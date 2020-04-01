The Mir181ab1 cluster promotes KRAS-driven oncogenesis and progression in lung and pancreas

Deletion of Mir181ab1 impairs Kras-driven lung cancer development. We used mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) carrying a conditionally activatable allele to identify miRNAs upregulated by oncogenic KRAS (36). Differentially expressed miRNAs were profiled using a bead-based flow cytometric method (37). Fifty-three upregulated and 5 downregulated miRNAs were identified in MEFs expressing oncogenic KRAS compared with controls (log fold change [logFC] >1 or < 1) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129012DS1). The miR181 family (miR181a, miR181b, miR181c, and miR181d) were among the top upregulated miRNAs (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). Thus, we focused on this miRNA family for subsequent experiments.

To evaluate the role of miR181ab1 in tumor initiation, Mir181ab1–/– mice (38) were crossed to KrasLSL-G12D/+ mice to generate KrasLSL-G12D/+ Mir181ab1–/–. Compound mutant KrasLSL-G12D/+ Mir181ab1+/+ (K181+/+) and KrasLSL-G12D/+ Mir181ab1–/– (K181–/–) mice were treated with intranasal instillation of adenovirus containing Cre recombinase (adCre) to evaluate the function of Mir181ab1 in KRAS-driven oncogenesis. Histological analysis of hematoxylin and eosin–stained (H&E-stained) sections of mouse lungs 20 weeks after adCre revealed that Mir181ab1 deletion significantly reduced overall tumor burden (Figure 1, A and B), with both tumor number and tumor size decreased in K181–/– mice (Figure 1, C and D). The effect on both tumor number and size suggested an effect on both tumor initiation and progression, possibly due to impaired proliferative capacity as indicated by fewer Ki67+ cells (Figure 1E). Analysis of individual tumors by laser microdissection showed a substantial reduction in both miR181a and miR181b in K181–/– mice, with no compensatory increase in miR181c or miR181d (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). As miR181 can be expressed from 3 different clusters in mouse chromosomes 1, 2, and 8 (chromosomes 1, 9, 19 in human) (Supplemental Figure 1E), these data suggest that neither the Mir181ab2 nor the Mir181cd8 cluster compensates for the loss of miR181ab1 in this model. Furthermore, Mir181ab1 loss significantly increased overall survival in mice harboring Kras mutations (Figure 1F). Taken together, these results demonstrate that the Mir181ab1 cluster has a prominent role in Kras-dependent lung tumorigenesis.

Figure 1 Systemic Mir181ab1 ablation impairs Kras-driven lung cancer. (A) Representative H&E-stained sections of K181+/+ and K181–/– lungs 20 weeks after adCre infection. Scale bars: 5 mm. (B) Average tumor area percentage in K181+/+ (n = 9) and K181–/– (n = 8) groups compared by t test. (C) Mean number of tumors per mouse in K181+/+ (n = 9) and K181–/– (n = 8) mice compared by t test. (D) Average tumor size in K181+/+ (n = 632) and K181–/– (n = 222) groups compared by Mann-Whitney U test. (E) Left: Average percentage of Ki67+ cells in tumors from K181+/+ (n = 9) and K181–/– (n = 8) mice compared by t test. Right: Immunohistochemistry for Ki67 expression in representative sections. Scale bars: 200 μm and 50 μm (insets). (F) Kaplan-Meier plot of K181+/+ (n = 23, median survival = 151.5 days) and K181–/– (n = 19, median survival = 217 days) mice (log-rank test).

Intranasal administration of adCre to KrasLSL-G12D/+ mice produces an inflammatory response involving the recruitment of T and B cells, and this reaction is essential for the development of lung adenomas (39). Importantly, Mir181ab1–/– mice show severe defects in lymphoid development and in T cell homeostasis and function (38, 40–42). Therefore, it is possible that the effect of Mir181ab1 depletion could be due to modulation of the tumor immune microenvironment. To determine whether the differences in tumor development between K181+/+ and K181–/– mice were due to loss of miR181ab1 expression in T cells or other non–cell autonomous effects, we conditionally deleted the Mir181ab1 cluster in lung epithelial cells using Mir181ab1fl/fl mice (38). KrasLSL-G12D/+ mice were bred to Mir181ab1fl/fl mice to yield compound K181+/+ and KrasLSL-G12D/+ Mir181ab1fl/fl (K181fl/fl) mice. Twenty weeks following adCre, analysis of H&E-stained sections revealed a significant decrease in the K181fl/fl mice compared with the K181+/+ group (Figure 2, A and B), similar to that observed in K181–/– mice. A reduction in the average number of tumors and tumor size was also found (Figure 2, C and D). Conditional deletion of Mir181ab1 in lung epithelial cells also increased mouse survival (Figure 2E). Taken together, these results demonstrate that miR181ab1 expression in lung epithelial tumor cells contributes to formation of Kras oncogene–initiated tumors.

Figure 2 Conditional Mir181ab1 knockout negatively impacts lung cancer formation. (A) Representative H&E-stained sections of K181+/+ and K181fl/fl lungs 20 weeks after adCre infection. Scale bars: 5 mm. (B) Quantification of tumor area in K181+/+ (n = 13) and K181fl/fl (n = 14) mice compared by t test. (C) Mean number of tumors per mouse in K181+/+ (n = 13) and K181fl/fl (n = 14) mice compared by Mann-Whitney U test. (D) Average tumor size of K181+/+ (n = 151) and K181fl/fl (n = 61) mice compared by t test. Error bars correspond to SEM. (E) Kaplan-Meier plot of K181+/+ (n = 10, median survival = 117 days) and K181fl/fl (n = 13, median survival = 212 days) mice (log-rank test).

Deletion of Mir181ab1 impairs Kras-driven pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma tumorigenesis. To determine if MiR181ab1 plays a functional role in other oncogenic KRAS–driven cancers, we evaluated its role in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), a highly lethal cancer in which KRAS mutations are present in over 90% of cases. PDAC shows overexpression of miR181a, miR181b, and miR181c relative to benign pancreatic tissue (43, 44) and expression of miR181b negatively correlates with PDAC patient survival (45). We studied the effect of MiR181ab1 in early stages of pancreatic tumorigenesis by deleting the cluster and activating expression of oncogenic KrasLSL-G12D/+ in mouse pancreas using a Ptf1aCre/+ strain (46). In the Ptf1aCre/+ KrasLSL-G12D/+ mice, pancreatic intraepithelial neoplasia (PanIN) are observed around 6 months of age (Figure 3A). Cohorts of Ptf1aCre/+ KrasLSL-G12D/+ (KC181+/+) and Ptf1aCre/+ KrasLSLG12D Mir181ab1fl/fl (KC181fl/fl) mice were obtained. Deletion of Mir181ab1 greatly reduced tumor weight and decreased PanIN lesions (assessed by MUC5AC) (Figure 3, B–D). Immunohistochemistry (IHC) revealed a decrease in the number of proliferating cells without changes in the number of apoptotic cells in KC181fl/fl mice compared with controls (Figure 3, B, E, and F).

Figure 3 Mir181ab1 deletion represses Kras-driven pancreatic tumorigenesis in vivo. (A) Schematic representation of the tumor initiation experiment used to measure precancerous (PanINs) lesion formation. (B) Representative H&E-stained sections and IHC for MUC5AC, a marker of PanIN lesions, and Ki67, a marker of cell proliferation (n = 8). Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Quantification of pancreas weight at 6 months in KC181fl/fl (n = 8) and control KC181+/+ (n = 8) mice compared by t test. (D–F) Quantification of MUC5AC-positive lesions, Ki67-positive proliferating cells, and cleaved caspase-3–positive (CC3-positive) apoptotic cells in KC181fl/fl (n = 8) and control KC181+/+ (n = 8) mice. Data were compared by t test. (G) Schematic representation of the tumor progression experiment used to measure PDAC development. (H) Representative MRI scan of 7-week-old KPC181fl/fl and KPC181+/+ mutant mice. Yellow dotted lines indicate pancreas area. P, pancreas; S, stomach; K, kidney; Sp, spleen. Scale bars: 1 cm. (I) Tumor volume quantification in KPC181fl/fl and KPC181+/+ mutant mice at 7 weeks of age based on MRI scan (n = 6 per group). Data were compared by t test and are represented as mean ± SEM. (J) Quantification of pancreas weight to body weight in KPC181fl/fl and KPC181+/+ (n = 8 mice/group) compared by t test. (K and L) Quantification of CC3-positive proliferating cells and Ki67-positive apoptotic cells in pancreatic tumors of KPC181fl/fl and KPC181+/+ mutant mice (n = 8 mice/group) compared by t test. (M) Representative H&E and IHC for Ki67 and CC3 in pancreatic tumors of KPC181fl/fl and KPC181+/+ mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. (N) Kaplan-Meier survival curves for KPC181+/+ mice (n = 16; median survival = 54.5 days) and KPC181fl/fl mice (n = 10; median survival = 66 days) (log-rank test).

Next, we assessed miR181ab1 function in pancreatic tumor development using the Ptf1a+/Cre Kras+/LSL-G12D Trp53fl/fl (KPC181fl/fl) mutant model in which PDAC develops with 100% penetrance 6–8 weeks after birth (Figure 3G) (47). Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) revealed that tumor volume in Mir181ab1 knockouts was significantly reduced compared with age-matched control mice (Figure 3, H and I), consistent with a reduced pancreas weight (Figure 3J). At autopsy, pancreatic tissue from control KPC181+/+ mutant mice was entirely occupied by transformed cells, whereas in KPC181fl/fl mutant mice areas of normal pancreatic tissue remained with decreased signal for Ki67 and elevated number of cleaved caspase-3–positive (CC3-positive) cells compared with control animals (Figure 3, K–M). Furthermore, Mir181ab1 ablation prolonged overall survival in this aggressive model (Figure 3N). Taken together, these data support a key in vivo role for Mir181ab1 in oncogenic Kras–driven pancreatic tumorigenesis.

The Mir181ab1 cluster is required for Kras-mutated lung and pancreatic cancer progression. To assess the role of miR181ab1 in tumor maintenance, we turned to a model system that allows for the deletion of the Mir181ab1 cluster in already established cancers. The KrasLA2-G12D/+ allele spontaneously recombines to initiate lung tumors (4). We crossed these mice to the Rosa26CreERT2/+ Mir181ab1fl/fl mice to generate KR181fl/fl mice in which whole-body deletion of floxed Mir181ab1 alleles occurs upon tamoxifen administration (48). At 8 weeks of age, when adenomas are already spontaneously developing in the lungs (4), KR181fl/fl mice were given tamoxifen or vehicle for 1 week. Lungs were harvested 8 weeks after the last dose of tamoxifen and histologically analyzed. A significant decrease in the average tumor burden of KR181fl/fl mice treated with tamoxifen was observed (Figure 4, A and B), with a reduction in lung tumors size and number (Figure 4, C and D). Therefore, depletion of the Mir181ab1 cluster not only interferes with tumor initiation but also affects the development of established tumors, nominating the transcriptional regulon of this cluster as a potential therapeutic target in this disease.

Figure 4 Mutant-Kras lung and pancreatic cancer progression is dependent on miR181ab1 expression. (A) Representative H&E-stained sections of vehicle- and tamoxifen-treated KR181fl/fl lungs. Scale bars: 5 mm. (B) Tumor area in KR181fl/fl mice treated with vehicle (oil, n = 5) or tamoxifen (n = 4) compared by t test. (C) Average tumor size in KR181fl/fl vehicle- (n = 135) and tamoxifen-treated (n = 48) groups compared by median test. (D) Mean number of tumors per mouse in KR181fl/fl vehicle- and tamoxifen-treated mice compared by t test. (E) Schematic representation of experiment. Ad-Flp, adenoviral FLP recombinase. (F) Representative images of xenografted Kras-mutated PanIN from KFR181fl/fl mice treated with vehicle (n = 8) or tamoxifen (n = 8) (upper panel) and bar graph of the average of tumor size in each group (lower panel) compared by t test.

We also investigated whether miR181ab1 is required for pancreatic cancer progression and maintenance by generating KrasFSF-G12D/+ Trp53Frt/Frt Rosa26CreERT2/+ Mir181ab1fl/fl (KPR181fl/fl) mice. In these mice, activation of the Kras oncogene, deletion of Trp53, and expression of CreER is achieved by administration of an adenovirus expressing the FLP recombinase (adFlp) directly into the pancreatic parenchyma (49). KPR181fl/fl mice were administered adFlp to initiate tumorigenesis. Upon PDAC development (~50 days after infection) tumors were harvested and allografted into immunodeficient mice. Ablation of Mir181ab1 in this model is achieved by intraperitoneal injection of tamoxifen, which triggers CreER recombination of the Mir181ab1fl/fl alleles (Figure 4E). Mir181ab1 deletion resulted in decreased tumor volume (Figure 4F), indicating an important role for miR181ab1 in established-PDAC growth.

Mir181ab1 loss in mutant-Kras cancer cells adversely impacts cell proliferation. The above findings in multiple GEMMs of tumor initiation and progression indicate that the effect of miR181ab1 on mutant Kras–driven tumorigenesis is likely cell autonomous and not tissue specific. However, they do not rule out whether cancer cells can influence the surrounding microenvironment to foster tumor progression. To determine the role of miR181ab1 exclusively in cancer cells, cell lines were isolated from lung and pancreatic cancer mouse models. KLA cells derived from KR181fl/fl mice carry the oncogenic-KRAS allele but are wild type for Mir181ab1 until delivery of Cre using adenoviral infection (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). Loss of Mir181ab1 led to significant reduction in the number of cells (Figure 5A) and impaired cell growth in a 3D organoid assay (Figure 5B). Moreover, cells xenografted after Mir181ab1 deletion generated smaller tumors (Figure 5C), paralleling the results obtained in the GEMM. Of note, the tumors that did develop retained expression of miR181a and miR181b due to incomplete recombination of the Mir181ab1 allele (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E), suggesting selective pressure for the Mir181ab1 cluster expression in oncogenic KRAS–driven tumors.

Figure 5 Effect of Mir181ab1 loss in mutant Kras–driven cancer cells. (A) Cell proliferation of KLA cells, plated after 48 hours of adCre or adEmpty (adE) treatment, assessed by MTS (n = 5) and compared by t test. (B) 3D culture of KLA cells previously treated with adCre or adE for 48 hours. Left: Representative KLA organoid images on day 4 after seeding. Scale bars: 100 μm. Middle: KLA organoid size quantification on day 4 after seeding (n = 29–45) compared by t test. Right: Proliferation of KLA organoids measured by CellTiterGLO (n = 3) and compared by Mann-Whitney U test. (C) Left: Average tumor volume of allografts from mouse KLA cells previously treated with adE or adCre for 48 hours (n = 6 per group) and compared by t test. Right: Representative images of KLA tumors in the presence and absence of Mir181ab1. (D) Cell proliferation of KPC miR181wt and miR181ko cells assessed by MTS (n = 6) and compared by t test. (E) Left: Representative images of KPC miR181wt and miR181ko organoids on day 4. Scale bars: 100 μm. Middle: Organoid size quantification on day 4 after seeding (n = 16) and compared by t test. Right: Proliferation of KPC miR181wt and miR181ko organoids measured by CellTiterGLO (n = 3) and compared by Mann-Whitney U test. (F) Left: Average tumor volume of allografts from mouse KPC miR181wt and miR181ko cells (n = 8 per group) and compared by t test. Right: Representative images of KPC miR181wt and miR181ko tumors. Proliferation assays (A, B, D, and E) are representative of 3 independent experiments.

In mouse PDAC cell lines (KPC181wt and KPC181ko) (Supplemental Figure 2F), analysis of the growth kinetics showed that KPC181ko cells had a slower proliferation rate than KPC181wt cells (Figure 5D). Moreover, growth of 3D organoids from KPC181ko cells was much lower than the wild-type counterparts (Figure 5E). Lastly, KPC181ko cells generated smaller tumors in immunodeficient mice than KPC181wt ones (Figure 5F). Collectively, these data suggest that expression of both members of the Mir181ab1 cluster favors a pro-oncogenic phenotype in epithelial lung and pancreatic cancer cells with Kras mutations.

Dual miR181a and miR181b expression is necessary to rescue the Mir181ab1-loss phenotype. The Mir181ab1 cluster contains 2 miRNA genes, Mir181a1 and Mir181b1. To dissect the contribution of each miRNA to the Mir181ab1-knockout phenotype, we took advantage of the cellular models to manipulate miR181a1 and miR181b1 expression. First, Mir181a, Mir181b, or both were transduced in the KLA cell line using retroviral vectors (38) (Supplemental Figure 3A). These vectors included the genomic region spanning Mir181ab1 on chromosome 1 yet differed in that the seed sequence binding the mRNA’s 3′UTR is wild type in Mir181a1 and Mir181b1 (wt/wt), mutated in Mir181a1 (mut/wt), mutated in Mir181b1 (wt/mut), or mutated in both (mut/mut), abrogating single- or dual-miRNA function. Reconstitution of both miR181a1 and miR181b1 rescued the cell proliferation rate impaired by the cluster deletion, whereas individual expression of each miRNA was unable to fully recover the normal phenotype (Figure 6A). Likewise, only simultaneous expression of miR181a1 and miR181b1 successfully recovered cell growth in 3D (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 3B) and in a xenograft model (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 3C).

Figure 6 Simultaneous reconstitution of Mir181a1 and Mir181b1 rescues the Mir181ab1-knockout phenotype. (A) Cell proliferation of KLA cells transduced with retroviral vectors containing Mir181a1 and Mir181b1 genomic DNA and treated with adCre or adE for 48 hours assessed by MTS (n = 3). Analysis by ANOVA. wt/wt: wild-type seed sequence of Mir181a1 and Mir181b1. mut/wt: mutated seed sequence of Mir181a1 and wild-type sequence of Mir181b1. wt/mut: wild-type seed sequence of Mir181a1 and mutated sequence of Mir181b1. mut/mut: mutated seed sequence of Mir181a1 and Mir181b1. (B) 3D culture of KLA cells expressing the different Mir181a1 and Mir181b1 constructs. Left: Representative images of KLA miR181 organoids on day 4 after 48 hours of treatment with adE or adCre. Scale bars: 100 μm. Right: KLA miR181 organoid size quantification on day 3 after seeding (n = 14–20) and compared using ANOVA. (C) Average tumor volume of allografts from mouse KLA cells transduced with the different Mir181a1 and Mir181b1 constructs, previously treated with adE or adCre (n = 6 per group), assessed by ANOVA. (D) 3D culture of KPC miR181ko cells transduced with the Mir181a1 and Mir181b1 constructs. Left: KPC miR181ko organoids on day 4 after seeding. Scale bars: 100 μm. Right: Organoid size quantification on day 4 after seeding (n = 8–18) and compared by ANOVA. (E) Average tumor volume of allografts from mouse KPC miR181wt and miR181ko cells (n = 6 per group) and compared using ANOVA. (F and G) Phospho–histone H3 immunofluorescence images and analyses of wt/wt and mut/mut adCre–treated KLA cells (F), and in KPC181ko wt/wt and mut/mut cells (G) 72 hours after seeding (n = 6–8). Results were compared by Kruskal-Wallis test.

The miR181 constructs were overexpressed in pancreatic cancer cells (Supplemental Figure 3D). Dual expression of miR181a1 and miR181b1 enhanced organoid growth in 3D assays compared with miR181ab1-deficient cells (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 3E). Additionally, combined miR181a1 and miR181b1 expression yielded significantly larger tumors in a xenograft model at the earlier time points (15 and 18 days), although this growth advantage was lost to miR181a1- or miR181b1-overexpressing cells at the end of the experiment (day 22) (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 3F). Mouse lung and pancreatic cancer cells expressing miR181ab1 underwent mitosis more efficiently than miR181ab1-deficient cells (Figure 6, F and G). Consistent with these results, combined miR181a1 and miR181b1 overexpression shortened progression time through cell cycle of both mouse lung and pancreatic cancer cells, indicative of an increased proliferation, as shown by a significant percentage of cells reaching G2/M phase with regard to Mir181ab1-knockout cells (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H). Taken together, these observations support the idea that both miR181a1 and miR181b1 are necessary for proficient induction of tumorigenesis by mutant Kras, in part by regulating cell cycle progression.

Mir181ab1 expression enhances proliferation of lung and pancreas epithelial cells. To investigate the potential role of miR181ab1 in human cancer, we queried its association with oncogenic KRAS expression in vitro. For these experiments, we used immortalized bronchial epithelial cells (3KT), wild-type (H2126), and mutant-KRAS (H1792) lung cancer cells (Supplemental Figure 4A). Upregulation of both miR181a and miR181b in wild-type KRAS lung cancer cells was observed upon expression of oncogenic KRAS (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). 3KT cells transduced with mutant KRAS proliferated faster than control cells in 2D and 3D (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E).

Next, we investigated if miR181ab1 plays a role in malignant transformation. First, we constructed immortalized lung 3KT cells expressing Mir181a1, Mir181b1, or both (Figure 7A). Simultaneous overexpression of both miRNAs increased proliferation of 3KT cells, while each individual miRNA had little or no effect (Figure 7B). Likewise, only combined overexpression of miR181a1 and miR181b1 enhanced growth of 3KT cells in 3D cultures compared with single miRNA overexpression (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 4F). These results were partially recapitulated in immortalized human pancreatic ductal epithelial cells (H6c7) transduced with the miR181 constructs (Figure 7D). In these cells, dual miR181a1 and miR181b1 overexpression induced the highest proliferation rate among the different constructs in 2D cultures (Figure 7E). Interestingly, in 3D cultures the effect of the combined miRNA overexpression was similar to that of miR181a expression alone (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 4G), suggesting distinct functional relevance of these 2 miRNAs depending on growth conditions.

Figure 7 miR181ab1 promotes 2D and 3D proliferation in lung and pancreas epithelial cells. (A) miR181a and miR181b expression by quantitative PCR in 3KT cells transduced with the different Mir181a1 and Mir181b1 constructs (n = 3). (B) Cell proliferation of the same cells as in A assessed by MTS (n = 5–8) and compared using ANOVA. (C) 3D culture of the same cells as in A. Left: Representative images of organoids on day 4. Scale bars: 100 μm. Right: Proliferation of organoids measured by CellTiterGLO on day 4 relative to day 1 after seeding (n = 3) and compared by ANOVA. (D) miR181a and miR181b expression in human pancreatic ductal cells (H6c7) transduced with the different Mir181a1 and Mir181b1 constructs (n = 3). (E) Cell proliferation of the same H6c7 cells as in D assessed by MTS (n = 4–12) and compared by ANOVA. (F) 3D culture of the same H6c7 cells as in D. Left: Representative images of organoids on day 3. Scale bars: 100 μm. Right: Proliferation of organoids measured by CellTiterGLO on day 4 relative to day 1 after seeding (n = 3) and compared by ANOVA and Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test.

MiR181ab1 plays a functionally relevant role in human oncogenesis. To determine if miR181a1 and miR181b1 influence homeostasis of mutant-KRAS cancer cells, we used a CRISPR/Cas9-based knockout strategy using sgRNAs flanking the genomic region spanning the MiR181ab1 cluster (Supplemental Figure 5A). Clonal expansion of CRISPR-engineered lung cancer cells (H1792) was used to isolate 2 clones with partial knockout of the cluster (clones #1#2 and #1#4) (Supplemental Figure 5B) that led to greater than 50% decreased expression of both miR181a and miR181b (Figure 8A). Of note, proliferation of parental cells and single cell–derived wild-type clones was very similar (Supplemental Figure 5C). Partial deletion of the MiR181ab1 cluster decreased proliferation, colony formation ability, and 3D growth (Figure 8, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 5D). These findings were associated with a decreased percentage of mitotic cells in partially MiR181ab1 cluster–knocked out cells compared with wild-type ones (Figure 8E) as well as a delayed cell cycle progression, evidenced by a larger percentage of control cells reaching G1 phase (Supplemental Figure 5E). Consistent with a critical role for miR181ab1, we were unable to obtain clones with full knockout (data not shown). Indeed, subsequent reintroduction of sgRNAs in the 2 partial knockout clones yielded no clones with full abrogation of miR181ab1, although analysis of these pools of cells did reveal greater and more efficient knockout of the cluster (Supplemental Figure 5F). Overall, these results suggest that the MiR181ab1 cluster is required for maintenance of the oncogenic phenotype in KRAS-driven human non–small cell lung cancer.

Figure 8 A functional role for miR181ab1 in human cancer. (A) miR181a and miR181b expression assessed by quantitative PCR of control and partially CRISPRed knockout clones for mir181ab1 (clones #1#2 and #1#4) of human lung cancer cells (H1792) (n = 3). (B) Cell proliferation of H1792 control and mir181ab1-CRISPRed clones assessed by MTS 3 days after seeding (n = 6) and compared by ANOVA. (C) Clonogenic ability of H1792 control and mir181ab1-CRISPRed clones. Top: Relative absorbance of dissolved crystal violet on day 10 (n = 3) was compared by ANOVA. Bottom: Representative images of H1792 parental and mir181ab1-CRISPRed clones on day 10. (D) 3D culture of parental and mir181ab1-CRISPRed H1792 clones. Left: Representative images of organoids on day 4. Scale bars: 100 μm. Right: Proliferation of organoids measured by CellTiterGLO on day 4 relative to day 1 after seeding (n = 3) was compared by ANOVA. (E) Phospho–histone H3 immunofluorescence images and analyses of H1792 control and mir181ab1-CRISPRed clones (n = 7–8). Results were compared by Brown-Forsythe test. (F) wt/wt and mut/mut adCre–administered KLA cells treated with dasatinib for 72 hours at indicated doses (n = 4). Results are relative to nontreated control cells and were compared by t test. (G) H1792 control and mir181ab1-CRISPRed clones (clones #1#2 and #1#4) treated with dasatinib for 72 hours at indicated doses (n = 4) and compared by ANOVA.

Effective targeting of mutant-KRAS tumors likely requires concomitant inhibition of different effector pathways. To ascertain whether miR181ab1 inhibition would enhance the effect of targeted therapies, we screened a series of inhibitors available in the clinic or in late clinical phases. Murine lung cancer cells lacking the Mir181ab1 cluster were more sensitive to the multiple–tyrosine kinase (BCR-ABL, SRC, c-KIT) inhibitor dasatinib than those cells in which Mir181ab1 was reconstituted (Figure 8F). These results were recapitulated in a human lung cancer cell line expressing oncogenic KRAS where MiR181ab1 was partially knocked out (Figure 8G). Taken together, these observations suggest that miR181ab1 plays an important role in human KRAS-mutated oncogenesis and that its ablation could cooperate with targeted agents to improve therapeutic efficacy in KRAS-mutated cancers.

MiR181ab1 expression is regulated by TGF-β in mutant-KRAS lung and pancreatic cancer cells. To determine the molecular mechanisms of Mir181ab1 regulation, we first evaluated the role of specific effector pathways using pharmacological inhibition in mouse lung and pancreatic cancer cells. miR181a and miR181b expression levels were assessed 3 and 12 hours after inhibition. Effector inactivation did not decrease either miR181a or miR181b levels, suggesting that Mir181ab1 is not directly regulated through these effectors by KRAS (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B).

As an additional means of Mir181ab1 regulation, we explored the potential involvement of TGF-β, a growth factor previously described to increase miR181a and miR181b expression in hepatocellular carcinoma (50). Of note, miR181a and miR181b expression was upregulated 3 hours after exogenous addition of TGF-β in both mouse lung and pancreatic cancer cells (Figure 9A). These results suggest that the TGF-β signaling cascade could be involved in Mir181ab1 regulation in both tumor types.

Figure 9 Regulation of the Mir181ab1 cluster. (A) miR181a and miR181b expression assessed by quantitative PCR in mouse lung cancer (KLA) and pancreatic cancer (KPC) cells treated with 10 ng/mL TGF-β for 3 hours (n = 3) and compared by t test. (B) Schematic representation of the strategy to unveil transcription factors potentially regulating miR181ab1 expression. (C) Gata3 expression assessed by quantitative PCR in the same cell lines as in A (n = 3) compared by t test. Error bars correspond to SD. (D) GATA3 expression assessed by quantitative PCR in 3KT cells expressing a control gene (LacZ) or a mutated version of KRAS (G12D) (n = 3) compared by t test.

To ascertain potential transcriptional regulators of the Mir181ab1 cluster, we carried out a 3-step analysis (Figure 9B). First, we scanned a 2-kb region of the promoter of the mouse and human MiR181ab1 gene to uncover transcription factors (TFs) binding to specific motifs in this genomic region. Next, we identified those TFs that are conserved across species. Lastly, we focused on those TFs that had been previously linked to RAS signaling (Cebpα, Cebpβ, Cmyb, Evi1, Meis1, Gata2, Gata3, and Foxa2) (51–58). Quantitative PCR (qPCR) analysis of the TFs revealed upregulation of Gata3 in both mouse lung and pancreatic cancer cell lines after TGF-β treatment for 3 hours (Figure 9C), while no consistent upregulation in the 2 cell lines was found for the remaining TFs (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D).

The similar expression pattern of Gata3 and miR181a/miR181b, and the presence of regulatory elements in the Mir181ab1 promoter suggested that miR181a1 and miR181b1 could be regulated by Gata3. To substantiate this potential association, further analysis of GATA3 expression was done in immortalized lung epithelial cells expressing mutant KRAS in which miR181a and miR181b levels increased upon oncogene expression (Supplemental Figure 4C). The results showed that GATA3 is also overexpressed upon oncogenic KRAS expression (Figure 9D). These findings suggest that GATA3 upregulation by the KRAS oncogene may mediate miR181a and miR181b expression.

A miR181ab1 signature predicting poor prognosis in KRAS-driven cancers includes genes with a tumor-suppressive role. Next, to define key miR181ab1 targets we first evaluated protein expression levels of KRAS and RASSF1A, previously reported as miR181 targets (59, 60). No differential expression of either KRAS or RASSF1A was observed upon genetic MiR181ab1 manipulation in our mouse and human cellular systems (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B), suggesting no direct involvement in the MiR181ab1 loss-of-function phenotype. We then undertook an unbiased approach to identify potential miR181ab1 targets. RNA sequencing was performed on mouse lung cancer cells (KLA) expressing wild-type (wt/wt) or seed-mutated (mut/mut) versions of Mir181ab1. Both cell lines were treated with adCre to deplete endogenous miR181a1 and miR181b1 in order to obtain homogeneous cell pools for comparison because single-cell qPCR revealed that expression of miR181a and miR181b is highly heterogeneous in the parental cell pool (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). The heterogeneous expression observed is consistent with previous studies reporting heterogeneous expression of this miRNA in cancer cell populations of distinct tissue types (50, 61, 62). A list of 111 differentially expressed genes (54 downregulated and 57 upregulated) was obtained (B > 0 and logFC > 0.5 or < 0.5) (Supplemental Figure 8C and Supplemental Table 1) and queried for molecular functions using Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA). The top 10 processes associated with this gene list are cellular movement, molecular transport, carbohydrate metabolism, cell cycle, cell morphology, cell-to-cell signaling and interaction, cellular development, cellular growth and proliferation, cellular function and maintenance, and cell death and survival (Figure 10A). These findings are consistent with data above indicating that miR181ab1 regulates cell proliferation and cell cycle progression.

Figure 10 miR181ab1 targets involved in human KRAS-driven cancer. (A) Graph representing biological processes enriched in KLA wt/wt with regard to KLA mut/mut adCre–treated cells by Ingenuity Pathways Analysis (IPA). (B) Kaplan-Meier plots of lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) patients from TCGA stratified based on median expression of the 10-gene miR181ab1 signature (log-rank test). Left: Mutant-KRAS LUAD patients. Right: Wild-type KRAS LUAD patients. Putative miR181ab1 targets in human cancer were selected if a seed sequence was predicted to exist in the 3′UTR by at least 3 prediction algorithms. (C) Kaplan-Meier plot of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) patients from ICGC based on the 10-gene miR181ab1-target signature (log-rank test). (D) Luciferase assay of KLA wt/wt adCre–treated cells that were transfected with a psiCheck vector encoding the wild-type functional 3′UTR of Nexmif or a seed-mutated (mut) version that impedes miR181ab1 binding (n = 3). Renilla results are normalized to firefly luciferase signal and compared by t test. (E) Nexmif expression assessed by quantitative PCR in control- (GFP) and Nexmif-overexpressing KLA cells (n = 3) compared by t test. (F) Cell proliferation analysis by MTS of control- (GFP) and Nexmif-overexpressing KLA cells (n = 6) compared by t test. (G) Clonogenic analysis of the same cells as in F (n = 3) compared by t test. (H) Proposed model of miR181ab1 regulation and function in the context of mutant-KRAS oncogenesis.

Next, we focused on those genes whose expression decreased upon exogenous reconstitution of miR181ab1, as they could include putative direct targets of the miRNA cluster. First, the list of downregulated genes was queried against the Molecular Signature Database (MSigDB; https://www.gsea-msigdb.org/gsea/msigdb/index.jsp) to search for miRNAs involved in the regulation of this gene set. The top miRNA predicted to regulate genes in the downregulated list was the miR181 family (Supplemental Table 2), suggesting that our reconstitution approach provides an optimal model to unveil MiR181ab1 direct targets. The expression decrease of these MiR181ab1 putative targets (C77370/Kiaa2022/Nexmif, Fbxo33, Meaf6, Med8, Mfsd6, Plekhj1, Rbbp7, and Scoc) was validated by qPCR in independent samples (Supplemental Figure 8D). Review of the known activity of the proteins encoded by these genes provides a potential mechanism for the effect of MiR181ab1 in KRAS-driven oncogenesis. For example, Fbx033 is known to promote degradation of the oncoprotein YB-1 (63), and Rbbp7 has been reported to function similarly to the Ras negative regulator MSI1 in yeast (64), suggesting an overall tumor-suppressive function.

Next, to test the clinical relevance of miR181ab1 targets in mutant-KRAS patients, we unveiled an accurate list of putative targets in human cancer. To do this, we used a conservative approach by identifying genes for which a seed sequence in the 3′UTR was predicted to exist by at least 3 independent prediction algorithms (65). This analysis yielded a 10-gene set of downregulated genes with a seed sequence predicted to be bound by miR181a1 or miR181b1 and consisted of NEXMIF, DEK, DTX4, FBXO33, MEAF6, MED8, MFSD6, PLEKHJ1, RBBP7, and SCOC (Supplemental Table 3). The 10-gene set was interrogated against the human lung cancer data set (The Cancer Genome Atlas [TCGA]; https://www.cancer.gov/about-nci/organization/ccg/research/structural-genomics/tcga) and pancreatic cancer data set (International Cancer Genome Consortium [ICGC]; https://icgc.org/). Low expression levels of the 10-gene set were associated with poor survival in lung cancer (lung adenocarcinoma [LUAD]) patients harboring KRAS mutations (P = 0.035), whereas no association was found in wild-type KRAS LUAD patients (P = 0.958) (Figure 10B). A similar trend was obtained in the analysis of pancreatic cancer (pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma [PDAC]) patients, where low expression of the putative miR181ab1 targets was a marker of poor prognosis (P = 0.018) (Figure 10C). Collectively, these data suggest that miR181ab1 regulates a series of genes involved in the induction of the tumor phenotype whose expression associates with lung and pancreatic cancer patients’ survival, in line with its strong functional role in both types of mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

To ascertain the role of the identified genes as direct miR181ab1 targets, we focused on Nexmif, whose expression was largely decreased upon miR181ab1 overexpression. First, luciferase assays in miR181ab1-proficient mouse lung cancer cells were performed. Mutation of the miR181ab1 seed sequence in the 3′UTR of Nexmif led to an enhanced signal due to impaired miRNA binding (Figure 10D). Next, the functional implication of Nexmif was queried through ectopic expression in mouse lung cancer cells (Figure 10E). Overexpression of Nexmif significantly reduced cell proliferation and clone-forming capacity (Figure 10, F and G), consistent with a predicted tumor-suppressive role of miR181ab1 targets. Lastly, the clinical value of NEXMIF was investigated in human LUAD and PDAC data sets. Low levels of NEXMIF expression associated with a worse survival outcome in LUAD patients with KRAS mutations (Supplemental Figure 8E), with a similar trend observed for PDAC patients (Supplemental Figure 8F). Furthermore, NEXMIF expression was lower in LUAD patients harboring KRAS mutations (Supplemental Figure 8G).

Collectively, our data indicate that miR181ab1 is a KRAS effector with functional and clinical implications in KRAS-mutated lung and pancreatic tumorigenesis, whose expression regulation may rely on noncanonical KRAS downstream pathways. A proposed model for miR181ab1 regulation and function in the context of KRAS mutations is illustrated in Figure 10H.