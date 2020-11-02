Stiff stroma increases breast cancer risk by inducing the oncogene ZNF217

The high-MD breast stroma is stiffer and contains more linearized and bundled fibrillar collagen. To assess the relationship between MD, the ECM, and breast cancer risk, we analyzed the ECM protein composition, organization, and mechanical properties from normal female breast tissue. Histologically normal breast tissue (n = 22) was collected from premenopausal women undergoing prophylactic mastectomy (n = 16) and contralateral prophylactic mastectomy (n = 7) (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129249DS1). These tissue samples were selected to represent the spectrum of the Breast Imaging–Reporting and Data System (BIRADS) used to classify MD. Prior to surgery, the tissues were classified as MD1 (almost entirely fatty; n = 6), MD2 (scattered density; n = 4), MD3 (heterogeneously dense; n = 4), and MD4 (extremely dense; n = 8; Figure 1A). Pathological examination confirmed that the majority of these breast tissues were disease-free (no atypia, dysplasia, premalignancy, invasive carcinoma, fibrocystic disease, or infection [68.3%]; with 3/22 from women with verified BRCA1 germline mutations [13.6%]). Two of the women had either adjacent adenocarcinoma or IDC (9%), and 5 of the women had IDC or ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) in the contralateral breast (22.7%), conditions that could present an abnormal baseline breast tissue phenotype.

Figure 1 Quantitative proteomics reveal that breast density correlates with more abundant fibrillar collagens. (A) Mammography showing the 4 categories of mammographic density (MD) as measured using the Breast Imaging Reporting and Data System (BIRADS). (B) A multivariate analysis (partial least squares-discriminant analysis, PLS-DA) of proteomic data using the indicated prophylactic mastectomy tissues (MD1, n = 6; MD2, n = 4; MD3, n = 4; MD4, n = 8 for all panels). (C) Variable of importance (VIP) plots were generated to rank the collagens most associated with high MD. (D) Analysis examining the correlation between MD and the levels of different collagens presented as a heatmap and accompanied by a graph of correlation coefficients (E). Dark blue to dark red shades represent weaker to stronger correlations.

To analyze the ECM proteins differentially expressed in these tissues, the samples were subjected to mass spectrometry–based proteomic analysis to profile the insoluble ECM and the chaotrope-soluble matrisome of ECM-associated proteins. Multivariate evaluation of the resultant proteomics data using partial least squares–discriminant analysis (PLS-DA) distinguished the tissue classified within each of the 4 BIRADS MD categories according to their ECM quantity and composition (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 2). Visualization of the variable of importance (VIP) was used to highlight the extracellular collagens identified by the PLS-DA analysis. Several fibrillar collagens (COL1A2, COL1A1, COL5A1) and COL12A1, a fibril-associated collagen with interrupted triple helices (FACIT), were abundantly expressed in tissues from the highest MD group (MD4; Figure 1C). Correlation analysis of the proteomics data revealed that the structural collagens (COL1A2, COL1A1, COL5A1, and COL12A1) and injury-associated collagens (COL5A2, COL6A1, and COL6A2) were the ECM proteins that correlated the most significantly with the high-MD classification (Figure 1, D and E). Consistent with an injury-primed ECM, the high-MD breast tissue also contained more of the glycoproteins ECM1, MGP, and dermatopontin (DPT), as well as the proteoglycans lumican (LUM) and biglycan (BGN) (Supplemental Figure 1).

Noticeably, ECM quantity and quality strongly distinguished the tissue classified as MD1 from the MD4 tissue. The biospecimens classified as MD3 clustered more closely with MD4, and the MD2 group clustered more closely with the MD1 group, echoing prior studies that grouped MD1 and MD2 specimens as low MD and MD3 and MD4 as high MD.

Further analysis of the collagen ECM supported differences based on MD. Trichrome staining confirmed that the breast stroma classified as MD3 and MD4 (high MD) contained more total stromal collagen than either of the breast tissue specimens classified as MD1 and MD2 (low MD) (Figure 2, A and B). The levels of the fibrillar collagens COL1A1, COL1A2, and COL5A1 were also greater in the high-MD tissue than in the low-MD breast tissue (Figure 2, C–E). Quantification of polarized images of picrosirius red–stained tissue revealed that the high-MD tissue contained more fibrillar collagen than the low-MD tissue (Figure 2, F and G). Second harmonic generation (SHG) imaging of tissues using 2-photon microscopy and Imaris image analysis further revealed that the fibrillar collagens in the stroma of the high-MD groups was thicker and more linear than in the low-MD groups (Figure 2, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Structured-illumination polarized microscopy (SIM-POL), which concentrates and aligns light images to quantify the birefringence of materials, similarly indicated that the high-MD tissue had significantly more birefringence as compared with the low-MD tissue (Figure 2, J and K). These findings not only confirm prior studies that have reported increased fibrillar collagen in high-MD breast tissue (29), but also suggest there exist substantial structural differences.

Figure 2 Tissues with high breast density exhibit elevated levels of linear and dense fibrillar collagens. (A) Trichrome staining of human breast tissue sections to visualize overall collagen matrix abundance (blue) (low MD, n = 4; high MD, n = 9). Scale bars: 100 μm and 50 μm (inset). (B) Quantification of trichrome staining represented as percentage positive (blue) area per field of view. (C–E) Quantification of levels for the indicated fibrillar collagens from the proteomic analysis (MD1–MD4; see Figure 1B). (F) Picrosirius red staining of human breast tissue sections and imaging with polarized light to visualize dense collagen fibers (low MD, n = 6; high MD, n = 9). Scale bars: 100 μm and 100 μm (inset). (G) Quantification of dense collagen (mean intensity of red fibers) visualized by polarized light. (H) Representative images obtained using second harmonic generation (SHG) imaging to visualize the collagen of human breast tissues. Red identifies thicker collagen fibers (bottom). Scale bar: 100 μm. (I) Quantification of collagen fiber orientation using a model approximation (major/minor axis ratio of a fast Fourier transform–fitting [FFT-fitting] ellipse) (low MD, n = 8; high MD, n = 8). (J) SIM-POL imaging of breast tissues with MD1 and MD4 to measure tissue birefringence. Blue→red color indicates increasing birefringence. Scale bar: 20 μm. (K) Quantification of SIM-POL imaging showing mean birefringence (low MD, n = 3, high MD, n = 3). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. #P < 0.1; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (G and I), 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test (B and K), or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (C–E).

We further explored the organization and mechanical phenotype of the fibrillar collagens in the high- and low-MD tissue. Scanning electron microscopy (SEM) revealed that the periductal ECM fibers in the intralobular stroma in the high-MD tissue were not only thicker but were also more densely packed (Figure 3A). Our data suggest that the denser, thicker collagen bundles could reflect the high level of FACIT COL12A1 protein expressed in the high-MD tissue (Figure 3, B and C), which is an ECM protein known to organize type I collagen fibrils into bundles by linking them to the surrounding ECM (40, 41). The thickened, linearized collagen bundles in the high-MD tissue could also be due to the greater frequency of contractile α-smooth muscle actin–positive (α-SMA–positive) stromal fibroblasts or more ECM remodeling linked to the higher number of fibroblast activation protein–positive (FAP-positive) stromal fibroblasts we detected in these tissues (Figure 3, D and E, Supplemental Figure 2, C and D, and refs. 42, 43) Moreover, more cross-linked collagen mediated by elevated levels of stromal fibroblast lysyl oxidase (LOX) and lysyl hydroxylase 2 (LH2), which enzymatically induce posttranslational hydroxylation and covalently cross-link lysine residues in the collagens to stabilize and strengthen the fibers, could also account for the thicker, linearized collagens in the high-MD tissue (Figure 3, F–I, and refs. 31, 44, 45). Regardless of pathogenesis, abundant linearized, oriented, collagen bundles enhance the mechanical property of a collagenous matrix (30–32), as confirmed by atomic force microscopy (AFM) indentation of nonfixed breast tissue, which revealed that indeed the periductal intralobular stroma in the high-MD breast tissue was stiffer (Figure 3, J and K).

Figure 3 Tissues with high mammographic density are characterized by stiffened collagen fibers, elevated stromal and epithelial density, and expression of collagen cross-linking enzymes. (A) Representative images from scanning electron microscopy (SEM; n = 5 each for low and high MD). Scale bar: 2 μm. (B) Quantification of levels for COL12A1 from proteomic analysis (MD1–MD4; see Figure 1). (C) Representative images showing immunofluorescence staining of frozen breast tissue sections with antibodies against keratins 8 and 18 (K8+18, green) and COL12A1 (red) (low MD, n = 5, high MD, n = 6 total). Cell nuclei were stained with 4′,6-diamidino-2-phenylindole (DAPI, blue). Scale bar: 50 μm. (D–F) Immunohistochemical (IHC) staining of human breast tissues using antibodies against α-smooth muscle actin (α-SMA) (D), lysyl oxidase (LOX) (E), and lysyl hydroxylase 2 (LH2) (F). Scale bar: 100 μm. (G–I) Quantification of positive IHC staining for D–F as indicated (low MD, n = 5; high MD, n = 15 for G; low MD, n = 5; high MD, n = 12 for H; low MD, n = 6; high MD, n = 13 for I). (J) Quantification of atomic force microscopy (AFM) measurements of the mean elastic modulus (ECM stiffness) of human breast tissues (low MD, n = 10; high MD, n = 12). (K) A histogram displaying the top 20% of AFM stiffness values measured in J. (L) Representative images of hematoxylin and eosin–stained (H&E-stained) human breast tissue sections. (M) Quantification of epithelial density expressed as a percentage of epithelial cell area over total area per field of view (low MD, n = 20; high MD, n = 20). (N) Quantification of the average number of acini per terminal ductal lobular unit (TDLU) using the same tissues analyzed in Supplemental Figure 3. (O) A correlation plot of measured epithelial cell density (percentage epithelium in a field of view) versus measured ECM stiffness for a selection of human breast tissues (n = 7). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. #P < 0.1; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (H–J and N), 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test (M and G), or Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test (B).

In agreement with prior studies linking epithelial and stromal cell density to high MD, and a stiffened ECM with enhanced MEC growth and survival, pathological analysis of H&E-stained tissue revealed higher epithelial and stromal cell density in the stiffer, high-MD tissue (Figure 3, L and M, and Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). The stiffer, high-MD tissue also exhibited an elevated number of terminal ductal lobular units (TDLUs) with a significantly greater TDLU area and average number of acini per TDLU (Figure 3N and Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). Notably, an increase of percentage in epithelial area in breast tissues correlated positively with elevated stromal ECM stiffness (Figure 3O). The findings demonstrate that pathologically normal human breast tissue with high MD not only contains more fibrillar collagen that is thicker and more linearized, but also reveal that this phenotype associates with a stiffer, periductal stroma containing more MECs and stromal fibroblasts.

To more directly interrogate the relationship between collagen architecture, stromal stiffness, and epithelial density, as well as to rule out potentially confounding effects of age, parity, and hormonal status, we collected additional patient samples for analysis of these same organizational and mechanical features within the same breast. We imaged tissue from 2 pathologically confirmed healthy, normal, postmastectomy breasts by whole breast x-ray imaging (Figure 4A). Multiple regions representing high- and low-density regions from within the same postmastectomy breast were then excised and analyzed. Birefringence imaging confirmed that the regions of the microdissected, normal, healthy breast tissue that corresponded to high-density breast tissue contained more aligned stromal components than the tissue regions excised from the low-density regions, echoing the high tissue alignment observed previously in the breast tissue classified as high-MD breast tissue premastectomy (compare Figure 4, B and C, to Figure 2, J and K). AFM indentation confirmed that the periductal stroma in the excised high-density regions of these normal, healthy breast tissues was significantly stiffer than that measured in the regions corresponding to the low-density breast tissue (Figure 4, D and E). Moreover, the epithelial concentration (percentage epithelium) per tissue area was greater in the high-density regions and data analysis revealed that this positively correlated with stromal stiffness, which is consistent with a causal relationship between the 2 parameters (Figure 4, F–H).

Figure 4 Regions of high mammographic density within the same breast correlate with increased ECM stiffness and epithelial density. (A) Mammography of a whole breast with demarcations highlighting regions of high and low density used for subsequent analysis. (B) SIM-POL imaging of the low-density region selected in A to measure tissue birefringence and approximate ECM tension. Blue→red indicates increasing birefringence. Scale bar: 20 μm. (C) The same as in B for the high-density region selected in A. (D) A representative histogram of SIM-POL measurements for the tissue regions selected in A (low MD, n = 5; high MD, n = 5 total). (E) Quantification of AFM measurements of human breast tissues isolated from multiple regions of high and low density (low MD, n = 10; high MD, n = 10) from within the same breast. Individual ECM stiffness measurements from several regions are plotted (n = 100 each for low and high MD). (F) The low-density region from A was stained with propidium iodide to permit visualization of cell density by fluorescence. Scale bar: 20 μm. (G) The same as in F for the high-density region selected in A. (H) A correlation plot of epithelial cell density (percentage epithelium, percentage of propidium iodide stained epithelial nuclei per field of view) versus ECM stiffness from human breast tissues (n = 3) with multiple regions of low and high MD from within the same breast (n = 12). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test (E).

miR-203 is repressed by ECM stiffness and decreased in tissues with high MD. miRs are noncoding RNAs with abnormal expression in breast cancer (46). Dysregulation of miRs has been implicated in breast cancer aggression, and miRs are potential biomarkers that could predict risk and progression (47, 48). Profiling of miRs expressed in nonmalignant, immortalized human MECs embedded within soft and stiff ECMs and in vivo in mouse mammary tumors treated with and without a LOX inhibitor (β-aminopropionitrile, BAPN) to repress collagen cross-linking and prevent stromal stiffening, identified conserved groups of miRs induced and repressed by tissue tension (33). We screened a curated list of these tension-regulated miRs against a list of compiled miRs implicated in breast cancer and interrogated several prospective candidates for tension-modulated expression in the nonmalignant human MECs using qRT-PCR (ref. 49 and Supplemental Table 3). We then experimentally evaluated whether ECM stiffness could modulate the expression of miR18a, miR-203, and miR-149 in cultured murine and human MECs. The expression of the tumor-promoting miR-18a reproducibly increased in nonmalignant human MCF10A MECs plated either on stiff basement membrane–conjugated (BM-conjugated) polyacrylamide (PA) gels or as preassembled acini within 3-dimensional (3D) BM/collagen gels non–cross-linked (SOFT) or cross-linked and stiffened with L-ribose (STIFF) to achieve previously reported rheometry values (Figure 5, A and B, and ref. 33). Freshly isolated normal, healthy, primary murine mammary organoids embedded within the 3D ribose-stiffened BM/collagen gels similarly showed a significant increase in miR-18a expression as compared with the lower levels expressed in the MECs embedded within soft BM/collagen gels (Figure 5C). Nevertheless, although miR-18a stimulates Wnt signaling to promote breast tumor aggression and its expression was found to be significantly increased in the breasts of women with breast cancer (33), we did not detect any increase in miR-18a levels in the normal healthy breast tissue of women with high MD as compared with those with low MD (Figure 5D). By contrast, both miR-203 and miR-149*, 2 miRs previously shown to repress the malignant behavior of human breast cancer cells, were repressed both in the MCF10A MECs cultured on the stiff PA gels and as 3D preassembled acini embedded within a ribose-stiffened BM/collagen gel (Figure 5, E–H). We focused on miR-203 for further analysis because of its prior role in restricting breast cancer progression and its implicated role in breast cancer risk (38, 50–54). Consistently, miR-203 expression levels significantly decreased in the freshly isolated primary murine mammary organoids embedded within the ribose-stiffened BM/collagen gels (Figure 5I). Furthermore, qRT-PCR analysis revealed that, on average, miR-203 expression was significantly lower in the normal high-MD breast tissue examined (Figure 5J). In situ hybridization verified that miR-203 expression was substantially lower in the epithelium of the human breast tissue that was classified as high MD, as compared with the high levels detected in the low-MD tissue (Figure 5K). Importantly, miR-203 expression also negatively correlated with the high stromal stiffness quantified in the regions within the normal human breast tissue radiologically classified as high and low MD (Figure 5L). The findings identify the tumor suppressor miR-203 as a tension-regulated molecule that could modulate the elevated lifetime breast cancer risk associated with high MD.

Figure 5 ECM stiffness represses the expression of miR-203, which exhibits reduced expression in tissues with high mammographic density. (A, E, and G) qRT-PCR analysis for the indicated microRNAs using RNA isolated from MCF10A cells cultured on basement membrane–conjugated (BM-conjugated) polyacrylamide (PA) gels of varying stiffness (140 Pa and 6 kPa). Results are normalized to U6 RNA and plotted relative to the 140-Pa condition (n = 3 replicates each for 140 Pa and 6 kPa). (B, F, and H) qRT-PCR analysis for the indicated microRNAs using RNA isolated from MCF10A acini cultured in SOFT (non–cross-linked) or STIFF (L-ribose cross-linked) BM/collagen gels. Results are normalized to U6 RNA and plotted relative to the SOFT condition (n = 3–4 replicates for SOFT and STIFF). (C and I) qRT-PCR analysis for the indicated microRNAs using RNA isolated from mouse mammary epithelial acini cultured as in B. Results are normalized to U6 RNA and plotted relative to the SOFT condition (n = 3–4 replicates for SOFT and STIFF). (D and J) qRT-PCR analysis for the indicated microRNAs using RNA isolated from human breast tissues with low and high MD. Results are normalized to U6 RNA and plotted as individual data points (low MD, n = 8, high MD, n = 14 for D; low MD, n = 13, high MD, n = 28 for J). (K) Representative images of in situ hybridization (ISH) analysis for miR-203 expression (purple) in breast tissues (low MD, n = 3; high MD, n = 3 total). Scale bar: 50 μm. (L) Correlation between relative miR-203 expression levels and ECM stiffness for human breast tissue specimens (n = 6). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (A, E, and I) or 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test (F and J).

miR-203–mediated targeting of ZNF217 is repressed by ECM stiffness. To clarify whether and how the low levels of miR-203 in the epithelium of the high-density, stiff breast tissue could increase breast cancer risk, we used online tools (miRWalk2.0, miRTarBase) (55, 56) to generate a list of predicted miR-203 targets, and identified several previously implicated in breast cancer for further scrutiny (Supplemental Table 4). ZNF217 was selected for further investigation because of its known role in enhancing MEC and breast cancer cell growth, expanding breast progenitor frequency and promoting a mesenchymal transition, and its demonstrated impact on breast cancer progression and aggression (57–59). Furthermore, ZNF217 was previously validated as a miR-203 target in colon cancer cells (60).

We first assessed whether a stiff ECM could modulate the expression of the oncogene ZNF217 in cultured MECs and if this correlated with miR-203 expression. Immunoblot analysis revealed that human immortalized, nonmalignant MCF10A MECs plated on a stiff, BM-conjugated PA gel had higher levels of ZNF217 as compared with the same cells plated on soft PA gels (Figure 6A). We also confirmed that several known ZNF217-influenced gene targets such as SFRP1 and DNMT1 were lower and another, SNAI1, was higher in the same MECs cultured within the stiff ECM gels, indicating that ZNF217 transcriptional regulating activity was also enhanced (Supplemental Figure 4, A–F). We next compared expression levels of Zfp217, the murine homolog of ZNF217, in freshly isolated primary mouse MEC organoids embedded within soft BM/collagen gels (non–cross-linked) as compared with those that were embedded within stiff BM/collagen gels (L-ribose cross-linked). qRT-PCR analysis confirmed that Zfp217 was indeed significantly increased in the organoids embedded within the stiffened BM/collagen gels as compared with within the softer BM/collagen gels (Figure 6B). Correlation analysis revealed an inverse relationship between high Zfp217 and low miR-203 expression in the same acini (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 The proliferative factor ZNF217 is regulated by ECM stiffness in a miR-203–dependent manner and high ZNF217 levels correlate with increased MEC proliferation and Akt activity. (A) MCF10A acini overexpressing a scrambled nontargeting antagomir (Scr) or an antagomir targeting miR-203 (203KD) (lanes 1–4) or MCF10A acini overexpressing a control microRNA (CTL) or miR-203 (203OE) (lanes 5–8) were cultured on soft (140 Pa) or stiff (6 kPa) PA gels conjugated with BM. Cells were cultured for 24 hours and harvested for immunoblot analysis using antibodies against ZNF217, phosphorylated Akt substrate, or β-actin (representative of 2 experiments). (B) qRT-PCR analysis for Zfp217 using RNA isolated from mouse mammary epithelial acini cultured as in Figure 5B. Results are normalized to Gapdh levels and plotted relative to the SOFT condition (SOFT, n = 4, STIFF, n = 3). (C) A correlation between measured Zfp217 levels from B with miR-203 levels from Figure 5I. (D) qRT-PCR analysis for miR-203 using RNA isolated from CTL or 203OE MCF10A acini and cultured as in B. Results are normalized to U6 RNA and plotted relative to the SOFT CTL condition (n = 3–4 replicates). (E) qRT-PCR analysis for ZNF217 using RNA isolated from the same MCF10A acini cultured as in D. Results are normalized to 18S RNA and plotted relative to the SOFT CTL condition (n = 3–5 replicates). (F) qRT-PCR analysis for miR-203 using RNA isolated from Scr or 203KD MCF10A acini and cultured as in B. Results are normalized as in D (n = 4–5 replicates). (G) qRT-PCR analysis for ZNF217 using RNA isolated from the same MCF10A acini cultured as in F. Results are normalized as in E (n = 4 replicates). (H) MCF10A acini manipulated and cultured as in D were fixed and stained by immunofluorescence with antibodies against phosphorylated histone H3 (phospho–histone H3, red) and phalloidin-488 (green). Quantification of the average number of phospho–histone H3–positive nuclei expressed as a percentage of total nuclei per field of view (n = 4–5 replicates). (I) MCF10A acini manipulated and cultured as in F were analyzed and quantified as in H (n = 5–6 replicates). (J) MCF10A acini manipulated and cultured as in D were fixed and stained by immunofluorescence with antibodies against phosphorylated Akt substrate (red) and phalloidin-488 (green). Representative images are presented. (K) Representative images of MCF10A acini manipulated and cultured as in F and processed as in J. (L) Quantification of the average corrected total cell fluorescence per field of view for MCF10A acini prepared as in J (n = 3–7 replicates). (M) Quantification of the average corrected total cell fluorescence per field of view for MCF10A acini prepared as in K (n = 3 replicates). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. #P < 0.1; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (B), 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (E, F, I, L, and M), or Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test (D, G, and H).

To directly test for a causal relationship between tension-regulated miR-203 and ZNF217 expression and activity, we generated nonmalignant human MCF10A MECs that overexpressed miR-203, and MECs expressing either a scrambled or a miR-203–targeting antagomir. Immunoblot analysis showed that the high expression of ZNF217 detected in the MECs cultured on stiff 2D PA gels (6 kPa) could be overridden either by increasing miR-203 levels to reduce ZNF217, or by increasing ZNF217 levels using the miR-203 antagomir (Figure 6A). Moreover, although the MEC acini that were embedded within ribose cross-linked, stiffened BM/collagen gels that expressed a control miR (CTL) had high levels of ZNF217, those that expressed high miR-203 (203OE) had significantly lower levels of ZNF217 (Figure 6, D and E). Consistently, knocking down miR-203 (203KD) in the MCF10A MEC acini increased ZNF217 expression, even when the acini were grown within the soft BM/collagen hydrogels (Figure 6, F and G). Increasing, or decreasing, ZNF217 levels by modulating miR-203 in MECs within soft or ribose cross-linked, stiffened BM/collagen gels, also altered the expression of ZNF217 targets (Supplemental Figure 4, A–F). We observed similar changes in the activity of the known ZNF217 target PI3K/Akt in the MECs with altered ZNF217 levels, as revealed by immunoblot analysis of phosphorylated Akt substrates (Figure 6A).

ZNF217 activates PI3K/Akt to promote MEC proliferation (57, 61, 62). Immunofluorescence staining for the proliferative marker phosphorylated histone H3 (p-HH3) as well as phosphorylated Akt substrates revealed that those MEC acini expressing high ZNF217 and low miR-203 were also the most proliferative and had the highest Akt activity (Figure 6, H–M, and Supplemental Figure 4, G and H). Reducing ZNF217 by overexpressing miR-203 simultaneously repressed cell growth and reduced the level of phosphorylated Akt substrates as detected by immunofluorescence staining (Figure 6, H, J, and L, and Supplemental Figure 4G). By comparison, expressing the antagomir of miR-203 concomitantly increased ZNF217 expression, MEC proliferation, and Akt activity (Figure 6, I, K, and M, and Supplemental Figure 4H). In agreement with prior data supporting a role for miR-203 and the ZNF217 target PI3K/Akt in MEC invasion (38), MEC acini expressing low miR-203 and high ZNF217 were more invasive, as compared with control MEC acini cultured in soft BM/collagen gels, and MEC acini cultured in stiff BM/collagen gels in which ZNF217 levels were reduced by overexpressing miR-203 (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D). To further implicate ZNF217 in mediating the phenotypes of proliferation, Akt activity and invasion, we generated an shRNA-mediated knockdown of ZNF217 in the MCF10A MECs expressing the scrambled (Scr) or miR-203–targeting (203KD) antagomirs. Immunoblot analysis was used to validate 3 shRNAs (F7, F9, and G4) targeting ZNF217 for knockdown compared with cells expressing a vector control (VC) (Supplemental Figure 6A). The shRNA G4 exhibited the most efficient knockdown and was used for subsequent analyses of MCF10A MECs cultured in BM/collagen hydrogels with or without L-ribose–mediated cross-linking and stiffening. ZNF217 knockdown abrogated the increase in proliferation and Akt activity induced by a stiff ECM, as assessed by immunofluorescence staining for p-HH3 and phosphorylated Akt substrates in both MCF10A MECs expressing the scrambled and miR-203–targeting antagomirs (Supplemental Figure 6, B–I). These findings demonstrate that a stiff ECM can enhance MEC proliferation and invasion by reducing levels of miR-203 to elevate expression of the oncogene ZNF217 and thereafter to increase PI3K/Akt activity.

We next asked whether the increased expression of ZNF217 stimulated by a stiff ECM also promoted MEC proliferation and increased MEC density in the mammary gland in vivo. We studied this relationship in the Col1a1tm1Jae mouse, which has been used previously as a murine model of collagen density (35, 63). Heterozygous Col1a1tm1Jae (COL+/–) mice carry a transgene with mutations in a highly conserved MMP cleavage domain of Col1a1 that leads to accumulation of collagen surrounding the mammary epithelial ducts. The elevated collagen levels in the COL+/– mouse result in an increase in the tensile properties of the mammary gland tissue that mimic the stiffer breast stroma we quantified in the high-MD human breast stroma (ref. 35 and Figure 3, J and K). Consistent with an association between high collagen density, stromal stiffness, and elevated risk of malignancy, we observed an almost 2-fold increase in p-HH3 staining in the MECs of the ducts of 10-week-old COL+/– mice (Figure 7, A and B), that qRT-PCR revealed correlated with reduced levels of miR-203 (Figure 7C). Immunohistochemical staining also detected more than 2-fold higher nuclear Zfp217 in the MECs in the COL+/– mice (Figure 7, D and E), and higher levels of phosphorylated Akt substrates, presumably reflecting elevated activity of the Zfp217 target Akt (Figure 7, F and G). Consistently, when the COL+/– mice were treated with the ZNF217/Akt inhibitor triciribine, the level of phosphorylated Akt substrate and p-HH3 immunohistochemical staining were significantly diminished in the mammary epithelium (Figure 7, A, B, F, and G). The findings are consistent with prior studies, which showed that when Col1a1tm1Jae mice were crossed with PyMT mice they exhibited accelerated mammary tumor progression (35). The data obtained in the Col1a1tm1Jae mice suggest that the reduced miR-203 and high ZNF217 and epithelial proliferation observed in the breast tissue of the women with high MD is likely mediated by the increased collagen density and stromal stiffness. The findings could also explain why the breast cancers that develop in women with high MD are often more aggressive (64–66).

Figure 7 ZNF217 inhibition with triciribine abrogates stiff collagen matrix–induced mammary epithelial cell proliferation and Akt activity in vivo. (A) Immunohistochemical (IHC) staining of paraffin sections from the mammary glands of heterozygous Col1a1tm1Jae (COL+/–; n = 3) and WT (n = 3) mice using a phospho–histone H3–specific antibody. Selected mice were treated with the ZNF217/Akt inhibitor triciribine (TRIC; n = 3 each for WT and COL+/– mice). Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Quantification of positive phospho–histone H3 staining from A expressed as the percentage of highly positive nuclei area per total epithelial area (n = 14–16). (C) qRT-PCR analysis for miR-203 using RNA isolated from the mammary glands of 10-week-old COL+/– mice and age-matched WT counterparts. Results are normalized to U6 RNA levels and plotted relative to WT (n = 4). (D) IHC staining of paraffin sections as in A using a ZNF217-specific antibody. Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) Quantification of positive ZNF217 staining from D expressed as the percentage of high positive staining in MECs (n = 15). (F) IHC staining of paraffin sections as in A using a phosphorylated Akt substrate–specific antibody. Selected mice were treated with triciribine as in A. Scale bar: 50 μm. (G) Quantification of positive phosphorylated Akt substrate staining from F expressed as the percentage of high positive staining in MECs (n = 12–15). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (C and E) or Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test (B and G).

Mammary tissues with high collagen density display elevated ZNF217 expression, epithelial proliferation, and epithelial density. We next examined the relationship between MD, stromal stiffness, epithelial proliferation, and miR-203–regulated ZNF217 in human breast tissue. Immunohistochemical staining revealed a significant increase in nuclear staining for ZNF217 in the MECs within the high-MD breast tissue, and quantitative analysis revealed that this staining correlated positively with high nuclear staining for p-HH3 (Figure 8, A–D). In agreement with our findings in the COL+/– mice, ZNF217 protein levels correlated positively with epithelial density (percentage epithelium) and negatively with miR-203 expression (Figure 8, E and F). The findings suggest that a stiffer, high-density breast stroma could increase epithelial density to enhance breast cancer risk by elevating levels of ZNF217 to foster MEC proliferation.

Figure 8 High ZNF217 expression and mammary epithelial cell proliferation are associated with high epithelial and mammographic density. (A) Immunohistochemical (IHC) staining of human breast tissue sections using a ZNF217-specific antibody. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Quantification of ZNF217 staining from A expressed as the percentage of highly positive epithelial nuclear area over total epithelial area (low MD, n = 20; high MD, n = 20). (C) IHC staining of human breast tissue sections using a phospho–histone H3–specific antibody. Scale bar: 100 μm. (D) Quantification of phospho–histone H3 staining from C expressed as the percentage of highly positive epithelial nuclear area over total epithelial area (low MD, n = 20; high MD, n = 20). (E) Correlation between ZNF217 staining quantified in B and epithelial density (n = 12). (F) Correlation between ZNF217 and miR-203 levels determined by qRT-PCR from the same human breast specimens (n = 11). (G) qRT-PCR analysis for ROBO1 using RNA isolated from human breast tissues (low MD, n = 9; high MD, n = 18). Results are normalized to 18S RNA. (H) The ratio of relative ZNF217/ROBO1 gene expression for 14 individual patient specimens with high MD. The dashed line represents a ratio of 1. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test (B, D, and G).

miRs including miR-203 have many targets, including gene products that both promote and inhibit transformation and tumor aggression (e.g., refs. 38, 50, 60, 67). Accordingly, the risk of breast cancer induced by high-MD–associated, tension-induced miR-203 loss should reflect the combined effect of its pro- and antitumor molecular targets on the breast tissue’s phenotype. Consistently, we showed that a stiff ECM reduces miR-203 in murine MECs and a nonmalignant human MEC cell line to induce the tumor suppressor ROBO1 (38). High levels of ROBO1 reduce MEC invasion in culture and blunt branching morphogenesis of the murine mammary gland in vivo (38). qRT-PCR analysis revealed that ROBO1 levels were significantly higher in the breast tissue from the women with high MD, consistent with a compensatory ROBO1-dependent repression of malignancy in these breast tissue epithelia (Figure 8G). Critically however, analysis of the ZNF217/ROBO1 expression ratio in individual breast tissue specimens revealed that 4 out of 14 of the high-MD tissues had a ZNF217/ROBO1 expression ratio that exceeded one, and that 2 of the biospecimens showed a more than 5- to 10-fold disproportionately elevated ZNF217/ROBO1 ratio (Figure 8H). The findings not only suggest that the collagen-dense, stiff stroma in the high-MD breast could expand the mammary epithelium to increase breast cancer risk, but that it simultaneously increases expression of key tumor suppressors and oncogenes, the ratio of which will ultimately dictate predisposition of the epithelium to malignant transformation. The findings are all the more compelling given prior evidence showing that ROBO1 is methylated in over 45% of human breast tumors (68–71). As such, the stiffer stroma could be instrumental in establishing the biological basis for many of the phenotypes classically associated with high MD and suggest that the paradigm may impart a general qualitatively greater risk for the development of breast cancer by modulating expression of key oncogenes and tumor suppressors. If true, treatments aimed at inhibiting tension-induced oncogene expression would constitute novel chemoprevention modalities, and assessment of methylation and/or mutations in tension-modulated tumor suppressors could help to identify patients at higher risk for developing breast tumors.