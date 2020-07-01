HDAC inhibitors elicit metabolic reprogramming by targeting super-enhancers in glioblastoma models

Warburg effect–related genes are associated with super-enhancers in GBM cells and tissues. The Warburg effect consists of genes encoding for enzymes or transporters involved in glycolysis, the pentose phosphate pathway (PPP), and fatty acid synthesis (Figure 1, A–C). ChIP of acetylated H3K27 (H3K27ac) coupled with next-generation sequencing followed by computational analysis revealed super-enhancers across a number of these genes (Figure 1, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129049DS1). Similarly, when we analyzed published ChIP-Seq data, we noted that GBM tissues harbor super-enhancers related to genes linked to the Warburg effect as well (Figure 1D). In contrast, normal brain revealed significantly smaller peaks in the same regions, in keeping with the notion that the Warburg effect is a tumor-associated phenomenon that may be epigenetically targeted for therapy.

Figure 1 Identification of super-enhancers in the desert of Warburg effect–related genes that are disrupted by HDAC inhibitors. (A) ChIP of H3K27ac coupled with next-generation sequencing of NCH644 and U87 GBM cells was performed followed by super-enhancer (SE) analysis. Shown are the super-enhancers of genes involved in glycolysis, the PPP, and fatty acid synthesis (Warburg effect–related genes). The peak located at the HK2 locus in the NCH644 cells is slightly below the cutoff and therefore a strong enhancer. (B) “Reactome analysis” of mutual super-enhancer genes in NCH644, U87, and LN229 GBM cells. FDR Q < 0.05. (C) The Warburg effect consists of genes encoding for enzymes or transporters involved in glycolysis, the PPP, or fatty acid synthesis. (D) Published ChIP-Seq (H3K27ac) data for GBMs and normal brain tissue (pileup values are indicated) (GSE101148 and GSE17312). (E and F) Representation of global disruption of the super-enhancer landscape of NCH644 cells treated with Pb. FC, fold change. (G) Heatmaps of super-enhancers in control- and HDAC inhibitor–exposed NCH644 and U87 GBM cells. Scale bar indicates the intensities. (H) ChIP-Seq (H3K27ac) was performed in NCH644 and U87 cells treated with vehicle (DMSO), Pb, or Ro. Shown are the respective tracks around the Myc locus (pileup values are indicated). (I) ChIP-Seq (H3K27ac) was performed in NCH644 cells treated with vehicle, Pb, or Ro. Shown are the respective tracks around HK2, GAPDH, and ENO1.

FDA-approved HDAC inhibitors disrupt super-enhancers related to the Warburg effect. The recent literature suggests that HDAC inhibitors may potently disrupt super-enhancers (13, 14). Therefore, we performed tests to determine whether HDAC inhibitors are capable of interfering with the super-enhancer landscape in GBM model systems. We performed ChIP-Seq in the presence or absence of the pan-HDAC inhibitor Pb or the selective HDAC inhibitor Ro. We found that in both patient-derived stem-like NCH644 GBM cells and U87 GBM cells, Pb and Ro treatment led to a global disruption of the super-enhancer landscape with reduced binding of RNA polymerase II (Rpb1) (Figure 1, E–I, and Supplemental Figure 1, B–J), including Warburg effect–related genes such as MYC, hexokinase 2 (HK2), GAPDH, and enolase 1 (ENO1). HDAC2 ChIP-Seq on our cell lines revealed that this enzyme colocalized with the super-enhancer identified by H3K27ac ChIP-Seq (Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 1E). Gene ontology (GO) analysis suggested an impaired RNA polymerase II–related transcription (Supplemental Figure 1J). Transcriptome analysis validated the suppression of many of these mRNAs (Supplemental Figure 1G).

To confirm these changes, we evaluated glycolysis-related transcripts in the stem-like GBM cells NCH644 and NCH421k as well as in established U87 GBM cells following treatment with Pb or Ro (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Our findings highlighted a suppression of key glycolytic transcripts at the mRNA level, including transporter genes encoding for glucose transporter 1 (SLC2A1) as well as key enzymes such as genes encoding for hexokinase 2 (HK2), ATP-dependent 6-phosphofructokinase, liver type (PFKL), GAPDH, ENO1, and lactate dehydrogenase A (LDHA), which was partially recapitulated by HDAC1/-2 silencing (Supplemental Figure 2C). We validated some of these key enzymes at the protein level and found that Pb and Ro reduced the protein expression of HK2, GLUT1, LDHA, and c-Myc accompanied by enhanced acetylation of H3K27 in NCH644 and U87 cells (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2D).

Figure 2 HDAC inhibitors reverse the Warburg effect. (A) Real-time PCR analysis of genes related to glycolysis from stem-like NCH644 GBM cells treated with 0.5 μM Pb or 2 nM Ro for 24 hours (n = 3–4). (B) Real-time PCR analysis of genes related to glycolysis from established U87 GBM cells treated with 0.5 μM Pb or 5 nM Ro for 24 hours (n = 3–4). (C) Analysis of protein lysate from NCH644 cells treated with the indicated concentration of Pb (LDHA, c-Myc, vinculin [loading control]: protein capillary electrophoresis [PCE]; HK2, actin [loading control]: standard Western blot gel; Ace-H3, H3 [loading control]: standard Western blot) or Ro for 24 hours (LDHA, c-Myc, HK2, vinculin [loading control]: PCE; Ace-H3, H3 [loading control]: standard Western blot). (D) U87 GBM cells were treated with 0.5 μM Pb for 24 hours and analyzed by LC/MS followed by metabolite (Met) pathway analysis. (E and F) Quantifications of glycolysis-related metabolites from NCH644 and U87 cells treated with 0.5 μM Pb for 24 hours (n = 3–4). GLU, glucose; G-6P, glucose-6-phosphate; F1,6BP, fructose-1,6-bisphosphate; 3-PGA, glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate; 3-PG, 3-phosphoglycerate; PEP, phosphoenolpyruvate; PYR, pyruvate; LAC, lactate. (G and H) NCH644 and U87 cells were exposed to 0.2 μM Pb, and the OCR and ECAR were recorded (n = 3). (I) U87 cells were treated and harvested as in E and F. Shown are the levels of ATP (determined by LC/MS). (J) PCE analysis of lysates from U87 cells treated with the indicated concentrations of Pb for 7 hours. (K) Quantifications of the relative abundances of the indicated 13C isotopologs from U-13C-glucose in U87 GBM cells treated with 0.5 μM Pb for 24 hours (n = 3). Data represent the mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Given these genomic changes in metabolism, we continued with a polar metabolite analysis using liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry (LC/MS), and metabolic pathway analysis suggested impairment of glycolysis in both neurosphere NCH644 and established U87 GBM cells (Figure 2, D–F). Next, we determined whether these reduced expression levels of glycolytic enzymes indeed translated into reduced glycolysis rates. To this end, we performed extracellular flux analysis and confirmed that Pb as well as Vr reduced the extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) with a concurrent increase in the oxygen consumption rate (OCR), suggesting a potential compensatory mechanism for energy production (Figure 2, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 2, E–G). These changes in energy metabolism were associated with a reduction in ATP levels, suggesting that an HDAC inhibitor–mediated reduction in glycolysis leads to energy deprivation, which in turn leads to a compensatory enhancement of the OCR (as a surrogate for the activation of oxidative phosphorylation [OXPHOS]) (Figure 2I). Low levels of ATP were also accompanied by an activation of AMP-activated protein kinase A (AMPKA) (Figure 2J and Supplemental Figure 3A). A transcriptional signature of energy deprivation supported these findings as well (Supplemental Figure 3B). We also tested whether AMPKA activation is pivotal for survival by silencing AMPKA expression through a shRNA. Our results indicated that knockdown of AMPKA had no impact on cell death mediated by the HDAC inhibitor (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D).

To further validate these observations, we performed carbon tracing with U-13C-glucose and found a significant reduction of lactate (m+3), in keeping with our extracellular flux analysis (Figure 2K). Similarly, other glycolytic intermediates or associated metabolites (e.g., nucleotides or ratios of metabolites) displayed a reduction in labeling and total levels and revealed reduced glucose carbon labeling (Supplemental Figure 3, E–H, and Supplemental Figure 4, A–E).

Aside from glycolysis, the Warburg effect encompasses additional metabolic pathways, including the PPP and related ribose production for nucleotide biosynthesis, serine synthesis, the hexosamine biosynthetic pathway, and lipid synthesis via the TCA cycle. We noted decreased U-13C-glucose labeling of metabolites associated with these pathways (Supplemental Figure 4, A–F). Given the pivotal role of the PPP in tumor growth, we analyzed the levels of metabolites from the oxidative and nonoxidative PPP and related metabolites (e.g., NADPH 2 and nucleotides) (Supplemental Figure 3, F–H). In like manner, we found a reduction of ribose-5-phosphate (m+5) and other related metabolites in U-13C-glucose carbon-tracing experiments (Figure 2K and Supplemental Figure 4B). Akin to glycolysis, we detected a pronounced reduction in the PPP, which was accompanied by a striking deregulation of the NADP/NADPH 2 ratio (up to 24 times higher in Pb-treated cells), suggesting that these cells harbored a significant deficiency in biosynthesis as well as in detoxification of ROS (Supplemental Figure 3, E, G, and H). Consistently, we found a reduction of the GSH/GSSG (reduced/oxidized glutathione) ratio and a significant reduction in total GSH levels (Supplemental Figure 3, E and G).

In alignment with PPP suppression, we detected a pronounced reduction in ribulose-5-phosphate, which is the precursor of phosphoribosyl pyrophosphate (PRPP), the key molecule for nucleotide synthesis (Supplemental Figure 3F). It came as no surprise that we found a reduction in purine and pyrimidine nucleotides, which suggested an impairment in nucleic acid synthesis (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H). We consistently detected reduced U-13C-glucose carbon labeling in nucleotides (Supplemental Figure 4C). We also observed a reduction in glycine labeling by U-13C-glucose, suggesting an impairment of the serine/glycine synthesis pathway upon exposure to the pan-HDAC inhibitor (Figure 2K). Finally, glucose carbon labeling of lipid synthesis–related glycerol-3-phosphate as well as of the hexosamine biosynthesis–related acetyl-glucosamine-1-phosphate was reduced (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). All in all, these characteristics support the notion that HDAC inhibition blocks the Warburg effect in GBM cells.

The c-Myc protein is involved in metabolic reprogramming elicited by HDAC inhibition. To elucidate the underlying mechanism by which the HDAC inhibitor orchestrates these changes in metabolism, we consulted our transcriptome data and found that both c-Myc and its targets were prominently suppressed in GBM cells treated with Pb (Figure 3, A–C). These observations were also confirmed by real-time PCR and protein expression analysis (Figure 3, D and E) and were highly linked to the earlier observation that HDAC inhibition resulted in disruption of super-enhancers. We assessed which HDACs were involved in the regulation of c-Myc transcriptional and protein levels and found involvement of both HDAC1 and HDAC2, respectively, in keeping with the observation that the HDAC1/-2 blocker Ro was sufficient to suppress c-Myc protein levels (Figure 3, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 5A). Next, we determined whether c-Myc was actually involved in the response to HDAC inhibitors and found that overexpression of c-Myc protected against a reduction in viability by Pb, Vr, and Ro (Figure 3H).

Figure 3 HDAC inhibitors suppress c-Myc protein levels and thereby reduce survival and glycolysis in GBM cells. (A) The top 9 pathways identified by GSEA of NCH644 cells treated with 0.5 μM Pb for 24 hours (transcriptome analysis). (B) GSEA plot. (C) Graphical representation of the FDR Q values versus NES derived from the analysis in A and B. (D) GBM cells were treated with Pb or were chronically exposed to Pb (n = 3). (E) GBM cells were treated with Ro or were chronically exposed to Ro (n = 4). (F) U87 GBM cells were transfected with HDAC1 siRNA (siHDAC1), HDAC2 siRNA (siHDAC2), or a combination of both (siHDAC1+2) (n = 3–4). (G) PCE analysis of lysates from U87 cells transfected with HDAC1 siRNA, HDAC2 siRNA, or a combination of both. (H) U87 cells were treated with the indicated concentrations of Pb, Ro, or Vr for 72 hours, and cellular viability was determined. (I) U87 cells expressing a c-Myc construct were treated with 0.2 μM Pb for 24 hours, and a glycolysis stress test was performed (n = 5). (J) ChIP-qPCR of different locations around the HK2 gene (promoter and exon 1) from the indicated cell lysate with either a c-Myc or IgG antibody (n = 3). (K) PCE analysis of U87 cells that were transfected with an siRNA against Myc-1 or Myc-2, treated with the indicated concentration of Pb for 24 hours, and analyzed for the indicated protein. (L) PCE analysis of lysates from U87 cells that were transduced with a c-Myc construct, treated with 0.5 μM Pb or 5 nM Ro for 24 hours, and analyzed for HK2. Data represent the mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test (F, I, and J) or by 1-way ANOVA (G and H). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. Ctrl, control; EV, empty vector; NES, normalized enrichment score; OE, overexpression; siNT, nontargeting siRNA .

Given that c-Myc is a transcription factor mastering aerobic glycolysis, we hypothesized that a HDAC inhibitor–mediated reduction of glycolysis occurs through c-Myc inhibition. We silenced c-Myc in 2 GBM cell lines using 2 c-Myc siRNAs and confirmed that silencing of c-Myc resulted in suppression of glycolytic key enzymes and transport proteins (Supplemental Figure 5B). Next, we analyzed the ectopic expression of c-Myc protein in 2 GBM cell lines. As anticipated, we found that c-Myc overexpression rescued HDAC inhibitor–mediated suppression of glycolysis and related parameters, supporting the idea of a primary role of c-Myc in regulating carbohydrate metabolism in the context of HDAC inhibitors, which we observed in 2 different cell lines of different genetic backgrounds (Figure 3I and Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). To establish a closer link between c-Myc and its function in regulating key glycolytic enzymes following treatment with HDAC inhibitors, we performed ChIP for c-Myc and assessed its binding to the promoter regions of HK2, Myc, and LDHA and found that c-Myc avidly bound to all these regions (Figure 3J and Supplemental Figure 5E). However, following HDAC inhibitor treatment, the interactions of c-Myc with these promoter regions were disrupted. Rescue experiments with c-Myc revealed that overexpression of c-Myc counteracted the HDAC inhibitor–mediated reduction in HK2, and when c-Myc levels were silenced by 2 siRNAs, no further reduction was noted following Pb treatment (Figure 3, K and L). As a side note and in keeping with the disruption of the Myc super-enhancer, we also noted a reduced presence of the H3K27ac mark within intron 1 of the Myc gene (Supplemental Figure 5F). All in all, these findings strongly suggest a key role of c-Myc in HDAC inhibitor–mediated regulation of glycolysis.

Acute and chronic HDAC inhibitor exposure leads to activation of oxidative metabolism. We sought to determine how HDAC inhibitor–treated cells counteract glycolysis inhibition. Our extracellular flux analysis showed that acute HDAC inhibitor treatment resulted in an increase in the OCR (Figure 2H). This finding was confirmed in PDX GBM12 cells that, upon acute treatment with Pb, showed an increase in the OCR as well (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). We evaluated the impact of OXPHOS on the survival of cells subjected to acute HDAC inhibitor treatment. To this purpose, we interfered with ATP synthesis through inhibition of respiratory complex V by oligomycin. We found that treatment with oligomycin along with Pb or Ro synergistically reduced the viability of several different model systems (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 6, C–E). These results suggest that broad and selective HDAC inhibitors render tumor cells more dependent on oxidative energy metabolism. We also evaluated HDAC inhibitor susceptibilities in cells that had been cultured in the presence of galactose, which over time renders cells more reliant on oxidative energy metabolism. As anticipated, galactose-treated cells were slightly more resistant to the HDAC inhibitors Pb and Vr (Supplemental Figure 6F). Similarly, chronically exposed GBM cells were more sensitive to oligomycin than were controls (Supplemental Figure 6G). Increased mitochondrial respiration is regulated at several levels. In turn, we determined protein expression levels of the 5 respiratory chain complexes and found that expression especially of complex I and complex II (succinate dehydrogenase complex iron sulfur subunit B [SDHB] and succinate dehydrogenase complex flavoprotein subunit A [SDHA]) was increased following HDAC inhibitor treatment (acute and chronic), enabling higher OXPHOS activity (Figure 4, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 6H). Given the earlier involvement of c-Myc in metabolic regulation following HDAC inhibition, we tested whether the increase in the components of the electron transport chain was dependent on c-Myc. Our results indicated that c-Myc overexpression partially counteracted the Pb-mediated increase in OXPHOS complexes (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 6I).

Figure 4 HDAC inhibitors drive oxidative energy metabolism. (A) Isobolograms show the results for U87, NCH644, GBM12, and LN229 cells that were treated with Pb in the presence of oligomycin (Oli) for 72 hours. (B) PCE analyses of U87 and LN229 cells treated with Pb for 24 hours. (C) Western blots of the OXPHOS complex from parental U87 and LN229 GBM cells and U87 and LN229 GBM cells chronically exposed to Pb (PbR). (D) Western blots of the OXPHOs complex from U87 cells treated with Pb for 24 hours. (E) U87 cells were transduced with a c-Myc construct, treated with Pb for 24 hours, and analyzed for OXPHOS complexes. (F and G) OCR and OXPHOS-driven ATP production rates in U87 and LN229 cells chronically exposed to Pb (n = 3). (H) Electron microscopic images of parental U87 cells and U87 cells chronically Pb. Arrows highlight mitochondria. Scale bar: 500 nm. (I) Parental U87 and LN229 cells and U98 and LN229 cells chronically exposed to Pb were stained with MitoTracker and analyzed by flow cytometry (n = 3). (J and K) NCH644 and U87 cells were treated with Pb, stained with MitoTracker, and analyzed by flow cytometry (n = 3). (L) c-Myc construct–transduced U87 cells were treated with Pb for 24 hours, stained with MitoTracker, and analyzed by flow cytometry (n = 3). (M) TCA cycle metabolites in parental U87 cells or U87 cells chronically exposed to Pb (n = 3). (N) Parental U87 cells or U87 cells chronically exposed to Pb were cultured in DMEM media (25 mM U-13C-glucose, 4 mM glutamine) for 24 hours (n = 3). (O) U87 parental cells or U87 cells chronically exposed to Pb were cultured in DMEM media (25 mM glucose, 4 mM U-13C-glutamine) for 24 hours (n = 3). (P) Parental U87 cells or U87 cells chronically exposed to Pb were cultured in DMEM media (5 mM glucose, 1 mM glutamine, 100 μM U-13C-palmitic acid) for 24 hours (n = 3). Data represent the mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test (F–I and L–P) or 1-way ANOVA (J and K). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Aside from acute treatment, it is paramount to consider model systems in which cells have been chronically exposed to a drug compound. This will ultimately elucidate the mechanisms by which tumor cells manage to evade therapy and lead to the identification of targets to circumvent this phenomenon. The LN229 and U87 cells subjected to chronic Pb (PbR) treatment showed an increased number of OXPHOS complexes and larger, tubular-shaped mitochondria, accompanied by higher mtDNA levels, enhanced OCR, OXPHOS-related ATP production, and metabolites related to the TCA cycle (Figure 4, F–M, Supplemental Figure 6J, and Supplemental Figure 7, A–I). The increase in mitochondria size was already appreciable after 24 hours of treatment with HDAC inhibitors, albeit to a lesser extent (Figure 4, J and K). Akin to the electron transport subunits, c-Myc was involved in regulating the size of mitochondria following HDAC inhibitor treatment, since overexpression of c-Myc partially attenuated the HDAC inhibitor–mediated increase in mitochondria size (Figure 4L and Supplemental Figure 7J).

The TCA cycle serves as a siphon for carbons to be oxidized to CO 2 or, alternatively, for their usage in biosynthesis (anaplerosis). In this vein, we determined the fate of U-13C-glucose, U-13C-glutamine, and U-13C-palmitic acid carbons in the context of chronic HDAC inhibitor treatment (Figures 4, M–P). Acute pan-HDAC inhibitor treatment resulted in an overall reduced labeling of TCA cycle metabolites by glucose carbons despite an increase in the OCR, suggesting that glucose oxidation was not the primary source that yielded the enhanced oxidative phenotype by acute pan-HDAC inhibitor treatment (Supplemental Figure 4F). This picture changes in the context of chronic pan-HDAC inhibitor treatment, which resulted in enhanced labeling of most TCA cycle metabolites by glucose carbons (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). However, overall, labeling of citric acid was reduced, and a decrease in the m+2 citrate was noted, suggesting that glucose oxidation was decreased (Figure 4N). Instead, we detected a relative increase in the m+3 citrate isotopolog, pointing toward enhanced anaplerosis (Figure 4N). In turn, enhanced anaplerosis likely serves as a driver to enable oxidation of other potential substrates, such as fatty acids. Although the citrate showed decreased labeling from glutamine, it revealed enhanced labeling from carbons derived from palmitic acid, with increased labeling of the m+2 citric acid isotopolog, indicative of enhanced fatty acid oxidation (FAO) following HDAC inhibitor treatment (Figure 4, O and P, and Supplemental Figure 8, C and D). It is noteworthy that Ro appeared to elicit the most prominent increase in the m+2 citric acid isotopolog derived from palmitic acid, suggesting that HDAC1/-2 inhibition may be critical for the engagement in FAO (Supplemental Figure 8E).

FDA-approved HDAC inhibitors reprogram tumor cell oxidative metabolism through H3K27ac modification of the PGC1α promoter. In seeking to identify regulators of the metabolic phenotype elicited by HDAC inhibition, we discovered that PGC1α, a master regulator of mitochondrial biogenesis (15), was increased on HDAC inhibitor–treated cells (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 9A). The increase in PGC1α mRNA and protein levels appeared to be inversely correlated with c-Myc levels (Figure 5, B–E). This finding is consistent with an earlier report (16) demonstrating that c-Myc suppresses PGC1α transcripts in model systems of pancreatic cancer stem cells.

Figure 5 Pan- and selective HDAC inhibitors upregulate PGC1α in a partially c-Myc–dependent manner to drive respiration. (A) GBM cells were treated with Pb or Ro or chronically exposed to Pb or Ro (n = 3–4). (B) PCE analyses of U87 cells transfected with Myc siRNA and treated with Pb or Ro for 24 hours. (C) PCE analyses of U87 cells transfected with siRNA HDAC1, HDAC2, or a combination of both. (D and E) Real-time PCR analysis of U87 cells transfected with HDAC1 siRNA, HDAC2 siRNA, or a combination of both (n = 3–4). (F) ChIP-Seq profile of parental U87 and LN229 cells or U87 and LN229 cells chronically exposed to Pb with an antibody against H3K27ac or Rpb1. Shown are the respective tracks around the desert of the PPARGC1A (PGC1α) locus. (G) ChIP-qPCR (with anti-HDAC2 antibody) of the PGC1α promoter (c-Myc–binding region) from the indicated cell lysates (n = 3). (H) ChIP-qPCR of the PGC1α promoter (c-Myc–binding region) from the indicated cell lysates with either anti–c-Myc antibody or anti-H3K27ac antibody (n = 3). (I) PCE analysis of U87 cells transduced with a c-Myc construct and treated with 2.5 nM Ro for 24 hours. (J) Mitochondrial stress test of parental U87 cells or U87 cells chronically exposed to Pb and transduced with an shRNA against PGC1α (n = 4–5). O, oligomycin; F, FCCP; R/A, rotenone and antimycin A. (K) Maximal respiration data from the experiment in J. (L) Mitochondrial stress extracellular flux analysis of parental U87 cells or U87 cells chronically exposed to Pb and transduced with PGC1α sgRNAs (n = 4). (M) Maximal respiration data from the experiment in L. U87-KO-NT, nontargeting KO U87 cells; U87PbR-KO-NT, nontargeting KO U87 cells chronically exposed to Pb; U87-KO-PGC1A-2, PGC1A-2–KO U87 cells; U87PbR-KO-PGC1A-2, PGC1A-2–KO U87 cells chronically exposed to Pb. (N) PCE analysis of U87 cells transduced with an shRNA against PGC1α or PGC1α sgRNAs. Data represent the mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A) or 1-way ANOVA (D, E, G, H, K, and M). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

We explored the mechanism by which HDAC inhibitors increase PGC1α and hypothesized that activation of histone marks might be involved in this process, since HDAC inhibitors mainly modulate histone proteins, as the name implies, by enhancing their acetylation. To this end, we performed ChIP and ChIP-Seq of H3K27ac and Rpb1. We noted H3K27ac and Rpb1 enrichments in the PGC1α promoter and several enhancer regions following pan-HDAC inhibitor treatment, in keeping with the transcriptional upregulation and increase in protein expression of PGC1α (Figure 5F). To further validate the hypothesis that HDAC inhibitor treatment increases the presence of H3K27ac at the promoter region of PGC1α, we conducted ChIP–quantitative PCR (ChIP-qPCR) assays with H3K27ac ChIP and amplified the PGC1α promoter region close to the transcription start site. We found that NCH644 cells acutely treated with the HDAC inhibitor Pb and LN229 and U87 cells chronically treated with Pb (PbR) had a marked increase in H3K27ac at the PGC1α promoter (Supplemental Figure 9B), coupled with an increase in PGC1α mRNA expression, in keeping with the hypothesis that HDAC inhibition increases PGC1α expression in part through enhanced H3K27 acetylation at the PGC1α promoter region. To account for global changes in the expression of activating histone marks, we performed Western blot analysis and noted an increase in H3K27ac levels in Pb-treated NCH644 cells and PbR-treated U87 cells, whereas in PbR-treated LN229 cells, there was a reduction in the H3K27ac mark (Supplemental Figure 9A). However, as mentioned, all cell cultures showed unequivocally enhanced binding of H3K27ac to the PGC1α promoter region, suggesting that global and local changes did not necessarily match. Since it has been reported that enhanced acetylation of H3K27 leads to diminished trimethylation of the bona fide repressive histone mark H3K27 (H3K27me3) (17), we tested whether a pan-HDAC inhibitor modulates H3K27me3 within the PGC1α promoter region. We noted a substantial suppression of H3K27me3 in PbR-treated LN229 cells, whereas PbR-treated U87 cells and Pb-treated NCH644 cells had less robust responses (Supplemental Figure 9B).

We wondered about the specificity of these effects and asked whether acute silencing of HDAC1, HDAC2, or their combination recapitulates the phenotype elicited by the inhibitors. Although silencing of HDAC1, HDAC2, or their combination suppressed c-Myc transcript and protein levels, we noted a sharp increase in PGC1α levels (Figure 5, C–E). An inverse relationship between c-Myc and PGC1α was also observed in xenografts following treatment with Pb (Supplemental Figure 9C). We continued to investigate the specific role of c-Myc and HDAC inhibitor–mediated increases in PGC1α by ChIP, silencing, and overexpression experiments (Figure 5, G–I, and Supplemental Figure 9, D–F). We identified several potential binding regions of c-Myc to the PGC1α promoter region and performed ChIP for c-Myc to demonstrate that c-Myc avidly binds to this region along with HDAC2, one of the targets of Pb and Ro (Figure 5, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 9, D and E). Notably, following HDAC inhibitor treatment, c-Myc binding to the PGC1α promoter region was drastically suppressed, coupled with enhanced acetylation of the same region (Figure 5H), suggesting that c-Myc may act as a suppressor of HDAC inhibitor–mediated increases in PGC1α. To further validate this hypothesis, we both silenced and overexpressed c-Myc in the context of HDAC inhibition. When c-Myc levels were down, neither Pb nor Ro upregulated PGC1α protein levels further (Figure 5B). Conversely, overexpression of c-Myc attenuated HDAC inhibitor–mediated increases in PGC1α (Figure 5I and Supplemental Figure 9F), in keeping with the notion that c-Myc is involved in regulating PGC1α and probably acts as a suppressor of PGC1α in the context of HDAC inhibitor treatment.

We assessed the impact of acute and chronic HDAC inhibitor treatment on the viability of cells transfected with PGC1α siRNA (Supplemental Figure 9, G–L). Silencing of PGC1α enhanced the cytotoxicity of Pb and Ro (Supplemental Figure 9, G and H). Similarly, silencing of PGC1α in GBM cells chronically exposed to Pb reduced their viability (Supplemental Figure 9I). Moreover, silencing of PGC1α counteracted the Pb-mediated increase in mitochondrial abundance and upregulation of isocitrate dehydrogenase subunit α (IDH3A) and SDHB (Supplemental Figure 9, J and K). Conversely, overexpression of PGC1α reduced the reduction of cellular viability elicited by Pb (Supplemental Figure 9, L and M). These findings establish PGC1α as a prosurvival factor in the context of HDAC inhibition.

Next, we assessed the impact of PGC1α on HDAC inhibitor–mediated oxidative metabolic reprogramming (Figure 5, J–N). We performed silencing and CRISPR/Cas9-mediated knockout of PGC1α in PbR-exposed GBM cells, since those cells display the highest induction of PGC1α coupled with a substantially elevated OCR. Silencing of PGC1α was confirmed by protein capillary electrophoresis (Figure 5N). We subsequently used the control and PGC1α-targeted clones for mitochondrial stress extracellular flux analysis to determine the OCR (Figure 5, J–M). Our analysis revealed that genetic interference with PGC1α reduced the OCR, an effect that was most pronounced in the maximal respiration parameter in Pb-exposed cells. It is noteworthy that nontreated GBM cells revealed few OCR alterations following genetic modulation of PGC1α. Akin to the partial reversal of the prooxidative effect elicited by HDAC inhibitors, we noted a suppression of HDAC inhibitor–mediated increases in mitochondrial abundance (Supplemental Figure 9J). These results position PGC1α as a target of HDACs and as a master regulator of HDAC inhibitor–mediated metabolic reprogramming.

Acute and chronic HDAC inhibitors activate FAO in vitro and in PDX models in vivo. Our findings demonstrated that in NCH644 stem-like GBM cells, acute treatment with HDAC inhibitors led to a profound transcriptional reprogramming of lipid metabolism, with increases in gene sets related to catabolism of fatty acids, β-oxidation, and fatty acid transporters, as well as activation of FAO (Figure 6, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 10, A–D). These findings were independently confirmed by real-time PCR, which included upregulation of a master regulator of lipid metabolism, PPARD, mitochondrial fatty acid transporters, carnitine palmitoyltransferase 1A (CPT1A), and carnitine palmitoyltransferase II (CPT2), as well as enzymes related to the oxidation process of fatty acids, including very long-chain specific acyl-CoA dehydrogenase (ACADVL), short/branched chain–specific acyl-CoA dehydrogenase (ACADSB), electron transfer flavoprotein dehydrogenase (ETFDH), enoyl-CoA hydratase and 3-hydroxyacyl CoA dehydrogenase (EHHADH), and hydroxyacyl-CoA dehydrogenase trifunctional multienzyme complex subunit β (HADHB) (Supplemental Figure 10D). To exclude the possibility that these findings were not restricted to 1 condition per cell type, we extended our transcriptome analysis to a PDX model (GBM43) that was treated over several weeks with Pb in vivo as well as to PbR-treated U87 cell cultures (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 10C). With minor differences, the transcriptome data confirmed the findings from our earlier analysis in NCH644 GBM cells, positioning β-oxidation as a central pathway with potentially unique metabolic vulnerability following HDAC inhibitor exposure. We also validated the increase in FAO enzymes and transporters at the protein level (Figure 6E). Upstream of FAO, we noted an increase in the transcription factor PPARD at both mRNA and protein levels in several of our model systems (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 10D).

Figure 6 HDAC inhibitors drive lipid catabolism with activation of β-oxidation in a manner dependent on the transcription factor PPARD. (A) Heatmap (mRNA) of NCH644 cells treated with 0.5 μM Pb for 24 hours, GBM43 (G43) cells treated with Pb (in vivo), and parent U87 cells and U87 cells chronically exposed to Pb. (B) GSEA plots of NCH644 cells treated with 0.5 μM Pb for 24 hours. (C) PPARD mRNA levels in GBM cells treated with 0.2 μM Pb for 24 hours (n = 3). (D) PPARD mRNA levels in parent U87 cells or U87 cells chronically exposed to Pb (n = 3). (E) PCE analysis of NCH644 cells and U87 cells treated with Pb for 24 hours (except for CPT2 and 14-3-3 [loading control] in NCH644 cells, which is standard Western blotting). (F) OCR in U87 GBM cells treated as indicated for 24 hours (n = 3). (G) OCR in U87 cells treated with 0.2 μM Pb in the presence of palmitate (n = 6). (H) U87 cells transfected with a siRNA against PPARD and treated with Pb for 24 hours. (I) U87 cells were transfected with siRNA against HDAC1, HDAC2, or a combination of both and analyzed by protein capillary electrophoresis. (J) ChIP-qPCR of the PPARD gene from the indicated cell lysates with either anti–c-Myc antibody or anti-H3K27ac antibody (n = 3). (K) ChIP-qPCR of the PPARD gene from the indicated cell lysates with anti-HDAC2 antibody (n = 3). (L) U87 cells were transduced with c-Myc and treated with 0.1 μM Pb for 24 hours. (M) mRNA levels in U87 cells transduced with c-Myc and treated with 0.1 μM Pb or 2.5 nM Ro for 24 hours (n = 3–4). (N) Isobolograms of NCH644, U87, GBM12, and GBM43 cells treated with Pb, with or without etomoxir, for 72 hours. Data represent the mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test (C, D, and G) or 1-way ANOVA (F, J, and K). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. Eto, etomoxir.

We evaluated FAO in the context of HDAC inhibitor treatment. We performed extracellular flux analysis to determine whether the increase in the OCR related to HDAC inhibitors is attenuated through cotreatment with etomoxir, an inhibitor of FAO that interferes with CPT1A. Confirming this hypothesis, we found that both Vr- and Pb-mediated increases in the OCR were suppressed in the presence of etomoxir (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 10E). In a separate experiment, we evaluated the role of exogenous FAO in the presence or absence of an HDAC inhibitor through extracellular flux analysis. We found that HDAC inhibitor–treated cells had an increased OCR of exogenous FAO (Figure 6G). In alignment with the functional increase in FAO, we noted by LC/MS analysis that triglyceride levels were suppressed in cells exposed to Pb, implicating enhanced digestion of neutral lipids to fuel FAO (Supplemental Figure 10, F and G). Although FAO was increased, we also assessed whether fatty acid biosynthesis was affected by a pan-HDAC inhibitor. In agreement with our findings, chronic pan-HDAC inhibitor suppressed the 13C labeling of palmitic acid from glucose carbons (Supplemental Figure 10G).

The transcription factor PPARD is known to regulate FAO-related proteins. Therefore, we tested whether silencing of PPARD abrogates the increased expression of ACADSB and CPT2 and found that PPARD was involved in their upregulation (Figure 6H). To link a specific HDAC enzyme to the increase in PPARD, we silenced HDAC1, HDAC2, or their combination and found that silencing of either enzyme or a combination of both upregulated PPARD and related enzymes and suppressed c-Myc (Figure 6I). Next, we determined whether c-Myc acts upstream of PPARD. We performed ChIP for c-Myc and tested whether c-Myc binds to the promoter regions of PPARD, CPT2, and ACADSB. Indeed, we found that c-Myc protein interacted with these promoters and that this interaction was disrupted by HDAC inhibitors (Figure 6J and Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). Similarly, HDAC2 interacted with the PPARD promoter in the same location (Figure 6K). Following HDAC inhibitor treatment, we noticed an increased presence of H3K27ac at the Myc-binding region, consistent with a transcriptional increase in PPARD levels (Figure 6J and Supplemental Figure 11A). On the basis of these findings, we hypothesized that c-Myc acted as a suppressor of PPARD levels following HDAC inhibitor treatment. Indeed, forced expression of c-Myc attenuated the elevation of both PPARD and related targets at the protein and transcriptional levels following HDAC inhibitor treatment (Figure 6, L and M, and Supplemental Figure 11, C–F).

To demonstrate a prosurvival role of PPARD in the context of the HDAC inhibitor response, we silenced PPARD in GBM cells treated with HDAC inhibitors either acutely or chronically. Using a lentiviral shRNA targeting PPARD and through colony formation assays, we detected fewer colonies formed in cells transduced with PPARD shRNA compared with the cells transduced with nontargeting shRNA (Supplemental Figure 11, C and D). Similarly, silencing of PPARD enhanced the efficacy of the Pb-mediated reduction in cellular viability (Supplemental Figure 11E).

Given that we identified changes in both expression and function related to β-oxidation, we hypothesized that the increased reliance on FAO might affect the survival of HDAC inhibitor–treated cells and thus confer a unique vulnerability. To this end, we took advantage of the clinically validated drug etomoxir, which inhibits CPT1A and thereby FAO. The combination treatment of HDAC inhibitors plus etomoxir reduced the cellular viability of established, stem-like, and PDX GBM cells. (Figure 6N and Supplemental Figure 11, G–I). It is noteworthy that astrocytes were significantly less responsive to the combination treatment, suggesting that this combination treatment may exert a favorable toxicity profile (Supplemental Figure 11G).

To account for cell death, we treated NCH644, U87, and GBM12 cells with Pb in the presence or absence of etomoxir and stained the cells with annexin V and propidium iodide for apoptosis analysis. Our results showed that combination treatment with etomoxir and Pb, Vr, or Ro resulted in a significant enhancement of apoptosis in these cell cultures (Supplemental Figure 12, A–C). In order to ensure that these effects were not restricted to GBM cells and more broadly applicable, we conducted experiments in parallel using other solid tumors. We consistently obtained similar results in colon carcinoma cells (HCT116) and melanoma cells (A375), suggesting that the combination treatment of FAO inhibitors with HDAC inhibitors (Pb or Ro) is not restricted to GBM models and may be more broadly relevant to solid malignancies (Supplemental Figure 12A). We conducted Western blot analysis to assess the expression of markers related to apoptosis. The combination treatment resulted in substantial activation of effector and initiator caspases accompanied by enhanced cleavage of PARP, indicating cell death with apoptotic features (Supplemental Figure 12D). Since intrinsic apoptosis is primarily regulated by antiapoptotic B cell lymphoma 2 (Bcl-2) family members, we assessed expression levels of the most preeminent proteins in this group — Bcl-2, B cell lymphoma extra large (Bcl-xL), and myeloid cell leukemia 1 (Mcl-1) (18–23). Although expression of Bcl-2 and Bcl-xL was reduced by both Pb and the combination of etomoxir and Pb, we encountered a compensatory upregulation of Mcl-1 (Supplemental Figure 12E). To genetically verify that HDAC inhibitor–treated cells are more dependent on FAO, we silenced CPT1A, the target protein of etomoxir. Although silencing of CPT1A on its own elicited no apoptosis induction, the HDAC inhibitor caused more apoptotic cell death when CPT1A was silenced (Supplemental Figure 12, F–J). These findings provide additional specificity and suggest that etomoxir indeed enhanced the apoptotic effects of HDAC inhibitors by interfering with FAO.

Dual inhibition of HDAC and FAO leads to synergistic growth suppression of PDXs. Finally, we evaluated our derived metabolic treatment strategy in PDX models. Given that Pb is an FDA-approved drug compound and etomoxir has reached the clinic as well, it was tempting to evaluate whether the 2 compounds in combination would elicit a synergistic growth reduction in vivo. To this purpose, we tested 1 PDX GBM model (GBM43), 1 conventional GBM model (U87 EGFRvIII), 1 colon carcinoma model (HCT116), and 1 BRAF V600E–mutated melanoma model (A375) (Figure 7, A–H, and Supplemental Figure 13, A–H). The variety of model systems related to solid organ malignancies ensured that the strategy of targeting aberrant metabolic pathways would be applicable to a broad range of solid cancers. In all 4 model systems tested, we found that the combination treatment of Pb and etomoxir synergistically reduced the growth of tumors compared with single-agent or vehicle-treated tumors, suggesting that the combination treatment was active in vivo. PDX orthotopic model systems are currently considered to be the most cutting-edge model systems. Thus, we tested our combination treatment in an orthotopic PDX GBM model system. We found that animals that received the combination treatment had a significantly longer overall survival than did vehicle-, Pb-, or etomoxir-treated mice, reinforcing the idea that this treatment may have potential clinical efficacy (Figure 7I). Histopathological examination demonstrated that the combination treatment led to a pronounced reduction in cellular density, a decrease in mitosis, and substantial induction of necrosis/apoptosis (Figure 7, J–L). Consistently, we found reduced Ki67 labeling with the combination treatment, whereas TUNEL staining was increased, reflecting the changes observed with conventional H&E staining. Collectively, our data provide a foundation for further evaluation of a drug combination therapy involving HDAC and FAO inhibitors.