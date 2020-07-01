E4BP4-mediated inhibition of T follicular helper cell differentiation is compromised in autoimmune diseases

E4BP4 is highly expressed and activated in follicular T cells. To establish the pattern of expression of endogenous E4BP4 in different CD4+ T subsets, naive CD4+ T cells from C57BL/6 mice were stimulated under different Th subset–polarizing (Th0, Th1, Th2, Th17, Treg, and Tfh) conditions. Both E4BP4 protein and mRNA expression levels were determined. The Tfh cells presented an extremely high expression of E4BP4 as compared with their expression in other Th subsets (Figure 1, A and B). We then examined a group of cytokines to observe the manner in which E4BP4 expression changes under different conditions. E4BP4 displayed a relatively higher expression after treatment with IL-21 or IL-6 in CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129018DS1). This was also reflected with the nuclear expression of E4BP4, in which staining of E4BP4 protein by immunofluorescence appeared to be stronger in anti-CD3/CD28–activated CD4+ T cells and in Tfh cells (in vitro–polarized) than in naive CD4+ T cells (Figure 1, C and D).

Figure 1 E4BP4 is more abundantly expressed in Tfh cells. (A) Analysis of naive CD4+ T cells from 8-week-old C57BL/6 mice stimulated in vitro under Th0, Th1, Th2, Th17, Treg, and Tfh cell–polarizing conditions for 3 days (Th0, Th1, Th17, Treg, and Tfh cells) or 5 days (Th2 cells) by flow cytometry for mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of E4BP4 (n = 9). (B) mRNA expression of E4bp4 in T cell subsets indicated in A (n = 6). (C) Naive CD4+ T cells, anti-CD3/CD28–activated CD4+ T cells, and in vitro–polarized Tfh cells were stained by anti-E4BP4 (red) and DAPI (blue) and analyzed by confocal microscopy. Scale bar: 5 μm. (D) Statistical intensity of E4BP4 in nuclei (n = 6). (E) Flow cytometric analysis of E4BP4 expression in mice CD4+ T cells (n = 10). (F) Gating strategy of CXCR5+PD-1+(Tfh) or CXCR5–PD-1– (non-Tfh) cell phenotype in CD4+ T cells from KLH immunized C57BL/6 mice. Analysis of E4BP4 and BCL6 expression (MFI) is shown in the right panel. (G) Statistical analysis of F (n = 10). (H) Gating strategy of human tonsillar CD45RO+ memory/effector or CD45RO– naive CD4+ T cells. CD45RO+ cells were subsequently divided into CXCR5lo, CXCR5int, and CXCR5hi gates. (I and J) Representative histograms of CXCR5, BCL6, PD-1, and E4BP4 MFI expressions in subsets outlined in H (n = 10). Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. For A, B, D, and J, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test, E and G with Student’s t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Subsequently, we sought to address the expression of E4BP4 in Tfh cells from immunized animal models. We analyzed cells from keyhole limpet hemocyanin–immunized (KLH-immunized) or sheep red blood cell–immunized (SRBC-immunized) C57BL/6 mice. We observed increased expression of E4BP4 in CD4+ T cells following KLH immunization (Figure 1E). We then compared E4BP4 and BCL6 expression in CD4+CXCR5+PD-1+ Tfh cells and CD4+CXCR5–PD-1– non–Tfh cells from KLH- and SRBC-immunized mice. The Tfh cell population exhibited a higher amount of both E4BP4 and BCL6 than the non–Tfh cells (Figure 1, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 2A). In addition, we found that E4BP4 expression in FoxP3+ Tfr cells decreased as compared with its expression in CD4+CXCR5+PD-1+ Tfh cells in immunized C57BL/6 mice, which implies that E4BP4 is more highly expressed in FoxP3– Tfh cells (Supplemental Figure 2B).

We further characterized E4BP4 expression in human T cells. E4BP4 protein expression was upregulated in anti-CD3/CD28–activated CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 3A). In addition, E4BP4 was increasingly expressed during Tfh cell differentiation (Supplemental Figure 3B). In human tonsillar CD4+ T helper subsets, E4BP4 was highly expressed in Tfh cells (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). We observed a notably high E4BP4 expression in CD4+CD45RO+CXCR5hi Tfh cells along with an increase in CXCR5, PD-1, and BCL6 (Figure 1, H–J). E4BP4 expression was positively correlated with CXCR5, PD-1, and BCL6 (Supplemental Figure 3E). In summary, these data revealed that E4BP4 was highly expressed in both mice and human Tfh cells.

Increased population of Tfh cells in E4bp4-cKO mice. The increased expression of E4BP4 in Tfh cells prompted us to investigate whether E4BP4 deficiency would give rise to a phenotypical abnormality. To this end, we used mice with conditional knockout of E4bp4 in T cells (E4bp4-cKO) (ref. 27 and Supplemental Figure 4A). In comparison with the WT control, the E4bp4-cKO mice exhibited an altered ratio of the CD4+ and CD8+ T cell populations, as seen in the increase in CD8+ T cells and the decrease in CD4+ T cells in lymph nodes and spleens (Figure 2A). The E4bp4-cKO mice adopted a memory-like phenotype, as witnessed by a slight increase in the population of CD44hiCD62Llo effector memory (EM) cells in lymph nodes in both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells compared with their littermate controls (Figure 2, B and C). These data suggest that T cells from E4bp4-cKO mice show a preferential expression of activated phenotypes as compared with their WT littermates.

Figure 2 Phenotypical analysis of the E4bp4-cKO mice. (A) Flow cytometric analysis of the CD4+ and CD8+ T cell populations in CD3+ T cells of nonimmunized WT and E4bp4-cKO mice. Statistical analysis is shown on the right. (B and C) Flow cytometric analysis of CD44+ and CD62L+ cells in CD4+ and CD8+ T cell populations (n = 10). (D and E) Flow cytometric analysis of Treg, Tfh, and Tfr cells. (F) Statistical analysis of D and E (n = 6). Data are representative of 4 independent experiments. LN, lymph node; EM, effector memory. Student’s t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

We then examined the percentages of FoxP3+ Treg, CD4+CXCR5+PD-1+ Tfh cells, and FoxP3+ Tfr cells in unimmunized E4bp4-cKO mice and their littermate controls. The frequency of Treg cells showed a slight increase in the E4bp4-cKO mice; however, we observed a proportional decrease in Tfr cells in total CD4+CXCR5+PD-1+ Tfh cells (Figure 2, D and E). The loss of Tfr cells was accompanied by an increase in Tfh cells in the E4bp4-cKO mice, as compared with their WT littermates (Figure 2F). Thus, despite the increased expression of FoxP3 in total CD4+ T cells, FoxP3 expression in Tfh cells declined, suggesting a poor capacity to suppress antibody production in the E4bp4-cKO mice.

Loss of E4BP4 in CD4+ T cells enhances differentiation of Tfh-like cells in vitro. We then investigated the role of E4BP4 in regulating Tfh cell differentiation in vitro. CXCR5 and PD-1 were stained in naive CD4+ T cells as a negative control (Figure 3, A and B). Naive CD4+ T cells were cultured in vitro under Tfh-polarizing conditions (31) for 5 days. The expressions of CXCR5 and PD-1 were enhanced in the CD4+ T population with E4BP4 deficiency, along with enhanced protein levels of BCL6 and IL-21 in the CD4+CXCR5+PD-1+ Tfh-like population as compared with their WT littermates (Figure 3, C and D). Moreover, we constructed an E4bp4 conditional knockin mouse (E4bp4-cKI), which specifically overexpresses E4BP4 in T cells (Supplemental Figure 4B). E4bp4-cKI naive CD4+ T cells appeared to abolish their differentiation of CD4+CXCR5+PD-1+ Tfh-like cells, and had lower protein levels of BCL6 and IL-21, as compared with their WT littermates (Figure 3, E and F). These data indicated that E4BP4 is a negative regulator of Tfh cell differentiation. We conducted an in vitro Tfh coculture experiment which demonstrated that the ability of E4BP4-deficient Tfh cells to promote IgG1 secretion was similar to that of the WT mice (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). This implies that Tfh cell function is independent from E4BP4 regulation. In addition, we explored the potential role of E4BP4 in regulating other CD4+ Th subsets. The results showed that E4BP4 exhibited an inhibitory role in Th17 and Treg cell differentiation but revealed no regulatory roles in Th1 and Th2 cell differentiation (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C).

Figure 3 E4BP4 regulates Tfh cell differentiation in vitro. (A) Flow cytometric analysis of CXCR5+PD-1+ in naive CD4+ T cells from the E4bp4-cKO and WT mice. Statistical analysis is indicated in B. (C–F) Flow cytometric analysis of in vitro–polarized Tfh-like cells from the E4bp4-cKO and WT mice and from the E4bp4-cKI and WT mice. Representative histograms of BCL6 and IL-21 expression in CD4+CXCR5+PD-1+ Tfh-like cells are shown in D and F (n = 6). (G) Gene set enrichment analysis of gene signatures (either upregulation or downregulation) in Tfh cells relative to their expression in non–Tfh cells from published data (GEO accession code GSE16697), and differentially expressed genes between the in vitro–polarized E4bp4-cKO Tfh-like cells and WT Tfh-like cells. Red/blue rectangles indicate enriched genes in the E4bp4-cKO Tfh-like cells. (H) RNA-seq analysis of gene expression of in vitro–polarized Tfh-like cells; colors indicate upregulated (red) or downregulated (blue) genes. (I) Clustered heatmap of 39 Tfh signature genes regulated by E4BP4. (J) Clustered heatmap of 10 Tfr signature genes regulated by E4BP4. The data were normalized from 2 replicates (n = 2). Genes with the most transcriptional changes are listed. (A–F) Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. Student’s t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To confirm that the in vitro–polarized Tfh-like cells from the E4bp4-cKO mice presented features of Tfh cells, we performed RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) to determine the global transcriptomic profile of the E4bp4-cKO Tfh-like cells. Comparison of the gene expression profile of Tfh-like cells and the published data set (GEO GSE16697), which exhibited genes that showed an increase in Tfh cells in relation to non–Tfh cells for gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA), revealed that the characteristic in E4bp4-cKO Tfh-like cells was consistent with the expression of Tfh cell signature genes (Figure 3G). Herein we found differential expression of 5161 genes by comparing the WT and E4bp4-cKO Tfh-like cells (Figure 3H). Of these differentially expressed genes, 2661 were downregulated (Supplemental Table 1) and 2500 were upregulated (Supplemental Table 2) in E4bp4-cKO Tfh-like cells relative to their expression in the WT Tfh-like cells. Several Tfh signature genes, such as Bcl6, Il21, Pdcd1, Tcf7, Pou2af1, Cd40lg, and Tiam1, increased in the E4bp4-cKO Tfh-like cells, whereas Prdm1 and Stat5b decreased in the E4bp4-cKO Tfh-like cells (Figure 3I). Genes associated with Tfr cells were reduced in E4bp4-cKO Tfh-like cells (Figure 3J), such as FoxP3, Il10, and Ctla4. We further confirmed these gene expressions by quantitative RT-PCR (Supplemental Figure 7, A–J). Collectively, these data indicate that E4BP4 regulates the expression of multiple genes crucially involved in Tfh and Tfr cell differentiation.

Deletion of E4bp4 in CD4+ T cells provokes an augmented GC reaction. Subsequently, we examined whether E4BP4 plays a functional role in GC responses upon immunization. We first detected the percentage of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in E4bp4-cKO mice, and found a slight increase in CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). We observed higher percentages of Treg cells and Tfh cells, as well as a proportional decrease in FoxP3+ Tfr cells in follicular T cells (Figure 4, A and B). In addition, we observed a higher percentage of B220+Fas+GL7+GC B cells in the E4bp4-cKO mice (Figure 4, C and D). PNA staining of histological sections revealed a pronounced GC response (Figure 4E). Consecutively, serum KLH-specific Abs IgM and class-switched IgG1, IgG2a, IgG2b, and IgG3 titers increased in the E4bp4-cKO mice compared with their WT controls (Figure 4F). However, we found that the affinity maturation of serum IgG1 Ab did not appear to show a significant difference between the E4bp4-cKO and the WT mice, although the E4bp4-cKO mice produced more NP 2 - and NP 27 -specific IgG1 than their WT littermates (Supplemental Figure 9, A–C). In order to evaluate memory responses, lymphocytes from the E4bp4-cKO and WT mice were restimulated with KLH to examine the regulatory effect of E4BP4. Lymphocytes from the E4bp4-cKO mice secreted more soluble IL-21 (Figure 4G), and expressed higher levels of Bcl6 and Il21 mRNAs (Figure 4H) in comparison with their WT littermates. The augmented GC responses in the E4bp4-cKO mice compared with their littermate controls were independent from the type and strength of immunization, as demonstrated by SRBC immunization (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B).

Figure 4 E4BP4 deficiency promotes antigen-specific GC responses. Age-matched WT or E4bp4-cKO mice were immunized with KLH for 14 days, then lymph node and spleen cells were harvested. (A and B) Flow cytometric analysis of FoxP3+ Treg cells, CD4+CXCR5+PD-1+ Tfh cells, and FoxP3+ Tfr cells in follicular T cells. (C) Analysis of B220+Fas+GL-7+ GC B cells. (D) Summary of the percentage of FoxP3+ Treg cells, Tfh cells, and FoxP3+ Tfr cells in follicular T cells, as described in A and B, and GC B cells, as described in C. (E) Immunofluorescence of GCs from WT and E4bp4-cKO mice, representative images of CD3 and PNA staining of LNs. Scale bars: 200 μm. Quantification of PNA+ GC areas and number of PNA+ follicles per lymph node. (F) Detection of serum anti-KLH–specific IgG1, IgG2a, IgG2b, IgG3, and IgM by ELISA. (G) Draining lymph node cells were restimulated with KLH for 3 days, and supernatant IL-21 expression was detected by ELISA. (H) Il21 and Bcl6 mRNA expression levels were analyzed by qPCR (n = 6). Data are representative of 4 independent experiments. Student’s t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To investigate whether E4BP4 regulates Tfh cell differentiation in a cell-intrinsic manner, naive CD4+ T cells from WT or E4bp4-KO (Supplemental Figure 4C) together with WT B cells were transferred into Rag2–/– recipient mice, following immunization with KLH (Supplemental Figure 11A). The overall GC responses in the Rag2–/– mice that received E4bp4-KO naive CD4+T cells were enhanced as compared with those in the Rag2–/– mice that received WT donor cells (Supplemental Figure 11, B–E).

As a complementary approach, we evaluated the effect of E4BP4 overexpression on Tfh cell differentiation. Upon immunization with KLH or SRBCs, the E4bp4-cKI mice presented a reduced GC response as compared with their WT littermates (Supplemental Figure 12, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). In summary, these results are consistent with the hypothesis that E4BP4 exerts negative regulatory effects upon Tfh cell differentiation.

E4BP4 deficiency gives rise to an aggravated humoral autoimmune response. In order to determine how E4BP4 affects Tfh cell differentiation in autoimmune conditions, we performed immunization with pristane, which causes lupus-like disease in mice (32, 33). At the end of the observation period, we observed increased weights and higher CD4+ T cell numbers in the spleen and lymph nodes of the E4bp4-cKO mice (Figure 5, A and B). The results of the urinalysis revealed a slight increase in proteinuria level in the E4bp4-cKO mice as compared with that of the WT mice (Figure 5C). The serum levels of the anti-snRNP and anti-dsDNA antibodies in the E4bp4-cKO mice showed significant increases (Figure 5, D and E). Flow cytometry analysis showed an increase in CD4+CXCR5+PD-1+ Tfh cells and B220+Fas+GL7+ GC B cells in the E4bp4-cKO mice as compared with the WT mice (Figure 5, F–H). Hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) and PAS staining of kidney sections exhibited a much higher amount of pathological lesions of the glomerulus in the E4bp4-cKO mice as compared with that of the WT mice (Figure 5I). Immunoglobulin and complement detection revealed a severe lupus-like phenotype in the glomeruli of the E4bp4-cKO mice (Figure 5J). Thus, E4bp4 deficiency in T cells exacerbates humoral autoimmunity.

Figure 5 E4BP4 deficiency exacerbates pristane-induced lupus-like diseases. Age-matched WT and E4bp4-cKO mice were administered pristane. After 32 weeks, the mice were sacrificed for the development of autoimmune traits. (A) The spleens and lymph nodes were weighed. (B) The number of CD4+ T cells from splenocytes and lymphocytes was estimated. (C) The level of proteinuria was measured by ELISA. (D and E) Serum anti-snRNP and anti-dsDNA antibodies were measured by ELISA. Flow cytometric analysis of (F) Tfh cells (CD4+ CXCR5+PD-1+) and (G) GC B cells (B220+GL-7+FAS+). (H) Statistical analysis of F and G. (I) Representative images of H&E- or PAS-stained kidney sections were collected at the end of the observation period. Scale bars: 50 μm. (J) C3 and IgG deposition in the kidney sections were assessed by immunofluorescence staining. Scale bars: 25 μm (n = 8). Data are representative of 2 to 3 independent experiments. Student’s t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

E4BP4 directly modulates Bcl6 expression via epigenetic mechanisms. To identify gene loci enriched by E4BP4, a ChIP-seq assay was performed in the E4bp4-cKI CD4+ T cells. We analyzed the RNA-seq data (Figure 3H and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2) and ChIP-seq data (Supplemental Table 3), identifying 161 differentially expressed genes (Figure 6A). Among these potential downstream target genes, we identified an obvious peak in the promoter regions of the Bcl6 and Il13 genes (Figure 6B). IL-13 was selected as a positive control, which was identified as a target gene of E4BP4 (27, 34). E4BP4 binds to a conserved motif in the Bcl6 gene promoter (Figure 6B). Enrichment of E4BP4 to Bcl6 was confirmed by ChIP-qPCR in in vitro–polarized E4bp4-cKI Tfh-like cells (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 E4BP4 regulates Tfh cell differentiation by binding to the Bcl6 promoter. (A) Venn diagram showing the overlap between the genes with E4BP4 enrichment in promoter (green) and differentially expressed genes revealed by expression profile analysis (yellow). (B) ChIP-Seq analysis of E4BP4-binding peaks located at gene loci Bcl6 and Il13 in the E4bp4-cKI CD4+ T cells. The Bcl6-binding site motif is shown (right). (C–F) E4bp4-cKI/E4bp4-cKO naive CD4+ T cells were cultured under Tfh-polarizing conditions for 5 days. (C) ChIP-PCR was performed with IgG and anti-FLAG antibody to analyze the binding activity of E4BP4 to Bcl6. (D) The H3 acetylation and H3K27 trimethylation levels in the Bcl6 promoter region in WT versus E4bp4-cKI mice are shown. (E) The H3 acetylation and H3K27 trimethylation levels in the Bcl6 promoter region in WT versus E4bp4-cKO mice are shown. (F) The enrichments of HDAC1 and EZH2 in the Bcl6 promoter region in WT versus E4bp4-cKO mice are shown (n = 3). (G–I) Anti-FLAG antibody, anti-HDAC1, and anti-EZH2 antibodies were used for coimmunoprecipitation experiments to analyze the interaction between E4BP4 and HDAC1 or EZH2 in E4bp4-cKI Tfh-like cells. Each result corresponds to data pooled from 3 independent experiments. Student’s t test. ***P < 0.001; **P < 0.01; *P < 0.05.

We previously demonstrated that E4BP4 binds to the promoter region of CD40LG and alters histone modifications (35). Based on this, we hypothesized that E4BP4-mediated inhibition of Bcl6 gene expression might require inhibitory epigenetic modifications. In the E4bp4-cKI Tfh-like cells, we found a reduced level of H3 acetylation and an increased level of H3K27 trimethylation in the Bcl6 gene promoter regions, as compared with the WT control (Figure 6D). Consistently, the Tfh-like cells from E4bp4-cKO mice exhibited an increased level of H3 acetylation but a decreased level of H3K27 trimethylation in the Bcl6 gene promoter region, as compared with their WT littermates (Figure 6E). Enrichment of histone deacetylase HDAC1 and histone methyltransferase EZH2 decreased in Tfh cells from E4bp4-cKO mice compared with their WT littermates (Figure 6F). These data suggested that E4BP4 epigenetically regulated Bcl6 gene transcription in Tfh-like cells. In addition, we observed the similar epigenetic regulatory mechanism in the E4bp4-cKO Th1 subsets (in vitro–polarized) (Supplemental Figure 14A), although BCL6 protein expression in Th1 subsets diminished in the E4bp4-cKO mice as compared with the WT mice (Supplemental Figure 14B).

We further tested the physical interaction between E4BP4 and EZH2, and between E4BP4 and HDAC1. In line with the above data, we showed that E4BP4 interacted with both HDAC1 and EZH2 (Figure 6, G–I) in the E4bp4-cKI Tfh-like cells, whereas no interaction was observed between E4BP4 and another epigenetic modifier, p300 (Supplemental Figure 15, A and B). In summary, these data demonstrated that E4BP4 overexpression repressed Bcl6 expression by recruiting HDAC1 and EZH2, thus enhancing the level of H3K27 trimethylation and reducing the level of H3 acetylation.

The role of phosphoserine-defective E4BP4 is impaired in human Tfh cell differentiation. To investigate the function of E4BP4 in regulating human Tfh cell differentiation, CD4+ T cells from PBMCs of healthy donors were transfected with an E4BP4 overexpression plasmid (Supplemental Figure 16A). CD4+ T cells were then cultured under Tfh polarization conditions. Following transfection with the expression plasmid (E4BP4-over), the percentage of CD4+CXCR5+PD-1+ Tfh cells decreased by 38%, with reduced protein expression of BCL6 and IL-21 as compared with those in the empty vector (EV) group (Figure 7, A and B). Consistently, cells transfected with E4BP4 small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) (Supplemental Figure 16B) appeared to present a higher proportion of Tfh cells, as well as an elevated expression of BCL6 and IL-21, as compared with the negative control (NC) (Figure 7, C and D).

Figure 7 Phosphorylation-defective mutant of E4BP4 promotes human Tfh cell differentiation. (A–D) CD4+ T cells isolated from healthy donors were transfected with E4BP4 overexpression (E4BP4-over) plasmid or empty vector (EV), as well as with E4BP4 siRNA and negative control (NC). The cells were then cultured under Tfh polarization conditions for 5 days. (A) Flow cytometric analysis of CD4+CXCR5+PD-1+ Tfh cells in EV and E4BP4-over group. Representative histograms of BCL6 and IL-21 expressions in CD4+CXCR5+PD-1+ Tfh cells are shown on the right. (B) Statistical analysis of A. (C) Analysis of CD4+CXCR5+PD-1+ Tfh cells in NC and siRNA groups. Representative histograms of BCL6 and IL-21 expressions in CD4+CXCR5+PD-1+ Tfh cells are shown. (D) Statistical analysis of C (n = 6). (E) The luciferase reporter assay in HEK293T cells by electroporation with the reporter plasmids pEGFP-C1 empty vector plus pGL3-basic BCL6 WT or pEGFP-C1 E4BP4 plus pGL3-basic BCL6 WT or pEGFP-C1 E4BP4 plasmid plus pGL3-basic BCL6 mutant or pEGFP-C1 empty vector plasmid plus pGL3-basic BCL6 mutant (n = 3). (F) Phosphomimetic mutation of E4BP4 putative serine sites at ser301 or ser353 mutants or double mutants (S to A). (G) Mutant and WT versions of E4BP4 were expressed in human CD4+ T cells, separately. Cells were then cultured under Tfh-polarizing conditions for 5 days and the percentage of CD4+CXCR5+PD-1+ Tfh cells was analyzed by flow cytometry. (H) BCL6 MFI expression in CD4+CXCR5+PD-1+ Tfh cells indicated in G was analyzed by flow cytometry (n = 6). (I) Mutant and WT versions of E4BP4 were expressed in Jurkat cells. ChIP-PCR was used to detect levels of E4BP4 enrichment, H3 acetylation, and H3K27 trimethylation in the BCL6 gene promoter (n = 3). Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. For B, D, and E, Student’s t tests were used. For G–I, 1-way ANOVA analysis with Dunnett’s post hoc test was used. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To further understand the regulation of BCL6 gene transcription by E4BP4, we tested the luciferase activity of a luciferase reporter gene construct containing human BCL6 gene promoter with an E4BP4-binding motif. E4BP4 overexpression resulted in a marked decrease in the luciferase activity as compared with the wild-type reporter construct. However, the suppression observed in luciferase activity was rescued when the E4BP4 binding motif was mutated (Figure 7E), indicating that E4BP4 binding might regulate BCL6 promoter activity.

We then investigated whether E4BP4 is regulated by posttranslational modifications that might influence its functions. Phosphorylation of E4BP4 at the Ser301 and Ser353 sites is important for NK cell development (36), but how phosphorylation of E4BP4 influences Tfh cells remains unknown. We then constructed E4BP4 expression plasmids containing the E4BP4 cDNA sequence (WT) or containing mutations at Ser301 and/or Ser353 (SE-Mu301, SE-Mu353 and SE-Mu 301+353) (Figure 7F). GFP expression was detected by flow cytometry to confirm the transfection efficiency (Supplemental Figure 17A). Immunoprecipitation (IP) was performed with an anti–phosphoserine antibody to detect E4BP4 phosphorylation level in human CD4+ T cells expressing mutant version of E4BP4 (Supplemental Figure 17B). The E4BP4 phosphorylation level decreased in the groups transfected with the mutant E4BP4, especially in the SE-Mu301 + 353 group, as compared with the WT control. Total E4BP4 expression was confirmed in each group (Supplemental Figure 17C).

Subsequently, we sought to ascertain whether phosphorylation of E4BP4 would affect its function in regulating Tfh cell differentiation. To this end, human CD4+ T cells were transfected with WT or mutant forms of E4BP4 and then cultured under Tfh cell polarization conditions. We found that the potential of CD4+ T cells to differentiate into Tfh cells was inhibited following transfection with the WT E4BP4 cDNA construct to a greater degree than the empty control; however, the cells transfected with the mutant E4BP4 cDNA constructs were compensated for suppressive capacity of WT E4BP4 (Figure 7, G and H).

Subsequently, we investigated whether expression of the mutant E4BP4 would alter the binding of E4BP4 to BCL6 promoter. We first confirmed FLAG-E4BP4 expression in the Jurkat cells following transfection with the WT or mutant E4BP4 cDNA constructs (Supplemental Figure 18). ChIP-qPCR was then performed to evaluate epigenetic modifications of the BCL6 gene in Jurkat cells following expression of WT or mutant E4BP4 cDNA constructs. The binding of E4BP4 to the BCL6 promoter was abrogated in Jurkat cells that were transfected with the mutant E4BP4 cDNA constructs (Figure 7I, left). The H3 acetylation level was further enriched, whereas the H3K27 trimethylation level showed a decrease in the groups transfected with the mutant E4BP4 cDNA constructs as compared with the WT E4BP4 group (Figure 7I, middle and right). In summary, expression of the mutant E4BP4 reduced the ability of E4BP4 to inhibit Tfh cell differentiation and BCL6 expression.

Additionally, we characterized the impact of the phosphorylation of E4BP4 on T cell activation. The activated naive CD4+ T cells and CD4+ T cells transfected with the WT E4BP4 cDNA construct exhibited decreased percentages of CD4+CD40L+CD69+ cells as compared with the cells transfected with EV. However, the ability of E4BP4 to inhibit T cell activation was abolished in cells transfected with mutant E4BP4 cDNA constructs (Supplemental Figure 19, A and B). No radical change was detected in the number of apoptotic cells in each group, implying that transfecting expression vectors had no obvious influence upon cell apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 19C).

Defective phosphorylation of E4BP4 reduced its suppressive function in SLE. Patients with SLE exhibit increased frequencies of Tfh cells and high titers of autoantibodies. Our previous studies, together with the result of the Western blots (Supplemental Figure 20A), showed an increased expression of E4BP4 in CD4+ T cells from patients with SLE as compared with healthy controls (35, 37). Herein we measured E4BP4 protein expression in peripheral blood CD4+ T cells from healthy donors and patients with inactive SLE and active SLE by flow cytometry (Figure 8A). Moreover, we determined E4BP4 expression in other types of autoimmune diseases, finding that the E4BP4 expression levels increased in autoantibody-mediated diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), systemic sclerosis (SSc), pemphigus, and SLE as compared with the healthy controls. Clearly, E4BP4 was most abundant in active SLE (Supplemental Figure 20B). Peripheral E4BP4 expression was significantly correlated with serum anti-dsDNA (Supplemental Figure 20C). In addition, we observed an increased expression of E4BP4 in the SLE PBMC CD45RA–CXCR5hi Tfh cells compared with that in the CD45RA–CXCR5lo and CD45RA+ cells (Figure 8B).

Figure 8 Defective phosphorylation of E4BP4 in SLE. (A) Analysis of E4BP4 MFI expression in CD4+ T cells in healthy subjects (n = 11), inactive SLE patients (n = 20), and active SLE patients (n = 20) by flow cytometry. (B) Gating strategy of SLE PBMC CD45RA+, CD45RA–CXCR5lo, and CD45RA–CXCR5hi subsets in CD4+ T cells. Analysis of E4BP4 MFI expression in indicated subsets was shown (right) by flow cytometry. Dots indicate individual donors (n = 10). (C) Immunoprecipitating with antiphosphoserine antibody before Western blot analysis of anti-E4BP4 in SLE CD4+ T and NC CD4+ T cells (n = 8). Representative results of Western blot analysis (IP/Input) are shown (right). Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. For A and B, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test was used. For C, Student’s t test was used. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To investigate the phosphorylation level of the E4BP4 protein in SLE CD4+ T cells, we detected the phosphorylated E4BP4 protein in patients with SLE and in healthy controls. We observed a significantly reduced phosphorylated E4BP4 relative to total E4BP4 in the SLE CD4+ T cells compared with that of healthy controls (Figure 8C). We concluded that E4BP4-mediated inhibition of Tfh cell differentiation was disrupted in the patients with SLE.