Figure errors, sloppy science, and fraud: keeping eyes on your data

Between July 1, 2018 and February 5, 2019, we screened 200 papers that were on a clear path toward acceptance for publication. These papers are typically revised manuscripts that have only minor points left to address prior to acceptance (i.e., no additional experiments required). We screen three categories, each of which is handled by a different science editor. All Western blots in the main and supplemental figures are compared to the uncropped, unedited blots provided by the authors. For blots, we are looking to make sure that there are not excessive and/or nonlinear adjustments to contrast or unindicated splicing of images, and to determine if images within a figure panel are derived from the same blot or run on separate gels. A basic statistical review is performed to make sure the tests used are largely appropriate and account for multiple comparisons and repeated measures. Finally, images, including histology panels, flow cytometry plots, and graphs, are visually compared to look for duplications, manipulations, and/or reuse.

During the course of our study, 28.5% (57 of 200) of the papers screened were flagged for issues with statistical tests, 21% (42 of 200) of papers had some issue with the blots, and 27.5% (55 of 200) of papers had issues with images. For screening of statistical analysis issues, the most common concern was a lack of accounting for multiple comparisons in the chosen analysis: for example, the use of multiple paired t tests for experiments that were run contemporaneously with a shared control. Western blots were typically flagged for lack of the corresponding raw images and use of a loading control that was not derived from the same gel as other samples in the figure panel. It may seem like common sense, but we ask that authors provide a loading control for all gels run, and in cases where it makes sense to run parallel gels contemporaneously, we ask that the experimental design is transparently acknowledged. Papers flagged for statistics and blot issues during our study period did not contain major errors, and authors were allowed to revisit their statistical analysis or address any blot discrepancies in their next submission. In all cases, the authors successfully responded to concerns in the revised version. It is worth mentioning that outside of the study period, we have had papers that were rejected for inappropriate manipulation of blot images and instances in which authors were asked to remove blot images that were “enhanced” in a manner that distorted the results or to replace figure panels with blots derived from a single experiment.

We detected issues with images in 27.5% (55 of 200) of papers screened. The journal is extremely fortunate that one of the editors (CLW) has an excellent eye for image duplications. Of the papers with image issues, 89.1% (49 of 55 papers) had what we consider to be minor transgressions, such as undisclosed reuse of representative images in more than one figure or unaltered duplications of a panel that appeared to be inadvertent (i.e., a copy-and-paste error). In these cases, authors were alerted to our concerns and asked to confirm figure assembly and/or asked to disclose reuse of representative images in the legend of the second occurrence. While these mistakes are relatively minor, had they not been detected prior to publication, several would likely have required a formal correction.

We found what we consider moderate issues in 7.3% (4 of 55) of papers with image concerns. This group includes papers in which multiple panels were reshown that may or may not represent the same treatment/condition or in which a different crop of the same image was used to represent distinct treatment groups. In cases such as these, the authors were asked to clarify how figures were prepared and to explain how many times experiments were performed. A subset of the Editorial Board, including the Editor in Chief, Deputy Editors, and the handling Editor reviews the authors’ response and determines the next course of action. In these cases, authors were able to quickly respond to the concerns raised, provide feasible explanations as to how the errors occurred, and easily provide original data that were correct. In one instance, we requested institutional oversight to verify the integrity of the data, and the authors were allowed to submit corrected figures. These issues almost certainly would have required post-publication correction. Moreover, any extended length of time between publication and detection of errors can make attempts to find and interpret the original data files and experimental records challenging for the corresponding author, especially in cases where the person that generated the data in question is no longer in the lab.

Lastly, manuscripts with major issues accounted for 3.6% (2 of 55) of the papers flagged and 1% (2 of 200) of the total papers screened during our tracking period. These issues included multiple instances of the same image being differentially cropped and used to represent different conditions and treatments as well as images that appeared to have been altered and possibly fabricated. The authors of the papers in question were asked to provide explanations for the noted discrepancies, and in both cases, the Editorial Board members determined that the explanations provided were not sufficient, resulting in loss of confidence in the data and ultimately rejection of the manuscript. In cases where data appear to be fabricated, we attempt to inform the Office of Research Integrity or equivalent at the corresponding author’s institute. Our experience (both within and outside of the tracking period) is that institutions vary widely in their response to data integrity concerns, and there is unfortunately reluctance to deal with identified problems that have not been published.

Of note, there did not appear to be a correlation between issues in one area and issues in another area. Of the 200 papers screened, only 4 (2%) were flagged for concerns with statistics, blots, and images, 12 papers (6%) had problems with both blots and images, and 14 papers (7%) were marked with concerns about statistics and blots.