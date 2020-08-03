Germline RBBP8 variants associated with early-onset breast cancer compromise replication fork stability

Identification of RBBP8 germline variants. We first screened a group of 129 Danish high-risk BRCA1 and BRCA2 pathogenic variant–negative breast cancer patients for germline variants in RBBP8 (patient group I, outlined in Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127521DS1). Fifty percent of women had a first- or second-degree relative with breast or ovarian cancer, including women below 35 years of age at the time of diagnosis, male breast cancer patients, and 6 women with early-onset ovarian cancer (Supplemental Table 1). This initial screening identified 5 different non-synonymous, heterozygous RBBP8 variants (Table 1 and Figure 1, A and B). Three patients were carriers of an in-frame 3-bp deletion in exon 18 (c.2410_2412del; p.E804del), which was detected at an allele frequency of 1.16%. The p.E804del variant is significantly overrepresented in our cohort with respect to 2000 Danes (12). In addition, 2 patients were carriers of different missense RBBP8 variants (c.693T>A, p.S231R in exon 9, and c.1928A>C, p.Q643P in exon 13, respectively), and 1 patient carried 2 different missense variants (c.298C>T, p.R100W in exon 6, and c.2131G>A, p.E711K in exon 15). Only the p.R100W variant was detected in 2000 Danes, while neither the p.Q643P nor the p.E711K variant had, to our knowledge, been reported previously (12).

Figure 1 Identification of RBBP8 germline variants. (A) Schematic representation of the identified variants at the gene level indicated according to exon location. (B) Schematic representation of the identified variants at the protein level positioned according to known functional domains in CtIP. The multimerization domain (aa 45–165, NTD), the Sae2-like domain (aa 790–897, CTD), and identified CtIP interaction sites with other proteins are indicated. Identified variants are indicated with stars: black stars denote patient group I and red stars denote patient group II variants.

Table 1 Identified RBBP8 variants and allele frequencies

We subsequently sequenced RBBP8 in a larger series of 1092 patients negative for BRCA1 and BRCA2 pathogenic variants with breast cancer and/or ovarian cancer or other related cancer types, as well as unaffected individuals of families with HBOC (patient group II, outlined in Supplemental Figure 1). Nine different heterozygous missense variants in RBBP8 (Table 1 and Figure 1, A and B) were identified in 14 females from this cohort. Three patients carried a p.R110Q variant, 2 carried a p.H456R variant, and 3 carried the p.Q643P variant previously identified among patient group I. A further 6 variants — p.R502L, p.T675I, p.R805G, p.R839Q, p.P874A, and p.E894D — were identified in individual patients. In total, we identified 13 RBBP8 variants in 21 patients (Table 1), 9 of which were observed once. Finally, we explored an international cohort of 1054 breast cancer patients without pathogenic variants in BRCA1 or BRCA2 for rare variants in RBBP8. Here, we identified 17 different rare variants in 22 patients, of whom the clinically annotated (n = 7) had a median age of 38 at the time of diagnosis (Supplemental Table 2). These RBBP8 variants also included the p.Q643P variant and 2 loss-of-function variants (Supplemental Table 2).

RBBP8/CtIP variants display a genome maintenance defect. Since our genetic screening indicated that RBBP8 variants could be associated with early-onset breast cancer, we investigated whether they affect known CtIP function(s). Hence, we examined DNA DSB end resection as well as genome stability after exposure to irradiation (IR) or replication stress induced with aphidicolin (APH) or hydroxyurea (HU). To create an isogenic system for our assays, we first depleted endogenous RBBP8/CtIP from breast cancer MCF7 cells with siRNA. We then complemented cells with re-expression of siRNA-resistant CtIP variants (Figure 2, A and B). All variants were well expressed; surprisingly, however, none of these variants affected the ability of cells to perform DNA DSB end resection after IR (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2A). The phosphorylation of RPA32 on the S4/S8 residues was used as a readout for the proficiency of DNA DSB end resection after IR in these assays (13). Next, we monitored genome stability after exposure to IR, APH, or HU, using the accumulation of extranuclear micronuclei as a readout (Supplemental Figure 2B). Similarly to WT-CtIP, and in keeping with our findings above, all the tested variants were able to complement the IR-induced genome instability caused by the loss of CtIP (Table 2). Together, these data indicate that the identified germline RBBP8 variants do not give rise to a detectable impairment of DNA DSB repair. However, expression of several variants (Q643P, E804del, and R805G) as well as a C-terminal–truncated CtIP (ΔC) mutant failed to complement the genome instability induced by APH and HU following depletion of endogenous CtIP (Table 2). This suggests that these variants perturb a function of CtIP specifically associated with the replication stress response. In addition to the Danish breast cancer cohort, we also investigated the RBBP8 variants present in the international COMPLEXO cohort using similar methods. The CtIP-Q643P variant, as well as the truncating variants CtIP-R185* and CtIP-L372*, displayed increased genome instability after replication stress (Supplemental Table 3).

Figure 2 RBBP8/CtIP variants are expressed and display DNA end resection proficiency. (A and B) Western blot analysis of extracts from MCF7 cells transfected with the indicated siRNA (A), and coexpression of siRNA-resistant GFP-tagged CtIP variants (B). Actin and vinculin were used as loading controls. (C) The relative intensity of phosphorylated RPA32 (S4/8) was examined 3 hours after exposure of MCF7 cells to IR. Cells were fixed and stained for p-RPA (S4/8). Each of the variants was compared with WT-CtIP-GFP, but no significant changes were observed. The displayed data represent 3 independent biological replicates, and n ≥ 280 nuclei were analyzed per sample. Holm-corrected multiple testing was performed of ranked data fitted by a linear mixed model, comparing all CtIP variants with WT-CtIP-GFP. ***P < 0.0001.

Table 2 CtIP suppresses genomic instability at perturbed replication forks

CtIP-E804del is proficient in HRR. To further examine the potential HRR status of CtIP variants in the Danish breast cancer cohort, we focused on the CtIP-E804del variant, as it was significantly enriched in this cohort. We used the tractable U-2-OS cell line, which is commonly used to evaluate CtIP function (14, 15), and generated an inducible complementation system expressing siRNA-resistant GFP-tagged full-length CtIP or the CtIP-E804del variant (Supplemental Figure 2, C–H). Consistent with our previous results in MCF7 cells (Figure 2C), expression of the CtIP-E804del variant in U-2-OS cells could rescue the DSB resection deficiency resulting from CtIP depletion (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). We then set out to assess HRR efficiency in CtIP-E804del U-2-OS cells, since CtIP-dependent DSB end resection is crucial for efficient HRR. As expected, expression of CtIP-E804del variant could rescue the HRR deficiency caused by CtIP depletion (Supplemental Figure 2, E–G). Since HRR deficiency can be therapeutically exploited through the use of PARP inhibitors (PARPi), we also investigated whether CtIP-E804del variant expression promotes PARPi sensitivity. As shown in Supplemental Figure 2H using variant complementation of siRNA-depleted cells, the CtIP-E804del variant did not display any increase in PARPi sensitivity over and above WT-CtIP–complemented cells. Taken together, these results indicate that the CtIP-E804del variant displayed proficient DSB end resection and HRR. Furthermore, this suggests that CtIP variants deficient in responding to replication stress may promote tumorigenesis independently of HRR.

CtIP promotes RAD51 function during replication stress. In order to functionally characterize a subset of variants in greater detail, the CtIP-Q643P and CtIP-E804del variants were chosen because they were significantly enriched in our Danish breast cancer cohort and were associated with increased genome instability upon HU and APH treatment (Table 2). Additionally, the CtIP-R805G variant was also chosen because of its close amino acid sequence proximity to the CtIP-E804del variant and its defective response to replication stress (Table 2).

Notably, Q643P, E804del, and R805G CtIP variants could not be linked with deficiency in DNA end resection. As an alternative explanation underlying their functional contribution, we hypothesized that these variants may instead be deficient in replication fork stabilization, which is a recently emerging function of CtIP (16). To test this hypothesis, we first analyzed the prevalence of RPA foci. This is a robust marker of ssDNA accumulating at replication forks after HU treatment, with both increases and decreases in the number of RPA foci per cell being indicative of a perturbed replication stress response. Consistent with previous reports (17), CtIP depletion led to an increase in HU-induced RPA foci formation, which could be rescued by expression of exogenous WT-CtIP-GFP (Figure 3, A and B). Interestingly, this was not the case for the CtIP-E804del or CtIP-R805G variants (Figure 3, A and B). Serving as negative control, variants that did not display genomic instability after replication stress could also rescue the elevated level of RPA foci formation resulting from CtIP knockdown (Supplemental Figure 3A). Intriguingly, the CtIP-Q643P variant suppressed RPA in a manner comparable to that of WT-CtIP (Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 3 CtIP prevents ssDNA accumulation after replication stress. (A) Representative images displaying RPA in HU-treated EdU+ cells. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) MCF7 cells were transfected with the indicated siRNA, and 24 hours later, cells were transfected with WT or its mutated CtIP variants. Afterward, cells were pulsed with 10 μM EdU for 20 minutes before addition of 4 mM HU. Cells in S phase (EdU+) at the time of HU treatment were Click-iT–labeled (Thermo Fisher Scientific) with an Alexa Fluor 594 azide, and RPA intensity in EdU+ cells was enumerated using ImageJ/Fiji. The displayed data represent 3 independent biological replicates, and n ≥ 174 nuclei were analyzed per sample. Holm-corrected multiple testing was performed of ranked data fitted by a linear mixed model, comparing all CtIP variants with WT-CtIP-GFP. ***P < 0.0001. (C) Representative images displaying RAD51 in HU-treated EdU+ cells. Scale bars: 20 μm. (D) MCF7 cells were transfected with the indicated siRNA, and 24 hours later, cells were transfected with WT or mutated CtIP variants. Afterward, cells were pulsed with 10 μM EdU for 20 minutes before addition of 4 mM HU. Cells in S phase (EdU+) at the time of HU treatment were Click-IT–labeled with an Alexa Fluor 594 azide, and RAD51 foci in EdU+ cells were enumerated using ImageJ/Fiji. The displayed data represent 3 independent biological replicates, and n ≥ 207 nuclei were analyzed per sample. Holm-corrected multiple testing was performed of ranked data fitted by a linear mixed model, comparing all CtIP variants with WT-CtIP-GFP.

To obtain insight into the underlying mechanisms, we further examined how CtIP-depleted cells responded to replication stress. Since RAD51 nucleofilaments protect stalled replication forks from uncontrolled nucleolytic degradation (5, 18), we addressed whether CtIP affects RAD51 localization at damaged forks. As shown in Figure 3, C and D, HU-induced RAD51 foci formation was reduced in MCF7 cells depleted of CtIP. Notably, expression of neither the E804del nor the R805G CtIP variants could complement the loss of HU-induced RAD51 foci formation caused by CtIP depletion (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 3B), while this could be restored by transient expression of WT-CtIP and several other potentially nonpathogenic CtIP variants. These data therefore suggest that the Sae2-like domain of CtIP might play a role in recruiting/stabilizing RAD51 after replication stress. Intriguingly, the HU-induced RAD51 response was comparable in cells expressing the CtIP-Q643P variant and cells expressing WT-CtIP (Figure 3, C and D), which suggests that this variant promotes replication stress–induced genome instability via another mode of action.

In order to directly visualize RAD51 recruitment to the stalled forks after HU treatment, we turned to isolation of proteins on nascent DNA (iPOND), using click chemistry to conjugate biotin to a nucleoside analog (EdU) incorporated into newly synthesized DNA (19). Our analyses primarily focused on comparing WT-CtIP with the CtIP-E804del variant, since this variant exhibited a defective response to replication stress. Using iPOND, the recruitment of RAD51 to nascent DNA damaged with HU was reduced in the absence of CtIP, in agreement with our previous data (Figure 3, C and D). Moreover, this deficiency was restored by the complementation with WT-CtIP. Importantly, however, this was not the case after complementation with the CtIP-E804del mutant (Supplemental Figure 3C). To understand whether CtIP is recruited directly to stalled forks after HU treatment, we used a proximity ligation assay–based (PLA-based) approach that measures the association of proteins on nascent DNA (20, 21). Following the depletion of CtIP from U-2-OS cells, the expression of WT-CtIP or CtIP-E804del was induced in cells with doxycycline. Cells were then labeled with EdU for 10 minutes before treatment with 4 mM HU for 5 hours. Click chemistry was then used to conjugate biotin to EdU, and PLA was conducted to detect protein binding to biotin-labeled nascent DNA. Using this approach, our data revealed that WT-CtIP was present at nascent DNA after replication stress, while CtIP-E804del was absent under the same conditions (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E).

Together, these data suggest that CtIP prevents the accumulation of ssDNA at damaged replication forks by recruiting/stabilizing RAD51 and that the cancer-associated CtIP variant E804del compromises this function.

CtIP antagonizes the excessive degradation of stalled replication forks through FBH1. Since RAD51 is known to protect stalled replication forks from degradation and loss of CtIP causes a decrease in RAD51 foci formation, we sought to measure replication fork degradation directly, using the single-molecule DNA fiber–based assay (18, 22). CtIP was depleted from U-2-OS cells, and expression of WT-CtIP and the E804del or ΔC variants was induced. These cells were then sequentially pulse-labeled with CldU and IdU to label nascent DNA before prolonged fork stalling with HU (Figure 4A). In keeping with previous reports (23), these analyses showed that loss of CtIP results in increased degradation of nascent DNA at stalled replication forks (Figure 4B). Moreover, this was abolished upon the expression of WT-CtIP, but not by expression of the ΔC mutant (Figure 4C). Importantly, the E804del variant was partially deficient in replication fork protection after HU (Figure 4C). Thus, we surmise that the role of CtIP in preventing nascent DNA degradation at stalled forks involves its C-terminal Sae2-like domain.

Figure 4 CtIP promotes replication fork protection through FBH1. (A) Experimental scheme of dual labeling of DNA fibers in doxycycline-inducible U-2-OS cells stably expressing the siRNA-resistant full-length WT, E804del, or ΔC CtIP. Cells were sequentially pulse-labeled with CldU and IdU, then treated with 4 mM HU for 5 hours. (B and C) Loss of CtIP results in replication fork instability in response to replication stress. Doxycycline-inducible U-2-OS cells were transfected with CtIP siRNA, and 24 hours later, induced with doxycycline for 24 hours. IdU/CldU rations are given. (D and E) MCF7 cells were transfected with the indicated siRNAs. Cells were pulsed with 10 µM EdU for 20 minutes before addition of 4 mM HU. Cells in S-phase (EdU+) at the time of HU treatments were Click-IT-labeled with an Alexa Fluor 594 azide. (D) Representative images of RAD51 foci. (E) RAD51 foci in EdU+ cells were enumerated using ImageJ/Fiji. The displayed data represent 3 independent biological replicates, and n = 224 nuclei were analyzed per sample. Holm-corrected multiple testing was performed of ranked data fitted by a linear mixed model. ***P < 0.0001. (F) U-2-OS cells were transfected with the indicated siRNAs and exposed to 4 mM HU for 5 hours. IdU/CldU ratios are given. (G) U-2-OS cells were transfected with the indicated siRNAs and exposed to 4 mM HU for 5 hours. IdU/CldU ratios are given. (H) U-2-OS cells were transfected with the indicated siRNAs and exposed to 4 mM HU for 5 hours. IdU/CldU ratios are given. (I) Schematic model for the role of CtIP at stalled forks. CtIP regulates RAD51 stability at stalled forks, counteracting the dissolution of the RAD51 filament by FBH1. Loss of CtIP leads to DNA damage accumulation and enhanced chromosomal instability.

Finally, we asked whether CtIP plays a role in recruiting RAD51 to stalled forks in a manner similar to that of BRCA1/2, or stabilizing RAD51 at these structures like BOD1L and WRNIP1. Unlike BRCA1/2, BOD1L and WRNIP1 protect damaged forks by suppressing the anti-recombinase activity of proteins such as FBH1 and BLM (15, 20). Moreover, it has been shown that loss of the anti-recombinase FBH1 increases RAD51 foci formation at stalled replication forks (24). Therefore, we hypothesized that FBH1 might be involved in evicting RAD51 from stalled forks in the absence of CtIP. In keeping with this prediction, concomitant depletion of FBH1 and CtIP rescued RAD51 accumulation in HU-treated conditions to control levels (Figure 4, D and E). To further explore the link between CtIP and FBH1, we performed fork degradation assays in HU-treated cells depleted of CtIP, FBH1, or CtIP and FBH1 together (Figure 4F). These experiments revealed that loss of FBH1 restored nascent DNA stability in the absence of CtIP (Figure 4F), suggesting that CtIP stabilizes RAD51 nucleofilaments to suppress fork degradation. Depletion of FBH1 in cells expressing the CtIP-E804del variant also restored nascent strand stability, and restabilized RAD51 at stalled replication forks (Figure 4, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). These data therefore suggest that CtIP regulates replication fork stability by suppressing FBH1-mediated eviction of RAD51 from stalled forks, and that cancer-associated mutations in the C-terminus of CtIP perturb this vital function (Figure 4H).