Antibiotic pretreatment alleviates liver transplant damage in mice and humans

Recipient Abx pretreatment attenuates, but adjunctive fecal microbiota transfer recreates, hepatic IRI in mouse allogeneic OLT. We first aimed to determine the influence of Abx treatment on IRI severity in a clinically relevant allogeneic mouse OLT model (BALB/c>C57BL/6) with ex vivo cold storage (4°C for 18 hours), which mimics marginal human liver grafts. Mouse OLT recipients pretreated for 10 days (14, 15) with oral Abx (amoxicillin, 50 mg/mL) showed decreased serum aspartate aminotransferase (sAST) levels (OLT = 7047 ± 1332 vs. OLT + Abx = 3609 ± 447 IU/L, P = 0.0317; Figure 1A); attenuated sinusoidal congestion, edema/vacuolization and hepatocellular necrosis (Figure 1B); decreased Suzuki’s histological grading of IRI (OLT = 6.8 ± 0.6 vs. OLT + Abx = 3.6 ± 0.5, P = 0.0003; Figure 1C); and suppressed frequency of TUNEL+ cells per high-power field (HPF) (OLT = 64.0 ± 8.6 vs. OLT + Abx = 23.4 ± 3.0, P = 0.0002, Figure 1, B and C) after 6 hours of reperfusion, as compared with control OLT mice. Thus, pretreatment of the recipient only for 10 days with Abx ameliorated liver IRI and alleviated hepatocellular death following OLT.

Figure 1 Recipient Abx pretreatment mitigates IRI, while suppressing inflammatory responses in mouse OLT. Mouse (BALB/c) livers subjected to 18 hours of cold storage were transplanted into allogeneic mice (C57BL/6). Some recipients were treated with Abx for 10 days before OLT (OLT + Abx). OLT and serum samples were analyzed 6 hours after reperfusion. The sham group underwent the same procedures except for OLT. (A) sAST levels were measured. (B) Representative H&E staining (original magnification, ×100) and TUNEL staining (original magnification, ×400). Arrowheads indicate TUNEL+ dead cells. (C) Suzuki’s histological grading of liver IRI and quantification of TUNEL+ cells/HPF. (D) Serum HMGB1 (ng/mL) and MCP1 (pg/mL) levels were measured by ELISA. (E) Representative immunohistochemical staining of hepatic CD68+ and Ly6G+ cells (original magnification, ×400). (F) Quantification of hepatic CD68+ and Ly6G+ cells. (G) qRT-PCR detection of mRNA coding for CD68, Ly6G, MCP1, CXCL2, and CXCL10 in OLT. Data were normalized to HPRT gene expression. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 vs. OLT, by Student’s t test or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s HSD test (n = 4–6/group).

To determine whether gut microbiota composition may have influenced hepatocellular damage in IR-stressed OLT, we conducted a separate series of experiments in Abx-pretreated mice with or without adjunctive fecal microbiota transfer (FMT) (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127550DS1). Indeed, we found that FMT from untreated naive mice (C57BL/6) recreated hepatic IRI in Abx-pretreated, stress-resistant allo-OLT (C57BL/6), as evidenced by liver histology (Supplemental Figure 1A); a significantly higher frequency of TUNEL+ cells/HPF (OLT + Abx = 15.2 ± 2.2 vs. OLT + Abx + FMT = 104.2 ± 2.8, P < 0.0001; Supplemental Figure 1, B and E); sAST levels (OLT + Abx = 4274 ± 615 vs. OLT + Abx + FMT = 7485 ± 379 IU/L, P = 0.0062; Supplemental Figure 1C); and Suzuki’s histological IRI grading (OLT + Abx = 2.9 ± 0.6 vs. OLT + Abx + FMT = 6.5 ± 0.3, P = 0.0001; Supplemental Figure 1D). These results further support the notion that the gut microbiome may dictate the severity of IRI-stressed OLT (IRI-OLT).

Abx treatment decreases the proinflammatory immune phenotype in IR-stressed mouse OLT. Since the release of danger-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs), such as high-mobility group box 1 (HMGB1), from injured cells is the key event triggering a cascade of inflammatory cytokines and chemokines, which further exacerbate organ damage, we next aimed to evaluate the impact of recipient Abx treatment on the release of HMGB1 and innate immune responses. Six hours after reperfusion, OLT recipients pretreated with Abx showed lower serum HMGB1 levels (Figure 1D); a decreased frequency of CD68+ (macrophages) and Ly6G+ (neutrophils) cells (Figure 1, E and F); lower serum MCP1 levels (Figure 1D); and suppressed levels of mRNA coding for CD68, Ly6G, MCP1, CXCL2, and CXCL10 (Figure 1G). Thus, preserved hepatocellular function after Abx therapy in recipient mouse (Figure 1, A–C) was accompanied by suppressed inflammation in IR-stressed OLT (Figure 1, D–G).

Abx treatment increases serum PGE2 while enhancing hepatic EP4 expression after murine OLT. Since PGE2 was shown to hamper proinflammatory responses in various immune cells (36, 37), we next focused on the Abx-PGE2 crosstalk in our experimental model system. Abx therapy enhanced the expression of COX2, a responsive enzyme for the production of PGE2 in the intestine (Figure 2, A and B). In naive mice, serum PGE2 metabolite (PGEM) levels were significantly higher in portal blood compared with levels in peripheral blood, whereas the Abx regimen further increased portal PGEM expression (Figure 2C). In parallel, Abx pretreatment enhanced PGEM levels in peripheral blood 6 hours after reperfusion in OLT as compared with levels in the control OLT group (Figure 2C). With four PGE2 receptors (EP1, EP2, EP3, and EP4) expressed in naive and ischemic livers, but only treatment with a selective EP4 agonist significantly reducing liver IRI (33), we focused here on PGE2/EP4 signaling. Indeed, addition of PGE2 increased mRNA (Figure 2D) and protein (Figure 2E) levels of EP4 in primary mouse hepatocyte cultures. Moreover, Abx therapy in recipients increased hepatic EP4 expression, as evidenced by Western blot and IHC analyses, with EP4 being expressed primarily by parenchymal cells in the periportal (zone 1) rather than the perivenous (zone 3) area (Figure 2, F and G). These data indicate that Abx pretreatment increases gut-derived PGE2 and hepatic EP4 expression.

Figure 2 Abx treatment increases serum PGE2 and enhances EP4 expression in OLT. (A–C) Intestine tissue and serum samples from portal veins of naive and Abx-treated (10 days) C57BL/6 mice were analyzed. (C, F, and G) BALB/c livers subjected to 18 hours of cold storage were transplanted into C57BL/6 mice pretreated or not with Abx for 10 days, followed by serum and liver sampling 6 hours after OLT. (D and E) Primary mouse hepatocytes were incubated with or without PGE2 (5 μM) for the indicted time periods. (A) Western blot detection and the relative intensity ratio of COX2 in intestines of naive and Abx-treated mice. β-Actin expression served as an internal control and was used for normalization (n = 3/group). (B) Representative immunohistochemical staining of COX2 in intestines from naive and Abx-treated mice (n = 3/group). Original magnification, ×100. (C) Serum PGEM levels were measured by ELISA (n = 4–6/group). *P < 0.05 versus peripheral/naive; #P < 0.05 versus portal/naive; §P < 0.05 versus peripheral/OLT. (D) qRT-PCR detection of mRNA coding for EP4 with TBP normalization (n = 4/group). †P < 0.05 versus hepatocytes without PGE2. (E) Western blot detection and relative intensity ratios of EP4 in hepatocytes. VCL expression served as an internal control and was used for normalization (n = 2/group). (F) Western blot detection of EP4 and its relative intensity ratio with VCL normalization in OLT (n = 4/group). (G) Representative immunohistochemical staining of EP4 in OLT with or without recipient Abx treatment (n = 3/group). Original magnification, ×200. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by Student’s t test or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s HSD test.

PGE2 decreases CHOP, suppresses mTORC1 activity, and enhances autophagy in mouse hepatocytes via EP4. We next aimed to determine the influence of PGE2 on hepatocyte ER stress and autophagy signaling pathways, with CHOP expression examined as an ER stress marker. As mTORC1 inhibition is essential to enhance the autophagy program (38), phosphorylated S6K (p-S6K), a marker of mTORC1 activity, was also evaluated (39). Addition of PGE2 to mouse primary hepatocyte cultures suppressed CHOP and p-S6K (Figure 3A) and enhanced LC3B aggregation, a marker of autophagosome formation for monitoring autophagy (Figure 3C). Moreover, addition of an EP4 antagonist (20 nM, ONO-AE3-208) restored CHOP and p-S6K expression and inhibited LC3B aggregation in PGE2-treated hepatocytes (Figure 3, B and C). Thus, PGE2 suppressed the ER stress response in hepatocytes, while enhancing autophagy in an EP4-dependent manner.

Figure 3 CHOP expression is inhibited concomitantly with LC3B enhancement via PGE2/EP4 signaling in hepatocytes as well as by recipient Abx pretreatment in OLT. (A) Primary mouse hepatocytes were incubated with DMSO, PGE2 (5 μM), or PGE2 (10 μM) for 60 minutes. Western blot detection and relative intensity ratios of CHOP and p-S6K. VCL expression served as an internal control and was used for normalization (n = 3/group). (B) Primary mouse hepatocytes were incubated with PGE2 (5 μM) for 60 minutes, and the EP4 antagonist (20 nM, ONO-AE3-208) was supplemented 15 minutes prior to PGE2 incubation in some cell cultures. Western blot detection and relative intensity ratios of CHOP and p-S6K with VCL normalization (n = 3/group). (C) Representative immunohistochemical images show detection of LC3B (red) in hepatocytes cultured with DMSO, PGE2, or PGE2 plus the EP4 antagonist (actin: green; DAPI: blue). n = 3. Original magnification, ×400. (D) BALB/c mouse livers subjected to 18 hours of cold storage were transplanted orthotopically into allogeneic C57BL/6 mice pretreated or not with Abx for 10 days, followed by OLT sampling 6 hours after reperfusion. Western blot detection of CHOP, p-S6K, and LC3B and relative quantifications with VCL normalization in OLT (n = 4/group). (E) Representative immunohistochemical detection of LC3B (green) in OLT, with or without recipient Abx pretreatment (DAPI: blue). n = 3. Original magnification, x400. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, Student’s t test or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s HSD test.

EP4 antagonism restores CHOP, inhibits autophagy, and recreates IRI in Abx-pretreated OLT recipient mice. Having demonstrated the induction of gut-derived PGE2 and hepatic EP4 signaling with recipient Abx pretreatment (Figure 2) as well as EP4-dependant ER stress and autophagy regulation by PGE2 in hepatocyte cultures (Figure 3, A–C), we asked whether the PGE2/EP4 axis may contribute to OLT protection after Abx therapy. Six hours after reperfusion, Abx-conditioned OLT showed decreased CHOP, inhibited p-S6K (mTORC1 activity), and increased the levels of LC3B-I plus LC3B-II and LC3B-II, as determined by Western blotting (Figure 3D), whereas OLT IHC analysis consistently revealed enhanced LC3B expression in parenchymal cells (Figure 3E). In addition, supplementation of an EP4 antagonist (ONO-AE3-208) to the Abx regimen recreated hepatic IRI-OLT, i.e., it deteriorated liver architecture (Figure 4A), augmented Suzuki’s histological scores (Figure 4B), enhanced the frequency of TUNEL+ cells (Figure 4, A and C), and increased sAST levels (Figure 4D), simultaneously with restored CHOP and p-S6K expression and suppressed expression of both LC3B-I plus LC3B-II and LC3B-II (Figure 4E). These results indicate that the PGE2/EP4 axis played a key role in ER stress and autophagy regulation and graft protection against IR stress following pretreatment of OLT recipients with Abx.

Figure 4 EP4 antagonism restores CHOP, decreases LC3B, and recreates IR-hepatocellular damage in Abx-pretreated OLT recipients. BALB/c livers subjected to 18 hours of cold storage were transplanted orthotopically into C57BL/6 mice, followed by serum and liver sampling 6 hours after OLT. Some OLT recipients were treated with Abx for 10 days before OLT, with or without an oral EP4 antagonist (5 mg/kg, ONO-AE3-208 at 0 and 3 hours after reperfusion). (A) Representative H&E staining (original magnification, ×100) and TUNEL staining (original magnification, ×200). Arrowheads indicate TUNEL+ dead cells. (B) Suzuki’s histological grading of liver IRI (n = 3–5/group). (C) Quantification of TUNEL+ cells/HPF (n = 3–5/group). (D) sAST levels were measured (n = 3–5/group). (E) Western blot detection of CHOP, p-S6K, and LC3B and relative intensity ratios with VCL normalization (n = 3–4/group). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 versus OLT plus Abx, by Student’s t test or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s HSD test.

Human OLT recipients with extended Abx treatment exhibit higher levels of hepatic EP4 expression. Having demonstrated the importance of hepatic EP4 signaling for mouse OLT protection after 10 days of Abx treatment, we next aimed to evaluate whether adjunctive Abx therapy may promote EP4 signaling in liver transplant patients. Postreperfusion hepatic biopsy (Bx) (2 hours after portal reperfusion) from 52 human OLT patients (October 2013–August 2015) were analyzed by Western blotting, with patients divided into control (recipients of pre-OLT Abx-free or pre-OLT Abx <10 days, n = 24) and Abx treatment (recipients with pre-OLT Abx ≥10 days, n = 28) groups on the basis of the duration of pre-OLT Abx therapy, except for a routine preventive Abx regimen against surgical site infection (SSI) (Figure 5A). Clinical parameters for the recipients’ and donors’ OLT graft Bx samples (n = 52) are listed in Supplemental Tables 1 and 2. The Abx-treated patient cohort was younger (P = 0.008) and had a higher rate of concomitant hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) (control = 66.7% vs. Abx = 14.3%, P < 0.001), as well as a higher median model for end-stage liver disease (MELD) score (control = 15 vs. Abx = 37, median, P < 0.001), whereas there was no correlation between Abx grouping and donor/graft parameters. Western blot analyses revealed significantly higher EP4 expression in OLT Bx samples from the Abx treatment group as compared with expression levels in samples from the control group (P = 0.0218, Figure 5B). Representative images of EP4 staining in Bx samples are shown in Figure 5C.

Figure 5 Abx recipient treatment correlates with enhanced hepatic EP4 expression in OLT patients. (A) Protocol liver Bx samples were collected 2 hours after portal reperfusion (prior to the abdominal closure) from 52 primary liver transplantation patients (October 2013–August 2015). OLT recipients were classified into control (recipients with pre-OLT Abx <10 days or without Abx; n = 24) and Abx treatment (recipients with pre-OLT Abx ≥10 days; n = 28) groups. (B) Representative Western blot detection of EP4 (cases 1 and 2: control group, cases 3 and 4: Abx group) and Western blot quantification of EP4 with β-actin normalization. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. #P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test. (C) Representative EP4 staining pattern in human OLT. Original magnification, ×200.

Abx pretreatment decreases CHOP and p-S6K, enhances LC3B expression, and mitigates IRI in human OLT. Recipients in the Abx treatment group had lower p-S6K (P = 0.0332) but increased LC3B-I plus LC3B-II (P = 0.0381) and LC3B-II (P = 0.0074) expression profiles, and CHOP expression after Abx therapy failed to reach statistical significance (P = 0.0563) between the 2 groups (Figure 6, A and B). Representative images of LC3B and TUNEL staining from Bx samples are shown in Figure 6C. Quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) mRNA quantification of hepatic CD68 (macrophages) and cathepsin G (neutrophils) showed that the Abx-treated group trended toward decreased CD68 (P = 0.1522) and cathepsin G (P = 0.1062) levels (Figure 6D). Despite higher MELD scores and comparable pretransplantation hepatocellular function (Supplemental Table 1), OLT recipients in the Abx treatment group had decreased liver enzyme levels (serum alanine aminotransferase [sALT]: P = 0.0218, sAST: P = 0.0474; Figure 6E) and trended toward a lower incidence of EAD compared with the control group (control = 25.0% vs. Abx = 17.9%, P = 0.3853). Hence, consistent with our mouse data, human liver transplant patients subjected to prolonged Abx conditioning prior to surgery had enhanced hepatic EP4 signaling, suppressed ER stress but augmented autophagy pathways, and mitigated IRI-OLT.

Figure 6 Abx treatment is associated with decreased CHOP and p-S6K, increased LC3B, and lower serum liver enzyme levels (POD1) in OLT recipients. Human OLT Bx samples collected 2 hours after reperfusion (n = 52) were classified into control (recipients with pre-OLT Abx <10 days or without Abx; n = 24) and Abx treatment (recipients with pre-OLT Abx ≥10 days; n= 28) groups (see also Figure 5A). (A) Representative Western blot detection of CHOP, p-S6K, and LC3B (cases 1 and 2: control group; cases 3 and 4: Abx group). (B) Western blot quantification of CHOP, p-S6K, LC3B-I plus LC3B-II, and LC3B-II with β-actin normalization. (C) Representative LC3B and TUNEL staining in human OLT. Arrowheads indicate TUNEL+ dead cells. Original magnification, ×400. (D) qRT-PCR detection of mRNA coding for CD68 and cathepsin G. Data were normalized to GAPDH gene expression. (E) sALT and sAST levels on POD1. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. #P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test.

Extended Abx pretreatment decreases the incidence of EAD in human clinical OLT. In addition to 52 Bx samples (Figure 5A), OLT patients without Bx samples (n = 212) during the same recruitment period (October 2013–August 2015) were analyzed retrospectively, and a total of 264 cases of adult primary OLT were divided into control (n = 108) and Abx (n = 156) groups on the basis of equivalent criteria (Figure 7A). As shown in Table 1, patients in the Abx-treated cohort were younger in age (P = 0.001), had a higher percentage of alcohol-related liver disease (P = 0.020), higher MELD scores (P < 0.001), a higher incidence of concomitant HCC (P < 0.001), and basiliximab adjunctive therapy (P < 0.001). In parallel, recipients in the Abx treatment group experienced more pre-OLT bloodstream infections (P < 0.001), significantly longer preoperative hospital and intensive care unit (ICU) stays, and required larger amounts of blood transfusions during the surgery (Supplemental Table 3). We observed no correlation between Abx grouping and recipient sex, race, height, BMI, disease history, ABO compatibility, serum AST and ALT levels before OLT, or type of Abx used during or after surgery (Table 1). We also found no correlation between Abx grouping and donor/graft parameters, including age, sex, race, height, BMI, pretransplantation blood tests, warm/cold ischemia time, and donor Abx use or donation status (Supplemental Table 4). Remarkably, the Abx treatment plus OLT (Abx-OLT) patient cohort had decreased sALT levels from postoperative day 0 to postoperative day 10 (POD0 to POD10) (Figure 7B), suppressed sAST from POD0 to POD1 and POD7 to POD10 (Figure 7B), and a significantly lower incidence of EAD (21.8% vs. 32.4%, P = 0.0375; Figure 7C), despite pretransplantation parameters of more severe clinical acuity (Table 1).

Figure 7 Liver transplant patients with extended Abx treatment (≥10 days) experience less EAD. (A) Primary OLT recipients (n = 264; October 2013–August 2015) were classified into control (pre-OLT Abx <10 days or without Abx; n = 108) and Abx treatment (pre-OLT Abx ≥10 days, n = 156) groups. (B) sALT and sAST levels from POD0 to POD10. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. #P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test. (C) Incidence of EAD. #P < 0.05, by Fisher’s exact test. (D) Stepwise multivariate logistic regression analysis was performed to identify independent risk factors for EAD.

Table 1 Recipients’ perioperative variables (264 cases, October 2013–August 2015)

To determine whether Abx therapy represents an independent predictor of EAD in OLT, we conducted a multivariate analysis based on a step-wise logistic regression model by screening “pre-OLT Abx-free or Abx <10 days” simultaneously with donor Abx use; recipient age, sex, and BMI; MELD score; disease etiology; concomitant HCC; cold/warm ischemia time; blood transfusion amounts; donor age, sex, and BMI; donation after cardiac death (DCD); donor laboratory data (AST, ALT, total bilirubin [T-bil]); Abx treatment during surgery; as well as post-OLT Abx and basiliximab treatment. Of note, “pre-OLT Abx-free or Abx <10 days” was identified as one of the predictive factors of EAD (OR = 1.970, 95% CI: 1.093–3.552, P = 0.024), along with donor BMI (kg/m2, OR = 1.051, 95% CI: 1.001–1.104, P = 0.047) and cold ischemia time (minutes, OR = 1.004, 95% CI: 1.002–1.006, P < 0.001) (Figure 7D). The incidence of post-OLT SSI (Clavien-Dindo criteria grade ≥IIIb, control = 6.5% vs. Abx = 1.3%, P = 0.317) and bloodstream infections (control = 3.7% vs. Abx = 7.1%, P = 0.291) was comparable between the control and Abx groups (Supplemental Table 5), despite higher pretransplantation liver disease acuity in the latter group (Table 1).

Extended rifaximin pretreatment prevents EAD in human clinical OLT. Up to this point, our translational studies have demonstrated benefits of recipient Abx pretreatment in a mouse liver transplant model and in human liver transplant patients. Keeping in mind the diverse clinical use of Abx, we identified rifaximin (RFX), an FDA-approved, minimally absorbed oral antimicrobial agent with broad activity within the gut, as the most frequently used Abx in our clinical cohort (Supplemental Figure 2).

We elected to refine our assessment of the influence of Abx on clinical outcomes by focusing on selective RFX monotherapy in our patient cohort (n = 264; October 2013–August 2015). However, with only 118 subjects remaining after excluding recipients treated with Abx other than RFX prior to OLT (n = 146), we extended the observation period and analyzed the impact of pre-OLT Abx in 415 consecutive cases of OLT (January 2013–July 2016). Of these 415 patients, 235 recipients treated with Abx other than RFX prior to OLT were excluded, and the remaining 180 patients were classified into the control (pre-OLT Abx-free or pre-OLT RFX <10 days, n = 123) or RFX treatment (recipients with pre-OLT RFX ≥10 days, n = 57) group (Figure 8A). As shown in Table 2, patients in the RFX group were younger in age (P = 0.029), had a higher BMI (P = 0.027), a higher MELD score (P < 0.001), a higher incidence of HCC (P < 0.001), and ampicillin-sulbactam use during the surgery (P < 0.001). Patients in the RFX group experienced longer preoperative hospital stays and required larger amounts of blood transfusions (Supplemental Table 6). There was no correlation between control/RFX grouping and recipient sex, race, height, disease history/etiology, ABO compatibility, sAST/sALT levels before OLT, post-OLT Abx treatment, or post-OLT basiliximab therapy (Table 2). We also found no correlation between Abx grouping and donor/graft parameters including age, sex, height, BMI, pretransplantation blood tests; warm/cold ischemia time, donor Abx use, or donation status, except for race (P = 0.008) (Supplemental Table 7). Notably, RFX-pretreated human recipients had decreased levels of sALT from POD0 to POD10, sAST from POD0 to POD8 and on POD10 (Figure 8B), and a significantly lower incidence of EAD (15.8% vs. 30.1%, P = 0.029; Figure 8C), despite pretransplantation parameters of more severe clinical acuity (Table 2).

Figure 8 OLT recipients with prolonged RFX therapy (≥10 days) experience less EAD. (A) Primary OLT recipients (n = 415; January 2013–July 2016) were screened for the type of pre-OLT Abx regimen. After 235 recipients treated with Abx other than RFX prior to OLT were excluded, the remaining 180 OLT patients were classified into control (pre-OLT Abx-free or pre-OLT RFX <10 days, n = 123) and RFX treatment (recipients with pre-OLT RFX ≥10 days, n = 57) groups. (B) sALT and sAST levels from POD0 to POD10. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. #P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test. (C) Incidence of EAD. #P < 0.05, by Fisher’s exact test. (D) Stepwise multivariate logistic regression analysis was performed to identify independent risk factors of EAD.

Table 2 Recipients’ perioperative variables (180 cases in the RFX study, May 2013–April 2016)

To determine whether RFX treatment is an independent predictor of EAD in liver transplant patients, we conducted multivariate analysis based on a step-wise logistic regression model by screening “pre-OLT Abx-free or RFX <10 days” simultaneously with donor Abx use; recipient age, sex, and BMI; MELD score; disease etiology; concomitant HCC; cold/warm ischemia time; blood transfusions; donor age, sex, BMI, and race; DCD; donor laboratory data (AST, ALT, T-bil); Abx use during surgery; as well as post-OLT Abx and basiliximab therapy. Notably, “pre-OLT Abx-free or RFX <10 days” was identified as one of the predictive factors of EAD (OR = 2.530, 95% CI: 1.031–6.210, P = 0.043), along with donor BMI (kg/m2, OR = 1.077, 95% CI: 1.009–1.150, P = 0.026); cold ischemia time (minutes, OR = 1.004, 95% CI: 1.001–1.007, P = 0.014); donor age (years, OR = 1.043, 95% CI: 1.016–1.071, P = 0.002); and DCD (OR = 12.697, 95% CI: 2.631–61.262, P = 0.002) (Figure 8D). The incidences of post-OLT SSI (Clavien-Dindo criteria grade ≥IIIb, control = 4.1% vs. Abx = 3.5%, P > 0.999) and post-OLT bloodstream infections (control = 4.9% vs. Abx = 1.8%, P = 0.434) were comparable between the control and RFX groups (Supplemental Table 8), despite higher pretransplantation liver disease acuity in the latter group (Table 2).