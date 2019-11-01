Increased flux through the mevalonate pathway mediates fibrotic repair without injury

Mitochondrial Rac1 activity is increased in IPF bronchoalveolar lavage cells. To determine the role of the mevalonate pathway in patients with IPF, we asked whether Rac1, a Rho GTPase implicated in fibrotic disorders (20–22), is present in the mitochondria of IPF bronchoalveolar (BAL) cells. We observed that Rac1 localization in mitochondria was increased in BAL cells from patients with IPF (Figure 1A), whereas healthy subjects retained Rac1 in the cytosol (Figure 1B). The posttranslational modification — geranylgeranylation — of Rac1 is required for its activation and localization to the mitochondrial intermembrane space (22). Mitochondria isolated from IPF BAL cells showed a nearly 5-fold increase in Rac1 activity compared with cells from healthy volunteers (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Mitochondrial Rac1 activity is increased in IPF BAL cells. Immunoblot analysis of Rac1 expression in isolated (A) mitochondria or (B) cytosol fractions from BAL cells obtained from healthy subjects (n = 4) or patients with IPF (n = 4). (C) Mitochondrial Rac1 activity in BAL cells from healthy subjects (n = 6) or patients with IPF (n = 5). BAL cells from healthy subjects (n = 6–7) or patients with IPF (n = 6–8) were analyzed for mRNA expression of (D) ARG1 and (E) PDGFB. (F) Arginase 1 activity in BAL cells from healthy subjects (n = 5) or patients with IPF (n = 8). (G) Rac1 activity in BAL cells isolated at the indicated time points from mice exposed to saline or bleomycin (n = 3–4 mice/time point). Immunoblot analysis of Rac1 expression in isolated (H) mitochondria or (I) cytosolic fractions from BAL cells obtained from mice treated with saline (n = 4) or bleomycin (n = 5). (J) Mitochondrial Rac1 activity in BAL cells from saline- (n = 5) or bleomycin-exposed (n = 5) mice. (K) PDGF-BB and (L) IL-10 were measured in BALF from saline- or bleomycin-exposed mice at the indicated time points (n = 3–4 mice/time point). Values indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.001, and ***P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (C–F and J) and 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post test (G, K, and L).

Because macrophages in chronic disease exhibit apoptosis resistance, which is associated with disease progression due to polarization to a profibrotic phenotype (9), we found that IPF BAL cells had significantly increased mRNA expression of ARG1 (Figure 1D) and PDGFB (Figure 1E). Additionally, IPF BAL cells showed a 10-fold increase in arginase 1 activity compared with cells from healthy volunteers (Figure 1F). In contrast, TNF and NOS2 expression levels were dramatically reduced in BAL cells from patients with IPF (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127959DS1).

To determine whether lung injury promotes mitochondrial Rac1 localization, we harvested BAL cells from WT mice after bleomycin-induced injury, and monocytic cells were the primary cell in the BAL at all time points (Supplemental Figure 1C). We found that Rac1 activity was significantly increased in bleomycin-injured BAL cells isolated 10 days after exposure and that activity progressively increased in a time-dependent manner (Figure 1G). Rac1 expression was increased in isolated mitochondria from bleomycin-injured mice, whereas Rac1 was localized in the cytosol in the saline controls 21 days after exposure (Figure 1, H and I). BAL cells with mitochondrial Rac1 localization showed a 2-fold increase in mitochondrial Rac1 activity (Figure 1J). These cells polarized to a profibrotic phenotype with significantly greater PDGF-BB and IL-10 expression that increased in a time-dependent manner (Figure 1, K and L); however, the amounts of TNF-α in BAL fluid (BALF) and Nos2 gene expression were significantly lower in cells from bleomycin-injured mice (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E).

Increasing Rac1 activity by augmenting isoprenylation promotes lung fibrosis. Because of the significant difference in mitochondrial Rac1 activity in subjects with IPF and bleomycin-injured mice, we questioned whether this difference was critical in the pathogenesis of pulmonary fibrosis. To increase mitochondrial Rac1 activity, THP-1 cells were treated with geranylgeraniol (GGOH), an analog of geranylgeranyl diphosphate (GGDP), to increase Rac1 geranylgeranylation and, thus, activation (Figure 2A). We found that GGOH increased Rac1 mitochondrial localization, which was further enhanced by overexpression of Rac1 WT (Figure 2, B and C). Cytosolic Rac1 content was reduced in cells treated with GGOH (Supplemental Figure 2A). Providing more substrate for Rac1 isoprenylation with GGOH increased mitochondrial Rac1 activity to a level similar to that seen in macrophages expressing Rac1 WT , and GGOH led to a significantly greater increase in activity in Rac1 WT -expressing macrophages (Figure 2D). To confirm that this was secondary to geranylgeranylation of Rac1, lysates were separated into aqueous (unprenylated) and detergent (isoprenylated) phases to determine Rac1 isoprenylation status. Rac1 was retained in the detergent phase when exposed to GGOH (Figure 2E). The increase in isoprenylation was specific for Rac1, as Rac2, the other prominent GTPase in macrophages, remained in the aqueous phase in cells treated with GGOH (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Increasing Rac1 activity by augmentation of isoprenylation promotes lung fibrosis. (A) Schematic diagram of the mevalonate pathway. HMG-CoA, 3-hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl coenzyme A; MVADP, mevalonate 5-diphosphate. (B) Immunoblot analysis and (C) quantification of isolated mitochondria from THP-1 cells expressing empty control or Rac1 WT and treated with vehicle or GGOH (50 μM) (n = 3). (D) Mitochondrial Rac1 activity in transfected MH-S cells treated with vehicle or GGOH (n = 3). (E) Immunoblot analysis of transfected macrophages expressing empty control or Rac1 WT and treated with vehicle or GGOH. Cells were separated into aqueous (unprenylated) or detergent (prenylated) fractions. Ten days after exposure of WT mice to saline or bleomycin, pumps containing vehicle or GGOH were implanted s.c., and the mice were sacrificed 11 days later. (F) Mitochondrial Rac1 immunoblot analysis of isolated MDMs. (G) Isoprenylation status of Rac1 in isolated MDMs. (H) Mitochondrial Rac1 activity (n = 5/group). (I) Tgfb1 mRNA expression (saline, vehicle n = 4; saline, GGOH n = 6; bleomycin, vehicle n = 6; bleomycin, GGOH n = 4). (J) Active TGF-β1 and (K) Ym-1 expression in BALF (n = 5/group). (L) Representative lung histology images with Masson’s trichrome staining (n = 5/group). Original magnification, ×2.5. (M) Hydroxyproline content (n = 5/group). Values indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.001, and ***P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

To further validate the importance of the posttranslational modification, we evaluated Rac1 activity by mutation of the C-terminal cysteine residue (Cys189), the site of geranylgeranylation. Mitochondrial Rac1 activity in THP-1 cells expressing Rac1 C189S was markedly lower than that seen in the empty control (Supplemental Figure 2C). Similarly, silencing GGDP synthase (GGDPS), which enzymatically generates GGDP, abolished Rac1 activity in THP-1 cells expressing Rac1 WT (Supplemental Figure 2D). Increasing Rac1 activity with GGOH led to a significant increase in Tgfb1, Retnla, and Pdgfb gene expression (Supplemental Figure 2, E–G).

To investigate the pathological significance of enhanced mitochondrial Rac1 activation in macrophages, mice were exposed to saline or bleomycin. Once fibrotic repair was initiated 10 days after exposure, mice received vehicle or GGOH via subcutaneously implanted miniosmotic pumps. GGOH increased the number of cells in the BALF to a level similar to that observed with bleomycin, and the combination of bleomycin and GGOH treatment led to a further increase (Supplemental Figure 2H). Monocytic cells were the primary cell type in the BALF, regardless of exposure (Supplemental Figure 2I).

GGOH treatment led to an increase in mitochondrial localization of Rac1 that was further increased in bleomycin-injured mice receiving GGOH (Figure 2F). The opposite trend was observed in the cytoplasmic fractions (Supplemental Figure 2J). The increase in mitochondrial Rac1 localization resulted in significantly enhanced Rac1 isoprenylation (Figure 2G) and mitochondrial Rac1 activity in BAL cells from GGOH-treated mice (Figure 2H). Rac1 activity was further increased by greater than 4-fold in bleomycin-injured mice receiving GGOH treatment. The increase in mitochondrial Rac1 activity was associated with an increase in Tgfb1, Pdgfb, and Retnla mRNA expression in BAL cells from GGOH-treated and bleomycin-injured mice (Figure 2I and Supplemental Figure 2, K and L). The phenotypic switching of macrophages to a profibrotic phenotype led to an increased concentration of active TGF-β1 and Ym-1 in BALF from GGOH-treated and bleomycin-injured mice (Figure 2, J and K).

To determine whether the enhanced Rac1 activity by GGOH altered the pathogenesis of fibrotic repair, histological analysis showed that lungs from mice treated with GGOH alone had an increase in collagen deposition that was similar to that seen with bleomycin-induced injury (Figure 2L). The bleomycin-injured mice receiving GGOH showed even greater architectural destruction and increased collagen deposition. These observations were confirmed biochemically (Figure 2M); however, administration GGOH did not alter Rac1 activity, Tgfb1 or Col1a1 gene expression, or collagen content in other organs, including the liver and kidneys (Supplemental Figure 2, M–Q).

To extend these observations to other experimental models of fibrosis, we found that chrysotile asbestos–exposed mice showed increased mitochondrial Rac1 expression that was further increased in GGOH-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 2R). Rac1 remained in the cytoplasm in mice receiving vehicle (Supplemental Figure 2S). Chrysotile exposure led to increased collagen deposition similar to what was observed in the lungs from mice treated with GGOH alone, and the combination showed further architecture destruction and increased collagen deposition (Supplemental Figure 2, T and U). Taken together, increasing geranylgeranylation and mitochondrial localization of Rac1 with GGOH significantly amplified Rac1 activity, polarized macrophages to a profibrotic phenotype, and exacerbated fibrotic repair.

GGOH-mediated lung fibrosis occurs in the absence of injury. Because the current paradigm supports the notion that alveolar epithelial cell (AEC) injury and apoptosis initiate pulmonary fibrosis development (5, 23), we asked whether AECs were injured by GGOH. We observed reduced ER stress (Supplemental Figure 3A) and significantly less caspase-3 activity in AECs from mice treated with GGOH compared with AECs from vehicle-treated mice (Figure 3A). Bleomycin-injured mice showed significantly increased caspase-3 activity, whereas AECs from bleomycin-exposed mice that received GGOH had a marked reduction in caspase-3 activity. In lung tissue, AECs were present in GGOH-treated mice and were not TUNEL+ (Figure 3B). Although bleomycin-exposed lungs show increased TUNEL+AECs, GGOH significantly reduced the number of TUNEL+ cells in bleomycin-injured mice (Figure 3C). AEC apoptosis resistance was not dependent on RhoA or Rac1 activity (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). These results indicate that increased Rac1 activity in macrophages promotes fibrotic repair in the absence of AEC injury.

Figure 3 GGOH-mediated lung fibrosis occurs in the absence of injury. Ten days after exposure of WT mice to saline or bleomycin, pumps containing vehicle or GGOH were s.c. implanted; mice were sacrificed 11 days later. (A) Caspase-3 activity in AECs (n = 5/group). (B) Representative images of lung IHC for SPC (green), TUNEL (red), and DAPI (blue) (n = 4 per group) and (C) quantification of TUNEL+ cells from B (n = 4/group). Scale bars: 20 μm. WT mice were exposed to saline or bleomycin. Confocal imaging and total number of BAL cells stained with (D and E) CD11c (n = 5–9) and (F and G) CD11b (n = 5–9), together with DAPI. Scale bars: 50 μm. Ten days after exposure of WT mice to saline or bleomycin (Bleo), pumps containing vehicle or GGOH were s.c. implanted, and lungs were extracted 11 days later. (H) Representative flow cytometric plots of MDMs (CD45+CD11b+/–Ly6G–CD64+Ly6c–Siglec Flo) and RAMs (CD45+CD11b+/–Ly6G–CD64+Ly6c–Siglec Fhi). FSC-A, forward scatter area. Total numbers of (I) MDMs and (J) RAMs from BAL. WT or CCR2–/– mice were exposed and treated as described above. (K) Rac1 activity (n = 4–5) and mRNA expression of (L) Tgfb1 (n = 4–5), (M) Arg1 (n = 4–5), (N) Tnf (n = 4–5), and (O) Nos2 (n = 4–5). Inset in K shows CCR2 immunoblot analysis. Values indicate the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.001 and ***P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (E and G) and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (A, C, and I–O).

Recent evidence suggests that MDMs are responsible for pulmonary fibrosis (24). We determined that there were similar numbers of CD11c+ cells from saline-treated and bleomycin-injured mice (Figure 3, D and E); however, we observed a significant increase in CD11b+ cells (Figure 3, F and G) in BAL cells from mice that received bleomycin. We questioned the source of the BAL cells from GGOH-treated mice. Bleomycin-induced injury significantly increased the number of MDMs compared with saline-treated mice, and recruitment was further enhanced in bleomycin-injured mice that received GGOH (Figure 3, H and I). Mice receiving bleomycin showed a significant reduction in the percentage of resident alveolar macrophages (RAMs), and the combination of bleomycin and GGOH reduced the levels further (Figure 3, H and J, and Supplemental Figure 3D). Administration of GGOH increased Rac1 activity in isolated lung monocytic cells, whereas monocytic cells isolated from the kidney and liver showed no alterations in Rac1 or Rac2 activity (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F).

The increase in MDMs in GGOH-treated and bleomycin-injured mice correlated with greater MCP-1 levels in BALF, suggesting increased recruitment (Supplemental Figure 3G). Depletion of circulating monocytes using CCR2–/– mice resulted in a significant reduction in Rac1 activity that was similar to that seen with WT saline controls (Figure 3K). The absence of MDMs inhibited profibrotic polarization and promoted a proinflammatory phenotype (Figure 3, L–O). Although CCR2–/– mice were protected from bleomycin- or GGOH-mediated fibrosis (Supplemental Figure 3H), AECs from bleomycin-injured CCR2–/– mice showed increased caspase-3 activity that was not altered in mice receiving GGOH; however, enhancing Rac1 activation with GGOH significantly decreased caspase-3 activity in AECs from bleomycin-exposed WT mice (Supplemental Figure 3I). These data suggest that an increase in geranylgeranylation and activation of Rac1 occur in lung MDMs and thereby contribute to a fibrotic phenotype. These data also suggest that targeting the posttranslational modification of Rac1 in MDMs may have a curative effect on fibrosis progression.

Mitochondrial ROS is required for Rac1-mediated profibrotic polarization of BAL cells. Because mitochondrial localization of Rac1 is required for mitochondrial ROS (mtROS) generation (22, 25), we found that BAL cells from patients with IPF had a 4-fold increase in mtROS generation (Figure 4A). Similarly, MDMs isolated from bleomycin-injured mice showed increased mtROS generation (Figure 4B). Given that GGOH enhanced mitochondrial Rac1 expression and activity, GGOH induced mtROS, which was further enhanced in GGOH-treated THP-1 cells expressing Rac1 WT (Figure 4C). The generation of mtROS was increased in MDMs from mice receiving GGOH compared with those from vehicle-treated mice, and mtROS was further enhanced in bleomycin-injured mice treated with GGOH (Figure 4D). Increased mtROS was Rac1 dependent, as BAL cells isolated from mice harboring a conditional deletion of Rac1 in macrophages (Rac1–/– Lyz2-Cre) showed a significant reduction in mtROS, and bleomycin exposure had no effect (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 mtROS is required for Rac1-mediated profibrotic polarization of BAL cells. mtROS generation in BAL cells from (A) healthy subjects (n = 6) or patients with IPF (n = 6) and from (B) saline- (n = 6) or bleomycin-exposed (n = 6) mice. (C) mtROS generation in THP-1 cells expressing empty control or Rac1 WT and treated with vehicle or GGOH (n = 3). (D) Ten days after exposure of mice to saline or bleomycin, pumps containing vehicle or GGOH were implanted s.c. into mice, and the mice were sacrificed 11 days later. Data show mtROS generation in isolated MDMs (n = 5 mice/group). (E) mtROS generation in isolated BAL cells from bleomycin- or saline-exposed WT or Rac1–/– Lyz2-Cre mice (saline, n = 4 mice; bleomycin n = 6 mice). Inset shows immunoblot analysis. (F) Nuclear immunoblot analysis of transfected THP-1 cells treated with vehicle or GGOH (n = 3). (G) mtROS generation in transfected THP-1 cells (n = 5). Inset shows Rieske immunoblot analysis. Nuclear immunoblot analysis of THP-1 cells expressing (H) scrambled or Rieske siRNA and empty control or Rac1 WT (n = 3) and (I) empty, Rac1 CA , or Rac1 DN . Arg1 promoter activity in transfected (J) THP-1 cells (n = 3) and (K) MH-S cells (n = 3). Inset in J shows KLF4 and HIF-2α immunoblot analysis. mRNA expression of (L) Tgfb1 (n = 3) and (M) Chil3 (n = 3) in MH-S cells expressing empty control, Rac1 WT , or Rac1 C189S . mRNA expression of (N) Tgfb1 (n = 3) and (O) Retnla (n = 3) in transfected THP-1 cells. Inset in N shows GGDPS immunoblot analysis. Values indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.001, and ***P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A and B) and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (C–E, G, and J–O). Scr, scrambled siRNA.

Generation of mtROS is critical for the polarization of macrophages to a profibrotic phenotype, and the transcription factor STAT6 regulates this process (8, 26). Phosphorylation of nuclear STAT6 (p-STAT6) was increased in THP-1 cells treated with GGOH or expressing Rac1 WT , and the combination further enhanced p-STAT6 content in the nucleus (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 4A). Because HIF-2α promotes profibrotic polarization (27) and STAT6 is redox regulated (8) and modifies PPARγ and Krüppel-like factor 4 (KLF4) expression (28, 29), we asked whether Rac1-mediated mtROS modulated these transcription factors. We found that Rac1 WT regulated the nuclear expression of these transcription factors and that GGOH increased PPARγ, KLF4, and HIF-2α nuclear localization to a greater extent. To demonstrate the association of mtROS with Rac1-mediated regulation of these transcription factors, inhibition of mtROS by silencing the mitochondrial complex III iron-sulfur protein Rieske (Figure 4G) abolished nuclear localization of STAT6, PPARγ, KLF4, and HIF-2α in THP-1 cells expressing Rac1 WT (Figure 4H). Moreover, THP-1 cells expressing dominant-negative Rac1 inhibited the nuclear localization of KLF4 and HIF-2α (Figure 4I). The inability of THP-1 cells expressing Rac1 C189S to generate mtROS (Supplemental Figure 4B) led to increased STAT1 activation and nuclear localization of the p-p65 subunit of NF-κB and HIF-1α (Supplemental Figure 4C), actions that polarize macrophages to a proinflammatory phenotype. Furthermore, these results were confirmed by inhibiting mtROS with MitoTEMPO (Supplemental Figure 4D).

The nuclear localization of STAT6, KLF4, PPARγ, and HIF-2α promotes the utilization of l-arginine by arginase 1 (27, 29, 30). Silencing KLF4 or HIF-2α significantly inhibited arginase 1 promoter activity below control levels in the presence of Rac1 WT (Figure 4J), suggesting that KLF4 and HIF-2α are critical downstream targets of Rac1. Rac1 isoprenylation with GGOH treatment or Rac1 WT expression increased Arg1 promoter activity, whereas MH-S cells expressing Rac1 C189S resulted in significantly reduced promoter activity, regardless of treatment (Figure 4K). Similar results were obtained with Retnla-driven luciferase activity (Supplemental Figure 4E).

We questioned whether Rac1 isoprenylation is required to mediate profibrotic macrophage polarization. MH-S cells expressing Rac1 C189S had a significant reduction in the profibrotic genes Tgfb1, Chil3, and Retnla and an increase in proinflammatory genes compared with MH-S cells expressing empty control or Rac1 WT (Figure 4, L and M, and Supplemental Figure 4, F–H). Because GGDPS enzymatically generates the geranylgeranyl moiety for isoprenylation, silencing GGDPS reduced macrophage profibrotic gene expression (Figure 4, N and O) and significantly enhanced Tnf and Nos2 (Supplemental Figure 4, I–L). Taken together, these data identify a molecular mechanism by which Rac1-mediated mtROS regulates the switching of macrophages to a profibrotic phenotype.

IPF BAL cells have reduced GGDP levels. To determine the biological relevance of the nonsterol mevalonate pathway and the significance of Rac1 isoprenylation, we determined the concentration of the mevalonate pathway intermediate products (Figure 5A). Mass spectrometry revealed that IPF BAL cells had a 10-fold reduction in farnesyl diphosphate (FDP) and an 11-fold reduction in GGDP compared with BAL cells from healthy volunteers (Figure 5, B–E). Although these products were reduced, the enzymes GGDPS and geranylgeranyltransferase type I (GGTase I) were increased in IPF BAL cells (Figure 5, F–H). Likewise, GGDPS and GGTase I expression was increased in MDMs from mice receiving GGOH or bleomycin compared with macrophages from saline-exposed mice (Figure 5I). These enzymes were further increased in bleomycin-injured mice treated with GGOH (Figure 5, J and K), suggesting that the reduction in GGDP was secondary to an increased flux of isoprenoid equivalents through the nonsterol mevalonate pathway.

Figure 5 IPF BAL cells have reduced GGDP levels. (A) Schematic diagram of the mevalonate pathway. Representative mass spectrometric chromatography of FDP and GGDP in (B) normal (n = 7) and (C) IPF (n = 8) BAL cells. Levels of (D) FDP and (E) GGDP in BAL cells from healthy subjects (n = 7) and patients with IPF (n = 8) determined by mass spectrometry. (F) Representative immunoblot analysis of BAL cells from healthy subjects (n = 4) and patients with IPF (n = 5). Quantification of immunoblot in F of expression of (G) GGDPS and (H) GGTase 1 in BAL cells from healthy subjects (n = 9–11) and patients with IPF (n = 11). (I) Representative immunoblot analysis of MDMs from WT mice s.c. treated with vehicle or GGOH 10 days after exposure to saline or bleomycin (n = 5/group). Quantification of (J) GGDPS and (K) GGTase 1 expression in I (n = 5/group). (L) Acetyl-CoA concentration (n = 4–5). (M) OCR and (N) acetyl-CoA concentration in BAL cells isolated from WT or Rac1–/– Lyz2-Cre mice exposed to saline or bleomycin for 21 days (n = 5 mice/group). Inset in N shows Rac1 immunoblot analysis. (O) OCR in transfected MH-S cells (n = 3–4). FCCP, ; Oligo, oligomycin; FCCP, Carbonyl cyanide 4-(trifluoromethoxy)phenylhydrazone; Rot/Anti A, rotenone/antimycin A. (P) Acetyl-CoA concentration and (Q) Rac1 activity in THP-1 cells expressing scrambled siRNA or siPGC-1α together with empty or Rac1 WT and treated with GGOH (n = 3/group). Inset in P shows PGC-1α immunoblot analysis. (R) Pearson’s correlation of acetyl-CoA to Rac1 activity. Values indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.001, and ***P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test statistical analysis (D, E, G, and H), 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (J–L, N, P, and Q), and Pearson’s correlation analysis (R).

GGOH treatment in cells expressing Rac1 WT led to increased GGDPS and GGTase I expression compared with empty controls (Supplemental Figure 5A). GGDPS expression was markedly increased in Rac1 C189S -expressing macrophages, whereas GGTase I expression was essentially absent. We validated these results in vivo. The concentration of GGDP was reduced in bleomycin-injured WT mice, whereas Rac1–/– Lyz2-Cre mice showed increased levels of GGDP regardless of exposure (Supplemental Figure 5B). However, the role of the mevalonate pathway in cholesterol production was not altered by GGOH or bleomycin treatment (Supplemental Figure 5C).

Although the above data suggested an increased flux through the nonsterol mevalonate pathway, the activation of this pathway alone is not known. Because acetyl-CoA is a key precursor of the mevalonate pathway and is a product of β oxidation, we sought to determine whether acetyl-CoA was increased in profibrotic macrophages and found that both GGOH and bleomycin increased acetyl-CoA in MDMs from mice (Figure 5L). The cells from bleomycin-injured mice that received GGOH had a higher concentration of acetyl-CoA.

Because Rac1 was required for profibrotic polarization and alternatively activated macrophages reprogram to β oxidation for metabolism, we asked whether Rac1 induces β oxidation in vivo. MDMs from bleomycin-injured WT mice had a significant increase in the oxygen consumption rate (OCR), whereas macrophages from the Rac1–/– Lyz2-Cre mice had an OCR below that of the saline-exposed control mice (Figure 5M). Moreover, the acetyl-CoA levels in the macrophages harboring a deletion of Rac1 were significantly lower than the levels detected in WT monocyte–derived macrophages (Figure 5N). To verify that Rac1 mediated metabolic reprogramming to β oxidation, the addition of palmitate to MH-S cells expressing constitutively active Rac1 (Rac1 CA ) substantially increased the OCR compared with the BSA control (Figure 5O). In contrast, cells expressing dominant-negative Rac1 (Rac1 DN ) had a substantial reduction in the maximal OCR to the level of the empty BSA control, with or without palmitate addition.

We questioned whether Rac1 regulates peroxisome proliferator–activated receptor γ coactivator-1α (PGC-1α), a transcriptional component of oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) that increases the enzymatic capacity for metabolic reprogramming to β oxidation. Rac1 CA increased nuclear localization of PGC-1α, whereas nuclear PGC-1α was reduced to levels below the control in Rac1 DN -expressing THP-1 cells (Supplemental Figure 5D). To confirm that the source of acetyl-CoA was from β oxidation, we silenced PGC-1α in THP-1 cells expressing Rac1 WT and treated them with GGOH. Both acetyl-CoA (Figure 5P) and Rac1 activation (Figure 5Q) were significantly lower in macrophages with silenced PGC-1α, suggesting that acetyl-CoA enhances flux through the mevalonate pathway. Acetyl-CoA was highly correlated with Rac1 activity (Pearson’s r = 0.87) (Figure 5R). These data also suggest that a reduction in intermediate products (FDP and GGDP) signifies augmented flux through the pathway required for Rac1 isoprenylation.

Rac1 is required for GGOH- and bleomycin-induced lung fibrosis. Because mitochondrial Rac1 activity is increased in BAL cells from subjects with IPF and GGOH augments mitochondrial Rac1 activity, we asked whether the posttranslational modification is specific for Rac1. We exposed WT and Rac1–/– Lyz2-Cre mice to saline or bleomycin. After the initiation of fibrotic repair (10 days after exposure), we administered vehicle or GGOH as described above. No difference was observed in the total number of BAL cells between the mouse strains, and monocytic cells were the predominate cell type (Figure 6, A and B). Rac1 activity was markedly reduced in BAL cells from Rac1–/– Lyz2-Cre mice compared with WT BAL cells, and neither GGOH nor bleomycin altered the activity (Figure 6C). The deletion of Rac1 in macrophages did not alter Rac1 expression in AECs or neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Furthermore, the activity of Rac2 was not altered by bleomycin exposure or GGOH treatment in either strain (Supplemental Figure 6C). We found that the absence of mitochondrial Rac1 activity resulted in a significant reduction of mtROS generation in BAL cells from Rac1–/– Lyz2-Cre mice, regardless of exposure (Figure 6D). Moreover, the levels of active TGF-β1, PDGF-BB, and Ym-1 in BALF from Rac1–/– Lyz2-Cre mice were significantly reduced to levels below those in WT saline-treated control mice (Figure 6, E–G).

Figure 6 Rac1 is required for GGOH- and bleomycin-induced lung fibrosis. Ten days after exposure of WT and Rac1–/– Lyz2-Cre mice to saline or bleomycin, pumps containing vehicle or GGOH were s.c. implanted, and the mice were sacrificed 11 days later. (A) Total number of BAL cells and (B) cell differential (n = 5/group). Mac, macrophage; PMN, polymorphonuclear. (C) Mitochondrial Rac1 activity (n = 5/group). Inset in C shows Rac1 immunoblot analysis of BAL cells. (D) mtROS generation in isolated BAL cells (n = 5–6/group). (E) Active TGF-β1, (F) PDGF-BB, and (G) Ym-1 expression in BALF (n = 4–5/group). (H and I) Ten days after exposure of WT mice to saline or bleomycin, daily i.p. injections of simvastatin (SIMV) (20 mg/kg/day) were administered, and mice were sacrificed 11 days later. (H) Active TGF-β1 and (I) PDGF-BB expression in BALF (n = 4/group). (J) Representative images of lung histology with Masson’s trichrome staining (n = 5/group). Original magnification, ×2.5. (K) Hydroxyproline content (n = 5/group). Values indicate the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.001 and ***P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

The role of statins in the development of interstitial lung disease remains controversial. We sought to determine whether simvastatin treatment after the onset of fibrosis (10 days after bleomycin injury) has an impact on fibrotic repair. We found that simvastatin treatment promoted Rac1 activity in monocytic cells and that the combination of simvastatin and bleomycin exposure further significantly increased Rac1 activity (Supplemental Figure 6D). Because Akt is linked to fibrosis development and statins activate Akt (9, 31, 32), Rac1 activity was significantly reduced in mice with conditional deletion of Akt1 in MDMs (Akt1–/– Lyz2-Cre). Furthermore, simvastatin promoted Akt1 activation in MDMs from WT mice, an effect that was further increased with simvastatin and bleomycin together (Supplemental Figure 6E). Simvastatin alone increased active TGF-β1 and PDGF-BB levels in BALF, and these levels were further increased in bleomycin-injured WT mice (Figure 6, H and I). The biological significance of these findings revealed that simvastatin treatment alone mediated lung fibrosis, and mice with bleomycin-induced fibrosis showed significantly increased hydroxyproline levels when treated with simvastatin (Supplemental Figure 6F). In contrast, Akt1–/– Lyz2-Cre mice were protected from bleomycin- and simvastatin-mediated fibrosis.

Extending these observations, the deletion of Rac1 in macrophages protected mice from bleomycin-induced fibrosis as well as from GGOH-mediated fibrosis, whereas GGOH or bleomycin treatment increased collagen deposition in WT mice (Figure 6J). As expected, administration of GGOH to bleomycin-injured mice exacerbated collagen deposition to a greater extent. These findings were confirmed by measuring lung hydroxyproline content (Figure 6K). Taken together, these data suggest that the posttranslational modification of Rac1 in MDMs is a critical regulator of fibrotic repair.

Fibroblast differentiation and collagen production are macrophage dependent. To further define the role of MDM/fibroblast signaling, we generated pulmospheres (3D spheroids composed of cells derived from lung tissue in which all lung cell types are present in situ) from mice, as recent evidence suggests that pulmospheres from the lungs of patients with IPF permit a personalized approach to therapy through evaluation of the zone of invasion (ZOI) of myofibroblasts (33). MDMs were removed from the cell suspension with CD11b and Ly6C antibodies (Figure 7A). We observed that the ZOI was significantly increased in pulmospheres isolated from GGOH-treated mice when macrophages were present, and pulmospheres from bleomycin-injured mice showed a similar effect (Figure 7, B and C). The ZOI was further significantly increased in pulmospheres isolated from bleomycin-injured mice treated with GGOH with macrophages intact compared with bleomycin-injured mice; however, the ZOI was mitigated when macrophages were removed in all conditions.

Figure 7 Fibroblast differentiation and collagen production are macrophage dependent. Ten days after exposure of WT mice to saline or bleomycin, pumps containing vehicle or GGOH were s.c. implanted, and lungs were extracted 11 days later. Cell suspensions from WT mice were incubated with IgG or CD11b and Ly6C antibodies. (A) Representative histograms of sorted cells (n = 4/group). The percentage indicates cells removed for each condition. (B) Representative phase contrast microscopy pulmosphere images after a 16-hour incubation (n = 4/group). Scale bars: 200 µm. (C) Percentage of the ZOI (n = 4/group). ZOI percentage = [(total area after invasion – inner core of pulmosphere)/inner core of pulmosphere] × 100. (D) Immunoblot analysis of fibroblasts cultured in BALF from exposed WT and Rac1–/– Lyz2-Cre mice (n = 2–3 mice/group). (E) RhoA activity in fibroblasts cultured in BALF from exposed WT and Rac1–/– Lyz2-Cre mice (n = 3 mice/group). (F) RhoA activity in primary mouse lung fibroblasts isolated from vehicle- or GGOH-treated mice (n = 8–10). (G) RhoA activity in IMR-90 fibroblasts (n = 3). IMR-90 fibroblasts were cultured in conditioned media from vehicle- or GGOH-treated MH-S cells containing IgG control or TGF-β1–neutralizing antibody. (H) RhoA activity in IMR-90 fibroblasts (n = 6/group). (I) Immunoblot analysis in IMR-90 fibroblasts. mRNA analysis of (J) Fn1 (n = 3/group) and (K) Col1a1 mRNA in IMR-90s (n = 3/group). IMR-90 fibroblasts cultured in BALF from saline- or bleomycin-exposed mice that received vehicle or GGOH. BALF was preincubated with IgG or neutralized with a TGF-β1 antibody. (L) RhoA activity in IMR-90 fibroblasts (n = 3/group). (M) Immunoblot analysis of IMR-90 fibroblasts. Values indicate the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.001 and ***P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (C, E, H, and J–L) and 2-tailed t test (F and G).

The differentiation of fibroblasts into myofibroblasts plays a critical role in fibrosis, and macrophage-derived TGF-β1 production is critical for fibroblast differentiation (9). IMR-90 fibroblasts incubated with BALF from bleomycin-injured mice or GGOH-treated mice showed an increase in α–smooth muscle actin (α-SMA), and the combination induced increased differentiation into myofibroblasts (Figure 7D). Expression of α-SMA was absent in fibroblasts incubated with BALF from Rac1–/– Lyz2-Cre mice. Because RhoA is required for fibroblast differentiation (34), RhoA activity in IMR-90 fibroblasts paralleled α-SMA expression in fibroblasts, whereas RhoA activity was significantly reduced in fibroblasts incubated with BALF from Rac1–/– Lyz2-Cre mice (Figure 7E).

We questioned whether the increase in fibroblast RhoA activity was due to GGOH treatment as seen with Rac1 in macrophages. Primary fibroblasts isolated from GGOH-treated mice had a significant increase in RhoA activity compared with fibroblasts from mice that received vehicle treatment (Figure 7F). In IMR-90 fibroblasts treated with GGOH in vitro, we observed no effect on RhoA activity compared with the vehicle-treated cells (Figure 7G). These results suggest that the posttranslational modification of RhoA is being regulated differently than the mechanism observed in macrophages.

Because RhoA activity was increased in primary fibroblasts from mice and TGF-β1 was increased in BALF, we tested whether macrophage-derived TGF-β1 was responsible for increasing RhoA activity in fibroblasts. MH-S cells were treated with GGOH, and IMR-90 fibroblasts were cultured in the conditioned media in the presence or absence of a TGF-β1–neutralizing antibody. Conditioned media from the GGOH-treated macrophages significantly increased RhoA activity (Figure 7H); however, these changes were reversed by neutralizing TGF-β1. IMR-90 fibroblast differentiation corresponded to the RhoA activity, as neutralizing TGF-β1 suppressed fibroblast differentiation (Figure 7I). Likewise, fibroblast Fn1 and Col1a1 mRNA expression was significantly reduced when these cells were cultured in TGF-β1–neutralized conditioned media (Figure 7, J and K). Similar findings were obtained in vivo (Figure 7, L and M). These data suggest that enhanced Rac1 isoprenylation mediates MDM/fibroblast signaling, in that RhoA activity is dependent on macrophage-derived TGF-β1 production and is required to promote fibroblast differentiation. Moreover, these observations provide a molecular mechanism or mechanisms by which MDMs orchestrate fibrotic repair in the absence of lung injury and identify a therapeutic target for attenuation of fibrotic repair.