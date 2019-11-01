Nuclear envelope–localized torsinA-LAP1 complex regulates hepatic VLDL secretion and steatosis

Conditional hepatocyte deletion of LAP1 causes hepatic steatosis. We reported previously that chow-fed mice in which LAP1 was conditionally deleted from hepatocytes (Alb-Cre+/– Lap1fl/fl, hereafter referred to L-CKO mice) were grossly indistinguishable from littermate controls up to almost 2 years of age (16). However, although the livers of L-CKO mice were grossly normal at 4 months of age, their hepatocytes had enlarged nuclei (16). Using electron microscopy to further investigate the enlarged nuclei in L-CKO mice, we observed large ovoid structures within hepatocyte nuclei that appeared to be lipid droplets (in chow-fed male L-CKO mice; Figure 1A). Confocal fluorescence micrographs of isolated hepatocytes from L-CKO mice stained with the lipophilic fluorescent dye boron-dipyrromethene (BODIPY) confirmed the presence of large intranuclear lipid droplets in L-CKO nuclei and increased numbers of cytosolic lipid droplets that appeared somewhat larger, on average, than those in control hepatocytes (Figure 1B). In contrast, hepatocytes from Emd–/y mice lacking emerin, an integral protein of the inner nuclear membrane that interacts with LAP1, did not exhibit intranuclear lipid droplets (data not shown). H&E-stained sections of livers from 6-month-old male L-CKO mice fed a regular chow diet demonstrated cytoplasmic fat vacuoles, which was confirmed by staining with Oil Red O (Figure 1C). L-CKO livers contained significantly increased liver TG and cholesterol levels compared with livers of their littermate controls (Figure 1D). Steady-state plasma TG concentrations did not differ significantly from those of controls, but the plasma cholesterol concentration was significantly decreased in L-CKO mice at 6 months of age (Figure 1E). L-CKO mice exhibited normal glucose tolerance (Figure 1F) and fasting serum insulin concentrations (Figure 1G), indicating normal whole-body insulin sensitivity. Similarly aged female L-CKO mice had steatosis and a metabolic profile that was indistinguishable from that of their male counterparts (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129769DS1).

Figure 1 Hepatic steatosis without evidence of insulin resistance in male L-CKO mice fed a chow diet. (A) Electron micrographs of liver sections from male control (Tor1aip1fl/fl) and L-CKO (AlbCre Tor1aip1fl/fl) mice. White arrowheads indicate intranuclear lipid droplets. Scale bars: 2 μm. (B) Confocal micrographs of isolated hepatocytes. Lipids were stained with BODIPY (green) and nuclei with DAPI (blue). The right panel is a zoomed image of the dashed-line square region. White arrowheads indicate intranuclear lipid droplets. Scale bars: 10 μm (zoom, 10 μm). (C) Representative light micrographs of H&E- and Oil Red O–stained liver sections from chow-fed mice. Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Liver TG and cholesterol content; mice were fasted for 4 to 5 hours before livers were collected (n = 5 mice per group). *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by Student’s t test. (E) Plasma TG and cholesterol concentrations. Mice were fasted for 5 hours before collection of plasma (n = 5 mice per group). *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test. (F) Blood glucose concentration versus time after injection of a glucose bolus in overnight-fasted mice. Values represent the mean ± SEM (n = 6 mice per group). Results were not significantly different at any time point by ANOVA. (G) Serum insulin concentrations. Mice were fasted for 5 hours before collection of plasma (n = 4 mice per group). P = NS, by Student’s t test. In D, E, and G, the values for individual mice are shown, with longer horizontal bars indicating the mean and vertical bars indicating the SEM. The control and L-CKO mice used were 4–6 months of age.

We reported previously that the body mass of L-CKO mice did not differ from that of controls up to approximately 2 years of age (16). Further body composition analysis of 4- to 6-month-old male and female L-CKO mice fed a chow diet did not show any differences in the percentage of body fat compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 2A). The percentage of lean body mass was also the same in L-CKO and control mice of both sexes (Supplemental Figure 2B). Collectively, our results indicate that depletion of LAP1 from hepatocytes of male and female mice causes hepatic steatosis and nuclear lipid droplets. Steatosis occurred in mice on a chow diet in the absence of obesity, glucose intolerance, whole-body insulin resistance, or changes in body composition. Because none of the identified phenotypes showed sexual dimorphism, in all subsequent experiments we analyzed L-CKO data from both sexes in aggregate.

Defective hepatic TG and apoB100 secretion in L-CKO mice. To gain a mechanistic understanding of hepatic steatosis in L-CKO mice, we investigated de novo hepatic lipogenesis, fatty acid oxidation, and lipoprotein secretion. Analysis of the expression of selected genes encoding proteins involved in liver lipid metabolism failed to identify a specific pathway to explain steatosis in the L-CKO mice. Examination of the expression of key genes in de novo lipogenesis provided a mixed picture: Fasn, encoding fatty acid synthase, and Dgat2, encoding diacylglycerol O-acyltransferase 2, were significantly reduced, whereas expression of Srebf1, Srefb2, Acaca, Scd1, and Dgat1 did not differ significantly between L-CKO and littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 3). We therefore measured de novo hepatic lipogenesis in whole livers and fatty acid oxidation in isolated primary hepatocytes from L-CKO and control mice. We observed no significant abnormalities in either hepatic de novo lipogenesis (Figure 2A) or fatty acid oxidation in L-CKO mice (Figure 2B). It is unlikely that the supply of fatty acids from adipose tissue would have been changed in the L-CKO mice, as they have hepatocyte-selective gene deletion. Nonetheless, we examined plasma fatty acid concentrations to exclude increased peripheral delivery to the liver and found that the concentrations were the same in L-CKO and control mice (Figure 2C). These results indicate that increased synthesis, decreased oxidation, or increased delivery of circulating fatty acids was not contributing to hepatic steatosis in L-CKO mice.

Figure 2 De novo lipogenesis, fatty acid oxidation, and plasma free fatty acids in livers of L-CKO mice. (A) De novo lipogenesis in the livers of control and L-CKO mice. Newly synthesized hepatic lipids were measured by incorporation of 3H into fatty acids (FAs) 1 hour after i.p. injection with 3H 2 O (n = 6 mice per genotype). P = NS, by Student’s t test. (B) Oxidation of fatty acids in hepatocytes isolated from control and L-CKO mice. Oxidative products of 14C-oleic acid (14CO 2 and 14C-labeled acid-soluble metabolites) were measured and normalized to milligrams of cellular protein (n = 3 mice per genotype). P = NS, by Student’s t test. (C) Free fatty acids (FFAs) were measured from snap-frozen plasma samples from control and L-CKO mice after a 4- to 5-hour fast. The values for individual mice are shown, with longer horizontal bars indicating the mean and vertical bars indicating the SEM. Mice used were 4–6 months of age.

Another potential mechanism for steatosis is a defect in hepatic lipoprotein secretion. Consistent with this possibility, we found that plasma TG concentrations were reduced in 4-month old chow-fed L-CKO mice at all time points measured following i.v. administration of tyloxapol to block uptake of circulating TG-rich lipoproteins (Figure 3A). The hepatic TG secretion rate calculated from those data was significantly reduced by 20.1% ± 7.4% in L-CKO mice (Figure 3B). apoB is essential for the assembly and secretion of VLDL. Although human livers synthesize and secrete only apoB100, rodents also synthesize and secrete an alternatively translated, truncated form, apoB48, which is also made in human and rodent small intestines. The role of hepatic apoB48 is unclear, but it can be the dominant form in rodent livers (24). Analysis of plasma proteins by SDS-PAGE followed by gel autoradiography 120 minutes after injection of 35S-methionine together with tyloxapol showed decreased levels of radiolabeled apoB100 in L-CKO mice, but similar amounts of the alternatively translated product apoB48 (Figure 3C). Secretion of newly synthesized apoB100 was reduced by 33.1% ± 5.4% in L-CKO mice compared with controls, and apoB48 secretion was normal in L-CKO mice (Figure 3D). To exclude extrahepatic influences on apoB100 secretion in L-CKO mice, we incubated primary cultures of hepatocytes isolated from L-CKO and control mice with 35S-methionine and performed autoradiography of SDS-polyacrylamide gels in which proteins in cell lysates and media were separated (Figure 3E). As with the in vivo findings, we observed a significant and selective 23.4% ± 6.4% decrease in apoB100 in media harvested from these cells. Analysis of the whole-cell lysates showed a small but significant decrease in apo48 as well as a larger, significant decrease in apoB100 (Figure 3F). These data demonstrate that L-CKO mice have a selective defect in the secretion of apoB100 VLDL.

Figure 3 Reduced TG and apoB100 secretion from livers and isolated hepatocytes of L-CKO mice. (A) Mice were injected with tyloxapol to block peripheral TG uptake, and plasma concentrations were measured at the indicated time points. Values indicate the mean ± SEM (n = 6–9 mice per group). (B) TG secretion rates calculated from the changes in plasma concentrations between 30 and 120 minutes in A. *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test. (C) Autoradiogram of SDS-polyacrylamide gel showing 35S-labeled plasma proteins collected 120 minutes after injection with 35S-methionine. Each lane shows proteins from an individual mouse. Migrations of 35S-methionine–labeled apoB100 and apoB48 are indicated. (D) Bands corresponding to apoB100 and apoB48 were cut from the gel shown in C, and radioactivity was measured by scintillation counting. Two sets of experiments were combined for the final results (n = 7–9 mice per group). ***P < 0.001, by Student’s t test. (E) Autoradiogram of SDS-polyacrylamide gel showing newly synthesized 35S-labeled proteins in cell lysates and media fractions of primary hepatocyte cultures. Migrations of 35S-labeled apoB100 and apoB48 are indicated (n = 3 different hepatocyte cultures from 1 mouse of each genotype). (F) Bands corresponding to apoB100 and apoB48 were cut from the gel shown in E, and radioactivity was quantified by scintillation counting. The left panel shows results from the media fraction (Media) and the right panel from the cell lysate fraction (Cell). Results were normalized to the mean values from control samples, which were set to 100% (n = 3 different hepatocyte cultures from 1 mouse of each genotype). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test. In panels B, D, and F, the values for individual mice are shown, with longer horizontal bars indicating the mean and vertical bars indicating the SEM. Mice used were 4 months of age.

To assess whether the defect in TG and apoB100 secretion was specific, or reflected a general abnormality of hepatic secretory function, we measured the secretion of newly synthesized serum albumin and apoA1 by autoradiography in the same in vivo studies in which we measured apoB secretion (Supplemental Figure 4A). We observed no significant differences for secretion of either protein in L-CKO mice (Supplemental Figure 4B). The steady-state serum albumin concentration was also normal in L-CKO mice (Supplemental Figure 4C). These data exclude a general secretory defect in L-CKO hepatocytes and point to a specific defect of apoB100 secretion caused by the absence of LAP1.

The Alb-Cre transgene used to delete LAP1 in L-CKO mice closely mimics the expression of endogenous Alb, which begins on E10.5 (25). To exclude the possibility that the phenotypes of these mice result from developmental effects, we deleted LAP1 from hepatocytes of adult mice by injecting a Cre-expressing adeno-associated virus (AAV) construct (AAV-Cre) into the tail veins of adult mice homozygous for floxed alleles of the gene encoding LAP1. LAP1 levels were reduced by approximately 50% three weeks after virus injection and were largely undetectable 8 weeks after injection (Figure 4A). As seen with hepatocytes from L-CKO mice, primary hepatocytes isolated from mice injected with AAV-Cre exhibited increased numbers of larger cytoplasmic lipid droplets, compared with control hepatocytes, as well as intranuclear lipid droplets (Figure 4B). Synthesis and secretion of apoB in primary cultures of hepatocytes from AAV-Cre–injected mice after incubation with 35S-methionine also mimicked the findings in L-CKO mice (Figure 4C). We observed a significant decrease in apoB100 in cell lysates and media (72.8% ± 9.2% and 56.2% ± 12.9%, respectively) of AAV-Cre–infected primary hepatocytes, whereas apoB48 was slightly but significantly decreased (23.4% ± 6.4%) in cell lysates but unchanged in the media (Figure 4D). These data confirm an essential role for LAP1 in hepatocyte lipid metabolism and exclude the possibility that the phenotype of L-CKO mice results from an early developmental defect.

Figure 4 Intranuclear and increased cytoplasmic lipid droplets and reduced apoB100 secretion in hepatocytes isolated from adult mice with “acute” depletion of LAP1. (A) Immunoblot of hepatocyte protein lysates from Tor1aip1fl/fl mice injected with AAV-LacZ (control) or AAV-Cre probed with antibodies against LAP1. Hepatocytes were isolated 3 weeks and 8 weeks after virus injection. Each lane represents a primary culture of hepatocytes from 1 mouse. Migrations of molecular mass standards are indicated at the left and migrations of LAP1A/LAP1B and LAP1C at the right. The arrow points to the nonspecific band. An immunoblot for actin is shown as a loading control. (B) Confocal micrographs of isolated hepatocytes from Tor1aip1fl/fl mice injected with AAV-LacZ or AAV-Cre. Lipids were stained with BODIPY (green) and nuclei with DAPI (blue). The far-right panel is a zoomed image of the dashed-line square region. White arrowheads indicate intranuclear lipid droplets. Scale bar: 10 μm (zoom, 10 μm). (C) Autoradiogram of SDS-polyacrylamide gel showing newly synthesized 35S-methionine–labeled proteins in cell lysates and media fractions of primary hepatocytes cultures from Tor1aip1fl/fl mice injected with AAV-LacZ or AAV-Cre. Migrations of 35S-labeled apoB100 and apoB48 are indicated. (D) Bands corresponding to apoB100 and apoB48 were cut from the gel shown in C, and radioactivity was quantified by scintillation counting. The left panel shows results from the media fraction and the right panel from the cell fraction. Results were normalized to the mean values from AAV-LacZ–injected mice and set to 100% (n = 3 different hepatocyte cultures from 1 mouse of each group. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test. In D, the values for individual mice are shown, with longer horizontal bars indicating the mean and vertical bars indicating the SEM. Mice were 4 months old at the time of virus injection.

Conditional hepatocyte deletion of torsinA causes hepatic steatosis. The luminal domain of LAP1 binds to the AAA+ ATPase torsinA within the perinuclear space of the nuclear envelope (17). LAP1 binding is required for torsinA ATPase activity (18). We first excluded the possibility that loss of LAP1 decreases torsinA levels or dramatically alters its localization in hepatocytes. When we examined the livers of L-CKO mice for torsinA expression, there was actually a slight but significant increase in torsinA expression compared with that in the livers of control mice (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). TorsinA continued to have an ER-like distribution in hepatocytes lacking LAP1, as in control hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 5C). We therefore hypothesized that loss of LAP1 induces hepatic steatosis by decreasing torsinA activity at the nuclear envelope. We tested this hypothesis through conditional deletion of torsinA from hepatocytes by intercrossing Tor1afl/– (23) and Alb-Cre–transgenic mice (referred to herein as A-CKO mice), predicting that these mice would also have hepatic steatosis and decreased VLDL section.

A-CKO mice were born at the expected Mendelian ratios and were indistinguishable from their littermate controls at birth. We confirmed the efficiency of torsinA depletion by immunoblotting of proteins in lysates of liver and primary hepatocytes from A-CKO mice (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Adult male A-CKO mice fed a chow diet exhibited grossly enlarged, whitish livers (Figure 5A). H&E-stained sections of livers from A-CKO mice had grossly enlarged hepatocytes with mixed macrovesicular and microvesicular steatosis, which was confirmed with Oil Red O staining (Figure 5B). Livers from A-CKO mice contained dramatically increased amounts of TGs and cholesterol compared with littermate controls; levels of both lipids were much higher than those in the livers of L-CKO mice (Figure 5C). Concomitant with the much greater steatosis, A-CKO mice had markedly reduced plasma TG and cholesterol concentrations (Figure 5D). Despite the more dramatic hepatic steatosis and reductions in plasma lipid levels in A-CKO mice compared with L-CKO mice, similar to L-CKO mice, the A-CKO mice had normal glucose tolerance (Figure 5E) and fasting serum insulin concentrations (Figure 5F). Electron microscopy revealed numerous electron-dense, vesicle-like structures throughout the cytoplasm of A-CKO hepatocytes (Figure 5G). Confocal fluorescence micrographs of isolated hepatocytes stained with BODIPY showed the accumulation of numerous small lipid droplets that appeared to be arranged in tubular configurations, suggesting that they may be in the ER (Figure 5H). We did not observe intranuclear lipid droplets in hepatocytes from A-CKO mice. Female A-CKO mice exhibited all of the aforementioned phenotypes of the male animals (Supplemental Figure 7).

Figure 5 Hepatic steatosis without evidence of insulin resistance in male A-CKO mice fed a chow diet. (A) Photographs of livers from male control (Tor1afl/+) and A-CKO (AlbCre Tor1afl/–) mice fed a chow diet. Scale bar: 1 cm. (B) Representative light micrographs of H&E- and Oil Red O–stained liver sections from chow-fed mice. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Liver TG and cholesterol content. Mice were fasted for 4 to 5 hours before livers were collected (n = 4 mice per group). **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by Student’s t test. (D) Plasma TG and cholesterol concentrations (n = 4 mice per group). **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test. (E) Blood glucose concentrations versus time after injection of a glucose bolus into overnight-fasted mice (n = 5 mice per group). Results were not significantly different at any time point by ANOVA. (F) Serum insulin concentrations. Mice were fasted for 5 hours before plasma was collected (n = 3–5 mice per group). P = NS, by Student’s t test. (G) Electron micrographs of liver sections from 4-month-old control and A-CKO mice. Top panel shows low-magnification images of a single hepatocyte from control and A-CKO samples. The lower panel is a magnified image of the dashed-line square region in the upper panel. Scale bars: 10 μm (upper panel) and 500 nm (lower panel). N, nucleus. (H) Confocal micrographs of isolated hepatocytes. Lipids were stained with BODIPY (green) and nuclei with DAPI (blue). The right panel is a zoomed image of the dashed-line square region. Scale bars: 10 μm (zoom, 10 μm). In C, D, and F, the values for individual mice are shown, with longer horizontal bars indicating the mean and vertical bars indicating the SEM. Mice used were 4–6 months old.

The body mass of male or female A-CKO mice did not differ from that of littermate controls for at least the first 6 months of life (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Likewise, we observed no significant differences between A-CKO mice and littermate controls in the percentages of body fat or lean body mass (Supplemental Figure 8, C and D). Because the hepatic, metabolic, growth, and body mass phenotypes did not show sexual dimorphism, we analyzed data from animals of both sexes in an aggregate manner in all subsequent experiments.

Defective hepatic TG and apoB100 secretion in A-CKO mice. To further assess the hypothesis that the phenotype of L-CKO mice reflects deficient torsinA function, we examined whether A-CKO mice exhibit similar defects in apoB metabolism. These analyses demonstrated that, concomitant with the greater steatosis and more marked reductions in plasma lipid levels in the A-CKO mice, they had greater reductions in plasma TG levels at all time points measured following i.v. administration of tyloxapol to block the uptake of circulating TG-rich lipoproteins (Figure 6A). The calculated hepatic TG secretion rate for A-CKO mice was markedly and significantly reduced (by 63.8% ± 12.3%; Figure 6B). We analyzed plasma protein levels after injection of 35S-methionine into A-CKO mice (Figure 6C). Compared with control mice, A-CKO mice exhibited significantly decreased apoB100 secretion compared with controls (reduced by 61.3% ± 11.3%). As with L-CKO mice, secretion of apoB48 in A-CKO mice did not differ from that detected in controls (Figure 6D). The reduction in apoB100 secretion in A-CKO mice was clearly greater than that observed in L-CKO mice. We also analyzed the synthesis and secretion of apoB in primary hepatocyte cultures from A-CKO mice after incubation with 35S-methonine (Figure 6E). This analysis showed significantly decreased levels of newly synthesized apoB100 (86.7% ± 11.8%) and apoB48 (30.6% ± 6.5%) in media (Figure 6F). In cell lysates, we detected a significant decrease in apoB100 (by 62.0% ± 9.3%), but no significant changes in newly synthesized apoB48 (Figure 6F). These results indicate that the secretion of both apoB100 and apoB48 is decreased in hepatocytes of A-CKO mice.

Figure 6 Reduced TG and apoB100 secretion from livers and isolated hepatocytes of A-CKO mice. (A) Mice were injected with tyloxapol to block peripheral TG uptake, and plasma concentrations were measured at the indicated time points. Values represent the mean ± SEM (n = 4 mice per group). (B) TG secretion rates were calculated from the changes in plasma concentrations between 30 and 120 minutes in A. **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test. (C) Autoradiogram of SDS-polyacrylamide gel showing 35S-labeled plasma proteins collected 120 minutes after i.v. injection with 35S-methionine. Each lane shows plasma proteins from an individual mouse. Migrations of 35S-labeled apoB100 and apoB48 are indicated. (D) Bands corresponding to apoB100 and apoB48 in C were quantified by densitometry, (n = 4 mice per group). **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test. (E) Autoradiogram of SDS-polyacrylamide gel showing newly synthesized 35S-labeled proteins in cell lysates and media fractions of primary hepatocyte cultures. Migrations of 35S-labeled apoB100 and apoB48 are indicated (n = 3 different hepatocyte cultures from 1 mouse of each genotype). (F) Bands corresponding to apoB100 and apoB48 in E were quantified by densitometry. The left panel shows results from the media fraction, and the right panel shows results from cell lysate fraction. Results were normalized to the mean values from control samples and set to 100% (n = 3 different hepatocyte cultures from 1 mouse of each genotype). *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test. In B, D, and F, the values for individual mice are shown, with longer horizontal bars indicating the mean and vertical bars indicating the SEM. Mice used were 4 months old.

Like L-CKO mice, A-CKO mice exhibited no abnormalities in the rate of hepatic secretion of albumin or apoA1 (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Serum albumin concentrations were also normal in A-CKO mice (Supplemental Figure 9C). These data indicate that, as in L-CKO mice, there was no general synthetic or secretory defect in the hepatocytes of A-CKO mice.

Because of the profound steatosis and decreased VLDL section in A-CKO mice, we examined livers from mice heterozygous for Tor1a deletion, with 1 allelic expression of torsinA in hepatocytes (A-CKO het). Control and A-CKO het mice did not show significant hepatocyte lipid accumulation, in contrast to A-CKO mice (Supplemental Figure 10A). Liver TG and cholesterol content and plasma concentrations were also similar to those of WT controls (Supplemental Figure 10, B and C). Secretion of hepatic TG and apoB was also identical to that seen in control mice (Supplemental Figure 10, D and E). Hence, heterozygous loss of torsinA from hepatocytes did not lead to steatosis or significantly decreased liver VLDL secretion.

As with L-CKO mice, we examined the expression of selected genes encoding proteins involved in liver lipid metabolism as well as de novo lipogenesis and fatty acid oxidation in the livers of A-CKO mice. Whereas L-CKO mice had reduced hepatic expression of Fasn and Dgat2, both of which are involved in de novo lipogenesis, A-CKO mice showed only a small but statistically significant increase in the expression of another gene involved in the same metabolic process, Dgat1, which encodes diacylglycerol O-acyltransferase 1 (Supplemental Figure 11). However, we observed no difference in de novo hepatic fatty acid synthesis in vivo in A-CKO mice compared with their littermate controls (Figure 7A). In contrast to L-CKO mice, however, the fatty acid oxidation rate in primary hepatocytes isolated from A-CKO mice was significantly reduced by 31.8% ± 10.4% compared with the rate detected in control mice (Figure 7B). As in L-CKO mice, plasma fatty acid concentrations were also not altered in A-CKO mice (Figure 7C).

Figure 7 De novo lipogenesis and fatty acid oxidation in livers of A-CKO mice. (A) De novo lipogenesis in livers of control and A-CKO mice. Newly synthesized hepatic lipids were measured by incorporation of 3H into fatty acids 1 hour after i.p. injection with 3H 2 O (n = 3 mice per genotype). P = NS, by Student’s t test. (B) Oxidation of fatty acids in hepatocytes isolated from control and A-CKO mice. Oxidative products of 14C-oleic acid (14CO 2 and 14C-labeled acid-soluble metabolites) were measured and normalized to milligrams of cellular protein (n = 3 mice per genotype). **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test. (C) Free fatty acids from snap-frozen plasma samples from control and A-CKO mice were measured after a 4- to 5-hour fast. P = NS, by Student’s t test. Values for individual mice are shown, with longer horizontal bars indicating the mean and vertical bars indicating the SEM. Mice used were 4–6 months old.

To exclude the possibility that the phenotypes of A-CKO mice result from developmental effects, we deleted torsinA in adult mice by injecting AAV-Cre into the tail veins of 4-month-old mice homozygous for Tor1a-floxed alleles. We found that torsinA levels in liver were reduced by approximately 65% compared with levels in control mice 4 weeks after virus injection (Figure 8A). Primary hepatocytes isolated from mice injected with AAV-Cre showed increased lipid droplets in ER-appearing structures (Figure 8B). We also measured newly synthesized and secreted 35S-labeled apoB in primary hepatocytes from AAV-Cre–injected mice (Figure 8C). This analysis demonstrated a significant reduction in apoB100 (59.5% ± 14.7%) but not apoB48 in the cell lysates; media from these cultures had a significant decrease in the amount of both apoB100 and apoB48 (91.1% ± 4.7% and 63.0% ± 6.0%, respectively; Figure 8D). These results demonstrate that depletion of torsinA from adult hepatocytes causes hepatocyte lipid accumulation and defects in VLDL synthesis and secretion.

Figure 8 Increased cytoplasmic lipid droplets and reduced apoB100 secretion in hepatocytes isolated from adult mice with “acute” depletion of torsinA. (A) Immunoblot of hepatocyte protein lysates from Tor1fl/fl mice injected with AAV-LacZ (control) or AAV-Cre probed with antibodies against torsinA. Hepatocytes were isolated 4 weeks after virus injection. Each lane represents a primary culture of hepatocytes from 1 mouse. Migrations of molecular mass standards are indicated at the left and migrations of torsinA at the right. An immunoblot for γ-tubulin is shown as a loading control for each sample. (B) Confocal micrographs of isolated hepatocytes from Tor1afl/fl mice injected with AAV-LacZ or AAV-Cre. Lipids were stained with BODIPY (green) and nuclei with DAPI (blue). The far-right panel is a zoomed image of the dashed-line square region. Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) Autoradiogram showing newly synthesized 35S-labeled proteins in cell lysates and media fractions of primary hepatocytes from Tor1afl/fl mice injected with AAV-LacZ or AAV-Cre. Migrations of 35S-methinonine–labeled apoB100 and apoB48 are indicated. (D) Bands corresponding to apoB100 and apoB48 in C were quantified by densitometry. The left panel shows results from the media fraction, and the right panel shows results from cell lysate fraction. Results were normalized to the mean values from AAV-LacZ–injected mice and set to 100% (n = 3 different hepatocyte cultures from 1 mouse of each group). ***P < 0.001 and *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test. In D, the values for individual mice are shown, with longer horizontal bars indicating the mean and vertical bars indicating the SEM. Mice were 4 months old at the time of virus injection

ER stress in livers of L-CKO and A-CKO mice. An association exists between ER stress and defective apoB-mediated TG secretion (26). We therefore examined the ER stress response in livers from L-CKO and A-CKO mice. We performed immunoblotting of protein extracts from livers of control and L-CKO mice at 6 months of age to detect glucose-regulated protein 78 (GRP78), C/EBP homolog protein (CHOP), phosphorylated eukaryotic initiation factor 2α (p-eIF2α), and total eIF2α (Supplemental Figure 12A). This analysis revealed significant increases in the expression of GRP78, but not CHOP or the ratio of p-eIF2α to total eIF2α (Supplemental Figure 12B). We also measured these proteins by immunoblotting liver lysates from A-CKO mice at 6 months of age (Supplemental Figure 12C). GRP78 and p-eIF2α exhibited increases; CHOP and total eIF2α were unchanged (Supplemental Figure 12D). IRE1α activates XBP1 by catalyzing the splicing of its mRNA in response to ER stress (27). We performed an XBP1 splicing assay using cDNAs synthesized from total RNAs isolated from livers of L-CKO mice (Supplemental Figure 12E). We observed no significant differences between L-CKO and control mice (Supplemental Figure 12F). Similar to L-CKO mice, A-CKO mice exhibited no abnormalities in XBP1 splicing of RNA isolated from livers of A-CKO mice (Supplemental Figure 12, G and H). Considered together, these experiments indicate that disruption of the torsinA-LAP1 complex in hepatocytes is accompanied by a modest degree of ER stress.

Hepatic insulin resistance in the livers of L-CKO and A-CKO mice. Although glucose tolerance and plasma insulin concentrations were normal in L-CKO and A-CKO mice, indicating the absence of whole-body insulin resistance, we further examined hepatic insulin responsiveness by assessing the activation (phosphorylation) of insulin receptors and AKT2 in livers under physiological conditions. Insulin receptor activation was decreased in the livers of L-CKO mice, but AKT2 activation was not significantly different from that in control mice (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). In the livers of A-CKO mice, insulin receptor activation was not significantly different than that detected in controls, but AKT2 phosphorylation was significantly decreased (Supplemental Figure 13, C and D). These results suggest that L-CKO and A-CKO mice may have modest alterations in hepatic insulin responsiveness.

Phosphatidylcholine/phosphatidylethanolamine ratios in livers of L-CKO and A-CKO mice. The hepatic phosphatidylcholine/phosphatidylethanolamine (PC/PE) ratio influences the dynamics and size limit of lipid droplets, and alterations in it have been linked to impaired VLDL secretion and fatty liver disease (28). Because of the impaired hepatic VLDL secretion in L-CKO and A-CKO mice and the mixed microvesicular and macrovesicular steatosis in A-CKO mice, we examined the livers of both types of mice for altered PC/PE ratios. Although the PC/PE ratios were not different in L-CKO mice compared with ratios in littermate controls, the ratios were significantly decreased in A-CKO mice (Supplemental Table 1). Hence, a decreased PC/PE ratio in the livers of A-CKO mice could have contributed to the impaired VLDL secretion and the microvesicular steatosis we observed.

L-CKO and A-CKO mice on a chow diet develop features of NASH. Chronic hepatic steatosis can cause hepatomegaly. In some instances, chronic steatosis can progress to NASH, which is characterized by steatosis, ballooning degeneration of hepatocytes, and inflammation. Because of the marked steatosis observed in L-CKO and A-CKO mice, we explored whether they developed hepatomegaly and features of NASH. We assessed hepatomegaly by calculating liver–to–body mass ratios. L-CKO mice had a significantly increased liver–to–body mass ratio at 18 months of age (Figure 9A) but no significant difference in the heart–to–body mass ratio (Figure 9B). Serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT) activity, an indicator of hepatocyte damage or death, was nearly 4-fold higher in L-CKO mice than in controls (Figure 9C). Histopathological examination of livers from L-CKO mice revealed steatosis, hepatocyte ballooning, and lobular inflammation, all of which are characteristic histological features of NASH (Supplemental Figure 14A). We observed that hepatic fibrosis was also increased in L-CKO mice compared with controls (Figure 9D). For an objective assessment of NASH features, a liver pathologist blinded to the genotype of the mice assigned NAFLD activity and fibrosis stage scores used in clinical practice (29). Of the 7 L-CKO mice examined, 2 had NAFLD activity scores of 5 or higher (consistent with NASH), 4 had a score of 3–4 (borderline NASH), and 1 had a score of 2 (not NASH); all 4 control mice examined had NAFLD activity scores of 2 or lower (not NASH). The mean NAFLD activity score of L-CKO mice was significantly increased compared with that for littermate controls (Figure 9E). L-CKO mice also developed fibrosis by 18 months of age. All 4 control mice had a blindly assigned fibrosis stage of 1A (mild, zone 3, perisinusoidal), whereas 1 L-CKO mouse had stage 3 (bridging), 3 mice had stage 1B (moderate, zone 3, perisinusoidal), and the remaining 3 mice had stage 1A (Supplemental Table 2). Analyses of A-CKO mice demonstrated more severe, accelerated disease. The liver–to–body mass ratio was already significantly increased in 6-month-old A-CKO mice (Figure 9F), with no significant difference in heart–to–body mass ratio (Figure 9G). In A-CKO mice, serum ALT activity was nearly 12-fold higher than that in controls (Figure 9H). Histopathological examination demonstrated hepatic steatosis with a predominance of microvesicular fat, hepatocyte ballooning, and lobular inflammation (Supplemental Figure 14B). By 6 months of age, hepatic fibrosis was already apparent in the livers of A-CKO mice (Figure 9I). Moreover, 6 of 7 A-CKO livers received a NAFLD activity score of 6 or 7 (consistent with NASH) from a pathologist blinded to the genotype, whereas all control livers received NAFLD activity scores of 2 or lower (not NASH) (Figure 9J). Three A-CKO mice were judged to have stage 2 fibrosis, 2 had stage 1B, and 1 exhibited stage 1A, as did all controls (Supplemental Table 2). These data demonstrate that both L-CKO and A-CKO mice develop features characteristic of human NASH. Considered together with our other results, these data strongly suggest that LAP1 and torsinA function in a common pathway, the disruption of which disrupts VLDL metabolism, which ultimately can progress to the core histopathological features of human NASH.