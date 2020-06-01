Post-sepsis immunosuppression depends on NKT cell regulation of mTOR/IFN-γ in NK cells

IFN-γ drives immunosuppression during endotoxemia. Prior investigators had hypothesized that macrophage deactivation in post-sepsis immunosuppression could be corrected by treatment with exogenous IFN-γ. In prior studies, septic patients (7, 8) and human volunteers challenged with LPS (9) were treated with exogenous IFN-γ to reverse markers of immunosuppression. Treatment with IFN-γ increased macrophage expression of MHC II and production of cytokines in vitro. However, these studies did not assess the effect of IFN-γ treatment on antimicrobial functions (like phagocytosis), and the effect of IFN-γ treatment on susceptibility to secondary infection was not assessed. Further, the field has not defined the relationship of endogenous IFN-γ levels to secondary infection. To help guide immunomodulatory therapies in post-sepsis immunosuppression, we characterized the prospective association between plasma IFN-γ levels and secondary infection in clinical sepsis. We focused on secondary Candida infections, since Candida infections are difficult to detect early and have poor outcomes even with antifungal treatment (12). We prospectively enrolled critically ill patients with early sepsis (within 48 hours of their admission to the ICU and sepsis diagnosis), and we collected plasma at the time of enrollment. In these registries, we retrospectively identified septic patients with culture-proven secondary Candida infection (n = 12). Secondary Candida infection was defined as candidemia (i.e., blood cultures positive for Candida) or invasive candidiasis (i.e., abdominal or pleural drain culture positive for Candida), along with clinical diagnosis of Candida infection. We excluded patients who already had Candida infection at the time of plasma collection. Thus, we captured plasma samples from septic patients before development of secondary Candida. In our registry, we identified control patients with primary sepsis who did not later develop secondary Candida infection. These controls were matched to cases by age and absence or presence of hypotension.

We measured plasma IFN-γ levels during early sepsis (within 48 hours of sepsis diagnosis and ICU admission) before secondary Candida infection. Increased plasma IFN-γ levels during early sepsis significantly correlated with later development of secondary Candida infection (Figure 1A). Septic patients who later developed secondary Candida infection had more than 4-fold higher median plasma IFN-γ levels compared with septic patients who did not go on to develop secondary Candida infection (median [IQR] pg/mL: 13.6 [4.0–20] vs. 3.2 [1.9–4.9], respectively; P < 0.001). Septic patients with secondary Candida infection did not significantly differ from septic patients without secondary Candida infection in demographics, hypotension, severity of illness (i.e., APACHE II and SOFA score), vital signs (except maximum heart rate), white blood cell count, lactate (Supplemental Table 1), or organism causing primary sepsis (Supplemental Table 2). The most common sources of infection for primary sepsis were pneumonia (42%–63%) followed by abdominal infection (21%–33%).

Figure 1 Early IFN-γ correlates with susceptibility to secondary Candida infection in clinical sepsis and experimental endotoxemia. (A) Plasma IFN-γ levels in early clinical sepsis (within 48 hours of diagnosis). Patients are grouped by absence of secondary Candida infection (n = 19) or later development of secondary Candida infection (n = 12). (B) Survival curve for WT mice (n = 10–16 per group) after primary endotoxemia followed by secondary low-dose Candida i.v. at 1, 3, or 7 days after LPS. (C) Survival curve for WT mice (n = 10 per group) treated with higher- or lower-dose endotoxemia followed by secondary low-dose Candida i.v. (D) K-means clustering of transcriptomic (RNA-Seq) analysis of splenic Ly6c+ and Ly6c– macrophages from WT mice during endotoxemia (n = 2, not repeated). (E) Mean expression of transcripts from clusters from D with increased expression at 3 or 18 hours after endotoxemia. (F) Correlation of the transcriptomes of endotoxemia and IFN-γ response. Using RNA-Seq data from D for splenic Ly6c+ macrophages, the fold change in expression at 3 hours after LPS in vivo versus naive was calculated for each gene. The fold change in gene expression at 2 hours after IFN-γ treatment of macrophages in vitro versus untreated was calculated. The fold changes for 2 hours post–IFN-γ/naive versus 3 hours post-LPS/naive are plotted (left). A similar analysis for 18 hours is shown (right). Median ± IQR (A) and mean ± SEM (E) are shown. (A) Mann-Whitney test. (B and C) Log-rank test. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

Prior clinical trials treated septic patients with exogenous IFN-γ to try to reverse post-sepsis immunoparalysis (7, 8). However, our clinical cohort showed an association between increased IFN-γ levels and secondary Candida infection. We entertained the hypothesis that, although IFN-γ is generally antimicrobial, excessive IFN-γ drives immunosuppression in the setting of sepsis. To explore this hypothesis, we developed what we believe to be a new mouse model of postinflammatory immunosuppression and superinfection. In this mouse model, primary endotoxemia is followed by secondary Candida i.v. infection. For exploratory studies, endotoxemia allows a precise dissection of postinflammatory immunosuppression over time, as infectious sepsis models have a less synchronized immune response over time. We treated wild-type (WT) mice with the maximum dose of LPS i.v. that allowed 100% survival (2 mg/kg body weight of ultrapure LPS from E. coli O111:B4). After endotoxemia, mice were challenged with a secondary infection of low-dose Candida albicans i.v. (2 × 104 CFU). Clinically, Candida bloodstream infections occur due to mucocutaneous entry from the gastrointestinal tract or i.v. entry (12, 13). We used i.v. inoculation of Candida to model entry via central venous catheter. By eliminating the confounding effects of mucosal immunity on Candida entry, the i.v. model of Candida infection emphasizes the determinants of Candida clearance rather than mucosal translocation. Naive mice have greater than 80% survival of low-dose candidemia alone. However, during endotoxemia, mice became profoundly susceptible to secondary Candida infection at 1 or 3 days after LPS treatment (Figure 1B). Susceptibility resolved by 7 days after LPS. These data illustrate that postinflammatory immunosuppression was time-dependent and underscored the value of examining a synchronized immune response in the endotoxemia model, which allowed the dissection of dynamic immune responses. Immunosuppression was unique to higher-dose endotoxemia (2 mg/kg body weight), as there was no susceptibility with lower-dose LPS (0.5 mg/kg, 25% of the high dosage; Figure 1C).

We examined the splenic compartment to model the systemic immune response. Along with kidney and liver, the spleen has the highest Candida burden in early invasive candidiasis (14, 15). To determine mechanisms of post-sepsis immunosuppression, we performed ex vivo global transcriptomic RNA-Seq analysis of splenic macrophages from naive WT mice and WT mice at 3, 18, and 72 hours after i.v. LPS. We compared Ly6c+ inflammatory macrophages, a key part of the clearance of primary Candida infection (16, 17), with Ly6c– macrophages (Figure 1D). Given the susceptibility to secondary candidemia at earlier time points (day 1 and day 3 of endotoxemia; Figure 1B), we focused on gene clusters that were upregulated during early endotoxemia (i.e., 3 and 18 hours after LPS). These early-upregulated genes were clusters 1, 4, 6, and 7 (Figure 1, D and E). They were particularly upregulated in our cell of interest, Ly6c+ macrophages, as compared with Ly6c– macrophages. Gene set enrichment analysis identified IFN-γ responses in clusters 1 and 6, which contained known IFN-γ response genes like Irf1, Irf7, Socs3, Stat1, and Tap1 (Table 1; complete gene lists in supplemental material). Next, we quantified the IFN-γ response signature in the transcriptomic data by comparing our data set of Ly6c+ macrophages in endotoxemia with published transcriptomic data sets of macrophages treated in vitro with IFN-γ (18, 19). Multiple known IFN-γ–induced genes were also increased during endotoxemia, such as CXCL10 and others highlighted in Figure 1F. Quantification of the correlation between LPS and IFN-γ treatment data sets revealed that the IFN-γ response signature occurs very early during endotoxemia in macrophages. Global transcriptomic analysis showed a significant IFN-γ response signature during early endotoxemia, at 3 hours after LPS, with R value 0.34 and P value 1.6 × 10–27. Notably, as early as 18 hours after LPS, there was little correlation to the IFN-γ signature, with R value 0.04 (Table 2). This early IFN-γ signature in the mouse model paralleled our clinical finding, in which increased early IFN-γ associated with the later development of secondary Candida infection (Figure 1A).

Table 1 Gene clusters with early upregulation in endotoxemia in splenic macrophages

Table 2 Correlation of the global transcriptomes of endotoxemia and IFN-γ response

To test the hypothesis that early IFN-γ is causative rather than merely correlative with immunosuppression, we administered exogenous IFN-γ to WT mice. Treatment with exogenous IFN-γ 1 μg i.p. was sufficient to suppress the in vivo phagocytosis of opsonized zymosan fungal particles by splenic macrophages and neutrophils by 66% or more (Figure 2A; macrophage flow cytometry gating strategy in Supplemental Figure 2A). In line with these results, Ifng–/– (IFN-γ–KO) mice had significantly improved survival of secondary candidemia during endotoxemia (Figure 2C). These effects were due to endotoxemia, since IFN-γ–KO and WT mice had similar susceptibility to low-dose candidemia alone (Figure 2B). We confirmed a pathogenic role of IFN-γ by treating with anti–IFN-γ blocking antibody after onset of endotoxemia but before secondary Candida infection. IFN-γ blockade after endotoxemia improved survival of secondary candidemia (Figure 2D). Thus, increased IFN-γ drove immunosuppression, which is one possible explanation of the association of increased IFN-γ and increased secondary Candida infection in septic patients (Figure 1A).

Figure 2 IFN-γ drives post-endotoxemia immunosuppression. (A) In vivo phagocytosis assay. WT mice (n = 3 per group) received IFN-γ i.p. (or vehicle) followed 18 hours later by opsonized zymosan-FITC i.v. Thirty minutes after zymosan, flow cytometry assessed percentage of splenic macrophages that ingested zymosan-FITC. (B) Survival curve for WT or IFN-γ–KO mice (n = 8 per group) treated with Candida i.v. only. (C) Survival curve for WT or IFN-γ–KO mice (n = 11–13 per group) treated with endotoxemia followed 18 hours later by Candida i.v. (D) Survival curve of WT mice (n = 14 per group) treated with endotoxemia followed by anti–IFN-γ blocking mAb or isotype control mAb at 3 and 15 hours after LPS i.v. Then mice were infected with low-dose candidemia at 18 hours after LPS. In bar graphs, mean ± SEM is shown. (A) One-way ANOVA. (B–D) Log-rank test. **P < 0.001.

iNKT cells drive post-endotoxemia immunosuppression. From other disease models, likely sources for IFN-γ during early inflammation include innate T cells (e.g., NKT cells and γδ cells) and innate lymphoid cells (NK cells, ILCs). Given that NKT cells can both secrete high levels of IFN-γ and powerfully stimulate other immune cells during early inflammation (10), we hypothesized that iNKT cells were a master regulator of IFN-γ production in endotoxemia. We assessed iNKT cell activation by measuring surface expression of CD69. iNKT cells were activated within the first 3 hours of endotoxemia and reached peak activation by 12 hours after LPS (Figure 3A; flow cytometry gating strategy in Supplemental Figure 2B). Peak activation of iNKT cells coincided with the peak immunosuppression and susceptibility to secondary candidemia seen in vivo during endotoxemia (Figure 1B). Cd1d-deficient (CD1d-KO) mice lack NKT cells. Quantitative PCR of splenocytes from WT and CD1d-KO mice showed that NKT cells drive a 3-fold increase in IFN-γ production during endotoxemia (Figure 3B). To identify the cellular sources of IFN-γ induced by NKT cells, we sorted splenic cell subsets from WT mice and CD1d-KO mice during endotoxemia (flow cytometry gating strategy in Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). This comparison demonstrated that NK cells were the dominant source of NKT cell–dependent IFN-γ, as NKT cells induced a 3-fold increase in Ifng expression by NK cells (defined as lineage–CD127[IL-7R]–NK1.1+) (ref. 18 and Figure 3C). NKT cells also induced Ifng expression in γδ T cells (Figure 3C) and a nonsignificant trend in NK1.1+ ILCs (defined as lineage–IL-7R+NK1.1+) (20). Earlier, we had shown that IFN-γ impaired the phagocytic function of macrophages and increased susceptibility to secondary candidemia (Figure 2). In line with our finding that NKT cells increased production of immunosuppressive IFN-γ, CD1d-KO (NKT cell–deficient) mice had improved in vivo phagocytosis of zymosan particles by splenic macrophages during endotoxemia compared with WT mice (2.5-fold improvement in Figure 3, D and E, with additional flow cytometry plots in Supplemental Figure 3). NKT cell–deficient (CD1d-KO) mice had improved macrophage function but decreased number of splenic Ly6c+ macrophages after endotoxemia (Supplemental Figure 4A), with no difference in splenic Ly6c– and neutrophil number between WT and CD1d-KO. CD1d-KO mice are deficient in both the invariant (type 1) and diverse (type 2) subsets of NKT cells. Ja18-deficient (Jα18-KO) mice lack the Jα18 segment of the TCRα chain required by invariant NKT cells, so Jα18-KO mice lack invariant NKT cells but have diverse NKT cells. Like WT mice, CD1d-KO and Jα18-KO mice displayed little susceptibility to low-dose Candida i.v. alone (Figure 3F). Both CD1d-KO and Jα18-KO mice had improved survival of secondary candidemia during endotoxemia compared with WT mice (Figure 3F). Both CD1d-KO mice and Jα18-KO mice had improved clearance of Candida, with at least a 50% reduction in peak Candida colony-forming units (CFU) in kidney (Figure 3G). Kidney is a key site of Candida infection that leads to septic shock and mortality in mouse models of Candida infection (21, 22). The similar behavior of CD1d-KO and Jα18-KO mice indicated that invariant NKT cells, not diverse NKT cells, drove post-sepsis immunosuppression.

Figure 3 iNKT cells drive IFN-γ production and post-endotoxemia immunosuppression. (A) Flow cytometry plots and mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of CD69 on splenic iNKT cells from WT mice during endotoxemia (LPS i.v.) (n = 5–6 per group). (B) Quantitative PCR (qPCR) of Ifng in splenocytes from WT and CD1d-KO mice 18 hours after LPS (naive, n = 4–7; LPS, n = 9–10 per group). (C) Total Ifng mRNA by qPCR (mRNA per cell × number of cells) in splenic cell subsets sorted from WT or CD1d-KO mice 18 hours after LPS (n = 3 per group, not repeated). (D) Flow cytometry plot of splenic Ly6c+ macrophages for in vivo phagocytosis assay. WT and CD1d-KO mice were treated with saline (naive) or LPS i.v., then 18 hours later with opsonized zymosan-FITC i.v. (E) Percentage of zymosan-FITC+ splenic cell subsets in D (naive, n = 5; LPS, n = 6 per group). (F) Survival curves for WT, CD1d-KO, or Jα18-KO mice treated with Candida i.v. alone (1° candidemia); or mice treated with LPS i.v., then 18 hours later with Candida i.v. (1° endotoxemia and 2° candidemia) (n = 8–9 per group). (G) Candida CFU in kidney for WT, CD1d-KO, and Jα18-KO mice treated with LPS i.v., then 18 hours later with Candida i.v. (n = 5 per group). In bar graphs, mean ± SEM is shown. (A) One-way ANOVA; (B) unpaired t test; (C) Mann-Whitney test; (E) 1-way ANOVA except unpaired t test for Ly6c+ macrophages/LPS; (F) log-rank test; (G) 1-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05; **P = 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

LPS directly activates several cell types. To isolate the effect of iNKT cells, we administered the glycolipid antigen α-galactosylceramide (αGalCer) i.p. to WT mice. αGalCer specifically activates iNKT cells but has no effect on other leukocytes (23). Selective activation of iNKT cells with αGalCer induced Ifng expression by iNKT cells. In turn, iNKT cells transactivated NK cells and NK1.1+ ILCs to produce Ifng (Figure 4, A and B). After selective activation of iNKT cells by αGalCer, Ly6c+ and Ly6c– macrophages in spleen and kidney had impaired in vivo phagocytosis of zymosan, with function impaired by more than 50% (Figure 4, C and D, with additional flow cytometry plots in Supplemental Figure 5). The numbers of splenic Ly6c+ macrophages and neutrophils were unaffected by iNKT cell activation, with a reduction in Ly6c– macrophages (Supplemental Figure 4B). Next, we demonstrated that activation of iNKT cells is sufficient to drive immunosuppression in vivo. Administration of αGalCer caused susceptibility to secondary Candida infection (Figure 4E). This susceptibility was more transient than endotoxemia, as mortality from secondary Candida infection peaked at day 1 after αGalCer but returned to baseline by day 3 (Figure 4E). Activation of iNKT cells with αGalCer caused a 25-fold increase in peak Candida CFU in kidney (Figure 4F). In the αGalCer model of NKT cell–dependent immunosuppression and secondary Candida infection, IFN-γ–KO mice had improved survival (Figure 4G) and a 13-fold improvement in Candida clearance (Figure 4H) compared with WT mice. Thus, IFN-γ drove susceptibility to secondary candidemia after both endotoxemia and selective activation of iNKT cells by lipid antigen.

Figure 4 Selective activation of iNKT cells with glycolipid antigen (αGalCer) drives IFN-γ production and immunosuppression. (A) WT mice (n = 6–7 per group except n = 4 for γδ T cells) were treated with vehicle or αGalCer i.p., followed 3 hours later by brefeldin A i.p. IFN-γ was assessed by flow cytometry 6 hours later. (B) Percent IFN-γ+ in splenic cell subsets from A. (C) In vivo phagocytosis. WT mice were treated with vehicle (naive) or αGalCer 1 μg i.p., then 18 hours later with opsonized zymosan-FITC i.v. Flow cytometry plots for percentage zymosan-FITC+ Ly6c+ macrophages are shown. (D) Percent zymosan-FITC+ splenic and kidney cell subsets from C (naive, n = 4–5; αGalCer, n = 4–6). (E) Survival curves for WT mice treated with αGalCer i.p. only; vehicle and then Candida i.v. only; or αGalCer 1 μg i.p., followed 18 hours later (day –1) or 3 days later (day –3) by Candida i.v. (n = 7 per group). (F) Candida CFU in kidney of WT mice treated with αGalCer (or vehicle) followed 18 hours later by Candida i.v. (n = 5 per group). (G) Survival curves for WT or IFN-γ–KO mice treated with αGalCer i.p., followed 18 hours later by Candida i.v. (n = 12 per group). (H) Candida CFU in kidney (n = 5 per group). In bar graphs, mean ± SEM is shown. (B, D, F, and H) Unpaired t tests. (E and G) Log-rank test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

IFN-γ and IL-17 are both important cytokines for clearance of primary candidiasis, but the roles of IFN-γ and IL-17 in secondary Candida infection are unknown. IFN-γ can suppress Th17 responses (24, 25), in part by activation of STAT1 (26). Clinically, a gain-of-function mutation in STAT1 can cause chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis disease, in part due to impaired IL-17 responses (27). IFN-γ suppresses the IL-17 response in other disease models, such as arthritis (28), but the interaction of IFN-γ and IL-17 in endotoxemia was unknown. We compared production of IL-17A in vivo in WT mice and IFN-γ–KO mice during endotoxemia (Supplemental Figure 6). Compared with WT mice, IFN-γ–KO mice had increased production of IL-17A by γδ T cells during endotoxemia. These results underscore that, during endotoxemia, NKT cells and IFN-γ likely have complex roles that go beyond impairment of macrophage function.

iNKT cells regulate IFN-γ production by NK cells via mTORC1. To understand how IFN-γ production is regulated, we turned to global transcriptomic analysis of endotoxemia. In the context of the Immunological Genome Project’s goal of determining the broad landscape of immune gene expression by comparison of multiple cell types and contexts (29), we focused on RNA-Seq analysis of the 3 innate lymphocyte subsets responsible for iNKT cell–dependent IFN-γ production (Figure 5A). We examined splenic iNKT cells, γδ T cells, and NK cells at baseline and 3, 18, and 72 hours after i.v. administration of LPS. Given the early upregulation of IFN-γ production, we focused on gene clusters that were upregulated at 3 hours after endotoxemia (clusters 1, 3, 4, and 7 in Figure 5, A and B, and Table 3). Cluster 3 contained the cytokines IL-17 and IL-22 (and, as expected, IFN-γ). IL-17 and IL-22 are known to protect against primary mucocutaneous candidiasis (30, 31), but their roles in secondary candidemia are unknown. IL-17A and IL-22 had no role in NKT cell–driven immunosuppression, since both Il17a–/– (IL-17A–KO) mice and Il22–/– (IL-22–KO) mice had the same susceptibility as WT mice to secondary candidemia after activation of iNKT cells with αGalCer (Supplemental Figure 7). These results do not exclude a role for IL-17A and IL-22 in NKT cell–independent immunosuppression.

Figure 5 iNKT cells regulate mTOR/IFN-γ in NK cells during endotoxemia. (A) K-means clustering of RNA-Seq transcriptomic analysis of splenic cell subsets from WT mice during endotoxemia (n = 2, experiment not repeated). (B) Mean expression of transcripts from clusters from A. Expression is increased at 3 hours after LPS i.v. (C) Flow cytometry plots for phosphorylated S6 kinase (p-S6) in splenic iNKT cells from WT or CD1d-KO mice 3 hours after LPS i.v. or vehicle. (D) MFI of p-S6 of splenic cell subsets in C (n = 6 per group). (E and F) WT or CD1d-KO mice were treated with rapamycin (rapa) i.p. (or vehicle) and then 3 hours later received LPS i.v. (or vehicle). Three hours later, mice were given i.p. brefeldin A. At 6 hours after brefeldin, percentage IFN-γ+ cells was assessed by flow cytometry in spleen (n = 5) (E) and blood and kidney (n = 3–6) (F). Nv, naive. In bar graphs, mean ± SEM is shown. (D and E) Unpaired t test. (F) One-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Table 3 Gene clusters with early upregulation in endotoxemia in splenic innate lymphocytes and lymphoid cells

We next focused on a possible role for mTORC1, as gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) highlighted mTORC1 signaling during endotoxemia in cluster 1 (Table 3). Cluster 1 contained several targets of the mTORC1 pathway (e.g., Eef2, ref. 32; and Eif3f, ref. 33) and metabolic genes (e.g., Aldoa, Pkm) (Table 3, red). Expression of cluster 1 was increased in iNKT cells and NK cells (but not in γδ T cells) in early endotoxemia (Figure 5B). Cluster 7 also contained genes known to interact with the mTORC1 pathway (Eef1a1, Eif3c; Table 3). NKT cell control of mTOR signaling had not been examined in the context of endotoxemia, sepsis, immunosuppression, or opportunistic fungal infection. We measured activation of mTORC1 ex vivo by quantifying phosphorylation of S6 kinase (phospho-S6) by flow cytometry (34). Compared with CD1d-KO mice during endotoxemia or naive mice, WT mice during endotoxemia had increased mTORC1 signaling in NK cells and NK1.1+ ILCs (Figure 5, C and D). We hypothesized that a key functional consequence of mTORC1 activation in NK cells was IFN-γ production, since NK cells were a key source of IFN-γ during endotoxemia (Figure 3C) and mTOR activation drives IFN-γ production by NK cells in other contexts (35, 36). We administered LPS to mice and treated them with rapamycin i.p. (or vehicle). Rapamycin, which blocks mTORC1 signaling, reduced the percentage of IFN-γ–producing splenic NK cells and NK1.1+ ILCs to similar levels in WT mice and CD1d-KO mice during endotoxemia (Figure 5E, with flow cytometry plots in Supplemental Figure 8A). IFN-γ production was reduced by more than 50%. These results suggested that mTORC1 mediated both NKT cell–dependent and NKT cell–independent IFN-γ production. We also examined the role of mTOR in blood and kidney. Kidney is a key site of persistent Candida infection in mice that succumb to secondary Candida infection (21, 22). During endotoxemia, rapamycin reduced IFN-γ production by NK cells in kidney but had no effect in blood (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 8B).

Since LPS can act directly on downstream cells to activate mTOR (37), we turned to the reductionist model of αGalCer administration to isolate NKT cell–dependent activation of mTORC1. Activation of iNKT cells by i.p. αGalCer activated mTOR in vivo in splenic iNKT cells, NK cells, and NK1.1+ ILCs (Figure 6A). During selective activation of iNKT cells, rapamycin treatment reduced IFN-γ production by at least 50% in iNKT cells and at least 66% in NK cells, NK1.1+ ILCs, and γδ T cells (Figure 6B). The reduction in IFN-γ production by NK cells and ILCs could reflect rapamycin acting directly on these cell subsets, or rapamycin could be acting on upstream cells (like iNKT cells). In naive mice, rapamycin treatment reduced phagocytosis by Ly6c+ macrophages in spleen (Figure 6, C and D, “Naive”), which matches in vitro studies in which rapamycin treatment impaired the phagocytic function of naive macrophages (38). However, in the context of NKT cell–dependent immunosuppression, rapamycin treatment had the opposite effect on splenic macrophages. During selective activation of NKT cells by αGalCer, rapamycin treatment in vivo improved phagocytic function by more than 50% in Ly6c+ macrophages in spleen, compared with vehicle (Figure 6, C and D). If WT mice were treated with rapamycin before administration of exogenous recombinant IFN-γ i.p., rapamycin did not ameliorate suppression of macrophage phagocytosis (Supplemental Figure 9). This result suggested that rapamycin acted, in part, through an upstream effect on IFN-γ production.

Figure 6 Selective activation of iNKT cells by the glycolipid antigen αGalCer drives immunosuppression via mTOR. (A) Flow cytometry plots and MFI of phosphorylated S6 kinase (p-S6) in splenic cell subsets from WT mice 3 hours after αGalCer i.v. (or vehicle) (n = 6 per group). (B) Mice were treated with rapamycin i.p. (or vehicle), then 3 hours later with αGalCer i.p. (or vehicle). Three hours after αGalCer (or vehicle), mice were given brefeldin A i.p., and 6 hours later, IFN-γ was assessed by flow cytometry. Plots and percentage IFN-γ+ are shown (n = 5 per group). (C) In vivo phagocytosis assay. WT mice received αGalCer i.p. (or vehicle), then 3 and 15 hours later were treated with rapamycin i.p. (or vehicle). At 18 hours after αGalCer, opsonized zymosan-FITC was administered. Flow cytometry plots for splenic Ly6c+ macrophages are shown. (D and E) Percentage of zymosan+ macrophages in the spleen (n = 6) (D) and kidney (naive, n = 4–8; αGalCer, n = 9–11) (E) is shown. (F) In vivo phagocytosis assay. WT mice were treated with αGalCer and then rapamycin as in C. At 18 hours after αGalCer, mice were infected with Candida i.v. In vivo phagocytosis assay of opsonized zymosan-FITC was assessed at day 1 after Candida infection in kidney (n = 6). In bar graphs, mean ± SEM is shown. (A–E) Unpaired t test. (F) Kruskal-Wallis test. *P < 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

We next examined the functional effects of the iNKT cell/mTOR axis in the kidney, an important site of persistent infection in invasive Candida infection (21, 22). As expected, selective activation of iNKT cells by αGalCer administration caused severe impairment of phagocytic function in kidney macrophages, to less than 15% of the level in naive mice (Figure 6E, with flow cytometry plots in Supplemental Figure 10A). We then assessed the role of mTOR activation. In contrast to spleen, rapamycin treatment had no effect on macrophage phagocytosis in the kidney during selective iNKT cell activation by αGalCer (Figure 6E, “Post-1° αGalCer only”). During invasive candidiasis, the leukocyte population of the kidney changes, including a significant accumulation of Ly6c+ macrophages (15). In some disease models, iNKT cells have different effects on macrophages that infiltrate an organ during an infection (compared with their effect on tissue-resident macrophages; ref. 39). So, we investigated the effect of rapamycin treatment on kidney macrophages after secondary Candida infection. After administration of αGalCer i.p., WT mice were treated with rapamycin i.p. and then infected with secondary candidemia i.v. One day after secondary candidemia, mice were challenged with FITC-labeled zymosan i.v., and in vivo phagocytosis was assessed. Rapamycin treatment improved the phagocytic function of Ly6c+ macrophages that accumulated in the kidney 1 day after candidemia (Figure 6F; flow cytometry plots in Supplemental Figure 10B). In summary, the iNKT cell/mTOR axis impaired macrophage phagocytosis function in both spleen and kidney, although the kinetics of immunosuppression differed between organs.

The iNKT cell/mTOR axis drives susceptibility to secondary candidemia. We continued to examine the functional effects of the NKT cell/mTOR axis in early inflammation and sepsis. In line with the beneficial effect of rapamycin on macrophage function, treatment with rapamycin at 3 and 15 hours after administration of αGalCer (before secondary infection) led to improved survival of secondary candidemia (Figure 7B). Similarly, treatment with rapamycin at 3 hours and 15 hours after the initiation of endotoxemia (before secondary infection) improved survival of secondary candidemia (Figure 7C). As expected, rapamycin had no effect on survival of αGalCer or endotoxemia alone (Figure 7A). Endotoxemia has a severe (but time-limited) inflammatory phase that excels at modeling intense activation of innate immunity, while allowing the mice to survive and undergo secondary infection. However, as noted by the international consensus group Minimum Quality Threshold in Pre-clinical Sepsis Studies (MQTiPSS), mouse models such as cecal ligation and puncture, cecal slurry, or bacterial pneumonia are preferred preclinical models of sepsis (11). We confirmed the effect of the NKT cell/mTOR axis in what we believe is a new model of post-sepsis immunosuppression. Here, cecal slurry peritonitis (treated with i.p. antibiotics ceftriaxone and metronidazole; refs. 40, 41) is followed by secondary candidemia. For primary sepsis alone, we titrated the dose of cecal slurry and timing of antibiotics to 100% survival to ensure that mortality was due to secondary candidemia (Figure 7D). During sepsis due to cecal slurry peritonitis, CD1d-KO mice had improved survival of secondary candidemia compared with WT mice (Figure 7E). Treatment with rapamycin at 3 and 15 hours after initiation of sepsis improved survival of secondary candidemia (Figure 7F). Clinically, rapamycin is typically used as an immunosuppressive medication. However, in the context of iNKT cell activation, rapamycin prevented immunosuppression and protected against opportunistic infection.