaining for activated β-catenin reveals increased WNT pathway activity in C1HR animals. See Figure 3, B and C, and Figure 4E for similarities to Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre mice. Scale bars: 100 μm for left and right panels, 1 mm for middle panels. (B) RNA-Seq was performed on bone RNA isolated from Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre mice (n = 6) with n = 8 littermate controls, and C1HR mice (n = 12) with n = 11 littermate controls. Volcano plots show the relationship between fold change and statistical significance across these 2 data sets. (C) Venn diagram analysis of lists of differentially expressed genes (DEGs) (log 2 FC > 2, FDR < 0.05) between the 2 comparisons. Hypergeometric P values for all overlap analyses are less than 0.05. (D) Heatmap showing extensive coregulation of gene expression in SIK2/3 mutant and C1HR mice. Each row represents a distinct DEG (encompassing all genes found in the first Venn diagram in C), and each column represents a mouse of the indicated genotype. The log 2 fold change of each gene is expressed versus the mean of the control mice. (E) Scatterplot demonstrating extensive coregulation between SIK2/3 mutants and C1HR mice. Each dot represents the average log 2 fold change for all genes detected by RNA-Seq comparing mutant versus control. Linear regression analysis between the 2 data sets reveals P < 0.0001, slope = 0.9112, R2 = 0.5914. (F) Similar scatterplot demonstrating relative lack of concordance between effects of SIK2/3 deletion in osteoblasts/osteocytes and effects of 2 weeks of sclerostin antibody treatment. Linear regression analysis between the 2 data sets reveals P < 0.0001, slope = 0.1155, R2 = 0.051. See also Supplemental Figures 6–8.

Molecular concordance between Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre and PTH1RH223R-expressing mice. We noted clear phenotypic similarities between the skeletal phenotypes of Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre mice and mice expressing a constitutively activated PTH1R (H223R, associated with Jansen’s metaphyseal chondrodysplasia) in osteoblasts or osteocytes (45, 46). Like Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre mice, Col1a1-PTH1RH223R (hereafter referred to as C1HR) animals also showed increased trabecular bone mass with marrow stromal cells (50, 51), increased TRAP-positive osteoclasts on trabecular surfaces, and increased nonphosphorylated (activated) β-catenin–positive cells lining bone (Figure 5A). To further explore the molecular concordance between these 2 models of apparent hyperactive PTH1R signaling, we performed bulk RNA-Seq on bone RNA isolated from both mutant strains along with matched WT littermate controls (see Methods). Initial analysis of both comparisons revealed a large number of differentially expressed genes (DEGs; fold change > 2, FDR < 0.05) versus respective control RNA samples (Figure 5B and Supplemental Table 2 for RNA-Seq data). Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre mice showed 3600 DEGs (1327 upregulated, 2273 downregulated), while C1HR mice showed 5909 DEGs (3385 upregulated, 2524 downregulated).

Comparing lists of DEGs, 71.3% of the genes regulated in Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre mice were also differentially expressed in C1HR animals (Figure 5C). This striking overlap was not due to random chance (hypergeometric P < 10–1066). A similar degree of overlap was noted when directionality of gene expression changes (vs. WT controls) was accounted for: 74.6% of upregulated DEGs in Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre mice were upregulated in C1HR animals (hypergeometric P < 10–942), and 65.8% of downregulated DEGs in Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre mice were downregulated in C1HR animals (hypergeometric P < 10–1807). Nonrandom overlap also existed between genes acutely coregulated by PTH and the small-molecule SIK inhibitor YKL-05-093 in cultured Ocy454 cells (29) and genes regulated in both Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre and C1HR mice in vivo (hypergeometric P = 0.016). Visualization of all quantified genes by heatmap (Figure 5D) revealed groups of coregulated genes, as did a scatterplot showing the average fold change for each gene in each RNA-Seq comparison (Figure 5E). Gene ontology analysis of co-upregulated genes revealed enrichment in expected terms such as osteoclast differentiation, ECM organization, WNT signaling, and endochondral bone morphogenesis (Supplemental Figure 8). Bone cell WNT signaling output (52) was clearly upregulated in both Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre and C1HR mice (Supplemental Figure 9A), and it is clear that multiple mechanisms contributed to this effect. As shown in Supplemental Figure 9B, expression of the paracrine-acting WNT inhibitor Sost (53) was not downregulated in C1HR animals (likely because of low activity of the Col1a1 promoter in Sost-expressing osteocytes). However, expression of multiple canonical and noncanonical WNT ligands was upregulated in Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre and C1HR mice (Supplemental Figure 9C), suggesting that multiple mechanisms contribute to increased WNT activity downstream of PTH1R signaling in bone.

Molecular concordance between Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre and C1HR mice could be due to specific engagement of common signaling pathways, or it could be due to shared expression of common genes nonspecifically associated with increased bone formation, increased osteoblast number, and increased trabecular bone mass. Therefore, we compared DEGs seen in Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre mice with those seen after treatment with neutralizing anti-sclerostin antibody (Scl-Ab; ref. 54), another distinct model of high bone formation and increased trabecular bone mass. Two weeks of Scl-Ab treatment caused differential expression of 1030 genes (649 upregulated, 381 downregulated; Supplemental Figure 10A). Scatterplot and Venn diagram analysis demonstrated minimal concordance between Scl-DEGs compared with Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre and C1HR mice. For instance, 74.6% of upregulated genes in Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre mice were also upregulated in C1HR mice, while only 7.4% of those same genes were also upregulated by Scl-Ab treatment (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 10, B and C). Taken together, these results suggest that common engagement of a shared specific signaling pathway drives the striking phenotypic and molecular concordance observed between Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre and C1HR mice.

Class IIa HDACs are key downstream mediators of PTH1R/SIK action in the growth plate and in osteoblasts/osteocytes. While multiple SIK substrates have been reported (55, 56), work from many biologic systems supports a model in which class IIa HDACs and CRTC proteins are key mediators of SIK-dependent cAMP-regulated changes in gene expression (9, 10). We recently reported a key role for class IIa HDAC proteins in suppressing MEF2C-driven chondrocyte hypertrophy downstream of PTHrP action (32). Therefore, we tested the role of HDAC4 as a mediator of SIK3 action in the growth plate by generating chondrocyte-specific compound Sik3/Hdac4 mutant mice. As shown in Figure 6A, by deleting the Hdac4 gene in the Sik3-cKO mouse, stepwise shorter proliferating chondrocyte regions were observed at birth, supporting the idea that HDAC4 acts downstream of SIK3 to delay chondrocyte hypertrophy. Delayed chondrocyte hypertrophy observed in the chondrocyte-specific Sik3-cKO mice was completely abrogated with concomitant Hdac4 gene deletion. Consistent with these histologic data, deleting Hdac4 in Sik3-cKO mice resulted in accelerated Col10a1 expression similar to what is seen in Hdac4-cKO (Hdac4fl/fl Col2a1-Cre) mice (ref. 35 and Figure 6B). Sik3/Hdac4 double-cKO mice appeared phenotypically similar to Hdac4-cKO mice (Figure 6A), indicating that HDAC4 functions downstream as a key mediator of SIK3 signaling.

Figure 6 Class IIa HDACs are key downstream mediators of PTH1R/SIK action in the growth plate. (A) H&E staining of the whole tibia at birth (original magnification, ×20) reveals that the expanded growth plate in the Sik3-cKO mouse is abrogated when the Hdac4 gene is simultaneously deleted. Each mouse genotype shown is defined as follows: Sik3fl/fl, Sik3-cKO (Sik3fl/fl Col2a1-Cre), Hdac4-cHET Sik3-cKO (Hdac4fl/+ Sik3fl/fl Col2a1-Cre), Hdac4-cKO Sik3-cKO (Hdac4fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Col2a1-Cre), Hdac4-cKO (Hdac4fl/fl Col2a1-Cre). (B) In situ hybridization for Col10a1 mRNA on the proximal tibial growth plate at birth (original magnification, ×40). Numbers represent the average length of the proliferating chondrocyte region (black lines) (mean ± SEM, n = 3, biological triplicates; we measured the average length using 6–9 sections for each mouse). *P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test, when the Sik3-cKO measurement is control. P values less than 0.05 were considered significant. Scale bars (red lines): 500 µm.

We next asked whether class IIa HDACs might also be required for the skeletal phenotype seen in Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre mice. Here, a similar compound mutant strategy was used in which Hdac4fl/fl Hdac5–/– Dmp1-Cre mice were intercrossed to Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre animals. As we previously reported (29), Hdac4fl/fl Hdac5–/– Dmp1-Cre mice showed cortical and trabecular osteopenia. As detailed above, Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre mice showed massive increases in trabecular bone mass through the marrow cavity. In contrast, compound Hdac4fl/fl Hdac5–/– Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre animals showed osteopenia similar to what was observed in Hdac4fl/fl Hdac5–/– Dmp1-Cre mice (Figure 7A). At the histologic level, compound Hdac4fl/fl Hdac5–/– Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre quadruple-KO mice showed osteopenia similar to what was observed in Hdac4fl/fl Hdac5–/– Dmp1-Cre double-KO animals (Figure 7B). Sclerostin immunohistochemistry revealed, as expected (29), high sclerostin levels in mice lacking Hdac4/Hdac5, low osteocytic sclerostin expression in Sik2fl/fl Sik3fl/fl Dmp1-Cre animals, and high sclerostin in quadruple mutants (Figure 7C). In sum, these data reveal that class IIa HDACs are key downstream mediators of the biologic effects of SIK deletion in growth plate chondrocytes and osteoblasts/osteocytes. Since SIK-deficient phenotypes are completely reversed in the presence of concomitant class IIa HDAC deletion, class IIa HDACs likely function as vital downstream mediators of SIK action in bone in vivo.