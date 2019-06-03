Targeting CD137 enhances the efficacy of cetuximab

Retraction Free access | 10.1172/JCI129689
Find articles by Kohrt, H. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Colevas, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Houot, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Weiskopf, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Goldstein, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Lund, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Mueller, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Sagiv-Barfi, I. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Marabelle, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Lira, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Troutner, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Richards, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Rajapaska, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Hebb, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Chester, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Waller, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Ostashko, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Weng, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Chen, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Czerwinski, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Fu, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Sunwoo, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Levy, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
First published June 3, 2019 - More info
Treatment with cetuximab, an EGFR-targeting IgG1 mAb, results in beneficial, yet limited, clinical improvement for patients with head and neck (HN) cancer as well as colorectal cancer (CRC) patients with WT
Holbrook E. Kohrt, A. Dimitrios Colevas, Roch Houot, Kipp Weiskopf, Matthew J. Goldstein, Peder Lund, Antonia Mueller, Idit Sagiv-Barfi, Aurelien Marabelle, Ruth Lira, Emily Troutner, Lori Richards, Amanda Rajapaska, Jonathan Hebb, Cariad Chester, Erin Waller, Anton Ostashko, Wen-Kai Weng, Lieping Chen, Debra Czerwinski, Yang-Xin Fu, John Sunwoo, Ronald Levy
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2014;124(6):2668–2682. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI73014
Citation for this retraction: J Clin Invest. 2019;129(6):2595. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129689
Stanford University School of Medicine recently notified the JCI of concerns regarding Figure 4, B, C, and E, Figure 5, B, D, and F, and Figure 6B and indicated that the original source data for these figures could not be located. In accordance with the institutional recommendation, the JCI is retracting this article.
See the related article at Targeting CD137 enhances the efficacy of cetuximab.