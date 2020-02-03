SIV-specific CD8+ T cells are clonotypically distinct across lymphoid and mucosal tissues

SIV-specific CD8+ T cells occur at similar frequencies in lymphoid and mucosal tissues. In preliminary experiments, we used fluorochrome-labeled pentameric complexes of Mamu-A*01-CTPYDINQM Gag 181–189 (CM9) and/or Mamu-A*02-YTSGPGIRY Nef 159–167 (Nef) and Mamu-A*02-GSENLKSLY Gag 71–79 (Gag) to evaluate the distribution of SIV-specific CD8+ T cells across matched samples of peripheral blood and various tissue homogenates obtained from chronically infected rhesus macaques with high (>10,000 RNA copies/mL plasma; n = 16) or low VLs (<10,000 RNA copies/mL plasma; n = 6) (Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129161DS1). No significant anatomical differences in response magnitude were detected between or within these outcome-defined groups (Figure 1A). Accordingly, the frequency of SIV-specific CD8+ T cells in the spleen correlated with the frequencies of SIV-specific CD8+ T cells in the GI tract (Figure 1B), the peripheral blood, and the axillary/inguinal lymph nodes (ALNs/ILNs) (Table 2). In contrast, the frequency of SIV-specific CD8+ T cells in the peripheral blood correlated only with the frequency of SIV-specific CD8+ T cells in the spleen, and the frequency of SIV-specific CD8+ T cells in the mesenteric lymph nodes (MLNs) correlated only with the frequency of SIV-specific CD8+ T cells in the GI tract (Table 2).

Figure 1 SIV-specific CD8+ T cells occur at similar frequencies in lymphoid and mucosal tissues. (A) Frequency of SIV-specific (CM9/Nef/Gag) CD8+ T cells across various anatomical sites. Horizontal bars indicate median values. GI, gastrointestinal. (B) Correlation between the frequency of SIV-specific CD8+ T cells in the GI tract and the frequency of SIV-specific CD8+ T cells in the spleen. (C–E) Frequency correlations for CD27+ (C), CD28+ (D), and CD69+ SIV-specific CD8+ T cells (E) in the GI tract versus the spleen. Data were acquired from Mamu-A*01+ and Mamu-A*02+ rhesus macaques (n = 22). Significance was determined using the Wilcoxon rank sum test (A) or Spearman’s rank correlation with linear regression (B–E).

Table 1 Characteristics of rhesus macaques used in this study

Table 2 Frequency correlations for SIV-specific CD8+ T cells across various anatomical sites

In further analyses, we compared the phenotypes of lymphoid and mucosal SIV-specific CD8+ T cells, focusing on expression of the costimulatory molecules CD27 and CD28 and the tissue residency marker CD69. Strong correlations were detected between SIV-specific CD8+ T cells in the spleen and SIV-specific CD8+ T cells in the GI tract with respect to the expression frequencies of CD27 (Figure 1C) and CD28 (Figure 1D). No such association was observed for CD69 (Figure 1E). It was also noted that CD27, CD28, and CD69 were not differentially expressed on the surface of SIV-specific CD8+ T cells as a function of VL (data not shown).

Expression of CXCR5 on SIV-specific CD8+ T cells correlates inversely with VL. As expected, higher frequencies of CD4+ T cells in the GI tract and higher numbers of CD4+ T cells in the peripheral blood were detected in rhesus macaques with low VLs relative to rhesus macaques with high VLs (Figure 2, A and B). Moreover, the frequency of SIV-specific CD8+ T cells in the GI tract correlated with the frequency of CD4+ T cells in the GI tract and the number of CD4+ T cells in the peripheral blood (Figure 2, C and D).

Figure 2 Expression of CXCR5 on SIV-specific CD8+ T cells correlates inversely with VL. (A) Frequency of CD4+ T cells in the GI tract. (B) Number of CD4+ T cells in the peripheral blood. (C) Correlation between the frequency of SIV-specific CD8+ T cells in the GI tract and the frequency of CD4+ T cells in the GI tract. (D) Correlation between the frequency of SIV-specific CD8+ T cells in the GI tract and the number of CD4+ T cells in the peripheral blood. (E) Frequency of CXCR5+ SIV-specific CD8+ T cells in the spleen. (F) Correlation between the frequency of CXCR5+ SIV-specific CD8+ T cells in the spleen and the amount of viral DNA in CD4+ T FH cells. (G) Correlation between the frequency of CXCR5+ SIV-specific CD8+ T cells in the spleen and VL. Data were acquired from Mamu-A*01+ and Mamu-A*02+ rhesus macaques (n = 22). Horizontal bars indicate median values (A, B, and E). Significance was determined using the Mann-Whitney U test (A, B, and E) or Spearman’s rank correlation with linear regression (C, D, F, and G).

Earlier work suggested that SIV-specific CD8+ T cells can enter lymphoid follicles in Asian macaques with low VLs (9, 10). In line with this observation, we found higher frequencies of CXCR5+ SIV-specific CD8+ T cells in the spleens of rhesus macaques with low VLs relative to rhesus macaques with high VLs (Figure 2E). To assess the biological relevance of this association, we measured SIV gag DNA in flow-sorted CD4+ T FH cells from the same tissues (Supplemental Figure 2). The frequency of CXCR5+ SIV-specific CD8+ T cells in the spleen correlated inversely with the amount of CD4+ T FH cell–associated viral DNA (Figure 2F) and the plasma burden of viral RNA (Figure 2G).

SIV-specific CD8+ T cells are polyfunctional in rhesus macaques with low VLs. To extend these findings, we assessed the functionality of SIV-specific CD8+ T cells in response to cognate peptide stimulation, measuring surface mobilization of CD107a and the simultaneous induction of IFN-γ, IL-2, IL-21, and TNF-α. The inclusion of IL-21 in the readout was designed to identify T FH -like activity (28). Overall, SIV-specific CD8+ T cells were more polyfunctional in the ALNs/ILNs of rhesus macaques with low VLs relative to rhesus macaques with high VLs, but very few of these cells in either group produced IL-21 (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 SIV-specific CD8+ T cells are polyfunctional in rhesus macaques with low VLs. (A) Pie charts depict relative expression of CD107a, IFN-γ, IL-2, IL-21, and/or TNF-α among memory CD8+ T cells in response to stimulation of ALNs/ILNs with overlapping peptides spanning SIV Gag (n = 6 Mamu-A*01+ rhesus macaques per group). (B) Pie charts depict relative expression of CD107a, granzyme B, IFN-γ, MIP-1β, RANTES, and/or TNF-α among CXCR5+ or CXCR5– memory CD8+ T cells in response to stimulation of splenocytes with overlapping peptides spanning SIV Gag (n = 4 Mamu-A*01+ rhesus macaques per group). Significance was determined using the permutation test in Simplified Presentation of Incredibly Complex Evaluations (SPICE) (detailed in Table 3).

In similar experiments, we compared the functionality of CXCR5+ and CXCR5– SIV-specific CD8+ T cells, measuring surface mobilization of CD107a and intracellular granzyme B, IFN-γ, macrophage inflammatory protein–1β (MIP-1β), RANTES, and TNF-α. CXCR5+ SIV-specific CD8+ T cells were more polyfunctional in the spleens of rhesus macaques with low VLs relative to rhesus macaques with high VLs and produced a wider range of effector molecules relative to CXCR5– SIV-specific CD8+ T cells (Figure 3B and Table 3).

Table 3 Functionality comparisons for CXCR5+ versus CXCR5– memory CD8+ T cells in rhesus macaques with high versus low VLs

SIV-specific CD8+ T cell clonotypes targeting CM9 are structurally diverse. The early mobilization of public clonotypes and the subsequent mobilization of cross-reactive private clonotypes directed against biologically constrained epitopes have been associated with enhanced control of HIV/SIV (15, 18). We therefore used an unbiased molecular approach to characterize all expressed TCRβ locus (TRB) gene rearrangements in flow-sorted Mamu-A*01–restricted CM9-specific CD8+ T cell populations (Supplemental Figure 2) isolated at necropsy from each anatomical site in rhesus macaques with high (Supplemental Figure 3) or low VLs (Supplemental Figure 4). Data were normalized before analysis to correct for differences in sample size (29, 30). The number of unique clonotypes per anatomical site was similar in rhesus macaques with high (median 6, range 1–16) and low VLs (median 7, range 1–13). Moreover, no consistent anatomical differences in repertoire diversity were apparent between or within these outcome-defined groups, and accordingly, no correlations were detected between repertoire diversity and either the amount of CD4+ T FH cell–associated viral DNA or the plasma burden of viral RNA (data not shown and Figure 4A). There were some conspicuous anatomical differences in repertoire similarity, however, most notably between lymphoid and mucosal sites in certain rhesus macaques with high or low VLs (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Clonotypic architecture of CM9-specific CD8+ T cell populations. (A) Repertoire diversity in rhesus macaques with high (n = 6) or low VLs (n = 6). (B) Repertoire similarity in rhesus macaques with high (n = 6) or low VLs (n = 6). (C) TRBV gene use in rhesus macaques with high VLs (n = 6). (D) TRBV gene use in rhesus macaques with low VLs (n = 6). (E) CDR3β amino acid use in rhesus macaques with high VLs (n = 6). (F) CDR3β amino acid use in rhesus macaques with low VLs (n = 6). Significance was determined using the permutation test in SPICE (C and D).

A vast majority of CM9-specific clonotypes in both groups incorporated CDR3β loops spanning 14 amino acids, with equivalent representation at each anatomical site (Supplemental Figure 5). Irrespective of anatomical location, preferential use of TRBV6-1 and TRBV9 was observed in rhesus macaques with high VLs (Figure 4C), and preferential use of TRBV6-1, TRBV10-2, and TRBV13 was observed in rhesus macaques with low VLs (Figure 4D). Similarly, preferential use of TRBJ1-5 and TRBJ2-1 was observed in rhesus macaques with high VLs (Supplemental Figure 6A), and preferential use of TRBJ1-5 was observed in rhesus macaques with low VLs (Supplemental Figure 6B). No clear motifs were observed among non–germline-encoded CDR3β residues, irrespective of VL (Figure 4, E and F).

SIV-specific CD8+ T cell clonotypes targeting CM9 are anatomically discrete. To substantiate the observed anatomical differences in repertoire similarity, we assessed the distribution of CM9-specific clonotypes across peripheral blood and tissue sites, again comparing rhesus macaques with high versus low VLs. A degree of clonotype sharing was apparent in each individual rhesus macaque, most notably between the spleen and the peripheral blood and between the MLNs and the GI tract (Figure 5, A and B). However, many clonotypes were either unique to a particular anatomical site or preferentially located in a particular anatomical site, most commonly the GI tract (Figure 5, A and B). No obvious anatomical differences in clonotype sharing were detected between groups, although unique clonotypes were significantly more common in the MLNs of rhesus macaques with low VLs relative to rhesus macaques with high VLs (Figure 5C). Equivalent levels of sharing between groups were also observed for clonotypes stratified by the number of occupied sites (Figure 5D). In general, the number of anatomical sites occupied by a given clonotype increased as the frequency of a given clonotype increased at any given anatomical site, and this was true across all sampled tissues (Figure 5E and Table 4). However, there were exceptions to this pattern, especially in the GI tract, where some clonotypes occurred at high frequencies with no sharing (e.g., rhesus macaque 591) or sharing restricted to the MLNs (e.g., rhesus macaque 863), and other clonotypes occurred at low frequencies with sharing across all anatomical sites (e.g., rhesus macaques 760 and F98) (Figure 5, A and B). Moreover, approximately 40% of clonotypes were unique to each site, rising to more than 55% in the peripheral blood and the GI tract, and most of the shared clonotypes in the peripheral blood were found in the spleen but not in the GI tract (Figure 5F). These clonotypically distinct SIV-specific CD8+ T cell populations were nonetheless functionally equivalent across various tissue sites, at least after stimulation with nonlimiting concentrations of CM9 (Figure 5G).

Figure 5 CM9-specific CD8+ T cell clonotypes are anatomically discrete. (A) Frequency of individual clonotypes across various anatomical sites in rhesus macaques with high VLs. (B) Frequency of individual clonotypes across various anatomical sites in rhesus macaques with low VLs. (C) Proportion of clonotypes detected in 1 (unique) or more than 1 (shared) anatomical site in rhesus macaques with high (n = 6) or low VLs (n = 6). Significance was determined using the χ2 test. **P < 0.01. (D) Proportion of clonotypes shared across the indicated number of anatomical sites in rhesus macaques with high (n = 6) or low VLs (n = 6). Significance was determined using the Mann-Whitney U test. (E) Correlation between the number of occupied anatomical sites and clonotype frequency in the GI tract. Significance was determined using Spearman’s rank correlation with linear regression. (F) Schematic representation of clonotype sharing across distinct anatomical sites (n = 12 Mamu-A*01+ rhesus macaques). Values in parentheses refer to unique clonotypes at each anatomical site (%). (G) Pie charts depict relative expression of CD107a, IFN-γ, MIP-1β, RANTES, and/or TNF-α among clonotypically distinct (TCR Vβ1+ or TCR Vβ23+) CM9-specific memory CD8+ T cells in response to stimulation of various tissue homogenates with overlapping peptides spanning SIV Gag (n = 4 Mamu-A*01+ rhesus macaques per group). Clonotypes found in multiple tissues (circulating) were distinguished from clonotypes found in 1 tissue (resident). Significance was determined using the permutation test in SPICE.

Table 4 Correlations between the number of occupied anatomical sites and clonotype frequency at each anatomical site

Public clonotypes were identified on the basis of sharing at the amino acid level across more than 1 rhesus macaque in our cohort and/or across previously reported data sets from other rhesus macaques (refs. 14, 15, 31 and Figure 6, A and B). No significant differences in the anatomical distribution of public clonotypes were detected between or within groups (Figure 6C). However, public clonotypes with identical nucleotide sequences were shared across anatomical sites more commonly than private clonotypes in individual rhesus macaques, irrespective of VL (Figure 6D).