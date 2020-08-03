Blocking endothelial apoptosis revascularizes the retina in a model of ischemic retinopathy

Blocking BCL2 pathway apoptosis results in EC survival and delayed vessel regression. To determine whether EC apoptosis was responsible for vessel regression causing ischemia, we investigated its role in the oxygen-induced retinopathy (OIR) model (ref. 29 and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127668DS1). In this model, transient exposure of mice to high oxygen causes the apoptotic death of ECs and consequent regression of retinal capillaries in the center of the retina, resulting in relative retinal hypoxia once the mice are returned to room air oxygen levels. This is followed by the development of abnormal vascular lesions that resemble those found in neovascular retinal diseases (4) and was developed as a model of retinopathy of prematurity. To block apoptosis, we used mice that we previously generated, in which apoptosis was inactivated in ECs through combined deletion of BAK and BAX (Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice [ref. 24]). Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice lack BAK in all tissues and BAX only in ECs, a necessary strategy because Bak–/– mice are viable, whereas most Bak–/– Bax–/– double-null mice die at birth due to a range of birth defects (30). Relevant to the age of mice studied here, Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice develop a normal retinal vascular network in the first few weeks after birth (24). After 24 hours of exposure to high oxygen, control-genotype mice contained extensive numbers of apoptotic ECs (active caspase-3+ PECAM1+ cells). In contrast, retinas from Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice were almost completely devoid of apoptotic ECs after 24 or 48 hours of oxygen exposure (Figure 1, A and B). By contrast, other forms of programmed cell death, namely death receptor–mediated apoptosis (caspase-8–dependent) and MLKL-dependent necroptosis, were dispensable for vaso-obliteration, as caspase-8–/– Mlkl–/– double-knockout mice underwent normal vaso-obliteration when exposed to high oxygen (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). These results confirm the central role of the BCL2-regulated apoptosis pathway in the apoptotic response of ECs in the OIR model.

Figure 1 Blocking apoptosis prevents loss of ECs from retinas exposed to high oxygen. (A and B) Representative images and quantification of EC apoptosis visualized by active caspase-3 staining (cyan) and PECAM1 (red) in control (n = 8) and Bak–/– BaxEC/EC (24 hours, n = 3; 48 hours, n = 5) retinas after 24 or 48 hours in high oxygen. Quantitative data from control mice exposed to high oxygen for 48 hours are not shown because there are no central retina capillaries remaining. Arrow indicates rare apoptotic EC in Bak–/– BaxEC/EC retina. Scale bars: 100 μm. Student’s 2-tailed t test. (C) PECAM1 staining of control and Bak–/– BaxEC/EC retinas after 48 hours in high oxygen. Scale bars: 500 μm. (D) Quantification of central retina vessel area in mice exposed to high oxygen for 24 hours (control, n = 4; Bak–/– BaxEC/EC, n = 5) or 48 hours (control, n = 6; Bak–/– BaxEC/EC, n = 6) compared with 8-day-old normoxic mice (control, n = 3; Bak–/– BaxEC/EC, n = 3). Multiple t tests using Holm-Šidák correction for multiple comparisons. (E) PECAM1 (cyan) and collagen IV (red) staining within the central retina of control and Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice raised in room air (normoxia) or for 48 hours in high oxygen. Scale bars: 80 μm. (F and G) Quantification of vessel regression and network fragmentation in the central retina of Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice exposed to high oxygen for 24 hours (n = 5) or 48 hours (n = 6) compared with 8-day-old normoxic mice (control, n = 3; Bak–/– BaxEC/EC, n = 3). Quantitative data from control mice exposed to high oxygen are not shown because there are no central retina capillaries remaining. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. All data are mean ± SEM. Each circle represents 1 animal.

As a result of blocking apoptosis, Bak–/– BaxEC/EC retinas contained significantly more vasculature than retinas of control littermates following 24–48 hours of high oxygen exposure (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1D). Despite this, the vessel area in Bak–/– BaxEC/EC retinas declined with increasing duration of high oxygen exposure (Figure 1D). This loss of vasculature was due to vessel regression based on the reduced occupancy of collagen IV+ vascular basement membranes with PECAM1+ ECs (ref. 31; Figure 1, E and F; and Supplemental Figure 1E). By 48 hours of exposure to high oxygen, ongoing vessel regression had caused the network in Bak–/– BaxEC/EC retinas to degenerate into isolated vessel fragments and endothelial clusters that in many cases remained linked by empty collagen IV sleeves (Figure 1, E and G), evidence that they were once part of an interconnected vascular network.

The Tie2-Cre transgene used to generate Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice is active in hematopoietic cells as well as ECs. The Cdh5-CreERT2 transgene (32) is active in ECs but not hematopoietic cells following postnatal administration of tamoxifen (21). Postnatal deletion of Bax only from ECs using this Cre (Bak–/– BaxiEC/iEC mice) recapitulated the fragmented vascular phenotype after 48 hours of high oxygen exposure (Supplemental Figure 1, F–H). This result confirmed that the fragmented vascular phenotype is due to apoptosis blockade specifically in ECs. Therefore, blocking apoptosis in ECs does not prevent vessel regression triggered by exposure to high oxygen.

EC apoptosis–independent loss of blood flow precedes vessel regression. We sought to determine why apoptosis suppression could not prevent the loss of retinal capillary network integrity following high oxygen exposure by investigating the causes of EC apoptosis and vessel regression. VEGFA promotes EC survival via the BCL2 pathway (33, 34). It is downregulated during exposure to high oxygen, and this has been suggested to contribute to vessel regression in the OIR model (35–37). VEGFR2 is the major VEGFA receptor responsible for survival signaling by VEGFA (38). Using tamoxifen-inducible, EC-specific Vegfr2 mutants described previously (39), we found that reducing VEGFR2 through tamoxifen administration from postnatal day 7 (P7; the age at which retinal vessels are susceptible to high oxygen) did not result in widespread loss of central retina capillaries when analyzed at P10 (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). This result suggests that a reduction in VEGFA activity alone is not sufficient to replicate the vaso-obliteration that occurs in the OIR model and is consistent with previous findings (40, 41).

Reduced blood flow triggers the regression of immature retinal vessels (28, 41), and EC apoptosis in OIR has previously been proposed to occur secondary to loss of blood flow (41, 42). Widespread EC apoptosis was evident in control mice but not Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice 8 hours after onset of exposure to high oxygen (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). With few exceptions, apoptosis was localized to nonperfused vessels based on costaining for active caspase-3 and intravenously perfused Lycopersicon esculentum lectin (Supplemental Figure 2E), which binds to and marks ECs in patent vessels. Loss of flow was mostly observed downstream of arterial side branches that had closed (Figure 2A). This pattern of vessel closure was observed in both control and Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice (Figure 2A). The number of perfused arterial side branches remaining at 8 hours was not different between Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice and controls (Figure 2, A and B). This demonstrates that apoptosis is not responsible for hyperoxia-induced arterial side-branch closure or deprivation of downstream capillaries of blood flow. Nonetheless, the regression of closed arterial side branches was delayed in the absence of apoptosis, as fewer nonperfused side branches in the Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice had fully disconnected their lumens from the artery by 8 hours (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G). There was also less regression occurring in nonperfused Bak–/– BaxEC/EC capillaries relative to controls (Figure 2, C and D), although the nonperfused capillaries in mutants still showed slightly elevated levels of regression relative to the peripheral capillary plexus region that is unaffected by high oxygen exposure (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 Blocking apoptosis delays, but does not prevent, vessel regression. (A) Collagen IV and perfused lectin staining in control and Bak–/– BaxEC/EC central retinas. Yellow arrows indicate arterial side-branch closure; pink arrowheads indicate representative downstream vessel closure points. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Perfused arterial side branches in control (n = 6) and Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice (n = 5). Student’s 2-tailed t test. (C) Representative regions of nonperfused capillaries from the central retinas of control and Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice stained for collagen IV (red), ICAM2 (cyan), and perfused lectin (green). Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Vessel regression in the peripheral and central retina capillaries from control (n = 4) and Bak–/– BaxEC/EC (n = 3) mice. Two-way ANOVA using Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. (E) Hypoxia visualized by pimonidazole (red) staining and ECs by PECAM1 (cyan) in control and Bak–/– BaxEC/EC retinas following 48 hours of high oxygen exposure. Scale bars: 500 μm. (F) Central retina hypoxic area in mice exposed to high oxygen for 24 hours (control, n = 4; Bak–/– BaxEC/EC, n = 3) or 48 hours (control, n = 6; Bak–/– BaxEC/EC, n = 5). Multiple t tests using Holm-Šidák correction for multiple comparisons. Animals in A–D were exposed to high oxygen for 8 hours. All data are mean ± SEM. Each circle represents 1 animal.

Retinas vaso-obliterated by exposure to high oxygen become hypoxic on return to room air owing to the loss of the central capillary network (43), and this was observed in control mice following either 24 or 48 hours of exposure to high oxygen (Figure 2, E and F). The extent of hypoxia in littermate Bak–/– BaxEC/EC retinas was equivalent to that in the controls, consistent with loss of blood flow to and fragmentation of the central retinal capillaries (Figure 2, E and F). These data suggest that vessel regression still occurs in the absence of apoptosis, likely as a result of blood flow loss.

Preserved Bak–/– BaxEC/EC ECs rapidly reassemble the vessel network in response to hypoxia. In WT mice, the onset of hypoxia following return to room air induces a sprouting angiogenic response from the remaining vasculature that gradually revascularizes the central retina through centripetal growth of the network (44, 45). To determine whether the preserved ECs in the central retina of Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice could also respond to hypoxia, mice were exposed to high oxygen for 48 hours to fragment the vascular network, returned to room air to induce hypoxia in the avascular retina, then examined 24 hours later (referred to as 48 + 24 RA) (Supplemental Figure 3A). As expected, new-vessel growth from the peripheral plexus and radial veins in control mice only partially revascularized the retina 24 hours after onset of hypoxia (Figure 3, A–C). In contrast, Bak–/– BaxEC/EC retinas showed a significant increase in vessel area accompanied by the cessation of vessel regression and reestablishment of an interconnected vascular network (Figure 3, A and C–F).

Figure 3 Isolated ECs protected from apoptosis rapidly reassemble to revascularize hypoxic retinas. (A and B) PECAM1 staining of control and Bak–/– BaxEC/EC retinas exposed to high oxygen for 48 hours followed by 24 hours in room air (48 + 24 RA). Scale bars: 500 μm (A); 60 μm (B). Arrows indicate sprouting vessels. Boxed areas are enlarged in B (top, yellow box; bottom, pink box). (C) Vessel area in 48 + 24 RA control (n = 11) and Bak–/– BaxEC/EC (n = 12) central retinas. Data for normoxic mice or mice exposed to high oxygen for 48 hours from Figure 1D are included for comparison. Two-way ANOVA using Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. (D) Central retinal vasculature from control and Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice exposed to 48 hours of high oxygen or 48 + 24 RA stained for collagen IV (red) and PECAM1 (cyan). Scale bars: 80 μm. (E and F) Network fragmentation (n = 10) and vessel regression (n = 4) in 48 + 24 RA Bak–/– BaxEC/EC central retinas. Data for normoxic mice or mice exposed to 48 hours of high oxygen from Figure 1, F and G, are included for comparison. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. Quantitative data from control mice exposed to high oxygen are not shown because there are no central retina capillaries remaining. (G) Static images from live-imaging retinal explants showing vessels reassembling starting 12 hours after return to room air following 48 hours of exposure to high oxygen. Four independent clusters are shown. Time stamp is hh:mm (time 0 = 12 hours after return to room air). Arrows indicate where sprouts form new connections. Scale bars: 50 μm. (H) Sprouting clusters from a 48 + 12 RA Bak–/– BaxEC/EC retina. Scale bar: 50 μm. Arrows indicate filopodial projections. All data are mean ± SEM. Each circle represents 1 animal.

To understand how an intact vascular network was reestablished in the Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice, we performed time-lapse imaging to track the fate of the preserved ECs. For this, the Cre-inducible, cell membrane–targeted EGFP reporter allele mTmG (46) was intercrossed with the tamoxifen-inducible Bak–/– BaxiEC/iEC mice. Following tamoxifen administration, Bak–/– BaxiEC/iEC mTmGki/+ pups were exposed to high oxygen for 48 hours, returned to room air for 12 hours to initiate the hypoxic response, and then retinas were explanted and immediately time-lapse-imaged at 30-minute intervals for 5 hours (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Time-lapse imaging showed that ECs in the isolated clusters adopted a migratory phenotype consistent with tip cell activity normally seen during sprouting angiogenesis (1). Through this, the isolated ECs actively reestablished connections with their neighbors, reassembling the network (Figure 3G and Supplemental Videos 1–3, black arrows). Vessel sprouts establishing new connections were also observed from already intact vessels (Supplemental Videos 1 and 2, red arrows). In many cases, migrating ECs extended multiple filopodial projections suggesting de novo pathfinding similar to the sprouting angiogenesis seen in control mice (Figure 3H, Supplemental Video 3, red arrows). In other cases, ECs appeared to track along predetermined paths (Supplemental Video 3, blue arrows). These data show that isolated EC clusters protected from apoptosis are active participants in the reestablishment of an intact vascular network during revascularization of the ischemic retina.

During normal sprouting angiogenesis in the retina, new-vessel growth is coupled to EC proliferation (47). Control and Bak–/– BaxEC/EC retinas were stained for phospho–histone H3 (Ser10) to identify proliferating ECs 24 hours after return to room air. In control retinas, EC proliferation accompanied regrowth of the central retinal vasculature (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 3D). In contrast, reassembling vessels in the center of Bak–/– BaxEC/EC retinas contained few proliferating ECs (Figure 4, A and B). EC proliferation in the peripheral vasculature was similar between control and Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice, indicating that there was not a general EC proliferation defect in the mutants (Supplemental Figure 3E).

Figure 4 Vessel reassembly in Bak–/– BaxEC/EC retinas uses preexisting, apoptosis-protected ECs. (A) EC proliferation in 48 + 24 RA control and Bak–/– BaxEC/EC retinas visualized by staining for phospho–histone H3 (Ser10) (cyan) and PECAM1 (red). Dashed lines demarcate boundary between peripheral and central retina. Scale bars: 200 μm. (B) Quantification of proliferating ECs within central retina of 48 + 24 RA control (n = 3) and Bak–/– BaxEC/EC (n = 3) mice. Student’s 2-tailed t test. (C and D) Representative images and quantification of EC number in Bak–/– BaxEC/EC central retina vessels from normoxic mice (n = 3) or mice exposed to 48 hours of high oxygen alone (n = 3) or with 24 hours of recovery in room air (48 + 24 RA) (n = 3). EC number is quantified based on EC nuclei (costaining of FLI1 or ERG with EC marker PECAM1 or isolectin B4). Quantitative data from control mice are not shown because there are no central retina capillaries remaining following exposure to high oxygen. Scale bars: 20 μm. One-way ANOVA. All data are mean ± SEM. Each circle represents 1 animal.

To determine whether EC number changed during the process of regression and reassembly, we quantified EC number in normal (normoxic), fragmented (48 hours high oxygen), and reassembled (48 + 24 RA) Bak–/– BaxEC/EC central retina vessels, using EC nuclei markers FLI1 and ERG. FLI1 was downregulated in ECs of fragmented vessels (Supplemental Figure 3F); therefore ERG was used to quantify EC number under this condition. We found that the number of ECs in the central retina of Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice remained constant between normoxic, fragmented, and reassembled vessels (Figure 4, C and D). Collectively, these data show that blocking apoptosis prevents the loss of ECs from the retina and that reassembly of these cells back into interconnected vessels does not require the production of new ECs.

The extent of network fragmentation influences vessel reassembly. The degree of network fragmentation in Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice was proportional to the time spent in the high-oxygen environment. Those mice exposed to high oxygen for 24 hours showed less extensive vessel regression and network fragmentation than those exposed for 48 hours (Figure 1, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 4A). When mice exposed to high oxygen for 24 hours were returned to room air for a further 24 hours to stimulate hypoxia-driven vessel reassembly (24 + 24 RA), the vascular area, vessel width, and network branch points were all closer to those of mice raised in normoxia than was observed in the Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice exposed to 48 + 24 RA (Supplemental Figure 4, B–D). This finding suggests that the sooner tissue hypoxia manifests after flow interruption, the more efficiently apoptosis-resistant ECs can reassemble a functional vascular network.

Vessel reassembly facilitated by the blocking of apoptosis reverses retinal hypoxia, and associated pathological responses. To assess whether reassembled vessels were functional, we investigated vessel perfusion and retinal hypoxia in Bak–/– BaxEC/EC and control mice subjected to 48 + 24 RA. Lectin perfusion showed that most reassembled vessels in Bak–/– BaxEC/EC retinas were patent and perfused 24 hours after return to room air (Figure 5A). Consistent with this, there was significantly less hypoxia in the central retinas of Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice compared with similarly treated controls (Figure 5, B and C). These mice also displayed less retinal hypoxia than Bak–/– BaxEC/EC retinas still in the fragmented state immediately following exposure to 48 hours of high oxygen alone (Figure 5, B and C). Retinal hypoxia in the OIR model following return to room air results in increased expression of VEGFA (36, 48). Accordingly, VEGFA protein levels increased substantially in control mice 24 hours after return to room air, but this was significantly reduced in Bak–/– BaxEC/EC retinas (Figure 5D). This was consistent with there being less hypoxia as a result of reassembly of the vascular network and restoration of the vascular supply. As neovascular lesion formation is dependent on VEGFA (44, 45, 49), we assessed whether the reduction in hypoxia-induced VEGFA brought about by vessel reassembly would also translate to a reduction in neovascular lesion formation. Neovascular lesions have a glomerular vessel structure, distinct from the normal branched vessel network pattern. These lesions stained brightly for the basement membrane protein collagen IV (Figure 5G). The strong contrast in collagen IV signals between normal and neovascular vessels enabled us to quantify neovascular lesions as bright, globular collagen IV structures. Whereas control mice exposed to high oxygen and returned to room air for 5 days developed extensive neovascular lesion area, this was significantly reduced in Bak–/– BaxEC/EC retinas (Figure 5, E–H). Additionally, Müller cell gliosis, an indicator of retinal stress, was significantly reduced in Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice compared with the controls (Figure 5, I and J). These findings demonstrate that reassembled vessel networks are functional and prevent pathological consequences of prolonged tissue hypoxia in the retina.

Figure 5 Reassembled vessels in Bak–/– BaxEC/EC retinas are functional and limit neovascularization and retinal injury. (A) 48 + 24 RA control and Bak–/– BaxEC/EC retinas perfused i.v. with lectin and stained for PECAM1. (B) Hypoxia visualized by pimonidazole (red) staining (costained with PECAM1, cyan) in control and Bak–/– BaxEC/EC retinas exposed to high oxygen for 48 hours followed by 24 hours in room air (48 + 24 RA). Scale bars: 500 μm. (C) Central retina hypoxia in P8 normoxic mice (control, n = 3; Bak–/– BaxEC/EC, n = 3) following 48 hours in high oxygen (control, n = 6; Bak–/– BaxEC/EC, n = 5) or 48 + 24 RA (control, n = 6; Bak–/– BaxEC/EC, n = 4). Two-way ANOVA using Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. (D) Quantification of VEGFA protein in whole retina extracts from 48 + 24 RA control (n = 4) and Bak–/– BaxEC/EC (n = 4) mice and age-matched normoxic controls (control, n = 4; Bak–/– BaxEC/EC, n = 4). Two-way ANOVA using Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. (E) Experimental overview of OIR procedure used in F–J. (F–H) Representative examples and quantification of neovascular area in P15 control (n = 8) and Bak–/– BaxEC/EC (n = 5) retinas stained for collagen IV and PECAM1. Yellow lines outline neovascular lesions (F); arrowheads indicate glomerular-like lesions (G). Scale bars: 500 μm (F); 50 μm (G). Student’s 2-tailed t test. (I and J) Representative images and quantification of Müller cell gliosis visualized by GFAP (gray) staining comparing mice subjected to OIR (control, n = 6; Bak–/– BaxEC/EC, n = 6) and age-matched controls raised in room air (normoxia; control, n = 2; Bak–/– BaxEC/EC, n = 2). Isolectin B4 labels ECs (magenta). Scale bars: 100 μm. Two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. All data are mean ± SEM. Each circle represents 1 animal.

Reducing VEGFA levels does not prevent vessel reassembly or its suppression of neovascular lesion formation. As elevated VEGFA drives aberrant angiogenesis in ischemic retinas, we investigated whether it was also necessary for the vessel reassembly that occurred in the absence of EC apoptosis. To test this, Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice were exposed to 48 + 24 RA to induce network fragmentation and reassembly and were treated with either a VEGFA-neutralizing antibody (50) or isotype control on return to room air (Figure 6A). VEGFA neutralization did not appear to prevent vessel reassembly, as no difference was observed in central retinal vascular area between mice treated with anti-VEGFA and those treated with isotype control antibody (Figure 6, B and C). Supporting this, the hypoxic area in the central retina was not different in Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice treated with anti-VEGFA versus isotype control antibody (Figure 6D). We confirmed that the systemically delivered antibodies were neutralizing VEGFA in the retinal vessels by staining for ESM1 (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). The expression of ESM1 is dependent on VEGFA (51). Vessel reassembly proceeded in anti-VEGFA–treated mice even under conditions of high VEGFA signaling inhibition, in which ESM1 expression was reduced by 94% (Supplemental Figure 5, A–E). VEGFA inhibition under conditions that reduced neovascular lesion area by 50% in control genotype mice did not interfere with the ability of vessel reassembly to prevent neovascular lesion formation 5 days after return to room air (Figure 6, E–G). In contrast, vessel reassembly in Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice was effective at reducing neovascular area by 88% (Figure 6G).

Figure 6 Vessel reassembly is insensitive to VEGFA neutralization. (A) Experimental overview of mice analyzed in B–D. (B and C) Representative images and quantification of central retinal vasculature in mice subjected to the time course shown in A and treated with isotype control (control, n = 4; Bak–/– BaxEC/EC, n = 8) or anti-VEGFA (control, n = 3; Bak–/– BaxEC/EC, n = 8). Stained for PECAM1. Scale bars: 500 μm. Two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. (D) Quantification of central retina hypoxic area in Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice subjected to the time course shown in A and treated with isotype control (n = 3) or anti-VEGFA (n = 3). Student’s 2-tailed t test. (E) Experimental overview of mice analyzed in F–H. (F) Representative examples of neovascularization (yellow outline) in control and Bak–/– BaxEC/EC retinas treated with anti-VEGFA or isotype control antibodies. Scale bars: 500 μm. (G) Quantification of neovascular area in retinas from control (isotype, n = 5; anti-VEGFA, n = 4) and Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice (isotype, n = 6; anti-VEGFA, n = 7). Two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. (H) Quantification of vaso-obliterated area in retinas from control (isotype, n = 5; anti-VEGFA, n = 4) and Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice (isotype, n = 6; anti-VEGFA, n = 7). Two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. All data are mean ± SEM. Each circle represents 1 animal.

The mature retinal vasculature consists of 3 layers: superficial, middle, and deep. Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice had established more extensive vessel networks in these layers than control mice 5 days after return to room air, evident from the extent of vaso-obliterated area repair (Figure 6, F and H) and the vessel area in these layers (Supplemental Figure 5, F–H). None of this was affected when VEGFA was neutralized in mice of either genotype (Figure 6H and Supplemental Figure 5, F–H). Taken together, these data show that vessel reassembly in the absence of EC apoptosis is not dependent on abnormally high VEGFA levels or impeded when VEGFA levels are reduced to a level sufficient to suppress aberrant neovascularization or ESM1 expression.

Reducing ANG2 does not prevent vessel reassembly, but does impair angiogenic expansion of reassembled vessels. Our data show that vessel reassembly occurs in response to hypoxia by cells that exhibit hallmark features of endothelial tip cells. ANG2 is highly expressed in tip cells (52–54) and is essential for sprouting angiogenesis in the retina (53, 55, 56). ANG2 is upregulated in ECs by hypoxia (57–60), including in the OIR model (57). Given this, we sought to determine whether ANG2 was necessary for vessel reassembly. To investigate ANG2 expression in reassembling vessels, control and Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice were exposed to high oxygen for 48 hours, returned to room air for 12 or 24 hours, and then stained for ANG2. As expected, ANG2 expression in control mice was strongly upregulated in ECs along the sprout front adjacent to the avascular central retina at both time points (Figure 7A). As previously reported for this antibody (61, 62), ANG2 was expressed preferentially in ECs located at the sprout front, consistent with tip cell identity (Supplemental Figure 6A). In Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice we found strong ANG2 expression in the reassembling endothelium in the central retina 12 hours after return to room air (Figure 7B). By 24 hours, when most reassembly was complete, only a few patches of ECs with strong ANG2 expression remained (Figure 7B, yellow arrows).

Figure 7 ANG2 is not required for vessel reassembly but is required for expansion of reassembled network. (A and B) Representative images of ANG2 (magenta, gray) expression in control and Bak–/– BaxEC/EC retinas exposed to high oxygen for 48 hours followed by return to room air for 12 hours (+ 12 RA) or 24 hours (+ 24 RA). Costained with PECAM1 (cyan). Pink arrows indicate ANG2+ downward sprouts; yellow arrows indicate patches of ANG2+ vessels. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Experimental overview of mice analyzed in D–F. (D and E) Representative images and quantification of central retinal vasculature in Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice subjected to the time course shown in C and treated with isotype control (n = 3) or anti-ANG2 (n = 4). Stained for PECAM1. Scale bars: 500 μm. Student’s 2-tailed t test. (F) Quantification of network fragmentation in the central retina of Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice subjected to the time course shown in C and treated with isotype control (n = 3) or anti-ANG2 (n = 4). Data for Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice exposed to 48 hours of high oxygen from Figure 1G are shown for comparison. Student’s 2-tailed t test. (G–I) Representative images and quantification of vascular area in separate layers from the same field of view of the central retinas of control (isotype control, n = 3; anti-ANG2, n = 4) and Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice (isotype control, n = 4; anti-ANG2, n = 4). Scale bars: 100 μm. Two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. All data are mean ± SEM. Each circle represents 1 animal.

To test whether ANG2 was necessary for vessel reassembly, Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice were exposed to 48 + 24 RA to induce network fragmentation and reassembly and treated with either an ANG2-neutralizing antibody (63) or an isotype control antibody on return to room air (Figure 7C). No difference was observed in the central retina vessel area or network fragmentation between treatment groups in the Bak–/– BaxEC/EC mice, suggesting that ANG2 inhibition did not inhibit vessel reassembly (Figure 7, D–F). ANG2 inhibition did, however, reduce endothelial tip cell activity in the retina. WT mice treated with ANG2-neutralizing antibody following return to room air showed a 65% reduction in tip cells based on the morphological criteria of filopodial clusters (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C), consistent with the known role of ANG2 in promoting tip cell activity in the retina (53). Consistent with this, ANG2 inhibition prevented the formation of new vessel networks from the reassembled vessels by sprouting angiogenesis. Whereas extensive superficial- and mid-layer vasculature was present in ANG2-inhibited Bak–/– BaxEC/EC retinas 5 days after return to room air as a result of vessel reassembly (Figure 7, G and H), these animals contained less deep-layer vasculature compared with isotype control–treated mice (Figure 7, G–I). Deep-layer vessels form from vessel sprouts that emerge from the superficial layer. We observed strong ANG2 expression in these sprouts in the periphery of Bak–/– BaxEC/EC retinas 24 hours after return to room air (Figure 7B, pink arrows), and formation of these vessels during normal retinal development is impaired in Ang2 mutants (55, 56). Taken together, these data suggest that ANG2 is not required for the initial process of vessel reassembly, but is required for further expansion of the reassembled vessels by sprouting angiogenesis.