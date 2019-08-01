Membralin deficiency dysregulates astrocytic glutamate homeostasis, leading to ALS-like impairment

Astrocyte-specific membralin deletion results in neonatal lethality and is associated with motor defects. Previously, we have identified membralin as a novel ERAD component which mediates the turnover of a key subunit of the γ-secretase complex, nicastrin (23). Deletion of membralin leads the accumulation of nicastrin, thereby enhancing γ-secretase complex activity (23). Although these results implicate membralin in AD pathogenesis, whether cell-specific deletion of membralin can affect normal physiological processes within the CNS remained unclear. We therefore generated a conditional membralin deletion model using the mouse Cre-LoxP system to determine the effects of membralin deletion in various cell types in the CNS (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127695DS1). Although no phenotype was observed with membralin deletion at P0 (Supplemental Figure 1B), homozygous whole-body (ACTB-Cre) or global CNS (Nestin-Cre) membralin deletion resulted in smaller animals (ACTB-Cre; Figure 1A: P3 pups, and Supplemental Figure 1B) showing signs of paresis at P3 (Supplemental Video 1) and lethality at about P5 (Supplemental Figure 1B). Onset of motor impairment in these pups was accompanied by enhanced motor neuron loss, cell death, and gliosis in spinal cord from membralin knockout (mem-KO) mouse lines (Figure 1B). As expected, no membralin expression was detected in mem-KO lines by reverse transcriptase–polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) or immunostaining (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Membralin deletion was observed in the brain and spinal cord, but not in other tissues in a Nestin-Cre deletion line (Supplemental Figure 1E), indicating that lethality was derived from membralin deletion in the CNS. Given the degenerative motor neuron phenotypes observed in mem-KO mice, we next determined whether restoration of membralin expression in CNS/motor neurons could rescue these defects by crossing mem-KO lines with membralin Tg lines under the regulation of Prion (CNS) or Hb9 (motor neuron) promoters (Figure 1C). Neural membralin reexpression (Prion-mem) in mem-KO lines restored postnatal viability and motor defects; however, reexpression of membralin in motor neurons (Hb9-mem) had little to no effect in ameliorating lethality and paresis in mem-KO lines (Figure 1, C and D), suggesting that membralin expression in motor neurons may not be critical for motor neuron survival. We also confirmed that the Prion-mem Tg × mem-KO line resulted in membralin expression in astrocytes, as assayed by immunoblot analysis (Supplemental Figure 1F). The Hb9-mem Tg × mem-KO line was assessed by histological staining (Supplemental Figure 1G). We next determined whether selective deletion of membralin in motor neurons (Hb9-Cre), oligodendrocytes (Olig2-Cre), microglia (CX3CR1-Cre), or astrocytes (GFAP-Cre) phenocopied the effects seen with whole-brain membralin deletion (Figure 1E). Consistent with the lack of phenotypic restoration with motor neuron–specific (Hb9-mem) expression in mem-KO lines, we did not find any detectable phenotypic abnormalities with membralin deletion in motor neurons (Hb9-Cre). Although we observed postnatal lethality in Astro–mem-KO lines (Figure 1F, red curve), no effects on viability were observed with membralin deletion in oligodendrocytes or microglia (Figure 1F), indicating that membralin deletion in astrocytes can manifest in deleterious effects potentially related to motor function. As expected, we detected reductions in membralin in GFAP-Cre/mem-KO (Astro–mem-KO) lines by immunoblot (Supplemental Figure 2A) and histological analysis in spinal cord (Supplemental Figure 2B). No sexual phenotype–specific effects were observed with GFAP-Cre–mediated membralin deletion (Supplemental Figure 2C). We also observed very little change in gliosis and motor neuron numuppber in spinal cord in WT animals compared with mice with membralin deletion in microglia, motor neurons, or oligodendrocytes (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E), indicating that perturbances in motor neuron viability and gliosis with membralin deletion is largely due to the lack of membralin in astrocytes.

Figure 1 Membralin deletion in astrocytes manifests motor defects and early postnatal lethality. (A) WT and membralin whole-body deletion (mem-KO) animals at P3 (reshown in Supplemental Figure 1B). Relative body weight of WT (black), mem heterozygous (gray), and homozygous KO (red) animals at P3 (WT animals set to 1.0). Bottom graph shows Kaplan-Meier survival curves for WT (black), whole-body mem-KO (red), and Nestin-Cre mem-KO (Nestin-Cre) animals (orange). (B) SMI32 (motor neurofilaments), TUNEL (apoptosis), GFAP (astrocytes), and IBA1 (microglia) staining in spinal cord from P3 WT and KO animals. Scale bars: 200 μm. Graphs indicate quantified motor neuron number, cell death, and astroglial/microglial staining area (mean ± SE). GFAP and IBA1 staining was compared with WT (normalized to 1.0 AU). (C) Schematic of transgenic membralin Tg overexpression mouse lines under Prion-mem (black) or Hb9-mem (red) promoters. Right: Kaplan-Meier survival curve of mem-KO lines crossed with Prion-mem Tg (Prion-mem, black) or Hb9-mem Tg (Hb9-mem, red) lines. (D) Membralin expression in WT, mem-KO, and mem-KO/Prion-mem Tg spinal cord was examined by immunoblot. (E) Schematic of mouse Cre-driver lines crossed with memfl/fl lines to generate cell-specific membralin deletion strains. (F) Survival curves of Cre lines crossed with memfl/fl. GFAP-Cre (red) resulted in early postnatal lethality. (G) Sprawling motor reflex with tail suspension in WT (memfl/fl), or memfl/fl × GFAP-Cre lines (Astro–mem-KO) at P15. Astrocytic Cre expression in Astro–mem-KO animals was determined by Cre (brown) and GFAP (purple) staining in spinal cord. Scale bars: 60 μm. (H) Histological examination of motor cortex from P20 WT or Astro–mem-KO lines stained for the components indicated. Scale bars: 50 μm. (I) IBA1, GFAP, or CD68 staining area was quantified (n = 3/genotype, WT = 1.0). Significance in A, B, and I was calculated by Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Interestingly, membralin deletion in astrocytes incurred a clenching reflex in young mice as opposed to a sprawling phenotype normally seen with tail suspension (Figure 1G). Histological analysis of Astro–mem-KO animals demonstrated prominent gliosis in the motor cortex (Figure 1, H and I), and spinal cord (Supplemental Figure 2F) with a substantially decreased number of motor neurons in spinal cord (Supplemental Figure 2F) suggesting that astrocyte-specific membralin deletion is associated with neurotoxic effects in the CNS. Together, these results indicate that membralin deletion in motor neurons is inconsequential to paresis and postnatal viability, and deletion of membralin in astrocytes manifests motor defects, gliosis, and postnatal lethality. Having previously characterized membralin as a component of the ERAD complex (23), we also determined whether ERAD components were perturbed with membralin deletion in mouse spinal cord (Supplemental Figure 2G). We observed little or no difference in autocrine motility factor receptor (AMFR) or ERAD-associated E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase Hrd1 levels in mem-KO spinal cord (Supplemental Figure 2G).

Membralin deletion in astrocytes induces neuronal toxicity in a non–cell autonomous manner. Since our results indicate that membralin deletion in astrocytes potentially confers neurotoxic effects in a non–cell autonomous manner, we cocultured WT motor neurons with WT or mem-KO astrocytes to observe effects on neuronal viability. Using motor neurons differentiated from mouse Hb9::GFP embryonic stem (ES) cells (Supplemental Figure 3A and ref. 24), astrocytes (WT and mem-KO) cocultured with motor neurons showed no effects on motor neuron viability 1 day after coculture (Supplemental Figure 3B). While we observed little neuronal perturbation with cocultured WT astrocytes, mem-KO astrocytes demonstrated robust effects on perturbing neuritic processes after 7 days of coculture, as revealed by SMI32 staining (Figure 2A). We observed substantially less branch complexity (branching) and a significant impairment in neurite outgrowth in motor neurons cocultured with mem-KO astrocytes (Figure 2, B and C), further indicating that membralin deletion can promote motor neuron impairment. We also observed extensive neurotoxic effects induced in trans by conditioned media from cultured mem-KO astrocytes; conditioned media derived from mem-KO astrocytes incurred deleterious effects revealed by caspase-3 activation in cultured neurons (Figure 2D). These results indicate that membralin deletion in astrocytes may result in the secretion or accumulation of neurotoxic components in the extracellular environment.

Figure 2 Membralin deletion in astrocytes results in accumulation of neurotoxic components in the conditioned media. (A–C) Mem-KO astrocytes induce motor neuron impairment. (A) WT or mem-KO astrocytes were cocultured with ES-derived (Hb9::GFP) WT motor neurons with SMI32-stained neurites (green), and astrocytes (GFAP, red) were visualized in cocultures. DAPI is indicated in blue. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) SMI32-stained neurites in motor neurons from A were skeletonized using Imaris software. (C) Distribution of branch number (upper graph) and primary filament length (lower graph) outputs are presented. (D) WT motor neurons (stained with SMI32, green) derived from mouse ES cells were exposed to conditioned media from WT or mem-KO astrocytes for 24 hours. Caspase 3 activation (red) was visualized for neuronal toxicity. Scale bar: 50 μm. Quantification depicts SMI32/caspase 3 colocalization normalized to DAPI (mean ± SE, n = 30 for WT and n = 49 cover glasses for KO from more than 3 independent experiments). (E) Conditioned media collected from WT (black bars) and mem-KO (red bars) astrocytes was subjected to analysis by GC-MS; absolute values (50 μM) (right graph) and log 2 (fold change; left graph) in metabolites were characterized over WT (log 2 [mem-KO/WT]). (F) Glutamate in conditioned media from WT (n = 7 biological repeats) and mem-KO astrocytes (n = 7 biological repeats) was normalized relative to WT samples (set to 1.0, mean ± SE). (G) Lysates from cultured WT (black, n = 10 biological repeats) and mem-KO (red, n = 8 biological repeats) astrocytes were subject to immunoblot analysis for the indicated components normalized to actin (WT mean set to 1.0, mean ± SE is shown). Statistical significance values in C, D, F, and G were determined by Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Membralin-KO astrocytes are associated with elevation in extracellular glutamate and reduced EAAT2 expression. To identify potential neurotoxic components in conditioned media from mem-KO astrocytes, we profiled extracellular metabolites in WT and mem-KO–astrocyte conditioned media by gas chromatography/mass spectrometry (Figure 2E). In comparing secreted components in conditioned media from WT and mem-KO astrocytes, we observed robust elevations in aspartate (23-fold, 4.5-log 2 fold increase) and glutamate (42-fold or 5.4-log 2 fold increase; Figure 2E). Given the role of extracellular glutamate in neuronal excitotoxicity, we further characterized glutamate concentration in mem-KO astrocytes. Indeed, we observed elevations in glutamate in conditioned media from mem-KO astrocytes compared with WT astrocytes (Figure 2F). As these results indicate that excess glutamate in conditioned media from mem-KO astrocytes may induce glutamatergic motor neuron toxicity, we determined whether NBQX (AMPA receptor antagonist) or D-AP5 (N-methyl-D-aspartic acid [NMDA] receptor antagonist) could reverse toxic effects with exposure to mem-KO astrocyte–conditioned media. Indeed, we find that D-AP5 alone or in combination with NBQX could suppress neurotoxicity with exposure to mem-KO–conditioned media (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). These results indicate that excess glutamate/glutamatergic excitotoxicity is induced by astroglial membralin deletion.

Astrocytes play an essential role in the homeostatic regulation of extracellular glutamate (25), where the glutamate transporter EAAT2 is the primary mediator of extracellular glutamate uptake (4). In cultured WT and mem-KO astrocytes (Figure 2G) and WT and mem-KO mouse spinal cord (Figure 3A), EAAT2 levels were significantly reduced in mem-KO samples as detected by immunoblotting, with comparatively little change in other astrocytic components, such as fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3; Figure 2G and Figure 3A), connexin 43 (CX43), and EAAT1 (Figure 3, A and B). Similarly, histological staining confirmed significant reduction of EAAT2 expression in Astro–mem-KO mouse spinal cord (Figure 3C) and motor cortex (Figure 3D). Together, these results demonstrate that membralin deletion can induce excessive glutamate accumulation and impaired EAAT2 levels in astrocytes.

Figure 3 Astroglial membralin deletion results in impaired EAAT2 expression. (A) WT (black, n = 6 mice) and mem-KO (red, n = 7 mice) whole spinal cord lysates were analyzed by immunoblot for the components indicated. (B) Quantification of the indicated components are shown. All densitometric values were normalized to tubulin, relative to WT samples (set to 1.0, mean ± SE). (C–D) EAAT2 depletion in (C) spinal cord and (D) motor cortex of Astro–mem-KO mice was characterized by histological staining. Scale bars: 50 μm. EAAT2 staining intensity from WT (n = 6) and Astro–mem-KO (n = 4) spinal cords (C); WT (n = 8) and Astro–mem-KO (n = 8) motor cortexes (D) were quantified. All graphs in B, C, and D depict mean ± SE. Significance values were determined by Student’s t test. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Normalizing EAAT2 levels in membralin-KO astrocytes eliminates excitotoxic effects in neurons. Thus far, we have established a role for membralin in limiting glutamatergic neurotoxicity, where membralin deletion can reduce astroglial EAAT2 expression. We next determined whether exogenous EAAT2 expression can restore glutamate homeostasis and limit neurotoxic effects associated with membralin deletion. To this end, we used adeno-associated virus (AAV)–EAAT2 constructs expressing EAAT2-HA under the regulation of a GFAP promoter to restore EAAT2 levels in mem-KO astrocytes to WT levels (Figure 4A). AAV-mediated EAAT2 expression in mem-KO astrocytes significantly reduced toxicity induced by mem-KO astrocytes in coculture with murine motor neurons (Figure 4, B and C). Although conditioned media from mem-KO astrocytes conferred significant effects in aggravating caspase-3 activation in mouse motor neurons (Figure 2D), conditioned media from mem-KO astrocytes with AAV-EAAT2 construct significantly reduced caspase-3 activation (Figure 4D). Together, these results indicate that restoration of EAAT2 levels in mem-KO astrocytes reduced non–cell autonomous effects on neuronal toxicity in cultured neurons.

Figure 4 Restoration of EAAT2 levels suppresses astroglial neurotoxicity with membralin deletion. (A) Restoring EAAT2 expression levels in mem-KO astrocytes. Cell lysates from mem-KO astrocytes transduced with control or GFAP-EAAT2-HA AAV vectors or nontransduced WT astrocytes were immunoblotted for EAAT2 or actin as indicated. (B) Murine WT motor neurons were cocultured with mem-KO astrocytes transduced with control or EAAT2-HA AAV constructs for 7 days. Neurons and astrocytes were stained and visualized for GFAP (purple), HA (red), SMI32 (green), and DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) SMI32-stained motor neurons from B were subject to neurite branch quantification for number (left) and length (right). Each dot represents the mean of the motor neurons from individual fields, from n = 4 independent experiments (mean ± SE). (D) Conditioned media from mem-KO astrocytes transduced with control AAV (upper panels) or EAAT2-HA AAV (lower panels) were applied to mouse motor neurons for 24 hours, where neurons were stained for SMI32 (green), active caspase 3 (red), and DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 50 μm. Number of active caspase 3–stained motor neurons (normalized to DAPI) were quantified in the adjacent graph (each dot represents the mean value from individual cover glass from n = 4 independent experiments, mean ± SE). Significance values in C and D were determined by Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.

Membralin deletion features altered transcriptomic signatures which overlap with mouse ALS models and reactive astrocytes. To characterize global perturbations associated with membralin deletion, we performed transcriptomic RNAseq analysis from murine WT and Astro–mem-KO motor cortex (Figure 5A). Unique expression signatures were observed in Astro–mem-KO motor cortex compared with WT (Figure 5A); KEGG pathway analysis of 2515 differentially expressed genes (DEGs, 1354 downregulated, 1160 upregulated) identified differential expression of ALS components (mmu05014) in Astro–mem-KO motor cortex (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 4A). Since membralin deletion resulted in motor neuron deficits and early lethality in mice together with observations that membralin deletion can perturb ALS-associated components, we compared these transcriptomic signatures with other mouse ALS disease models. Interestingly, a subset of 31 DEGs induced by membralin deletion overlapped with 108 DEGs observed in mouse SOD1G37R ALS spinal cord astrocytes at onset (Figure 5C and ref. 26). Gene ontology (GO) biological process (BP) analysis of these components included induction of immune function (“innate immune response,” “immune system response,” and “complement activation, classical pathway;” Figure 5D). Remarkably, fold changes in the 31 overlapping DEGs from Astro–mem-KO motor cortex and SOD1G37R astrocytes (26) show near-identical expression changes by RNAseq analysis (Figure 5E). Interestingly, transcriptomic changes in Astro–mem-KO motor cortex features significant overlap in DEGs observed in mouse spinal cord in PFN1G118V ALS models (27). In 890 DEGs identified in PFN1G118V spinal cord, 306 DEGs overlapped with astrocytic membralin deletion (Figure 5F). Further, 23 DEGs were found to overlap among Astro–mem-KO and PFNG118V spinal cord and SOD1G37R ALS astrocytes (Figure 5G). Together, this strongly suggests that membralin deletion in astrocytes enacts changes in global expression that overlap with SOD1G37R astrocytes and PFN1G118V spinal cords, including DEG components related to ALS and immune response.

Figure 5 Changes in global transcription with astrocyte membralin deletion overlap with ALS astrocyte and reactive astrocyte signatures. (A) Volcano plot depicting differentially regulated genes (DEGs) identified in Astro–mem-KO and WT mouse motor cortex. (B) Expression of 17 DEGs in the ALS (mmu05014) KEGG pathway category from the 2515 DEGs shown in A using DAVID Functional Analysis. (C–D) Comparison of Astro–mem-KO motor cortex and SOD1G37R spinal cord astrocyte DEGs at disease onset. (C) There were 31 overlapping DEGs identified in Astro–mem-KO motor cortex (red) and SOD1G37R astrocytes (purple). (D) Functional GO-BP analysis of the 31 overlapping genes identified in C. Red bars indicate pathways related to immune function. (E) Comparison of differential regulation profiles of Astro–mem-KO spinal cord/SOD1G37R ALS astrocyte DEGs. The graph on the left shows log 2 fold changes in mouse SOD1G37R astrocytes, the graph on the right shows DEGs identified in Astro–mem-KO motor cortex by RNAseq analysis. Red bars represent immune components in the immune-related BP categories shown in D. (F) Comparison of Astro–mem-KO and PFNG118V spinal cord DEGs. There were 306 overlapping DEGs observed in Astro–mem-KO (red) and PFNG118V (dark yellow) spinal cord. (G) There were 23 overlapping DEGs found in Astro–mem-KO (red) and SOD1G37R astrocytes (purple) and PFNG118V spinal cord (dark yellow). (H–I) Overlaps of Astro–mem-KO DEGs with DEGs characterized from A1 neuroinflammatory and A2 ischemia-induced astrocytes. (H) Venn diagrams depicting overlaps of DEGs from Astro–mem-KO spinal cord and pan-reactive (dark yellow), A1 (purple), and A2 (blue) astrocytes. (I) Log 2 fold change of overlapping DEGs shown in H as characterized by RNAseq analysis. (J) Fold change in expression of overlapping DEGs from H as characterized previously by microarray in astrocytes treated with LPS or derived from MCAO ischemic models.

Changes in global expression have also been characterized in murine astrocytes according to the type of astrocyte activation induced by neuroinflammation or ischemia: pan-reactive, proinflammatory neurotoxic A1 activation state, and A2 ischemia-induced activation state (28). Comparing the differentially expressed gene set observed in Astro–mem-KO motor cortex, to pan-reactive, A1, or A2 DEGs (29), we observed overlap between pan-reactive (9 of 13 or 69.2% of the pan-reactive DEGs); A1 (5 of 12, or 41.7% of the A1 DEGs), and A2 DEGs (5 of 12 overlapping A2 DEGs; Figure 5, H and I). This suggests that membralin deletion in astrocytes potentially induces transcriptional changes associated with reactive astrocytes. More specifically, DEGs upregulated with membralin deletion overlapped with components upregulated with LPS-induced neuroinflammation (A1 reactive astrocytes) and mild carotid artery occlusion (MCAO, A2 astrocytes) previously characterized by microarray (ref. 30 and Figure 5, I and J).

Membralin downregulates EAAT2 expression through a TNFR1/NFκB pathway. Previous studies describe a role for TNF-α in inhibiting glutamate uptake (20), in which TNF-α can suppress EAAT2 expression (21, 22). Interestingly, the Eaat2 promoter region comprises NFκB binding sites in both humans and rat (31), where TNF-α–dependent NFκB activation is thought to suppress EAAT2 expression (21, 32). Our RNAseq analysis identified upregulation of Tnfrsf1a, and downregulation of Eaat2 (Slc1a2) within the KEGG ALS pathway in Astro–mem-KO motor cortex (Figure 5B, indicated in red), indicating that membralin may potentially upregulate TNFR1 to activate NFκB-induced suppression of EAAT2 expression. To test this, we verified that Eaat2 mRNA levels decreased in Astro–mem-KO motor cortex samples (Figure 6A) and TNFR1 protein levels increased with membralin deletion (Figure 6B). TNFR1 staining intensity in Astro–mem-KO spinal cord was also elevated compared with WT animals (Supplemental Figure 4B). Further, we observed increased nuclear NFκB localization in spinal cord from mem-KO animals compared with WT animals (Figure 6C). We also observed increased nuclear NFκB localization in mem-KO astrocytes (Figure 6, D and E). Elevated nuclear NFκB levels were reduced with TNFR1 siRNA transfection in mem-KO astrocytes (Figure 6, D and E). Given that EAAT2 levels were alleviated with membralin deletion, we questioned whether suppression of TNFR1 expression could elevate EAAT2 levels in mem-KO astrocytes. Indeed, we observed that TNFR1 siRNA transfection could significantly increase EAAT2 levels (Figure 6F). Together, these results indicate that membralin deletion suppresses EAAT2 expression through aberrant upregulation of TNFR1/NFκB activity.

Figure 6 TNFR1/NFκB signaling mediates EAAT2 reductions resulting from membralin deletion. (A) qRT-PCR analysis of Eaat2 mRNA from motor cortex in WT and Astro–mem-KO animals, normalized to 18s rRNA. (B) TNFR1 levels were assessed by immunoblot in spinal cord from WT and mem-KO animals. Quantification depicts normalized TNFR1 levels (WT mean set to 1.0). (C) Nuclear NFκB localization was examined in P3 WT and mem-KO spinal cord. Number of NFκB-positive nuclei was determined in n = 3 animals/genotype. Scale bar: 100 μm. Arrows indicate nuclear NFκB. (D) WT or mem-KO astrocytes were transfected with 50 nM control or TNFR1 siRNA and stained for GFAP (green), NFκB (red), or DAPI. Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) Quantification of NFκB-positive nuclei shown in D (normalized to DAPI; scale bar: 50 μm). (F) Mem-KO astrocytes transfected with control or TNFR1 siRNA were immunoblotted for EAAT2, TNR1, or actin as indicated. Adjacent graphs depict TNFR1 (left graph) or EAAT2 (right graph) levels. All quantification graphs represent mean ± SE; statistical significance was determined by unpaired Student’s t test (significance in F was subjected to paired t test analysis), with the exception of E, which was subjected to 1-way ANOVA/Tukey’s multiple comparison. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Membralin levels are impaired in mouse models of ALS, and correlate with EAAT2 expression in human spinal cord. Previous studies have reported reduced EAAT2 expression in patients with ALS (14, 33) and ALS animal models (17, 18), suggesting that EAAT2 plays a causal role in inducing glutamatergic neurotoxicity in ALS. It is yet unknown how EAAT2 levels are dysregulated in ALS. Given that astroglial membralin deletion phenocopies motor defects seen in ALS in addition to overlapping changes in global expression observed in SOD1G37R spinal cord astrocytes, membralin-dependent effects on EAAT2 expression and glutamate excitotoxicity may also be relevant to ALS pathogenesis. We therefore determined whether membralin levels are perturbed in mouse SOD1-mutant models. Our results indicate that membralin levels in spinal cord tissue from SOD1G93A mouse models of ALS are reduced in the end stage (Supplemental Figure 5A). We also analyzed the association between membralin and EAAT2 levels in SOD1G85R and SOD1G37R mouse models of ALS (34, 35). Given that 2 ALS models feature differing rates of onset, we measured EAAT2 and membralin levels at 5–6, 9, and 12 months for SOD1G85R animals, and 4, 12, and 13–15 months in SOD1G37R animals, representing pre-onset, onset, and end-stage time points of motor dysfunction in these models (Figure 7A). Interestingly, both membralin and EAAT2 levels were reduced during onset and end-stage time points in both models, where a tight correlation between membralin and EAAT2 levels was observed in both SOD1G85R and SOD1G37R animals (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 Reduced membralin levels correlate with reductions in EAAT2 in ALS mouse models and human ALS spinal cord. (A) Lysates from spinal cord from SOD1G85R (black) or SOD1G37R (red) animals at pre-onset, onset, and end-stage time points (n = 2 animals) were immunoblotted for EAAT2, membralin, or actin as indicated. (B) EAAT2 monomer (left graph) or dimer (right graph) levels were plotted in comparison to membralin levels in SOD1G85R (black) and SOD1G37R (red) animals. (C) Lysates from control, fALS, and sALS patient spinal cord samples were immunoblotted for EAAT2 and membralin. (D) Relative membralin and EAAT2 monomer/dimer band intensities were normalized to actin (control sample mean value set to 1.0). Significance values were determined by 1-way ANOVA/Dunnett’s multiple comparison. *P <0.05, ***P < 0.001. (E) EAAT2 monomer (upper graph) or dimer (lower graph) levels were plotted in comparison to membralin levels in control (black), fALS (red) or sALS (orange) human spinal cord samples. (F) Human spinal cord samples from control, sALS or fALS were subjected to membralin or EAAT2 staining as indicated. Gray matter regions within the tissues are indicated by dotted gray lines. Scale bar: 300 μm. (G) Cell lysates from WT (n = 6 pups) or SOD1G93A (n = 6 pups) astrocytes were transduced with control or membralin AAV vectors and immunoblotted for the components indicated. (H) EAAT2 monomer and dimer band intensities in immunoblots from G were normalized to actin and plotted with respect to WT/AAV control transduced astrocytes (set to 1.0, mean ± SE). Significant values were determined by 1-way ANOVA/Tukey’s multiple comparison. *P < 0.05. (I) Matched SOD1G93A astrocyte cultures transduced with control (black) and membralin (blue) AAV vectors were evaluated for EAAT2 and TNFR1 levels analyzed by paired t tests, showing a significant increase of EAAT2 and decreased TNFR1 levels with membralin transduction relative to controls. R2 values (goodness of fit), and 2-tailed significance values for the linear correlation plots shown in B and E were determined by Pearson correlation analysis.

Similar to ALS mouse models, we also observed that in spinal cord tissue (cervical region) from patients with ALS where EAAT2 and membralin levels are reduced in familial ALS (fALS) and sporadic ALS (sALS) compared with controls (Figure 7, C and D, and Supplemental Table 2). Importantly, we found that membralin and EAAT2 levels positively correlated in human spinal cord (Figure 7E). Histological analysis in human control and sALS/fALS spinal cord showed more intense membralin and EAAT2 staining in gray matter of control spinal cord, compared with the staining in gray matter of sALS/fALS spinal cord (Figure 7F). We also evaluated changes in ERAD components (AMFR and Hrd1) in SOD1G85R and SOD1G37R mouse spinal cord and spinal cord tissue from human control, sALS, and fALS patients. We found that ERAD components showed little change in the SOD1-mutant mouse spinal cord (Supplemental Figure 5B), and while some reduction in AMFR levels was observed in human sALS spinal cord (Supplemental Figure 5C), AMFR and Hrd1 levels showed less variability compared with membralin. Together, these results indicated that membralin levels were reduced in ALS mouse models and patients with ALS, and were tightly associated with EAAT2 levels in normal and ALS-associated spinal cord tissue.

Membralin expression in SOD1G93A astrocytes can reduce non–cell autonomous neurotoxicity in motor neurons. Our results implicated a neuroprotective role for membralin. Given that our results indicated that membralin/EAAT2 expression was attenuated in ALS mouse models and patient samples, we next determined whether elevation of membralin expression in SOD1G93A murine astrocytes can promote EAAT2 expression and rescue motor neuron impairment. Indeed, AAV-mediated membralin expression in SOD1G93A astrocytes upregulated decreased EAAT2 levels in SOD1G93A astrocytes (Figure 7, G–I). In agreement with the notion that membralin may regulate EAAT2 expression through TNFR1/NFκB, membralin expression also reduced TNFR1 levels in SOD1G93A astrocytes (Figure 7, G and I). Transduction of AAV-Membralin in SOD1G93A astrocytes also attenuated neuritic defects in cocultured WT motor neurons, compared with control AAV-transduced SOD1G93A astrocyte/motor neuron cocultures (Figure 8, A and B). Together, these results indicate that upregulation of membralin levels in SOD1G93A astrocytes can increase EAAT2 levels and rescue SOD1G93Aastrocyte-induced motor neuron impairment.

Figure 8 Restoration of membralin levels in an SOD1G93A ALS model attenuates astrocyte-mediated motor neuron degeneration and extends lifespan. (A) WT or SOD1G93A astrocytes transduced with control or membralin AAV vectors were cocultured with WT human motor neurons for 7 days. Cocultures were immunostained for GFAP (purple), EAAT2 (red), SMI32 (green), and DAPI (blue) as indicated. (B) Skeletonized SMI32 images from A were quantified for neurite length and plotted from at least 3 different views from 8 biological repeats, 2 independent experiments (mean ± SE). Significance values were evaluated by 1-way ANOVA/Tukey’s multiple comparison. ***P < 0.001.(C) Kaplan-Meier survival curves for male SOD1G93A animals injected with either AAV control (black) or membralin (blue) into the cerebral-spinal region at P1. Median survival is indicated for each genotype. Significance was determined by Mantel-Cox log-rank analysis. *P < 0.05. (D) Spinal cord tissues from age-matched WT or SOD1G93A animals injected with control or membralin AAV were stained for EAAT2, GFAP, IBA1, and membralin as indicated. Scale bar: 150 μm. (E) Quantification of histological analysis on WT (black) and SOD1G93A animals injected with control AAV (gray) and AAV-membralin (blue) are shown (WT values were set to 1.0, mean ± SE). Significant differences were evaluated by 1-way ANOVA/Holm-Sidak’s multiple comparison. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To further investigate whether membralin expression could ameliorate lethality and the pathological effects associated with ALS, we injected SOD1G93A mice at P1 with control or AAV-Membralin viruses into the cerebral-spinal region, and determined effects on survival. We observed that control AAV–injected male mice showed median survival of 157 days, whereas AAV-Membralin–injected male mice had a significantly extended median survival of 170 days in SOD1G93A transgenic animals (Figure 8C). Spinal cord tissue from injected animals was processed for histological examination and stained/imaged for EAAT2, GFAP, IBA1, and membralin (Figure 8D). Spinal cord from AAV-Membralin–injected SOD1G93A animals showed significant restoration of EAAT2 staining compared with control AAV/SOD1G93A animals (Figure 8, D and E). Membralin expression also reduced gliosis as quantified by GFAP and IBA1 staining in SOD1G93A spinal cord. Together, these results indicated that membralin expression can reverse neurotoxic effects, extend lifespan, and reduce gliosis in the SOD1G93A ALS mouse model.