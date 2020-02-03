Selective induction of antibody effector functional responses using MF59-adjuvanted vaccination

MF59 induces a unique functional humoral response. Emerging data suggest that adjuvants may induce higher antibody titers and enhanced affinity maturation and may shape the Fc-profile of antibodies (31). To initially define whether adjuvants also shape influenza-specific humoral immune responses, we applied a systems serology (30) approach to broadly and comprehensively profile the functional and Fc-biophysical profiles of antibodies generated by vaccinees receiving pandemic influenza H5 immunization alone or adjuvanted with MF59 or alum. Using this suite of functional and biophysical assays, over 50 data points were collected per subject, encompassing the ability of antibodies to recruit NK cells, monocytes, neutrophils, and complement. In addition, differences in the subclass and isotype selection and Fcγ-receptor binding were analyzed across H5-specific immune responses. To determine whether induced profiles were any different at the peak response, 56 days after initial vaccination/28 days after the second dose, a principal components analysis (PCA) was used to assess adjuvant effects (Figure 1A). Although the alum-adjuvanted and unadjuvanted vaccine groups overlapped and were nearly indistinguishable, the majority of the MF59 group clearly separated, exhibiting a unique antibody Fc-profile. To further quantify the significance of the difference between MF59 and alum or unadjuvanted vaccines, scores along the first principal component (PC1) were analyzed (Figure 1B). As demonstrated in the PCA plot (Figure 1A), serum samples from individuals receiving MF59 exhibited a unique and separate response when compared with either the alum-adjuvanted or unadjuvanted groups. At baseline (day 0), the responses to H5 were indistinguishable from the other groups (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129520DS1). These data suggest that, unlike alum, MF59 induces a significantly different functional humoral immune response compared with unadjuvanted vaccination (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 MF59 significantly alters the functional humoral profile after H5-vaccination. Antibodies against H5 were compared for 90 vaccinees who received 15 μg recombinant H5 unadjuvanted (none), with alum, or with MF59. A principal components analysis (PCA) was used to identify differences in the functional responses of vaccinees by adjuvant. (A) All H5-specific systems serology measurements (antibody isotypes, FCGR binding, and antibody-dependent functions) from post-vaccine day 56 samples were included in the PCA biplot, where dots represent individual samples (blue, alum; green, MF59; gray, none). (B) Scores along the first principal component (PC1), which captures the greatest separation between samples, were plotted. Error bars show minimum to maximum. Differences were assessed using a Mann-Whitney U test. ****P < 0.0001. (C) Loadings in the PCA biplot are shown. Features are located in the loadings plot where they are enriched in samples in A.

To gain a deeper sense of the differences in the MF59-induced multivariate profile, a loadings plot was generated showing the specific features that were differentially enriched within each vaccine group profile (Figure 1C). Features cluster on the loadings plot in the same region as the samples in which they are enriched. Along these lines, nearly all features were enriched in the MF59-adjuvanted vaccine recipient profiles, except for the antibody-dependent NK cell activation (ADNKA) features, which clustered in a separate region of the graph. Consistent with previous studies (11, 32), H5-specific IgG titers were enriched in the MF59 group. Antibody complement activity, the ability to drive monocyte phagocytosis, and neutrophil phagocytosis were also enriched in MF59 profiles when compared with the 2 other groups and contributed to the separation across the vaccine samples. Moreover, limited shifts were observed with IgG4, IgG2, and IgM responses that remained in the middle of the loadings plot (Figure 1C), whereas more pronounced shifts were observed in total IgG, surpassed by Fc-receptor binding antibodies, pointing to a combination of qualitative and quantitative, rather than strictly titer-based, changes in H5-specific immunity. Thus, beyond strictly quantitative differences, MF59 induced a qualitatively different antibody profile compared with the vaccine administered with alum or no adjuvant.

MF59 enhances highly functional antibody subclass levels. Previous studies have demonstrated that MF59 can increase antibody titers, but it is not clear whether alum and MF59 also drive differential isotype and subclass profiles. Although alum induced IgG1 (Figure 2A) and IgG3 antibodies (Figure 2B), the levels were not different from those induced using the unadjuvanted vaccine. Conversely, MF59 drove significantly higher levels of total antigen-specific IgG1 at days 28 and 56 (Figure 2A), and higher IgG3 responses at day 56 (Figure 2B), consistent with previously reported data (11, 32). Despite this significant increase in IgG1 and IgG3 antibodies, these responses were largely lost by day 208, when all the titers returned to near-baseline levels irrespective of vaccine group.

Figure 2 MF59 selectively enhanced functional antibody subclass levels after H5 immunization. (A) The dot plot shows H5-specific IgG1 titers as measured by Luminex in all 3 vaccine groups over 4 time points. Each dot represents the average of 2 replicates for 1 serum sample. Bar represents group mean. (B) The dot plot shows H5-specific IgG3 titers as measured by Luminex in all 3 vaccine groups over 4 time points. Each dot represents the average of 2 replicates for one serum sample. Bar represents group mean. (A and B) Significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Significance is noted only within time points. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. (C) Titers for other antibody isotypes and subclasses across all 3 vaccine groups are shown in the heatmap over 4 time-points, depicted as values normalized by dividing by row mean. Significance was determined on raw values by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Beyond IgG subclass level differences, all vaccine strategies slightly, but not significantly, raised IgM levels by day 56 (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2D). The unadjuvanted vaccine also tended to drive elevated levels of IgA1 and IgA2 H5-specific antibodies, although the difference was not always significant. Alum did not differ globally from the unadjuvanted vaccine profile: IgA1 was induced in the nonadjuvanted group at days 28 and 56 but not in the alum-adjuvanted group (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2E). In contrast, MF59 drove significantly higher levels of functionally potent IgG1 and IgG3 responses (Figure 2, A and B). MF59 did not drive significantly increased IgA in the serum when compared with unadjuvanted or alum-adjuvanted vaccination. These data suggest that all vaccine groups recruited IgM responses; however, adjuvants shifted the unadjuvanted vaccine profile away from IgA-dominated responses. Yet, unlike alum, MF59 drove an enhanced functional IgG1- and IgG3-dominated response, further suggesting that, in addition to quantitative changes, MF59 also induces a qualitative change in vaccine-induced immunity toward more functional IgG subclasses. Despite the more potent functional subclass induction, MF59 did not show evidence of enhanced durability of the vaccine response.

MF59 selectively induces antibody-dependent innate immune functions. Given the emerging appreciation for a critical role for antibody effector function in protection against influenza (15, 19), we next probed whether the observed changes in antibody titer and isotype/subclass selection differences also tracked with changes in antibody effector functions. Previous studies demonstrated that the rapid increase in MF59-induced titers by day 28 was associated with a delayed increase in hemagglutination inhibition (HAI) and microneutralization at day 56 that declined to baseline levels by day 208 (Figure 3, A and C). To gain a deeper appreciation for the relationship between HAI and vaccine-induced titers, HAI was normalized to titers at each time point (Figure 3B). Interestingly, HAI/titer ratios were consistent across all vaccine arms, with the exception of day 208, when HAI activity was disproportionately lower than H5-titers in the MF59 group. This selective reduction in the HAI/titer ratio points to a selective loss of HAI-mediating antibodies among MF59 vaccinees at this late time point (Figure 3B). In contrast, no differences between groups were observed in the microneutralization/titer ratios at all time points, highlighting the direct relationship between neutralization and titers across all vaccine arms (Figure 3D). These data point to a titer-based increase in HAI and microneutralization across all vaccine arms, but a sharper decline in HAI, unlinked from titer, in the MF59-immunized group at day 208.

Figure 3 MF59 induces neutralization and specific antibody-dependent innate immune functions along with IgG1 titers. (A) HAI activity for serum samples in all 3 vaccine groups over 4 time points (11). Each dot represents the average of 2 replicates for 1 serum sample. For all dot plots, bar shows group mean. The dotted line indicates the limit of detection. (B) HAI activity divided by total IgG Luminex MFI as reported in Figure 2 for all 3 vaccine groups during the 3 post-vaccine time points. For all box plots, error bars show minimum to maximum. (C) Microneutralization (MN) activity for serum samples (11). Each dot represents the average of 2 replicates for 1 serum sample. The dotted line indicates the limit of detection. (D) MN activity divided by total IgG Luminex MFI for all 3 vaccine groups. (E) Average ADNP activity for serum samples across 2 healthy WBC donors. Each dot represents the average of 2 replicates for 1 serum sample. The dotted line indicates flu-negative serum background. (F) ADNP activity divided by total IgG Luminex MFI for all 3 vaccine groups. (G) ADCD by serum samples. Each dot represents the average of 2 replicates for 1 serum sample. The dotted line indicates the flu-negative serum background. Values are indicated as the average area under the curve of 3 serum dilutions run in 2 independent replicates. (H) ADCD activity divided by total IgG Luminex MFI. Significance was tested by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Significance was only noted within time point. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

To probe whether the same kinetics and titer-based relationships emerged for Fc-effector functions, we assessed the ability of vaccine-induced antibodies to drive antibody-dependent neutrophil phagocytosis (ADNP), antibody-dependent complement deposition (ADCD), antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP), and antibody-dependent NK activation (ADNKA). A robust ADNP-inducing antibody response was observed after MF59-adjuvanted immunization (Figure 3E), following similar kinetics to those observed for both HAI and microneutralization in the MF59 arm (Figure 3, A and C). Conversely, these antibodies were significantly lower in the alum and unadjuvanted arms (Figure 3E). ADNP peaked at week 56 in MF59 vaccinees and declined to baseline levels by day 208, similar to changes observed in antibody titers. Moreover, normalization of ADNP by titer demonstrated equivalent levels of ADNP-per-titer activity across all vaccine arms, highlighting that ADNP activity increased in an equally titer-dependent manner over time irrespective of adjuvant (Figure 3F).

Similar to ADNP, MF59-adjuvanted vaccinees exhibited a significant increase in ADCD responses when compared with unadjuvanted and alum-adjuvanted vaccinees. This increase occurred earlier than peak titers, with a significant increase in complement-fixing activity by day 28, but a more significant increase of complement-fixing antibodies by day 56 after vaccination (Figure 3G). ADCD-inducing antibodies declined by day 208 but remained slightly higher in the MF59-vaccinated group (Figure 3G). Normalization of ADCD to titer demonstrated the strong and equal association between titer and function across all vaccine groups, wherein the ADCD/titer ratio did not change between groups during the vaccine study, suggesting that ADCD simply increased in a titer-dependent manner across all vaccine strategies (Figure 3H), similar to HAI and microneutralization (Figure 3, B and D).

ADCP increased in a similar manner to ADCD but remained significantly elevated in the MF59 group at day 208 (Figure 4A), despite the return to equal titers between vaccine arms (Figure 2A). However, normalization of ADCP to titer highlighted a disproportionate increase in titer compared with ADCP activity in the MF59 group, in such a way that lower levels of ADCP were induced per titer level in the MF59 group compared with the unadjuvanted or alum-adjuvanted groups at days 28 and 56 (Figure 4B). These data suggest that HAI, microneutralization, ADNP, and ADCD were induced in a titer-dependent manner, whereas MF59-induced antibodies possessed less ADCP per antibody generated when compared with responses in other vaccine arms, pointing to a functional divergence between the overall quantity and quality of adjuvanted vaccine-induced antibodies.

Figure 4 MF59 induces higher titers, but not antibody-dependent monocyte or NK cell functions. (A) ADCP activity for serum samples in all 3 vaccine groups over 4 time points (11). Each dot represents the average of 2 replicates for 1 serum sample. For all dot plots, bar shows group mean. The dotted line indicates the flu-negative serum background. Values are indicated as the area under the curve of 3 serum dilutions run in 2 independent replicates. (B) ADCP activity divided by total IgG Luminex MFI. (C–E) ADNKA activity by average percentage of NK cells expressing each of 3 markers, CD107a (C), IFN-γ (D), and MIP-1β (E), for 2 healthy NK cell donors. The dotted line indicates flu-negative serum background. (F–H) ADNKA activity for 3 markers divided by total IgG Luminex MFI for all 3 vaccine groups. Significance was tested by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Significance was only noted within time point. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Given the emerging appreciation for the importance of ADCC activity in protection against influenza (33), we profiled differences in the NK cell–activating ability of H5-specific antibodies after unadjuvanted, alum-adjuvanted, and MF59-adjuvanted vaccination at days 56 and 208 (Figure 4, C–E). H5N1-vaccine-induced antibodies were able to drive NK cell degranulation (upregulation of CD107a, a marker of NK cell cytotoxicity; ref. 34) and NK cell chemokine secretion (macrophage inflammatory protein 1β [MIP1β]), but these responses were not different across the 3 vaccine groups (Figure 4, C and E), despite observed titer differences (Figure 2A). MF59 induced H5-specific antibodies able to stimulate more NK cell IFN-γ secretion (Figure 4D). However, normalization of NK cell–activating antibody levels to titer revealed disproportionately lower NK/titer ratios among MF59 vaccinees, across all NK cell functions (Figure 4, F–H). These results suggest that despite the robust induction of antibody titers, HAI, microneutralization, ADCD, and ADNP, MF59-induced antibodies possessed lower NK cell–activating activity on a per-antibody level compared with those induced by the vaccine alone or delivered with alum. Thus, MF59-adjuvanted vaccination may result in weaker induction of NK cell–activating humoral immune responses on a per-antibody level.

Taken together, these data point to a potent effect of MF59 in driving H5-specific functional antibodies, but with a reduced capacity to fully harness NK cell and monocyte functional responses.

MF59 induces antibodies with differential low-affinity Fcγ-receptor binding profiles. To gain further insights into the specific mechanics that could contribute to differential functional responses, we next aimed to explore changes in vaccine-induced antibody interactions with Fc-receptors involved in directing innate immune effector function. Specifically, beyond changes in vaccine-induced titers, we examined the ability of H5-specific antibodies to interact with the 2 low-affinity Fcγ-receptors involved in inducing phagocytosis (FCGR2A) and NK cell cytotoxicity (FCGR3A). In agreement with the functional data, all vaccine groups experienced an increase in FCGR2A binding (Figure 5A) at day 28 and day 56; however, subjects receiving MF59 experienced a significantly higher increase in FCGR2A binding. Moreover, all FCGR2A binding antibodies had declined at day 208, but the levels in MF59 vaccinees remained elevated, consistent with enhanced ADCP activity (Figure 3E) over time and unlinked from changes in overall H5-specific antibody titers (Figure 2A). Conversely, despite the increase in IgG1 and IgG3 titers, only a slightly insignificant increase in FCGR3A binding antibodies at day 28 was observed in MF59-adjuvanted vaccine recipients compared with other groups. However, FCGR3A-binding antibody levels declined rapidly across all groups over time (Figure 5B). Moreover, analysis of vaccine-induced binding profiles across high- and low-affinity variants of FCGR2A and FCGR3A showed consistent profiles: FCGR2A binding was clearly augmented across both allotypes, with a preferential significant increase among MF59 vaccinees (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 4). Similarly, no evidence of an increase in FCGR3A binding was observed across both FCGR3A variants (35, 36), highlighting the consistent lack of FCGR3A binding in all H5N1 vaccinees (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 4). Given that NK cells and monocytes express FCGR3A (35), unlike neutrophils, these data are consistent with a lack of a NK cell–activating and monocyte phagocytic activity.

Figure 5 MF59 increases enhanced FcγRIIa, but not FcγRIIIa, H5-specific binding antibodies. (A) The dot plot shows H5-specific antibody binding to FCGR2A(R) as measured by Luminex in all 3 vaccine groups over 4 time points. Each dot represents the average of 2 replicates for 1 serum sample. Bar shows group mean. (B) The dot plot shows H5-specific antibody binding to FCGR3A(V) as measured by Luminex bead array in all 3 vaccine groups over 4 time points. Each dot represents the average of 2 replicates for 1 serum sample. Bar shows group mean. (A and B) Significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Significance is noted only within time points. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. (C) FCR binding for both allotypes of FCGR2A and FCGR3A for other antibody isotypes in all 3 vaccine groups over 4 time points are shown in a heatmap as values normalized by dividing by the row mean. Significance was determined on raw values by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

MF59 overcomes natural preexisting HA-specific antibodies. Previous data suggest that preexisting influenza immunity shapes the induction of the humoral immune response, even to distant HAs (37), so we sought to determine whether the functional profiles of vaccine-induced antibodies were differentially influenced by natural preexisting humoral immune responses. We hypothesized that individuals with generally higher levels of phagocytic antibodies in response to seasonal influenza may leverage these responses more effectively after H5N1 avian influenza vaccination. H1 responses were used as a proxy for seasonal influenza responses. Vaccinees within each group were thus split into tertiles based on their preexisting H1-specific functional responses at baseline (Figure 6, A, D, and G). H5-specific responses were then compared across each group at peak immunogenicity (day 56). MF59 increased the H5-specific ADCP response at the peak time point in all 3 groups, suggesting that preexisting H1-specific ADCP function did not influence the induction of H5-specific ADCP (Figure 6B). No significant differences were observed in H5-specific function among low, medium, and high baseline responders within the 3 vaccine groups (Figure 6B). This points to a limited effect of previous influenza exposure in influencing antibody effector function to a novel influenza hemagglutinin. Importantly, this upregulation of phagocytic function, specifically in the MF59 group, was not associated with a concomitant increase in H1-specific functional activity (Figure 6C), further demonstrating the specific recruitment of H5-specific immune responses, rather than the corecruitment of preexisting H1-specific immune responses.

Figure 6 MF59-induced antibody functionality is not influenced by prevaccination H1-specific immunity. (A) Samples were grouped into low, mid, or high based on their baseline (day 0) H1-specific ADCP. The dot plot indicates grouping strategy of baseline H1-specific ADCP among each vaccine group. (B) H5-specific ADCP at peak immunogenicity (day 56) for H1 baseline ADCP groups. (C) H1-specific ADCP at peak immunogenicity for each baseline reactivity group by vaccine adjuvant. (D) Samples were grouped into low, mid, or high based on their baseline (day 0) H1-specific ADNP. The dot plot indicates the grouping strategy of baseline H1-specific ADNP among each vaccine group. (E) H5-specific ADNP at peak immunogenicity (day 56) for H1 baseline ADNP groups. (F) H1-specific ADNP at peak immunogenicity for each baseline reactivity group by vaccine adjuvant. (G) Samples were grouped into low, mid, or high based on their baseline (day 0) H1-specific ADCD. Dot plot indicates grouping strategy of baseline H1-specific ADCD among each vaccine group. (H) H5-specific ADCD at peak immunogenicity (day 56) for H1 baseline ADCD groups. (I) H1-specific ADCD at peak immunogenicity for each baseline reactivity group by vaccine adjuvant. For all dot plots, each dot represents the average of 2 replicates for 1 serum sample, and bar shows group mean. Significance was tested by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test and is noted only within time point. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Using a similar grouping strategy, no difference was observed in H5-specific neutrophil phagocytic activity (Figure 6E) or complement activity (Figure 6H) across the H1 tertiles among the 3 vaccine groups, highlighting the lack of an impact of preexisting potentially cross-reactive H1-specific immunity. In contrast, a trend toward higher ADNP- and ADCD-recruiting cross-reactive H1-specific responses was detected in subjects with the highest levels of preexisting H1-specific immunity (Figure 6, F and I). Taken together, these data suggest that preexisting cross-reactive immunity does not influence the induction of functional antibodies to diverging HAs (H5N1) induced by MF59.