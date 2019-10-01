Genetic hallmarks of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma

Mutational data were compiled in aggregate on 1045 ACC cases (177 primary tumors in patients with localized disease and 868 cases with R/M disease) (Supplemental Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128227DS1). Tumors were sequenced with either whole-exome sequencing (WES), whole-genome sequencing (WGS) (n = 193), or targeted next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels (n = 852). A total of 9012 genomic alterations (1259 mutations + 1231 copy number alterations (CNAs) in primary ACC, 5905 mutations + 617 CNAs in R/M ACC) were identified. Head and neck salivary ACCs made up 89.8% of tumors, with the remainder arising in the lung (6.8%) or breast (3.4%) (Supplemental Figure 2). The overall profiles of salivary, lung, and breast ACCs were similar (Supplemental Table 2); similarly, no significant genomic differences were noted based on the location of tumor (primary vs. metastatic site) sampled (Supplemental Table 3). The tumor mutational burden (TMB) for cases profiled with WES/WGS was 0.34 mutations/megabase.

Enriched genetic alterations in R/M ACC. We identified several genes in which alterations were markedly enriched in R/M cases compared with primary ACC cases (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 4). Mutations in NOTCH1, a critical regulator of cell proliferation and survival, were significantly increased in R/M compared with primary ACC (26.3% vs. 8.5%, OR 3.86, P < 0.0001) (Figure 1B). Very few of the NOTCH1 mutations appeared subclonal based on variant allele frequencies (Supplemental Figure 3). Similar numerical, but nonstatistically significant, enrichments were observed for other members of the Notch family with lower mutational prevalence: NOTCH2, 4.6% vs. 2.3%, OR 2.09, P = 0.17; NOTCH3, 5.7% vs. 2.3%, OR 2.63, P = 0.067; NOTCH4, 3.6% vs. 0.6%, OR 6.59, P = 0.067. In aggregate, 34.1% of R/M cases harbored a mutation in these 4 genes (NOTCH1–4), while 39.6% of R/M cases contained a mutation in the broader Notch pathway (including SPEN and FBXW7).

Figure 1 Comparison of primary vs. R/M ACC genomic alterations. (A) Oncoprint of primary and R/M ACC. (B) Mutations in cancer genes that are enriched in R/M ACC relative to primary tumors. Statistical comparisons are provided in Supplemental Table 4.

Compared with primary cases, R/M cases were also significantly enriched for alterations in key chromatin-remodeling genes, including KDM6A (15.2% vs. 3.4%, OR 5.12, P = 0.0001), MLL3/ KMT2C (14.3% vs. 4.0%, OR 4.06, P = 0.0005), ARID1B (14.1% vs. 4.0%, OR 4.00, P = 0.0006), ARID1A (13.7% vs. 2.3%, OR 6.87, P = 0.0002), BCOR (13.3% vs. 1.7%, OR 8.92, P = 0.0002), MLL2/KMT2D (12.8% vs. 4.5%, OR 3.10, P = 0.0027), and CREBBP (11.1% vs. 4.5%, OR 2.63, P = 0.011). Other notable R/M enrichment was seen in genes involved in DNA damage repair (ATM, 6.8% vs. 1.7%, OR 4.22, P = 0.016) and tumor suppression (LRP1B, 6.8% vs. 1.1%, OR 6.43, P = 0.010). When correcting for multiple hypothesis testing, all comparisons except for those involving NOTCH2–4 had Benjamini-Hochberg FDR of less than 0.10.

Since most R/M cases were sequenced at higher depth with targeted NGS panels, we assessed the possibility that those mutations enriched in R/M cases might have been mutations with low variant allelic fraction (VAF), below the resolution of WES. None of the mutations that were enriched in R/M cases had VAF of less than 0.05 (a conservative detection threshold in 100× WES; refs. 10–13) in more than 5% of the cases, with the majority between 0% and 2% (Supplemental Table 5). To directly compare the sensitivity of WES (at ~×100) to targeted NGS (at ~×600) for the detection of these enriched mutations, we downsampled the reads from R/M cases sequenced on the ×MSK-IMPACT platform to 100. This minimally altered the resulting VAFs (Supplemental Figure 4), with average change in VAF of 0.011, and only 1 enriched mutation (1/101, or 1%) was not detected at the downsampled depth (Supplemental Table 6). Together, these analyses confirm that the enriched rate of mutations in these genes in R/M cases is unlikely to be an artifact of differences in sequencing depth.

Lollipop plots of key mutated genes are shown in Figure 2. Of the 225 (26.3%) R/M samples with NOTCH1 alterations, 337 distinct NOTCH1 alterations were observed, with 221 (65.6%) considered activating mutations found in hot-spot regions (heterodimerization-negative regulatory region and proline, glutamic acid, serine, threonine-rich [PEST] domain). Overall, 159 unique samples (18.3%) had activating NOTCH1 mutations, indicating the approximate proportion of R/M ACCs anticipated to have an alteration targetable with Notch-directed therapies such as γ secretase inhibitors.

Figure 2 Lollipop plots of mutations in key genes in R/M ACC. For NOTCH1 in particular, 337 distinct alterations were observed, with 221 (65.6%) found in established hot-spot regions and considered activating mutations. Total number of alterations and incidence by gene are listed in Supplemental Table 4. HD, heterodimerization negative regulatory region; JmjC, Jumonji C; BAF250_C, SWI/SNF chromatin remodeling complex.

We investigated patterns of mutual exclusivity among mutations in R/M tumors to examine governing patterns of interaction. NOTCH1 mutations were found to be mutually exclusive with TERT promoter mutations well beyond what would be expected by chance (OR 0.62, q = 3.3 × 10–4) (Figure 3A). Conversely, NOTCH1 mutations cooccurred significantly with mutations in chromatin-remodeling genes (KDM6A, OR 1.20, q = 3.2 × 10–10; ARID1A, OR 1.15, q = 3.1 × 10–5; CREBBP, OR 1.35, q = 3.2 × 10–10). Such findings suggest potential cooperative synergy between NOTCH1 and chromatin-remodeling genes to mediate 1R/M phenotype, while cases with altered TERT promoters represent a conspicuously distinct subset.

Figure 3 Distinct molecular ACC subgroups based on genetic alterations. (A) Volcano plot illustrating genes correlated or anticorrelated with NOTCH1 mutation in R/M ACC. NOTCH1 alterations were found to be highly mutually exclusive with TERT promoter mutations and highly cooccurrent with chromatin-remodeling pathway gene alterations (KDM6A, CREBB, ARID1A, EP300), where q represents the Benjamini-Hochberg FDR statistic. (B) R/M ACC subgroups based on mutually exclusive genetic alterations, including MYB+NOTCH+, MYB+/other, MYBWTTERT+, and MYBWTNOTCH+ divisions. Displayed cases represent 53.2% (305/573) of R/M cases with available data. (C) OS of R/M ACC subgroups. Triple-negative cases are defined as cases lacking alterations in MYB, NOTCH1, or the TERT promoter (MYBWTNOTCH1WTTERTWT). Comparison of the triple-negative subgroup with other subgroups by log-rank test: MYB+NOTCH1+ (P = 5.42 × 10–5), MYBWTNOTCH1+ (P = 0.0269), MYB+/other (P = 0.414), MYBWTTERT+ (P = 0.296).

Of the R/M tumors with available data, 22.2% (129/581) had MYB or MYBL1 rearrangements (identified mainly with NGS encompassing MYB intron 14, or FISH for MYB or MYBL1 rearrangement). The incidence of TERT promoter mutations was significantly elevated in tumors lacking this fusion (OR 3.71, q = 5.6 × 10–3), suggesting that TERT mutations represent an alternate mechanism of ACC pathogenesis that is independent of the hallmark MYB/MYBL1 translocation. It is important to note that many of the cases categorized as negative for MYB rearrangement had only MYB intron 14 profiled and that cases with other rare MYB breakpoints or MYBL1 fusions may not have been identified. However, we observed a similar anticorrelation of TERT promoter mutations and MYB/MYBL1 fusions among the subset of cases profiled with FISH (OR 4.60), supporting the mutual exclusivity of these alterations.

These key alterations, involving MYB, NOTCH1, and TERT, formed distinct molecular subgroups that accounted for more than half (53.2%, or 305/573) of cases with available data: MYB+NOTCH1+, MYB+/other, MYBWTTERT+, and MYBWTNOTCH1+. These proposed molecular subgroups are illustrated in Figure 3B and exhibited significant differences in OS (P < 0.0001) (Figure 3C). In particular, MYBWTNOTCH1+ and MYB+NOTCH1+ status conferred the worst prognosis. Again, we note that most of the MYBWT cases are cases that lack rearrangements involving MYB intron 14, which represents the vast majority, but not all, MYB fusions. The remaining cases, described as triple-negative (MYBWTNOTCH1WTTERTWT), lacked these defining alterations. However, chromatin-remodeling genes were commonly mutated in these cases: 60.1% (160/266) of triple-negative cases harbored at least 1 chromatin-remodeling alteration.

NOTCH1 and KDM6A mutations are associated with poor prognosis. Clinical data were available for the cohort of 84 R/M ACC cases treated at MSKCC and sequenced using the MSK-IMPACT assay, with median follow-up 8.1 years. NOTCH1-mutant cases exhibited significantly poorer survival outcomes compared with NOTCH1-WT cases (median OS 55.1 vs. 204.5 months, P = 1.10 × 10–4). Among NOTCH1-mutant patients, activating NOTCH1-mutant cases were associated with significantly poorer survival (median OS 31.1 vs. 73.8 months, P = 0.042). KDM6A-mutant cases demonstrated similarly poor OS relative to KDM6A-WT patients (median OS 48.5 vs. 169.3 months, P = 1.32 × 10–3) (Figure 4). Alterations in MYB-NFIB (P = 0.87) or the TERT promoter (P = 0.12) did not appear to have any bearing on survival.

Figure 4 OS comparison for R/M ACC by individual gene. (A) NOTCH1 mutant vs. NOTCH1 WT, (B) NOTCH1 mutant (activating) vs. NOTCH1 mutant (nonactivating), (C) KDM6A mutant vs. KDM6A WT, and (D) TERT promoter mutant vs. TERT promoter WT.

Actionable alterations beyond NOTCH1. The most common alterations in ACCs are translocations involving MYB or MYBL1, which are not currently targetable. Therefore, at present, the majority of potentially actionable alterations in ACCs are tyrosine kinases, with 346 (40.3%) R/M ACC tumors harboring mutations in genes potentially targetable with available kinase inhibitors (Figure 5A). However, clinical evidence that these targets are clinically actionable remains investigational (14). Only 10.6% of alterations in ACCs in this study had evidence of clinical activity with currently approved or investigational drugs, based on annotation of all mutations in the cohort using OncoKB (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 R/M ACC tumors that harbor gene mutations potentially targetable with available kinase inhibitors. (A) Oncoprint of R/M ACC genomic alterations stratified by genes potentially targeted by tyrosine kinase inhibitor agents, encompassing 40.3% of R/M ACC cohort. Unpublished data outlined in Supplemental Table 1. (B) Incidence of ACC patients with potentially targetable alterations, derived from OncoKB database. Levels of evidence based upon FDA labeling, NCCN guidelines, expert group recommendations, and biologic response in scientific literature. FMI, Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Because of the rarity of this tumor and its diverse profile of molecular alterations, genomic profiling may be invaluable in identifying specific mutations that can lead to clinical benefit among patients being considered for targeted therapeutic approaches. In the MSK-IMPACT cohort (94 patients), 6 of 8 patients with PIK3CA hot-spot mutations were enrolled in phase I basket trials investigating taselisib (a β-sparing PI3K inhibitor) (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT01296555) or alpelisib (an α-specific PI3K inhibitor) (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT01928459). Eligibility required solid tumors with documented PIK3CA mutation and disease progression after at least 1 treatment regimen, with no other available regimens known to provide clinical benefit. In both trials, the primary end point was tolerability and safety. After 2 months on treatment, 5 of 6 (83.3%) enrolled patients had stable disease (SD) and 1 (16.7%) patient had partial response (PR) by RECIST, version 1.1, criteria (15). Five (83.3%) patients displayed tumor-volume reduction (mean 18.8%, range 4.8%–30.6%) while 4 patients (66.7%) had clinical benefit defined as PR or SD lasting more than 6 months (clinical histories and imaging details are provided in Figure 6). Examination of the mutational landscape of all 6 tumors did not reveal clear genetic differences associated with response. These data confirm that certain clinically actionable mutations in ACC identifiable with genomic profiling may result in clinical benefit for patients, although the proportion of ACC patients eligible for such molecularly defined therapies is currently low.

Figure 6 Clinical response of representative metastatic ACC patients with tumors found to have PIK3CA mutations who were enrolled in PI3K basket trials. Images represent axial CT scans with volume reduction by RECIST criteria. (A) Baseline imaging of a 43-year-old woman with a spleen metastasis. (B) PR after 2 months of treatment with 30.6% volume reduction. (C) Baseline imaging of a 73-year-old woman with metastatic ACC in the left lung. (D) SD after 2 months of treatment with 23.6% volume reduction. (E) Baseline imaging of a 58-year-old man with metastatic ACC in the left lung. (F) SD after 1 month of treatment with 25.0% volume reduction.

Intratumor genetic heterogeneity in ACC. In 58 ACC samples, we had sufficient WES data available to infer intratumor genetic heterogeneity (ITH), describing clonal and subclonal population (SCP) structure using Fraction and Copy Number Estimate from Tumor/normal Sequencing (FACETS) (16) and PyClone (17). Of these samples, 34.5% had evidence of ITH, with 2 or more clusters of mutationally defined SCP and a mean of 1.5 SCPs per tumor. Furthermore, 6.9% contained 3 or more SCPs (Supplemental Figure 5 and Supplemental Table 7). This distribution of ITH is similar to that observed in hormone receptor–positive breast cancers analyzed with the same methodology (18). These analyses of clonality are performed on bulk sequencing samples and would be expected to lack sensitivity for small SCPs and geographic genetic heterogeneity, thereby likely underestimating the true degree of ITH in ACCs.

To examine genetic heterogeneity in greater depth, we studied several R/M ACC patients in whom we were able to analyze sequencing data from more than one region and infer mutation clonality using FACETS and PyClone. We performed multiregion WES followed by deeper targeted validation sequencing on a clinically aggressive salivary ACC (primary tumor specimen, 6 subregions of the primary tumor, and 8 distinct lung metastases) (Supplemental Figures 6 and 7). The MYB-NFIB fusion was confirmed to be clonally present via FISH in all regions of the primary and metastatic tumors (Supplemental Figure 8). A total of 16 validated mutations were identified in the primary tumor, consistent with typical somatic mutational load in ACCs (0.53 mutations/megabase). Deep sequencing via orthogonal targeted NGS, with mean target coverage of ×5406 in primary tumor lesions and ×1556 in metastatic lesions confirmed a total of 36 unique mutations across all sites. There was marked genetic heterogeneity and evidence for branching evolution, with only 7 of 36 mutations present in all regions. Of note, 70% (18/26) of the mutations observed in metastatic sites were present in only 1–3 of the 6 subregions in the primary tumor, and 4 mutations were not detected in any part of the primary tumor (Figure 7A). Nonnegative matrix factorization (NMF) of cancer cell fractions (CCFs) inferred by PyClone defined 3 distinct clusters, with primary tumor subregions 1, 2, and 4 most closely related to metastases 5C, 5E, 5A, 4J, and 4H. In contrast, metastases 6D, 2B, and 4A appeared to be significantly divergent (cluster 1) (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 9). These findings suggest that certain geographic regions of tumor were more closely related to certain metastatic sites, while other metastatic sites were yet more divergent from the primary tumor. Distinct validated mutations in this cluster would be considered subclonal and included SF3B1, XDH, LTF, and TMEM2, all of which have been implicated in metastasis and poorer prognosis (19–22).

Figure 7 Multiregion sequencing and clonality analysis in a single salivary ACC patient with subsequent lung metastases. (A) Mutation heatmap demonstrating CCF for each mutation in each site. Primary tumor, 6 subspatial sites, and 8 distant lung metastatic lesions were biopsied and evaluated via high-depth sequencing and orthogonal validation. (B) NMF analysis defines 3 distinct subgroups. Cluster 1 (metastases 6D, 2B, and 4A) diverges significantly from clusters that comprise the primary tumor (bulk) or the tumor subspatial regions. Coph, cophenetic correlation coefficient.

We also analyzed multiregion sequencing data from 2 cases of breast ACC undergoing transformation to high-grade triple-negative breast cancer previously reported by Fusco et al. (23). In both cases, the MYB-NFIB fusion was present and clonal throughout all sampled regions, and in 1 case, a clonal NOTCH1 mutation was present in both regions, indicating the importance of these alterations to tumorigenesis. Concurrently, distinct subclonal mutations unique to high-grade regions were identified, supporting the emergence of subclonal mutations associated with progression to aggressive histology (Supplemental Figure 10).

These findings demonstrate that the “quiet” genome of ACCs, with a low mutational load, belies a more genetically heterogeneous tumor, with subclonal mutations detectable in a subset (34.5%) of tumors sequenced in bulk at standard depth and evidence of branching evolution across spatial regions within the primary tumor and during the development of metastases. In the 1 multiregion sequenced case, the number of mutations discernible in bulk tumor sequencing (even at a very high depth of ×5000) represented less than half of the mutations observed in aggregate across all tumor sites. All 3 studied cases, despite having the canonical MYB-NFIB fusion (presumed to be the early, underpinning driver of tumorigenesis), displayed clonal evolution involving the acquisition and selection of recognized mutations that likely in turn support disease progression. Such findings are consistent with that of spatiotemporal mutational gain by Liu et al. (24) and suggest that the propensity of ACCs to metastasize may be attributable to a surprising degree of tumor genetic heterogeneity, an essential substrate for branching evolution in cancer.

ACCs harbor distinct pathogenic germline mutations. Germline DNA was analyzed for 90 R/M ACC cases at MSKCC in an anonymized fashion. A total of 38 pathogenic germline mutations were identified, with a mean 0.42 pathogenic variants per sample (Supplemental Table 8). Notably, 33 (36.7%) R/M samples were observed to harbor at least 1 pathogenic germline mutation. The vast majority comprised splicing mutations (94.7%), while frameshift insertions (5.3%) made up the remainder. Thirty-one mutations (34.4%) were found to be potentially clinically actionable, and 30 (33.3%) were high penetrance in nature. Twenty mutations (22.2%) represented germline alterations in DNA-repair pathways; specifically, 4 samples (4.4%) were found to harbor mutations in BRCA1 (c.5152+20T>A, c.5406+8T>C, c.5332+3A>G) or BRCA2 (c.9257–16T>C). Further allele-specific copy number analysis of those cases with BRCA1/2 germline alterations showed no evidence of a second hit, either mutation or loss of the second allele (Supplemental Table 9). Further analysis will be needed to better understand the penetrance of these germline alterations with respect to salivary tissue.

Also of interest, 15 (16.7%) patients harbored MLH1 or MSH6 germline mutations, with implications for microsatellite instability or deficient mismatch repair. However, additional analyses with MSISensor (25) found all cases to be microsatellite stable (Supplemental Table 10), and none exhibited high mutational burden.