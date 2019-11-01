DNA priming and gp120 boosting induces HIV-specific antibodies in a randomized clinical trial

Study participants, demographics, and vaccine safety

One hundred and four participants at low risk for HIV acquisition were enrolled at US sites between July 16, 2014 and December 10, 2014, and randomly assigned into 1 of 4 study treatment groups (Table 1). Participant characteristics are described in Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128699DS1 Fifty-three percent of participants were male, 31% were non-white, and 10% were of Latino ethnicity. The median age of participants was 27 years (range 18–50 years). Demographics among the 4 groups were comparable. Ninety-eight percent of participants (102 of 104) received all 4 vaccinations and the overall retention rate in the trial was high (101 of 104, 97%); 1 participant (in T2) relocated and 2 participants (1 each in T2 and T4) were unable to be contacted during the follow-up period after receiving all 4 vaccinations (Figure 1).

Figure 1 HVTN 105 CONSORT statement flow diagram.

Table 1 Vaccination schema of HVTN 105

Both DNA-HIV and AIDSVAX B/E vaccines were well tolerated. There were no serious adverse events (SAEs) reported in the study. Eighty-five percent (n = 88) of study participants experienced one or more adverse events (AEs), but only 9 (8.7%) of these participants had 15 AEs that were judged by the investigators to be related to the study agents (decrease in absolute neutrophil count [n = 3], elevation in alanine aminotransferase level [n = 3], decrease in hemoglobin level [n = 1], tenderness/enlargement of draining axillary lymph node [n = 3], pruritus at injection site [n = 2], nodule at injection site [n = 1], shoulder pain [n = 1], and fatigue [n = 3]). Local (Supplemental Figure 1A) and systemic (Supplemental Figure 1B) reactions, when present, were self-limited, with the majority being of mild to moderate grade. One participant in T4 experienced severe (grade 3) erythema of greater than 9 cm in diameter at the right deltoid (AIDSVAX B/E) injection site after the second and third vaccinations, and another participant in T2 reported grade 3 fatigue/malaise after the fourth vaccination. The most frequent local reactions were pain and/or tenderness in 85.6% (mild in 71.2%, moderate in 14.4%) of individuals, and the most frequent systemic reactions were malaise/fatigue in 40.4% (mild in 27.9%, moderate in 11.5%, severe 1%) of individuals. There were no statistically significant differences across the 4 groups for local or systemic reactions except more mild/moderate headache (P = 0.03) in T1, and no vaccinations were discontinued due to AEs.

Vaccine-induced humoral immunogenicity

Frequency and magnitude of IgG, IgG subclass, and IgA Env-specific binding antibodies. The total Env-specific binding-antibody responses were evaluated against vaccine strain gp120 antigens (ZM96.C, MN.B, and A244.AE) and consensus envelope antigens (Con S gp140 CFI [group M consensus]) central to all circulating strains, with good sensitivity for HIV vaccine immunogenicity assessment (7, 18, 19). We also evaluated IgG binding-antibody responses to different conformational V1V2 antigens that correlated with decreased risk of HIV acquisition in RV144, including those binding to C.1086 V1V2, the env sequence strain selected for further clinical trials in sub-Saharan Africa.

Within each treatment group, trends of binding-IgG response rates and geometric mean response magnitudes were similar over time across HIV antigens (vaccine-matched vs. consensus HIV envelopes, V1V2 antigens). In all treatment groups, response rates of 81%–100% were observed 2 weeks after the second vaccination with AIDSVAX B/E, which occurred at month 1.5 in T1 and T4 following early administration of protein, as opposed to month 6.5 in T2 and T3 (Figure 2). However, the response rates in T1 were not sustained at later time points with boosting by DNA alone. Comparing the other treatment groups at month 6.5 (2 weeks after the fourth vaccination), there were no significant differences between T3 and T4 in IgG response rates to any antigen, but significant differences were observed when T3 and T4 were compared to T2 for vaccine-matched antigens. T4 response rates were higher than T2 for ZM96.C (100% vs. 80%, P = 0.05) and A244.AE (100% vs. 80%, P = 0.05) (Supplemental Figure 2). Also, the IgG response rate was significantly higher in T3 than T2 for ZM96.C (100% vs. 80%, P = 0.05). Importantly, at this time point, binding-IgG responses to the HIV V1V2 antigens identified in RV144 as potential inverse correlates of risk (A244.AE V1V2 and 1086.C V1V2) were observed in 96% or more vaccinees in groups T2, T3, and T4, with high median response magnitudes (26,881–29,212 for A244.AE V1V2 and 11,723–23,634 for 1086.C V1V2) (Figure 3).

Figure 2 IgG binding-antibody responses in HVTN 105 participants over time, as measured by binding-antibody multiplex assay (BAMA) against aggregate vaccine-matched gp120 antigens, 1 gp140 antigen, and aggregate V1V2 antigens. Shown are the positive-response rates and 95% CIs estimated using the score test method (top panels) and the geometric mean response magnitudes among all participants and 95% CI based on an assumption of log(IgG) following a normal distribution (bottom panels) by time point and treatment group (n = 25, 26, 26, 25 in T1–T4, respectively). The lines connect the response rates/geometric mean magnitudes between time points. Vaccine-matched gp120 antigens: A244.AE, MN.B, and ZM96.C. gp140 antigen: Con S gp140 CFI. V1V2 antigens: 1086.C V1V2, CaseA2_gp70_V1V2.B, CaseA2_V1/V2/169K.B, and A244.AE V1V2. Arrows indicate the second, third, and fourth vaccinations. D, DNA; A, AIDSVAX B/E.

Figure 3 IgG binding-antibody responses 2 weeks and 6 months after the fourth vaccination in HVTN 105, as measured by binding-antibody multiplex assay (BAMA) against 3 V1V2 antigens. Shown are the positive-response rates (top panels) and the distribution of the response magnitudes (positive responders in red circles and nonresponders in blue triangles) and the box-and-whisker plots among the positive responders (the midline of the box-and-whisker plot denotes the median and the ends of the box-and-whisker plot denote the 25th and 75th percentiles) (bottom panels) by time point and treatment group (n = 25, 26, 26, 25 in T1-T4, respectively). V1V2 antigens: A244.AE V1V2, 1086.C V1V2, and CaseA2_gp70_V1V2.B. Bars on the top of plots indicate the significant differences between treatment groups within the same visit (*P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001) without multiple-comparisons adjustment. The comparisons between treatment groups were performed using Fisher’s exact test for response rates and Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test for magnitudes. Fractions above bars on top panels indicate numbers of positive responses over total numbers of responses (negative and positive) by time point and treatment group. D, DNA; A, AIDSVAX B/E.

Durable binding-IgG responses, as measured at month 12 (6 months after the fourth vaccination), were demonstrated in over 65% of participants against the aggregated vaccine-matched and consensus envelope antigens only if they received a boosting regimen that included AIDSVAX B/E (groups T2, T3, and T4) (Figure 2). Although the magnitude of IgG responses against HIV V1V2 significantly decreased by month 12 (6 months after the fourth vaccination) in all groups, they were still detectable in the majority of T3 and T4 participants for A244.AE V1V2 (81% T3 and 100% T4) and 1086.C V1V2 (67% T3 and 71% T4).

Assessment of IgG3 and IgG4 subclass binding to HIV Env and V1V2 was also conducted longitudinally for all treatment groups. At month 6.5 (2 weeks after the fourth vaccination), IgG3 binding to A244.AE V1V2 was observed in the majority of participants in T2, T3, and T4 (62%, 92%, and 76%, respectively), with similar findings for the 1086.C V1V2 antigen in these 3 groups (50%, 64%, and 44%, respectively) (Figure 4A). Of note, peak IgG3 binding responses were observed 2 weeks after the second vaccination with AIDSVAX B/E, with no significant differences in response rates or magnitude between T3 and T4. Similarly, T1 participants had peak IgG3 responses similar in frequency and magnitude to those of T4 at month 1.5, but these responses rapidly waned to become negligible by month 6.5 (2 weeks after the second boost with DNA-HIV alone). Durability of IgG3 binding responses at month 12 (6 months after the fourth vaccination) was poor, with extremely low or absent responses across all antigens in all treatment groups (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 3A). HIV-specific IgG4 responses in groups T1–T3 were low after each vaccination (Figure 4B). In contrast to groups T1–T3, in T4, HIV-specific IgG4 responses were significantly boosted after the third and fourth vaccination. Specifically, the rates of IgG4 response to the A244.AE V1V2 and 1086.C V1V2 antigens at month 6.5 were 84% and 72%, respectively, among participants in T4, as compared with a range of 15%–19% and 4%–15%, respectively, for these antigens in groups T1, T2, and T3. Also of note, unlike IgG3 responses, IgG4 responses among T4 participants persisted at month 12 (6 months after the fourth vaccination), without a significant decline in response rate or magnitude (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 3B).

Figure 4 IgG3 and IgG4 binding-antibody responses in HVTN 105 participants over time, as measured by binding-antibody multiplex assay (BAMA) against 2 V1V2 antigens. Shown are the positive-response rates and 95% CI for IgG3 (A) and IgG4 (B) estimated using the score test method (top panels) and the geometric mean response magnitudes among all participants and 95% CI based on an assumption of log(IgG) following a normal distribution (bottom panels) by time point and treatment group (n = 25, 26, 26, 25 in T1–T4, respectively). The lines connect the response rates and geometric mean magnitudes between time points. Subtype AE V1V2: A244.AE V1V2; subtype C V1V2: 1086.C V1V2. Arrows indicate the second, third, and fourth vaccinations. D, DNA; A, AIDSVAX B/E.

Serum IgA binding responses to 2 HIV envelope proteins, consensus A gp140 (a direct correlate of risk identified in RV144; refs. 5, 8) and A244.AE (an AIDSVAX B/E–matched gp120), were examined longitudinally for all treatment groups (Figure 5). Similarly to IgG, IgA responses for each group peaked 2 weeks after administration of the second protein vaccination (at month 1.5 in T1 and T4, and at month 6.5 in T2 and T3). However, IgA responses were positive in less than 50% of participants in each group. At month 6.5 (2 weeks after the fourth vaccination), the IgA response rate was significantly higher in T3 than T4 for consensus A gp140 and A244.AE (Figure 5A), indicating that serum IgA responses were not boosted by the third and fourth doses of AIDSVAX B/E in T4. The IgA/IgG ratio at this time point was low for both groups, but statistically higher for T3 compared with T4 for the A244.AE antigen (Figure 5B). All groups had negligible IgA responses at month 12 (6 months after the fourth vaccination) (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 IgA binding-antibody responses in HVTN 105 participants over time and IgA/IgG ratio 2 weeks after the fourth vaccination, as measured by binding-antibody multiplex assay (BAMA) against consensus A gp140 and A244.AE antigens. (A) Shown are the positive-response rates and 95% CI estimated using the score test method (top panels) and the geometric mean response magnitudes among all participants and 95% CI based on an assumption of log(IgA) following a normal distribution (bottom panel) by time point and treatment group (n = 25, 26, 26, 25 in T1–T4, respectively). Arrows indicate the second, third, and fourth vaccinations. (B) The distribution and box-and-whisker plot of the IgA/IgG ratio in T3 and T4 (the midline of the box-and-whisker plot denotes the median and the ends of the box-and-whisker plot denote the 25th and 75th percentiles). Shown at the top of plots are the percentages of positive responders to IgA and IgG, respectively, in T3 and T4; and the P value is the testing difference in IgA/IgG ratio between T3 and T4 from Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test. D, DNA; A, AIDSVAX B/E.

ADCC. Assessment of ADCC, as measured by the GranToxiLux (GTL) assay, was performed at the month 6.5 and month 12 time points (2 weeks and 6 months after the fourth vaccination, respectively) for all treatment groups. ADCC-GTL responses were observed for the 3 vaccine-matched gp120 antigens in T2, T3, and T4 at month 6.5 (Figure 6). Responses to the subtype B antigen, MN.B, in these groups were present in over 90% of participants, and responses persisted at month 12 in about half of the participants. ADCC-GTL responses to the ZM96.C-coated (subtype C) and A244.AE-coated (subtype A/E) targets were detected in a similar proportion of T2, T3, and T4 participants (ranging between 38% and 56%) at the month 6.5 time point; however, negligible responses were observed by month 12. Finally, ADCC-GTL responses among T1 group participants were detected only against the subtype B antigen, MN.B, but were significantly less frequent compared with the other 3 groups for this antigen by month 12. The magnitude of ADCC responses measured as area under the curve (AUC) recapitulated the response rate. The highest magnitudes were observed against the MN.B-coated targets in all 4 groups at the month 6.5 and 12 time points, and the AUCs were significantly higher in T3 compared with T4 two weeks, but not 6 months, after the fourth immunization.

Figure 6 Antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) at 2 weeks and 6 months after the fourth vaccination in HVTN 105. Shown are the response rates (top panels) and the distribution of AUC of granzyme B (GzB) activity (positive responders to peak granzyme B activity in red circles and nonresponders in blue triangles) and the box-and-whisker plots among the positive responders to peak granzyme B activity (the midline of the box-and-whisker plot denotes the median and the ends of the box-and-whisker plot denote the 25th and 75th percentiles) (bottom panels) by time point and treatment group (n = 25, 26, 26, 25 in T1–T4, respectively). Subtype C gp120: ZM96.C; subtype AE gp120: A244.AE; and subtype B gp120: MN.B. Bars and asterisks presented on the top of plots indicate the significant differences between treatment groups within the same visit (*P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001) without multiple-comparisons adjustment. The comparisons between treatment groups were performed using Fisher’s exact test for response rates and Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test for magnitudes. Fractions above bars on the top panels indicate numbers of positive responses over the total numbers of responses (positive and negative) by time point and treatment group. D, DNA; A, AIDSVAX B/E.

Neutralizing-antibody responses. Neutralizing-antibody (nAb) response assays to tier 1 HIV strains were assessed at the month 6.5 and month 12 time points (2 weeks and 6 months after the fourth vaccination, respectively) for all treatment groups. At month 6.5, response rates and magnitudes varied among the 5 tier 1 strains, but tended to be highest for those more closely matched to the vaccine antigens MN.3.B (subtype B), MW965.26.C (subtype C), and TH023.6.AE (subtype A/E) (Figure 7A). Participants in T1 had significantly lower nAb response rates and magnitudes than participants in the other groups. Participants in T4 had the strongest responses of the 4 treatment groups for MW965.26.C and TH023.6.AE. Of note, peak rates of nAb responses to strains MW965.26.C and TH023.6.AE were significantly higher in T4 compared with T3 (P = 0.05 and 0.0003, respectively) and T2 (P = 0.002 and <0.0001, respectively). Also, the nAb titers for these 2 strains were significantly higher in T4 compared with T3 or T2 at this time point for the MW965.26.C (T4 vs. T3: P = 0.002; T4 vs. T2: P = 0.008) and for the TH023.6.C strain (T4 vs. T3: P < 0.0001; T4 vs. T2: P = 0.0001). Similarly, T4 performed best in the neutralization magnitude-breadth (MB) analysis, with a significantly higher AUC-MB than T2 and T3 (P = 0.0004 and 0.003, respectively) (Figure 7B). At month 12 (6 months after the fourth vaccination), nAb responses among all groups had declined; however, neutralization of MN.3.B was still present in groups T2, T3, and T4 (45.8%, 46.2%, and 60%, respectively) (Figure 7C). Of note, the response to TH023.6.AE was detected at month 12 in T4 (64%) and not in T2 and T3.

Figure 7 Neutralizing-antibody responses in HVTN 105. (A) Tier 1 Env-pseudotyped viruses (BaL.26.B, MN.3.B, MW965.26.C, SF162.LS.B, and TH023.6.AE) were tested in the TZM-bl neutralization assay 2 weeks after the fourth vaccination (peak time point). Bar plots show positive-response rates by treatment group on top panels. The bottom panels show the distribution of response titer (positive responses in filled red circles and negative responses in open blue triangles) and the box-and-whisker plots of response titer among positive responders (the midline of the box-and-whisker plot denotes the median and the ends of the box-and-whisker plot denote the 25th and 75th percentiles) by treatment group (n = 25, 26, 26, 25 in T1-T4, respectively). (B) Neutralizing-antibody magnitude breadth (AUC-MB) curves for TZM-bl based on all 5 isolates. (C) Neutralizing-antibody responses to MN.3.B and TH023.6.AE at 6 months after the fourth vaccination. Bars and asterisks presented on the top of plots in A and C indicate the significant differences between treatment groups within the same visit (*P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001) without multiple-comparisons adjustment. The comparisons between treatment groups were performed using Fisher’s exact test for response rates and Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test for magnitudes. The comparisons of AUC-MB at peak time point in B between treatment groups from Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test show that AUC-MB in T4 is significantly higher than T1–T3, with P < 0.001, P < 0.001, and P < 0.003, respectively, and AUC-MB in T1 is significantly lower than T2–T3, with P < 0.001. Fractions above bars in A and C indicate the numbers of positive responders over the total number of responses (positive and negative). D, DNA; A, AIDSVAX B/E.

Vaccine-induced cellular immunogenicity

Positivity of responses for CD4+ T cells expressing IL-2 and/or IFN-γ was determined 2 weeks after the second, third, and fourth vaccination time points and 6 months after the fourth vaccination. At 2 weeks after the fourth vaccination, the CD4+ T cell response rate to Env ranged from 36% to 60% among the 4 groups, with the highest response rate in T3, but the differences did not reach statistical significance (Figure 8A). At the month 12 time point (6 months after the fourth vaccination), CD4+ responses to Env declined to 17%–29% but again without significant differences between groups. CD4+ T cell responses to Gag, which reflected immune responses to the DNA vaccine alone, were generally less frequent and of lower magnitude compared with Env (Figure 8B). Overall, there were no statistically significant differences in the rate or magnitude of CD4+ T cell responses to Gag between T3 and T4 at any time point, although there was a trend for higher responses in T3. Finally, there were negligible CD8+ T cell responses to Env or Gag, as measured by IL-2 and IFN-γ, in any of the study groups (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 8 CD4+ T cell responses elicited in HVTN 105, as measured by intracellular cytokine staining (ICS), and reported as the percentage of cells producing IFN-γ and/or IL-2 in each treatment group. (A) CD4+ T cell responses to any HIV Env peptide pools (Any Env), all vaccine-matched: ZM96 gp140-Env1, ZM96 gp140-Env2, and 92TH023-Env. (B) CD4+ T cell responses to HIV Gag peptide pool (Any Gag): ZM96 Gag. Bar plots on top panels show the positive-response rates by time point and treatment group (n = 25, 26, 25, 25 in T1–T4, respectively). The bottom panels show the distribution of response magnitudes (positive responses in filled red circles and negative responses in open blue triangles) and the box-and-whisker plots of magnitudes among the positive responders (the midline of the box-and-whisker plot denotes the median and the ends of the box-and-whisker plot denote the 25th and 75th percentiles). Fractions above bars on top panels indicate the numbers of positive responders over the total numbers of responses (positive and negative). Bars and asterisks on top of plots indicate the significant differences between treatment groups (*P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001) without multiple-comparisons adjustment. The comparisons between treatment groups were performed using Fisher’s exact test for response rates and Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test for magnitudes. D, DNA; A, AIDSVAX B/E.

CD4+ T cell polyfunctionality (PF) scores for Env (Figure 9A) and Gag (Figure 9C) peptides were assessed at the 4 time points using combinatorial PF analysis of single cells (COMPASS). Env-specific CD4+ T cell PF scores were similar across all groups after the fourth vaccination, although somewhat lower for T1 and T4 (Figure 9A). PF scores for Gag again indicated that at least 2 doses of DNA were required for optimal responses, and responses in T3 and T4 peaked 2 weeks after the third vaccination, with the PF scores for T3 significantly higher than for T4 at that time point (P = 0.007), as well as at 6 months after the fourth vaccination (P = 0.005).

Figure 9 COMPASS CD4+ T cell polyfunctionality (PF) scores and mean probability of response heatmaps. The distribution and the box-and-whisker plot of PF scores for all vaccine-matched HIV Env peptide pools: ZM96 gp140-Env1, ZM96 gp140-Env2, and 92TH023-Env (A) and for ZM96 Gag peptide pool (C) by time point and treatment group (n = 25, 26, 25, 25 in T1–T4, respectively). The midline of the box-and-whisker plot denotes the median and the ends of the box-and-whisker plot denote the 25th and 75th percentiles. Bars and asterisks on top of box-and-whisker plots indicate the significant differences between treatment groups using Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test (*P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001) without multiple-comparisons adjustment. Heatmaps for CD4+ T cell response to any Env (B) and ZM96 Gag (D) show the mean posterior probabilities of antigen-specific responses from COMPASS. Columns correspond to the different subsets of cytokines being considered and rows correspond to mean across the individual participants in each treatment group at each time point. Each cell shows the probability that the corresponding antigen-specific subset (column) is being expressed in the corresponding treatment group in average (row), and is color coded ranging from white (zero) to dark purple (one).

There were 2 dominant polyfunctional populations among Env-specific CD4+ T cell responses, one identified by 4 markers (IFN-γ+IL-2+TNF-α+CD40L+) and the second with 3 markers (IL-2+TNF-α+CD40L+ but without IFN-γ) (Figure 9B). A high mean probability of response for both of these populations across all groups at most time points indicates that many, and often most, individuals had detectable CD4+ T cells expressing these markers above the level in the negative control stimulation. Cells expressing only IL-2 and IL-2 in combination with CD40L were detected in some individuals, and there were minimal differences between groups. The other commonly expressed subsets included cells coexpressing TNF-α and CD40L, with or without IFN-γ. Compared with Env, the same two 3- and 4-function subsets were dominant for Gag (Figure 9D), with highest expression of these subsets in T3, likely accounting for the significantly higher PF score compared with the other groups even though T3 only received 2 doses of Gag compared with the 4 doses that T4 received. A few of the other double- and triple-positive cells observed for Env were also detected in more individuals in T3 for Gag. These results highlight the induction of highly polyfunctional Env- and Gag-specific CD4+ T cells, and are also in agreement with the highest IFN-γ and/or IL-2 response rates for T3 (although not statistically significant) compared with the other groups.

Overview of the induced immune responses

A global representation of the distribution of the cellular and humoral immunogenicity by response rate is shown in Figure 10. The analysis indicates that coadministration of DNA and protein (T3 and T4 groups) can improve the response rates for most of the immune responses measured and induce a favorable immune profile at later time points. Suboptimal responses were seen when protein served as a prime for subsequent boosting with DNA (T1), which was particularly evident at the month 12 time point (6 months after the fourth vaccination). While priming with DNA and boosting with protein alone (T2) was immunogenic, the response was less favorable than the coadministration groups for IgA, IgG3, IgG4, and CD4+ Gag responses at month 6.5 (2 weeks after the fourth vaccination), and for ADCC, nAb, IgG4, and CD4 Gag at month 12 (6 months after the fourth vaccination).

Figure 10 Radar plots. Maximum response rates of each assay readout at 2 weeks (A) and 6 months (B) after the fourth vaccination. Antigens included in each assay readout are as follows: For IgG binding-antibody responses to Env, antigens include A244.AE, MN.B, ZM96.C, Con S gp140 CFI, as well as Con 6 gp120. For IgG binding-antibody responses to V1V2, antigens include 1086.C V1V2, CaseA2_gp70_V1V2.B, CaseA2_V1/V2/169K.B, A244.AE V1V2, as well as ZM96.C V1V2. For IgA binding-antibody responses, antigens include consensus A gp140 and A244.AE. For neutralizing-antibody (nAb) responses, antigens include BaL.26.B, MN.3.B, MW965.26.C, SF162.LS.B, and TH023.6.AE. For antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) responses, antigens include ZM96.C, A244.AE, and MN.B. For CD4+ T cell intracellular cytokine staining, Env antigens are ZM96 or 92TH023 peptide pools (Any Env), and the Gag antigen is ZM96 peptide pool (Any Gag). D, DNA; A, AIDSVAX B/E.

Vaccine-induced sero-reactivity was uncommon

Vaccine-induced sero-reactivity (VISR) was assessed by 4 licensed diagnostic kits used to detect HIV antibodies at 4 time points during the study. VISR was detected by all of the 4 assays in 4%–122% of participants in each group (3 participants in T4 and in 1 participant in each of the other 3 groups). None of the participants in the study became infected with HIV (Supplemental Table 2).