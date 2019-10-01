Polymerase δ deficiency causes syndromic immunodeficiency with replicative stress

Identification of biallelic mutations affecting the polymerase δ complex. Patient 1 (P1), a 17-year-old male born to consanguineous parents, presented with recurrent upper and lower respiratory tract infections as frequently as 2 to 3 times per month, leading to bronchiectasis since the age of 6 months. He has had chronic molluscum contagiosum–associated lesions on his face since 3 years of age (Figure 1A). At 5 years of age, he started to experience skin abscesses requiring monthly hospitalization. At 4 years of age, the patient had short stature and severe intellectual disability as determined by the Denver test and apparent by speech impairment, attention deficit, and hyperactivity. After starting on regular intravenous Ig (IVIG) replacement, prophylactic antibiotic, and antifungal (trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole and itraconazole) therapy at 7 years of age, he experienced a reduction in the number of episodes of respiratory infections and skin abscesses. Immunological analyses showed CD4+ T, B, and NK cell lymphopenia (Figure 1B). Patient 2 (P2) is a 24-year-old male born to nonconsanguineous parents. He presented with chronic bronchitis resulting in bronchiectasis and skin warts that were negative for common papilloma virus strains (Figure 1C). The patient had short stature, microcephaly, a low IQ (approximately 70), and hearing impairment. Immunological analyses showed persistent CD4+ T, B, and NK cell lymphopenia (Figure 1B). The patient receives subcutaneous Ig (scIG) treatment, as well as antibiotic and antifungal prophylactic therapy. In-depth immunophenotyping of the main lymphocyte subsets showed a high frequency of CCR7–CD45RA+ T EMRA (effector memory cells reexpressing CD45RA) CD8+ T cells in P1 (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128903DS1), concomitant with high expression of the CD95 activation marker in CCR7+CD45RA+ naive CD8+ T cells in both P1 and P2 (Supplemental Figure 1B). Despite a reduction in B cell numbers, we found that B cell maturation was largely normal, as judged by the presence of class-switched B cells (CD27+IgD–) (Supplemental Figure 1C) and normal somatic hypermutation (SHM) patterns in the IgA and IgG loci of P1, analyzed by Ig repertoire sequencing (Supplemental Figure 1, D–F). The shared syndromic phenotype in P1 and P2 (Supplemental Table 1), including developmental and immune abnormalities, led us to assume an underlying, undefined syndromic inborn error of immunity (IEI).

Figure 1 Identification of hypomorphic mutations affecting the polymerase δ complex in patients presenting with syndromic combined immunodeficiency. (A) Molluscum contagiosum skin infection in P1. (B) Longitudinal peripheral blood CD4+ T cell, CD8+ T cell, B cell, and NK cell counts in P1 and P2. Dotted lines represent the range of reference values. (C) Viral skin warts in P2. (D) Familial segregation of the identified POLD1 and POLD2 mutations in the families of P1 and P2, indicating an autosomal-recessive pattern of inheritance. (E) Domain structure of POLD1 showing the polymerase domain, the exonuclease domain, the nuclear localization signal (NLS) domain, and the cysteine-rich, metal-binding domains CysA and CysB. Domain structure of POLD2 depicting the PDE and oligonucleotide binding (OB) domains. Mutation sites are indicated in red. (F) Protein levels of POLD1, POLD2, POLD3, and CYCA in PBMCs after anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 stimulation for 48 hours. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.(G) Protein levels of POLD1, POLD2, and POLD3 in primary fibroblasts. GAPDH was used as a loading control. Cells were untreated (Unt) or synchronized by double-thymidine (Thy) treatment or aphidicolin (Aph) treatment for 24 hours. α, anti.

Genetic analysis of P1 by exome sequencing revealed a homozygous missense variant (p.Asp293Asn; combined annotation–dependent depletion [CADD] score of 28.1) in the POLD2 gene (NM_006230), which displayed perfect segregation under the assumption of autosomal-recessive inheritance (Figure 1D). The POLD2Asp293Asn mutation lies in the phosphodiesterase (PDE) domain (Figure 1E) and is absent from the ExAC and 1,000 Genomes Project public databases. Genetic analysis of P2 by target enrichment sequencing for a panel of IEI genes (23) revealed 3 heterozygous variants in the POLD1 gene (NM_002691) encoding the catalytic subunit of polymerase δ (Figure 1, D and E). Subsequent exome sequencing did not reveal other candidate biallelic variants in P2. The variants p.Gln684His (CADD score of 26), located in the catalytic domain, and p.Ser939Trp (CADD score of 34) in an interdomain region, were inherited in cis on the same allele of maternal origin, whereas the p.Arg1074Trp variant (CADD score of 34) located to the CysB domain on the paternal allele. The POLD1Gln684His and POLD1Arg1074Trp mutations have been reported in the ExAc database, but no homozygotes are present, and the population allele frequency of both variants is below 0.001%. The POLD1Ser939Trp mutation is absent from ExAC and 1,000 Genomes databases. Moreover, we used pLI and pRec scores, computed by ExAC (24), to estimate the likelihood of tolerance to loss of a single or both alleles, respectively, of POLD1 and POLD2. Both genes show low pLI scores of 0.001 and 0.044, respectively, indicating a predicted tolerance to the loss of a single allele, and high pRec scores of 0.998 and 0.950, respectively, indicating a predicted high intolerance for a complete loss of function (24). The tolerance scores for loss of a single allele for POLD1 and POLD2 indicate that both genes are not predicted to present a haploinsufficient phenotype, despite previously reported autosomal-dominant phenotypes (19–22). In familial colorectal cancer, this could be explained by the hypermutator phenotype, in which POLD1 loss of function leads to a functional gain of function (increased mutation rate) (7, 8). Here, we describe 2 patients with biallelic mutations in the POLD1 and the POLD2 subunits of polymerase δ who presented with developmental defects and immunodeficiency.

We assessed the protein levels of the POLD1, POLD2 and POLD3 subunits of polymerase δ in anti-CD3– and anti-CD28–stimulated PBMCs from both P1 and P2. We observed markedly reduced expression of all 3 subunits (Figure 1F), despite mRNA levels of the corresponding subunits that were comparable to those of healthy controls (Supplemental Figure 1, G and H). We did not evaluate POLD4 levels, because of the lack of a satisfactory antibody. Notably, these cells also showed a decrease in the S/G 2 cell-cycle phase marker cyclin A (CYCA), indicating a reduced fraction of actively cycling cells. In addition, we analyzed protein levels in primary dermal fibroblasts from P1, which showed reduced levels of POLD1, POLD2, and, to a lesser extent, POLD3. This was independent of CYCA levels, as seen upon enrichment of actively cycling cells (CYCA+) by thymidine or aphidicolin synchronization (Figure 1G). Overall, our results suggest that the identified patient mutations may affect the stability of the polymerase δ complex.

Mutations in POLD1 and POLD2 affect the stability, intrinsic enzymatic activity, and formation of the polymerase δ complex. The structure of human POLD2 has been found to be in complex with POLD3 (25), which binds its partner via its N-terminal domain (26). To assess the effect of the POLD2Asp293Asn mutant, we modeled the mutant structure and predicted disruption of electrostatic interactions in the vicinity of Asp293 (Figure 2A). Moreover, we modeled POLD1 mutants using the yeast POLD1 structure (27), which bears a high sequence similarity to human POLD1. Our predictions showed that the POLD1Gln684His/Ser939Trp allele could compromise catalytic domain integrity, given that the Gln684 residue is buried within the catalytic domain and that it resides close to the DNA binding site (Figure 2B), but does not directly affect the catalytic site itself, as the previously described mouse Leu606 mutant showed (ref. 28 and Supplemental Figure 2A). The POLD1Arg1074Trp mutation lies at the C-terminal region of the protein, which is absent from the POLD1 structure model. However, the Arg1074 residue lies in close proximity to a conserved cysteine that mediates interaction with POLD2 in yeast and therefore prompted us to consider interaction defects in the human system (29). In addition, all 4 residues affected by patient mutations show high conservation across eukaryotic evolution (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Given the essentiality of the polymerase δ complex, we reasoned that the identified mutants may be hypomorphic in nature through 2 potential mechanisms: reduced intrinsic enzymatic activity and/or reduced complex availability, potentially caused by increased degradation or disrupted assembly of the mutant complex.

Figure 2 The identified mutations affect the stability, interactions, and intrinsic enzymatic activity of the polymerase δ complex. (A) Overview of the POLD2-POLD3 structure with the indicated position Asp293 (Protein Data Bank [PDB] identifier: 3E0J). The site of the POLD2 mutation surrounding amino acid 293 (Asp293Asn mutant protein) is shown in detail on the left and WT on the right. Polar interactions between residue 293 and nearby residues are indicated with blue dashed lines. Note the predicted loss of 1 interaction with Arg240 upon mutation. (B) The position of the Gln684His and Ser939Trp mutations in the structure of POLD1 (residues 81–984; model on yeast Pol3 PDB ID 3IAY) is shown. The areas surrounding amino acids 684 (left) and 939 (right) in POLD1 are shown in detail. (C and D) Immunoblot analysis of the CHX chase time course of HEK293 cell lines that were DOX-inducible for S-HA–tagged POLD2 WT and POLD2 D293N (C) as well as POLD1 WT, POLD1 R1074W, and POLD1 Q684H/S939W (D). GAPDH was used as a loading control. (E and F) S-HA co-IP from HEK293 cell lines that were DOX-inducible for S-HA–tagged POLD2 and POLD1 and the indicated mutants. (G) Primer extension assay for polymerization activity of recombinant polymerase δ on a radiolabeled, elongated 23-nt primer and 46-nt unlabeled template duplex DNA. The asterisk indicates a background band. CD, catalytically dead.

To assess mutant protein stability, we used an inducible overexpression system of each mutant and WT POLD1 and POLD2 in HEK293 cells and performed cycloheximide (CHX) chase experiments. Our results showed that the stability of POLD2Asp293Asn was reduced compared with WT (Figure 2C), indicating that the reduced levels of polymerase δ observed in P1 cells were due to the identified mutation. The stability of the POLD1 mutants was preserved (Figure 2D). Next, we sought to evaluate whether the identified mutations affected protein-protein interactions within the core complex, such as the reported interactions between POLD2 and POLD3, as well as POLD1 and POLD2. We performed co-IP of streptavidin-hemagglutinin–tagged (S-HA–tagged) versions of WT POLD2 and POLD2Asp293Asn upon inducible overexpression in HEK293 cells. We found a strong reduction in the interaction between POLD2Asp293Asn and POLD1 or POLD3 compared with WT POLD2 (Figure 2E). This reduced interaction was independently observed in a Jurkat T cell line system, in which we stably overexpressed S-HA–tagged POLD2 WT or the POLD2Asp293Asn mutant and performed streptavidin-mediated pulldown using nuclear extracts (Supplemental Figure 2D). Collectively, our data strongly suggest that the interactions within the core polymerase δ complex subunits are probably compromised in P1.

To elucidate the effect of the POLD1 variants on the binding partners POLD2 and POLD3, we performed analogous experiments using the HEK293-inducible overexpression system and co-IP WT POLD1 and the POLD1Arg1074Trp and POLD1Gln684His/Ser939Trp mutants (Figure 2F). In contrast to the POLD2Asp293Asn mutation, all POLD1 mutants showed preserved binding to the POLD2 and POLD3 subunits. Since we did not find aberrations at the level of stability or subunit interactions for any of the POLD1 mutant proteins, we tested whether the intrinsic enzymatic activity of polymerase δ complexes containing the identified mutants was affected. To this end, we expressed and purified WT and mutant heterotetrametric polymerase δ complexes in E. coli (Supplemental Figure 2E). Furthermore, we designed a catalytically dead mutant by introducing the POLD1Asp602Ala and POLD1Asp757Ala double mutation affecting key aspartic acid residues involved in metal ion coordination. Enzymatic in vitro primer extension assays showed reduced polymerase activity in both examined POLD1 mutants, with a more severe reduction for the POLD1Gln684His/Ser939Trp mutant (Figure 2G). POLD2Asp293Asn showed intact activity in vitro. Collectively, our results imply a defective function of the polymerase δ complex in P2 through loss of the polymerase activity of the complex, in contrast to the POLD2Asp293Asn variant in P1, in whom loss of polymerase δ function results from reduced protein stability (Figure 2C).

Polymerase δ–deficient cells show reduced proliferation, cell-cycle delay, and disturbed replication fork dynamics. As we observed persistent low lymphocyte counts in the patients (Figure 1B), we explored the connection between polymerase δ mutations and lymphocyte proliferation. In response to proliferative stimuli such as anti-CD3, anti-CD28, phytohemagglutinin (PHA), and PMA-ionomycin, we found that PBMC-derived polymerase δ–deficient T cells from both patients had a reduced proliferative response as measured by [3H]-thymidine uptake or violet proliferation dye 450 (VPD450) (Figure 3, A and B) with intact upregulation of CD25 and CD95 upon T cell receptor (TCR) activation (Supplemental Figure 3A). We hypothesized that these cells may undergo cell-cycle arrest and therefore analyzed cell-cycle dynamics in T cells. Following a 48-hour TCR stimulation, the majority of the patients’ T cells were in G 1 , whereas approximately 50% of the healthy donor (HD) T cells were actively replicating their DNA as assessed by BrdU incorporation assay (Figure 3C). In P1, given the expansion of T EMRA CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 1A), which are known for their reduced proliferative capacity (30), we aimed to exclude the differentiation stage as a confounding factor for proliferative capacity. To this end, we used in vitro–expanded T cells, which exhibit depleted T EMRA CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 3B). These cells also showed a proliferative delay as compared with healthy control cells (Figure 3D) that was not related to a defect in proximal or distal TCR signaling, as phosphorylation of ERK was intact (Supplemental Figure 3C). We also assessed cell-cycle progression in P1 fibroblasts. P1 and healthy control fibroblasts were synchronized at the G 1 /S border by double-thymidine block (31), and cell-cycle status was determined upon thymidine release. Analysis of P1 fibroblasts 6 and 10 hours after thymidine release showed slower progression through the S phase when compared with HD fibroblasts (Figure 3E), indicating the presence of a DNA replication–associated defect.

Figure 3 Polymerase δ –deficient cells show reduced proliferation, cell-cycle delay, and disturbed replication fork dynamics. (A) T cell proliferation as measured by 48-hour thymidine incorporation upon stimulation of PBMCs with anti-CD3, PMA, PMA-ionomycin, and PHA. The hash marks separate independent experiments performed in P1 and P2. (B) T cell proliferation as measured by VPD450 three days after stimulation of PBMCs with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28. Results are representative of 2 independent experiments. (C) Cell-cycle analysis of patient and healthy control T cells as measured by BrdU incorporation. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (D) T cell proliferation as measured by VPD450 at the indicated time points after anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 stimulation of in vitro–expanded T cells. (E) Cell-cycle analysis of patient and healthy control fibroblasts upon double-thymidine block and release. (F) Scheme of dual-pulse labeling in DNA fiber analysis and representative images of the fiber analysis experiment performed using patient and HD fibroblasts. Original magnification, ×40. Representative green tracks are marked with an asterisk. Fiber data are representative of 2 independent experiments. Number of fibers counted: 1859 in HDs and 1213 in P1. (G) Replication fork speed in P1 (average of 3.899 μm/min) and HD (average of 2.89 μm/min) fibroblasts as measured by the length of IdU tracks. Statistical significance calculated by Wilcoxon rank sum test. (H) Analysis of initiation events in P1 (12.45%) and HD (18.93%) fibroblasts as measured by the frequency of only IdU-labeled tracks.

We hypothesized that, although intrinsic enzymatic activity did not seem to be impaired in P1, the instability of polymerase δ, as an essential component of the replisome machinery, may lead to disturbance of replication fork dynamics in the cellular context. To assess the patterns of DNA replication in P1 fibroblasts, we used the DNA fiber–labeling technique, which allows direct visualization of single DNA molecules undergoing replication (32). We performed dual-pulse labeling of P1 fibroblasts using 5-chloro-2′-deoxyuridine (CldU) and 5-iodo-2′-deoxyuridine (IdU) (Figure 3F) and observed an increase in the length of polymerized DNA fibers marked by IdU in progressing forks, indicating faster replication fork progression in P1 compared with HD cells (Figure 3G). Increased replication rates have been reported in deficiency of replisome components such as GINS1 (33) and polymerase ε (34) and are regarded as a compensatory mechanism for the concomitant reduction in replication initiation events. We reasoned that instability of polymerase δ may interfere with replisome assembly and therefore lead to reduced replication origin firing. To investigate this, we determined the frequency of de novo fired origins (only IdU-labeled fibers) in P1 fibroblasts and found a reduced number of replication origin initiation events (Figure 3H). Overall, our findings support the hypothesis that reduced levels of polymerase δ compromise cell proliferation and, specifically, S-phase progression, as a result of a rate-limiting amount of an essential component of the replication machinery, leading to disturbed spatiotemporal dynamics of genome duplication.

Polymerase δ mutations lead to replication-associated DNA lesions associated with activation of the S-phase checkpoint. The disturbed replication dynamics underlying cell-cycle defects in patients’ cells may lead to replication-associated DNA damage and activation of the S-phase checkpoint orchestrated by the Ataxia telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein (ATR) kinase (35). To assess whether polymerase δ deficiency leads to ATR activation, we analyzed the phosphorylation status of the ATR targets p-CHK1 (Ser345) and p-RPA (Ser33). CHK1 phosphorylation on Ser345 could be strongly induced by the replication inhibitor hydroxyurea, but it was already apparent under basal conditions in P1 primary fibroblasts (Figure 4A), indicating persistent replication stress and checkpoint activation in P1 cells at steady state. Furthermore, the number of p-RPA (Ser33) foci was increased from an average of 17 foci per nucleus in HD fibroblasts to an average of 26 foci in P1 fibroblasts in basal conditions (Figure 4, B and C). If replication stress is not processed appropriately, stalled forks can be converted to DNA double-stranded breaks (DSBs). To assess whether replication stress in P1 cells would lead to DSBs, we quantified γ-H2AX foci as a hallmark marker of DNA damage. Strikingly, in P1 fibroblasts, the average number of γ-H2AX foci per nucleus was increased to 18 as compared with 6 in healthy control cells under unchallenged, steady-state conditions (Figure 4, B and D). Polymerase δ has been reported to have a role in various DNA damage repair pathways such as mismatch repair (MMR), base excision repair (BER), nucleotide excision repair (NER), and DSB repair pathways (36). To determine the DNA repair capacity of POLD-deficient cells, we treated P1 cells with different genotoxic compounds. P1 fibroblasts showed no overt sensitivity to an array of genotoxic reagents, which suggests that, despite an unstable POLD complex, its activity was sufficient to ensure proficiency in specific DNA repair pathways (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 4 Polymerase δ mutation leads to replication-related DNA lesions associated with activation of the S-phase checkpoint. (A) Immunoblot analysis of CHK1 phosphorylation at Ser345 in HD and P1 fibroblasts upon treatment with 2 mM hydroxyurea (HU). Total CHK1 and p-CHK1 were run on 2 different gels. GAPDH was used as a sample-processing control. (B) Immunofluorescence staining of p-RPA (Ser33) and γH2AX in HD and P1 fibroblasts. Original magnification, ×40. (C) Quantification of p-RPA (Ser33) foci per nucleus. Average of p-RPA (Ser33) foci: 17.48 (HD) and 26.11 (P1). (D) Quantification of γH2AX foci per nucleus. Average of γH2AX foci: 5.61 (HD) and 17.71 (P1). Number of cells counted in C and D: 481 (HD) and 223 (P1). (E) Immunofluorescence analysis of RAD51 foci and PCNA (S-phase marker) in HD and P1 fibroblasts. Original magnification, ×40. (F) Quantification of RAD51 foci per nucleus. Number of cells counted: 415 (HD) and 273 (P1). Image analysis was performed using CellProfiler, version 2.0.

HR proteins such as RAD51 have well-characterized roles in DNA DSB repair during the S phase but have also recently been implicated more directly in replication processes, revealing a second role as replisome escorting factors for replication fork protection from endonucleases (37) and promotion of replication fork restart. Strikingly, P1 fibroblasts showed increased frequency of RAD51 foci (Figure 4, E and F), suggesting increased activity of RAD51 under conditions of limited availability of polymerase δ.

Polymerase δ deficiency leads to increased 53BP1 nuclear bodies in G 1 -phase cells. Under-replicated genomic loci have have been shown to be converted to chromatin lesions that are transmitted to daughter cells, resulting in G 1 nuclear bodies positive for the DNA damage response (DDR) marker 53BP1, and these lesions are resolved in the next cell cycle (38, 39). Given the presence of replication-associated DNA damage in patients’ cells that partially colocalized with the 53BP1 in S phase (Supplemental Figure 5A), we hypothesized that P1 cells may have under-replicated regions that would persist in G 1 cells as nuclear bodies. We co-immunostained cells with antibodies against 53BP1, an established DDR and G 1 nuclear body marker, and CYCA. We observed increased numbers of 53BP1 nuclear bodies in G 1 (CYCA–) fibroblasts from P1 compared with HD cells (Figure 5A). We also noted that the number of cells with more than 2 foci per nucleus in P1 cells increased in the S and G 1 phases by 42.5% and 28.2%, respectively, as compared with 18.3% and 10.6%, respectively for HD cells (Figure 5B). These data suggested that polymerase δ deficiency results in under-replicated regions that are transmitted to the next cell cycle as G 1 nuclear bodies and are in line with the identification of polymerase δ as the driver of mitotic DNA synthesis, enabling complete replication of under-replicated regions before cell division (40). We also assessed 53BP1 levels in expanded T cells from both patients and detected increased numbers of foci per cell in both patients compared with healthy controls, with a more pronounced effect in P1 (Figure 5, C and D). To test the direct causality of polymerase δ deficiency on the increased number of G 1 nuclear bodies, we stably overexpressed WT POLD2 in P1 fibroblasts. Overexpression of POLD2 in P1 fibroblasts led to stabilization of the polymerase δ subunits POLD1 and POLD3 (Supplemental Figure 5B) and rescued the G 1 53BP1 foci (Figure 5, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 5C). Our results suggest that loss of polymerase δ leads to replication stress–associated immunodeficiency and neurodevelopmental abnormalities in this syndrome.