Commentary 10.1172/JCI128479

Singling out Th2 cells in eosinophilic esophagitis

Walter L. Eckalbar and David J. Erle

Lung Biology Center, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: David J. Erle, University of California San Francisco, CVRI - MC: 3118, 555 Mission Bay Blvd South, PO Box 589001, San Francisco, California 94158-9001, USA. Phone: 415.514.4370; Email: david.erle@ucsf.edu.

First published April 8, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 5 on May 1, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(5):1830–1832. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128479.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published April 8, 2019 - Version history

Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is a recently described disease in which exposure to specific foods and allergens leads to type 2 inflammation, epithelial barrier dysfunction, and difficulty in swallowing. In the current issue of the JCI, Wen and colleagues investigate tissue T cell heterogeneity in patients with EoE using single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq). Esophageal epithelium from individuals with EoE convtained a prominent population of Th2 cells not seen in controls. The short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) receptor FFAR3 was found to be highly expressed in EoE Th2 cells. Experiments presented here provide evidence that SCFAs may promote type 2 inflammation in allergic diseases such as EoE and asthma. This study provides an early example of scRNA-seq for identifying relevant cell populations and mechanisms underlying allergic diseases.

