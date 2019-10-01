Ex vivo screen identifies CDK12 as a metastatic vulnerability in osteosarcoma

Cell culture

Human OS cell lines (MG63.3-GFP, 143B-GFP, 143B, U2OS, MG63, HOS, SaOS2, SJSA1, G292, and MNNG) were grown in 1× DMEM (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific; 11965-092) supplemented with 10% FBS (Corning, 35-010-CV) and 1% penicillin/streptomycin (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific: 15140-122). All cell lines were routinely tested for mycoplasma. MG63.3-GFP and 143B-GFP were from the lab of Chand Khanna (NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA) (19). 143B, U2OS, MG63, HOS, SaOS2, SJSA1, G292, and MNNG were provided by Stuart Orkin (Dana-Farber Cancer Institute).

Mice

Fox Chase SCID Beige mice used in experiments were purchased from Charles River for 2 to 4 weeks prior to experiments and were housed in ultraclean immunocompromised athymic and xerograph core rooms. The number of mice included in each of the described studies was based on extensive past experience in the development and use of murine models of metastases by our group. Each study was designed to minimize unnecessary mouse use, optimize statistical power, and account for known variance in each model system. Within each experiment, mice of the same strain, sex, and age were used for all conditions. Researchers were not blinded to the group assignments of mice.

High-throughput ex vivo PuMA

The method was adapted from the PuMA assay as previously described (16). GFP+ human OS cells (1 × 106) were injected into the tail vein of 10- to 12-week-old female Fox Chase SCID Beige mice (Charles River, strain code 250). Within 20 minutes of injection, mice were euthanized via CO 2 inhalation, and the lungs were insufflated with a mixed agarose-media solution through injection via the trachea. The lungs were then allowed to cool on ice for 25 minutes in sterile PBS solution. Once the agarose solidified, transverse serial sections were taken from each lobe of the lung with scissors, yielding between 16 and 20 lung slices per set of lungs. Lung sections were then sliced in half again, horizontally. Sections were arrayed in 96-well plates so that each row of sections was from a single mouse with the rightmost 2 columns being reserved for DMSO control sections. Compounds were arrayed in 2-well pairs going across the row, with the high dose of the compound first and then the low dose second. Single sections were placed on top of B media–soaked Gelfoam (Pfizer, catalog 00300090315085) slices (presoaked overnight at 37°C) that had been placed into the upper compartment of Transwell plates (Corning, CLS3381). The bottom reservoir compartments of the Transwell plates were then filled with fresh media and compound that freely flowed through the permeable membrane and into the Gelfoam. The sections were then cultured for 14 days at 37°C with 5% CO2, with the media being changed every day. After that time, the sections were removed from the Gelfoam and placed into black, clear-bottom plates (VWR 29444-008) for imaging. To quantify metastatic burden in lung sections, fluorescent images were acquired using Operetta High Content Imaging System and Harmony Imaging Software (PerkinElmer) and total GFP+ area for each section was quantified using Acapella Image Analysis software (PerkinElmer). Quantification of efficacy for each compound was measured by dividing the quantified GFP+ area for each section by the average GFP+ area for the 2 respective control sections and then transformed into a percentage.

In vitro screen

GFP+ MG63.3 cells (1 × 103) were plated per well in black clear-bottom plates (Corning, 3603). Compounds were added to the media after the cells adhered overnight. Cells were cultured for 7 days with fresh media and compounds added every day. To assess compound potency, fluorescent images were acquired using Operetta High Content Imaging System and Harmony Imaging Software (PerkinElmer) and total GFP+ area for each well was quantified using Acapella Image Analysis software (PerkinElmer). Quantification of efficacy for each compound was measured by dividing the quantified GFP+ area for each well by the average GFP+ area for DMSO-treated control wells and then transformed into a percentage.

Compounds

Compounds were obtained from the Selleck Chemicals Bioactive Compounds Library (catalogL1700). Of these compounds, approximately 300 were selected based on their declared specificity to target the epigenome. From this list, 112 were chosen based off of previously published high potency and efficacy toward their target. These compounds were diluted to the working concentrations for the screen listed in Supplemental Table 1, which also contains a full list of the compounds used. The Structural Genomics Consortium (University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada) also provided their Epigenetics Probes Collection, of which 33 compounds were used, all of which have the concentrations used listed on Supplemental Table 1. Compounds were divided into 3 dosage groups based on potency of enzymatic IC 50 toward target listed on the Selleck Chemical website. E9 and THZ531 were obtained from Nathanael Gray (Dana-Farber Cancer Institute). Tariquidar (catalog S8028) was purchased from Selleck Chemicals.

Inducible cell-line generation

MG63.3-GFP cells were transduced to stably express doxycycline-inducible FLAG-tagged Cas9. The pCW-Cas9 vector used was a gift from Eric Lander (Broad Institue, Boston, Massachusetts, USA) and David Sabatini (Whitehead Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA) (Addgene plasmid 50661). After puromycin selection (2 μg/mL), the cells were single cell subcloned to generate a clonal population with homogeneously high Cas9 expression upon induction. These cells are referred to as MG63.3-GFP-Cas9i throughout. Single-guide RNAs targeting CDK12 (4 sgRNAs) and nontarget regions (2 sgRNAs) were taken from the genome-wide BRUNELLO library (51). The sgRNAs were cloned into pLV-U6-gRNA-UbC-DsRed-P2A-Bsr, which was a gift from Charles Gersbach (Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA) (Addgene plasmid 83919). Lentivirus for each sgRNA was produced using the LentiX Packaging Single Shots (Clontech, 631278) according to the manufacturer’s protocol and was used to transduce MG63.3-GFP-Cas9i cells. After selection with blasticidin (5 μg/mL), cells were split and cultured in the presence or absence of 1 μg/mL doxycycline (Cayman Chemical, 14422). After 7 days, whole-cell lysate was collected from each condition and used for in vitro characterization of CDK12-knockout efficiency via Western blot.

sgRNA sequences

sgRNA sequences were as follows: CDK12-1, forward, KO: CACCGACTGACCGACTGCCTTCTCG; CDK12-1, reverse, KO: AAACCGAGAAGGCAGTCGGTCAGTC; CDK12-2, forward, KO: CACCGATTCACCAGTTCAGTATCTG; CDK12-2, reverse, KO: AAACCAGATACTGAACTGGTGAATC; CDK12-3, forward, KO: CACCGCTAGCAGTCCCATTAAGTCA; CDK12-3, reverse, KO: AAACTGACTTAATGGGACTGCTAGC; CDK12-4, forward, KO: CACCGTGGCCTTCAAACTAGACCGA; CDK12-4, reverse, KO: AAACTCGGTCTAGTTTGAAGGCCAC; nontargeting control-2, forward, KO: CACCGAAAACAGGACGATGTGCGGC; nontargeting control-2, reverse, KO: AAACGCCGCACATCGTCCTGTTTTC; nontargeting control-1, forward, KO: CACCGAAAAAGCTTCCGCCTGATGG; and nontargeting control-1, reverse, KO: AAACCCATCAGGCGGAAGCTTTTTC.

In vivo metastasis experiment

For the in vivo CDK12 knockout experiment, 10- to 15-week-old female SCID Beige mice (Charles River, strain code 250) were used. Mice were placed on water containing 2 mg/mL doxycycline (Cayman Chemical, 14422) for 5 days prior to injection of the cells, and administration was continued for the duration of the experiment. Pretreatment with doxycycline was done in order to prime the metastatic microenvironment for CDK12 knockout in the xenografted cells. Cells (1 × 106) were seeded into the lungs of mice through lateral tail-vein injection, with 3 mice used for each of the 6 total cell lines. The cells were not exposed to doxycycline prior to injection. After 21 days, the mice were euthanized by CO 2 inhalation. Their lungs were harvested and imaged by inverted fluorescent microscopy (Leica DM IRB) at × 2.5 magnification. A total of 4 to 5 images were taken per lung to encompass the whole lung area. Each image was quantified for GFP+ area using ImageJ (NIH).

Quantification of metastatic OS cell growth in standard PuMA

Lung sections were imaged on a standard fluorescent microscope system as previously described (15). Lung sections were imaged by inverted fluorescent microscopy (Leica DM IRB) at a magnification of ×2.5. One to 3 images per lung section were taken. Image analysis was performed using ImageJ software to quantify the total GFP+ area per lung section. The metastatic burden was calculated by normalizing the total GFP+ area at the experimental end point to the GFP+ area for each section on the first day of the experiment.

Cell-viability assay and drug combination analysis

For cell-viability assays with single-agent treatment, cells were plated in 96-well plates in triplicates at a seeding density of 2 × 103 cells/well. After 24 hours, the cells were treated with increasing concentrations of the drug, ranging from 10 nM to 10 μM, with DMSO solvent as a control. After 72 hours of incubation, cells were analyzed for cell viability using the CellTiter-Glo Luminescent Cell Viability Assay (Promega, G7570) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. IC 50 concentrations were determined using GraphPad Prism 6 nonlinear regression curve fit.

Western blotting

Cells were lysed at 4°C in NP40 buffer (Invitrogen, FNN0021) or RIPA buffer supplemented with protease inhibitors (Roche, 4693159001), phosphatase inhibitors (Roche, P2850), and 1 mM PMSF (Roche, 10837091001). Protein concentrations were measured using the Bio-Rad DC protein assay kit (Bio-Rad, 5000112), and 50 μg of total protein was resolved on precast 4%–12% Bis-Tris gels (Invitrogen, NP0321BOX) and transferred to nitrocellulose membranes (Bio-Rad, 1620113). For CDK12-knockout Western blots, 10 μg of protein was used. The membranes were blocked with 5% dry milk in TBS supplemented with 0.2% Tween-20 (TBS-T) at room temperature for 1 hour and then incubated overnight at 4°C with the following primary antibodies: RNAPII CTD S2 (Bethyl, catalog A300-654A), RNAPII CTD S5 (Bethyl, catalog A300-655A), RNAPII (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., catalog sc-899), cleaved PARP1 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 9541), GAPDH (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2118S), CDK12 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 11973S), cyclophilin B (abcam, catalog ab16045), ABCB1 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 12683S), and ABCG2 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 4477S). Chemiluminescent detection was performed with the HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., catalog sc-2004; Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 7076S) and developed using Genemate Blue Ultra-Autoradiography film (VWR, 490001-930) or Bio-Rad ChemiDoc Touch Imaging System. Densitometry quantification was performed using Image J. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

Target engagement assay

The biotin-THZ1 (bio-THZ1) pulldown experiment was performed as described previously (24). Briefly, cells were treated with THZ531/E9 or DMSO for 6 hours at the indicated doses. Total cell lysates were prepared as for Western blotting. To pull down CDK12, 1 mg of total protein was incubated with 1 μM bio-THZ1 at 4°C overnight. Subsequently, lysates were incubated with streptavidin agarose (30 μl) for 2 hours at 4°C. Agarose beads were washed 3× with cell lysis buffer and boiled for 10 minutes in 2× gel loading buffer. Proteins were resolved by Western blotting.

Colony-formation assay

Osteosarcoma cells were treated with the indicated concentrations of E9 or DMSO control for 48 hours and then seeded in 6-well plates at clonal density. Cells were incubated for approximately 12 days until the colonies contained a minimum of 50 cells. Colonies were subsequently fixed in methanol, stained with crystal violet (Sigma-Aldrich, C3886) for 30 minutes and air-dried. Clonogenic survival was assessed as percentage of surviving colonies compared with nontreated control.

FACS

For cell-cycle and DNA damage analysis, cells were treated with DMSO or 400 nM of E9. After 24 or 48 hours, cells were trypsinized and fixed in ice-cold 70% ethanol overnight at –20°C. After washing with ice-cold PBS, the cells were incubated in PBS containing 0.5% Tween-20 with γ-H2AX antibody (Cell Signaling Technology, 9718) overnight at 4°C. Cells were subsequently washed in and incubated with Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated secondary antibody (Life Technologies, A11008) for 45 minutes at room temperature and then treated with 0.5 mg/ml RNAse A (Sigma-Aldrich, R6513) in combination with 50 μg/ml propidium iodide (BD Biosciences, 556463). All FACS samples were analyzed on a FACSCalibur flow cytometer (BD Biosciences) using CellQuest software (BD Biosciences). A minimum of 50,000 events was counted per sample and used for further analysis. Data were analyzed using FlowJo software (Tree Star).

Tissue fixing and staining for H&E

Tissue fixing and staining were performed by Case Western Reserve University Histology Services. Lung sections were fixed in 10% formalin overnight before being dehydrated in 80% ethanol. Sections were sliced via microtome and stained for H&E using the following protocol. Slide-mounted sections were placed in Harris Modified Hematoxylin for 15 minutes (Fisher, Sh26-4D). Slides were then moved to tap water and washed 15 times. They were then placed in 1% acid alcohol and washed 8 times. Slides were saturated in lithium carbonate and dipped 5 times. Slides were then washed 15 times in fresh water before a 2-minute wash with 70% ethanol and a 2-minute wash in 95%; they were then placed in eosin for 3 minutes (Fisher, E-511). Slides were then washed in 5 rounds of 100% ethanol for 2 minutes each before being placed in Xylenes for 2 minutes. Slides were then placed in a final round of Xylenes for 2 more minutes before being covered and allowed to dry overnight.

ChIP-Seq

143B-GFP and MG63.3-GFP cells were treated for 6 hours with E9 at 200 nM or DMSO before being crosslinked with formalin. ChIPs were performed using 1 × 107 (H3K27ac) and 4 × 107 (CDK12, RNA Pol2, RNA Pol2 Ser2) crosslinked cells, and sequencing libraries were prepared as previously described (52). The following antibodies were used for ChIP: rabbit anti-H3K27ac (Abcam, 4729), anti-CDK12 (rabbit affinity-purified IgGs directed against a peptide comprising amino acids 201–220 of human CDK12), a gift from Arno Greenleaf (Duke University), RNA Go-ChIP-Grade Purified anti-RNA Polymerase II RPB1 Antibody (BioLegend, 664911), and anti-RNA Pol II subunit B1 (phospho CTD Ser-2) antibody, clone 3E10 (Millipore, catalog 04-1571). ChIP–Seq libraries were sequenced on the 2500 platform at the Case Western Reserve University Genomics Core Facility.

RNA-Seq

Cells were treated with DMSO or 200 nM of E9 for 6 hours. Each line and condition was done in triplicate. RNA extraction was performed with TRIzol (Invitrogen, 15596026) following the manufacturer’s instructions. Total RNA was treated with DNase I (Invitrogen, 18047019). RNA was spiked-in with ERCC RNA Spike-In Mix (Invitrogen, 4456740) and analyzed on an Agilent Bioanalyzer 2100 (G2939BA) for integrity. PolyA+ RNA was isolated using the Illumina TruSeq RNA Sample Preparation Kit (Illumina, RS-122-2001) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. All samples were sequenced on a Novaseq 6000 sequencer at University of Colorado Cancer Center Genomics and Microarray Core (Aurora, Colorado, USA).

Whole-genome sequencing

PCR-free libraries were prepared from MG63.3-GFP and 143B-GFP cells using TruSeq DNA PCR-Free High-Throughput Library Prep Kit (Illumina, 20015963) and following the manufacturer’s instructions. Libraries were pooled and run on the HiSeq 2500 at the Case Western Reserve University Genomics Core to a depth of approximately ×20 coverage.

Data analysis

ChIP-Seq. The FASTX-Toolkit, version 0.0.13, was used to remove adapter sequences and trim reads with the quality cutoff of 20, excluding any reads shorter than 25 bp. ChIP-Seq reads were aligned to hg19 with Bowtie 2, version 2.0.649, searching for multiple alignments, but reporting the one with the best mapping quality score. PCR duplicates were removed using SAMtools 1.2. Peaks were detected with MACS2 2.1.1.20160309 with an input DNA sample as control, scaling the input data set to match the read depth of the ChIP data set. MACS2 peaks with a q value of greater than 0.001 and overlapping ENCODE blacklisted regions (https://www.encodeproject.org/annotations/ENCSR636HFF/) were filtered out. BigWIGs were generated with DeepTools, version 3.0.1-2-2fa58e8, and normalized to 1× average coverage (RPGC option).

RNA-Seq. Cutadapt, version 1.14, was used to trim 3′ adapters, discarding trimmed reads shorter than 20 bp. Sickle, version 1.33, was then used to trim reads with the quality cutoff of 20. RNA-Seq reads were aligned to hg19 assembly plus ERCC RNA Spike-In DNA sequences with STAR, version 2.5.3a. Cufflinks, version 2.0.2, was run with genomic bias correction to quantify the levels of transcripts in the hg19 reFLAT annotations file as well as the ERCC transcripts file. Scatter plots of ERCC transcript fragments per kilobase of transcript per million mapped reads (FPKMs) versus their expected concentrations in the spike-in mix were constructed to aid in quality control assessment of the data. The FPKM table was then floored to the background noise level of 0.3. Differential expression analysis between E9-treated and untreated samples was performed by calculating the fold change of mean E9 FPKM over mean DMSO FPKM.

Whole-genome sequencing. After removing adapter sequences using cutadapt, version 1.8.1, the DNA FASTQ files were aligned to the hg19 reference genome using BWA-mem (version 0.7.17-r1188). The aligned files were then indexed and had PCR duplicates removed using samtools (version 0.1.18). Each BAM file underwent base quality score recalibration using GATK (version 4.0.1.1).

Duplicate gene filtering. Refseq hg19 genes underwent the following filtering steps prior to use in downstream analyses for each pair of treated and untreated samples to ensure 1-to-1 mapping of genes to TSSs: (a) retrieve RNA-Pol RPKM within 1 kb of each TSS and calculate the minimum of E9 and DMSO RPKMs. In the case of the same gene with multiple TSSs, only retain the gene record with the max RNA-Pol RPKM minimum; (b) in the case of multiple genes with the same TSS, calculate the minimum FPKM between E9 and DSMO for each gene and only retain the gene with the max FPKM minimum.

Metagene analysis. Duplicate-filtered Refseq hg19 genes were split into positive- and negative-strand genes. Deeptools’ computeMatrix tool was used to generate a normalized, binned matrix of Pol II Ser2 read counts for each gene, covering the region between the TSSs and TESs, along with 1-kb flanking regions on each side. Each gene region was scaled to 5 kb with 50 bp windows used for each bin. The reverse-strand gene matrix was reverse ordered to match the orientation of the positive-strand matrix; the 2 tables were combined and plotted using Deeptools’ plotHeatmap function.

ChIP-Seq heatmap generation.bamToGFF_turbo.py from Bradner Lab (https://github.com/BradnerLab/pipeline) was run on each data set to generate a table of binned, normalized counts covering ± 5 kb of the TSSs. Each region was put into 40 bins with no read extension. Normalized counts were then z scored separately for each data set. The reverse-strand gene matrix was reverse ordered to match the orientation of the positive-strand matrix and both tables were combined, ranked on the middle 4 RNA Pol2 columns in DMSO, and plotted in Java Treeview. Aggregate tracks generated from heatmaps were made by taking the average of all genes within a bin and plotting these across all bins. Plots were generated in PRISM.

Volcano plots. Cufffdiff, version 2.2.1, was run on E9-treated versus DMSO-treated samples to identify differentially expressed genes with an FDR-adjusted P value (q value) of 0.05 or less. FPKMs were floored to 0.3. log 2 (E9/DMSO FPKMs) versus –log 10 (q value) and were plotted for any genes with FPKM of greater than 0.3 in at least 1 sample. Any genes with a q value of less than 0.05 and E9/DMSO FPKMs of greater than 2 were marked in red. Any genes with a q value of less than 0.05 and E9/DMSO FPKMs of less than 0.5 were marked in blue.

Violin plots. Duplicate filtered gene lists were further filtered to only include expressed genes or genes with FPKM of more than 1 in either DMSO-treated or E9-treated samples. Expressed genes were then narrowed down to only include dysregulated genes (E9/DMSO FPKM > 2 or E9/DMSO FPKM < 0.5). Gene sizes for each of the 3 gene groups (all expressed, upregulated, and downregulated) were plotted as violin plots. Mann-Whitney U test was used to determine significance with P < 0.001.

Gene-size ranked heatmaps. Duplicate filtered gene lists were further filtered to only include genes with FPKM of greater than 0.3 in DMSO-treated samples and split into positive and negative strand genes. Deeptools’ computeMatrix tool was used to generate a normalized, binned matrix of Pol II Ser2 read counts for each gene, covering the region between the TSSs and TESs, along with 1 kb flanking regions on each side. Each gene region was scaled to 5 kb with 50 bp windows used for each bin. The reverse-strand gene matrix was reverse ordered to match the orientation of the positive-strand matrix and the 2 tables were combined, ranked by gene size in ascending order, and plotted as a heatmap using Java TreeView. Baseline expression (FPKM) as well as log 2 (E9/DMSO FPKM) were plotted for each gene in the same order as the heatmaps.

GO. GO enrichment for selected gene sets was performed using EnrichR (53). The EnrichR score is the combined score of the adjusted P value and the z score using Fisher’s exact test.

GSEA. Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) (54) was performed on downregulated genes (>1.5 fold, q < 0.01, from volcano plot) in both the 143B and MG63.3 lines after E9 treatment against the C5 GO gene sets. The top 100 terms for each line are listed in Supplemental Table 2.

Intronic and exonic read comparison. The first exons and first introns of Refseq genes with DMSO FPKMs greater than 0.3 were retrieved, correcting for strand/transcriptional direction. RNA-Seq RPKMs were calculated in each region, averaged across the 3 RNA-Seq replicates in each group (DMSO and E9) and the averages displayed as boxplots. Mann-Whitney U test was used to compare the E9 and DMSO distributions.

Copy number analysis. For copy number alteration (CNA) calling, a hg19 interval list using a bin size of 1000 bp was created. GATK was used to call differences in CNAs between MG63.3 and 143B by normalizing the copy number read counts to 143B. All GATK analyses were done in accordance with the GATK best practices.

Statistics

Numerical values in statistically analyzed data are reported as mean ± SD unless otherwise stated. Statistical significance for the ANOVA analysis shown in Figure 2, Figure 6, and Supplemental Figure 1 was determined using ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison tests. Statistical significance for the ANOVAs shown in Figure 3 and Supplemental Figure 4 was determined with 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test correction. Statistical significance for the analysis is shown Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 6 was determined by Mann-Whitney U test. Statistical analysis was performed with PRISM software (ANOVA) and R (Mann-Whitney U).

Study approval

The animal experiments included in this study were approved by the Case Western Reserve University Institutional Animal Care and Use Committees under protocol 2014-0156.

Data availability

Data sets (RNA-Seq, ChIP-Seq, whole-genome sequencing data) generated and analyzed during this study are included within the published manuscript and were deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO GSE132233). RNA-Seq data used in Supplemental Figure 2 were also deposited in that database (GEO GSE74230). The patient data shown in Supplemental Figure 2 are available via The Human Cancer Metastasis Database (HCMDB ID EXP00023, EXP00083; http://hcmdb.i-sanger.com) (55).