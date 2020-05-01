Exosomes mediate sensory hair cell protection in the inner ear

HSP70 is induced in glia-like supporting cells after heat shock. Activation of the heat stress response in the inner ear protects sensory hair cells from ototoxic drug exposure (2, 8–11), and this pro-survival effect is mediated through paracrine signaling that requires HSP70 (18). Using whole organ cultures of utricles (a vestibular organ) from adult mice, we previously demonstrated that heat shock results in HSP70 upregulation in glia-like supporting cells with negligible induction in sensory hair cells (18). Here, we confirmed induction of HSP70 in supporting cells after heat shock using additional Abs and improved imaging methods. Utricles were heat shocked at 43ºC for 30 minutes and upregulation of the inducible forms of HSP70 (HSPA1A and HSPA1B) was assessed 6 hours later (Figure 1). We found that HSP70 was induced in supporting cells with little to no induction in hair cells in both whole-mount (Figure 1, A and B) and cryosectioned (Figure 1C) utricles after heat shock. These results are consistent with our previous study (18), which also demonstrated that HSP70 is secreted from heat-shocked utricles. Importantly, this extracellular HSP70 was protective against hair cell death caused by the ototoxic antibiotic neomycin, confirming that HSP70 acts non–cell autonomously.

Figure 1 HSP70 is upregulated in supporting cells upon heat shock. Mouse utricles were cultured under control or heat shock conditions, fixed 6 hours later, and labeled with Abs against myosin 7a (hair cell marker, magenta) and inducible HSP70 (green). (A and B) Confocal images of whole-mount utricles show sensory hair cells surrounded by glia-like supporting cells. (A) Inducible HSP70 was not detected under control culture conditions. (B) Heat shock induced HSP70 specifically in supporting cells, with very little induction in hair cells. (C) Cryosection of a heat-shocked utricle confirmed negligible induction of HSP70 (green) in hair cells (labeled with myosin 7a, magenta), whereas HSP70 was substantially upregulated in supporting cells. Nuclei in A–C were stained with DAPI (blue). (D) Schematics showing locations of hair cells (HC, magenta) and supporting cells (SC, green) in boxes outlined in C, with nuclei indicated in blue in the lower right panel. Scale bars: 50 μm (A and B) and 10 μm (C).

Heat shock induces the release of exosomes from inner ear tissue. HSP70 is secreted from many cell types via exosomes (18, 23–27). To determine whether HSP70-dependent intercellular communication in the inner ear is facilitated by exosomes, we explored the relationship between heat stress and EV release. Utricles were cultured in serum-free media for 24 hours, and the utricle-conditioned media were analyzed for exosome-sized particles by nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA), a method for real-time quantification of particles in liquids (ref. 28 and Figure 2A). Conditioned media from control utricles contained exosome-sized (~50–150 nm) particles. Heat shock increased exosome release by 2.38-fold (95% CI = 1.74–2.82) (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Heat stress stimulates exosome release from inner ear tissue. (A) Nanoparticle tracking analysis of conditioned media from utricles cultured under control conditions shows release of exosome-sized (~50–150 nm diameter) particles from control utricles. Heat shock resulted in a 2.4-fold increase in exosome release. Horizontal bars denote typical size ranges of exosomes and microvesicles. (B) Schematic of differential ultracentrifugation procedure used to isolate exosomes from utricle-conditioned culture medium. This process sequentially sediments extracellular components of decreasing size (tissue debris, gray; large vesicles, blue), with exosomes (red) isolated in the final pellet. (C) Isolated exosomes from utricle-conditioned media visualized by TEM were approximately 90 nm in diameter and displayed canonical cup-shaped morphology. Scale bars: 200 nm (top); 100 nm (enlarged inset).

Exosomes released from heat-shocked utricles were isolated using an established procedure of differential ultracentrifugation (refs. 29, 30 and schematized in Figure 2B) and visualized by transmission electron microscopy (TEM). Consistent with previously described exosomes from other systems (31, 32), TEM analysis of the final exosome-containing fraction showed small vesicles (90- to 100-nm diameter, 40- to 200-nm range) with a cup-shaped morphology (Figure 2C). Together, these results indicate that control utricles constitutively release exosomes and that heat shock substantially increases exosome release.

Identification of proteins in utricle-derived exosomes. Exosomes can carry a variety of cargo, such as proteins (including HSP70), lipids, and nucleic acids (21). We used tandem mass spectrometry to identify proteins associated with exosomes released from heat-shocked utricles. To yield high-purity samples, exosomes were separated from soluble proteins and protein complexes in utricle-conditioned media by ultrafiltration followed by size exclusion chromatography (33). We analyzed chromatographic fractions containing vesicles as the “exosome” sample and the remaining fractions as the “non-exosomal fraction” sample (analogous to the supernatant resulting from purification of exosomes by ultracentrifugation). We identified 291 protein families in exosomes, only 56 of which were also present in the non-exosomal fraction (Figure 3A). A Mascot database search using the peptides that were exclusively detected in the exosome sample identified several proteins commonly enriched in exosomes (Table 1), confirming that the utricle-derived vesicles were exosomes. These established exosomal markers included tetraspanin proteins (CD9, CD63, and CD81), as well as tumor susceptibility gene 101 (TSG101), a member of the endosomal sorting complex required for transport I (ESCRT-I) complex, and programmed cell death 6–interacting protein/ALG-2–interacting protein X (ALIX), an ESCRT accessory protein (reviewed in ref. 34). Notably, the peptide matches for members of the HSP70 family were more abundant in the exosome fraction than in the non-exosomal fraction, suggesting that HSP70 family proteins, including the inducible forms (HSPA1A/HSPA1B), may be specifically enriched in exosomes.

Figure 3 Proteins identified in utricle exosomes. Proteins associated with exosomes and non-exosomal proteins secreted from heat-shocked utricles were identified using tandem mass spectrometry. Exosomes were isolated from conditioned media via size-exclusion chromatography and analyzed in parallel with the exosome-depleted media (non-exosomal fraction). (A) A total of 291 unique protein families were identified in exosomes, 56 of which were also found in the non-exosomal fraction. (B) The 20 most significantly enriched GO cellular component terms for proteins identified in utricle-derived exosomes. (C) The 20 most significantly enriched biological process GO terms for proteins identified in exosomes from utricles.

Table 1 Common exosome markers

We performed Gene Ontology (GO) enrichment analysis on proteins identified in utricle-derived exosomes using the Protein Analysis Through Evolutionary Relationships (PANTHER) classification system (version 13.1) (35, 36), followed by removal of redundant ontology terms using Reduce and Visualize Gene Ontology (REVIGO) (37). Analysis by cellular component classes identified enrichment of 35 GO terms, with the most statistically significant being “extracellular exosomes” (Figure 3B, GO:0070062). Analysis by biological process identified enrichment of 69 GO terms, with terms associated with inner ear tissue (“sensory perception of sound,” GO:0007605; “sensory perception of mechanical stimulus,” GO:0050954) being among the top 5 statistically significant results (Figure 3C).

The integrin family of transmembrane adhesion receptors control various fundamental cellular functions, including proliferation and cell survival (38, 39). Integrins are heterodimers composed of α and β subunits. In exosomes, integrins are embedded in the membrane, where they mediate intercellular communication. Specifically, the complement of exosomal integrins specifies the target organs or cell types with which an exosome interacts (40). Three α subunits (α-3, α-7, and α-V) and 1 β subunit (β-1) were identified in exosomes from utricles, suggesting that they may specify exosomal tropism in the inner ear (Table 2).

Isolated exosomes improve hair cell survival. We next investigated whether the HSP70-carrying exosomes are protective against aminoglycoside-induced hair cell death. Cultured utricles were heat shocked and exosomes purified from conditioned media via differential ultracentrifugation (Figure 4A). Both the pelleted exosome fraction and the non-exosomal fraction (containing extracellular, soluble proteins and nucleic acids not associated with exosomes) were tested for their ability to protect hair cells from ototoxicity. Treatment of recipient utricles with the aminoglycoside antibiotic neomycin killed approximately 48% of hair cells (Figure 4, B and C). Application of utricle-derived exosomes significantly reduced neomycin-induced hair cell death, whereas the non-exosomal (supernatant) fraction was not protective (Figure 4, B and C). Thus, utricle-derived exosomes are protective against aminoglycoside-induced hair cell death.

Figure 4 Isolated exosomes protect against neomycin-induced hair cell death. Utricles were cultured for 24 hours in neomycin, with or without the addition of exosomes isolated from heat-shocked utricles. (A) Exosomes and the non-exosomal fraction (supernatant) were purified from utricle-conditioned media using differential ultracentrifugation (see Figure 2B) and applied to neomycin-treated utricles. (B) Fixed utricles were labeled with the hair cell marker myosin 7a, and images were acquired using laser scanning confocal microscopy. Representative z sections from surface preparations of utricle whole mounts are shown. Scale bar: 20 μm. (C) Neomycin caused hair cell death. Application of isolated exosomes significantly improved hair cell survival. In contrast, no protective effect was observed when the non-exosomal fraction (i.e., exosome-depleted conditioned media) was added. Each data point represents the average hair cell density of an individual utricle. n = 16–20 utricles per condition from 4 independent experiments. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001, by Brown-Forsythe and Welsh ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s T3 multiple comparisons test.

Exosome biogenesis is required for the protective effect of heat shock. We assessed the necessity of exosomes for the protective effect of heat stress through pharmacological inhibition of exosome biogenesis. Exosomes are generated as intraluminal vesicles that bud into a multivesicular body, a process that requires the sphingolipid ceramide (Figure 5A and ref. 41). Spiroepoxide is a selective and irreversible inhibitor of neutral sphingomyelinase II (N-SMase), the enzyme that catalyzes cellular production of ceramide (42, 43). NTA of conditioned media revealed that spiroepoxide treatment resulted in a significant decrease in the number of exosomes released by heat-shocked utricles (0.5 × 109 vs. 1.5 × 109 exosomes/mL) (Figure 5B). Importantly, neither heat shock alone nor heat shock in the presence of spiroepoxide resulted in hair cell death relative to control utricles (Figure 5C). Therefore, the reduced quantity of exosomes released from spiroepoxide-treated utricles cannot be attributed to cell death. We next used spiroepoxide to determine whether exosome biogenesis is required for the pro-survival effect of heat shock in utricles. Neomycin killed approximately 40% of hair cells, whereas heat shock significantly (P = 0.020) improved hair cell survival. Notably, inhibition of exosome biogenesis using spiroepoxide abolished the protective effect of heat shock (Figure 5D). Thus, ceramide is necessary for the formation of utricular exosomes, and inhibition of ceramide production using spiroepoxide inhibits exosome release from cultured utricles. Together, these data demonstrate that the hair cell protection induced by heat stress in utricles requires exosomes.

Figure 5 Exosomes are required for the protective effect of heat shock. (A) Exosomes containing proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids are released from source cells (red) and can modify the biological state of target cells (green) via a variety of interactions. Within the source cell, exosome biogenesis occurs via budding of intraluminal vesicles (ILV) into the lumen of a multivesicular body (MVB) (purple), a process that requires the sphingolipid ceramide. The N-SMase inhibitor spiroepoxide blocks ceramide production and inhibits exosome biogenesis. (B) Inhibition of exosome biogenesis reduced the number of exosome-sized particles in conditioned media from heat-shocked utricles. Data indicate the mean ± SEM for 5 NTA captures. (C) Quantification of surviving hair cells in utricles demonstrated that reduced exosome release in the presence of spiroepoxide was not caused by cytotoxicity. n = 5–6 utricles per condition. (D) Utricles were cultured for 24 hours in neomycin, with or without heat shock and with or without spiroepoxide. Neomycin caused hair cell death, whereas heat shock improved survival of neomycin-exposed hair cells. Inhibition of exosome biogenesis using spiroepoxide abolished the protective effect of heat shock. n = 21–23 utricles (shown as individual data points) per condition. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001, by Brown-Forsythe and Welsh ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s T3 multiple comparisons test (B and D) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Šídák multiple comparisons test (C).

Supporting cells produce more exosomes compared with hair cells. We next investigated the cellular source(s) of protective exosomes in the utricle. Utricles contain several cell types, predominantly sensory hair cells and glia-like supporting cells. Additional cell types include macrophages, fibroblasts, and transitional epithelium. We used a differential fluorescence labeling approach to determine the contributions of hair cells and supporting cells to the total exosome population (Figure 6A). mTmG global double-fluorescent reporter mice express membrane-targeted (myristoylated) tandem dimer Tomato (mtdTomato) protein in all cells and myristoylated green fluorescent protein (mGFP) following Cre-mediated excision of mtdTomato (44). Myristoylation of both fluorophores resulted in their incorporation into lipid membranes, including exosome membranes. NTA of conditioned media from heat-shocked mTmG utricles and utricles of age-matched control (WT) mice confirmed that lipid modification of the fluorophores did not interfere with exosome production or release (Figure 6B). mTmG mice were crossed with mice expressing Cre recombinase under control of the growth factor–independent 1 (Gfi1) promoter to generate mice in which 96% of hair cells expressed mGFP, whereas all other cell types expressed mtdTomato (Figure 6C). We used an established microscopy-based technique (45, 46) to detect and quantify fluorescent exosomes. This method does not rely on resolving exosomes, which are below the resolution limit of a standard confocal microscope (~200 nm); instead, it allows detection of exosome-associated fluorescent proteins (mtdTomato or mGFP). The size of the fluorescent puncta (Airy disks) sampled on the microscope’s photodetector is not equivalent to the size of the exosomes but instead is related to the fluorescence intensity of the point source. Using this method, 17.4% ± 1.% (mean ± SEM) of exosomes purified from heat-shocked utricles from mTmG mice crossed with Gfi1-Cre mice were identified as mGFP positive, indicating that they originated from hair cells (Figure 6, C–F). In the complementary experiment, mTmG mice were crossed with mice expressing tamoxifen-inducible Cre recombinase (CreER) under control of the glial high-affinity glutamate transporter (GLAST, Slc1a3) to produce mice in which 65% of supporting cells expressed mGFP, whereas all other cell types expressed mtdTomato (Figure 6G). We found that 25.3% ± 2.0% of exosomes isolated from these utricles after heat shock were mGFP positive (i.e., originated from supporting cells) (Figure 6, H–J). We adjusted for the efficiency of recombination by the 2 Cre lines (96% efficiency for Gfi1-Cre; 65% efficiency for GLAST-CreER) and found that approximately 38% of utricle-derived exosomes originated from supporting cells, approximately 18% from hair cells, and approximately 44% from other cell types including macrophages, fibroblasts, and transitional epithelium (Figure 6K). These data demonstrate that both hair cells and supporting cells release exosomes, with supporting cells releasing about twice as many exosomes as hair cells.

Figure 6 Supporting cells release more exosomes than hair cells under heat stress. (A) mTmG double-fluorescent reporter mice constitutively express myristoylated tdTomato. When crossed with Cre recombinase–expressing mice, the loxP-flanked mtdTomato cassette is deleted in all Cre-expressing cells, resulting in tissue-specific mGFP fluorescence. (B) NTA of conditioned media from heat-shocked utricles of mTmG mice (magenta) or age-matched WT mice (gray) shows that lipidation of fluorophores in mTmG mice did not affect exosome release. The culture media (blue) contributed 10% of particles to each size category. MVs, microvesicles. Data indicate the mean ± SEM and are from 2 independent experiments (n = 5 NTA captures from 22 utricles for each condition). (C) Utricles from mTmG mice crossed with Gfi1-Cre mice displayed mGFP-expressing hair cells (green), whereas supporting cells retained mtdTomato expression (magenta). Schematic depicts the focal plane. (D) Fluorescence emitted from utricle-derived exosomes from mTmG mice crossed with Gfi1-Cre mice. Box indicates the region magnified in E. (F) 17.4% of utricle-derived exosomes in D were mGFP positive. (G) Supporting cells in mTmG mice crossed with GLAST-CreER mice were mGFP positive (green). All other cells retained mtdTomato expression (magenta). (H) Fluorescence emitted from utricle-derived exosomes from mTmG mice crossed with GLAST-CreER mice. Box indicates the region magnified in I. (J) 25.3% of exosomes visualized in H were mGFP positive. (K) Contributions of hair cells and supporting cells to the total utricle-derived exosome population after taking into account Cre recombinase efficiency in hair cells (Gfi1-Cre = 96.5%) and supporting cells (GLAST-CreER = 64.5%). Results showed that 44% of exosomes were probably contributed by other cell types. Data in F and J are presented as the mean ± SEM and are from 3 experiments (n = 9–11 utricles per condition). Scale bars: 10 μm (C and G), 50 μm (D and H), and 5 μm (E and I).

HSP70 is required for the pro-survival effect of exosomes. We previously reported that extracellular HSP70 is required for the protective effect of heat shock against neomycin-induced hair cell death (18). Here, we show that (a) HSP70 was associated with utricle-derived exosomes (Table 1); (b) exosomes were essential for the protective response induced by heat stress (Figure 4, B and C, and Figure 5D); and (c) the non-exosomal fraction was not protective (Figure 4, B and C). Together, these data support the hypothesis that exosome-associated HSP70 is required for the heat shock–induced pro-survival effect.

To directly test this hypothesis, we first confirmed HSP70 distribution by Western blot analysis (Figure 7A; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material, available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128867DS1). Exosomes and the non-exosomal supernatant fraction were isolated from heat-shocked utricles by differential ultracentrifugation (Figure 2B), and the macromolecules in the non-exosomal fraction were further concentrated using a centrifugal filtration device (3000 molecular weight cutoff [MWCO]). Total protein concentrations for each sample were determined using a bicinchoninic acid (BCA) assay. We analyzed equivalent protein amounts by Western blotting and found that HSP70 and the canonical exosome marker CD81 were exclusively detected in exosomes and absent from the non-exosomal fraction. These data are in agreement with our proteomics analyses (Table 1) and indicate that HSP70 released from utricles is exosome associated.

Figure 7 Exosomes contain HSP70, and exosome-associated HSP70 is required for the protective effect of exosomes. (A) Western blot shows the association of HSP70 with exosomes but not the non-exosomal fraction. Similarly, CD81 (exosome marker) was detected exclusively in exosomes. Exosomes and the non-exosomal fraction were isolated from heat-shocked utricles by differential ultracentrifugation (Figure 2B). Equivalent amounts of total protein were loaded for each lane. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material. (B and C) Two representative Immunogold TEM micrographs of utricle-derived exosomes revealed HSP70 immunoreactivity (red arrowheads) near the exosomal membrane. Scale bars: 100 nm. (D) HSP70 was required for the protective effect of exosomes. Utricles were cultured for 24 hours in the presence of neomycin, with or without the addition of exosomes isolated from heat-shocked utricles. Exosomes significantly protected hair cells against neomycin-induced ototoxicity. Addition of an HSP70 fbAb abolished the protective effect of exosomes. Each data point represents the average hair cell density of an individual utricle from 4 independent experiments (n = 11–13 utricles per condition). (E) Non-exosomal HSP70 was not protective against neomycin-induced hair cell death. Utricles were cultured for 24 hours in the presence of neomycin, with the addition of either isolated exosomes or soluble (recombinant, non-exosomal) HSP70. Exogenous HSP70 failed to protect hair cells, whereas exosomes were protective. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by Brown-Forsythe and Welsh ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s T3 multiple comparisons test.

We next used immunoelectron microscopy to visualize exosomal HSP70. Exosomes from heat-shocked utricles showed positive immunogold labeling for HSP70, with gold particles clustered around the exosome membrane (Figure 7, B and C). Control samples treated with only the gold-conjugated secondary Ab showed no HSP70 immunoreactivity (data not shown). These results confirm our proteomics and Western blot data demonstrating that utricle-derived exosomes carry HSP70 (Table 1), and they suggest that HSP70 is associated with the exosomal membrane, either directly by integration into the lipid bilayer or indirectly by formation of complexes with transmembrane proteins, as has been reported for HSP70 in exosomes from other systems (26, 47–50).

We used a function-blocking Ab (fbAb) against HSP70 (51, 52) to determine whether exosome-associated HSP70 is required for the protective effect of exosome application (Figure 7D). Utricles exposed to neomycin showed significant death of hair cells, which was again reduced by the application of isolated exosomes. This protective effect was abolished when isolated exosomes were pretreated with a fbAb against HSP70. The HSP70 fbAb alone had no effect on hair cell survival (Figure 7D). These data indicate that HSP70 is critical for the protective effect of exosomes and that HSP70 is at least partially exposed on the exosome surface, where it is accessible by the anti-HSP70 Ab.

To examine whether non-exosomal HSP70 is sufficient for protection, we applied soluble HSP70 to neomycin-treated utricles (Figure 7E). We performed a stringent quantification of hair cell density by manually counting surviving hair cells in the entire posterior region of treated utricles (average area: 80,000 μm2). Although application of exosomes isolated from heat-shocked utricles again improved hair cell survival in neomycin-treated utricles, addition of exogenous HSP70 (i.e., HSP70 not associated with exosomes) was not protective (Figure 7E). These results indicate that association of HSP70 with exosomes is required to induce a pro-survival response in hair cells, and they imply that additional exosomal properties and/or cargo also contribute to the protective effect of exosome application.

Together, our data indicate that HSP70 is associated with the membrane of utricle-derived exosomes and that this exosomal HSP70 is required for the protective effect of exosomes against neomycin-induced hair cell death.

Exosomes interact with TLR4 on hair cells. Extracellular HSP70 is an endogenous ligand of TLR4 (53–56). Binding of HSP70 to TLR4 mediates protection from ischemia/reperfusion injury in cardiomyocytes and from lethal hyperoxic lung injury (57–59). We therefore explored the role of TLR4 signaling in exosome-mediated hair cell protection in utricles exposed to ototoxic stress. To specifically investigate whether TLR4 is required in hair cells, B6(Cg)-Tlr4tm1.1Karp/J (TLR4-loxP) mice were crossed with B6.Cg-Tg(Atoh1-Cre)1Bfri/J mice expressing Cre recombinase under the control of atonal bHLH transcription factor 1 (Atoh1) (Atoh1-Cre) to produce offspring in which TLR4 was conditionally deleted from hair cells (TLR4-cKO mice). In utricles from littermate control mice [B6(Cg)-Tlr4tm1.1KarpxB6.Cg; referred to herein as WT mice], the application of exosomes from heat-shocked utricles improved hair cell survival following neomycin exposure (Figure 8A), similar to our data from CBA/J mice (Figure 4, B and C). However, when applied to TLR4-cKO utricles, exosomes did not improve hair cell survival in the presence of neomycin. These results indicate that exosome-mediated protection requires TLR4 expression in hair cells.

Figure 8 The protective effect of exosomes requires interaction of exosomal HSP70 with TLR4 on hair cells. (A) Exosomes improved hair cell survival in neomycin-exposed utricles from control (WT) littermates (red) but not from hair cell–specific TLR4-cKO mice (blue). Data indicate the mean ± SEM (n = 12 utricles per condition). **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šídák multiple comparisons test. (B and C) A PLA was performed to detect interaction between exosomal HSP70 and HSP40 or HSP70 and TLR4. (B) Two different fbAbs against HSP70 (HS) abolished the interaction between HSP70 and TLR4, whereas IgG had no effect. SC, Santa Cruz Biotechnology; TF, Thermo Fisher Scientific. (C) Heat shock increased the interaction between HSP70 and HSP40 and between HSP70 and TLR4 in WT utricles. Hair cell–specific deletion of TLR4 abolished the PLA signal in heat-shocked utricles from TLR4-cKO mice. Data in B and C indicate the mean ± SEM and are shown as the average number of puncta per 1000 μm2 (n = 4–12 utricles per condition). **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by Brown-Forsythe and Welsh ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s T3 multiple comparisons test. (D–G) Confocal images of PLA signals in utricles from WT (D–F) or TLR4-cKO (G) mice under control or heat shock conditions. Top row, F-actin (green) and PLA signal (white); bottom row, PLA signal only (white). (D) Negative control (no primary Ab). (E) Heat shock induced HSP70 interaction with HSP40 in WT utricles. (F) Heat shock increased HSP70 interaction with TLR4 in WT utricles. HSP70 fbAbs inhibited interaction between HSP70 and TLR4 in WT utricles, independently of heat shock, whereas control IgG had no effect. (G) Hair cell–specific deletion of TLR4 abolished the HSP70-TLR4 interaction in TLR4-cKO mice. Scale bar: 20 μm.

A proximity ligation assay (PLA) was used to assess whether HSP70 and TLR4 interact in utricles. Two proteins were detected using primary Abs from different species, which were subsequently visualized using secondary Abs conjugated to short DNA oligonucleotides. If the 2 antigen-Ab complexes were in proximity (30–40 nm apart), the conjugated DNA oligonucleotides participated in rolling circle PCR amplification. We visualized the DNA product with labeled oligonucleotide probes to mark the sites of protein-protein interaction. The well-characterized interaction between HSP70 and its co-chaperone HSP40 was used as a positive control paradigm to validate PLA in utricles. Punctate fluorescence, indicating HSP70-HSP40 interaction, was detectable in control utricles, and the number of HSP70-HSP40 puncta increased after heat shock (Figure 8, B and E). Similarly, we observed a baseline number of puncta for the interaction of HSP70 with TLR4 under control conditions, and the number of puncta increased significantly after heat shock (Figure 8, B and F). Importantly, this heat shock–induced increase in HSP70-TLR4 puncta was abolished in the presence of 2 different HSP70 fbAbs but not in the presence of control IgG (Figure 8, B and F), confirming the specificity of the HSP70-TLR4 interaction.

To further corroborate that HSP70 specifically interacts with TLR4 on hair cells, we used a PLA to examine the HSP70-TLR4 interaction in utricles from TLR4-cKO mice. As expected, we observed puncta indicating interaction for both HSP70-HSP40 (positive control) and HSP70-TLR4 in WT utricles (Figure 8C). Both of these interactions increased significantly after heat shock (Figure 8C). In contrast, interaction between HSP70 and TLR4 was not detected above background levels in TLR4-cKO mice under control or heat shock conditions (Figure 8, C and G). Together, these data demonstrate that exosomal HSP70 interacts with TLR4 at the hair cell surface, and the specificity of this interaction was confirmed by our data showing that either blockade of HSP70 or genetic deletion of TLR4 from hair cells abolished this interaction.