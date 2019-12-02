Expression of mitochondrial membrane–linked SAB determines severity of sex-dependent acute liver injury

Resistance of female mice to acute liver injury is associated with low SAB expression levels. Since liver injury induced by APAP is known to be more severe in the N substrain than in the J substrain of C56BL/6 mice (27, 28), our first objective was to confirm that the previously reported resistance to APAP toxicity in the female C57BL/6J strain also extends to the C57BL/6N strain. The N substrain females had markedly decreased histologic necrosis and alanine aminotransferase (ALT) levels compared with littermate males (Figure 1A), accompanied by decreased sustained p-JNK activation and mitochondrial translocation but no sex difference in total JNK expression (Figure 1C). Furthermore, we confirmed prior reports that there is no sex difference in basal hepatic GSH levels or GCLC expression (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). Furthermore, the reported and confirmed greater recovery of GSH in females at 4 hours (Supplemental Figure 1A) corresponded with decreased p-JNK and injury (Figure 1). GCLC protein levels did not increase or decrease in female mice but rapidly declined in male mice before significant necrosis occurred (Supplemental Figure 1C), as we reported previously in male mice (29). Furthermore, we observed no sex difference in the rate of GSH recovery following depletion by nontoxic phorone (Supplemental Figure 1F), indicating no intrinsic sex difference in GSH synthesis. In addition, as reported in the B6J mouse substrain, we observed no sex difference in APAP metabolism to NAPQI, as reflected in APAP protein adduct formation in the B6N substrain (Supplemental Figure 1G). Nevertheless, because of the possibility that there may be inherent sex differences in other aspects of drug metabolism and antioxidant defense, we examined the GalN/TNF model of innate immune–mediated apoptotic cell death, which is independent of drug metabolism and GSH. Again, we observed a marked protection in female mice with respect to liver injury and JNK activation (Figure 1, B and D). In addition APAP induced greater dose-related (0, 100, 200, and 300 mg/kg) liver injury in male mice compared with female mice as reflected in serum ALT elevation (Supplemental Figure 1D), and we noted a direct correlation between ALT and p-JNK 4 hours after APAP (300 mg/kg) treatment (Supplemental Figure 1F). We found that cell-autonomous killing of primary mouse hepatocytes (PMHs) by APAP and ActD/TNF was significantly greater in males than in females (Supplemental Figure 1, H and I). In addition, using PMHs, we examined 2 other models in which toxicity is JNK and SAB dependent, i.e., tunicamycin-induced (severe endoplasmic reticulum stress) (Supplemental Figure 1K) and palmitic acid–induced (Supplemental Figure 1J) apoptosis, and we observed a significant decrease in PMH death among female mice compared with male mice. In addition, we found no sex difference in basal expression of GRP78, PERK, ATF6, IRE1α, ATF2, c-JUN, MCL-1, or BCL-X L (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 1 Sex difference in APAP-induced necrotic or GalN/TNF-induced apoptotic liver injury. (A and B) Ten- to twelve-week-old C57BL/6N WT male and female littermates were fasted overnight and treated. Serum ALT levels were measured and H&E staining was performed 24 hours after APAP (300 mg/kg) treatment. ALT levels were measured and H&E, and TUNEL staining was performed 6 hours after treatment with GalN (800 mg/kg) and TNF (12 μg/kg). Scale bars: 100 μm. n = 5 mice/group. *P < 0.05 versus male mice, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. (C) Liver cytoplasm and mitochondria from male and female littermates were isolated by differential centrifugation after PBS treatment or 2 or 4 hours after APAP treatment. (D) Liver cytoplasm and mitochondria from male and female littermates were isolated by differential centrifugation after PBS treatment or 1 or 2 hours after GalN/PBS or GalN/TNF treatment. *P < 0.05 versus male, by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Protein extract (30 μg) from cytoplasm or mitochondria was loaded for immunoblot analysis using anti–p-JNK, anti-JNK, anti–p-SRC (active), and anti–c-SRC. GAPDH (cytoplasm) and PHB1 (mitochondria) were used as loading controls. Representative immunoblots are from 3 separate experiments. n = 5 mice/group. P, PBS.

The results for both APAP and GalN/TNF models of acute injury showed marked suppression of both p-JNK translocation to mitochondria and sustained p-JNK activation in the cytoplasm in female mice. The cause of sustained of p-JNK is release of ROS from mitochondria due to the intramitochondrial signaling pathway that leads to the dephosphorylation of p-SRC in the mitochondrial intermembrane space (11). Therefore, we examined the sex difference in terms of mitochondrial SRC inactivation, which was also blunted in both injury models in females (Figure 1, C and D). This suggested that mitochondria in female mice are resistant to the effect of p-JNK. To support this idea, we measured the direct inhibitory effect of p-JNK on normal mitochondrial respiration. As we reported previously, p-JNK interaction with normal mitochondria inhibits the oxygen consumption rate (OCR) in liver mitochondria from male mice (11). In comparison, female liver mitochondria were resistant to the effect of p-JNK (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3A). In addition, isolated mitochondria from male livers loaded with MitoSOX (detection of O 2 ) generated a significantly greater ROS response to p-JNK than was seen in females (Figure 2B). We detected no difference in mitochondrial GSH depletion in male versus female mice 1 or 2 hours after APAP treatment (Supplemental Figure 3B), and the OCR was markedly impaired in the mitochondria of male mice at these time points but was unaffected in female mice (Supplemental Figure 3C). Since we previously showed that the OCR and ROS responses to p-JNK are SAB dependent (11, 12), we hypothesized that there is a sex difference in SAB expression. Indeed, liver mitochondria of female mice expressed SAB at less than 20% of the levels detected in their male littermates (Figure 2C) but, interestingly, had similar levels of hepatic Sab mRNA (Supplemental Figure 3D). In addition, SAB protein levels remained constant during the estrus cycle (Supplemental Figure 3E). Since we previously showed that SabiΔHep male mice are resistant to the toxic effects of APAP and GalN/TNF (11), we hypothesized that the likely explanation for the resistance seen in females in these 2 models was predominantly due to the lower expression of SAB in female mice. The absence of a sex difference in expression of SAB mRNA suggested posttranscriptional regulation of SAB (see below).

Figure 2 Sex difference in p-JNK inhibition of mitochondrial respiration and SAB expression. (A) Isolated mitochondria from male or female littermates were incubated with ATP plus recombinant JNK (isoforms 1 + 2) or p-JNK (isoforms 1 + 2) and then ADP, oligomycin (Oligo), CCCP, or antimycin A (AA) were injected sequentially, and the OCR was measured with a Seahorse XF analyzer to determine state 3 and maximal respiration. Traces are representative of 5 separate experiments. *P < 0.05 versus JNK, by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. Data are presented as the mean ± SD of multiple wells for each treatment. (B) Mitochondria were isolated as for the mitochondrial respiration assay. Mitochondria were preincubated with MitoSOX and then treated with JNK or p-JNK with ATP, and fluorescence intensity was measured to determine superoxide production. n = 3 mice/group. *P < 0.05 versus males, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Mitochondria from WT male and female littermates were immunoblotted with anti-SAB, anti-OTC, or anti-PHB1. Representative immunoblot from 3 separate experiments. n = 10 mice/group. *P < 0.05 versus male mice, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D) Immunoblot analysis of SAB expression in representative human liver homogenates from premenopausal women and matched men. (E) Age- and BMI-matched men and women were divided into the premenopausal group or the postmenopausal group according to serum estradiol (E2) and FSH levels and menstrual and gynecological history (see Supplemental Table 1). In each group, the male and female pairs are indicated by the same color symbol in the figure. All liver biopsy samples were histologically classified as mild, nonspecific abnormalities. SAB and GAPDH levels were determined by Western blotting and densitometry. n = 5 pairs in the premenopausal group and n = 3 pairs in the postmenopausal group. *P < 0.05 versus men, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM.

Importantly, we observed a similar sex difference with regard to SAB expression levels in human liver samples. Samples from men and women were matched for age and BMI, and pre- versus postmenopausal status in women was confirmed by estrogen and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) levels. Biopsies were performed for clinical indications so that mild ALT elevations and nonspecific histologic abnormalities were present. Samples for comparison of males and females were paired for age and sex according to menopause status. A representative immunoblot of SAB expression of matched men and premenopausal women (Figure 2D) and a plot of normalized expression of SAB (Figure 2E) demonstrated markedly lower SAB expression levels in premenopausal women but no sex difference in SAB expression between postmenopausal women and men and no change in younger versus older men.

Overexpression of SAB increases susceptibility to APAP toxicity in male mice. To test whether the level of SAB expression is a major determinant of acute liver injury, we next determined the effect of increased SAB expression using adenoviral SAB (Ad-SAB), which contains SAB cDNA (coding region) driven by the CMV promoter. In WT male mice, increasing doses of Ad-SAB resulted in higher SAB expression levels in the liver (Figure 3A), and this was accompanied by enhanced histologic liver necrosis and ALT levels in response to a low dose of APAP (150 mg/kg) (Figure 3B). In addition, an increase in Ad-SAB expression was associated with increased p-JNK 4 hours after APAP (Supplemental Figure 3F), and this correlated with ALT levels in individual mice (Supplemental Figure 3G). However, when we repeated this in female littermates, no increase in SAB expression was detected (Figure 4A), and the mice remained resistant to APAP-induced liver injury (data not shown).

Figure 3 SAB expression in male mice determines the susceptibility to APAP-induced liver injury in a JNK-dependent fashion. WT C57BL/6N male mice received Ad-lacZ or Ad-SAB. (A) Fourteen days later, SAB expression was analyzed by immunoblotting, and (B) APAP (150 mg/kg) was given i.p., and H&E staining was performed and serum ALT levels were determined after 24 hours. Original magnification, ×10. Scale bars: 100 μm. n = 3/group. ALT: *P < 0.05 versus Ad-lacZ–injected SabiΔHep mice, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. (C) Sabfl/fl or SabiΔHep mice received 0.05 5 × 109 to approximately 5 × 109 IU Ad-lacZ or Ad-SAB. Fourteen days later, SAB expression was determined by immunoblotting. Immunoblot is representative of 3 separate experiments. n = 3/group. *P < 0.05 versus SabiΔHep + Ad-lacZ, by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. (D) Mice received APAP (300 mg/kg, i.p.), and 24 hours later, liver sections were stained with H&E, and the necrotic area (percentage) was measured. Serum ALT (± SEM) (U/L) was measured. Scale bars: 100 μm. n = 3 mice/group. ALT: *P < 0.05, versus Ad-lacZ–injected Sabfl/fl mice; **P < 0.05, versus Ad-lacZ–injected SabiΔHep mice, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. (E and F) Jnk1/2fl/fl mice received AAV8-TBG-GFP (n = 3), AAV8-TBG-Cre (n = 5), or AAV8-TBG-Cre plus Ad-SAB (n = 3). Fourteen days later, JNK and SAB expression levels were determined by immunoblotting, or mice were treated with APAP to analyze liver injury and serum ALT levels. Scale bars: 100 μm. ALT: *P < 0.05, versus AAV8-TBG-GFP, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data are presented as the mean ± SD.

Figure 4 ERα antagonist overcomes resistance to Ad-SAB expression and APAP-induced liver injury in female mice. (A) Female mice received Ad-lacZ or Ad-SAB, and SAB protein levels were analyzed. (B) Female mice were treated with fulvestrant (Fulv) (2 or 5 mg/kg) once per week for 3 weeks, and SAB expression was determined by immunoblotting. n = 3 mice/group. *P < 0.05 versus vehicle (Veh), by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. (C) Female littermates received a total of 3 doses of fulvestrant (2 mg/kg), 1 dose before and 2 doses (1 and 2 weeks) after Ad-lacZ or Ad-SAB (1 × 109 IU) tail-vein injection. SAB expression in isolated mitochondria was determined by immunoblotting. (D) Mice were treated with APAP (300 mg/kg, i.p.). H&E staining was performed, and serum ALT levels were measured 24 hours later. Scale bars: 100 μm. n = 3 mice/group. *P < 0.05, versus Ad-lacZ, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E) Male mice were treated with PPT for 2 weeks, and mitochondria SAB levels were determined. (F and G) Male mice were treated with APAP or GalN/TNF, and H&E staining was performed and ALT levels determined 6 hours (GalN/TNF) or 24 hours (APAP) later. Scale bars: 100 μm. n = 3 mice/group. *P < 0.05, versus vehicle, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (H) Male mice were treated with PPT (5 mg/kg) or vehicle for 2 weeks, and SAB expression in PMHs was determined. (I and J) PMHs from vehicle- or PPT-treated male mice were treated with APAP (5 mM) or actinmycin D (0.5 μg/mL) and TNF (20 ng/mL), respectively. JNK activation in whole-cell lysates was determined by immunoblotting with anti–p-JNK. Immunoblot is representative of 3 separate experiments. *P < 0.05 versus vehicle, by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. Cell death was determined with SYTOX Green staining. n = 5 experiments. *P < 0.05 versus vehicle, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM.

To further assess the importance of SAB expression levels in determining the extent of liver injury, we induced SAB expression with increasing doses of Ad-SAB in SabiΔHep male mice (Figure 3C). This restored the susceptibility to APAP necrosis (absent in SabiΔHep mice), and led to increased APAP necrosis and serum ALT levels in relationship to increasing viral doses (Figure 3D). To test the possibility that SAB mediates a JNK-independent mechanism of toxicity, we assessed the effect of SAB overexpression in Jnk1/2iΔHep mice. Inducible double-knockout of Jnk 1 and Jnk2 with AAV8-TBG-Cre in C57B6J Jnk1/2fl/fl mice (Figure 3E) conferred marked protection against APAP (600 mg/kg). Since the J substrain is resistant to APAP (27, 28), we used a high dose of APAP to ensure the protective effect of Jnk deletion (Figure 3F). We found that deletion of Jnk1 and Jnk2 (Jnk1/2iΔHep) had no effect on SAB levels (Figure 3E) and that concomitant overexpression of SAB (versus control) did not reverse the resistance to APAP in Jnk1/2iΔHep mice (Figure 3F). Therefore, these data indicate that there is no JNK-independent mechanism for the effect of increased SAB overexpression on APAP toxicity. Thus, 2 important conclusions derive from the results shown in Figure 3: (a) the level of SAB expression directly correlates with the extent of liver injury in response to APAP, indicating that the level of SAB expression is a key checkpoint in determining the severity of liver injury; and (b) JNK is necessary for SAB to increase susceptibility to liver injury and vice versa.

ERα inhibition reverses the resistance to SAB expression and APAP toxicity in female mice. As noted above, we attempted to reverse the resistance of female littermates by overexpressing SAB, but increasing doses of the same Ad-SAB that was used in male mice did not increase hepatic SAB levels in female mice (Figure 4A), nor did it increase susceptibility to APAP or GalN/TNF (data not shown). Estrogen accounts for many downstream sex differences. Estrogen effects may be dependent or independent of estrogen receptors (ERs) (30). The ER is present in 2 isoforms: ERα and ERβ, as well as in a membrane form (GPER). ERα is the main form in liver (31, 32) and is expressed at higher levels in females than in males. Both ERβ and GPER are not detectable in liver (32, 33). To test whether ERα plays an important upstream role in low SAB expression, we treated female mice with fulvestrant, an ER antagonist that destabilizes the ER (34, 35). When female mice were treated with fulvestrant, the levels of ERα decreased and SAB levels increased in a fulvestrant dose–dependent fashion (2 mg/kg; 5 mg/kg) (Figure 4B). PMHs after in vivo treatment with fulvestrant exhibited enhanced p-JNK activation in response to APAP (Supplemental Figure 4A). To further clarify whether the lack of Ad-SAB–mediated expression in females is ERα dependent, we assessed the ability of fulvestrant to unmask Ad-SAB expression in females. Indeed, fulvestrant treatment in female mice before and after Ad-SAB led to increased expression of Ad-SAB in female livers (Figure 4C) and reversed the resistance of female mice to APAP toxicity (Figure 4D); the females then exhibited markedly increased histologic necrosis and ALT levels.

ERα activation decreases SAB expression and susceptibility to acute liver injury in male mice. To further define the role of ERα in the mechanism for sex difference in SAB levels, we treated male mice in vivo with a well-characterized potent and specific ERα chemical ligand activator, propylpyrazole triol (PPT), which does not activate ERβ (36, 37). Indeed, PPT treatment for 5 days markedly decreased expression of SAB protein (Figure 4E) but not that of Sab mRNA (Supplemental Figure 4B). PPT markedly protected male mice from both APAP and TNF/GalN toxicity as reflected in histologic injury and ALT levels in vivo (Figure 4, F and G).

To further assess the cell-autonomous effect of the ERα agonist PPT, we isolated hepatocytes from males after in vivo treatment with PPT or vehicle. We then exposed the PMH cultures to APAP or ActD/TNF. In both models, PPT pretreatment in vivo with resulting SAB depletion (Figure 4H) protected against PMH cell death accompanied by inhibition of sustained JNK activation in response to APAP or ActD/TNF (Figure 4, I and J). Furthermore, PPT pretreatment of male mice in vivo protected against PMH cell death due to tunicamycin (Supplemental Figure 4C) or palmitic acid (Supplemental Figure 4D), and decreased palmitic acid induced sustained JNK activation (Supplemental Figure 4E). In addition, treatment of normal male hepatocytes with an ERβ agonist (DPN) or androgen receptor agonist (BMS) did not affect SAB expression (Supplemental Figure 4F). Therefore, the findings shown in Figure 4 suggest that SAB repression is mediated by ERα and that activation of ERα consequently leads to suppression of sustained JNK activation and acute hepatic and cellular injury in males, whereas inactivation of ERα increases SAB expression and p-JNK activation in females and unmasks the ability of Ad-SAB to restore susceptibility to liver injury in females.

miR34a targets Sab mRNA. As noted above, when we attempted to overexpress Ad-SAB in female mice, no increase in SAB expression was observed, and the mice remained resistant, with no increase in APAP-induced liver injury. The basal resistance of female mice to the expression of Ad-SAB strongly suggested interference with SAB expression at the posttranscriptional level. The results in male mice treated with the ERα agonist and in female mice treated with the ER degrader supported the importance of ERα in upstream regulation of SAB. Furthermore, despite the large difference in SAB protein expression, we observed no difference in hepatic Sab mRNA levels in female mice versus male mice. Taken together, the findings led us to the hypothesis that ERα, either directly or indirectly via an intermediate, may regulate the expression of a miRNA that is targeting the SAB mRNA coding region of the Ad-SAB cDNA. Therefore, we performed miRNA-Seq analysis of liver samples from untreated male and female littermates. The results are shown in Figure 5A as a volcano plot comparing littermate females with males. Three miRNAs stood out as highly significant, as reflected in greater than 3-fold higher levels in female mice. However, only 1 miRNA targets Sab mRNA, i.e., miR34a-5p, which is predicted to target the coding region (Figure 5B); since Ad-SAB cDNA does not contain a 3′-untranslated sequence, we expected that a miRNA would have to target the coding region. The sex difference in miR34a-5p expression was confirmed by quantitative PCR (qPCR) (Figure 5C). To confirm the capability of miR34a-5p to repress SAB levels, we induced expression of miR34a-5p in HEK293 cells and observed a decrease in SAB protein expression (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 ERα and p53 regulation of miR34a-5p expression. (A) Liver tissue from male and female littermates was snap-frozen in RNAlater RNA stabilizing solution, and miRNA-Seq analysis was performed. n = 3 mice/group. Volcano plot shows the fold-change (FC) difference in miRNA expression in liver tissue from female and male mice. Sab-targeting miR34a-5p was expressed at a 3.2-fold significantly higher level in female mice than in their male littermates. The log 2 fold change (0.59) or (–0.59) is equivalent to a 1.5-fold change in expression in either direction. The arrow points to the dot representing miR34a-5p. (B) miR34a-5p and Sab mRNA alignment. (C) qPCR analysis of miR34a-5p expression. RNA-Seq analysis showed that miR191-5p expression did not differ between male and female mice and was used as a loading control. n = 5 mice/group, *P < 0.05 versus male mice, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D) The miR-34a-5p mimic was transfected into HEK293 cells and cultured for 3 days. Cell survival was the same as that of nontransfected cells (data not shown). SAB levels were determined by immunoblotting with rabbit anti-SAB. For the control (C), cells were transfected with a scrambled oligonucleotide. “<” indicates the nonspecific band. (E and F) Basal levels of p53 and ERα protein expression were determined in male and female littermate mice (n = 10 mice/group; *P < 0.05 versus male mice, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test) and in human liver tissue from men and premenopausal women (n = 5 pairs; *P < 0.05 versus men, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test). (G) Male mice were treated with PPT to activate ERα, and female mice were treated with fulvestrant to deplete ERα. Liver protein extract was examined for p53 expression. Immunoblot is representative of 3 separate experiments. n = 3 per group. *P < 0.05 versus vehicle control males; #P < 0.05 versus vehicle control females, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. All data are presented as the mean ± SEM.

ERα regulates p53, which increases miR34a-5p. Since miR34a-5p was a likely candidate for repression of Sab mRNA translation, we next addressed the link between ERα and miR34a-5p. Two important facts were derived from prior publications: miR34a expression is transcriptionally regulated by p53 in other contexts, and ERα is known to regulate p53 expression (38). Therefore, we examined p53 levels in males versus females and found significantly higher levels of hepatic p53 in female liver, in both mice and premenopausal women (Figure 5, E and F). Thus, we found a sex-dependent inverse relationship between p53 and SAB (Figure 1, G and H, and Figure 5, E and F). We therefore determined the effect of ERα agonist (PPT) treatment in male mice and ERα antagonist (fulvestrant) treatment on p53 expression in female mice. We found that hepatic p53 was increased after PPT treatment of male mice and dose dependently decreased after fulvestrant treatment of female mice (Figure 5G). These data confirmed the regulation of p53 expression by estrogen.

After confirming the link between ERα and p53, we assessed the effect of p53 knockdown in vivo using a p53 antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) versus a scrambled ASO control. Knockdown of p53 increased SAB expression levels in both male and female mice. Interestingly, p53 and SAB levels in females after knockdown of p53 were comparable to the basal levels in male controls (Figure 6A). As expected, p53 knockdown led to decreased miR34a-5p levels in both male and female littermates (Figure 6B), which was accompanied by increased SAB levels (Supplemental Figure 5A). We also confirmed that p53-ASO (ASO no. 2) targeting a different locus of p53 mRNA also enhanced APAP toxicity (Supplemental Figure 5B). As seen with SAB, the level of miR34a-5p in females after p53 knockdown was nearly identical to the basal level in the male control. Conversely, to determine whether increased p53 expression and activation would repress SAB, we treated HepG2 cells with a sublethal dose of doxorubicin (induction of p53 by DNA damage) and the HDAC inhibitor trichostatin A (increased acetyl-p53), as previously described (39–41), and observed that SAB expression was markedly decreased after treatment, confirming that upregulation of p53 leads to downregulation of SAB (Supplemental Figure 5C).

Figure 6 p53 modulates hepatotoxicity through SAB expression. Ten- to twelve-week-old littermate male or female mice received 7 doses of a scrambled control or p53-ASO (50 mg/kg, i.p.) over a 2-week period. (A and B) SAB and PHB1 expression levels were determined in the mitochondrial fraction. p53, acetyl-p53, SIRT1, ER-α, and GAPDH levels were determined in whole-liver extracts. Immunoblot is representative of 3 separate experiments. Expression of miR-34a-5p was quantitated by qPCR. The pound sign indicates the nonspecific band, and the arrow indicates the specific band for acetyl-p53. n = 5 mice/group. *P < 0.05 versus control ASO, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. (C) Scrambled control– or p53-ASO–treated PMHs from male mice were treated with DMSO (Veh) or PPT (10 μM) for 2 days. Immunoblot is representative of 3 separate experiments. n = 5 mice/group. *P < 0.05 versus vehicle control, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. (D and E) Scrambled control– or p53-ASO–treated Sabfl/fl and SabiΔHep male and female mice were fasted overnight and treated with APAP (150 or 300 mg/kg, i.p.) or GalN (800 mg/kg, i.p.) and TNF (6 or 12 μg/kg, i.p.), and 6 hours (GalN/TNF) and 24 hours (APAP) later, liver histology was performed and serum ALT levels determined. Representative H&E-stained images are shown. Scale bars: 100 μm. n = 3 mice in the control ASO–treated group; n = 5 mice in the p53-ASO–treated groups. *P < 0.05 versus the control ASO–treated group; **P < 0.05 versus the p53-ASO–treated Sabfl/fl group, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data are presented as the mean ± SD.

We analyzed SIRT1 expression, as it is known to be repressed by miR34a-5p (42). Also, SIRT1 can deacetylate p53 and somewhat inhibit its activity (43, 44). However, unexpectedly, we found that the basal expression levels of both SIRT1 and acetyl-p53 were greater in female mouse liver, despite the lower SAB expression (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 5D). Also, women exhibited higher hepatic SIRT1 levels (Supplemental Figure 5E). However, despite the differences in basal levels, p53 knockdown decreased miR34a and increased SAB and SIRT1 protein expression in both males and females (Figure 6, A and B).

To further confirm the key role of p53 in ERα-mediated repression of SAB, we examined PMHs from male mice treated with PPT after in vivo treatment with p53-ASO. Scrambled ASO pretreatment did not alter the repression of SAB by the ERα agonist PPT (Figure 6C). PPT treatment of male control hepatocytes increased p53 levels, directly demonstrating regulation of p53 expression by activation of ERα (Figure 6C). However, p53-ASO pretreatment and efficient knockdown of p53 prevented PPT-mediated repression of SAB expression (Figure 6C). Importantly, p53 knockdown did not unmask an alternative mechanism of ERα-mediated PPT repression of SAB, as the increase in SAB expression after p53 knockdown was not inhibited by PPT activation of ERα (Figure 6C). Therefore, ERα regulates p53 expression, which increases miR34a and leads to repression of SAB.

We recently reported that there was an inverse relationship between acute liver injury due to APAP in male mice with p53 inhibition or knockdown, leading to increased p-JNK, and toxicity, whereas p53 activation led to decreased p-JNK and protection (45). Therefore, we extended our studies by examining the effect of p53 knockdown on liver injury in female mice treated with APAP or GalN/TNF. In both injury models, p53 knockdown led to increased injury in both male and female Sabfl/fl controls, which was most striking in female mice and led to toxicity comparable to that seen in male mice (Figure 6, D and E). Increased APAP toxicity in female miR34iΔHep mice was accompanied by enhanced p-JNK at the early time point (Supplemental Figure 6A). Of note, the enhanced JNK activation after APAP in female miR34iΔHep mice was accompanied by impaired GSH recovery (Supplemental Figure 6B), whereas male mice treated with the miR34a-5p mimic (decreased SAB and p-JNK) showed enhanced GSH recovery (Supplemental Figure 6C). These findings support the conclusion that the difference in GSH recovery is not an intrinsic sex-dependent phenomenon but is secondary to the effect of SAB-JNK and the severity of injury. In addition, the marked resistance of SabiΔHep male and female mice to APAP and GalN/TNF was not overcome by p53 knockdown (Figure 6, D and E), indicating that the worsening of liver injury after p53 inhibition in both models and the sex are dependent on SAB expression and not due to an alternative p53-regulated protective mechanism.

Expression of miR34a-5p directly determines the severity of acute liver injury. Having established a pathway from ERα to p53 to miR34a-5p to SAB repression, further evidence was required to conclusively link miR34a-5p to protection from liver injury. Therefore, we treated male mice with the Ad-miR34a-5p mimic, which led to increased miR34a-5p levels (Supplemental Figure 7A) and was accompanied by a marked decrease in SAB protein expression to levels that were low but comparable to those in untreated females (Supplemental Figure 7B). However, Sab mRNA levels were not changed by the Ad-miR34a-5p mimic (Supplemental Figure 7C). Under these conditions, the miR34a-5p mimic was successful in markedly protecting male mice against APAP- and GalN/TNF-induced liver injury (histologic injury and serum ALT) compared with the controls (Supplemental Figure 7D). In contrast, we compared female miR34afl/fl mice treated with AAV8-TBG-GFP (control) or AAV8-TBG-Cre. The miR34aiΔHep females exhibited extremely low miR34a levels (Figure 7A). Inducible knockout of miR34a led to increased SAB protein levels (Figure 7B). Interestingly, miR34aiΔHep mice had increased p53 levels, a finding consistent with previous reports that miR34a represses p53 in HepG2 cell (46), but increased p53 conferred no protection against liver injury in the miR34aiΔHep mice. As expected, SIRT1 levels were decreased by the miR34a-5p mimic, but we observed no increase in miR34aiΔHep mice (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 7B). In both APAP- and GalN/TNF-induced injury models, miR34aiΔHep mice exhibited markedly enhanced liver injury (histologic injury and serum ALT) (Figure 7C). In fact, the injury in female miR34afl/fl mice treated with AAV8-TBG-Cre (Figure 7C) was comparable to that seen in APAP- or GalN/TNF-treated male controls (Ad-miR-GFP) (Supplemental Figure 7D). miR34aiΔHep female mice express increased SAB protein but not Sab mRNA (Supplemental Figure 7E), again consistent with miR34a repression of Sab mRNA translation into protein. Finally, to test whether the derepression of Sab in miR34aiΔHep mice is the mechanism for enhanced liver injury, we knocked down Sab in female miR34aiΔHep mice using GalNAc-Sab ASO compared with GalNAc-scrambled control ASO (Figure 7D). The GalNAc derivative increases ASO potency and selectively targets hepatocytes through the asialoglycoprotein receptor (47). We found that treatment with the GalNAc-Sab ASO in vivo depleted SAB in hepatocytes but had no effect on SAB in nonparenchymal cells (Supplemental Figure 7F). Treatment of female miR34aiΔHep mice with scrambled ASO showed no effect on SAB levels or the enhanced injury response to APAP or GalN/TNF, whereas the GalNAc-Sab ASO markedly decreased hepatocyte SAB expression and prevented enhanced liver injury in the miR34aiΔHep female mice, as seen with the parent Sab ASO (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 7, G and H).