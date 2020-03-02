A conserved intratumoral regulatory T cell signature identifies 4-1BB as a pan-cancer target

A tumor Treg immune checkpoint signature associated with 4-1BB. To comprehensively profile Treg-associated relevant immune checkpoint and agonist molecules in cancer, we performed RNA-Seq of matched FACS-sorted Tregs from the peripheral blood and tumors of treatment naive patients with 1 of 4 cancer types (urothelial bladder carcinoma [n = 8], glioblastoma multiforme [n = 8], prostate adenocarcinoma [n = 12], or clear cell renal carcinoma [n = 6]) (Figure 1A, Supplemental Figure 1, and Supplemental Data Set 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128672DS1). Differential expression analysis focused on relevant molecules showed that peripheral blood Tregs were characterized by CD244, NT5E, and TMIGD2 expression, while tumor Tregs upregulated multiple molecules, with the greatest changes in the TNFR family members TNFRSF4 (OX40), TNFRS9 (4-1BB), and TNFRSF18 (GITR) (Figure 1B). Remarkably, tumor Tregs and peripheral Tregs as well as naive and activated CD4 T cells in all 4 tumor types clustered independently based on relevant immune molecule expression alone (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2A). Only 14 of the total 140 purified cell samples demonstrated immune checkpoint signatures in which their k-means clustering designation did not match the original cell source and are marked with white circles as well as labels of the true cell type (Figure 1C). Unsupervised hierarchical clustering on immune molecule expression also distinguished peripheral versus tumor Treg populations, with a subset of 14 molecules clustering together to discriminate the subsets (Figure 2A, top annotation row with black boxes, green dendrogram on y axis). Peripheral and tumor Tregs could be characterized based on expression of 13 such molecules, while naive and activated CD4 T cells had more diffuse differences in expression (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2B).

Figure 1 A conserved immune checkpoint signature differentiates peripheral and tumor Tregs across cancers. (A) Treg immune checkpoint signatures were examined on peripheral and tumor Tregs isolated by FACS sorting from peripheral blood and tumor from patients with 1 of 4 cancer types (bladder carcinoma, n = 8; glioblastoma [GBM], n = 8; prostate carcinoma, n = 12; renal clear cell carcinoma, n = 6). (B) Differential expression analysis comparing gene expression for peripheral and tumor Tregs, with immune checkpoint genes highlighted. (C) Unsupervised clustering analysis based on immune checkpoint molecule expression in CD4 T cell subsets purified from patients with bladder cancer, glioblastoma, prostate cancer, or renal clear cell cancer. K-means clustering was used to assign T cell subtype labels based on immune checkpoint expression patterns, which were then compared with the true cell source origin. White circles represent mismatches between the k-means clustering assignment and the true cell identity; true cell identity is written adjacent to the circle.

Figure 2 4-1BB is a tumor Treg-specific immune checkpoint. (A) Immune checkpoint expression in peripheral and tumor Tregs. The green dendrogram represents immune checkpoints important for differentiating Treg origin. The top annotation row designates Treg origin and the second annotation row identifies tumor origin. (B) Log 2 fold change of the ratio of tumor to peripheral Treg expression of checkpoint genes. The dashed line represents the median log 2 fold change ratio for all checkpoints. (C) Peripheral and tumor Treg expression of CTLA4, ICOS, TNFRSF4 (OX40), TNFRSF18 (GITR), and TNFRSF9 (4-1BB) expression across 4 cancer types. (D) Representative Z score comparison of CTLA4, ICOS, TNFRSF4, TNFRSF18, and TNFRSF9 expression across 7 cancer types from 4 cancers acquired as a part of this study and 3 published data sets (14, 15). Statistical comparisons were performed using paired t tests to compare peripheral and tumor Tregs for each genes’ expression. Values show in C and D are P values.

To more precisely determine which molecules are specific tumor Treg markers, we compared peripheral and intratumoral expression, examining the change in tumor versus peripheral Treg expression across immune checkpoint genes. These analyses showed which molecules were predominantly associated with peripheral versus tumor Tregs (Figure 2B). We found that, while CTLA-4 expression was enhanced on tumor Tregs, several TNFRSF members had relatively low expression in peripheral Tregs and effector CD4 T cells while showing increased expression on tumor Tregs (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3A). These findings were consistent across the 4 cancers examined here as well as an additional 3 cancer types profiled in the literature: breast (14), lung (15), and colon cancer (ref. 15 and Figure 2D). We used cross-validated L1-norm constrained logistic regression (lasso) logistic regression to identify a limited set of molecules that could discriminate tumor Tregs from other CD4 T cells or from peripheral Tregs (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). In both instances, tumor Tregs were best discriminated from other CD4 T cell subsets by TNFRSF9 expression. These data indicate that tumor 4-1BB discriminates tumor Tregs from other T cell subsets in multiple distinct cancers. Further, TNFRSF9 expression was enhanced on Tregs isolated from hepatocellular cancer (16) compared with peripheral Tregs in single-cell analyses (Supplemental Figure 4A). Additionally, tumor Tregs expressing FOXP3 and TNFRSF9 coexpressed a number of relevant molecules, including TNFRSF4, TNFRSF18, and CTLA-4 (Supplemental Figure 4B). 4-1BB levels were elevated on purified CD8 T cells from renal clear cell carcinoma, while tumor Tregs demonstrated increased TNFRSF9 across multiple cancers (Supplemental Figure 4C). Corroborating these data, we found that protein-level expression of 4-1BB was elevated on tumor Tregs as compared with tumor CD8 and CD4 T cells in hepatocellular cancer (Supplemental Figure 4D).

Tumor Treg immune checkpoint signature characterized by 4-1BB. Given our findings using purified intratumoral and peripheral Treg populations, we sought to determine how Treg-associated immune checkpoint molecule expression varies between normal tissue and matched cancers. For these analyses, we capitalized on available RNA-Seq data from uniformly processed (17), matched noncancerous tissues and cancer tissues available through Genotype-Tissue Expression (GTEx) (18, 19) and The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) (ref. 20 and Figure 3A). While FOXP3 expression was highly correlated with a subset of immune checkpoints in normal tissue, a different subset of immune checkpoints correlated with FOXP3 in tumors. This cancer immune landscape was characterized by TIGIT, ICOS, LAG-3, TNFRSF9, CD80, CD226, and CTLA-4 (Figure 3, B, green dendrograms, and C).

Figure 3 Conserved Treg checkpoint landscape present in bulk sequencing of multiple cancers. (A) Treg immune checkpoint signatures were examined by analysis of data available through TCGA and RNA-Seq performed on purified Tregs. Normalized and batch effect controlled data from GTEx and TCGA was used to examine bulk tissue checkpoint signature across normal and cancer tissue. (B) Correlation matrix of immune checkpoints and FOXP3 expression in normal tissue or cancer. The green dendrogram represents FOXP3-associated checkpoints. (C) Box plots of log 10 -normalized expression of Treg-correlated immune checkpoints ordered by median expression in normal tissue and cancer. All immune checkpoints were significantly higher in TCGA versus GTEx samples (P < 2 × 10–16 for GTEx vs. TCGA for each checkpoint).

High-dimensional visualization using t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE) identified a normal tissue-specific immune checkpoint landscape, which was substantially altered in cancer (Figure 4A). Expression of the Treg transcription factor FOXP3 was enriched across some tissues at low levels while other tissues had little expression. A gradient of FOXP3 expression was present in cancers irrespective of tissue origin, with most tumor tissues having greater expression as compared with normal tissues (Figure 4B). We next examined patterns of expression for each Treg checkpoint molecule in the signature, comparing expression in normal tissues and cancer (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 5A). TNFRSF9 and CTLA-4 had similar patterns of expression as related to FOXP3 in cancer while TNFRSF9 had lower levels of expression across normal tissues (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 5A). Furthermore, TNFRSF9 had increased enhancement in cancer versus normal tissue as compared with the other checkpoints. We next compared expression of the FOXP3-correlated immune checkpoints across each of the matched normal tissue and cancer samples by tissue origin (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 5B). Across all tissue types, TNFRSF9 generally had low levels on normal tissue as compared with levels that were enhanced in the corresponding cancer. By contrast, CTLA-4 expression was observed to be elevated in multiple normal tissues as well as in cancer. These data suggest that the conserved Treg immune checkpoint signature is present across multiple cancers and that 4-1BB expression is the signature member with the greatest differential expression between cancer and normal tissues.

Figure 4 4-1BB displays tumor specificity across multiple tissues and cancer types. (A) t-SNE clustering of FOXP3 and immune checkpoint gene expression in normal tissue and several different cancers. (B) Distribution of FOXP3 expression overlaid on cancer clustering analysis from D of immune checkpoint molecules and FOXP3 expression from 28 cancer types (n = 7608). (C and D) Expression of CLTA4 and TNFRSF9 in normal tissue and cancer. The color scale is the same as in B. (E) Expression of TNFRSF9 and CTLA4 across multiple normal and cancer tissue-matched samples demonstrating the normal and cancer landscape.

In vivo depletion of 4-1BB–expressing Tregs inhibits tumor growth. To determine whether depletion of 4-1BB–expressing Tregs alters tumor growth, we treated tumor-bearing mice with murine 4-1BB antibodies of the IgG2a subclass; murine IgG2a antibodies bind to activating FcγRs and mediate target depletion (Figure 5A and refs. 8, 21). We used the CT26 model to test these antibodies due to its increased numbers of effector CD8 T cells and Tregs as well as the ability to use tetramers to track the AH1 antigen-specific CD8 T cells. Additionally, this model was used in prior studies to demonstrate the efficacy of depleting anti–CTLA-4 antibodies (IgG2a). Although all 3 depleting antibodies led to significantly decreased tumor growth, 4-1BB showed the numerically largest treatment effect (Figure 5B). Mice treated with either anti–CTLA-4 or 4-1BB also had the greatest long-term survival (Figure 5C). Total numbers of tumor Tregs decreased similarly across the treatments, although anti–4-1BB treatment led to the greatest total reduction in total Treg number (Figure 5, D–F). Importantly, 4-1BB treatment did not appear to deplete Tregs or CD8 T cells in the spleen (Figure 5, G and M). As previously described (8), CTLA-4 treatment significantly increased the percentage of Tregs in the spleen while OX40 decreased splenic Tregs. As might be predicted by their activated phenotype (22, 23), anti–4-1BB did lead to an overall decrease in CD8 T cells in the tumor (Figure 5H); despite this decrease, the total percentage of CD8 T cells present in the tumor that were tumor antigen (AH1) specific was similar in the 4-1BB treatment group as compared with other treatment groups (Figure 5, I–K). Additionally, 4-1BB antibody treatment enhanced IFN-γ production by AH1-positive CD8 T cells (Figure 5L).

Figure 5 IgG2a antibody-mediated depletion of 4-1BB inhibits Tregs, leading to decreased tumor growth in mouse cancer. (A) Schematic diagram of IgG2a treatment in murine CT26 tumor model. (B) Average median volume tumor growth (mm3) curves for mice treated as in A. (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curves for mice treated with depleting antibodies as in A. (D and E) Comparison of FOXP3+ CD4 T cells in tumor based on the percentage and absolute numbers of Tregs (n = 5/group). (F) The percentage of Treg depletion across antibody treatment conditions. (G) Splenic Treg numbers with different antibody treatments. (H and I) CD8 T cell frequency and absolute counts in tumor across treatment groups. (J and K) The percentage and absolute counts of AH1-specific CD8 T cells and (L) IFN-γ production by AH1 CD8 T cells across treatments. (M) Splenic CD8 T cell frequencies across treatment conditions. Representative example of 2 experiments. n = 10 for survival studies; n = 5–8 for flow cytometry studies. Statistical comparisons were performed using repeated-measures 2-way ANOVA with Tukey multiple comparisons test for tumor growth curve response to treatment and 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett multiple comparisons test for intratumoral analysis of different T cell populations. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Colored asterisks correspond to statistical comparison to control group.

To validate these findings, we tested whether targeting 4-1BB had similar antitumor effects in the MC38 colorectal cancer model. Treatment of MC38 tumors with either 4-1BB IgG1 or IgG2a subclass antibodies lead to decreased tumor growth and improved overall survival as compared with isotype or anti PD-1 treatment (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). In this model, 4-1BB IgG2a treatment led to a significant decrease in intratumor Treg levels while slightly decreasing intratumoral CD8 T cells (Supplemental Figure 6, D–F). Given that the overall efficacy of the IgG1 and IgG2a subclass antibodies was similar, we examined Tregs and CD8 T cells for granzyme B and PD-L1 expression. 4-1BB IgG2a–mediated Treg depletion was accompanied by decreased expression of granzyme B and PD-1, while IgG1 treatment led to increased production of granzyme B by tumor Tregs (Supplemental Figure 6G). 4-1BB IgG1 also led to an increase in CD8 T cell granzyme B expression as anticipated (Supplemental Figure 6H), which was not present in 4-1BB IgG2A–treated mice (Supplemental Figure 6H).

Tumor T cell profiles characterized by low numbers of CD8 T cells and high numbers of 4-1BB–expressing Tregs signal poor survival outcomes across multiple human cancers. 4-1BB is expressed on a population of CD8 tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), where it serves as an activating coreceptor. Thus, 4-1BB–targeted agonist (cross-linking) antibodies are in development for cancer immunotherapy (24). This is in seeming contrast to the data above, demonstrating that 4-1BB is preferentially expressed on TIL Tregs in at least 8 different tumor types. To investigate the potential role of 4-1BB as an activating molecule in CD8 effector T cells versus in suppressive Tregs, we examined whether expression was associated with improved survival (as might be expected if a CD8 agonist role dominated) versus decreased survival (as might be expected if 4-1BB’s role on Tregs was more critical). As shown in Figure 6, an increased ratio of TNFRSF9/FOXP3 expression correlated with decreased overall survival, while the ratio of TNFRSF9/CD8A did not greatly effect survival across multiple cancer types from TCGA (Figure 6A). Furthermore, high coexpression of FOXP3 (above versus below the median) along with other Treg immune checkpoint molecules, including CTLA4/FOXP3, TNFRSF4/FOXP3, or TNFRSF18/FOXP3, did not correlate with differences in overall survival (Supplemental Figure 7A).

Figure 6 Elevated Treg 4-1BB in the absence of CD8 T cells leads to decreased survival across multiple human cancers. (A) Kaplan-Meier curve for survival based on the TNFRSF9/CD8A and TNFRSF9/FOXP3 ratio for 13 cancers from TCGA. (B) Kaplan-Meier curves based on cohorts with high or low CD8A GZMK expression. (C) Kaplan-Meier curve for TNFRSF9/FOXP3 in the cohort with high CD8A GZMK expression. (D) Kaplan-Meier curve for TNFRSF9/FOXP3 in the cohort with low CD8A GZMK expression. (E) Diagram of the different functional relationship between 4-1BB with either CD8 or Treg expression in the TME.

Survival analyses further showed that increased levels of CD8A above the median were associated with improved survival, while FOXP3 expression did not have an effect (Supplemental Figure 7B). Given that tumors vary widely in their degree of CD8 T cell infiltration, we hypothesized that tumors with elevated levels of functional CD8 T cell infiltration would show relatively improved overall survival as a function of TNFRSF9/FOXP3. To test this, we stratified tumors into 4 quantile groups based on total CD8A and GZMK levels (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 7C). Tumors within the top quantile with the highest CD8A and granzyme K (GZMK) coexpression were associated with an increased survival outcome compared with those with low CD8A and GZMK coexpression (Supplemental Figure 7D). Only a few tumor types were characterized by having increased levels of CD8A and GZMK in the top quantile, the majority of which are known to respond to current checkpoint targeting immunotherapies (Supplemental Figure 7E).

Interestingly, we found that for those tumors with low CD8A and GZMK coexpression, high TNFRSF9/FOXP3 coexpression correlated with significantly worse survival compared with low TNFRSF9/FOXP3 coexpression (Figure 6D). This association between TNFRSF9/FOXP3 levels and survival was not seen in those tumors with high CD8A and GZMK levels (Figure 6C). We found that these differences in survival pattern were not the observed for CTLA4, TNFRSF4, or TNFRSF18 when normalized to FOXP3 (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). In the cohort with high expression of CD8A and GZMK (CD8 high), TNFRSF9/FOXP3 expression changes were associated with increased expression of CD8A, GZMK, and perforin 1 (PRF1) (Supplemental Figure 8C). By contrast, TNFRSF9/FOXP3 levels were inversely correlated with CD8A, GZMK, and PRF1 in tumors characterized by elevated TNFRSF9/FOXP3 (Supplemental Figure 8C). Our data suggest that presence of 4-1BB–expressing Tregs in the absence of CD8A effector cells can signal an immune suppressive microenvironment that may be amenable to targeting with 4-1BB depletion (Figure 6E).

Loss of 4-1BB in murine Tregs impairs suppressive function in vitro. Given our observations that increased Treg-associated 4-1BB was associated with impaired survival, we hypothesized that, in addition to serving as a tumor-specific Treg marker, 4-1BB might effect the overall suppressive function of Tregs. To test this, we performed Treg suppression assays with murine T cells in the presence of isotype- and 4-1BB–activating antibodies (25). Tregs were less able to suppress CD4 or CD8 responder cells in the presence of 4-1BB–agonizing antibodies as compared with isotype control (Supplemental Figure 9A). To rule out the possibility that the 4-1BB–agonizing antibodies were also acting on responder cells in these assays, we bred mice with a Treg-specific loss of 4-1BB. Using these cells, we found that Tregs lacking 4-1BB showed impaired suppressive function as compared with control littermates (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C). 4-1BB–deficient Tregs demonstrated increased expression of CTLA-4 and PD-1 as compared with littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 9, E and F). Taken together, these data using antibodies and Treg-specific knockout support the notion that 4-1BB expression on Tregs may be important in their function.