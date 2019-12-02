Galectin-1–driven T cell exclusion in the tumor endothelium promotes immunotherapy resistance

Gal1 contributes to HNC progression by establishing an immune-suppressive microenvironment. We previously showed that Gal1 secretion was significantly induced in tumors under hypoxic conditions and that its gene expression levels correlated with worse overall survival in a cohort of patients with HNC (14). We extended this finding to The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) data with a larger number of HNC patients (n = 518) and confirmed that Gal1 mRNA levels were inversely correlated with overall survival in this group (P = 0.0016) (Figure 1A). We also compared the gene expression levels of 3 major galectin family members (Gal1, -3, and -9) in the tumor using the above HNC TCGA cohort with levels in healthy tissues (GTEx cohort, n = 44) and found that only Gal1 was significantly overexpressed in tumor samples (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129025DS1). CIBERSORT analyses revealed a significant inverse relationship between Gal1 expression and CD4+ memory resting T cells and CD4+ follicular T cells, but not CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 1B). This finding further highlights the role of Gal1 in tumor progression in HNC and its relationship to intratumoral T cell infiltration.

Figure 1 Gal1 promotes tumor growth and metastases in a HNC model by causing immune suppression. (A) Kaplan-Meier analysis of overall survival of patients with HNSCC according to Gal1 gene expression (n = 518 patients, TCGA data set). P = 0.0016. (B) ELISA results for secreted levels of Gal1 in murine HNSCC cells (MOC1, MEERL, and MOC2) after 24 hours of normoxia or hypoxia (0.5% O 2 ). (C) Immunoblots show Gal1 deletion with CRISPR/Cas9 in MOC1, MOC2, and MEERL cells and stable lentiviral overexpression of Gal1 in MOC1 (MOC1 + Gal1) cells. (D) Tumor growth curves for C57BL/6 mice subcutaneously implanted with 1 × 106 MOC1 vector control cells (MOC1-Vec) or MOC1 Gal1-overexpressing cells (MOC1-Gal1) (n = 5 mice). (E) Tumor growth curves for C57BL/6 mice subcutaneously implanted with 2.5 × 105 MOC2 Gal1 WT or Gal1-KO cells (n = 5 mice). (F) Tumor growth curves for C57BL/6 mice subcutaneously implanted with 1 × 106 MEERL Gal1 WT or Gal1-KO cells (n = 5 mice/group). (G) Quantification of lung metastases foci after subcutaneous implantation of each cell line. The number of nodules per lung area was quantified by H&E staining (scale bars: 500 μm). In the graph, each dot represents 1 mouse, and the bar indicates the mean. (H) Quantification of LN metastases in mice bearing either MOC2 Gal1 WT or Gal1-KO tumors. (I) Quantification and representative histologic images of metastatic foci in lungs after subcutaneous implantation of MOC2 Gal1 WT or Gal1-KO cells, measured at comparable primary tumor sizes. Scale bars: 250 μm. (J) Quantification of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in MOC2 Gal1 WT and Gal1-KO tumors at sizes of approximately 100 mm3 and 300 mm3, after enzymatic dissociation and flow cytometric analyses. (K) Flow cytometric analyses of CD44 and CD62L markers on CD3+ T cells from MOC2 Gal1 WT and Gal1-KO tumors. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001. Overall survival was summarized using Kaplan-Meier curves, and groups were compared using log-rank tests (A); repeated-measures ANOVA was used for tumor growth measurement over time (D–F); and a 2-tailed Student’s t test was used for comparisons of single treatment with the control (B, G, and I–K).

For preclinical studies, we used both HPV– (MOC1 and MOC2) and HPV+ (MEERL) mouse syngeneic HNC models, both of which show high fidelity to human disease in terms of biologic behavior and genomic landscape (22, 23). MOC1 and MOC2 cells show different levels of aggressiveness with regard to tumor growth and metastasis in mice. The highly metastatic and aggressive MOC2 cells secreted high basal levels of Gal1 under normoxia (21%), which was further enhanced in hypoxia (0.5 %). The slow-growing, nonmetastatic MOC1 cells secreted low levels of Gal1 under both conditions. Moderately aggressive MEERL cells showed low Gal1 secretion under normoxia but elevated secretion under hypoxia (Figure 1B). These tumor models thus replicated the prior findings in other cancer types that correlated Gal1 levels with tumor aggressiveness (24). We next induced overexpression of Gal1 in MOC1 cells and knocked out Gal1 using CRISPR/Cas9 gene targeting in all 3 cell lines (Figure 1C). Gal1 overexpression in MOC1 cells led to enhanced tumor growth and spontaneous lung metastases in a subcutaneous C57BL/6 tumor model (Figure 1, D and G). In contrast, Gal1 deletion resulted in a significant reduction (~50%, P < 0.001) in primary growth of MOC2 and MEERL tumors (Figure 1, E and F). Gal1-depleted MOC2 tumor–bearing mice exhibited substantially fewer spontaneous nodal and lung metastases, even when the primary tumors were size matched with their respective parental controls (Figure 1, H and I). Since the tumor microenvironment is highly dependent on the tumor growth site, we also verified these effects with an orthotopic buccal cavity model using MOC2 cells in C57/BL6 mice. We observed a similar decrease in tumor growth in Gal1-null compared with WT tumors, as previously observed in the subcutaneous models (Supplemental Figure 1C). Flow cytometric analysis of dissociated MOC2 tumors, at small sizes (~100 mm3), showed an approximately 2-fold increase in CD4+ T cells and a 3-fold increase in CD8+ T cells in the Gal1-KO versus WT tumors (Figure 1J). In larger tumors (~300 mm3), we found that the CD8+ T cell population increased significantly from 5.7% in Gal1 WT tumors to 23.7% in Gal1-KO tumors (Figure 1J). We made similar observations in the MOC1 model, in which Gal1 overexpression led to an overall reduction in CD45+ infiltrating leukocytes (20.2% in vector control vs. 4.2% in Gal1-overexpressing tumors, Supplemental Figure 1D) and CD3+ T cells (5.9% in vector control vs. 0.5 % in Gal1-overexpressing tumors, Supplemental Figure 1E). Detailed analysis of infiltrated T cells in the MOC2 model revealed that most of the T cells in Gal1-KO tumors were effector memory cells (CD44hiCD62Llo) compared with those in WT tumors, which were mostly naive T cells (CD44–CD62Lhi) (Figure 1K). In addition, a larger number of T cells in the Gal1 WT tumors were double-positive for PD1 and Tim-3 and expressed high levels of NFAT-2 (exhausted phenotype, Supplemental Figure 1F) compared with T cells in the KO tumors. In order to verify that the difference in tumor growth was not due to inherently slower growth kinetics, we performed in vitro cell proliferation assays, which did not show any difference in growth rates between Gal1 WT and Gal1-KO cells over a 72-hour period (Supplemental Figure 1G). To further confirm that the Gal1-mediated effect on tumor growth is mainly driven by suppression of CD8+ T cell infiltration, we implanted MOC2 tumors into the CD8A-KO mice (CD8Atm1Mak mice) (Supplemental Figure 1H). In the absence of CD8+ T cells, the growth of KO tumors was similar to that of WT tumors except for a modest (~15%) growth delay. In tumor immune analyses, Gal1-KO tumors showed increased CD4+ T cells and NK cells in the absence of CD8+ T cells, which may account for the observed modest growth delay (Supplemental Figure 1I). These results confirmed that increased Gal1 expression is associated with poor patient outcomes and that in preclinical models, it promotes tumor growth in a CD8+ T cell–dependent manner.

Gal1 conditions the tumor endothelium to mediate T cell exclusion. Low T cell numbers within the tumor can be due to (a) induction of intratumoral T cell apoptosis, (b) lack of T cell proliferation within the tumor, and (c) lack of T cell migration to the tumor. Most of the literature focuses on the direct effect of Gal1 in inducing T cell apoptosis (25, 26) using recombinant Gal1 (rGal1). However, the concentration required for Gal1 apoptotic function is quite high, ranging from 7 to 30 μM, and many reports show inconsistencies in the Gal1 apoptotic effect depending on the tumor model (21, 27, 28). Like other groups, we found that at least 10 μM rGal1 was needed to induce apoptosis in activated murine T cells (Supplemental Figure 2A). Exposure of T cells to MOC2 conditioned medium (CM) (×10 concentration) led to only 15.75% apoptosis compared with 8.2% with concentrated Gal1-KO CM (Supplemental Figure 2B). In addition, TUNEL staining of tumors failed to reveal a significant difference in T cell apoptosis in the MOC2 model (Supplemental Figure 2C). Therefore, we used more physiologic concentrations of Gal1 to assess its role in creating a barrier to T cell infiltration by modulating the stromal compartment, specifically the tumor endothelium, which is a known target of Gal1 (29). In a transendothelial migration assay (Figure 2A), we observed a 52% decrease in the number of activated T cells that migrated when ECs were preconditioned with concentrated Gal1 WT CM compared with Gal1-KO CM (Figure 2B), and the percentage of migrating T cells was dependent on the dilution of Gal1 WT CM (Supplemental Figure 2D). The addition of a Gal1-blocking antibody (whose activity with rGal1 was confirmed by both the T cell apoptosis assay, as shown in Supplemental Figure 2E, and the cell agglutination assay, as shown in Supplemental Figure 2F) to Gal1 WT CM–treated ECs enhanced T cell migration, confirming this function of Gal1 (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2D). To ensure that the CM reflected physiologically relevant secreted Gal1 levels, we measured Gal1 levels in the plasma of patients with HNC (n = 12) (Supplemental Figure 2G) and found that these levels were roughly similar to the Gal1 concentration in the concentrated CM (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2D) used in the T cell transendothelial migration study.

Figure 2 Gal1 mediates T cell exclusion from the tumor microenvironment by inhibiting T cell infiltration. (A) Schematic representation of transendothelial migration assay. (B) Quantification of T cell migration through preconditioned ECs. Mouse ECs (C166) pretreated for 24 hours with MOC2 Gal1 WT or Gal1-KO CM, with or without anti-Gal1 antibody, were seeded onto Transwell inserts. T cells (2 × 105) were seeded onto the upper chamber of the Transwell. The number of migrated cells at the bottom of the well was quantified 4 hours after transfer. (C) Schematic of adoptive T cell transfer experimental design. (D) Representative images of adoptively transferred CSFE-labeled T cells (green) and dextran rhodamine–stained vasculature (red) in MOC2 Gal1 WT or Gal1-KO tumors following cryosectioning and imaging using a ×40 objective (scale bars: 250 μm). (E) Flow cytometric plots and quantification graphs showing the percentage of adoptively transferred live CD3+ T cells in dissociated MOC2 Gal1 WT or Gal1-KO tumors and respective spleens from tumor-bearing mice. SSC-A, side scatter area. (F) Quantification of adoptively transferred T cells in MOC2 Gal1 WT tumors from mice treated for 8 days with isotype IgG or 200 μg anti-Gal1 antibody every 4 days. Each dot represents 1 mouse (n = 4–5 mice). (G) Schematic representation showing the donor and recipient mice in the adoptive transfer experiments. (H) Quantification of T cells after 48 hours in MOC2 Gal1 WT or Gal1-KO tumors from mice that received splenic T cells from donor mice bearing either MOC1 Gal1 WT or Gal1-KO tumors. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. Each dot represents 2 mice (n = 4–5 mice). Data are presented as the mean ± SD. A 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s adjustment was used for comparison of multiple treatments (B and H); a 2-tailed Student’s t test was used for comparison of the single treatment with the control (E and F).

To assess the effect of Gal1 on T cell exclusion in vivo, we performed adoptive T cell transfer experiments, in which T cells that were harvested from the spleens of mice bearing MOC2 Gal1 WT or Gal1-KO tumors were labeled and infused intravenously into recipient mice bearing the same tumor type and assessed labeled T cell migration to the tumor and the spleen over a 48-hour period (Figure 2C). Transferred CSFE-labeled T cells were absent in Gal1 WT tumors but were detected in high numbers in Gal1-KO tumors (Figure 2, D and E), whereas the number of labeled splenic T cells was similar between the 2 groups, suggesting that the effect was tumor specific (Figure 2E, right). We then performed similar adoptive transfer experiments with Gal1 WT tumor–bearing mice, in which they received either isotype IgG or anti-Gal1 antibodies injected intraperitoneally twice weekly before T cell transfer. We found that Gal1 blockade with an antibody substantially enhanced transferred T cell infiltration into the tumors (Figure 2F). To address whether the effect of Gal1 was on tumor ECs (TECs) or on T cells, we performed a cross-transfer experiment in which splenic T cells from Gal1 WT tumor–bearing mice were transferred into Gal1-KO tumor–bearing mice and vice versa (Figure 2G). We found that the presence of Gal1 in the tumor microenvironment, rather than on the T cells, had a greater impact on T cell tumor infiltration (Figure 2H).

Tumor-secreted Gal1 induces chronic STAT activation on endothelium. It is well established that TECs support tumor growth by providing nutrients and oxygen (30). However, recent studies have shown that tumor endothelium can serve as an important barrier to immune cells (10, 18). Our in vitro results indicate that exposure to Gal1 could prompt ECs to suppress T cell transmigration. To determine whether the difference in T cell infiltration between Gal1 WT and Gal1-KO tumors was due to vessel normalization, we assessed pericyte coverage of the tumor vasculature with α–smooth muscle actin (α-SMA) staining and vascular leakage with intravenous injection of Hoechst 33258 and rhodamine dextran into tumor-bearing mice. We detected no difference in either pericyte coverage or vessel perfusion between the 2 tumors (Figure 3, A and B). To further verify that this effect was not dependent on vessel perfusion, we isolated TECs from MOC2 Gal1 WT and Gal1-KO tumors, expanded them in culture, and used them for a transendothelial assay. We found that T cell migration across TECs from Gal1 WT tumors was significantly lower than that from Gal1-KO tumors (Figure 3C). Interestingly, PD-L1 levels were substantially higher in TECs from Gal1 WT tumors compared with ECs from either Gal1-KO tumors or normal lungs (NECs) (Figure 3D, left). In contrast, cancer cells from Gal1 WT tumors showed lower PD-L1 expression than did cells from Gal1-KO tumors (Figure 3D, right).

Figure 3 Gal1 preconditioning upregulates STAT1 activation on ECs. (A) Images showing vessel normalization as measured by costaining of CD31 (red) and α-SMA (green) in MOC2 Gal1 WT and MOC2 Gal1-KO tumor sections (~100 mm3 in size). Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Images showing vessel perfusion in vivo using intravenous injection of Hoechst 33258 (blue) and rhodamine dextran (red) dyes into Gal1 WT or Gal1-KO tumor–bearing mice at comparable volumes. Data are presented as the mean ± SD (n = 3). Scale bars: 25 μm. (C) Transendothelial migration of T cells across NECs or TECs isolated from MOC2 Gal1 WT (TECs – Gal1 WT) or Gal1-KO (TECs – Gal1-KO) tumors. (D) Representative histogram and quantification of PD-L1 expression on lung NECs and TECs (CD31+CD45–) and tumor cells (CD31–CD45–) isolated from MOC2 Gal1 WT or Gal1-KO tumors. Each dot represents 1 mouse (n = 3). (E) Immunoblots of pSTAT1 and total STAT1 in C166 mouse ECs treated with CM from MOC2 Gal1 WT cells, with or without anti-Gal1 antibody, or Gal1-KO cells or HUVECs treated with different concentrations of rGal1 for 3 hours. (F) Immunoblots of pSTAT1, pJAK2, and JAK2 in C166 mouse ECs treated with CM from MOC2 Gal1 WT cells, with or without anti-Gal1 antibody (10 μg/mL) or JAK inhibitor (100 nM), or from Gal1-KO cells treated for 24 hours in 1% serum-containing media. The numbers below the immunoblots in E and F show the relative quantitation of band intensities calculated using ImageJ (NIH). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. A 2-tailed Student’s t test was used for comparison of the single treatment with the control (D); a 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s adjustment was used for comparison of multiple treatments (C and D).

To understand how Gal1 affected the global gene expression of ECs, we performed gene expression profiling of TECs isolated from Gal1 WT and Gal1-KO tumors (n = 3/group). Using STRING interaction mapping and pathway analyses (https://string-db.org/), we noted that STAT signaling, especially that of STAT1, was significantly downregulated in Gal1-KO TECs (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). We also observed a prominent upregulation of the IFN-stimulated gene (ISG) expression signature and immune checkpoint ligands, such as PD-L1 (CD274) and Gal9 (Lgals9), which are STAT1-regulated genes in Gal1 WT TECs (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B).

To determine whether Gal1 directly affected STAT signaling in ECs, we cultured mouse ECs with Gal1 WT or Gal1-KO CM. Gal1-containing CM potently induced the phosphorylation of STAT1 (pSTAT1), which was blunted with anti-Gal1 antibody treatment (Figure 3E). A similar response was noted when HUVECs were treated with human rGal1 at different physiologic concentrations (Figure 3E, right). Since Blouin et al. reported that Gal1 can modulate IFN-γ receptor signaling, we decided to examine whether JAK1/2 is involved in this pathway. Indeed, Gal1 increased the phosphorylation of JAK2 in ECs, which is blunted by Gal1 antibody. Moreover, Gal1-mediated STAT1 activation was substantially reduced following treatment with a JAK inhibitor (CAS457081-03-7, Calbiochem) (Figure 3F), suggesting involvement of JAK1/2 in this process.

Tumors secreting high levels of Gal1 show enhanced PD-L1 and Gal9 expression on endothelium, affecting T cell infiltration. We performed immunostaining for PD-L1 and Gal9 in tumor tissues to assess the spatial distribution of these proteins. The expression of PD-L1 and Gal9 in Gal1 WT tumors was primarily restricted to the endothelium, colocalized with CD31, whereas their expression was diffusely distributed throughout the cancer cells in Gal1-KO tumors (Figure 4, A and B). This latter finding may suggest that with greater T cell penetration and increased IFN-γ production (Figure 4C), PD-L1 was induced through an IFN-γ–adaptive immune resistance mechanism in KO tumors. We observed similar PD-L1 staining patterns for human HNC samples with high and low Gal1 expression (Figure 4D). Coculturing murine ECs with MOC2 Gal1 WT cells revealed substantial increase in PD-L1 and Gal9 protein expression, which we did not observe in ECs cocultured with Gal1-KO tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 4A). To confirm that PD-L1 expression on tumor endothelium contributes to the effect of Gal1 on transendothelial migration of T cells, we performed a transmigration assay, in which we layered the Transwell with Gal1 WT or Gal1-KO TECs and incubated these cells with PD-L1–blocking antibody for 1 hour. The blocking antibody was then washed off, followed by the addition of activated splenic T cells from MOC2 tumor–bearing mice (Supplemental Figure 4B). We found that PD-L1 blockade on ECs significantly rescued (30%) the migration of T cells across the endothelium (Figure 4E). For in vivo validation of these findings, we preincubated T cells isolated from tumor-bearing mice with the blocking antibodies anti-PD1 and anti–Tim-3 (receptors for PD-L1 and Gal9, respectively) prior to adoptive transfer into Gal1 WT and Gal1-KO tumor–bearing mice. Blocking of PD1 and Tim-3 on T cells partially improved T cell infiltration into Gal1 WT tumor–bearing mice (Figure 4F), confirming that the induction by Gal1 of immune-inhibitory ligands (PD-L1 and Gal9) on ECs can affect T cell immigration into the tumor.

Figure 4 Tumors with high Gal1 levels show expression of enhanced immune checkpoint ligands on ECs. (A) Double-immunofluorescence staining and quantification of PD-L1 on the tumor endothelium in MOC2 Gal1 WT and Gal1-KO tumor sections; CD31 (red) and PD-L1 (green). Scale bar: 20 μm. (B) Double-immunofluorescence staining for Gal9 in the tumor endothelium of MOC2 Gal1 WT and Gal1-KO tumor sections. CD31 is stained red and Gal9 green (n = 5/group). Scale bar: 20 μm. (C) Results of ELISA showing the levels of IFN-γ in plasma from mice bearing either MOC2 Gal1 WT or Gal1-KO tumors (n = 8/group). (D) Representative images showing differential expression and quantification of PD-L1 on tumor endothelium in human HNSCC with either high or low Gal1 expression (n = 3/group). Original magnification, ×10 (insets). (E) Transendothelial migration of T cells across TECs from MOC2 Gal1 WT or Gal1-KO tumors from mice treated with isotype IgG or anti–PD-L1 antibody. (F) Quantification of cell migration into MOC2 Gal1 WT or Gal1-KO tumors after adoptive transfer of splenic T cells that were blocked with either isotype IgG or anti-PD1 plus anti–Tim-3 antibody for 30 minutes prior to adoptive transfer (n = 4 mice/group). Data are representative of experiments repeated at least twice and are presented as the mean ± SD. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. A 2-tailed Student’s t test was used for comparison of the single treatment with the control (A, C, and D); a 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s adjustment was used for comparison of multiple treatments (E and F).

Gal1 inhibition reverses PD1 blockade resistance in HNC. Since MOC2 and MEERL tumors were deficient in T cells, we hypothesized that these tumors would not respond to anti-PD1 therapy and that Gal1 deletion or blockade with an antibody would enhance the effectiveness of anti-PD1 therapy in these tumors by improving T cell infiltration. We found that anti-PD1 antibody alone had no effect on MOC2 tumor growth when implanted subcutaneously (Figure 5A). However, knocking out Gal1 led to a substantial improvement in tumor growth delay in response to anti-PD1 therapy. Similarly, anti-PD1 treatment had a minimal effect on HPV+ MEERL tumors, but knocking out Gal1 with PD1 blockade led to a significant reduction in tumor growth (Figure 5B).We quantified lung and nodal metastases in the MOC2 model when the vector control SQ tumors reached 1500 mm3 in size. Gal1 KO led to a significant reduction in spontaneous lung metastases that was further improved with anti-PD1 antibody treatment, resulting in an approximately 88% reduction in metastatic burden compared with anti-PD1 treatment in Gal1 WT tumor–bearing mice (Figure 5C). Likewise, Gal1 deletion combined with anti-PD1 therapy led to fewer nodal metastases in the draining nodal compartment (bilateral inguinal and axillary lymph nodes [LNs]) compared with PD1 treatment alone (Figure 5D). We also implanted MOC2 tumors orthotopically into the buccal cavity and treated the mice with anti-PD1 and/or anti-Gal1 antibody (tumors size of approximately 50–75 mm3, administered i.p. at 200 μg every 4 days until sacrifice, on approximately day 20). Combined Gal1 and PD1 blockade with antibodies resulted in a 54% reduction in tumor growth at sacrifice compared with the isotype control– or anti-PD1–treated group (Figure 5E). Similarly, we observed a 74% reduction in spontaneous lung metastatic burden in the combine antibody–treated group compared with the isotype control group in this orthotopic model (Figure 5F). Flow cytometric analysis of dissociated orthotopic tumors showed that the combined treatment boosted CD8+ T cell numbers (Figure 5G).

Figure 5 Gal1 inhibition reverses PD1 blockade resistance in a HNC model. Tumor growth curves in C57BL/6 mice subcutaneously implanted with (A) MOC2 Gal1 WT or Gal1-KO tumor cells (2.5 × 105) or (B) MEERL Gal1 WT or Gal1-KO tumor cells (1 × 106). Following tumor establishment (~75 mm3), mice were treated with either isotype IgG or anti-PD1 antibody (200 μg i.p. every 4 days) for 4 weeks. (C) Quantification of lung metastatic foci at the end of treatment in mice bearing MOC2 tumors. (D) Number of inguinal (left and right) and axillary (left and right) nodal metastases in each mouse for each treatment group. Each dot represents 1 mouse (n = 5). (E) C57BL/6 mice were implanted with 4 × 104 MOC2 Gal1 WT cells in the buccal cavity (orthotopic), followed by treatment with isotype IgG or anti-Gal1 antibody (150 μg, i.p.) and/or anti-PD1 antibody (200 μg, i.p.) every 4 days. Tumor growth was measured at regular intervals using a caliper (n = 5–8 mice/group). (F) Representative images and quantification of lung metastatic foci after treatment in the MOC2 orthotopic model (n = 5 mice/group). Scale bars: 250 μm. (G) Quantification of CD8+ T cells in orthotopically implanted tumors after treatment. (H) Representative images showing immunohistochemical staining for Gal1 in biopsy samples from patients with HNSCC prior to immunotherapy treatment. Stainings were used for the grading of high or low Gal1 expression levels. Scale bar: 100 μm. (I) Kaplan-Meier analysis showing survival probability based on the expression of Gal1 protein in the tumor cells and tumor stroma of patients (n = 33 patients) with recurrent/metastatic HNC treated with immune checkpoint therapy. High Gal1 (high Gal1 levels in either the tumor or stroma); low Gal1 (low Gal1 levels in both the tumor and stroma). Data are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. A 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s adjustment was used for comparison of multiple treatments (C, D, F, and G); a repeated-measures ANOVA was used for measurement of tumor growth over time (A, B, and E). Overall survival was summarized using Kaplan-Meier curves, and the groups were compared using log-rank tests (I). The rates of response to immunotherapy and distribution of Gal1 staining were analyzed using a χ2 test (I).

To determine the clinical relevance of these findings, tumor tissues from 33 patients who had received anti-PD1 therapy to treat recurrent/metastatic HNCs were stained for Gal1 protein expression using immunohistochemistry. Patient characteristics and treatment details are shown in Table 1. Among these patients, 25 had squamous cell carcinoma histology, 4 of which were HPV+. On the basis of the staining pattern (Figure 5H), we grouped patients into 3 different risk groups: high risk (high Gal1 expression in both tumor cells and surrounding stroma), intermediate risk (high expression in either tumor cells or stroma), and low risk and (low expression in both). The rate of response (based on the r esponse e valuation c riteria i n s olid t umors [RECIST]) to anti-PD1 treatment was 67% in the low-risk group, 9% in the intermediate-risk group, and 0% in the high-risk group (P = 0.053). Excluding the 2 patients who terminated anti-PD1 therapy prematurely due to toxicity and using the number of PD1 treatment cycles as a surrogate for treatment benefit, the median number of treatment cycles was 12 for the low-risk group, 3 for the intermediate-risk group, and 4 for the high-risk group (P = 0.0053). Since there was no difference in survival after initiation of anti-PD1 therapy between the intermediate- and high-risk groups (Supplemental Figure 5), we combined their results. Overall survival after anti-PD1 treatment was significantly better for the low-risk group compared with survival for the combined intermediate- and high-risk groups (P = 0.018, Figure 5I). Of note, all 4 HPV+ tumors were in the Gal1 high-risk group, 18 of 21 HPV– tumors were in the Gal1 high-risk group, and 3 of 21 tumors were in the Gal1 low-risk group, respectively. We also stained for CD8+ T cells in these tumors to establish the relationship between Gal1 levels, CD8+ T cell infiltration, and immunotherapeutic response. We primarily scored Gal1 stromal expression in the center of the tumor and found that, among tumors with high Gal1 stromal staining, 50% (13 of 26) had very low CD8 staining. In contrast, among tumors with low Gal1 stromal staining, 71% (5 of 7) showed high CD8 staining (Table 2). We were not able to perform multivariate analysis due to the small number of patients in the cohort, especially in the low-risk group.

Table 2 Distribution of CD8+ T cells in pretreatment tumor samples by Gal1 stromal staining in the center of the tumor

Combining Gal1 blockade with radiotherapy significantly improves the response to immunotherapy. We previously showed that radiotherapy (RT) increased Gal1 secretion from different cancer cell types, including HNC cells (31). In addition, anti-PD1 therapy has been shown to enhance the effectiveness of RT in HNC, and the combination of RT and anti-PD1 is currently being tested in clinical trials for locally advanced HNC. Therefore, we were interested to see whether Gal1 blockade could further improve the results of RT and anti-PD1 therapy. Once subcutaneous MOC2 Gal1 WT and Gal1-KO tumors reached 100 mm3 in size, we treated them with 6 fractionated 2.5-Gy doses, with administration of anti-PD1 antibodies beginning 1 day prior to RT (32). Antibodies were injected intraperitoneally every 4 days for 30 days. Anti-PD1 alone with RT showed minimal improvement in Gal1 WT tumors; however, in the Gal1-KO tumors, the combination showed a greater antitumor response, with 70% of the mice having no detectable tumor 50 days after RT initiation (Figure 6A). Consistent with our hypothesis, evaluation of the tumor immune infiltrates revealed that the effect was primarily due to an increase in T cells and DCs with the combined treatment (Figure 6, B and C). We also tested therapeutic blockade using the anti-Gal1 antibody along with RT and an anti-PD1 antibody in an orthotopic tumor model. We recapitulated the effects of tumor growth inhibition, with the combination antibody treatment being the most effective (Figure 6D).