AAV8-vectored suprachoroidal gene transfer produces widespread ocular transgene expression

Suprachoroidal injection of AAV8.GFP in rats results in GFP expression in RPE and photoreceptors throughout a large portion of the eye. The suprachoroid is a potential space between the choroid and the sclera that can be expanded by injection of fluid. Immediately after suprachoroidal injection of 3 μL India ink in a Brown Norway rat, the choroid was thickened and filled with ink on the side of the eye the injection was done (Figure 1A). There was gradual tapering to normal thickness by about half way around the eye, but ink was present within the choroid and extended all the way to the ora serrata opposite the injection site. High magnification views (Figure 1A, insets) showed that the ink extended from the sclera to the basal surface of the retinal pigmented epithelium (RPE) but did not enter the RPE or retina. Two weeks after suprachoroidal injection 1 mm posterior to the limbus of 3 μL containing 2.85 × 1010 gene copies (GCs) of AAV8.GFP in Brown Norway rats, a representative horizontal section through the equator of the globe showed green fluorescence in the choroid, RPE, and outer retina extending around the entire circumference of the eye (Figure 1B). Unlike an ocular section, which due to magnification allows visualization of modest levels of fluorescence, only very strong fluorescence can be visualized on flat mounts. So it is not surprising that while fluorescence was seen around the entire circumference of the eye in the section shown in Figure 1B, fluorescence could only be visualized in the quadrant proximal to the injection site on a retinal flat mount, with no detectable fluorescence on the opposite side of the eye (Figure 1C). There was strong GFP fluorescence throughout a slightly larger area of RPE flat mounts (Figure 1D). High magnification views showed considerable heterogeneity of GFP fluorescence within hexagonal RPE cells with bi-lobed nuclei (Figure 1E). One and 2 weeks after suprachoroidal injection of 2.85 × 1010 GCs of AAV8.GFP, mean levels of GFP protein measured by ELISA in RPE/choroid and retinal homogenates were high, in the range of 100 ng/mg protein (Figure 1F). There was no detectable GFP in liver by ELISA, indicating that there was not enough vector entering the systemic circulation to transduce liver cells. Sagittal ocular sections (anterior to posterior) 2 weeks after injection showed that fluorescence corresponded well to immunohistochemical staining with an anti–GFP antibody (Figure 1, G–L). In the posterior retina on the injected side of the eye, there was strong GFP staining in the RPE and the majority of photoreceptor cell bodies, inner segments, and outer segments (Figure 1, G–I). At the equator on the opposite side of the eye, there was strong staining in RPE, but fewer photoreceptor cell bodies, inner segments, and outer segments had detectable staining (Figure 1, J–L).

Figure 1 Widespread expression of GFP after suprachoroidal injection of AAV8.GFP in rats. (A) Immediately after suprachoroidal injection of India ink (3 μL) in rats, frozen sections showed increased choroidal thickness on the side of injection that tapered to normal, but ink extended completely around the eye. Scale bar: 1000 μm. High magnification showed ink from the sclera to the basal surface of the RPE (insets; scale bar: 100 μm). (B) Two weeks after suprachoroidal injection of 2.85 × 1010 GCs of AAV8.GFP, 10-μm horizontal frozen sections at the equator showed GFP in the retina and RPE extending around entire circumference of the eye. Scale bar: 500 μm. (C) A retinal flat mount showed high GFP expression in about one-fifth of the retina from anterior edge posteriorly nearly to the optic nerve. Scale bar: 500 μm. (D) There was GFP throughout about one-fifth of a RPE flat mount from the anterior edge posteriorly almost to the optic nerve. Scale bar: 500 μm. (E) Higher magnification of boxed region shows strong GFP fluorescence in some RPE cells and little fluorescence in others. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F) The mean ± SEM level of GFP measured by ELISA was high in retinal or RPE/choroid homogenates at 1 and 2 weeks after suprachoroidal injection (n = 10 for each group). Two weeks after vector injection, an ocular section through the posterior part of the eye near the optic nerve shows strong fluorescence in the RPE, photoreceptor cell bodies, inner segments, and outer segments (G). The same section immunohistochemically stained with anti-GFP antibody (H) and merged with the image in G shows that the fluorescence is due to GFP (I; scale bar: 50 μm). An ocular section from the equator of the eye on the side opposite the site of injection shows strong GFP expression in RPE but in a minority of photoreceptor cell bodies and inner segments (J–L; scale bars: 50 μm). INL, inner nuclear layer; ONL, outer nuclear layer; IS, photoreceptor inner segment; OS, photoreceptor outer segment; RPE, retinal pigmented epithelium.

A transverse section (injected side to opposite side) half way between the equator and the posterior pole 2 weeks after suprachoroidal injection of 2.85 × 1010 GCs of AAV8.GFP showed fluorescence in the RPE and outer retina that was strongest on the injected side of the eye (bottom), but that extended around to the opposite side (Figure 2, upper). High power views of the boxed regions showed immunohistochemical staining for GFP in RPE and photoreceptor cell bodies, inner segments, and outer segments. Compared with the 2 remote quadrants (Figure 2, A and B), GFP staining was stronger in the 2 quadrants closer to the injection site (Figure 2, C and D). There was good correspondence between GFP fluorescence and anti–GFP staining (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129085DS1). Interestingly, photoreceptor inner and outer segments contained substantial levels of GFP in all 4 locations, but there was less GFP within photoreceptor cell bodies in the remote locations. There was little GFP in cells of the inner retina (Figure 2, A and D). A transverse section half way between the equator and the posterior pole 2 weeks after subretinal injection of 2.85 × 1010 GCs of AAV8.GFP showed strong fluorescence in the outer retina and RPE on one side of the eye, but no detectable fluorescence on the opposite side of the eye (Figure 2, lower). Compared with the 2 remote quadrants which showed minimal immunohistochemical staining for GFP (Figure 2, E and F), there was strong staining for GFP in the 2 quadrants on the side of the injection (Figure 2, G and H).

Figure 2 Expression of GFP throughout the posterior retina and RPE 2 weeks after suprachoroidal or subretinal injection of AAV8.GFP in rats. Two weeks after suprachoroidal injection of 2.85 × 1010 GCs of AAV8.GFP in rats, a transverse section showed more intense fluorescence in the retina on the side of the eye where the injection was performed (bottom), but was detectable around the entire circumference of the eye. The section was immunohistochemically stained with anti-GFP (red), and magnified views of the boxed regions on the side opposite the injection site (A and B) or on the same side (C and D) are shown. (A) In this region remote from the injection, there is strong GFP expression in some but not all RPE cells. Almost all photoreceptor inner segments (IS) and outer segments (OS) contain GFP, but few photoreceptor cell bodies in the outer nuclear layer (ONL). (B) In this second remote region, there are high levels of GFP in the RPE cells and photoreceptor IS and OS, but not cell bodies. Some cells in the inner nuclear layer (INL) and GCL contain GFP (C and D). In the 2 regions on the injected side of the eye, there are high levels of GFP in RPE cells and photoreceptor IS, OS, and cell bodies. There is a small artifactual retinal fold adjacent to the boxed area shown in D. Two weeks after subretinal injection of 2.85 × 1010 GCs of AAV8.GFP, there was strong GFP fluorescence and anti-GFP staining in RPE, photoreceptor IS, OS, and cell bodies in half of the eye where the retina had been detached by the vector (G and H), but not the other half (E and F). Scale bars: 100 μm for high power; 500 μm for low power.

Augmentation of GFP expression by a second suprachoroidal AAV8.GFP injection in rats. To evaluate if a second injection would increase transduction, rats (n = 21) had suprachoroidal injections of 2.85 × 1010 GCs of AAV8.GFP in both eyes and 3 days later had a second suprachoroidal injection of 2.85 × 1010 GCs on the opposite side of one eye. Fourteen days after the injection in both eyes and 11 days after the second injection in one eye, a representative RPE flat mount showed GFP fluorescence on one side for the single injection eye (Figure 3A) and strong fluorescence on both sides for the double injection eye (Figure 3B). The mean percentage of RPE flat mount coverage with strong GFP fluorescence was 18.9% in single injection eyes compared with 30.5% in eyes that received 2 injections (n = 6, P = 0.026). The remainder of the rats had measurement of GFP protein by ELISA in homogenates of RPE/choroid and retina. There was a significant increase in mean level of GFP protein per mg total protein in eyes that received 2 injections compared with those that receive a single injection (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Increase in area and level of GFP expression after a second suprachoroidal injection of AAV8.GFP in rats. Brown Norway rats (n = 21) were given a 3 μL suprachoroidal injection containing 2.85 × 1010 GCs of AAV8.GFP vector superiorly in both eyes. Three days later, one eye was given an inferior 3 μL suprachoroidal injection containing 2.85 × 1010 GCs of AAV8.GFP and the other eye received no injection. After 11 days, RPE flat mounts showed high GFP fluorescence in 1 localized region of eyes that had received 1 injection (A) and in 2 regions of eyes that received 2 injections (B); scale bars: 1000 μm. The mean percentage of total RPE area that was fluorescent was significantly greater in eyes that received 2 injections (30.52%) compared with those that received 1 injection (18.85 %, n = 6, P = 0.026 by Mann-Whitney U test). (C) For the remaining 15 rats, 2 eyes in the single injection group had been traumatized and could not be used, but for the remainder, homogenates of RPE/choroid and retinas were used to measure total protein and then GFP protein was measured by ELISA. The mean (± SEM) level of GFP per mg protein was significantly higher in retinas and RPE/choroid from eyes that received 2 injections compared with those that received 1 injection. *P = 0.0008; **P = 0.005 by Mann-Whitney U test and unpaired t test.

Suprachoroidal injection with AAV9.GFP, but not AAV2.GFP, provides GFP expression comparable to that seen with AAV8.GFP. Two weeks after suprachoroidal injection of 2.85 × 1010 GCs of AAV9.GFP, retinal flat mounts showed strong fluorescence in the quadrant in which the injection was done, with no detectable fluorescence on the opposite side of the eye (Supplemental Figure 2A). RPE/choroid flat mounts also showed strong GFP fluorescence in the quadrant in which the injection was done (Supplemental Figure 2B), and high magnification view of the boxed region showed heterogeneity of GFP fluorescence within RPE cells similar to that seen after AAV8.GFP injection (Supplemental Figure 2C). Two weeks after suprachoroidal injection of 2.0 × 1010 GCs of AAV2.GFP there was a small focal area of fluorescence limited to the far periphery of the retina (Supplemental Figure 2D) and RPE (Supplemental Figure 2E) near the injection site. A magnified view of the boxed region showed strong fluorescence in some RPE cells and weak fluorescence in others (Supplemental Figure 2F). An ocular section at the equator superiorly in an eye injected with AAV9.GFP showed GFP in RPE, photoreceptor inner and outer segments, and some photoreceptor cell bodies (Supplemental Figure 2G). An ocular section from the periphery of the eye near the injection site in an eye injected with AAV2.GFP showed GFP in RPE cells (Supplemental Figure 2H).

Suprachoroidal injection of RGX-314 suppresses VEGF-induced vasodilation and vascular leakage. The above studies with AAV8.GFP show that suprachoroidal injections of AAV8 vectors can provide widespread transgene expression in the RPE/choroid and retina, but provide no information on potential biological effects. We therefore performed experiments with RGX-314, an AAV8 vector that expresses an anti–VEGF Fab that selectively binds human but not rat or mouse VEGF. Subretinal injection of RGX-314 strongly suppresses retinal and choroidal neovascularization (NV) in transgenic mice that express human VEGF in the retina (13). We are unable to perform suprachoroidal injections in mice due to the small size of the eye. Therefore, we tested the effects of RGX-314 in a rat model of human VEGF-induced leakage. Rats were given a suprachoroidal or a subretinal injection of 1.2 × 108 GCs of RXG-314 in one eye and vehicle in the fellow eye. We previously demonstrated that we could not visualize fluorescence in the retina after suprachoroidal injection of 2.85 × 1010 GCs of AAV8.GFP by photography using the same filters used for fluorescein angiography, but to avoid any possible concern, we used vehicle rather than GFP vector for controls in this part of the experiment. At 2 weeks after injection, rats were given an intravitreous injection of 100 ng recombinant human VEGF 165 (VEGF) in each eye. Twenty-four hours later, fundus photographs showed normal retinas and retinal vessels in eyes that had previously been given an injection of RGX-314, either by suprachoroidal route (Figure 4A) or subretinal route (Figure 4C). In contrast, fellow control eyes that had previously been given a suprachoroidal (Figure 4B) or subretinal (Figure 4D) injection of vehicle showed dilated, engorged vessels and in some cases hemorrhages (Figure 4B, arrow). Fluorescein angiograms showed retinal vessels with normal caliber and sharp margins in eyes given suprachoroidal (Figure 4E) or subretinal (Figure 4G) injection of RGX-314, while those given suprachoroidal (Figure 4F) or subretinal (Figure 4H) injection of vehicle showed dilated vessels with somewhat hazy margins. The findings 7 weeks after vector injection were similar to those seen 2 weeks after injection. Eyes that had been given suprachoroidal or subretinal injection of RGX-314 showed normal retinas and retinal vessels with normal caliber and sharp margins (Figure 4, I, K, M, O), while fellow eye controls that had been given suprachoroidal or subretinal injection of vehicle (Figure 4, J, L, N, P) showed retinal hemorrhages (Figure 4, J and L, arrows) and dilated retinal vessels with indistinct margins (an indication of leakage).

Figure 4 Suprachoroidal versus subretinal injection of RGX-314. Rats were given suprachoroidal (SC) or subretinal (SR) injection of 1.2 × 108 GCs of RGX-314 in one eye and SC or SR vehicle injection in the other eye. After 2 weeks, intravitreous VEGF (100 ng) was given and 24 hours later, fundus photographs showed normal retinas and retinal vessels in eyes given SC (A) or SR (C) injection of RGX-314, whereas SC (B) or SR (D) vehicle controls showed dilated, engorged vessels and hemorrhages (B, arrow). Fluorescein angiograms (FAs) showed normal caliber vessels with sharp margins in SC (E) or SR (G) RGX-314–injected eyes, whereas vehicle controls showed dilated vessels with blurred margins (F and H). Results were similar 7 weeks after vector injection. Twenty-four hours after VEGF (100 ng) injection, eyes that had been given SC (I and M) or SR (K and O) injection of RGX-314 showed normal retinal vessels with sharp margins in FAs, whereas vehicle controls showed dilated retinal vessels and hemorrhages (J and L, arrows), and hazy margins in FAs (N and P). (Q) Two or 7 weeks after SC or SR injection of RGX-314 or AAV8.GFP in the fellow eye, mean (± SEM) vitreous albumin measured by ELISA 24 hours after VEGF (100 ng) injection was significantly less in SC or SR RGX-314–injected eyes versus fellow eye controls (n = 10, *P < 0.03 by unpaired t test). (R) Mean (± SEM) anti–VEGF Fab in the retina and RPE/choroid were high 2 or 7 weeks after RGX-314 injection with no significant difference between the SC and SR routes of injection at each time point (n ≥ 5).

Serum albumin provides a widely used endogenous marker for vascular leakage in the retina (14–18). In naive WT rats, there is a relatively low level of albumin in the vitreous that varies little among different rats (Figure 4Q, naive). In rodent eyes given an intravitreous injection of VEGF or in the eyes of rodents with retinal/choroidal vascular disease, albumin from serum leaks into the vitreous and the amount of albumin in the vitreous provides a quantitative assessment of excessive vascular permeability (19, 20). Twenty-four hours after intravitreous injection of 100 ng VEGF, eyes that had 2 or 7 weeks before been given suprachoroidal or subretinal injection of RGX-314 had significantly lower mean vitreous albumin than fellow eye controls that had been given suprachoroidal or subretinal injection of AAV8.GFP (Figure 4Q). AAV8.GFP was used as control in this portion of the experiment because it is a biochemically irrelevant vector, and visualization, which could be confounded by any GFP fluorescence if it were discernable, was not part of the assessment. The mean level of anti–VEGF Fab protein in retina and RPE/choroid was similarly high 2 and 7 weeks after suprachoroidal or subretinal injection of 1.2 × 108 GC, with no significant difference between the 2 routes of administration in either tissue at both time points (Figure 4R). Thus, the total amount of transgene expression is similar when the same amount of vector is injected into the suprachoroidal or subretinal space.

Suprachoroidal injection of AAV8.GFP in nonhuman primates and pigs. In order to evaluate suprachoroidal gene transfer in eyes closer in size and structure to human eyes, 3 rhesus monkeys and one Yorkshire pig were given a suprachoroidal injection of 50 μL containing 4.75 × 1011 GCs of AAV8.GFP in each eye. The monkeys showed no detectable neutralizing anti-AAV8 serum antibodies prior to injection. Twenty-one days after injection, serum titers for neutralizing anti-AAV8 serum antibodies was 1:256 in 2 monkeys and 1:512 in the third. Retinal and RPE/choroid flat mounts 21 days after injection were prepared and because the monkey eye is much larger than a rat eye, even at low magnification only a small portion of a flat mount can be captured in a single photographic image. A composite generated by stitching overlapping images together showed high GFP expression throughout approximately one-third of the retinal flat mount (Figure 5A). Higher magnification of the midperiphery of an RPE/choroid flat mount in the quadrant of the injection showed heterogeneity of GFP expression with some RPE cells showing strong fluorescence and others showing little or none (Figure 5B). Additional magnification showed the hexagonal shape of the RPE cells (Figure 5C). Lighter, more homogeneous fluorescence was seen in posterior RPE cells adjacent to the optic nerve (Figure 5, D and E). In contrast, the lower half of the RPE flat mount showed no detectable fluorescence, indicating that the fluorescence seen in the quadrants adjacent to the suprachoroidal injection of AAV8.GFP was due to GFP expression and not autofluorescence. Retinal flat mounts showed many fluorescent cells in the multilayered retina extending posteriorly to the cut edge of retina where it had been severed from the optic nerve (Figure 5F). Two weeks after a suprachoroidal injection of 50 μL containing 4.75 × 1011 GCs of AAV8.GFP in a Yorkshire pig, an ocular section from posterior retina in the quadrant the injection was done showed colocalization of fluorescence and anti-GFP staining in RPE and photoreceptor inner and outer segments and cell bodies (Figure 5G). There was also a small region of GFP expression in the inner retina.