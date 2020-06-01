Norrin mediates tumor-promoting and -suppressive effects in glioblastoma via Notch and Wnt

NDP expression is enriched in GBM and correlates with survival in neurological cancers. To survey the distribution of NDP expression in human tissues, we queried the human protein atlas (HPA, www.proteinatlas.org) (36), and found that NDP expression, but not that of its receptor FZD4, is enriched in several tissues, including the brain and cerebellum (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128994DS1). A similar survey of cancer cell lines (CCLE, https://portals.broadinstitute.org/ccle) (37) and primary tumors (The Cancer Genome Atlas [TCGA]), shows that NDP is expressed in a variety of tumor types and is highly enriched in glioma cell lines (Supplemental Figure 1B, boxed) and primary human gliomas, including low-grade glioma (LGG) and GBM (Figure 1A, boxed). In addition, gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) on GBM showed that NDP expression levels significantly correlate with classical GBM and aging-brain gene sets (Figure 2A). FZD4 is also expressed in different cancer types; however, its expression in GBM is comparable to other cancers (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B) and not as highly enriched as NDP. The discordance between NDP and FZD4 expression in brain tumors could indicate that NDP, but not FZD4, levels are functionally limiting or that NDP is FZD4 independent. Consistent with the latter possibility, FZD4-independent and nonvascular functions of NDP have been reported in other contexts (38–41).

Figure 1 NDP is expressed in a wide range of cancers, and is enriched in CNS tumors. (A and B) Analysis of NDP (A) and FZD4 (B) expression levels in primary human tumors from TCGA using the cBioportal web server. NDP expression was significantly enriched in GBM and lower-grade glioma relative to the average of all cancer types (upper graph), while FZD4 expression was comparable to other tumor types. ACC, adrenocortical carcinoma; AML, acute myeloid leukemia; DLBC, lymphoid neoplasm diffuse large B cell lymphoma; PCPG, pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; CS, carcinosarcoma; ccRCC, clear cell renal cell carcinoma; chRCC, chromophobe renal cell carcinoma; pRCC, papillary renal cell carcinoma; VUS, variant of uncertain significance.

Figure 2 NDP is expressed in GSCs and correlates with survival in neurological tumors. (A) Gene set enrichment analysis reveals correlation between NDP expression and “Glioblastoma Classical” and “Aging Brain” gene sets. (B) Kaplan-Meier analysis correlating NDP expression with patient survival in neurological cancers. (C) Expression of components of the NDP/FZD4 signaling axis in a panel of 9 patient-derived GSCs (left) and 3 primary fetal hNSC lines (right). Blue boxes, ASCL1lo GSC lines; red, ASCL1hi GSC lines indicate the GSC lines selected for functional analysis.

Next, we found that NDP expression correlates with survival in GBM, neuroblastoma, and brain astrocytoma (LGG) (Figure 2B). Because transcriptomic data are derived from whole tissue and tumor samples, they do not resolve the cell-type specificity of gene expression, including expression within the tumor stem cell compartment. Therefore, we analyzed gene expression in hNSCs and primary patient-derived GSCs, which were maintained in vitro using an established GSC culture protocol (42). Quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) revealed that NDP, FZD4, LRP5, and TSPAN12 are expressed in hNSCs and in the majority of the GSC lines we surveyed (Figure 2C). The enrichment of NDP expression in brain tumors, expression of Norrin/FZD4 signaling components in primary GSCs, and the association between NDP expression level and survival in GBM suggest the possibility that NDP has a function in normal and transformed NSCs.

NDP function stratifies with ASCL1 expression levels. To investigate the role of NDP and FZD4 in growth and clonogenicity of nontransformed hNSCs and GSCs we generated lentiviral constructs to express gene-specific shRNA oligonucleotides (2/gene) for knockdown, or full-length cDNAs for overexpression. In these and subsequent experiments we confirmed the efficiency of knockdown and overexpression by qRT-PCR and Western blotting, respectively (Supplemental Figure 2). NDP and FZD4 knockdown in 2 hNSC lines significantly inhibited growth, whereas overexpression of these genes had the opposite effect, indicating that activation of the Norrin/FZD4 signaling pathway is growth promoting in hNSCs (Supplemental Figure 2) and could play a direct physiological role in NSC growth that is independent of its function in endothelial cells.

The function of developmental signaling pathways, such as Notch and canonical Wnt, on GBM growth have been shown to differ based on ASCL1 expression levels (43, 44). ASCL1 is a basic helix-loop-helix (bHLH) transcription factor that is critically involved in regulating neuronal differentiation (45–47). ASCL1hi and ASCL1lo GBM exhibit different differentiation and invasion dynamics, and ASCL1hi GBM requires Notch signaling for maintaining the GSC pool (44). Based on these observations, we compared the effects of NDP/FZD4 gain and loss of function on growth and sphere formation in 2 ASCL1lo (G411, G564) and 2 ASCL1hi GSC lines (G523, G472) (ref. 44 and Figure 3). ASCL1 expression status was confirmed in all GSC lines using qRT-PCR (Supplemental Figure 3A) and the canonical Wnt-inducing capacity of NDP transgenes was confirmed using the TOP-FLASH luciferase reporter assay in HEK293T cells (Supplemental Figure 3B). The efficiencies of knockdown and overexpression in all lines were confirmed by qRT-PCR and Western blotting, respectively (Supplemental Figure 3, C–F). NDP and FZD4 knockdown in both ASCL1lo GSC lines increased growth (Figure 3A) and sphere formation (Figure 3B), whereas overexpression had the opposite effects (Figure 3, C and D). These observations indicate that NDP/FZD4 expression suppresses growth and self-renewal in ASCL1lo GSCs.

Figure 3 ASCLI subtype–dependent effects of NDP and FZD4 on proliferation and sphere formation. (A and B) Effect of NDP or FZD4 knockdown (2 independent shRNAs/gene) on growth using the trypan blue proliferation assay (A) after 3 and 6 days in culture. (B) Sphere formation using the ELDA assay after 2 weeks in suspension culture (n = 3). Note that both shNDP constructs behaved similarly in G472 cells, so representative lines almost overlap on the graph. (C and D) Effect of NDP and FZD4 overexpression on GSC proliferation (C) and sphere formation (D) (n = 3). *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA for the proliferation assay and χ2 for ELDA. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. (E) Kaplan-Meier survival analysis correlating NDP expression with patient survival in ASCL1lo GBM, ASCL1hi GBM, and in GBM stratified for NDP/ASCL1 and NDP/FZD4 expression.

In contrast, in both ASCL1hi GSC lines, NDP knockdown resulted in a striking inhibition of proliferation and sphere formation (Figure 3, A and B). Notably, ASCL1hi GSCs with NDP knockdown appeared to have a cell-autonomous growth disadvantage relative to controls, as they were depleted in spheres (Supplemental Figure 3G). To validate the effects of NDP knockdown on the growth of ASCL1hi GSCs, we designed a degenerate-codon-modified NDP construct (MOD-NDP) and confirmed that this version could rescue the growth-inhibitory effect of shRNA-mediated NDP knockdown in ASCL1hi GSCs (Supplemental Figure 4). Interestingly, manipulating FZD4 in either ASCL1hi GSC line failed to produce a significant phenotype. FZD4 knockdown with 1 of the 2 shFZD4 constructs (shFZD4-2) had a modest effect on proliferation, but not on sphere formation, in one of the ASCL1hi GSC lines (G523) (Figure 3, A and B), but this effect was not reproducible with the other shFZD4 construct (shFZD4-4) (Figure 3, A and B) and was not observed in the other ASCL1hi GSC line (Figure 3, A and B). Moreover, FZD4 overexpression had no effect on proliferation or sphere formation in either ASCL1hi GSC line (Figure 3, C and D). In summary, these experiments in patient-derived GSCs (summarized in Supplemental Table 1) indicate that the function of Norrin stratifies with ASCL1 expression level. In ASCL1lo GSCs, Norrin/FZD4 is growth suppressing and in ASCL1hi GSCs, Norrin is growth promoting and independent of FZD4.

Based on our in vitro observations, we asked whether the correlation between NDP expression and survival was associated with ASCL1 expression levels in GBM tumors. Therefore, we stratified GBM patient data on the basis of ASCL1 expression and then performed a new Kaplan-Meier survival analysis. Strikingly, we found that the survival advantage of NDP expression stratified with tumors that had low levels of ASCL1 expression, while tumors with high ASCL1 levels did not show any correlation between NDP expression level and survival outcomes (Figure 3E). Thus, the survival advantage of ASCL1lo GBM with higher NDP expression is consistent with the growth-inhibitory effect of NDP/FZD4, as we observed in ASCL1lo GSCs. To further validate this conclusion, we stratified GBM patient samples based on both NDP and ASCL1 expression levels simultaneously (Figure 3E). Interestingly, there was no survival advantage of patients with NDP/ASCL1-high versus NDP/ASCL1-low GBMs. This observation is consistent with our in vitro evidence (Figure 3, A–D) that low NDP expression in ASCL1lo GSCs induces effects on tumor progression (growth promoting) similar to those of high NDP expression in ASCL1hi GSCs (Figure 3E). We also stratified patient samples based on combined NDP and FZD4 expression and then applied the same survival analysis (Figure 3E). Similarly, the addition of FZD4 expression resulted in compromising the survival advantage of NDP expression alone (Figure 2, B and C), supporting the uncoupled functions of NDP and FZD4, at least in a subset of the GSCs.

NDP affects proliferation index and rate in GSCs. To understand the cell biological basis for the effects of NDP on GSC growth we examined the expression of proliferation, stemness, and cell death markers in the cultures after NDP knockdown. We first determined the proliferation index (e.g., the frequency of cycling progenitors) in the cultures by quantifying the proportion of Ki67+ cells. In parallel with our in vitro observations, we found that the proliferation index was increased in ASCL1lo GSCs (Figure 4, A and C), and reduced in ASCL1hi GSCs (Figure 4, B and D) after NDP knockdown. Thus, in both GSC types NDP affects growth by regulating the maintenance of cycling cells. To validate our results, we overexpressed NDP in 2 ASCL1lo GSC lines (G411 and G564), which resulted in significant reduction of the Ki67+ population (Supplemental Figure 5). Consistent with a role for NDP in progenitor maintenance, we found that NDP knockdown reduced the proportion of ASCL1hi GSCs that express SOX2, a stemness marker (Figure 4, B and D).

Figure 4 Divergent effects of NDP and FZD4 knockdown on the proliferation indices of GSC cultures. (A and B) Representative images of ICC staining for Ki67 (red) and SOX2 (green) after NDP or FZD4 knockdown in ASCL1lo (G564) (A) and ASCL1hi (G472) (B) GSCs. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C and D) Quantification of the frequency of Ki67+ and SOX2+ cells after NDP and FZD4 knockdown in G564 (C) and G472 (D) GSCs. n = 3 (with the exception of Ki67 in G564; n = 9 because the cells are very large and the number of cells per field or vessel was quite small). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA.

The proliferation index only provides information about the relative proliferative status of a mixed cell population but does not indicate how quickly or slowly the cells are cycling (48). Therefore, to investigate the effect of NDP on proliferation rate we quantified the frequency of progenitors in S-phase. Control and NDP-knockdown GSC cultures were exposed to a short pulse of EdU, a thymidine analog that is incorporated into the DNA of cells in S-phase, and the proliferation rate was determined by quantifying the proportion of EdU+/Ki67+ cells. Interestingly, the proliferation rate was significantly reduced in both ASCL1lo (Supplemental Figure 6A) and ASCL1hi GSCs (Supplemental Figure 6B) following NDP knockdown. Finally, we also assessed the effects of NDP knockdown on apoptosis by staining for cleaved caspase-3 (Casp-3) (Supplemental Figure 7). NDP knockdown resulted in a significant increase in the frequency of cleaved Casp-3+ cells in ASCL1hi (Supplemental Figure 7B) but not ASCL1lo (Supplemental Figure 7A) GSCs. Taken together, the growth and cell cycle analyses indicate that in ASCL1hi GSCs NDP expression stimulates proliferation by sustaining the progenitor pool and by promoting cell cycle progression and, in the case of ASCL1hi GSCs, through effects on cell survival. In contrast, in ASCL1lo GSCs NDP affects growth via independent, but competing, mechanisms; it promotes cell cycle progression but reduces the cycling progenitor pool, with the latter having the dominant effect on growth of the population.

NDP regulates common and divergent transcriptional programs in ASCL1lo and ASCL1hi GSCs. To identify the downstream transcription profiles that mediate the proliferative effects of NDP in GSCs we performed RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) analysis on 1 ASCL1lo (G411) and 1 ASCL1hi GSC line (G523), after NDP knockdown with 2 different shRNA constructs (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 8). After filtering the data for gene expression changes common to both short hairpins (adjusted FDR and adjusted P values <0.05) we found that NDP knockdown resulted in overlapping and unique sets of altered transcripts between ASCL1lo and ASCL1hi GSCs (Figure 5A, Supplemental Figure 8, C–E, and Supplemental Tables 2–4), indicating that NDP regulates common and unique downstream targets in both GSC subtypes. Interestingly, GSEA performed using the same strict criteria revealed a similar pattern of overlapping gene sets between both GSC subtypes; however, there were unique gene sets only in ASCL1lo GSCs (Figure 5, B and C, Supplemental Figure 8F, and Supplemental Table 5). The majority of the overlapping differentially expressed genes and enriched gene sets were related to cell cycle and cell division and included downregulation of cell cycle regulators, including cyclins A2, G1, E2, B1, and B2 (Supplemental Figure 8C and Supplemental Tables 5 and 6). We validated the downregulation of cell cycle regulators following NDP knockdown in both GSC subtypes by Western blot analysis for CCNE2 and CCNA2 (Figure 5D). Based on these data, we suggest that NDP regulates the expression of a cell cycle progression program common to ASCL1lo and ASCL1hi GSCs, which is consistent with the observation that NDP knockdown in both types of GSCs has similar effects on cell cycle progression (Supplemental Figure 6). GSEA results also support a model where NDP regulates a second, independent gene expression program in ASCL1lo GSCS. For example, while all of the significantly enriched gene sets in ASCL1hi GSCs after NDP knockdown overlapped entirely with the enriched genes sets in ASCL1lo GSCs, there were additional enriched gene sets exclusive to ASCL1lo GSCs after NDP knockdown (Figure 5, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 8F).

Figure 5 RNA-Seq analysis reveals divergent and overlapping effects of NDP knockdown on gene expression in ASCL1lo and ASCL1hi GSCs. (A) Venn diagram representing the number of overlapping and common differentially expressed genes in each cell line. Roughly half of G523 hits and one-third of G411 hits are overlapping. Notably, the number of hits in G411 is higher than in G523. (B) Unbiased enrichment maps of the identified hits in both lines (the blue circles represent G411, red circles represent G523). The overlapping sets predominantly center on cell cycle, cell division, and proliferation, while G411 unique sets are related to cytoskeletal rearrangement and movement. Refer to Supplemental Figure 6 for more details. (C) Venn diagram representing the number of unique and common enriched gene sets. (D) Western blot validation of CCNE2 and CCNA2 expression in G411 and G523 cells with NDP knockdown. (E) Log 2 (fold change) values for selected Wnt targets from the RNA-Seq library results. The selected genes were significantly differentially expressed after NDP knockdown in G411 but not G523 cells. Bars show the average fold change of selected hits for 2 shNDP (shNDP-A, shNDP-C) constructs in each cell line.

Of the unique ASCL1lo GSC RNA-Seq hits, many were related to migration, invasion, metastasis, epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), and extracellular matrix modulation (Supplemental Figure 8D and Supplemental Table 2). Similarly, unique ASCL1lo GSC gene sets included cell movement and cytoskeletal organization (Figure 5B, Supplemental Figure 8F, and Supplemental Table 5). In contrast, the unique hits in ASCL1hi GSCs were primarily related to cell cycle, proliferation, differentiation, and DNA repair (Supplemental Figure 8E and Supplemental Table 3). One potential regulator of this divergent NDP-regulated program in ASCL1lo GSCs is the Wnt pathway, as NDP function in this subset was FZD dependent. Consistent with this possibility, we found that expression of selected Wnt targets was significantly changed in the RNA-Seq library after NDP knockdown in ASCL1lo GSCs, and unchanged in ASCL1hi GSCs (Figure 5E). We propose that the regulation of genes associated with tumor-promoting processes and the Wnt pathway support the existence of a competing mechanism mediating NDP function in ASCL1lo GSCs and explains the dominant growth-promoting effect of NDP knockdown in ASCL1lo GSCs.

Growth-inhibiting effects of canonical Wnt pathway activation segregate with ASCL1 status. We show that in ASCL1lo GSCs the phenotypic effect of NDP and FZD4 manipulation on growth and self-renewal are the same, whereas in ASCL1hi GSCs manipulating NDP, but not FZD4 expression, affects growth and self-renewal. Moreover, NDP knockdown is associated with altered expression of Wnt target genes in ASCL1lo but not ASCL1hi GSCs. Thus, we hypothesized that in ASCL1lo GSCs, Norrin/FZD4-mediated growth-suppressive effects require canonical Wnt pathway activation, whereas in ASCL1hi GSCs, Norrin-mediated effects on growth are canonical Wnt pathway independent. To test this hypothesis, we overexpressed NDP in ASCL1lo and ASCL1hi GSCs and treated them with Wnt inhibitors. In control assays we confirmed that treatment with a function-blocking anti-FZD4 antibody (49), tankyrase inhibitor (XAV939), which stimulates β-catenin degradation and blocks canonical Wnt signaling downstream of FZD receptors, and IWP2, which inhibits Wnt secretion, all inhibited Wnt3-stimulated induction of a TOP-FLASH luciferase reporter (Supplemental Figure 9). Treatment with Wnt inhibitors increased growth in NDP-expressing and control lentivirus–infected ASCL1lo GSCs (Figure 6A). These observations are consistent with endogenous and NDP-induced growth-suppressive effects of FZD4 and Wnt/β-catenin signaling in ASCL1lo GSCs. In contrast, inhibiting canonical Wnt signaling had no effect on proliferation of ASCL1hi GSCs with or without NDP overexpression, indicating that NDP function in these cells is independent of canonical Wnt signaling (Figure 6B). To confirm these findings, we examined the effects of Wnt agonists, recombinant human WNT3a (rhWNT3a) and CHIR, a GSK3 inhibitor, on the proliferation of ASCL1lo and ASCL1hi GSCs. In parallel with our observations in NDP-overexpressing GSCs, activation of the canonical Wnt pathway inhibited proliferation of ASCL1lo GSCs (Figure 6C) but had no effect on proliferation of ASCL1hi GSCs (Figure 6D). Additionally, we found that modulating NDP affected the levels of active β-catenin (Figure 6, E and F) and the levels of Wnt targets CDK1 and phospho–NF-κB p65 (50–53) only in ASCL1lo GSCs (Figure 6G). Taken together, these results show that Norrin/FZD4 signaling stimulates the canonical Wnt pathway to suppress growth in ASCL1lo but not in ASCL1hi GSCs.

Figure 6 NDP function is Wnt dependent in ASCL1lo and Wnt independent in ASCL1hi cells. (A and B) Effects of canonical Wnt pathway inhibitors on proliferation of control and NDP-overexpressing G411 (ASCL1lo) GSCs (A) and G523 (ASCL1hi) GSCs (B) after 6 days (n = 3). †P < 0.05 within experimental groups; *P < 0.05 between groups by 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. (C and D) Effects of Wnt agonists WNT3a and CHIR on proliferation of G411 (C) and G523 (D) GSC cells after 6 days (n = 3). *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. (E and F) Representative Western blot analysis and quantitation of the levels of active (nonphosphorylated) and total β-catenin in NDP-knockdown G411 and G523 GSCs (E) and NDP-overexpressing G411 and G523 GSCs (F). Quantification was performed using the Image Studio Lite software analysis package (n = 3). *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. (G) Representative Western blot analysis (n = 3) of selected Wnt targets following NDP knockdown G411 and G523 GSCs.

Norrin promotes Notch signaling and inhibits differentiation in ASCL1hi GSCs. To address the mechanism underlying Wnt-independent effects of Norrin on promoting ASCL1hi GSC progression, we started by asking whether Norrin’s function in this context is cell autonomous. Norrin is reported to function as a short-range paracrine signal, where Norrin secreted from one cell can activate FZD4/canonical Wnt signaling in a neighboring cell (27), which we confirmed in reporter assays in HEK293T cells (Supplemental Figure 10D). However, the growth disadvantage of ASCL1hi GSCs with NDP knockdown in spheres (Supplemental Figure 3G) suggested an autocrine or juxtacrine requirement for NDP expression, because it does not appear to be rescued by Norrin provided by neighboring wild-type cells. To investigate this possibility, we first treated cells with recombinant human Norrin protein (rhNorrin) and observed effects on proliferation in vitro. Interestingly, rhNorrin treatment replicated the effects of NDP overexpression only in ASCL1lo but not ASCL1hi GSCs (Figure 7A). Next, we performed a competition assay, where we mixed equivalent numbers of ASCL1hi GSCs infected with Lenti-shNDP-GFP or Lenti-shScrambled-GFP with cells infected with Lenti-mCherry and measured the mCherry+/GFP+ cell ratio over time. If Norrin functions as an autocrine signal, the ratio of mCherry+/Norrin-deficient GFP+ cells should increase, owing to a cell-autonomous growth disadvantage of cells with NDP knockdown. Equal seeding of the cultures at day 1 was confirmed by flow cytometric analysis (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B) and then reassessed after 6 days. Interestingly, the mCherry+/GFP+ cell ratio remained nearly equivalent in cultures expressing the scrambled short hairpin control, whereas the ratio shifted dramatically toward the mCherry+ cohort in the NDP-knockdown cultures (Supplemental Figure 10, A–C). Given that the 2 populations were intermixed, this result strongly supports an autocrine or at least juxtaparacrine function for Norrin in ASCL1hi GSCs.

Figure 7 NDP knockdown inhibits Notch signaling in ASCL1hi GSCs. (A) Effects of recombinant Norrin treatment on the proliferation of G411 and G523 GSCs after 6 days in culture (n = 3). (B) Representative Western blot analysis for the indicated Notch pathway components in G411 and G523 GSCs after NDP knockdown. (C) Effects of Notch inhibition on the growth-promoting effects of NDP overexpression (OE) in G411 and or G523 GSCs after 6 days in culture (n = 3). (D) Effect of NDP knockdown (KD) on the proliferation of G564 (ASCL1lo) GSCs after ASCL1 overexpression (n = 3). *P < 0.05 by Student’s t test (A) or 1-way ANOVA (C and D). Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

Notch, which functions via juxtaparacrine signaling, is considered one of the master regulators of cancer stem cells (54). Previously, Park et al. reported that Notch inhibition leads to differentiation in ASCL1hi but not ASCL1lo GSCs (44) mediated, in part, through ASCL1-dependent chromatin remodeling of differentiation genes. Interestingly, the growth disadvantage of NDP knockdown in ASCL1hi but not ASCL1lo GSC lines suggests effects on differentiation as a possible underlying mechanism. Given the phenotypic similarity between NDP knockdown and Notch inhibition, we assessed the impact of NDP manipulation on Notch signaling in GSCs. We found that NDP knockdown resulted in a marked downregulation of Notch signaling in ASCL1hi and ASCL1lo GSCs, as shown by the reduction of cleaved (activated) Notch1 and Notch targets (Figure 7B), demonstrating that Norrin is required to maintain Notch signaling. Consistent with a role for Notch function downstream of Norrin in ASCL1hi cells, we found that treatment with the Notch inhibitor GSI (γ-secretase inhibitor) abrogated the effect of NDP overexpression in ASCL1hi but had no effect on ASCL1lo GSCs (Figure 7C) and that NDP knockdown promoted expression of neuronal differentiation markers in ASCL1hi GSCs (Figure 8).

Figure 8 NDP knockdown leads to differentiation in ASCL1hi GSCs. (A) Representative images from ICC staining of βIII-tubulin, SOX2, GFAP, and MAP2 in G523 cells 3 weeks after NDP knockdown. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Quantification of respective stains. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 3). *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA.

ASCL1 functions as a pioneer factor to promote accessibility of differentiation-inducing targets in response to Notch inhibition (44), which raises the possibility that ASCL1lo cells were unaffected by loss of Notch signaling after Norrin depletion because of insufficient ASCL1 activity. To test this hypothesis, we stably transduced ASCL1lo (G564) cells with human ASCL1, and then knocked down NDP to see if ASCL1 overexpression is able to reverse the effects of NDP knockdown. Strikingly, ASCL1 overexpression in ASCL1lo cells resulted in a complete reversal of the effects of NDP knockdown on proliferation (Figure 7D) and induced a phenotype similar to ASCL1hi GSC lines (Figure 3A). Collectively, these findings provide evidence for Norrin as a modulator of Notch signaling, and show that ASCL1 levels are the reason for the opposing effects of Norrin depletion in ASCL1hi and ASCL1lo GSCs.

NDP modulation affects tumorigenicity in xenografted ASCL1lo and ASCL1hi GSCs. To validate whether the growth-inhibitory effects of NDP manipulation we observed in vitro translate to the complex environment of tumor growth in vivo, we orthotopically xenografted Nod-SCID gamma (NSG) mice with ASCL1lo or ASCL1hi GSCs with NDP and FZD4 (in the case of ASCL1lo GSCs only) overexpression or knockdown (Figures 9 and 10). Overexpression of NDP or FZD4 in ASCL1lo GSCs, which inhibit growth in vitro, significantly prolonged survival in xenografted mice (Figure 9D). The tumors that did form were reduced in GFP+ cells relative to tumors with control Lenti-GFP infection (despite being grafted with cells that were over 90% GFP+), suggesting that there was a selection bias against NDP- or FZD4-overexpressing cells during tumor progression (Figure 10B). NDP or FZD4 knockdown in ASCL1lo GSCs, which promotes growth in vitro, did not have a significant effect on survival, likely because the strikingly rapid kinetics of tumor formation (3–4 weeks) of this GSC line would make it difficult to detect faster tumor formation (Figure 9C and Figure 10A). NDP knockdown in ASCL1hi GSCs, which inhibits proliferation in vitro, significantly prolonged survival in mice grafted with ASCL1hi GSCs (Figure 9E) and overexpressing NDP in this GSC line, which is growth promoting in vitro, significantly shortened survival (Figure 9F). Similar to our observations with ASCL1lo xenografts, human tumors derived from ASCL1hi GSCs with NDP knockdown were depleted of GFP+ cells, despite the grafts containing over 90% GFP+ cells at the time of transplantation (Figure 10C). This observation suggests that NDP knockdown in ASCL1hi GSCs results in a selective growth disadvantage during tumor progression. Combined, these data demonstrate that NDP manipulations in ASCL1lo and ASCL1hi GSCs strongly affect the dynamics of overall tumor progression in a complex in vivo environment and confirm our in vitro observations.

Figure 9 Effects of NDP on progression of GBM in vivo depend on ASCL1 expression status. (A and B) Representative H&E staining of orthotopically xenografted G411 (ASCL1lo) (A) and G523 (ASCL1hi) GSC (B) tumors (dotted line, tumor outline). Shown are tile scans taken at ×2.5 magnification (left) and boxed regions are shown at higher magnification (×20) on the right. G411 GSCs form localized and G523 GSCs form diffuse tumors. Scale bars: 10 μm and 50 μm, respectively. (C and D) Kaplan-Meier survival analysis of mice orthotopically transplanted with G411 GSCs after NDP or FZD4 knockdown (C) and overexpression (D). (E and F) Kaplan-Meier survival analysis of mice orthotopically transplanted with G523 GSCs after NDP knockdown (E) and overexpression (F). P < 0.05 by log-rank test (C–F).

Figure 10 NDP modulation results in selective advantage or disadvantage in xenografted tumors depending on ASCL1 expression status. (A and B) Representative IHC images of G411-derived tumors with NDP or FZD4 knockdown (A) or overexpression (B). Scale bars: 50 μm. (C and D) Representative IHC images of G523-derived tumors with NDP knockdown (C) or overexpression (D). Scale bars: 50 μm.

Last, we used serum-induced differentiation to examine the effects of NDP knockdown on differentiated GSCs. Interestingly, serum differentiation abrogated the phenotypic divergence of NDP knockdown between ASCL1lo and ASCL1hi GSCs and resulted in a similar phenotype in both (Supplemental Figure 11), supporting the correlation between Norrin functional divergence and tumor stem cell biology in this context.