Early adaptive immune activation detected in monozygotic twins with prodromal multiple sclerosis

Landscape of lymphocytes analyzed by scRNA-Seq. To obtain an overview of the different lymphocyte populations, we isolated single lymphocytes by flow cytometry, determined their transcriptomes by scRNA-Seq, and applied dimensional reduction analysis (t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding [t-SNE]) to the gene expression data (see Figure 1A for workflow). Altogether, we analyzed 3084 single lymphocyte cells from 16 subjects (Figure 1B and Table 1). We spiked 2752 CSF cells with 332 cells from peripheral blood, since blood cells are well characterized; these cells served as “guideposts” to initially match the unbiased clustering to known immune cell types. In all subsequent analyses, blood cells were excluded from the data set. Throughout, we used conditions that allowed us to identify distinct T and B cell clones according to their matching T and B cell antigen receptor (TCR, BCR) chains (Figure 1A). After combining the gene markers for each individual cluster identified through unbiased clustering with the flow cytometry data, we grouped the cells into several clusters designated T cell cluster I, T cell cluster II, plasmablasts, B cells, plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs), all other subfamilies of dendritic cells (DCs), monocytes, and natural killer (NK) cells (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 1). Further, CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were identified by the presence of at least one TCR chain as identified by scRNA-Seq. It should be noted that the absolute numbers of CD4+ cells do not reflect the relative proportion of sorted (analyzed) cells present in the original CSF samples (see legend to Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Cellular composition of lymphocytes upon analysis by scRNA-Seq. (A) Flowchart of the analysis of human CSF by scRNA-Seq. Because CD4+ cells make up the majority of CSF cells, they were collected by magnetic beads and single CD4+ cells were isolated by flow cytometry. The remaining non-CD4+ cells were separately isolated by single-cell index sorting using different markers. Thus, the ratio of CD4+ and non-CD4+ cell numbers does not reflect the ratio of absolute cell numbers in the CSF samples. Nevertheless, ratios and cell numbers within the non-CD4+ populations are comparable. Whole transcriptomes of each single cell were determined by next-generation sequencing (NGS) with a read length of 2 × 150 bp that allows identification of the hypervariable regions of TCRs and BCRs together with their corresponding V families. Thus, not only transcriptome profiles of each single cell are determined, but also matching α:β TCR and H:L BCR chains. This allows tracking of distinct clones. (B) t-SNE projection of transcriptome data from 2752 single CSF cells and 332 PBMCs from 16 patients, profiled in 9 main clusters. For better visualization, background areas were shaded manually to indicate major cell populations, although some cells will appear in “foreign” areas. Each dot corresponds to one single cell, colored according to the respective cell cluster. DCs, pDCs, and monocytes were not specifically labeled during flow cytometry analyses; therefore up to 6 transcripts were used as discriminators and are listed next to each cluster. (C) Heatmap showing normalized mean expression levels of discriminative gene sets for T cell cluster I CD4+ (lane 1) and CD8+ cells (lane 2), and cluster II CD4+ (lane 3) and CD8+ cells (lane 4). (D) t-SNE projection of all index-sorted CD8+ T cells. (E) t-SNE projection of all index-sorted CD4+ T cells.

Table 1 Clinical characteristics of all subjects

We then compared the expression profiles of genes that discriminate T cell clusters I and II (Figure 1C). The heatmap and corresponding t-SNE projections (Figure 1, D and E) show that T cell cluster I mainly (but not exclusively) contains CD4+ T cells, whereas T cell cluster II mainly contains CD8+ T cells. In each cluster, the dominant population expresses a characteristic panel of lead transcripts (e.g., IL-7 receptor in CD4+ T cells or cytotoxic molecules [granzymes] in CD8+ T cells). Further, each cluster contains a subpopulation of the nondominant phenotype (CD8+ cells in cluster I, CD4+ cells in cluster II). High levels of the chemokine receptor CCR7 and the cell adhesion molecule SELL confirm that cells profiled in T cell cluster I (mostly CD4+) have a central memory (T CM ) phenotype (9). In contrast, the mRNA profiles of discriminative genes of T cell cluster II (mostly CD8+) suggest an effector/cytotoxic phenotype. In Figure 1, D and E, TCR+ cells are displayed in accordance with their flow cytometry information as CD8+ or CD4+ T cells.

Composition of CSF cell populations from SCNI, MS, and control subjects. Based on the overall cellular landscape determined by scRNA-Seq (Figure 1B), we compared the cellular distribution of CSF samples from 4 different groups of subjects: SCNI (n = 6), clinically definite MS (MS; n = 4), noninflammatory controls (NIC; n = 4), and autoimmune encephalitis (Enc; n = 2) (Figure 2, A–D, and Table 1). Our study cohort included 8 pairs of MS-discordant monozygotic twins. We were able to obtain CSF samples from all 8 clinically “healthy” co-twins, and from 4 of the MS-affected co-twins (Table 1). Among the 8 clinically healthy co-twins (who have a maximally high familial risk of developing MS), 6 subjects showed MRI evidence for SCNI. In addition, 4 of the 6 had OCBs (Table 1). None of the healthy co-twins had ever been treated with an immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory drug.

Figure 2 Cellular composition of CSF samples in different disease stages of MS and controls. t-SNE projections of CSF samples from subjects with NIC (A), SCNI (B), MS (C), and Enc (D). Clusters were defined as in Figure 1B but blood cells were removed. CD4+ and CD8+ T cells are colored according to the index-sorting information obtained by flow cytometry.

As seen in Figure 2, A–D, all groups show considerable similarities in the overall cellular distribution. In all groups, T cells contribute the majority of cells, and the distribution between T cell clusters I and II is preserved. B cells were also detectable in all groups, and plasmablasts were only missing in the NIC group. Notably, plasmablasts were already present in SCNI. When analyzing individual SCNI patients (Table 1), we found that plasmablasts were detected only in subjects who had OCBs. Further, we found increased numbers of DCs and pDCs not only in MS but also in SCNI. These results show that t-SNE projections do not distinguish different stages of disease, except for the presence of plasmablasts, which are strictly correlated with OCBs and are already a distinct feature of subjects with SCNI.

Clonal expansions of T cells and plasmablasts. In addition to clustering CSF cells according to their genome-wide expression profiles, our approach provides information about the antigen-specific, paired α:β TCR and H:L BCR chains expressed by individual lymphocytes. This enabled us to detect clonal B and T cell expansions in clusters containing B or T cells in the t-SNE projections (Figure 3, A and B). Strong clonal expansions were detectable in the plasmablast cluster of MS, where 90% of all clones were expanded, but also in SCNI, where 20% were expanded. Expanded CD4+ and CD8+ clones were found predominantly in T cell cluster II. The numbers of identified nonexpanded and expanded T cell clones are listed in Table 2. Strong clonal expansions were also found in the CD8+ T cell population of all inflammatory cases (SCNI, MS, Enc), whereas lower percentages of expansions were observed in the CD4+ population. For example, 29% of all CD8+ but only 9% of all CD4+ T cells from MS patients belonged to expanded clones, and a similar preponderance of expanded CD8+ cells was seen in SCNI and Enc (Table 2). Note that the ratios of expanded versus nonexpanded cells are given in percent independently for CD4+ and CD8+ cells. They are therefore not related to the absolute cell numbers or to CD4/CD8 ratios. Regarding the distribution of expanded T cells between clusters I and II, most CD8+ clones from SCNI subjects tended to group in the upper right region of cluster II, whereas clones from MS patients were found predominantly in the lower right and central right region (Figure 4, A and B). A similarly uneven distribution is seen for CD4+ clones. Comparison of TCR sequences of CSF-resident CD8+ T cells with sequences of corresponding memory and naive CD8+ T cells from peripheral blood revealed clonal overlaps of expanded clones preferentially in SCNI and healthy subjects, whereas fewer overlaps were observed in MS patients (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128475DS1). Whether these differences represent statistical fluctuations or systematic differences of phenotypic properties remains to be determined in future investigations with larger numbers of patients and cells. Taken together, clonal expansions occur in all cellular compartments of adaptive immunity, namely B cells, CD8+ T cells, and, to a lesser extent, CD4+ T cells. In particular, such clonal expansions are a consistent and conspicuous feature observed in subjects with SCNI.

Figure 3 Analysis of clonally expanded lymphocyte cells. t-SNE projection of all CSF cells where either CD4+ (A) or CD8+ (B) cells were removed. Cells of the adaptive immune system with at least 1 detectable TCR or BCR chain are shown in light reddish color. Cells of the innate immune system are shown in gray. Expanded clones, i.e., T and B cells that express identical α:β TCR or H:L BCR chains, are highlighted in dark red for CD8+ T cells, blue for CD4+ T cells, and green for B cells. Dot sizes correlate with clonal frequencies: normal-sized dots indicate that the clone was found 2 times; larger dots indicate that it was found 3 or more times.

Figure 4 Analysis of clonally expanded T cells in SCNI and MS. t-SNE projection of all CD8+ and CD4+ T cells from subjects with SCNI (A) and MS (B). Expanded T cell clones that express identical α:β TCR are highlighted in dark red for CD8+ T cells and blue for CD4+ T cells. Dot sizes correlate with clonal frequencies: normal-sized dots indicate that the clone was found 2 times; larger dots indicate that it was found 3 or more times.

Table 2 Numbers of identified nonexpanded and expanded T cell clones

Differentially regulated transcripts in expanded versus nonexpanded T cell clones. Clonal expansion is usually interpreted as evidence for pathogenic relevance of the expanded lymphocyte clones. Therefore, we compared normalized expression levels of differentially expressed genes related to T cell egress, tissue retention, inhibition, transcription factors, cytokines, and migration and activation of expanded and nonexpanded CD8+ T cell clones (Figure 5). The top panel of this heatmap shows expression of homing receptors and molecules involved in T cell egress, including CCR7, SELL (CD62L), TCF7 (TCF-1), and S1PR1. These markers are gradually downregulated from NIC, via nonexpanded cells from SCNI and MS subjects, to expanded clones from SCNI and MS subjects. In the latter case, all markers are downregulated, indicating a fully established T RM phenotype (10–12).

Figure 5 Heatmap of gene expression levels of selected function-associated genes in CD8+ T cells. CD8+ T cells were selected based on flow cytometry staining for CD8 and presence of at least one TCR chain as determined by next-generation sequencing. Gene expression of 25 marker genes for homing, migration, and activation is shown for nonexpanded CD8+ T cells and expanded CD8+ T cell clones from SCNI, MS, and Enc subjects. No distinction is made for NIC, as the number of expanded clones is too low. Color scheme is based on Z score distribution from –2.5 (blue) to 2.5 (red).

In addition, CD69 (second panel), which has been postulated as a marker of T RM as well as being an early activation marker (13, 14), is upregulated in the MS expanded CD8+ T cell clones but not in SCNI. Consistently, other tissue retention molecules, i.e., ITGAE (CD103), ITGA1 (CD49a), and CRTAM, which play an important role in T RM development (14), are upregulated in MS as compared with SCNI, but no significant differences are seen between expanded and nonexpanded clones.

Typical T RM gene signatures also include upregulation of inhibitors of T cell activation, including PDCD1 (PD-1), CD101, CTLA4 (third panel), and increased expression of CXCR6 (bottom panel), a recently identified key marker of T RM cells (14). Strikingly, our data again show upregulation of these molecules in the expanded CD8+ T cell population in MS but not in SCNI subjects. Further, this expression profile is consistent with upregulation of the key regulator of the universal T RM transcriptional program ZNF683 (Hobit), which causes downregulation of KLF2 (fourth panel) (15, 16), and finally downregulation of the egress-related transcripts. Such a pattern is not seen explicitly in SCNI.

The cytokine expression panel (fifth panel) resembles T RM characteristics in expanded CD8+ clones from MS patients and additional signs of T cell activation as indicated by GZMH, high levels of CXCR6 and CCR5, and proinflammatory cytokines including IFNG and IL-2 (10, 14, 17). Other activation and migration markers, such as SLAMF7, FCRL6, ADGRE5 (CD97) (bottom panel), and HLA class II, were also upregulated in CD8+ T cells from MS patients. In SCNI, no increases or only minor increases of these markers were seen.

Similar, though not as concise, patterns are detected by comparison of expanded and nonexpanded CD4+ T cell clones (Supplemental Figure 2). As seen for CD8+ T cells, the bias toward T RM increases from NIC via SCNI to expanded clones in MS. Together, these findings indicate that expanded and nonexpanded T cell clones display different expression profiles. Markers for T cell egress, tissue retention, and inhibition together with the cytokine pattern suggest a T RM phenotype in expanded T cell clones from MS patients, particularly in the CD8 compartment. In MS, the expanded CD8+ T cells express markers of cellular activation and cytotoxic activity. Conspicuous clonal expansions are also present in SCNI, but — compared with MS — they show a less distinct phenotype and activation profile.

Recruitment of expanded T RM CD8+ cells into the CSF of MS patients. Because heatmaps only show average values of all cells, we next analyzed the strong downregulation of S1PR1 and upregulation of CXCR6 in single expanded T RM CD8+ cells from different subject groups by violin plots (Figure 6, A and B). S1PR1 is significantly downregulated only in expanded CD8+ cells from MS patients, and CXCR6 is upregulated only in expanded cells from MS and Enc patients. CXCR6 is the sole receptor for CXCL16, which can mediate lymphocyte recruitment, in particular of CD8+ T cells, and is induced by the proinflammatory cytokine IFNG (18). Here we found significant upregulation of CXCL16 in DCs and monocytes (Figure 6C) from all subject groups (Figure 6D). Notably, IFNG is also strongly upregulated in expanded CD8+ T cells of MS (Figure 5), whereas it is not upregulated in all other subject groups, including SCNI. Taken together, these findings indicate that the CXCR6-CXCL16 axis may be involved in the recruitment and maintenance of clonally expanded CD8+ T cells in the CSF of MS patients.

Figure 6 Violin plots show gene expression of CD8+ T cells on the single-cell level. Each dot represents a single cell. Statistically significant gene expression is observed only if a violin-shaped fitting area can be calculated. (A) The homing marker S1PR1 is expressed on all T cells but is downregulated when a cell adopts a T RM phenotype. This is only the case for expanded CD8+ T cells from MS patients. (B) The T RM marker CXCR6 is upregulated only in expanded CD8+ T cells from MS and Enc patients. (C) The marker CXCL16 is the sole ligand of CXCR6. It is upregulated only in DCs and monocytes. (D) CXCL16 is expressed in DCs (left panel) and monocytes (right panel) from all patient groups.

Comparison of clonal expansions within monozygotic, MS-discordant twin pairs. We were able to obtain CSF from 4 MS-discordant twin pairs (Table 1). This allowed us to compare different disease conditions on a genetically identical background. Thus, in contrast to Figure 5, where data from all subjects were analyzed together, we now compared distinct twin pairs. In 2 twin pairs, the clinically unaffected twin had SCNI (Figure 7 and Supplemental Figure 3), whereas in the 2 other pairs, the clinically unaffected twin had no evidence of subclinical inflammation (NIC; Supplemental Figures 4 and 5). Thus, we compared the gene expression pattern of CD8+ T cells individually for each pair: AR-MS versus AR-H, who later developed radiologically isolated syndrome, i.e., MRI-based evidence for dissemination in space (Figure 7); AU-MS versus AU-H (Supplemental Figure 3); AV-MS versus AV-H (healthy) (Supplemental Figure 4); and BJ-MS versus BJ-H (Supplemental Figure 5). The individual gene expression patterns fit to the average patterns shown in Figure 5 with signatures of T RM cells, expression of a panel of cytotoxic molecules, higher proinflammatory marker cytokines, and markers of activation including MHC class II. These patterns are particularly pronounced in expanded CD8+ T cells from MS patients as compared with nonexpanded cells, and with SCNI or healthy twins. This is remarkable since all MS patients received different medication (Table 1). The only exception is pair BJ-MS, BJ-H (Supplemental Figure 5), in whom the pattern of the teriflunomide-treated MS patient BJ-MS differs from those of all other probands. Together, these findings in genetically identical, yet disease-discordant twins support the notion that clonal activation and expansion, particularly of CD8+ T cells, is a distinct, very early event in the chain of pathogenic events leading from prodromal SCNI to clinically manifest MS.