Dengue virus–elicited tryptase induces endothelial permeability and shock

MC proteases tryptase and chymase promote endothelial permeability and break tight junctions. To identify the MC-derived products that promote vascular leakage during DENV infection, we first questioned whether the soluble or particulate (exocytosed MC granules; ref. 30) fractions were primarily responsible for inducing endothelial permeability. The soluble fraction of media after MC activation would contain the de novo synthesized products, such as eicosanoids and most cytokines, as well as prestored mediators that are quickly solubilized from the granule after activation, such as histamine. The particulate fraction would contain largely the insoluble prestored mediators, including heparin, and the proteases that make up the majority of heparin-associated proteins, including chymase and tryptase (37). These fractions were separated by centrifugation, and human microvascular endothelial cells (huMECs) were cultured to form a tight monolayer, followed by treatment of the monolayers with total or fractionated portions of DENV-induced MC products. The degree of damage to the endothelial integrity was determined by measuring transendothelial resistance (TER). Our previous studies showed that the TER was dramatically reduced when endothelial monolayers were treated with DENV-elicited MC products compared with the control untreated groups, groups treated with supernatants from mock-infected MCs, or groups treated with an equivalent amount of DENV in media alone (34). Here, when DENV-elicited MC products were further separated into soluble and particulate fractions, treatment of huMEC monolayers with the particulate fraction significantly reduced TER compared with the soluble fraction treatment group, while the same concentration of virus alone did not have a significant effect (Figure 1A). These data suggest that it is the MC granule–associated components that are important in breaking endothelial integrity.

Figure 1 Tryptase and chymase break tight junctions to disrupt endothelial cell contact sites. (A) DENV-stimulated MC supernatant was transferred onto huMEC monolayers or separated into soluble and particulate fractions, followed by transfer onto huMEC monolayers. For controls, DENV-alone or media-alone groups were used. TER of huMEC monolayers was measured 24 hours after treatment. Whole supernatant or isolated MC particles each significantly reduced the TER of huMEC monolayers (P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post test). (B and C) TER of huMEC monolayers after treatment for 24 hours with either purified, recombinant tryptase (B) or chymase (C). *P < 0.05, decrease in TER over controls by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post test (A–C). (D–F) huMECs were treated with low (0.1 μM) or high (1 μM) concentrations of either tryptase or chymase for 24 hours, followed by fixation and staining against tubulin (green), nuclei using DAPI (blue), and tight junctions (ZO-1, red). (D) In control cells, tight junctions were intact in between cells, visualized by ZO-1 staining. (E) Tryptase induced a concentration-dependent reduction in ZO-1 staining that appeared disjunctive at low concentrations and absent at high concentrations. Lifting of cells forming gaps was also observed after high-concentration tryptase treatment. (F) Low-concentration chymase had no apparent effect on tight junctions, while staining grew more punctate at high concentrations. For A–F, data are representative of 3 independent repeats. Scale bars: 25 μm. (G and H) Levels of CD31 on endothelial cells were measured by flow cytometry on cells isolated from mouse footpads 6 hours after injection of 100 ng of tryptase, chymase, or saline vehicle control. (G) CD31+ cells showed reduced levels of staining after injection of tryptase (representative histogram plots). (H) Comparison of MFI of CD31 staining in mouse footpads (n = 5–6 each group) showed that tryptase, but not chymase, is sufficient to induce a significant decrease in CD31 staining in vivo (right panel, P < 0.05, 1-ANOVA with Dunnett’s post test). For graphs, error bars represent SEM.

The two dominant protein constituents of granules are the MC proteases chymase and tryptase. We previously had determined that chymase is a biomarker of severe vascular leakage in human DENV patients (34), but whether it also has a functional role in DENV-induced vascular leakage remained unclear. In order to address the direct ability of MC proteases to induce endothelial permeability, we cloned, expressed, and purified the two dominant MC proteases, both human tryptase and human chymase, as histidine-tagged recombinant proteins for use in functional assays. The proteins were chromatography purified, tested to determine they were endotoxin free, and tested to verify for functional protease activity. Incubation of tryptase with huMECs resulted in a strong, dose-dependent increase in endothelial permeability, as demonstrated by a drop in the TER (Figure 1B). In contrast, chymase promoted only a moderate decrease in the TER of huMEC monolayers at the highest (1 μM) concentration tested (Figure 1C). These data point to the role these proteases could play during DENV disease severity.

Next, we sought to understand the mechanism behind tryptase/chymase-induced endothelial permeability. Since tight junctions between the cells are crucial for maintaining the endothelial barrier function and tryptase, in particular, has been described as cleaving the tight junction component PAR-2 (38), we questioned whether loss of tight junctions would underlie the MC protease–induced increases in endothelial permeability. To address this, huMECs were cultured to form a monolayer on glass coverslips, followed by exposing them to 2 different concentrations (0.1 μM and 1 μM) of tryptase or chymase for 24 hours. At 24 hours after treatment, cells were fixed and immunostained for tight junction protein ZO-1 and tubulin to reveal each individual cell cytoskeleton and with DAPI for nuclear localization. The microscopy images show a uniform continuous staining of ZO-1 in untreated control cells (Figure 1D), suggestive of intact endothelial tight junctions. However, treatment of huMEC monolayers with tryptase led to dramatic damage of tight junctions, with ZO-1 staining completely disappearing at the high, 1 μM concentration of tryptase (Figure 1E). Individual cells were also observed to lift from the coverslips, leaving large gaps between cells (Figure 1E). This effect was substantial even with low-dose tryptase treatment (0.1 μM), where only punctate staining for ZO-1 at the cell borders remained (Figure 1E). Consistent with the TER data presented in Figure 1C, chymase treatment also caused damage to tight junctions, but to a lesser extent compared with that of tryptase treatment (Figure 1F). Collectively, these data show that both tryptase and chymase are able to break tight junctions between endothelial cells, causing increases in endothelial permeability.

Tryptase treatment reduces surface expression of adhesion molecule CD31 on vascular endothelium. To understand in detail how tight junctions are affected in vivo by the MC proteases chymase and tryptase, we measured the surface expression of cell-adhesion molecule CD31 (also called PECAM-1) on vascular endothelial cells after injection of either of these proteases. For this, 100 ng of tryptase or chymase was injected in the mouse rear footpad, followed by harvest of tissue from the footpad after 6 hours. Single-cell suspensions were prepared from the tissue, and endothelial cells were stained using an antibody against CD31, which is both a marker for endothelial cells and a functional component of tight junctions, before being analyzed by flow cytometry. The data demonstrate that the MFI of CD31 staining was significantly decreased upon tryptase treatment compared with that of the saline injection control (Figure 1, G and H). Chymase treatment, in contrast, did not influence the surface expression of CD31 (Figure 1H). In the context of DENV infection in vivo, CD31 expression was also found to be significantly reduced on endothelial cells when mice were infected with DENV (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128426DS1). These data suggest that, during DENV infection, tryptase breaks tight junctions between endothelial cells and results in a reduction in the surface expression of the cell-cell adhesion molecule CD31 in vivo. In contrast, the effect of chymase was not significant after injection and did not influence CD31 expression.

MC proteases tryptase and chymase promote vascular leakage and induce hypovolemic shock in vivo. To determine whether MC proteases could have a functional role in plasma loss during DENV infection in vivo, we injected them i.v. in mice, aiming for a final serum concentration of proteins around 10 ng/mL, approximately equivalent to the concentrations of proteases that were previously reported in the serum of human DHF patients (34), assuming an approximately 3 mL blood volume for a mouse. Mice were injected with chymase or tryptase, and at 6 hours after injection, hematocrit values were measured from the blood to quantify the degree of plasma loss from circulation in mice after treatments. Both chymase and tryptase were sufficient to induce physiologically significant increases in vascular leakage, which was measured as an increase in hematocrit (Figure 2A). However, tryptase resulted in an approximately 16% increase in the RBC volume in the blood, compared with an approximately 3.8% increase in RBC volume after chymase injection (Figure 2A). Injection of a control protein, OVA, did not significantly influence the hematocrit (Figure 2A). To confirm vascular leakage by a secondary method, we injected Evans Blue dye (EBD) 6 hours after injection of either chymase or tryptase and, after an additional 30 minutes, quantified the amounts of dye that leaked into the liver tissue (Supplemental Figure 2). EBD leaked significantly into the livers of mice that were tryptase injected, confirming the induction of vascular leakage, while the increases in EBD in chymase-injected mice were not significant (Supplemental Figure 2). Thus, while both chymase and tryptase can affect vascular homeostasis, tryptase promoted the most substantial vascular leakage.

Figure 2 MC proteases promote vascular leakage and shock in vivo. (A) Hematocrit values were obtained 6 hours after injection with saline alone or 30 ng of either tryptase, chymase, or OVA. Means differ significantly by 1-way ANOVA (P < 0.0001). Bonferroni’s multiple comparison test was used to determine significance among groups. Control, n = 15; tryptase and chymase, n = 10; OVA, n = 5. Data were added from 2 independent experiments. (B and C) Mice (n = 3–4) were injected with 30 ng each of tryptase, chymase, or OVA i.v., or an equivalent volume of saline was injected for controls. To measure shock, the body temperature of animals was recorded every 5 minutes for the first 15 minutes and subsequently at 10-minute intervals. (B) Both tryptase and chymase caused sudden drops in body temperature, indicative of shock, compared with both OVA and saline control groups. Data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák multiple comparison test to compare temperatures at each time point. (C) The maximal difference in temperature during the time course is presented, suggesting that tryptase treatment causes significantly higher plasma loss in animals compared with chymase, OVA, and saline control groups, determined by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák multiple comparison test. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Next, we questioned whether the rise in hematocrit that occurred during tryptase/chymase treatment could result in hypovolemic shock. The standard way to measure infectious or anaphylactic shock in the mouse model is to record a drop in body temperature (39–41). To test this, mice were given 30 ng of either tryptase, chymase, or OVA i.v., followed by the measurement of temperature at regular intervals. Interestingly, both tryptase and chymase injections resulted in a dramatic drop in the body temperatures of mice, suggestive of a shock (Figure 2B). However, tryptase treatment resulted in a stronger drop in body temperature (~2.5°C below normal) compared with chymase treatment (~1.5°C) and persisted longer (Figure 2C). Control animals that were given essentially the same medium in which proteins were diluted did not undergo any shock and only experienced a moderate and brief temperature decline that is likely attributable to the injection of saline, as did animals that were injected with an equivalent amount of the exogenous protein OVA (Figure 2, B and C), which was used as a control for protein injection. Overall, these data show that, although both tryptase and chymase are able to cause plasma leakage in vivo, tryptase has a more profound effect on vascular endothelium with regard to inducing vascular leakage and shock compared with chymase.

Tryptase inhibition protects against DENV-induced hemoconcentration. Based on the observation that tryptase is highly consequential to vascular leakage in DENV-infected animals and sufficient to induce shock in vivo, we aimed to ameliorate vascular leakage in DENV-infected animals by therapeutically targeting tryptase. For this, we used the drug nafamostat mesylate, since this drug is a highly specific inhibitor of tryptase at picomolar concentrations and also approved for clinical use for intravascular coagulation (42, 43). Animals were treated with nafamostat mesylate after DENV infection, and vascular leakage was measured in the animals by obtaining hematocrit readings. We observed that nafamostat mesylate alone did not influence the hematocrit of healthy uninfected control animals. However, in DENV-infected animals in which strong hemoconcentration indicating vascular leakage was observed during infection, nafamostat mesylate restored the hematocrit to homeostatic levels (Figure 3A). These data are further solidified by measurements of tryptase and chymase activities in the serum of mice from each experimental group. The enzymatic activities of both tryptase and chymase were significantly higher in the DENV-infected but vehicle-treated animals compared with those of the control groups (both mock-infected, vehicle-treated and mock infected, drug-treated) (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3). Treatment of DENV-infected animals with nafamostat mesylate resulted in functional serum tryptase levels that were at baseline, confirming the specific action of this drug in blocking tryptase activity in vivo (Figure 3B). Together, these data demonstrate that tryptase inhibition is able to therapeutically block DENV-induced plasma loss significantly. The specificity of the drug’s action on DENV-induced plasma leakage is further shown by the fact that nafamostat mesylate treatment did not alter chymase activity (Supplemental Figure 3) or ameliorate the drop in platelets that is observed during infection (Figure 3C) and did not significantly influence the titers of virus in vivo (Figure 3D). Since tryptase can theoretically influence the coagulation and complement cascades (44, 45), we measured levels of complement component C3 in the serum of DENV-infected and vehicle- or nafamostat mesylate–treated animals, but observed no changes in the levels of C3 with drug treatment, although C3 was reduced in DENV-infected animals compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 4), suggesting DENV induced a tryptase-independent complement activation. These results support that the therapeutic effects of nafamostat mesylate on DENV-vascular leakage are due to its action as a specific inhibitor of tryptase enzymatic activity.

Figure 3 Tryptase inhibition therapeutically blocks vascular leakage during DENV infection. Mice (n = 3–5 per group) were either mock infected or infected with DENV (1 × 106 PFU), followed by treatment with vehicle control (saline) or using a specific tryptase inhibitor, nafamostat mesylate, at a dose of 0.06 mg/kg. (A) Hematocrit analysis was performed using an automated hematology analyzer on whole blood at 24 hours after treatment. (B) Serum was isolated to measure tryptase activity by enzymatic assay. Only DENV-infected mice that were vehicle treated had elevated tryptase activity over uninfected control group. Nafamostat mesylate treatment reversed tryptase activity to baseline levels. (C) Platelet counts at 24 hours are presented. The data show a strong reduction in DENV-induced vascular leakage upon treatment with tryptase inhibitor, nafamostat mesylate, but no significant difference in platelet counts compared with DENV-infected and vehicle-treated mice. For A–C, statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparison test. (D) No difference in the DENV burden in the spleen determined by real-time reverse-transcription PCR (RT-PCR) was observed between vehicle- and nafamostat mesylate–treated animals at 72 hours after infection by Student’s unpaired t test. For all panels, data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001.

We repeated our findings in a severe model of DENV viremia to establish whether vascular leakage could also be reversed in those mice. The AG129 mouse line is deficient in receptors for both type I and type II interferons and has been used extensively to study DENV infection in vivo. Nafamostat mesylate was effective in reducing hematocrit values in AG129 mice given both high and low inoculating doses of DENV (Figure 4A). Next, we evaluated whether tryptase inhibition can also be effective in a severe model of dengue disease, characterized by antibody-dependent enhanced infection (ADE) of DENV in AG129 mice. Mice were given an enhancing concentration of antibody 4G2, followed by DENV infection, which, as expected, led to increased virus titers through ADE (Supplemental Figure 5). Subsequent to infection, mice were treated daily with the tryptase inhibitor nafamostat mesylate. Nafamostat mesylate treatment significantly reduced the hematocrit values on days 2 and 3 after infection (Figure 4B), demonstrating that the tryptase-dependent mechanism for reducing vascular leakage is consistent in this second model that involves antibody-enhanced disease. We also measured the serum tryptase and chymase enzymatic activity in serum from each experimental group. Consistent with our data in WT mice (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3), we observed that nafamostat mesylate treatment significantly reduced tryptase activity in AG129 mice on days 2 and 3 after infection (Supplemental Figure 6A), yet had no effect on serum chymase activity (Supplemental Figure 6B), again confirming the specificity of this tryptase inhibitor. Finally, we examined the efficacy of delayed treatment, in which AG129 mice infected with the same antibody-enhanced strategy were treated with nafamostat mesylate daily, but beginning 24 hours after infection (Figure 4C). Even with delayed treatment, nafamostat mesylate had a significant therapeutic effect and reduced hematocrit levels following infection (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Improvement of vascular leakage in severe DENV infection models. AG129 mice were infected with a low (1 × 106 PFU) or high (5 × 107 PFU) dose of DENV and either mock or nafamostat mesylate treated beginning 1 hour after infection. Uninfected, n = 3; DENV infected, vehicle treated, n = 4–5; and DENV infected, nafamostat mesylate treated, n = 4–5. (A) At 24 hours after infection, hematocrit was measured. A single treatment of nafamostat mesylate reversed DENV-induced vascular leakage for both infection doses. (B and C) Nafamostat mesylate effectively restored hematocrit values to baseline levels at days 2 and 3 after infection in an antibody-enhanced DENV mouse model. Treatment was initiated (B) 1 hour or delayed (C) 24 hours after infection and given at 24-hour intervals thereafter. Statistical significance was calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparison test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. For all panels, data are presented as mean ± SEM.

To confirm the influence of nafamostat mesylate on vascular leakage by an alternate method, we performed intravital multiphoton microscopy. The ears of AG129 mice that had been mock infected (Supplemental Video 1), infected with DENV and given vehicle control injections (Supplemental Video 2), or infected with DENV and given injections of nafamostat mesylate (Supplemental Video 3) were imaged after injection of FITC-dextran dye, which was used to visualize vascular leakage. Still images from various time points beginning 24 hours after infection from Supplemental Videos 1–3 are presented in Figure 5A. While dye was confined to the blood vessels of control uninfected tissues for the duration of imaging, it could be visualized leaking into the tissue in DENV-infected animals (Figure 5A and Supplemental Videos 1 and 2). Nafamostat mesylate treatment reversed the leakiness of the vasculature in DENV-infected animals (Figure 5A and Supplemental Video 3). Quantification of the dye leakage in the videos showed that DENV infection allowed dramatic increases in dye detection over the course of visualization, while only a slight increase occurred in control uninfected tissues (Figure 5B). In contrast, fluorescence detection remained near baseline in DENV-infected but nafamostat mesylate–treated animals (Figure 5B). Additional experiments at 48 hours after infection for the same groups as described above confirmed the efficacy of nafamostat mesylate in blocking DENV vascular leakage (Supplemental Videos 4–6). These results further support tryptase as a mechanism of DENV-induced vascular leakage and also suggest this enzyme may be an effective therapeutic target.

Figure 5 Visualization of inhibition of plasma leakage in DENV-infected mice. AG129 mice were infected with 1 × 106 PFU of DENV i.p. and either treated with nafamostat mesylate or with vehicle. Mice (n = 3), 24 hours after infection, were injected with 70 kDa FITC-dextran. Two-photon images were acquired continuously at 2-second intervals, beginning 5 minutes after injection, for 18 minutes total. (A) Representative images from the indicated time points after FITC-dextran injection from Supplemental Videos 1–3, showing vascular leakage in the DENV-infected mock-treated ear, while control mice and DENV-infected mice treated with nafamostat mesylate showed no visually discernible vascular leakage. Scale bars: 50 μm (B) MFI in the acquired images over time is presented. Intensity was measured by averaging 10 areas in the interstitial space. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

Tryptase levels correlate with DENV severity in humans. After experimentally establishing that both tryptase and chymase could negatively influence the integrity of the vascular endothelium during DENV infection and that they are sufficient to induce plasma leakage in mice, we did a retrospective study of acute human serum samples collected during an epidemic that occurred in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 1975–1978 (46–48). The 34 samples from virologically confirmed DENV-infected patients clinically graded to have a range of DENV pathologies from DF to fatal DHF (Figure 6A) and representing multiple serotypes (18% DENV-1, 24% DENV-3, 3% DENV-4, and 55% serotype undetermined) were viewed in a blinded manner as to clinical severity of the patient and virus serotype. Consistent with our earlier published data (34), levels of chymase were significantly elevated in serum of patients with severe DENV outcomes, consistent with the clinical definition of DHF (Figure 6A). Remarkably, the levels of tryptase were also significantly elevated during DHF (Figure 6B). However, chymase levels showed an approximately 800% increase in DHF patients over DF patients versus a 75% increase in tryptase for DHF patients over DF patients (Figure 6, A and B). These findings are consistent with our previous report that chymase is a robust biomarker for DHF (34). Next, we assessed whether there was a correlation between the levels of tryptase or chymase and the severity of DHF (DHF grades II–IV and fatal DHF). DHF was graded according to WHO guidelines (3). Interestingly, levels of tryptase followed a strong linear correlation with the severity of DHF in human patients (Figure 6C). However, although the levels of chymase were higher in DHF patients, there was no statistically significant correlation observed with the severity of DHF (R2 = 0.5, P = 0.3; Supplemental Figure 7A). These data show that increased levels of serum tryptase were correlated with increased disease severity in patients (Figure 6, B and C). To confirm this finding, a more recent cohort of serum samples prospectively collected in Sri Lanka in 2012–2013 were tested. These samples were previously shown to have significantly elevated chymase levels in DHF patients compared with DF patients (36). Consistent with findings in the Indonesian cohort, DHF patients compared with DF patients had significantly higher levels of serum tryptase (Figure 6D). Furthermore, tryptase levels (Figure 6E), but not chymase levels (Supplemental Figure 7B), were significantly correlated with the grade of DHF. Collectively, these data suggest that tryptase is a mechanistic correlate of vascular leakage during severe dengue that could also potentially be used as a prognostic marker for DHF severity.